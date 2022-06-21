“Stephen Colbert explains why his staffers were arrested in DC” links
  June 21, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Stephen Colbert reveals what happened when some of his staffers were arrested by Capitol Police over the weekend. [JustJared]
Is Pope Francis going to resign? I’m obsessed with this rumor. [Gawker]
The MAGA crowd is mad about The Boys. [Pajiba]
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade are serving looks in Milan. [RCFA]
Britney Spears has been dodging a deposition? [Dlisted]
I didn’t even know Erdem did menswear? [Tom & Lorenzo]
The Kardashians want an Emmy? [GFY]
Paul Haggis was arrested in Italy. [Buzzfeed]
Lainey’s take on Duchess Meghan and the buried investigation. [LaineyGossip]
Details about Marcus Epps’s arrest for domestic violence. [Starcasm]

8 Responses to ““Stephen Colbert explains why his staffers were arrested in DC” links”

  1. Penguin says:
    June 21, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    Any idea what’s going on with Ezra Miller and the disturbing news surrounding them? I thought I’d see something on here, but nothing so far.

    Reply
  2. The Recluse says:
    June 21, 2022 at 3:30 pm

    All that excitement about the Evans Puppy Interview….and it’s out, but no coverage????

    Reply
  3. YOKOOHNO says:
    June 21, 2022 at 5:04 pm

    I don’t always love Lainey’s takes on Meghan, but this was a good one, if others are wondering if they should read it.

    Reply
  4. butterflystella says:
    June 21, 2022 at 5:46 pm

    I LOVE The Boys!! That is all.

    Reply
  5. SK says:
    June 21, 2022 at 6:18 pm

    I would not be surprised if this is Scientology revenge on Paul Haggis, he gave a reckless account in the New Yorker years ago

    Reply

