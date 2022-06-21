Nicholl: The Queen ‘doesn’t want any more drama’ about Meghan’s ‘bullying’

On Sunday, the Times reported that Buckingham Palace had completed their third-party inquiry/investigation into the claims that the Duchess of Sussex had “bullied” staffers within Kensington Palace. Not only had BP completed the inquiry, they had decided to “bury” the report, make zero public statements about it and merely change some of their in-house HR policies. Sources claimed that the Queen and her advisors were simply hoping to not rile up the Duchess of Sussex. As in, the hope was that everything could and would stay buried and that Meghan would simply move on regardless of the calculated and coordinated character assassination by multiple royal courts. Reportedly, KP staffers are “mad” about the buried report, and Meghan’s supporters have been loudly supporting her online for days. Now Katie Nicholl tells Entertainment Tonight that burying the report was the Queen simply trying to put a lid on the drama. Liz, you and the Cambridges started the drama.

After it was revealed that Buckingham Palace would not be releasing a report to the public on the investigation into claims that Meghan Markle “bullied” palace staff, ET royal expert, Katie Nicholl, said that the Queen is doing her best to keep the matter “in-house” after a particularly dramatic year for the royal family. “Everything that I’m hearing at the moment out of the palace, is that the Queen doesn’t want any more drama. She just doesn’t want any more dirty linens aired in public,” Nicholl shared. “By taking it in-house, which is essentially what the Queen has done, she is trying to limit any further damage, any further damage to the monarchy, potentially any further damage to those members of staff who have made those allegations and also, possibly to the Duchess of Sussex, who denied those allegations.” While trying to limit any further damage to those involved, Nicholl said the Palace is trying to protect those involved as well as the queen attempts to bury Meghan’s bullying report. “Well, it’s been speculated that the reason that this investigation isn’t going to essentially see the light of day, at least in public, is to protect those who spoke out and made these allegations of bullying against the Duchess of Sussex, to protect their privacy, to protect their anonymity. And there is some speculation that this would not have been particularly pleasant reading for the Duchess of Sussex, and possibly she’s being protected in all of this as well.” Ultimately Nicholl said, it’s a matter of keeping this particularly “inflammatory” story under the radar in an effort to preserve the reputation of the monarchy. “But I think this really is just a case of keep a really very inflammatory story under the radar, not allowing any of it to be made public and what I suppose, the method in all of this, is to try and preserve the integrity of those staff, of the Duchess of Sussex and indeed of the reputation of the monarchy,” she added.

[From ET]

Again, Meghan wasn’t allowed to participate in the investigation whatsoever. Again, Meghan has receipts from the two years she was part of the Firm, including receipts about her own attempts to seek help from the institution, receipts about palace staffers knowingly ignoring her requests for help and for various truths to be told, and likely receipts about why certain staffers were let go. Again, Buckingham Palace was all too happy to pile on the drama just days before the Oprah interview aired when the royal family decided to do the most to discredit Meghan before she had the chance to tell her story publicly.

From a purely HR perspective, I do understand the argument of “we need to protect the anonymity of those people reporting HR issues.” But… there’s a way to release the report with the names redacted. Because the thing people need to know doesn’t even have to involve names – I want to know what Meghan is being accused of, specifically. Because whenever “unnamed sources” have run crying to the Daily Mail, the Telegraph or the Times over the past four years, their stories are always so vague. It’s always sh-t like “she made me cry because she didn’t know her place.” Or “I felt bullied because Meghan didn’t understand the structural incompetence of this office.” Or “Meghan expected me to work and I felt attacked.”