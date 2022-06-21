Nicholl: The Queen ‘doesn’t want any more drama’ about Meghan’s ‘bullying’

On Sunday, the Times reported that Buckingham Palace had completed their third-party inquiry/investigation into the claims that the Duchess of Sussex had “bullied” staffers within Kensington Palace. Not only had BP completed the inquiry, they had decided to “bury” the report, make zero public statements about it and merely change some of their in-house HR policies. Sources claimed that the Queen and her advisors were simply hoping to not rile up the Duchess of Sussex. As in, the hope was that everything could and would stay buried and that Meghan would simply move on regardless of the calculated and coordinated character assassination by multiple royal courts. Reportedly, KP staffers are “mad” about the buried report, and Meghan’s supporters have been loudly supporting her online for days. Now Katie Nicholl tells Entertainment Tonight that burying the report was the Queen simply trying to put a lid on the drama. Liz, you and the Cambridges started the drama.
After it was revealed that Buckingham Palace would not be releasing a report to the public on the investigation into claims that Meghan Markle “bullied” palace staff, ET royal expert, Katie Nicholl, said that the Queen is doing her best to keep the matter “in-house” after a particularly dramatic year for the royal family.
“Everything that I’m hearing at the moment out of the palace, is that the Queen doesn’t want any more drama. She just doesn’t want any more dirty linens aired in public,” Nicholl shared. “By taking it in-house, which is essentially what the Queen has done, she is trying to limit any further damage, any further damage to the monarchy, potentially any further damage to those members of staff who have made those allegations and also, possibly to the Duchess of Sussex, who denied those allegations.”
While trying to limit any further damage to those involved, Nicholl said the Palace is trying to protect those involved as well as the queen attempts to bury Meghan’s bullying report.
“Well, it’s been speculated that the reason that this investigation isn’t going to essentially see the light of day, at least in public, is to protect those who spoke out and made these allegations of bullying against the Duchess of Sussex, to protect their privacy, to protect their anonymity. And there is some speculation that this would not have been particularly pleasant reading for the Duchess of Sussex, and possibly she’s being protected in all of this as well.”
Ultimately Nicholl said, it’s a matter of keeping this particularly “inflammatory” story under the radar in an effort to preserve the reputation of the monarchy. “But I think this really is just a case of keep a really very inflammatory story under the radar, not allowing any of it to be made public and what I suppose, the method in all of this, is to try and preserve the integrity of those staff, of the Duchess of Sussex and indeed of the reputation of the monarchy,” she added.
Again, Meghan wasn’t allowed to participate in the investigation whatsoever. Again, Meghan has receipts from the two years she was part of the Firm, including receipts about her own attempts to seek help from the institution, receipts about palace staffers knowingly ignoring her requests for help and for various truths to be told, and likely receipts about why certain staffers were let go. Again, Buckingham Palace was all too happy to pile on the drama just days before the Oprah interview aired when the royal family decided to do the most to discredit Meghan before she had the chance to tell her story publicly.
From a purely HR perspective, I do understand the argument of “we need to protect the anonymity of those people reporting HR issues.” But… there’s a way to release the report with the names redacted. Because the thing people need to know doesn’t even have to involve names – I want to know what Meghan is being accused of, specifically. Because whenever “unnamed sources” have run crying to the Daily Mail, the Telegraph or the Times over the past four years, their stories are always so vague. It’s always sh-t like “she made me cry because she didn’t know her place.” Or “I felt bullied because Meghan didn’t understand the structural incompetence of this office.” Or “Meghan expected me to work and I felt attacked.”
I always feel bad when I see Megan in this fugly pink dress, smiling while still somehow looking so sad. She tried so hard to fit in with these jerks and and do the job. They could have had such an asset in her. Abolish the monarchy.
That and Kate’s raised-eyebrow scowl in the family photo. So much hostility from Kate is coming to light in videos the last couple of weeks. Meghan suffered and endured a lot more than she will ever let on.
Kate is sitting as far away from Meghan as she possibly can while still remaining in the photo. She’s trash.
Thats fine and dandy. We’ll keep it alive until the fat lady sings…! So alive…
Nicoll then assumes Meghan is guilty no surprises there
This is the monarchy saving its own reputation. This was KP’s smear that BP ran with b/c they were muscled into doing so by Billy in part b/c they had no idea what would be said in the Oprah interview.
BP says its reviewing and updating its HR practices is that moving forward, they now have a policy in place re: what Jason Knauff did by emailing the bullying accusation on behalf of subordinates who did not ask for it, and in fact retracted those statements to their boss, to not be allowed to be emailed without their consent.
I found it funny that during the Jubliee honours, staff from BP, CH and even Princess Anne’s staff were given honours but none from KP. Says it all really.
Release the report, you cowards.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
@Merricat This – a million times. Let it rain receipts.
💯
Yep. And Meghan has wanted it public all along so those trying to say this is secret because of her have their heads up their asses.
I don’t think there is one.
@Bluhare, ITA. Which is great because they are well and truly fcked if the public (and possibly Meghan’s attorneys) refuse to let this go away, and demand to see the (nonexistent) report. Either way, there’s panic at KP and BP today.
Agreed.
Milenia spent pillaging, one bi-racial American woman is going to be their downfall, with absolutely no effort on her part to do so. Meghan just has to exist to bring this group of racist assholes down.
If the RF does not “release” the nonexistent report, this will never die. The RF’s lies, bullying and incompetence are on full display. People will bring up this lie in perpetuity.
If they were arrogant enough (they are) to announce they’re not releasing to the public a report that never even existed, they’ll get exactly what they deserve.
Are those crisis managers still there? Because the palace is pretty fcked right now. They either vastly underestimated or — and imo it’s the latter— simply did not anticipate any blowback to this announcement, and now they’ve backed themselves into a corner. Way to go, once again, Gold Standards.
Right. I hope the eat the fruits of the toxic seeds they’ve planted.
The queen exonerated Burrell but is not doing the same for meghan
What!!!???!!!
Meghan doesnt need anyone’s exoneration. She needs JUSTICE!!
No Justice, No Peace!
I see theyve dragged in poor betty who, at this stage in her life, with all due respect, doesnt know her head from her nether parts.
But they oh so NOT subtley invoke her name (SO! many times in this short piece LOL) to play on HARRY’S sympathies & deference to his grandma & queen, hoping he will influence M into going along wth the burial (i:e of the report, not betty…..(yet.)
I very much & sincerely, with breath held & fingers crossed, hope tht M will NOT allow them to get away wth smearing her name, then turn around & expect her to be complicit in their abuse of her.
Don’t you believe that HRH isn’t it full charge of her faculties! She’s as smart as a whip and knows exactly what’s going on. If this report was seen then questions would be asked about Andrew’s documented bullying of staff ( with exact details of the bullying, not vague hints) and she certainly doesn’t want that!
@Emme You used “smart as a whip” sarcasticallly, right? The queen has never been smart, and this is the typical “bury the head in the sand” tactic she’s been using for decades. Not that I’m sure she even knows about this. It’s been pretty obvious for quite a while that she’s not running the show anymore.
The rota and everyone at BP, CH and KP knows the truth, but they can’t report that, because that’ll make the white courtiers and the Cambridges look horrible, which they are. Everyone knows Meghan was the victim of bullying, not the bully. Instead they use the rota to write BS about them protecting Meghan, so the idiots who belives everything they write thinks she was the bully. No official statement made, means Meghan can’t use their statement against them.
I meant the queen complains about the report and condemns it and those who called for investigation
I’m with you. I really hope that Meghan demand to see a copy of the report, or an apology for the lie against her. I hope that even now she is communicating with her lawyers about the contents of a letter before action to the person or people who first made the accusations against her.
They dragged the Queen into this sh*tshow so that if Meghan sues they can “She’s suing the 96year old Queen”! They want to brand her as litigious, problematic AND a bully. They have effectively made it extremely difficult for Meghan to sue. They want Meghan unemployable, broke and desperate. Maybe her lawyers could sort this out with the so-called investigating outside law firm.
Why are KP staffer mad about the burried report!? Didnt some of them feel they were manipulated by Jason to come forward. And that weasel Jason he really got away with A LOT.
Seriously! Jason is the one being protected here. Will and Kate got extremely lucky that BP is putting its foot down because it would be clear who he did it all for.
It’s already clear. He was employed by KP, there is no other proof necessary.
Not sure I truly believe KP staffers are mad about the buried report. They could be just saying that bc they know it won’t be released. Or, second option, they are as idiotic as we all think. As in they actually believe their complaints are actual examples of bullying when in case these examples would be laughed at, which is what the investigation would have found. And this is assuming there’s actual complaints, aside from Jason’s email to Simon.
You hit the nail right on the head, I don’t believe that the KP staff is upset either. I think this is just more of their performative “outrage.” Anyway, after this mess of an inquiry, I think there should be an actual investigation on the palace’s “inquiry.” I think they should release who they spoke to, when they spoke to them, who they worked for (W & K or H & M), and what their actual complaints were. I’d also like to find out what kind of experience the inquiry company has doing this sort of thing, and why they never spoke with the subject of the complaints, Meghan. I don’t care what kind of judicial system a country has; common sense suggests that you should hear from both sides before making a decision. Given the outcome of this travesty, I think the public should know how much this inquiry company was paid for it and when they finished.
Also, if there was even a SHRED of Meghan doing something wrong, this report would have already been “leaked” in full. There was nothing there. Not. One. Thing.
Worse.
It may have shown she was bullied by the KP staff.
@wiglet watcher – that’s what I think happened. I believe there was an incident and the KP said “gotcha.” However, I think when the incident was reviewed thoroughly by an independent third party, it was found that she had been severely provoked into her reaction because of constant bullying by staff. I would also hazard a guess that William and/or Kate encouraged staff to ignore any requests by Meghan and basically gave staff carte blanche to treat her like dirt. Is it any wonder that Harry had to step in and tell people “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets”? If the staff had being doing their jobs properly Harry wouldn’t have needed to step in.
So yeah, of course Liz wants to put the drama to bed because once again William and Kate are being shown up for who they really are. The report probably shows that they’re not very nice people who did their utmost to make Meghan’s life as uncomfortable as they could.
That’s what I believe
Hard to show that when she wasn’t even interviewed and wasn’t ever told what was being investigated. But, yeah. Nothing happened other than some white palace staff got “uppity.”
Laura
I believe it’s been confirmed by various sources that William and Kate did encourage their staff to never prioritize Meghan and delay/leak her attempts to work.
The Harry quote of “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets” was only used at the wedding planning by all accounts and it was a jovial statement.
Hi Wiglet – I only guessed about the staff but, it made perfect sense to me that William and Kate would use people to try to get a “rise” out of Meghan. Having been in a similar workplace situation I can empathise with Meghan. I took a constant drip feed of undermining criticism for months and then I finally cracked. However, when I went to my GP (over something completely different) she coaxed it all out of me and immediately signed me off with stress! I honestly believe that Meghan took some serious bullcrap at the hands of the staff and it took an outside investigation to highlight that it has normalised a toxic working environment.
I did know about Tiaragate but, didn’t realise it was all jovial. So, thanks for putting me straight on that one. 🙂 It’s just a shame the papers didn’t do the same.
Laura d
Oh the “what Meghan wants …” was said to be in general about the planning. It was used in an article before tiaragate. Tiaragate was all spiteful.
And yes. Jason Knauf had plants in the Sussex staff while they shared an office with the Cambridges. They were even by their own accounts awful to her. Constantly leaking to complain about the 5am emails. The idea Meghan had that they should perform basic office duties. Also the story of Kate coming to her staffers aide to tell Meghan the staffer does not work for her.
Loads of detailed leaks and I’m certain Meghan must have felt overwhelmed, but trying her best.
I’m so sorry you had a toxic work environment! It can feel torturous and is unfair. I hope you’re out!
Exactly! Why else would the palace be revising its processes and procedures as a result of the “report”.
Actually, I believe there was a lot in the report, but much more damaging to the monarchy.
This is what I think. There is a reason this report is not being released and we haven’t even heard any leaks really about what’s in it, and its not to protect Meghan. Other things came out during this investigation and the palace wants THOSE things buried (William’s treatment of staff, for example.)
“Other things came out.” This exactly. William is an unstable individual. They know this. They need to keep this buried.
I think there’s probably plenty on KHate, too. It doesn’t sound like she or her Ma treat staff very well.
KKKate would have actually had to show up for work in order to be mentioned in the report.
Through the looking glass in Meghan-hater land on Twitter, they are saying the report wasn’t released because it confirmed bullying by Meghan. Not releasing the report allows assertions to stand and groups to cluster around their interpretation of why. Just release the report and clear the air already.
@Becks, but this would assume that staffers interviewed actually trusted that their comments would never be seen by anyone except the lawyers conducting the “investigation,” (and maybe the Queen? Idk) and felt comfortable enough to be honest about their opinions of William. And if I worked for the palace in any capacity, I would not trust one word those people said, and would give nothing but glowing praise of William (and Kate, Andrew, etc.) on the record if I wanted to keep my job.
We know the Cambridges are petty and vindictive. We know Bill would get his eyes on that report somehow if he was determined to. There’s no way that employees wouldn’t be scared that William would eventually read every single thing they said. If this report actually exists, I wouldn’t assume that anything in it was honest and said in good faith.
The entire thing was a mess from day one, and now the palace is screwed for going along with this whole shitshow that Bill and Jason came up with at the dead last minute before Oprah.
The report must have a gallon of tea that needs spilling.
But because it was privately commissioned nothing will be released. I hope Meghan’s lawyers somehow get their hands on it. For future use.
re you telling me even Meghan doesnt get her own copy?
Well, they refused to allow her to know what the accusations against her were, they refused her the right of reply, it follows that they wouldn’t provide her a copy. She was not involved in any way, shape, or form except to smear her again/permanently by leaving everything as innuendo.
The most effective way to destroy someone’s reputation is innuendo. Smear campaigns work because the person can’t fight back if no specific claims have been made. And people tend to fill in blanks with negative feelings. Emotions are more powerful than logic.
I would imagine this has to be buried for multiple reasons. One being this. If the existence of the report is ever mentioned/used to smear Meghan her lawyers have legal standing to see it. I’m not a lawyer. I’m just guessing. So, it has to be forgotten.
One day some itchy RR might take a swing and that’ll be the door opening.
Well, Liz is stubborn, but the blowback on this is coming from multiple corners and it’s vast. I seriously doubt it’s going away. I imagine Meghan’s lawyers are pressing for clarity and, if not her full exoneration, an opportunity for her to set the record straight with a statement of her own. Receipts need to come out to some extent. This is abominable, and the worst possible way to handle an explosive situation OF THEIR OWN MAKING.
The only thing I disagree with in this post is about the names being redacted. I think both were published (not officially, maybe) already. But, yeah, the spin is BS. They found out Meghan was bullied.
Names may be essential to Meghan being able to defend herself. But if they were concerned about the privacy of the supposed victims, they never would have leaked the story in the first place.
The names are known. They were all listed initially. I think a few went to Jason and told him to leave their names out of it.
IIRC, it wasn’t a few that that told Jason to take their names out of it but actually all of them. Before the email was ever leaked, the initial people he referenced that accused her of bullying asked for those complaints to be rescinded. After it was leaked, reporters said there more people wanting to add to the bullying charges for the investigation but there is no proof of that except for sources claiming it to be the case. So I’m thinking there are actually no real complaints unless you count Jason.
Oh come on. There is no report. There was just talk of a report. Talk, leaks, rumors to feed to the media blah blah. Does anyone really think there’s a report that was researched and written? I don’t.
I don’t believe a report exists or an investigation was ever done. They knew/know the bullying allegations against Meghan are false.
All talk. Just like them hiring a ‘diversity czar’. That got sh*tcanned right around the same time
as last year’s SG report and postponement of the imaginary report results.
There was no bullying. BpP is protecting racist fuckups Will and Kate.
Then clear her name, QE2.
That slimy Liz. She wants to hang this report over Harry and Meghan’s head. I hope they call the bluff.
You cannot defend yourself against such vague accusations. Which is exactly why KP went with “bullying” in the first place. In an actual investigation, the person accused would have to know the details of her offense. What she actually said or did that was wrong. Then, to throw the “bullying” charge out there without specifics, let it fester for a year, and announce no report will be issued, is not an investigation. It’s the definition of a smear campaign which leaves the accused with no recourse. Not that she was given any opportunity to defend herself from the beginning. The royal family is disgusting.
It’s the “slander/libel/innuendo can go around the world twice before the truth even puts its shoes on” tactic.
We know many of the names already, but I’m pretty sure the law firm BP hired to carry this out is quite capable of releasing a redacted report if asked. There’s also every chance that some of it will leak, knowing KP.
It’s incredible to me that the palace thinks they can not only not release the report, but TELL us they are burying it. They must truly think little of us.
This family needs to learn to stop burying their heads in the sand. Pretending bad things aren’t happening aren’t going to stop them from happening. Andrew isn’t going away. Meghan isn’t going way. The work shy Cambridges aren’t going away. Someone needs to grow a backbone and do something.
Well, the last part is true – they’re keeping things under the radar (i.e. covering things up) in order to preserve the reputation of the monarchy. Too late.
Speaking of bullying, has anyone seen that footage that’s been floating around on Twitter of Kate telling someone off annoyingly and then muttering furiously under her breath? And they want us to believe Meghan made HER cry?😂
(Reference: check @julia44993 it’s actually quite funny seeing her with this much emotion)
OMG that clip!!! The face Kate makes at the end is *so* full of rage! Who was she telling off? The Egg? Was he hitting on someone there?? 😂😂😂
Layla, is that when KHate was in the polka dots? I was trying to determine who she was talking to. It wasn’t Willi, but I think a man and woman. Man, if looks could kill, they would be dead.
With the expressions and the costume, it just reminds me of that TV soap Dynasty. Kate should’ve been an 80s actress.
Any lip readers here? What is she saying in that clip?!
Yipes! Cosplaying Doris Duke’s Evil Queen look, is she? https://www.prints-online.com/doris-duke-baileys-beach-newport-14388207.html
They are using the queen to push this b.s. out there because Harry and Meghan say they respect the queen. Thanks granny. They came to your fckung Jubbly to honor you and have been pelted from all sides ever since. Again that family is trash from top to bottom.
Yes, that was my first thought too. They respected the queen and put their feelings aside to attend her Jubilee, but she can’t turn around and respect them in the face of all the backlash by clearing Meghan’s name. Obviously, respect is a one-way street in this gutter family.
And to add, it’s more than likely a 96 year old woman has no clue what’s going on and once again they’re using her as their front to do their dirty work.
@Feeshalori: The only problem is that somehow this senile 96-year-old always manages to regain her wits when it comes to protecting her aberrant son Andrew from his crimes or from bad press.
That l won’t dispute but given her age, l believe there are plenty of scenarios where they do pull the wool over her eyes for their own purposes. I can’t believe at such an advanced age, she still has a competent hand on the reins of government as she used to. Charles and company have seen to that and l would think there’s a lot of manipulation going on with his mother.
Yes, they went to the Jubbly out of respect for TQ, but let’s remember that they were invited in order to bring some publicity to the Jubbly. IMO, that’s the only reason they were invited. I know that H&M are better people than me, but I wouldn’t go back for TQ’s funeral or any other public Firm event. Let them eat cake!
The fact that Meghan wasn’t asked to participate in this “bullying investigation” says it all really. I have never heard of that happening. At work, if they did an investigation into bullying the person being accused has to participate.
Nothing was found ( or they never did an investigation) and this is the palace trying to save face.
I don’t want a report. i want an apology with the BP red stamp apologising for putting a beloved member of the family through yet another tramutic experience. they can say they’ve look at the report and could find no bullying from her
This 100%.
How can someone who is accused of something not participate in an inquiry or investigation? Everyone knows the accused party gets to defend their position? It’s one of the reasons people don’t come forward about grievances in the first place (and I’m NOT suggesting Meghan did anything it’s just super suspect?). Though to play devil’s advocate, most HR reports in any company, university etc are sealed and never made public regardless of the outcome. Even complainants receive redacted copies of reports.
Can the sussexes sue for defamation?
Nichol is an idiot; she doesn’t know anything. She’s claiming KP is mad the report is not released (a line KP could have fed her; she won’t do independent reporting.) Her reporting just confirmed the suspicion that KP was found liable. Releasing the report opens a Pandora’s Box, triggering other former and current royal staff who were mistreated to come after the Windsors in court. Obviously the BRF saw the Twitter trending hashtags, especially KP, and they see they have been found guilty in the court of public opinion. The queen is to ride it out. I wonder if KP’s punishment is to be perceived as guilty as charged? And the Windsor are afraid of Meghan; they don’t want to poke the California Bear.
‘The report found Meghan acted impeccably in all situations even while staff had the tabloids on speed dial to call her names and disparage her and her marriage.’
If I were Meghan’s lawyer I would make that statement. Let BP dispute it.
I like your idea a lot..🤔.
The sweet old grandma that loves Harry so much, that paid off her son’s victim and who got Diana’s stealing butler off. Still refuses to clear Meghan’s name but hey she sent them a waffle maker and she video chat with them.
A simple “We didn’t find any evidence of any behavior that constitutes bullying by The Duchess Of Sussex during our investigation.” statement would’ve been enough since they aren’t going to show their findings. They know by burying it and not releasing any statement regarding it leaves a cloud over Meghan’s head even if she’s completely innocent (I believe she is).
I agree with this. Even that ogre Tina Brown said in her hatchet job book that there was no bullying by Meghan, only a culture clash. Which makes sense because a person coming from a culture of work like Meghan did into a culture of lazy like KP would definitely clash.
When has anyone in that family or institution protected Meghan in anyway? Why start now? Because it’s lip service to keep the idea that Meghan is a horrible person alive without actually saying she’s a horrible person.
First off there probably wasn’t a real investigation. But Nicholls knows what she’s doing. …She trying to frame it as if they are protecting Meghan but it’s clear to almost everyone that has never been true.
Anyways supporter of Meghan on social need to continue to remind people that Meghan was never invited to participate in this fake “investigation.” That one of the individuals was also fired for gross misconduct. And also add Harry’s video from The Me You Can’t See..
and remind people of who Meghan IS!!!! Don’t attach the word bully to her name.
Beyoncé releasing her song yesterday was so on point and I imagine Meghan singing and dancing to it not letting them people get her down!! She is a victor!!!
Something about being allowed to face one’s accusers, comes to mind.
No, “drama” is what you get when you accuse someone of wrongdoing, besmirch their character, yet refuse to provide the details that would allow them to defend themselves.
“Drama” — worldwide, potentially monarchy-toppling “drama” —is what you get when you do this, adding noticeable dollops of deeply embedded racism, oblivious to the fact that the world is watching, and taking notice.
Shift: love that yellow dress photo: a very different kind of drama.✨
Could withholding the report be used as blackmail towards Harry? As in, “keep our names out of your book or we will release the report and it will be damaging to your wife.” Is this the short meeting they had with Charles and/ or the Queen ?
If they had that kind of information they would have already released it. There is nothing there and never has been. And I hope Harry blasts them all to hell. They are using his grandmother whom he loves against him. This is his punishment for saying they have a special relationship. First they have “granny” rejecting his daughter and now they have her kicking his wife. Pure evil.
That would only work if there was something damaging to reveal. Harry and Meghan would definitely be like “Bring it on bitch, I will rain hellfire upon you and expose ALL your dirt.”
I hope Harry talks about the staff treatment of Meghan in his book.
I am a fan of Meghan’s and my support is based on the life she has tried to live. I do not support not releasing this report. I support a public remark from Meghan’s attorney’s with her approval of making this report public. The accused has the right to confront their accuser nothing else is acceptable. To bury this report allows it to be open to interpretation and is as damning as the bullying accusations themselves. Using Harry’s grandmothers name as the architect of keeping this in-house is just another ploy to enable the constant discrediting of Meghan that has been going on since 2018. RELEASE THE REPORT.
I hope the outcry leads to the release. Funny how the fans and haters agree on this. I think the report exonerates Meghan otherwise it would have been released. All of bullying reports have been vague except for 5am texts. I get the feeling all of the complaints are similar to that.
As someone who has sent out emails at 11 p.m. or on Sundays, I’m still puzzled at how some people can be so alarmed by a text message SENT at 5 a.m. Co-workers get my emails when they get to work and respond to them when they can. No big deal. Sometimes, I even get an automatic email response stating that the person is on vacation and will not return until weeks later – again, no big deal. So, I think that whoever was so freaked out by an email authored in the early morning was a just stranger to work – and that speaks badly of palace culture not Meghan.
A 5 a.m. text is not bullying, for God’s sake. Let the employee get to work and answer the text. I think that just the idea of a 5 a.m. text freaks them out and they feel like it’s an existential threat or something. Talk about snowflakes! And William was off to the side shouting, “How dare she!”
Lazy courtiers probably weren’t used to hearing anything from Bill and Katie, let alone anything before noon.
And it turns out that the one 5AM text we’ve seen was to Jason Knauf in which Meghan apologized for contacting him so early, but she was worried about her mother’s safety. The very fact that she apologized makes me think that 5AM texts were not a regular thing at all, but rat Jason and his minions use that one instance to make it seem like they were being bombarded at all hours. Trash.
Wow! So, they/Jason ignore the substance of Meghan’s message and focus on the time it was sent, and run to the BM. That just tells you everything you need to know about these people and what they put Meghan through, it’s all in the details. Good for Meghan for not waiting, I wouldn’t either if I was concerned about my mother’s safety.
If Meghan wasn’t asked to participate, exactly what would this report look like?
Employee 1: M did this
Employee 2: M did this , etc..
Investigators: did you report these incidents to HR? , if so, what happened. If not, why not.
Conclusion: in the future HR procedures will be……
They can’t release a report to prove or clear Meghan’s name, if there was not an actual investigation into the claims.
I want Meghan’s lawyers ALL OVER this. The more I think about it, the angrier I get. The era of burying shit in hopes it will go away is over.
The least her lawyers could do is ask for a copy of the report.
This is just shockingly unjust. The racism for real. So they publicly state an investigation against the one black woman in the workplace, smear her as a bully, and then decide they don’t want any drama and will keep it private to their white selves and spaces. No drama is kind of similar to how they just couldn’t correct the crying story bc Kate couldn’t be dragged into idle gossip. Now they just want to save their white selves the drama. Where was that energy when they were calling Meghan a bully? This is racist racist racist.
Are they seriously goading Harry to burn it all to the ground? Bc don’t think he won’t. They are harming his wife.
Isn’t Nicholls the same person that told us all that there would be a yoga studio, and copper bath tub in FC which was then debunked in the lawsuitn against the Fail.
When has the RF ever protected Meghan? They made sure to leak what nasty nicknames they called her. They ran to Lacey and called her a B, a sociopath and damaged goods but now they want to spare the Sussexes blushes?
Pull the other and release that report.
No, that was Emily Andrews, fan of this blog. Katie Nicholls said that Harry had a two year crush on Meghan after seeing her on Suits. We found out later in the engagement interview that Harry didn’t know who Meghan was and never watched the show.
This inquiry is now closed for the second time. The first time it was to buried in the annual reported and Meghan, through her lawyers requested to be informed of the specific allegations in order to offer a proper response.
Now this.
A twitter user explained through a process of elimination indicated that only one employee was let go, that theory was substantiated by Meghan’s friend of 17 years in an appearance on UK television.
This is all public knowledge, why offer the usual propaganda to hide the usual malice and unprofessionalism of KP, with particular mention to William?
Nichols needs to up her “spin” game.
If you want no drama then you bury this by saying nothing more about it. You don’t say you investigated and made changes but whatever we did is private. If this were H&M trying to keep any detail of their lives private as “working” royals, the RR would be howling.
I am one who never thought the report would be released because they were never going to find anything negative about Meghan besides the 5 am texts (if that ever even happened) or the idea that she was shocked that her paid staff did not actually want to work.
I don’t even think they’re going to change their HR policies or anything. why would the palace want to make it easier for staff to report abuse from the royals?
I thought it was emails?
I absolutely think they should release the full report. Or even an abstract of it – like a summarisation. The fact that they want to bury it completely shows either a) Meghan didn’t bully anyone because if she had they would have at the very least, leaked it to a paper or b) No investigation was done at all or if one was done, it was a basic, bare bones one.
c) An investigation was done and the RF is sweeping it under the rug because it would make Meghan look bad
Or do you work at the palace and have some insider knowledge the rest of us are not privy to?
Unlikely given the fact that they have NEVER sought to protect Meghan before as her successful court win against the MoS which the palace tried to undermine shows., Secondly, any investigation would have been invalid since Meghan herself did not participate in it. How can they conduct a thorough investigation if the accuser is not permitted to defend themselves against the allegations? How is that possible? The complainant can say anything without push back. How is that fair due process?
Thirdly trust and believe if they had found any evidence against Meghan somehow some way it would’ve been leaked by now. Up until now nothing specific about what she’s supposed to have done has been stated. That’s very telling.?
Anne is feared by staff working in the RF because how vicious she can be!
Charles once reduced a staff to hiding in a closet in tears and let’s not forget Elaine Day who sued for discrimination and accused Michael Fawcett of calling her the N word.
Andrew got into an Altercation with an aide that turned physical and they had to call Charles in to diffuse it.
Where are the bullying investigations against the 3 above?
These reports still assert that Meghan bullied. So, continue the smear. If they really wanted this buried, they wouldn’t pretend that Meghan has something to hide. Stop hiding behind the queen! Disgusting. The monarchy is worthless if this is how it behaves. Craven, sniveling. Lying. Untruthful, codswallop. What head of state would respect this behavior?
Meghan was clearly bullied, disrespected and probably ignored in some situations regarding working request made. If an investigation WAS done the report will not show that Meghan did anything but work hard and ask that the staff work with her to get things done. They tortured Meghan, lied about it and are now trying bury it all. What a disgrace they all are.
Even if the bullying reports are true, this is par for the course working for a high profile individual. I know Europe has different labor laws than the US, but I’ve had similar jobs and it is in no way unusual to get work e-mails and high pressure calls etc at all hours. It comes with the job description.
This is sickening to read. BP won’t release the bullying report because they know Meghan did nothing and KP unleashed the bullying lie right before the Oprah interview to discredit her. But instead of releasing a statement using neutral language on BP stationary to end this nonsense they send out their mouthpieces to imply they are burying this to protect the witnesses and Meghan.
During her 18 months working in that institution Meghan was denied the right to seek medical attention when she developed suicidal ideation and the institution leaked sensitive medical information about her mental health to the press. The palaces slandered her, endangered her and her child by not stopping the racist press abuse and continued to harass her family after they left the UK.
They are now trying to take credit for “protecting” her when in fact they are once again slandering and abusing her. My hope is that putting this nonsense to bed was part of the Jubbly negotiations between the Sussexes and the Palaces and that Meghan remains unbothered and indifferent to these spiteful creatures.
This is unjust. Surely it will not be let to lie.
I read the article in The Times and I read all/many of the comments on the piece. A lot of people were commenting that it was a pre-Oprah hit job on The Sussexes, I was actually taken aback by how many people realised this. It’s only if you dare to visit The Telegraph or The Express and their respective comment sections, that you will see the blind monarchists and their vitriol.
Don’t worry abolishing the British Monarchy — Karma has already set into motion. Once QE2 exits the stage, Charles will be lucky to have the UK to call his realm… William will be lucky to even have England left as a realm… and when poor George takes the rings, it will be all gone.
Did you watch the jubilee?
LOL. The same jubilee where the press had to play around with crowd photos and numbers to make it seem like more people attended than actually did? The same jubilee where the palace had to gather up a hodge podge of music acts for the big concert because British music superstars like Adele and Harry Styles probably said “thank you, next” when asked to perform? The same jubilee where the main attraction ended up being the two royals who escaped and a cranky toddler who was used as a prop by his parents? The same jubilee that no one cared about two minutes after it ended, as opposed to the 2012 jubilee that the brf fed off for weeks after? LOL again. If the ratchet royal family survives long term, it will only be because of the Herculean effort it would take to get rid of them.
Any talk about the Palace or the family wanting to protect Meghan is bogus. They have never shown any concern for her in the past so why would they start now? I have no doubt that if there was incriminating evidence against Meghan it would have been leaked to the press already. Furthermore, the fact that they didn’t question Meghan means that the investigation was a sham from the beginning. The “angry” employees have access to the press how come they haven’t spoken out yet?
Katie Nicholl is truly an a-hole in this piece. Meghan is allowed to get dragged publicly, but not even allowed to have her name cleared publicly? They’re all shady, every last one of them.
Yep, they are all shadily insinuating that the report is being hidden because they want to protect Meghan as if there is actual evidence of her bullying. Which is bullshit and they all know it. But if they can coyly suggest that maybe possibly there is evidence of her bullying, wink wink, then they will. Soulless people.
“Everything that I’m hearing at the moment out of the palace, is that the Queen doesn’t want any more drama. She just doesn’t want any more dirty linens aired in public,”
The statement the queen SHOULD have made 5 years ago.
Interesting that they say the report was withheld so as to protect the Monarchy. (Meghan is only mentioned as an afterthought). That’s the key. I am in absolutely no doubt that if this report had reached the conclusions they (BP/KP) wanted it to, it would have been published. But instead it very much looks like the Palace have come out badly.
MM should not respond. Lie low and promote her podcast when it’s ready to launch.
She quit that life. It almost killed her.
Nah, no one should be telling Meghan that she should not respond and to lie low. That’s sounds like something the palace wants. That sound like she should be silent and just take it. Nah, she can respond if she wants with her head held high. If she chooses not to, that’s her choice. But I think the palace very much hopes that she won’t respond.
The title to the article’s response should be “don’t start no mess and there won’t be no mess.” Notice how the rota insert the queen’s name for gravitas and then proceed to serve bullcrap.
Another calculated smear against Meghan. No one was talking about the report until Buckingham Palace announced they were :burying it”. Now RR’s are using that as proof of her guilt. When has Buckingham Palace ever protected Meghan?
I’m sure any report implicated William. He’s been looking happier lately, and I think getting a 4th home where he can banish Kate to while he lives a free life contributed to that. But if he was told the investigation would be buried, then the timing works out too – his worry over being revealed as a racist and bully is now gone.
Fact is the press ran the stories that purportedly made Meghan a bully in 2018. Only then it was about how her ‘west coast energy’ & 5am emails made her unsuitable for the monarchy. The palace staff also leaked to the press their nasty names for Meghan, how much they didn’t like working for a us cable actress & predictions for how long her marriage would last. Hardly the behaviour of staff that were deathly afraid of Meghan as presumably with the case of a real bully there would be fear of repercussions. That’s why people like Harvey Weinstein were able to operate for so long- people were scared of them & that led to culture of silence about their behaviour.
Whereas with Meghan it was clear KP staff didn’t respect her so could talk freely to the press about her. The royal rota who dislike Meghan even say the palace aides were anti American & misogynistic when speaking about Meghan. Kind of sounds like she was the one bullied.
It’s also been reported that palace staff Meghan & Harry hired directly were in tears at their leaving party & two of them are working with them as consultants (were with them at Invictus in April) & one moved to USA to head up their foundation. We aren’t hearing reports about bullying in the USA. Hard to believe Meghan just bullied staff at KP & then magically stopped.
There also tends to be a pattern with bullies- yet nobody has come forward from Meghan’s time in entertainment or even school years even though we know from the markles & people like Simon Rex that the British tabloids are happy to pay people to talk badly about Meghan & even lie about her. Instead a private detective said they couldn’t get any dirt on Meghan when news of her relationship with Harry broke. Andrew Morton said he couldn’t get any dirt in LA. In fact people from her dog walker to suits set assistants said how pleasant Meghan was.
Meghan is in the top 5 of uk establishment enemies so no way a palace aide would be too fearful of coming forward openly with claims about her if real. They would be handsomely awarded for it especially as the palace and press are working over time to discredit the Oprah interview. I suspect fear of libel is why we only get vague claims & innuendo about the supposed bullying.
@ABritGuest
Great post
*applauds* 🙂
The report, if there is a report, exonerated Meghan, but points the finger at people too close to the Queen to be named. She won’t allow that. Meghan gets thrown under the bus again. Good post, @Brit guest
I do not believe at all that Meghan is a bully. I do not believe that by keeping secret that report, it aim to protect the employees or Meghan. But, I strongly believe that not presenting that report protect the members of the royal family that are the bullies. It is obvious that the queen will never permit the publication of that report if the future and future future king are involved!
Meghan is being sacrificed for ‘ the monarchy’ my guess is that there is a real crisis brewing concerning TOB Khate and the Midds.
So………..is the Queen ordering the UK MEDIA against talking about or inferring Meghan’s alleged guilt? Since Liz is a mascot Queen (as proved by her appearance with Paddington) the media needs to stop inferring what the Queen wants, as unless they can get closeup enough to her to slip their hands up the back of her skirt, then they have know idea what she might say she wants.
It is always about protecting the integrity of the monarchy at all costs. They are happy to destroy the reputations of others for the sake of the monarchy. This type of behaviour cannot continue in the 21st century.
What are they all going to do when they no longer will be able to hide behind the queen’s wishes? Scream outrage “how can they do this to our poor elderly queen?”