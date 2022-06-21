Prince William & Kate have permission to throw themselves a big b-day party

What’s more offensive? The fact that Prince William gets “credit” for being an environmentalist for Keenshot, all while he flies around in his private helicopter and various private planes? Or the fact that William and Kate just grabbed their fourth home all while William is trying to make “homelessness” his next big keen issue? There’s a new compare-and-contrast though. Do you find it offensive that the Queen is likely going to throw a huge birthday bash for William and Kate while the global economy is tanking and British peasants are worried about paying for electricity and food?

Prince William will hold a joint 40th birthday bash with wife Kate after her own party plans were cancelled due to surging covid rates. The Duke of Cambridge has been given the go ahead to throw the party at the Queen’s Windsor Castle home or Sandringham Estate later this summer after agreeing the couple should “celebrate their landmark birthdays in style”, royal sources have revealed.

As well as senior royals including the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, The Queen may attend William and Kate’s bash, in line with the royal tradition of celebrating decade milestones for senior members of the family. However, the 96-year-old monarch, who has suffered from increasing mobility issues in recent months, will not confirm until the day of the party, one palace source confirmed.

Historically, the lavish bashes have been thrown together to celebrate several members of the family together. One such extravagant royal party was held in June 2000 at Windsor Castle to celebrate Prince Andrew’s 40th birthday, Princess Anne’s 50th, Princess Margaret’s 70th and Prince William’s 18th.

In a royal first, William will not have his birthday marked by the flying of Union flags on government buildings to mark the birthdays of senior royals, in the wake of Prince Andrew’s banishment from royal duties following his involvement in a sex abuse scandal. It emerged today that The Queen and the Prince of Wales will now be the only royals whose birthdays will be marked in such a way.

[From The Daily Mirror]

From a royal perspective, I think I’m surprised that a party wasn’t already organized for this past weekend or next weekend? That would have made more sense, especially given that months ago, William was telegraphing the fact that he was going to have a big keen birthday party and his brother wouldn’t be invited! I genuinely would have thought that plans were already made for a June or early July party. And if William is having a party “later this summer” in Windsor or Sandringham, that means the Queen won’t be there. She’ll be in Balmoral for the summer. Very curious. And offensive too, which is probably why the “plans” are seemingly hush-hush.

Photos courtesy of KP’s social media, Instar, Avalon Red.

91 Responses to “Prince William & Kate have permission to throw themselves a big b-day party”

  1. Merricat says:
    June 21, 2022 at 8:48 am

    I honestly am beginning to think that the Queen is pro-republic. Another giant party while the people are crushed by the weight of poverty? Let them eat birthday cake, I reckon.

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      June 21, 2022 at 9:05 am

      I’ve said this before, half-jokingly, but I’m becoming more and more convinced that the Queen has entered her “après moi, le déluge” stage of life. Sometimes I’ve even wondered if she actually LETS the drama happen. Like, she knows the monarchy is going straight down the tubes anyway, so she might as well make it entertaining.

      Reply
      • The Recluse says:
        June 21, 2022 at 3:25 pm

        Intentional or not, that’s the vibe I’m getting too: Apres moi, le deluge.
        All that privilege and entitlement is going to blow up in their faces.
        Who needs four homes?!

    • SpaceGeek says:
      June 21, 2022 at 9:13 am

      The proverbial cherry on top will be if there’s tiaras worn at the party.

      We’re just hearing in the UK today, that The Tories are against lower paid workers getting a wage increase in line with inflation (due to hit 11% by November) and to take one for the team so the economy isn’t wrecked, but bankers will no longer have their bonuses capped in line with post 2008 EU regulations. Oh and don’t get me started on Boris Johnson asking Simon Case if he could “sound out” a job with William and Kate for Earth Shit for his mistress, now wife!

      Reply
      • PunkPrincessPhD says:
        June 21, 2022 at 10:27 am

        Bring back the guillotine

      • AnnaKist says:
        June 21, 2022 at 10:56 am

        Just had this same debate here in Australia. Pre May 21, Labor opposition calls for $1/ph increase for those on minimum wage. The Libs (conservatives), condescending and patronising as ever, scoff and point out that firstly, The country cannot afford this raise, and secondly, only the Fair Work Commission can award such raises. This did not stop the opposition from writing to the FWC to put forward a case. May 21 and The new PM reiterates his call for a $1 per hour increase to the minimum wage again the libs scream out about “Albo’s first broken promise”; it is not up to The PM …. Within days, the FWC awards the one dollar per hour raise to the minimum wage.
        I will never understand this thinking. There’s a line in a song…
        “You want prosperity for yourself but not for me
        Somehow you just can’t see we’re in this collectively…”
        These shitheads lose nothing by affording a tiny amount to someone far less well off than themselves.

      • AnnaKist says:
        June 21, 2022 at 10:59 am

        I need to stop ranting. Sorry. 😞

      • Jais says:
        June 21, 2022 at 12:48 pm

        Thought Simon case was going to take the fall for party-gate? So I guess that didn’t happen and he’s still around? Cockroaches, my god.

        Don’t apologize Annakist! Despite my lack of knowledge on Australian politics, you are making all the sense.

      • Christine says:
        June 21, 2022 at 7:42 pm

        AnnaKist, don’t apologize! I have learned so much from you today!

    • Sue E Generis says:
      June 21, 2022 at 3:10 pm

      Nah, I don’t these people think like that. They don’t care what peasants think, in general. It never even occurs to them. The only time they notice the peasants is when they make noise, like the Caribbean tour. Then they pat them on the head and utter some inanity and get back to their luxury grift.

      Reply
  2. Natalie says:
    June 21, 2022 at 8:49 am

    I have a feeling the Queen doesn’t particularly like William and Kate

    Reply
    • India says:
      June 21, 2022 at 11:02 am

      What is there to like? NADA. They are a very unlikable lying lazy mean as cat shyte pair.

      Reply
    • Cinders says:
      June 21, 2022 at 12:06 pm

      I agree – in fact they don’t really seem to be popular with anyone in the family. I think even those that need to cosy up to PW in the hope of getting some of that lovely royal cash do so with gritted teeth. Even that fake looking man-hug with the bellend Tindall was obviously orchestrated for the cameras.

      Reply
      • Sue E Generis says:
        June 21, 2022 at 3:13 pm

        Yeah, that whole affection thing between Egg and Tindall was pure theater. Also, there were multiple pics of Zara very deliberately hugging Prince Charles, and kissing her mother hello. We’ve never had those types of pics before. I think they watch Harry and Meghan and go, ‘Oh, the peasants like affection, let’s show them we’re affectionate too.’ So silly.

      • Princessk says:
        June 21, 2022 at 4:53 pm

        The Tindalls are always hugging and kissing senior royals so that they get their photos included in newspapers, it helps their brand. They need to be relevant and in the public eye to satisfy their sponsors and get more lucrative contracts.

  3. Cessily says:
    June 21, 2022 at 8:50 am

    40 year old adults having to ask permission to have a birthday party? No wonder they still act like spoiled snotty children. 🙄
    Their greedy extravagance and celebrate only me actions during a cost of living crisis that is devastating will end the monarchy, and it will have nothing to do with any American.

    Reply
    • Layla says:
      June 21, 2022 at 9:41 am

      And on top of the rising food and energy costs, rail drivers have already gone on strike, with teachers and doctors threatening to join as well. It’s so ridiculous I wish the British people would call out Discount Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        June 21, 2022 at 2:02 pm

        @Layla, I’m dying at “Discount Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette” 😭

        And @Cessily, seriously, the man is 40 years old- why does he need to ask his granny’s permission to have a birthday party? FFS, these people

  4. Polo says:
    June 21, 2022 at 8:51 am

    They probably don’t want to say much because it would be a disaster for them publicly. After what they spent for the jubby and then a 4th home? Yeah I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t end up having one..

    Reply
    • Shawna says:
      June 21, 2022 at 9:48 am

      So maybe this is a trial balloon story?

      Reply
    • KFG says:
      June 21, 2022 at 11:08 am

      Tin foil hat time. I think Chuck is letting 🥚 and bones mess up so badly that they will have to do everything he says. He’s letting them hang themselves so he can show that he is the true leader, not Diana’s son.

      Reply
      • Siobhan says:
        June 21, 2022 at 4:36 pm

        I’m not really seeing this as such a big deal and/or offense be to the queen if it happens when she’s away. There is no way she’s going to go to it – not with her health now, but even years ago I doubt she would have. I don’t think she really does birthday parties, she does church events and even Louis’s christening she didn’t go to / it was scheduled at a time that she has another engagement. I actually think it’s nice that they’re doing a joint birthday party and it makes sense with covid that they delayed a big joint birthday party until the summer. I think to do it right now is also a bit too close to the Jubilee. I think it makes a lot of sense to do in July or something like that?

  5. jferber says:
    June 21, 2022 at 8:51 am

    Cessily, Because the queen is picking up the tab, of course. They’re like spoiled house cats.

    Reply
  6. JMoney says:
    June 21, 2022 at 8:51 am

    One of the many disgusting but hilarious things about the Monarchy as an institution is how infantilizing it is. 40 year old bald billy and grey haired botox Katie with three kids, need their 90+ year old grandmother’s permission and money to host a big boy and big girl party. “Yes, Billy and Katie, you are now 40, here is a castle and some change now go throw yourself a princess party”.

    On a separate note, I do think TQ does not like Billy but she loves the institution of the monarchy more than she does him him. Hence why she will go along with KP on the bullying smear against M yet will take her digs at him by giving H&M their own procession.

    Reply
  7. MsIam says:
    June 21, 2022 at 8:52 am

    Well I guess they can’t have a party now while #princewilliamisaracist and #theroyalfamilylied are trending. Choke on it, Baldemort and you too Keen.

    Reply
    • Hic says:
      June 21, 2022 at 9:24 am

      UK is having rail strike today and other unions are threatening to do so all summer. Inflation and low wages are is running wild in Britain and seems more so because of Brexit. Asking for permission and holding dual celebrations is probably a way to blame others when the PR disaster ensues by pretending to be thrifty

      Reply
  8. Miranda says:
    June 21, 2022 at 8:52 am

    Monsieur et Madame Déficit. Let them eat birthday cake and drink “Crack Baby” cocktails.

    Reply
  9. Lady Digby says:
    June 21, 2022 at 8:53 am

    Who will be the real dancing queen at this birthday bash? Will special friends of Chilly Willy be there? Boris loves a good party and as Royals are so tone deaf I expect he will be there with his lovely wife? Poor widdle Willy has been robbed of his sidekick by THAT woman but is being so grown up about being 40 that he told anyone who would listen that he wasn’t going to invite them, so there!! Let them eat cake whilst the poor and homeless go hungry!!

    Reply
  10. India says:
    June 21, 2022 at 8:55 am

    God they are hideous. Everything they do is vile and fake.

    Reply
  11. Well Wisher says:
    June 21, 2022 at 8:59 am

    This was announced earlier with specific instruction that Harry will not be invited.
    The noninvitation have to be relief on Harry’s part.

    Reply
    • Laura D says:
      June 21, 2022 at 10:30 am

      Why does William have to make such a big deal about not inviting Harry? IMHO it just makes him look petty. We all know they’ve had a big falling out but, surely it’s time to move on? It’s almost as if William has nothing in his life except his anger for his brother.

      Reply
      • Relly says:
        June 21, 2022 at 11:08 am

        Did you ever see the movie “Clerks”? Randall, who works at a video rental store, is harassing a customer, and she finally announces “I’m never renting here again” and storms out in a huff. So Randall follows after her and loudly shouts, “You’re not allowed to rent here any more!” which totally impresses the two drug dealers hanging out on the side walk.

        It’s like that. Or like me loudly announcing that I will NOT be inviting Rege-Jean Page over to my place for sex, just so you know, so that we all understand that him not coming is because I don’t want to invite him at all, it’s MY decision, and not because there’s no chance he’d show up anyway.

        (… RJP if I’m wrong, boo, CALL ME)

    • Lorelei says:
      June 21, 2022 at 2:09 pm

      As if literally everyone doesn’t know that there’s no way Harry would attend a birthday party for these two even if he received an engraved invitation. God, William is so embarrassing.

      Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    June 21, 2022 at 8:59 am

    I find it interesting that it seems a bigger deal was made over Kate’s bday than William’s. I would say that push was coming from the Middletons, but the portraits were clearly palace-sanctioned.

    I don’t think the public would care about William having a 40th bday party, but the optics aren’t great, especially if he has it at Windsor or Sandringham. that is basically saying “the houses I have aren’t grand enough for ME, I need a bigger one for my party!!” In some ways I think it would be better if he just rented out a private club or something.

    Anyway I also wonder if this is about the queen or charles paying. Like maybe they refused to pay for a party for Kate but have agreed to do it for William.

    Reply
    • SpaceGeek says:
      June 21, 2022 at 9:20 am

      William is totally trolling Kate by trying to be as “low key” as possible. There’s only a third of the embiggining going on. Damn right Betty wasn’t throwing the keenest, peacemaking of king-makers, a party! 🤣🤣🤣

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 21, 2022 at 10:15 am

      Weren’t the Victorian ghost photos supposed to go on tour? We didn’t hear much after that was announced.
      I suspect the interest was low to see in person photos that you could see online.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        June 21, 2022 at 12:55 pm

        Oh no, I think the picture tour will still happen. Probably while Kate is on vacay so it will feel likes she’s still around. And it will be just as bafflingly bizarre as the first time we saw them. So basically, it will be hilarious.

      • Becks1 says:
        June 21, 2022 at 1:13 pm

        They are but as part of the National Portrait Gallery IIRC. The NPG is currently closed for renovations/upgrades (I think that’s why) so some of the works are on “tour” so people can still see them, and that includes Kate’s portraits. So its not a special exhibit devoted to her or anything.

        I still think its weird as eff that we got three portraits of Kate for her 40th and so far I haven’t seen a single one of William.

  13. Well Wisher says:
    June 21, 2022 at 9:00 am

    Testing….

    Reply
  14. Harper says:
    June 21, 2022 at 9:01 am

    So Burger King may have a party later, at Sandringham or Windsor, and the Queen may attend, but probably not. This just sounds like a cover for why he’s not having a party now when it’s his actual birthday. And they are just now, on his birthday, talking about planning a party? As if they didn’t know it was coming? No party, no official portraits. What’s up?

    Also, Kate did not cancel any party due to surging covid rates–who are they kidding? They had a churchfull of people at Kate’s piano recital a few weeks earlier and were carrying on like normal for quite a while.

    Reply
    • JMoney says:
      June 21, 2022 at 9:07 am

      I found it interesting they used to combine birthdays (Princess Margaret, Billy, etc) but in this instance its just these two. I think these two are ostracizing themselves from BP and CH and The Yorks. It will be interesting if it leaks who actually attends (both royals and not) and we all know that info will leak.

      Reply
      • Harper says:
        June 21, 2022 at 11:04 am

        I was thinking about those joint blow-out bashes too, and how social the Windsors were as a family. They seemed to love to come together to celebrate. I think there was definitely more of a fun vibe when the Queen Mother and Margaret were alive. There were stories of Elizabeth dancing and having a blast. Even Charles seemed to throw elegant parties back in the day.

        But do the Cambridges have a social set that is independent from the Middletons? Feels like Kate has her family, Bill does his aristo friends, and that’s it. If Charles throws parties he’s not inviting Kate & Will. It all seems so distant and fractured.

      • Lorelei says:
        June 21, 2022 at 2:17 pm

        @Harper, you’re right. It doesn’t seem like anyone in the family, except *maybe* Zara & her Neanderthal husband, genuinely like the Cambridges and enjoy spending time with them. (And the Tindalls are nasty and racist too, so at least that relationship makes sense.) We already know Kate has like one friend, and I guess William still has some of his bros when he wants to let loose and go “skiiing.” But they seem to care only about their own little nuclear family and the Middletons.

        How pathetic that other family members— especially older ones like Edward and Sophie— have to grovel and at least pretend to want to befriend them because they know that this 40-year-old, overgrown-frat-boy idiot controls the money that will dictate the rest of their lives.

      • Siobhan says:
        June 21, 2022 at 5:45 pm

        Did they ever combine birthday parties of other royak family members for landmark birthdays though? And also for ones as senior? I don’t know but would be surprised if Charles didn’t have a large 40th, 50th, 60th, 70th birthday party etc. and 40 is arguably the largest landmark birthdays of all of those. Didn’t Andrew and his daughters have huge birthday parties too (weren’t Epstein and Ghislaine at aome of those parties) and he wasn’t even the heir.

    • notasugarhere says:
      June 21, 2022 at 11:20 am

      W&K don’t like Scotland, but if they did something like this at Balmoral it wouldn’t happen until August. Balmoral closes to the public end of July, so QEII may not be up there again until August. Last time she went up for a quick trip, she didn’t stay at the main house because it was open to tourists.

      Reply
      • windyriver says:
        June 21, 2022 at 12:29 pm

        Has anything been mentioned about Holyrood Week? Normally that would be taking place very soon, like starting the end of this week, or next. Could be they’re doing that waiting until the last minute thing re: whether TQ will make any part of it, but the past few years especially other family members have been with her, so those could be announced.

        I suppose it might also be they don’t want to overshadow what’s his name’s big 4-0. Plus, isn’t Andrew one of the family that’s sometimes been there for that week? Hmm.

      • Blujfly says:
        June 21, 2022 at 1:56 pm

        It is hilarious that they have suddenly let it be known they don’t like Scotland. They are suppose to be the family’s “secret weapon” ambassadors to Scotland bc of going St. Andrews. Yet another Keen attempt at diplomacy down the drain. Hilarious.

    • Siobhan says:
      June 21, 2022 at 5:40 pm

      I have no idea whether or not she had any private party planned that she needed to cancel or not, but the UK covid rates definitely did surge between when the carol concert was filmed and her birthday. The rates were so high around her birthday that whether or not she would have personally felt comfortable having a party then, who knows, but it would have been very bad optics if it got out that she had a party, even a smaller one, at that time. Of she delayed one , it made a lot of sense.

      Reply
  15. Well Wisher says:
    June 21, 2022 at 9:02 am

    To iterate my earlier post, this party was announced earlier with specific instruction of Harry’s noninvitation. Harry must breathe a sigh of relief.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      June 21, 2022 at 9:26 am

      Will Jason Knauf be a special guest to emphasize their support of this viper and twist the knife in further regarding his own bro and SIL? Guest list of family and friends will be very revealing. Will his Russian galpal be there to have intimate discussions on saving the environment??

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        June 21, 2022 at 2:22 pm

        @Lady Digby, that’s an interesting question…I would LOVE to know if Knauf shows up for this. I wonder how “private” they’re going to be able to keep this shindig, or if enough details will leak out that we’ll at least know who was there. I’m also very curious to see if the Rocksavage/Hanburys will be invited 🙃

  16. SpaceGeek says:
    June 21, 2022 at 9:04 am

    I’m an avid reader of online news site’s comment sections. From the Guardian to the Mail Online, the 4th home and ‘Big Keen Birthday Bash’ is going down like a lead balloon. You can’t polish a lazy, hypocritical turd KP, regardless of how good your new PR guy is. Yes, there’s a lot of die hards but the frequency of comments on laziness, hypocrisy and general “why do we need these parasites?” is slowly increasing. Bravo Keens, you successfully got rid of the charismatic shield and put yourselves centre stage… this is what you wanted. Even the Sussex haters can see the FFK & FFQC have no clothes! 🤣

    Reply
    • OriginalMich says:
      June 21, 2022 at 9:48 am

      You are made of stronger stuff than me. The only place I can bear to read comment sections is here.

      Reply
    • SpaceGeek says:
      June 21, 2022 at 11:04 am

      Aw, cheers OriginalMich! It’s about knowing the difference between a bot and a genuine commenter, which is always how “Brits” 😏 see the Royals. I’m a North Salt Islander 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿, so my cynicism is always naturally attuned to cynicism! Our (Oor) Kaiser is the very best!

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      June 21, 2022 at 2:24 pm

      @Spacegeek, thanks for taking one for the team! I can’t stomach the comments either, but it is interesting to hear that the tide may finally be turning with the peasants.

      Reply
  17. aquarius64 says:
    June 21, 2022 at 9:07 am

    Millions of pounds have already been spent for the Jubilee, which included TTC, Another taxpayer funded royal bash so soon is bad optics.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      June 21, 2022 at 2:29 pm

      @Aquarius, you have to admit it’s extremely on-brand for them to announce this not only when the bills from the Jubbly are still rolling in, but also when W&K were pilloried just a few days ago for getting a fourth home when most of the country is struggling. (Oh, and releasing that BS bullying “report” on Juneteenth.) Their crack PR team continues to outdo themselves, stepping on their own rakes every single day.

      Reply
  18. equality says:
    June 21, 2022 at 9:07 am

    So how wonderful that they will have a party paid for by the tax-payers. But when it was Meghan’s 40th, it was terrible that she might have a fancy party. She makes them look bad by her BD being about charity and theirs being about celebrating themselves.

    Reply
  19. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 21, 2022 at 9:08 am

    Permission means someone else is footing the bill for this ‘celebration’. Clue, it ain’t the Keens – it’ll be Chuck, TQ or the taxpayer.

    Reply
  20. Sofia says:
    June 21, 2022 at 9:16 am

    Maybe this is an unpopular opinion but I never got the appeal of joint birthdays. It works *better* for kids especially siblings (or really closed friends) whose birthdays are close. And if parents need to save some time/money but for two grown adults where money nor time isn’t an issue and whose birthdays are 6 months apart, it just seems… I don’t know. A bit juvenile.

    I got the 2000 celebration because it was 4 different birthdays and it was probably easier to gather everyone for one day rather than finding 4 different days for everyone to work but it’s just these 2.

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      June 21, 2022 at 9:31 am

      Perhaps, like re-wearing outfits that costs thousands of dollars for a second, or even a third time, they think that having one extravagant party vs two seems frugal?

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      June 21, 2022 at 9:36 am

      But none of them ‘work’ so they can do what they want whenever they want.

      Reply
      • Sofia says:
        June 21, 2022 at 10:19 am

        They have social circles and might have their friends’ parties/events to go to. Plus if you’re someone like Anne, do you want to go to 4 different birthday parties, or would you rather go to just the 1?

    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      June 21, 2022 at 12:42 pm

      I don’t think it’s “joint.” This William’s birthday bash. Kate is just invited.

      Reply
    • Green girl says:
      June 21, 2022 at 1:24 pm

      I think it will be a joint party in name only. It will be PW’s party and Kate will be treated as an afterthought. Like I am picturing a cake with William’s name in large script on it with Kate’s name in teeny tiny letters on a small bit of a corner of the cake.

      Reply
  21. kelleybelle says:
    June 21, 2022 at 9:37 am

    Great, will they even look at each other during this celebration? What a bunch of bull these two are. Drop the facade, please. It’s embarrassing.

    Reply
  22. Eurydice says:
    June 21, 2022 at 9:43 am

    A bash for the Basher.

    Reply
    • MrsH says:
      June 21, 2022 at 10:00 am

      Everything is offensive. And the most offensive thing is that there is an entire stinking rich family being supported by the people and they think they are better than everyone and literally chosen by God to rule over people. That’s! What’s offensive.

      Reply
  23. Jay says:
    June 21, 2022 at 10:10 am

    Why not have his birthday be one of the garden parties they just had during the jubilee, since so many relatives and friends were already there? And why ask for permission for a “joint” party? It would seem smarter for Kate the great to ask if she can throw her beloved husband a party to celebrate his milestone – harder to say no to that. Will the rota be invited?

    Maybe I’ve just never gotten the appeal of throwing yourself a party. I hate them, especially surprise parties. Maybe they’re fun for some, but I’ve never gotten the appeal.

    Reply
  24. girl_ninja says:
    June 21, 2022 at 10:11 am

    My word…privilege is a hell of a drug. These two keep ODing on it.

    Reply
  25. Carrotface says:
    June 21, 2022 at 11:14 am

    I don’t t see why this wasn’t smushed in with all the jubilee parties? Like the giant 4 day long national party wasn’t enough celebration for them, they have to have yet another that is specifically super special just for them, not shared with the queen?

    But on the other hand I find a giant bday party to be slightly less tone deaf than yet another house, at least the party is a one off that won’t require constant remodeling and maintenance.

    These two have so much and yet it still isn’t enough, it’s gross.

    Reply
  26. notasugarhere says:
    June 21, 2022 at 11:26 am

    Will Jecca, Rose, and the Russian lawyer be invited to the festivities?

    Reply
  27. RoyalBlue says:
    June 21, 2022 at 11:35 am

    Why can’t they have a small gathering with 30 friends and be done with it? Why this big announcement of a party? Will the public be invited? No, I thought not.

    Reply
  28. Tessa says:
    June 21, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    Cue articles in whether or not Sussexed will attend

    Reply
  29. Sour Pasoa says:
    June 21, 2022 at 1:59 pm

    It will be a ‘party’ with many celeb friends, because they have those just like ‘the Americans’, you know🙃

    After the mothersday, no shout out, and the fathersday old pics, because I don’t think they’re on good terms right now, they have to throw a party.

    Lets call it the divorce part😉

    Reply
  30. Amy Bee says:
    June 21, 2022 at 2:07 pm

    William and Kate are having their joint bash in the summer so the press will have at least 2 months to talk about Meghan and Harry not being invited.

    Reply
  31. aquarius64 says:
    June 21, 2022 at 3:20 pm

    That guest list should be fascinating. Will Rose or the Russian lawyer be there? Alleged and/or actual mistresses are not hidden away in these circles; they are out in the open. Kate will have to suck it up.

    Reply
  32. Siobhan says:
    June 21, 2022 at 7:35 pm

    So I went down a royal birthday party rabbit hole and I am LIVING for the pictures from BEATRICE’S 18th birthday party. If you haven’t already seen them, they’re a treat. Eugenie’s Alice in Wonderland 25th birthday party at Royal Lodge also sounded …. Very interesting ……but unfortunately I don’t think there are official pictures from the party (just pictures of guests coming and going).

    Reply

