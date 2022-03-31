Prince William apparently refuses to invite Harry to his big 40th birthday party

Now that the fakakta memorial is over, it’s time for the Windsor clan and their sycophantic reporters to focus on the next big event which Prince Harry will “need” to attend. They are truly doing the most, constantly, to get Harry to come back. “It’s Taco Tuesday, Harry will surely come back to see his grandmother for Taco Tuesday.” It’s manipulative AF and it’s also obvious AF. Well, obviously, the next big Event To Get Harry Back will be the Platinum Jubbly. But there’s something else coming up this summer: Prince William’s 40th birthday. Reportedly, a huge blowout party will be held. And sources already want people to know that William refuses to invite Harry, shock of shocks.
Although it was thought that they would be ‘burying the hatchet’ when they reunite for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations this summer, one source is now claiming that William has decided against inviting Harry to his 40th birthday. According to heat magazine, the Duke – who will celebrate the milestone on 21st June – reportedly believes it will ‘bring a whole fresh set of problems’ if Harry and Meghan attend, and feels that Harry’s decision not to attend Prince Philip’s memorial has caused more issues between them.
A source said: ‘William still loves Harry – that will never change – but his apparent insensitivity makes him persona non grata at the moment and it will take some miracle for that to change. The feeling is that, even if Harry and Meghan decided to come to William’s celebration, and that is a big if, their presence would bring a whole fresh set of problems, and nobody wants that. The sad truth is that William barely recognises, let alone relates to, his younger brother any more.’
William “barely recognizes” Harry? Harry, who has continued his charity work? Harry who moved to California to protect his wife and children? Now suddenly is Harry unrecognizable? I was curious if this was really happening, and apparently Katie Nicholl did have some thoughts. Sources told Entertainment Tonight that “there have been no engagements where Harry has been ‘banned.’” And yet, Nicholl confirms that William hasn’t invited Harry to his birthday party:
“[Harry’s absence from Philip’s memorial], has of course, raised questions about relationships with his family and even with the queen, who he was once so close to. We know that Prince Harry was totally able to come over to the United Kingdom, he obviously feels he can’t because of the security situation with his family,” Nicholl shared. “But he’s come over very safely before, he did it twice last year. and he’s coming over for the Invictus Games, so, I think a lot of people are wondering why he can’t be there for such an important family occasion, given he hasn’t seen the queen since last summer.”
That rift still appears to be there between the brothers, with the source telling ET that the relationship between the once inseparable brothers remains “complicated,” sharing that the pair lead “very separate lives,” which is the very reason Nicholl shared that Harry wasn’t invited to his brother’s birthday.
“William didn’t invite Harry to a party at Kensington Palace following the unveiling of Diana’s statue to thank some of those who had been involved in actually getting the statue to happen, and I think the idea that everything is going to be fine and he’s going to have Harry at his 40th birthday is simply not going to happen,” Nicholl added. “It’s very obvious that this is now a distant relationship. It’s very clear this is a distant relationship. There is an ocean between them. There is a lot of unresolved issues and it’s simply not the case that we are going to see happy family reunions.”
Another source tells ET, “The family is still concerned about what private family matters may be revealed in Harry’s upcoming memoir and that creates a complicated situation.”
Re: the reception at Kensington Palace for the Diana statue… the story at the time was that Harry had been invited but that he rudely snubbed the invitation. Now Nicholl says that William didn’t invite Harry, just like William hasn’t invited Harry to Will’s b-day party. Now the excuse is that, well, Harry didn’t come to the memorial, sniff. Anyway, I continue to believe that Salt Island keeps coming up with all of these dumb “events” specifically to lure Harry back. The only problem for William is that it’s clear that he doesn’t want Harry back at all. William just doesn’t want to take the hit on not wanting Harry back, because William knows he’ll look petty, small, jealous and short-sighted. Whoops, too late!
Does Harry even want to come to his dry a$$ party?
It is mind boggling how these people fail to move on! They can go a single day without Harry’s name in their mouths…..what an obsession!
@CherriePie84 … I know, right? The saddest thing for me is how the tabloids, royal robots, and salty commenters always try to gaslight everyone into believing the daily presence of Harry and Meghan in the news is ‘their’ fault and ‘they’re’ the ones–via their PR firm–who ‘plant’ these stories, even the negative stories.
And anything that goes wrong with any member of the Royal Family is somehow Harry and Meghan’s fault. Kate gets a hangnail? It’s Meghan’s fault because she’s jealous! William makes an arse out of himself? It’s Harry’s fault because he left!
LOL @ William 🤣 😂 it doesn’t matter whether Harry is invited or not, and William knows this. His psychopaths are just putting this garbage out there for clicks. Invite or lack of, Harry isn’t coming to anyone’s birthdays. Hey, his own wife didn’t have any 40th birthday celebrations at all. That tells you how the Sussexes view this extravagant expenditure of funds that could have helped feed people in need. William knows Harry’s is not interested in anything he (William) is involved in, period. These stupid stories are just trying to get ahead of the sting Harry non attendance snub will cause.
Good. Without the invite there will be no whining about how Harry is snubbing his brother by not going to the big 4-0 bash. Right royal rota?
Oh no, that’s where you’re wrong. Mark my words there will be plenty of articles about Harry “snubbing” his brother who didn’t invite him to the party. Harry will always be wrong no matter what. He can’t even name his own daughter what he wants without someone in the media complaining about it.
@girl_ninja: this article has been saved for the when they will start blaming harry for not attending this brother’s birthday party.
People could plaster the two contradictory articles side-by-side all over SM, but the shameless RRs and their worshipers wouldn’t even care; they’re too stupid to see that that kind of hypocrisy robs their “reporting” of any credibility whatsoever.
Harry has outgrown William in more ways than one. I’m sure he doesn’t want to go to Will’s lame birthday party.
This exactly. That’s why W doesn’t “recognize” him. Harry has grown so far beyond him.
Right. Harry is no longer the amenable sidekick, content to be used and abused and always running in to save the day. He’s now a man of substance with a clear vision and purpose and a real family that values and loves him. He has exceeded William in every way and William cannot stand it.
Dibs on a headline Kate wants to go on a solo tour around April 16-april 22 as near as possible to the Netherlands as she can get for her new initiative since they’re doing things the lambridge way
@what
Oh they’ll definitely be out in full force during that week.
As well as the following dates:
– 6 May
– 19 May
– 4 June
– 4 August
– 15 Sept
Watch this space
This really is a LOL story that makes Will look even worse if that’s possible. Does Will think Harry will pull a trick like Will & Kate just did? We’re going on tour to your countries whether you want us or not! Bill, Harry is not bothered if you don’t invite him. Now, your wife, Kathy Keen of Preenery, might be the one disappointed.
@lucy2, Exactly.
Isn’t his birthday right around the time the Sovereign Grant report with the supposed “bullying investigation” results due out? Discussing Will’s birthday party is pulling attention away from the Jubbly. Why is Will trying to overshadow the Queen talking about his birthday party? /s
What a giant baby. 40 going on 4
Exactly what I thought.
“I don’t like you anymore, you can’t come to my birthday party!!” Is something a 4-year-old says, not a 40-year-old.
This article makes William sound like the most immature, spoiled, entitled d!ckhead ever.
Absolutely, we’re officially at the “well, you’re NOT INVITED to my great, big birthday party” stage of the absolute preschool level children’s tantrum William is constantly throwing.
He truly sounds as mature as a toddler. It’s quite stunning.
@HeyJude, and they have the nerve to try and frame it as some noble decision on William’s part, since Harry is such a “blight” on this most regal family.
There is no end to the absolute bullshit these people will come up with and have the audacity to print. Luckily, it seems that most of the world can see through the BM’s nonsense and see exactly what the BRF truly is, the family members just haven’t realized it yet.
And they dare to call Harry “petulant”? It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to…
Seems to me that the more they act out and snub Harry, the more Harry has to talk about in his book if only to set the record straight. These people are so stupid.
I am so glad they left Britain and the Salty Palace behind. William enjoys treating people like second class (or lower) citizens. As long Britain has a monarchy and William is a direct line heir, he will always be in a position to do so and have his syncophantic press praise him for it. Harry was wise to remove himself and his family from that position. They’re doing their thing and doing it well thousands of miles away. There is no reason to subjugate himself and his family to that petty behavior just to attend someone’s birthday party.
H is warm, caring , kind, generous and decent so clearly the pompous, dim, racist OB no longer has anything in common with him.
Yes, but I still feel bad about this outcome. Poor Harry, NOW who’s going to stare at him sullenly and serve him such things as Crack Babies?
@Lady Digby, and Harry is still fun loving, charismatic, loving and charming. Yep, not much in common with Will
That Will, he can fuss.
Fuss, fuss……I think he like to scream at us.
Probably he means “no harm”*.
He’s really very short on charm.
*disclaimer-he does mean harm
Love ❤️ this poetry reference
Will = Prince Humperdink
Thank you. I’m up late tonight. Princess Bride is a favorite movie to quote and I’ve equated Will to Humperdink in the past. Love that someone else does too. After recent tour/other/future events this one isn’t far off. (minor ad-libbing)
Wootton, you know how much I love watching you work. But I’ve got my 40th birthday to plan, my marriage to feign, my wife to deter, and Harry & Meghan to frame for it. I’m swamped! Love, Will
P.S. Please be careful how you write future articles. They’re getting attention outside of the UK bubble and globally it’s noticed we’re nutjobs.
P.S.S. We’re still good and I think you’re awesome.
P.S.S.S. Thank you for not calling me out on my private jet flying and climate change talks & other woke things like you do to my Dad & brother. I appreciate we both recognize I’m full of sh*t. Thanks for going along with me and my colonizer ideals. You’re the best. xxoo W, FFK or you like to say FK.
Well, now they can’t complain that William was blindsided by Harry’s refusal to come, LOL.
(who are we kidding, of course they’ll still complain.)
Surely 50th is the one that merits a party right?
Well Kate didn’t get a party for her 40th, will be interesting to see if William gets as many portraits as she did….
@Becks1 – lol, you have me thinking of what kind of portraits he would have. Maybe like Horatio Nelson at the Battle of Trafalgar, all pensive and thoughtful while holding a telescope. Or Gainsborough’s Blue Boy. Or maybe “The Scream.”
He can wear that uniform from the Caribbean tour again or dress like Napoleon
I honestly think it has dawned on William what a collosal mistake he made with the way he handled the Sussexes. The life just seems to have been sucked out of him. He just doesnt seem ‘there’ anymore,he looks miserable ,he wont even fake it with his wife anymore. He is a man full of regrets,he realises he should have let the Sussexes be rock stars for a couple of years,the hype would have died down evenetualy,then atleast long term he would still have his brother to kick under the bus and not have to do the work he doesnt want. Look at them Now LOL
He ought to realize that, but I doubt that he does. My guess is that William’s thoughts have never, for one second, extended beyond himself. Everything in his world is centered around him: his needs, his desires. I think he is incapable of understanding why Harry left because he’s incapable of understanding anything that doesn’t directly center him. He’s mad that harry won’t attend his party, but he would also be furious if Harry attended because that would draw attention away from him. I think he spends his life in a constant stew of self-afflicted misery, looking around for people to blame for his unhappiness. He was unhappy that the Sussexes got attention, and now he’s unhappy that they’re gone. He’s unhappy when he’s held to any kind of scrutiny, yet I’ll bet he’s also unhappy if he’s overly fawned over in a way that’s embarrassing. He’s unhappy because he has none of the qualities needed to do his job, and he’s unhappy that people aren’t praising him to the sky. He’s unhappy that he needs Harry to function as a King, and he’s unhappy that no one thinks he can be a king on his own. It must be hell to tiptoe around him. I hope he doesn’t spend a lot of time with his kids, and that they are mostly raised by nannies. Is their best chance at having any kind of normal upbringing.
@Noki and @lanne, you got that right, and the unhappiness couldn’t happen to a more deserving person.
If and when any photos of this “blowout party” ever surface, Prince Incandescent will be gritting his teeth, grimacing, clenching, scowling and holding his hands over his crotch in most of them.
Trapped, just like Harry described.
LOL…if only William had any self awareness at all! Im sure he still feels all the rage and is still of the view that everything is Harry and Meghan’s fault.
Yet they’re still trying to be the English version of California. Since when does William put his hands in his jacket pocket like Harry. Since when does William hold kates hand and not flinch like in the people’s magazine pics. Since when does the never complain never explain now is apparently over and he wants the media to know he gets it. Whatever it means in my prince Charles/lady Diana engagement video. Since when are they tearing up the rules and doing things the lambridge way. Spare us you’re trying to make leeway like California and are jealous even before h&m steps out in public for Invictus the headlines are all about them-so here he goes trying to take them back
Dear Wills,
You just ponced around three black Commonwealth islands, so much so that the focus of this week has been equally split between horror at pedo’s grandstanding next to your granny, and the utter failure of you, as a FFK, or even just a human being.
But sure, let’s float rumors that you don’t want to invite your grown ass brother, who is happy and successful, and not a burden on even one taxpayer, to your ridiculous birthday party. I feel like all the Commonweath countries find you 1/2 inch relatable.
In order for anything to ‘dawn’ on Will would involve self awareness. He is not someone who is self aware. His only regret is that he could not finangle his scapegoat/s from leaving. He is unwilling to be accountable for HIS poor decisions. He resorts to excuses and blaming everyone else for his failures.
He looks miserable because he is a miserable person. He looks miserable because all the things he got away with and were covered up for him are not quite as easy as the used to be. He looks miserable because he ultimately married the only person willing to marry him. He looks miserable because he is a petty jealous person that his brother married someone who he truly loves and truly loves him back for the person they are.
Regardless of Charles & Camilla’s history & hurt they caused to Diana…those two 70 whatever year olds still seem far more interested in each other than Will & Kate do(looking into each other). W & K looking like a loving couple when together is the hardest work they ever do.
Well, just recently William called M a ‘bloody woman’. He’s behaviour is still trash. Trust me, he has no respect for anyone other than his own narc self. He will never ‘regret’ what he did and the mistakes he made. Hell, even his attitude during the Caribbean tour already says a lot on how he views others as ‘below’ him. He is just like Trump, unable to get over himself and will rather accuse others of wrongdoings than admit fault in anything. Cue the ‘bullying allegations’. Utter gutter trash.
Oof, that reminds me that I have the same bd as Lord Baldemort. My granny always wanted me to write to him about that, so he could meet me, fall in love and marry me. Ditched a bullet there, granny!
Eh you would’ve been a better Duchess than his wife. But I’m glad you didn’t. Heck even I wanted to marry that guy. I’m so glad I got over the crush in 2000! Whew!
What makes this gigantic douchebag think that Harry would even want to come to his silly party?
They still don’t understand the meaning of “Goodbye, I’m leaving the country! We’re moving an ocean away.”
HARRY’s “apparent insensitivity”??????
oh. Ok then…
That’s what jumped out and bit me too. This is some next level gas lighting. I wonder why this guy couldn’t read the room on his colonizer tour 🧐
Well we have seen past photos of William idea of a party.. I don’t think many people who are grown adults would find it fun or appropriate. William better cling to his bubble because he doesn’t have a clue how to fit into the rest of the world. He needs to shut up, wave, pull a half curtain or cut a ribbon beyond that he is out of his depth.
@Cessily, exactly— let no one forget that the infamous “Colonials and Natives” themed party with the official “Out of Africa” dress code was for William’s 21st birthday.
“Prince William wore a straw skirt for his 21st (the dress code for that party was “Out of Africa”) and this time he reportedly turned up wearing a skin-tight black leotard and leopard-skin paws and a tail.”
—from The Guardian
He has not learned a thing in 19 years.
ETA: Let’s get THAT trending on Bill’s 40th (:
For someone turning 40, he sure acts like a baby. A spoiled toddler.
On a serious note, if this is true – THIS is the future head of the CoE. WOW. What about being a peace keeper, forgiving others and extending the olive branch. I hope the only way he sees the throne is roped off during tour hours.
“Reportedly, a huge blowout party will be held.”
If Horse Teeth the Bald has a major blowout for his his 40th birthday, it will be a major PR mistake. With everything going on the UK right now (energy crisis, major inflation, political problems in Northern Ireland, BloJo Partygate, war in Ukraine, Ukraine refugees…etc…) any type of self indulgence will just be a very bad look. The BRF does not need anymore bad looks.
That’s exactly what I was thinking. To have a huge birthday party during a time of austerity is just being completely tone deaf and out of touch. They really don’t have a clue and really don’t care to!
Sorry Bill, Harry switched baristas.
WE HAVE A WINNER!!!!
Also: spit my coffee halfway across the room at that 😆😆😆😆😆
This comment is why I wish we had like buttons on here.
Harry doesn’t want to go to that lame ass party. I’m sure Harry is now well acquainted with the Black American proverb, “Who all gon’ be there?” He knows it’s going to be nothing but a bunch of peri-middle aged dilettantes who have nothing going on for themselves but a title, are broke af, and hate their wives. He’s moved well beyond that crowd.
This. So tone deaf of him.
He also knows these people all hate his wife and look down on his children. Why would he ever want to associate with them?
I think William would be happy to have Harry back!……
……as long as Harry ditched Megan and agreed to grovel at Williams feet and “knew his place” as the spare and royal scapegoat.
Harry wasn’t at that statue event, because William the Petulant fought against Harry getting security. As a result Harry’s car was chased by paps at the statue unveiling. Harry refused to return without security for the second event, William was thrilled. He got to lord it over everyone at the second event, circling the crowd and bad-mouthing Harry.
+1
Came here to point out her completely asinine statement: “But he’s come over very safely before, he did it twice last year.” Actually, it was NOT very safe, which is THE ENTIRE POINT, dummies. He went over there alone and was not protected. So why would he come back with his entire FAMILY?
William is really unlikable. I wonder if anybody is making him aware of how piss-poor he comes across? No amount of ass-kissing by the DM can change what people see with their own eyes. This man is very immature and selfish and just plain unlikable. I do not see how the monarchy can survive if he is the future and frankly I am more than ready to see it disolved
And honestly thinking he has NEVER been charming or likeable. In his youth he had those striking good looks that won him a lot of praise. But if you think about it,he was never a charmer
You know, the numbers don’t lie. As much as William is constantly propped up by the UK government, the monarchy, and the UK media, people just don’t like, care about or admire him. No one ever searches for William online, he’s at the bottom of the pack. No one ever makes an effort to attend his events, and no one cares what he has to say.
The fact is, he’s a useless, incompetent, preening lightweight and not even the might, power, and constant daily propaganda of the media, government and monarchy combined can hide or change that.
Lol, there was an old video pre-Meghan where a bunch of British stars were asked to name their favorite Royal: most of them said Harry, the queen had the second most answers, a couple of them said Kate and one guy said Pippa, lol. Literally NOBODY said William!
Somehow I don’t think Harry wants to part with the people largely responsible for his wife feeling suicidal. Harry and William don’t miss each other imo. Harry may have wanted things to workout once upon a time but Willie made his stance clear and Harry has likely moved on.
Yes, l don’t see Harry celebrating and being congenial with William and his coterie at a birthday party, let alone being reconciled in the first place. That ship has sailed to distant shores.
I don’t think Harry was ever happy in his life (after Diana’s death), until he met Meghan. He was just bouncing around, lost. He didn’t belong anywhere or have any purpose, he was stuck in the rarified bubble with people he really had nothing in common with except an accident of birth. He made the best of it, and found some relief during his military service. But his relationship with Meghan and the life they’ve built together is probably the first time he’s felt whole, wanted, valued, and like a complete insider. Harry has moved on, and everything in the UK probably seems so much smaller and more provincial than it did when he was inside the bubble. He’s over it. It’s like the boy you were obsessed with in high school and thought was the most important, relevant person in existence. Then you bump into them years later and wonder what all the fuss about.
I slightly disagree with you for very good reasons. Harry being in the army(10 years) opened his eyes to the what ifs and what could be his life outside the performative fishbowl of the BRF. He was exposed to people for years that were outside of the BRF/aristo set. People that had genuine happiness/love and were not born in a privileged position. Then, some very observant mutual friend of theirs, recognized that Harry and Meghan should meet. Someone saw something about the two of them and played matchmaker. We may never know the true identity of that someone. They did a good job.
Yes to the analogy of the high school boy you were obsessed with. I think it was poster Christine(correct me if I’m wrong-apologies) that equated it to Tostino’s pizza in a different post. LOL’d then and still do. Maybe we start calling Will Future Future King Tostino. Though, it seems a little cruel to Tostino’s pizza.
Harry will not be crying in one of his 5 million thousand bathrooms about not being invited to Will’s Party Pieces party.
I doubt Harry would want to go anyways, it would mostly be William’s friends. Do Harry and William have a lot of friends in common? I don’t think the brothers will ever fully reconcile. Harry is very involved with his California life raising his kids with his wife and working on his different charity initiatives and no longer has to adhere to royal protocol.
William by default must remain in England forever and adhere to the role of the heir to the throne. I think William is resigned to being the heir but he doesn’t like the gilded cage he lives in. He can barely tolerate his wife and I dunno how much he is involved with raising his kids. He could always abdicate and get rid of the monarchy but I don’t know if he’s brave enough for it (and maybe he actually wants to be king someday?). I think William was very hurt by Harry and Meghan deciding to step down and relocate to CA, something William can’t nor is allowed to do as the heir. He sees it as being abandoned and I just don’t see the brothers ever reconciling. Maybe someday when their kids are older, I could imagine George, Charlotte, and Louis being curious about their American cousins. I wonder what William will tell his kids about their estranged uncle.
Youre seeing everything sympathetically from Cain’s POV. Funny how you hvnt mentioned that HE AUTHORIZED JASONKNIFE TO SQUEAL TO THE COURTS AGAINST HARRY’S W.I.F.E – THE LOVE OF HARRY’S LIFE – ON BEHALF OF DAILYFAIL!!!
Therefore, he couldnt be too torn up about losing Harry, now could he?
[insert rolled eyes here]
Well if William ass hurts because Harry decided not to be a doormat/ fall guy / workhorse for Willy and his like minded baby brain wife , that’s on William. William treated Harry and his wife Meghan a human being, I feel a need to call her a human being because I think some people actually forgets that she has feelings too. William did all he could to destroy her . Him and his wife weren’t content with nearly driving her to end it when she was pregnant with Archie, no. They continue their bullying campaign to this day so hell no. No one gives a f what William feels like. The bully doesn’t get to ask for compassion and sympathy.
I doubt Harry would go to William’s party if he’s invited. Nothing has been resolved and the Palace is actively trying to prevent Harry from getting security. But I look forward to the press outrage when Harry doesn’t go to the UK for the Jubbly and William’s birthday party.
Lol, don’t think Harry gives a shiit 😂
William didn’t attend Harry’s bday last year so who cares.
The Royal Family is definitely having a year of celebrating themselves. The Queen’s Jubbly and
William and Kate’s fortieth. Even poor Phil’s memorial. It just looks like they live in a bubble. It’s definitely a tumultuous year already, and it’s interesting to observe how the Windsors see themselves with the backdrop of what is happening in the rest of the world. Like, people fighting for their independence and freedom all over the world. And the British empire standing for NOT that. What accomplishments does William have to celebrate in his first 40 years of life? Nothing comes to mind. I myself am a bit tired of celebrating the Queen. First she had her 60th jubilee, then 65 years to beat Queen Vic, and now her 70th. In between there was her 90th birthday, then her 95th. In the middle of this, what I started to ask myself, what are the Queen’s achievements. Is all we are celebrating just her longevity? I was one of the “The Queen has never put a foot wrong” brigade, but seriously, what has the Queen done for her subjects, her realms, her own family even? I know she said that she could not lead her country into battle, but she did sign off on Boris getting away with something illegal (I know, Boris lied to her). Perhaps she and William should look at celebrating something that includes others rather than just themselves?
Doubtful, their minds don’t work that way. They were raised to think only of themselves and their wants.
Just saw something on twitter about spending about the same amount as the Andrew Sex Crime Settlement on a bunch of Jubbly propaganda books to distribute to schools, but Wales has said nope, and no doubt Scotland will refuse too. Utterly utterly self-absorbed and contemptuous towards the people who pay for them.
Harry isn’t interested in going to some dusty-ass salty party.
He’s changed baristas.
I think William already KNOWS Harry wouldn’t come and is putting this out to save face. Also, why would Harry even bother after William so BLATANTLY tried to sabotage Meghan’s lawsuit.
It’s funny how this is NEVER brought up. People talk as if things are in the past, but William just recently did something concrete and never before done in the recent history of monarchy. He acted deliberately and with malice to cause damage to Harry’s wife. He did this voluntarily. Whatever issues modern royals have had with each other, no one has ever publicly stepped out of the bubble to cause harm to another member. Of all the things that have occurred, this act is the most important because it was so blatant and unprovoked. William showed his hand and his hatred and vindictiveness. Would any of us be looking to interact with a close family member who had done that?
Absolutely right! I mean I can’t imagine doing such a thing to a family member. Even a family member I don’t particularly get along with. Malice is the right word. Just unadulterated malice and meanness.
In the Statement M issued after winning her case against the dailyFAIL, she said in part:
“In the nearly three years since this began, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks.”
Who do you think she’s referring to when she speaks of “deception?”
One can only be deceived/betrayed by those one trusted. We know M’s notion of “betrayal” as she explained to Oprah: “Betrayal comes from someone you trusted.”
We know dailyFAIL is not in that category. We also know that the former staffer who did the deed, did not act on his own volition. So that leaves H’s family; in particular, H’s worthless brother who authorized his minion to offer solace to M’s antagonist, the dailyFAIL, hoping that M (& therefore also H) would lose her case.
So we know that M (& therefore H) was speaking of betrayal from H’s brother.
Rmbr that “space” that H told Oprah about? It just keeps growing and growing….
I just read that the Grand Canyon is 277 miles (446 km) long, up to 18 miles (29 km) wide and attains a depth of over a mile (6,093 feet or 1,857 meters) and is aged 5-6 million years. Yeah…..that sounds like the size of the ever-growing “space” between H and Cain.
William better watch it. If he publicly kiboshes the party invite too soon, he robs the UK tabloid media of months of profitable “will Harry attend the party?” clickbait stories and royal expert interviews. That will draw media ire. Ire they will make known to him in uncomfortable ways. Now if he could just schedule KKKate on an overseas tour during the party……
I can’t imagine sending out anything specifically aimed at a person who wasn’t invited to my birthday! How childish. Anyway, birthday parties are for children. Harry has moved on and so should William.
Nothing demonstrates the degree to which William doesn’t get it than throwing himself a lavish, exclusive, celebration. Whether or not he invites his brother, it feels tone-deaf to me considering the economic and social climate, and particularly since the work (“work”) he’s put in this year has been subpar. Is it going to be a fundraiser for one of his charities? Doubtful.
And why would Harry, who lives an ocean away, has two children under 4 and has ongoing security concerns want to come?
Will this one be “Out of Africa” like his 21st? Or will it just be “Colonials and Natives” like the other famous posh/toff party they all attended? I’m sure William’s dim-bulb Norfolk/Sloane/Eton team of advisors will come up with another genuinely offensive theme for this celebration. And they’re surprised Harry doesn’t want to attend any of these backwards, old-fashioned events?
Exclusive: it’s going to be Victorian cosplay
Well, if its anything like his cousin Beatrice’s 18th birthday, the guest list will include such illustrious names as Harvey weinstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Oh wait……I’ve just heard they might not be able to make it this time around.
Its a terrible look but unsurprising. He would want the full focus to be on him. Kate will be lucky if he invites her…
Hee hee! Maybe he’ll try to force her to go on one of the solo tours we’ve been hearing about. No cake for you, Kate!
Why all these stories about Harry not going to the memorial when it was announced several weeks ago? That’s how you know it’s all part of a specific narrative. And Harry had security for the funeral but not when he came for his mother’s statute unveiling. It’s this inconsistency that Harry is challenging but of course Nicholls knows that.
I did wonder what was the next event Harry would be accused of snubbing or being snubbed for. As posters have said if Harry doesn’t attend the narrative will change from William snubbing Harry to how dare Harry not attend, this is the last straw with the Windsors etc.
The part about the brothers’ relationship being distant sounds accurate & I think Meghan mainly wouldn’t be welcome at William’s party so think thats more likely to be the reason Harry wouldn’t be there.
I hope Harry & Meghan are in a place where they’re able to laugh at this. “Oh no, we’re not invited to my brother’s special big boy birthday party after he & Buttons publically exposed themselves as clueless racists during their colonialist clownshow tour! Whatever will we do?”
I bet Harry gives zero F’s! It would probably be boring! After all of this, I thinks he’s the one that questioned the “skin color” of his kids. Sorry but William is lame! Talk about ridiculousnesses and an all time low!
Here is the unforgiving, grudge-holding, petulant FF head of the Church of England.
When is the royal family going to investigate who leaked these private thoughts? I thought discussing inter-familial relationships was verboten? What a bunch of lying hypocrites.
Anyhoo, if this is true and William decided not to invite Harry, I’m sure it’s because William’s ego couldn’t take the comparisons. Nor could Kate’s ego (if Meghan accompanies Harry). Jealousy seems to be at the root of William and Kate’s issues.
William doesn’t want him to come; Harry doesn’t want to go – sounds like everyone will be happy.
Ooops, looks like they said the quiet parts out loud. This is all about the upcoming book. They are hedging their bets, because what they do know for sure is all of the abhorrent things that they did that could potentially be included in the book.
I really hope that in Harry’s book or his book tour interviews ( if he does them) lays out just how the royal rota and the leaks/briefing work.
I want him to spell it out clearly. Like hey my book has been released watch out for the DM, the sun etc to have a story from “courtiers” or “royal sources” saying everything opposite of me.
I keep saying someone needs to make a documentary because people not paying attention would be SHOCKED at the royal PR machine.
Anyways I thought the jubby was the next will he or won’t he? But here we are…Williams birthday. Smh
There are also a few articles speculating that H&M will attend the Beckham wedding.
Seriously? Haha wow. Anything to write about them. Have they even hung out with the beckhams since they had to vacate their house next to the Clooneys?
I would love to see them though not gonna lie lol.
Okay, kids, since William is making announcements, so am I:
I AM NOT INVITING CHRIS PINE TO MY BIRTHDAY PARTY.
I know he’s equally as interested in attending as Harry is for William’s but I am proactively putting it out there so you guys don’t think I am a loser.
LOL, though it also reminds me of the “Rhianna’s panties” thing now, sigh.
Harry said he can’t safety come to the UK, what do people expect?!
That gave me a good laugh!
Well duh! Who’s gonna look at ragey Baldilocks when Harry’s in the same room? Poor thing! 40 years old and still resentful of little bros presence.
A very good point. William knows Harry being there would automatically take away interest in him. (Harry, imo, has zero reasons to celebrate Bad Brother anyhow). Protocol dictates I share this fabulous video again. Question to Squad members..am I searching this video on youtube badly? There was a time when a number of options came up. This is the only one that came up in 2 pages? Admittedly, I subscribe to some conspiracy theories. If these videos were pulled..?????
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/j1zM54UqWD8
If William’s previous birthday parties are any indication, Harry’s much better off not being involved. If William shows up in full blackface or sleazes all over random women, Harry won’t get the splashback.
Hey Ingrid S, how’s this for petulant and rude.
The RR et al don’t realize or don’t care the monster (ego) they’ve helped create.
Do you think he’ll not allow Katie Keen to come either, like the statue unveiling?!?!
Maybe he will invite Jecca and rose.
after that it will be Camilla’s 75th birthday and will Harry and Meghan go or be invited. Pathetic.
Maybe harry can crash the party, the way William barged to the islands uninvited.
Ah, but is Rose invited? Or the blonde London lawyer from the sketchy fundraiser event sans Kate a couple months ago?
Does this man have any friends who would want to attend his birthday party? Not family, paid employees, sycophants, hangers-on, barnacles, remora, bottom-feeders, the British media, the Middletons. Any friends that want to celebrate with him and for him? Does he have a Nacho Figueras, a Prince Seeiso, an Eton homie, a uni roomie? Does he have anybody who is a friend?
When was the last time William had a significant birthday bash, and Harry was there? The British Media can’t accept that the parameters in the relationships have changed drastically. Depending on the level of security allotted in June, they will visit Patronages, pay homage to the Queen, meet and greet friends, and move on.
Meghan used every ounce of restraint in her body to not expose William as a culprit during that Oprah interview and only because he’s her husband’s brother. The outcome of the Daily Mail lawsuit revealed William as the CEO of the campaign. I think Meghan wants no part of him, least yet that family. The last time the Windsors were a topic in her conversation, she referred to them as “her husband’s family.” Every married woman knows what that statement signifies.
So Wee Willy can have his birthday party with the Middletons, the 10 Downing Street Crew, Royal Reporters, a private photographer, and his non-diversified staff.
Harry and Meghan have moved on, and it’s time for the British media and the Royal Family to accept their defeat. Harry has a wife, children, his own home, a job, and the freedom to be Harry and do what pleases Harry. Leaving a cult is not easy, but I’m confident it’s something you’d prefer to be in the rearview mirror of your life.
100!! PERIODT
You mean H&M won’t be invited to an extravagant tax-funded soirée to drink “crack baby” cocktails and Stella with the other brother and his dim wife? What a loss.
You bet Rose is going to be at the party. The queen is throwing it and the Lord Chamberlain and his wife have to be on the guest list, if anything to quell talk that she was a royal sidepiece. Kate will be chugging Crack Babies that night.
Someone on Twitter pulled out the picture of Bulliam’s 21st birthday with black on him. Some news organization has this picture and I won’t be surprised if it’s released for his 40th.
Willy sounds like the child who wants to have a party so that they can invite all the popular kids so that he can get attention but then doesn’t want to because then everyone will ignore him in favor of the popular people.
William should use his birthday to do something positive for the British people instead of acting like a shitstain on his brother-Harry has moved on from this bowel disfunction called the royal family-Willaim need to take a hint and think clearly like he is about his recent tour of locked bowel movements.
Little detail. Has ANYONE been invited to William’s party yet? These stories are so stupid.