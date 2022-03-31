Seward: Prince Harry’s silence around Philip’s memorial was ‘petulant & rude’

The service of thanksgiving – aka a memorial – for the late Prince Philip was held on Tuesday. In the next 24 hours after the service, the front pages of all of the British papers were dominated not by the Duchess of Cambridge’s asinine preening nor Prince Harry’s absence. No, people were talking about the fact that Queen Elizabeth walked down the Abbey with her son Prince Andrew, who was credibly accused of raping a victim of human trafficking, a victim “given” to him by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Andrew only settled with Virginia Giuffre in February – it’s not like any of this is ancient history. And honestly, I was surprised that the Andrew mess wasn’t conveniently pushed aside. How could it be? The Queen wanted everyone to see her with her degenerate son.
So that was one of the big royal stories of the week. Trust that some royal commentators still want to shift the focus back to Prince Harry, the only major royal figure in the Windsor clan to avoid the memorial. Ingrid Seward was positively engorged with disgust that Harry completely blanked on everything involving the 40-minute Struggle Memorial:
Royal expert Ingrid Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed, tells The Mirror she believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s silence speaks volumes. She said: “The wall of silence was as loud as if they had shouted from the abbey rafters. The normally verbose duke and duchess of Sussex said nothing. No spokesperson spewed out long sentences of undecipherable wordage. There were no flowers with the florists name proudly displayed. No comments from Archwell. Nothing. Not even a word from their supporters on various social media accounts.”
She’s also criticised Harry and Meghan’s decision not to attend and says fears that their appearance would overshadow the event were not accurate.
“There has been a great deal of criticism about Prince Harry ’s absence from his grandfather’s memorial service. But no reason given as to why he chose not to attend from Harry himself. A couple of weeks ago he instructed his spokesperson to say he wouldn’t be going. That was it. What a missed opportunity it was not to bring Meghan and the children to join the extended royal family, European cousins and of course Archie’s contemporaries. Their appearance would not have diverted attention away from the Queen. It was her day and no one could take that away from her not even her favourite son the Duke of York who guided her to her seat.
“The only explanation is that neither one of them wanted to go. There would have been no security problems. The whole Abbey was bristling with secret service men to guard the biggest gathering of royalty, politicians and top army brass since the London wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Harry must have known it would look petulant and rude. And if he did not Meghan would have. If it was a pointed snub to the whole royal family and it went sour.
“Of course, the Queen would have been told well in advance. Harry keeps in constant touch with his grandmother for many reasons. I am sure he spoke to his father too. But nothing excuses his absence even if Meghan and the children stayed away. He will not get another opportunity to pay his respects in public to the grandfather who always supported him. He has upset too many influential people too many times. It is something he will live to regret.”
You would think that Harry robbed his grandfather’s grave and pissed on Philip’s corpse. For goodness sake, Harry went to the funeral!! He traveled to the UK last minute, in the middle of a pandemic, with a heavily pregnant wife at home, all to pay respect to the grandfather he adored. He said his goodbye and sent the old fella off with dignity alongside the rest of his family. End of. It’s not disrespectful for a man with two young children to think that it’s not worth the bother to travel more than 5400 miles for a 40-minute memorial service!
As for the fact that Harry didn’t issue a statement on the day of the memorial… again, Harry made all of his respectful statements last year when Philip passed. Ingrid C-Word is just mad that Harry stayed quiet, because Ingrid and the rest of them were eager to jump on any statement or any floral arrangement sent. Besides, Harry has made it clear that the security fight is no f–king joke. Until the security issue is settled to his liking, he will not be coming back.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red, WENN.
She gave #SussexSquad a shout out 😂😂😂😂
That’s our power!
Omg, this woman is such a lying b!tch. Anything not to talk about Andrew and the rest of that bunch I guess. And the very things she claims the Sussexes didn’t do are the things they did for the funeral and were criticized for. So Ingrid if you are wondering why the Sussexes won’t engage with you and your fellow “journalists” there is your answer.
I can’t believe the lack of self-awareness in this heifer. She reserved the sugar for Andrew, (the one actually accused of heinous wrongdoing) by calling him the “favorite son” who did nothing but help his mother down the aisle and called H & M petulant and rude. Months after these BM people declared that H & M should not come as they would only be a distraction, this cow suddenly finds her tongue and says, “No, they wouldn’t be a distraction.” Really? Then, while listing the things H & M did not do while implying that they should have done these things, she manages – mid-sentence mind you – to criticize the florists, Sussex fans, etc. for her own thoughts about non-existent actions.
If there were so many luminaries, pedophiles, Russian moles there why did she miss the Sussexes? If the answer is because they are members of the royal family, then fine, but treat them accordingly, you know, with the same solicitude you treat Andrew. Otherwise, respect H & M’s actions and the fact that they’ve stepped down and don’t owe you an explanation for not showing up.
“Of course, the Queen would have been told well in advance. Harry keeps in constant touch with his grandmother for many reasons. I am sure he spoke to his father too”
So the ones that needed to know, knew. This isn’t about the royal family. This is about the media being denied pictures, body language analysis and “insider” stories about tension during the visit and leaks.
He went to the funeral. He paid his respects. Now he’s told them – yet again – that he will not play their game or dance to their tune. End of.
Yes, but Harry didn’t tell the press his reasons, so you know, Seward’s gonna Seward.
The sewer woman will continue to spill sewage out of her mouth like the absolute sewer she is, for as long as she has an audience. And when I say “sewer” I don’t mean someone who sews.
“He will not get another opportunity to pay his respects in public….”
Ooooops! There it is!
That’s it. They want him at these big public events for the spectacle of it, then condemn him for being there. Every other time they bleat on about privacy but all of a sudden they need to see Harry publicly mourn. They knew he wouldn’t be there but are upset that no cover was provided for disgraceful Andrew bring front and center.
I should think they would have had their fill of Harry’s public mourning after Diana’s death when his grief was put on display. It’s good to know that these people learn their lessons though. Unbelievable.
Had they extended Harry the same protection they extended to every other European royal, he would have been there,
If he had issued a statement, he would have been accused of “pulling focus” and “disrespecting the Queen.” Harry can’t win with this trick, and he knows it. The fact that he isn’t playing the game any longer is what really has her goat.
For God’s sake, when will they leave these people alone? If they had come, they would have been accused of “making it all about themselves.” How much abuse are they supposed to take? There is no way to do the right thing. It will never be right.
The Daily Fail must have picked up this story as they have an article about the same subject with same quotes from Ingrid Seward.
The commentariat was just bonkers. One poster said, “It was disrespectful for Harry to not attend and show respect to his grandfather but if he came he would have booed as I would have been one of the many doing the booing”.
This has to have come from a paid poster as no sane person would write something like this. The Daily Fail must be driving this narrative as, other than Andrew, no one is really interested in the BRF on a daily basis.
@BTB then Harry would have been blamed for ruining everything by causing people to boo and taking the focus away from “poor Philip”. “He should have just stayed at home!!!! Nobody wanted him to come!!!” Oh boy, it would be funny if it wasn’t so sad.
Newsflash: Private citizens don’t owe the BM “excuses”. And, for all she knows, there is illness in the family or other things going on that, again, are NOT her business. Also possible that they feel unwelcome considering how the headlines after the actual funeral were that PH was snubbed by the family? I don’t think anyone in the RF ALWAYS supported PH so she can give over with that nonsense also. Did his “support” echo what the other members of the family told him about putting up with press abuse because they all had or consoling him when he was the victim of the family’s PR?
@Equality, it even says in the freaking headline that “all of the other members of The Firm were there.” Harry and Meghan are NO LONGER MEMBERS OF THE FIRM. These people can’t even keep their bullsh!t straight.
Besides, wasn’t the entire point of this memorial service to invite people who were unable to attend the funeral due to the Covid restrictions at the time? Harry attended the funeral. I can’t with these disingenuous liars.
You know what is petulant and rude, it’s the hack writer who won’t let people go even after they departed two years ago.
Exactly and you know who else is petulant and rude? RAVEC and the secret RF members on it.
*Cough cough* Simon Case and William… 👀
It’s because deep down they miss him because he was so great. If it were someone more boring they wouldn’t be getting this vitriol
Oh, FFS. Ha, ha, ha! Love that headline Kaiser, it encapsulates the worldview of some people perfectly! Thank-you!
How would the Sewer of Rota Rats know if and how often the Montecito Royals talk/zoom with Lilibet Sr?
It’s not her business.
Especially not as she’s one of the Gang of Four who talked about the Oprah interview *before* it aired, the others being the rota “experts” Arbiter father and daughter and Richard Fitzwilliam.
She has shown that she has no integrity, hence she of all people should never talk about the Sussexes ever again.
Yup!
I feel like there should be a pinned comment on any article quoting the Fiction Four caught providing detailed commentary on an interview they hadn’t seen.
Lying Liars with an agenda, you can’t trust a thing coming out of their faces.
It’s not just the Fiction Four. It’s probably 98 percent of the RR’s that do this. It really does underline what was said in the Sensemaker Live video (the one where Levin faltered so badly and it pretty much came out that she spent next to no time with Harry when writing her book or Newsweek “interview”), that the royal rotas/commentators believe themselves to be grander than the RF to say the things they do. C-word obviously isn’t alone in this. When I read the RR stuff now, it comes across as the narcissist’s prayer. Man, they follow the gaslighting techniques in this link to a fcuking cap T.
https://www.thelifedoctor.org/the-narcissist-s-prayer
D@mn, really have to love & respect Harry for the honorable decisions he made. Weak men don’t.
Breaking news: Giannis Antetokounmpo has broken Kareem’s all time leading scorer for the Milwaukee Bucks. Breaking news: Prince Harry is the all tim leader in the BRF for being a genuinely caring person. I can reveal through my unnamed sources and Ouija board that Prince Philip said to Harry, “Good on you lad. You live your life. I loved & respected your Granny in my own way. But, I never really could be me-though I’ve said things I shouldn’t have because I was wrong. My middle finger is the straightest one considering how many times I’ve flipped the British Media off. I’ve seen how they’ve sacrificed you for the sake of your dumber than rocks brother and SIL. Sorry for that. I did what I could. Remember, I loved your Granny enough (as she loved you) to not subject her to an overnighter with you-know-who. You did our family proud during your 10 years of active real service in the army. Eff them-you did me proud and honored me with your real service. You might be the only one that gets the pomp & circumstance is meaningless..well, Anne gets it and hopefully she is good to you when I’m gone. My good friend(maybe daughter) Penny knows things I can’t express. Good on you for keeping shite tight. Considering my history of personal gaffes – is it okay to say that you married one of the most intelligent, educated, empathetic, loving and exotic women I’ve seen (outside of the ones during my ship days I’m not suppose to talk about). Sorry, my good grandson. I shouldn’t have called your wife exotic. I should have simply said beautiful. Because she is.Inside & out. Love, your grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, BBQ’r of tasty things.
P.S. That’s how you can honor me. Doing things I loved. Showing up at a memorial service within a year means nothing. You were at my funeral. F(ck-I didn’t want to be at my funeral much less having a memorial less than a year later.The British Media will tell you otherwise. IF they really wanted to speak the truth…eff that, they don’t want to speak the truth. XXOO, Grandpa Philip, live your life filled with love and fcuck those who have no clue.
“Why weren’t you here so we could blame everything on YOU!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭”
“Not even a word from their supporters on various social media accounts”
Philip wasn’t our granddaddy, why should we give a shit? 🤘🏽SQUAD. OUT! 🤘🏽
I’m not in sussexsquad and only hang around celebitchy but I could see the wisdom in the squad’s advice to stop engaging with haters on all platforms. Don’t engage, don’t click, reply, post or drive up numbers and views with, for example, piss morgan. It’s akin to what H&M have done with the royal rota and her family. I guess they’ve left a gaping vacuum for this writer to acknowledge them and bait them perhaps?
Oh shut UP, Ingrid. You’ve been saying this for weeks. We get it.
Maybe devote some attention and column inches to the royal couple who completely humiliated the BRF on the world stage mere days ago?
And “their appearance would not have diverted attention away from the Queen” is too ludicrous to even bother responding to. Absolutely everyone knows the exact opposite is true.
Bravo. Sit down Sewer.
I’m sure there was a private gesture from Harry and Meg for this occasion, but it stayed private, as it should.
And Phil the Greek only agreed to walk with them because Chulls was afraid of being attacked by the crowd so they used those kids as a shield.
I guess he is tired of being used as shield and he is sure as hell not going to allow that to happen to his kids!
The keywords here are “in public”. Photographers wanted their money-shot and commentators and reporters wanted their stories. Harry staying away deprived them of that. There’s no doubt in my mind that this memorial was only put on in an attempt to get Harry and Meghan to visit the UK. Yes, the lack of security continues to be an issue but I also get the sense that Harry doesn’t want to attend public events and that he only wants to make private visits. It wouldn’t surprise me, even if the security issues are resolved, that he doesn’t go to the Jubbly.
“I also get the sense that Harry doesn’t want to attend public events and that he only wants to make private visits.”
Agreed. I think that is Harry’s end goal. He wants out of The Firm, but wants to still be a part of the family. Even his asshole of a brother. I’m sure if Will and Kate would ever calm the fuck down, the Sussex’s would be up for the occasional family visit so the cousins can get to know each other.
The rota is kicked out of the Netherlands so it’s starting to show that they losing money and want something from it. Look at all the articles on Charlotte and George that stayed in the headlines that day. There just kids I know and the rota is holding off for now until they’re of age. But you can see it’s coming. Until April 16 what is the rota going to talk about? I’ll wait
Do we know for sure or is this just speculation? There’s a good chance that some of them might be there even if they are peering behind a fence lol
What’s this you say? The rota has no way to cover the Invictus Games? How was this achieved? Is it because of brexit, needing work permits or visas? If this is Harry’s doing then Wow, I’m impressed and cackling with delight
Someone needs to cover this rota story. When is this Netherlands development effective? I hope it’s in time for Invictus Games because I would beam if the BM had to cover the event second-hand (And you KNOW they would still cover it, they can’t help themselves).
Harry had more valid reasons not to attend this memorial than William did years ago when he skipped the Queen Mother’s memorial to go skiing.
*Sigh* – they tried some of this during W&K’s Tour of Doom – dredging up the “shocking” story of Meghan’s wreath – but it didn’t last.
This woman has gone bananas. Why should Sussex supporters give a rat’s ass about Phillip’s one-year memorial?
We don’t!! **walks away, cackling as we go**😁
And Seward’s lack of silence around someone else and their life is petulant and rude
What else is new
Pity Poor Peacemaker Kate who was robbed of a photo op.
Yes, and instead of her “peacekeeper” photo-op they had shots of Rose with that weird dress that looked like she was about to teach in a 1-room school house in 1860’s Kansas.
I smile thinking Harry’s silence just told them all they need to know. He’s moved on living his best life with family while BM continue to search for crumbs that lead to a trail for a story.
Same script different day! I’m so glad Andrew ruined the rota’s chance to try and make Harry and Meghan the story.
But what should stand out is the comment about Harry and Meghan supporters not caring about Phil.
The “money train” left and they can’t get over it. The rota are used to the royal family catering to them because they need their support to remain relevant. Harry and Meghan don’t need them.
Instead of talking about Harry and Meghan they want H&M supporters talking about Kate, Will and the rest of that family..
They want the “royal brand” to be promoted because their bland favs aren’t bringing the money in.
That’s why I’m always careful not to retweet/share or engage with any crap from the Rota about Harry and Meghan. I refuse to let them use my anger/outrage to promote that vile family.
@Pettybetty: There’s just something about your screen name I like. Don’t know what it is…
Ingrid was the one who said in January that the royals would be relieved if they don’t show for the memorial as it would turn into the Harry & Meghan show. Now they didn’t show she’s claiming otherwise. Also silence is apparently rude but they were criticised for the statements around the funeral. Knowing they will be criticised no matter what it’s good to have the mindset to do what they want.
If they are upset that Harry & Meghan fans were quiet too sounds like the memorial didn’t get the hype the press were counting on. I wonder what the international coverage was like.
Harry didn’t explain his reason for not attending. If he couldn’t fit in more activities because he would only have security at the memorial, I don’t blame him for not flying 11 hours for one event especially as he was at the funeral.
The press are so flippant about Harry’s security considering they are the ones driving up the hate. It’s really gross to see
Anyway they just want to use Harry ‘s absence to cover over Andrew’s very high profile presence.
From what I’ve seen most of the talk has been about dissecting Andrew being seen post settlement and what that means. It helps that Harry already said he wasn’t coming weeks ago so everyone knew and it’s not a new story.
I mean even in the Uk andrew’s dominated front pages the last couple of days or there have been significant leaks against him.
I read a number of newspapers online, and most (including NYTimes, WaPo) had brief articles about TQ being at the service and Pedo escorting her down the aisle. WaPo had a brief sentence saying H & M weren’t there, then pivoted to Pedo and what his public appearance means to the family. NYT didn’t mention H&M at all, preferring to focus on Pedo. I didn’t see anything at all in the LA Times — about the service, Pedo, TQ or H & M.
The RR are deluding themselves if they think this little kerfuffle means anything to anyone outside of La Isla Salada. H&M have moved on. The world has moved on. I’ve seen more in the press about the upcoming Invictus Games and about the Caribbean Distaster than I have about Philip’s memorial. Enough, Sewer! You haven’t anything to write about!
There’s been some disgusting commentary that Harry is so ungrateful, that Phillip walked with him behind Diana’s cortège (when Harry was 12 !) and he owes his grandfather for this.
It was discussed widely in the press after her funeral that there were fears for prince Charles’ safety and their grandfather persuaded the boys to walk with their father. As an adult Harry has said on a number of occasions how that haunted him and contributed to his mental health struggles.
Of course Ingrid thought it “OK” that prayers were not said and requested by HM for Diana the morning she died.
It was petulant and rude to have PA walk the queen in like he’s the star of the show. Then pretending PA did this all on his own when clearly his empty seat was waiting for him in the front row. As planned.
“Normally verbose Duke and Dutchess” – they literally haven’t said anything in ages. I can’t remember the last time Meghan said anything. Harry last spoke I believe when he dressed in orange for the games. This horrible woman cannot stop talking about them even when all they are doing is breathing. As the commenters said up above the RR want them to do/say something so they can pounce and criticse and say “when will you shut up and go away” and when they say nothing they are criticised for being silent.
It’s too funny. On the one hand, they’re verbose – on the other, they won’t talk enough to give the BM their soundbites.
What’s also interesting is that they keep wanting statements from Harry about first Camilla now this. He took away their chance to claim they know how he feels.. they no longer pretend to “speak” for Harry because now he can defend himself.
They tried to do that post Oprah interview saying he regretted his decisions and soon after he was like nah!!! I said what I said I don’t regret anything lol.
He’s taken back his power.
This is a long shot, but I wish Harry could sue the pants off this horrible cow. Not so he could bankrupt her, but just so she’d STFU with all the lies she tells. (Unfortunately a lawsuit would just bring her more attention, but ugh. I am so sick of her.)
Also, she’s careful to stick to opinions not facts. If she said ‘Harry and Meghan did X’ and it wasn’t true, they could sue. Her opinion of verifiable facts (like not attending) not so much.
It may not be her – papers / broadcasters have lawyers and they may well red pen a lot of what she tries to say (since they could also be sued).
“It is believed that …” “Some have opined that …” “There’s a possibility that …” Weasel words, all, and the RR knows just how far they can go. I honestly believe that they overstepped with Meghan because they thought the weasel words would be enough to protect them from accusations of libel. Fools!
Petulant and rude is expecting someone to fly 11 hrs each way for a 40-50 minute event that you’d only criticize him for attending.
Well put.
Is it me or does that Seward woman sound utterly deranged everytime she opens her mouth? It is disturbing. Harry attended the ceremony that mattered; the funeral. The rest is noise so to speak.
Wow. She’s a mess. They legit said since like December they better not come. Then clutched their pearls when Harry said they were not going to come and now all are saying it’s an insult to a man who he already paid his respects too.
And of course they didn’t send flowers/wreath. They learned their lesson from when Meghan did that for the funeral and got crapped all over about it.
Why I laughed at all the speculation they would do the Oscars. I am telling you right now, that will never happen. Why let your enemy have something on you that you can get repeatedly attacked about.
And I still say they will visit the Queen on their way to the Games and no one is getting a heads up or pictures about it. Harry doesn’t want to be forced to be public anymore outside of his own terms.
H attended the funeral and paid his respects. Philip didn’t want a big fuss anyway. He would have wanted his grandson to focus on Invictus and supporting service men and women disabled in the line of fire. We all know exactly why a campaign of denigration has made him fearful of his family,’s safety in his own country!! Do they actually want a Princess Diana car chase accident in the UK just so they can get some exclusive snaps?! H is a private citizen and he speaks regularly to grandmother and she knows the score. Every allowance made for the people’s paedo but no olive branch for H and M, says it all really!
After this woman’s “interview on the interview” which we all know no one had seen at that point I do not understand why anyone thinks she has anything to contribute but hate filled scenarios she makes up in her own small little brain. She is the firm’s mouthpiece plain and simple, bash H&M make them the bad guys, not the man who can not legally deny he raped a trafficked minor escortIng the queen into the service in full view of every Royal house in Europe and British subject. Let’s not mention the subjects who will be without food/heat to pay off the +£12m to the victim. But sure H&M 🙄. The European Royals should be pissed off they were used by the queen the only ones who looked good were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in my opinion they do not need to be any part of andrews Royal comeback (that is exactly what this was, it had nothing to do with Phillip after the queens chosen him to be her escort)
And if they had said something, they would be raked over the coals for stealing the limelight or some such BS.
Ingrid Seward is really quite despicable. I remember an interview a long time ago that fixed the idea in my mind that Ingrid is a racist par excellence. A couple of decades ago Prince Joachim of
Denmark married a Eurasian woman. Their son was Queen Marguerite’s grandchild. Ingrid, in speaking to another journalist said ” ….and the Queen accepts him?” to which the other journalist replied, “Oh, yes, she’s very proud of him.” Prince Nikolai, the baby is now grown up of course, and he is one quarter Chinese, just as little Archie is one quarter African. Seward is simply an odious woman.
Makes the Danish RF look superior to the British RF.
In the Queen and Di, Seward was totally sexist. She wanted Diana apparently to turn a blind eye and praised HM for putting up with Philip’s behavior. She blamed Diana for Charles behavior. She continues to go in this direction with Harry and Meghan.
I don’t know why Harry even bothers with the lease on Frogmore when he lives rent-free in so many people’s heads……..
I think Harry should have attended to honor his grandfather and support his grandmother. No drama or speculation needed.
Why? I would consider “honoring” my grandparents as living a good life not traveling thousands of miles to put on a show of an unnecessary second funeral.
I don’t blame Harry for not flying from California to attend an event that was for people who couldn’t attend the funeral- which he DID attend. Security issues suggest he would only have security at the memorial service so would then have to fly back home immediately not being able to go about the uk with the security he feels he needs to guarantee his safety.
The queen was well supported as she had her family there & her favourite son walk her in. The queen has never spoken on harassment Harry’s family has been subjected to, couldn’t even allow a wreath to be laid for Harry for Remembrance Day or most recently couldn’t speak out when the BBC was briefed over Lilibet’s name, so should be grateful for any support Harry gives her.
Scuba Goldfish, don’t worry, she had Randy Andy for comfort and support.
I DON’T think Harry should have attended this PR event. He went to the actual funeral. This was for people that couldn’t attend Phillips funeral due to Covid. This event was also for the press. They are projecting because they couldn’t make money off Harry and Meghan. And they couldn’t ridicule them and call them “attention seekers” Good for Harry and Meghan for not attending this disaster.
The queen had other grandchildren to support her if she needed that, why would she need a specific one? Cry me the crocodile tears.
He would have if he had proper security for his family. The biggest fear the BRF have is Harry (and Meghan) regularly returning to the UK for things that have absolutely nothing to do with the Royal family. They said they’d provide him security as an as needed basis, meaning just Royal events. He told them weeks ago he wasn’t attending and they once again insulted him and his wife even before he gave a response. Why go to these things if they say in advance they don’t want him there or will be a disruption, and try to turn it into some soap opera?
“Nothing excuses his absence”. He doesn’t need an excuse, you old fool! Same people who invented the slur ” Megxit” somehow still expect Harry to keep a royal schedule and attend royal events. Is it crack? Like, what’s going on in their heads? Harry is a grown ass man who runs his own life, makes his own decisions, and no longer answers to his granny. These people need to accept that Truman has left the reality show. And no, he’s not going back for the reunion and he won’t be starring in the reboot series. He’s left reality tv and has gotten a real job now. Move the puck on! Something is truly wrong with royalists.
Ingrid is acting like the school “hall monitor” as if she has any say in the matter.
I’m sure Harry reached out to his grandmother privately. He’s a thoughful, loving soul and bet he’s in touch with her often. The tabs are having a tantrum over the fact he issued no public statement they could piss all over. Harry got ousted as a public royal. His public silence on all things royal is the result.
Ingrid Seward and the Royal Rota and The Windsors are all such idiots that they still honestly believe that the international headlines for the Queen’s funeral will be “Horrible Harry and That Blood Woman are terrible for not attending the Queen’s funeral” and not “Harry has been effectively exiled from the UK by Prince Charles and Prince William.”
They are so dumb they think it’s a good PR strategy and investment to the Firm for the long term to exile THE MOST POPULAR MEMBER OF THE ROYAL FAMILY.
They keep creating these events as trial balloons for the Big One (the Queen’s funeral) and each one blows up in their faces!! Every event blows up in their face!!! If Harry cannot attend his grandmother’s funeral because you won’t offer him proper protection for his family, he will say that in his statement about why he cannot go. And there will be corroborating evidence like his damn legal case and appeals. Like what just happened a few months ago. Like, these people are so stupid! I am made breathless by their stupidity.
Yes, the actual Abbey and memorial posed no security threat but every other second of their stay would, except when on protected property
idiots.
So it was a memorial for Philip. but it was QEII’s day? How sway?
Seward did the same thing with Diana, after the tide turned. Seward is a royalist totally. Diana on the cover of Majesty sold issues. Seward wrote gaslighting books and articles about Diana. She is absolutely dreadful. RIght now she’s a Kate “fan” but if Kate should fall out of favor and William find someone else, Kate would get the “treatment.” Seward needs to leave Harry and Meghan alone.
Apparently Seward agrees with Charles that Harry should not get full security. she should just keep quiet. And apparently she has no problem with Andrew being front and center.
Hey Ingrid, Harry went to the Funeral. Enough of this nonsense.
A bit off topic but is it just me or does the picture of the Queen sitting by herself look like she’s riding on a grocery store scooter? With gold handles of course!
Yup. I dont want to be disrespecrful to mention it.
But since you started it…
Hahahahahaha
Ingrid Seward is the reporter who stated that they preferred Harry to marry an English rose on national television. Now she wants Harry and his bi-racial family to travel 5000 miles to attend a memorial service. This would allow them to write no less than 1000 articles about Meghan and the children, not to mention the photographs.
Their silence was a sign of respect because both knew that no matter what they said or did, they’d be accused of trying to upstage the event and deny the Queen her spotlight. Andrew did that.
Invictus Games kick off on April 16. Depending on the approved security level, they may stop by on their way to the Hague; otherwise, buy a ticket and see them in the Netherlands.
Harry in my opinion does not want to attend public events in the UK unless absolutely necessary-say a funeral for a family member-he will not participate in public events to help the UK press and evildoers in his immediate family-any public events for the Sussexes will relate to their interests and charities-private nonpublic visits will be the Sussexes motto when going to the UK-as much as it can remain private-they don’t want drama with the UK press, family members, or public citizens-they will come as private family members from time to time-end of story-get a life because the Sussexes have one.
Isn’t this the same crazy witch that said the family didn’t want Harry and Meghan to come before they would steal focus from the family? Now she mad they didn’t come to get people to pay attention to the flop service. Face it. It’s not a party worth attending or talking about unless Harry and Meghan attend.