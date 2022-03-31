Seward: Prince Harry’s silence around Philip’s memorial was ‘petulant & rude’

The service of thanksgiving – aka a memorial – for the late Prince Philip was held on Tuesday. In the next 24 hours after the service, the front pages of all of the British papers were dominated not by the Duchess of Cambridge’s asinine preening nor Prince Harry’s absence. No, people were talking about the fact that Queen Elizabeth walked down the Abbey with her son Prince Andrew, who was credibly accused of raping a victim of human trafficking, a victim “given” to him by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Andrew only settled with Virginia Giuffre in February – it’s not like any of this is ancient history. And honestly, I was surprised that the Andrew mess wasn’t conveniently pushed aside. How could it be? The Queen wanted everyone to see her with her degenerate son.

So that was one of the big royal stories of the week. Trust that some royal commentators still want to shift the focus back to Prince Harry, the only major royal figure in the Windsor clan to avoid the memorial. Ingrid Seward was positively engorged with disgust that Harry completely blanked on everything involving the 40-minute Struggle Memorial:

Royal expert Ingrid Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed, tells The Mirror she believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s silence speaks volumes. She said: “The wall of silence was as loud as if they had shouted from the abbey rafters. The normally verbose duke and duchess of Sussex said nothing. No spokesperson spewed out long sentences of undecipherable wordage. There were no flowers with the florists name proudly displayed. No comments from Archwell. Nothing. Not even a word from their supporters on various social media accounts.” She’s also criticised Harry and Meghan’s decision not to attend and says fears that their appearance would overshadow the event were not accurate. “There has been a great deal of criticism about Prince Harry ’s absence from his grandfather’s memorial service. But no reason given as to why he chose not to attend from Harry himself. A couple of weeks ago he instructed his spokesperson to say he wouldn’t be going. That was it. What a missed opportunity it was not to bring Meghan and the children to join the extended royal family, European cousins and of course Archie’s contemporaries. Their appearance would not have diverted attention away from the Queen. It was her day and no one could take that away from her not even her favourite son the Duke of York who guided her to her seat. “The only explanation is that neither one of them wanted to go. There would have been no security problems. The whole Abbey was bristling with secret service men to guard the biggest gathering of royalty, politicians and top army brass since the London wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Harry must have known it would look petulant and rude. And if he did not Meghan would have. If it was a pointed snub to the whole royal family and it went sour. “Of course, the Queen would have been told well in advance. Harry keeps in constant touch with his grandmother for many reasons. I am sure he spoke to his father too. But nothing excuses his absence even if Meghan and the children stayed away. He will not get another opportunity to pay his respects in public to the grandfather who always supported him. He has upset too many influential people too many times. It is something he will live to regret.”

You would think that Harry robbed his grandfather’s grave and pissed on Philip’s corpse. For goodness sake, Harry went to the funeral!! He traveled to the UK last minute, in the middle of a pandemic, with a heavily pregnant wife at home, all to pay respect to the grandfather he adored. He said his goodbye and sent the old fella off with dignity alongside the rest of his family. End of. It’s not disrespectful for a man with two young children to think that it’s not worth the bother to travel more than 5400 miles for a 40-minute memorial service!

As for the fact that Harry didn’t issue a statement on the day of the memorial… again, Harry made all of his respectful statements last year when Philip passed. Ingrid C-Word is just mad that Harry stayed quiet, because Ingrid and the rest of them were eager to jump on any statement or any floral arrangement sent. Besides, Harry has made it clear that the security fight is no f–king joke. Until the security issue is settled to his liking, he will not be coming back.