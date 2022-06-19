Duchess Camilla will do a documentary about how she’s guest-editing a magazine

Remember how the British media had a weeks-long collective meltdown in 2019 when the Duchess of Sussex guest-edited British Vogue? Remember Dan Wootton spitting with rage at how dreadfully un-royal it was, how grotesque it was to see a royal woman guest-edit a fashion magazine? Yeah. The Duchess of Cornwall is guest-editing Country Life magazine to mark her 75th birthday in July. Not only that, but ITV is doing a documentary about Camilla guest-editing the magazine. Man, remember just a few weeks ago, when the British media was screaming, crying and throwing up at the idea that Harry and Meghan would bring Netflix cameras to the Jubbly? Remember the collective trauma of the media at the thought that H&M will do a docu-series? Yeah.
ITV has commissioned a one-off documentary with exclusive access to the Duchess of Cornwall as guest editor of Country Life magazine to mark her 75th birthday. Camilla’s Country Life, by Spun Gold TV and award-winning director Michael Waldman, will accompany the duchess as she plans and overseas a special edition of the magazine during its 125th year.
The future Queen Consort invites writers to discover her passions and meets the people who run the charities and advocate for causes which she cares about.
Jo Clinton-Davis, ITV controller of factual, said: “This film presents a unique opportunity to gain an insight into the Duchess of Cornwall, at close quarters, immersed within her personal passions and engaged with some of those closest to her.”
Daniela Neumann, managing director of Spun Gold TV, said: “Camilla’s Country Life will provide a unique portrait of our future Queen Consort, by exploring the personal passions which have meant so much to her throughout her life as she puts together the magazine, while also fulfilling her royal engagements.
“We’re delighted to be working with ITV, with Country Life and with Michael Waldman, who has such a great ability to draw new and engaging insights from his subjects.”
[From The Independent]
Again, where is the outrage for this? Cameras following Camilla around as she “guest edits” a magazine about and for rural aristocrats. Interviews being conducted by Camilla’s intimate friends and colleagues, all to embiggen her as the future Queen Consort. It’s not that I think Camilla should be ripped to shreds for this, it sounds just like a typical commissioned royal documentary. But when will these motherf–kers show some consistency? When will they acknowledge that Harry and Meghan aren’t doing anything controversial whatsoever?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, meets young women who have been supported by The Prince’s Trust, ahead of the charity’s ‘Brilliant Breakfast’ campaign, at Clarence House, London.,Image: 630371095, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ©Eddie Mulholland / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, speaks during “Shameless! Festival”, a collaboration between Women of the World (WOW) and Birkbeck’s SHaME project, in London, Britain October 27, 2021.,Image: 640241683, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: PETER NICHOLLS / Avalon
-
-
EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 04: Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall smiles during her visit to St Wilfred’s Hospice on the occasion of its 40th anniversary on November 04, 2021 in Eastbourne, England.,Image: 641559409, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Her Royal Highness, Camilla – The Duchess of Conrwall Attends an Armistice Day Service and visits the Fields Of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Thursday 11 November, 2021.,Image: 642676947, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
WADEBRIDGE, ENGLAND – JUNE 10: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the Cornwall Cider Championships stand as she attends the Royal Cornwall Show at The Royal Cornwall Showground on June 10, 2022 in Wadebridge, England.,Image: 698833036, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WADEBRIDGE, ENGLAND – JUNE 10: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the Cornwall Cider Championships stand as she attends the Royal Cornwall Show at The Royal Cornwall Showground on June 10, 2022 in Wadebridge, England.,Image: 698833056, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WADEBRIDGE, ENGLAND – JUNE 10: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the Cornwall Cider Championships stand as she attends the Royal Cornwall Show at The Royal Cornwall Showground on June 10, 2022 in Wadebridge, England.,Image: 698833175, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WADEBRIDGE, ENGLAND – JUNE 10: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall takes a sip at the Cornwall Cider Championships stand as she attends the Royal Cornwall Show at The Royal Cornwall Showground on June 10, 2022 in Wadebridge, England.,Image: 698833254, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 13: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attends the Order Of The Garter Service at St George’s Chapel on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Duchess of Cornwall was appointed Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.,Image: 699347046, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
She’s awful. The more you learn the worse she gets. And her “charity work” isn’t amazing. She just has a better team organizing it, but it’s on par with Kate’s.
I don’t agree. I don’t mind her. She’s kind of funny and frumpy and is one of those people (unlike Kate) that just knows what is called for at an event. She seems to go to a lot of the traditionally British events, old-fashioned. It makes sense.
EDIT: totally agree with posters below that the papers owe Meghan a huge apology — Oh, it’s actually fine to do docs and guest edits.
Camilla was nasty to Meghan, even making fun of her holding her stomach when pregnant (in a clip) I don’t see that as funny. If she were frumpy that would be fine, but she has a whole history. I also have no use for Camilla when she giggled at those singers on a royal tour. She’s inevitable though because Charles wants it that way, but he has to cut back on the overpromotion.
Ang
We all get a more full story as time goes on. You’ll get there.
Agree with wiglet, she’s awful. I was around when she was tormenting Diana, and her and her rich snobby friends would tell the press Diana was mental, and unstable and poor Charles.
Right out of the film Gaslight.
She’s a lush but that’s probably the least objectionable thing about her.
Awful people who surround themselves with like-minded people won’t change. Can’t wait for the next season of The Crown! Hopefully this time they won’t go so easy on Cam.
Everything Meghan did was labeled “unroyal” and yet they continue time and time again to try and copy everything she did. It’s becoming comical how they keep in telling in themselves
@Z it’s comical and also quite sick how completely comfortable the RRs/BM/BRF were in their very blatant and obvious smear campaign against Meghan. Meghan (Harry too) paved a path in doing the good things and were slapped in the face for it. Things that are being copied. The guest editing by royals was done before Meghan – though I’m certain that Kate had help with hers. She can barely spit out 2 sentences that make sense.
Love Kaiser mentioning Wootton’s ‘spitting rage’. ‘Spitting rage’ and lies. Mr. Spittleface has no problem with his derangement. Then there is Camilla Tominey. Whose words about Meghan’s guest editing must have been the inspiration for James Patterson’s dumb@ss comments. Fascinating how she seems to praise Patel speaking out against her detractors in a recent article.hmmmm
For anyone that doesn’t remember the hit pieces against Meghan and her guest editorship or is conveniently sitting in the back row in the state of forgetfulness, this is a small sampling of the RRs/BM’s hit pieces. Yes, it was only wrong for the Duchess of Color to do. My goodness, who does the Duchess of Sussex think she is doing something that focuses on people other than herself? Best bring out those buckets of tar and feathers the BM/KP cries!
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellievhall/meghan-markle-vogue-uk-sussex-media-backlash
Yes, where is the outrage?! The wailing on TV and in the press about how very ‘Hollywood’ this is? About how this brazen hussy doesn’t know her place? About how very un-royal this is? About how true royals don’t allow cameras to follow them around? About how real royals would never stoop so low?
The BRF and their associated invisible contract BFFs in the press are absolutely racist, duplicitous, and just vile. They all make me sick. Even though they’ve shown their asses since 2016 and I know who they are, the double standard for Meghan makes me so fcuking angry.
Thank god Harry got his family out of there. I can’t imagine the trauma Meghan suffered at the hands of this scheming, evil family. Not to mention, copying! Everything Meghan wears and does is copied by these racist a-holes and then praised for being innovative and stylish and new. Harry and Meghan sure do have some restraint that I don’t because I’d be dropping receipts on these people daily! And I’d spare no one. Not even granny, who couldn’t be bothered to protect Meghan and Archie. I’m just so angry.
There is no outrage because they do not see the hypocrisy. Meghan is an acceptable target, Camilla is to be praised; the tabloids have been given their orders and this is what will be printed.
Charles really should have put the same amount of PR into Harry and Meghan and helped them. A lot of this should be blamed on Charles IMO.
Yes, SussexWatcher, I agree with absolutely everything you wrote.
Am sure Cams will put in more work/effort than another certain Duchess who guested edited HuffPo who were in her actual home.
Camilla and Kate both get on my nerves but Camilla will let Kate know who is boss when she moves up Kate was short sighted not to befriend Meghan and she would have an ally
Yes to this. 2 against 1 will always be better odds.
Camilla actually does something every year around Christmas for her domestic violence charity. She may not be putting in the numbers that Anne does, but she also doesn’t show up once every nine years like Kate.
She is also unlikely to go shopping after an hour of posing for guest editing photos.
Camilla imo should not represent women undergoing abuse after the way she treated Diana and Meghan in a letter to Charles she told him to in ignore that ridiculous creature meaning diana
^^^Tessa, right minds think alike. Every time I read about Camilla’s “domestic violence initiative”, all I could think of was the psychological and emotional abuse sustained by Diana by those two. Oh, the irony! And yet, there are those Brits who say, “It was a long time ago. Move on!” Well, those Brits deserve them! Sorry, not sorry!
I think Charles wheels might be spinning in this one. Camilla’s engaging in the same behavior that got H&M a heap of criticism but, coming from her, it’s seen as okay. I think Charles is reading the writing on the wall and knows this will help delegitimize some (not all) of the Netflix related criticism on H&M. Charles is many things but he’s not stupid. They desperately need Harry and Megan, especially during this tenure.
Or maybe he just wants Camilla to have fun. But he has to be aware of the optics of this and how it relates to H&M.
Nah, I think you’re giving Chuck too much credit. He doesn’t care about Harry, Meghan, or their children, or he wouldn’t have withdrawn their security and briefed about them behind their backs (which he continued to do up to the jubbly). All Chuck cares about is his vile wife and making sure she’s crowned queen when he becomes king. It’s crystal clear that he doesn’t care about Harry and his family.
Unfortunately Camilla promotion comes with negative comments about diana and the usual gaslighting of her
All Charles cares about is promoting Camilla and he has thrown Harry and Meghan under the bus to ensure she gets good press. He doesn’t give a damn about Harry and Meghan. Let’s not forget he pulled their security after it was found out they were in Canada.
it’s even worse than that… Charles pulled their security (with very little notice) and then just days later the Sussexes’ location was mysteriously leaked to the press. literally putting them in harm’s way. that’s why Tyler Perry stepped up to help them. they were in a super vulnerable spot, made worse by the obvious hostile moves of the palace.
Charles also yanked Diana’s security, and then said it was her choice. and then, not long after, she was killed – under very sketchy circumstances (to put it mildly). all any of them care about is the damned crown.
I’ve always kinda sideeyed Madea, but I have to say, Tyler is clearly a stand up dude.
I hope it gets double the viewership as William’s self aggrandizement ITV documentary 😈 I’ve given up on anything or anyone promoting empathy within him and am settling for him being humbled in any way possible.
I do not want william or Camilla promotion I do not care for either of them
Well Camilla promotion will include put downs of Diana and William promotion will include put downs of Harry
Tessa, you are absolutely right. The royals and staff are really twisted thinking this is helping the monarchy.
Lol. Say it again Kaiser, when will these motherf-kers show some consistency?
When hell freezes over.
Charles is overdoing her promotion enough already
I despise this two faced woman! She is horrible. Her and the future tampon king truly deserve each other.
#Abolishthemonarchy everywhere but England!
Who is the intended audience for this? Also, it’s pathetic how CH is trying to push Camilla to the front. People don’t like her!
That what’s my first thought too! I mean all we hear about is how luxurious Harry and Megan are with everyone starving, so what’s all this about! Country life for all the bougie people in England? Good lord, they have no idea how to read the room, do they?
ITV is the main broadcast network in the UK after BBC so there will be a captive audience of people who don’t have cable or stream. It’s kind of like people who watch shows on CBS or NBC. More televisions are connected to these channels so it will have an audience even if not necessarily the youth audience.
So, the same audience as Kitty’s piano recital?
Precisely. I’m sure if it was on some random channel and people had to make an effort to find and then watch and/or record it, the numbers would be embarrassingly low. (They probably still will be, but only slightly higher because they’re forcing it down people’s throats by airing it this way.)
The press has been very quiet about this news and they knew Camilla was being followed by cameras for months. At the same time they were screaming about Netflix. Hypocrites. I suspect when Meghan guest-edited British Vogue the press were outraged on two fronts, they weren’t getting access to Meghan and they were upset on behalf of Camilla and Kate who were jealous of Meghan.
@AmyBee, yep. It ALWAYS comes back to the jealousy
All the promotion by Charles will not endear Camilla to all to say the least she treated Diana badly and the photos of her with lady Diana in 1981 still creep me out she also treated Meghan badly and smirked at the sermon all the promotion cannot change her character
These ppl have no sense of optics. A documentary about how rich she is living when so many in the UK can barely afford food?
It says it right there in the article – future Queen Consort. TQ approved it and Charles is effectively the regent. They’re one funeral away from the big prize. The BM always go where there is power and influence. H&M had no power, no influence and no royal support, but Camilla does.
Harry and Meghan are pioneers they have the power to make their own lives. They would have had no power if they stayed in that awful place (only He would be allowed to stay and cater to William.).
Sure, but that doesn’t translate into power over the British Media and it never will, no matter where H&M go and no matter what they do.
We can keep beating our heads against the wall and asking why, why, why – but we know why. H&M were supposed to endure everything, to accept the jealousy and racism, to be destroyed by the institution, and then become part of the tragic mythology of the monarchy. Instead, they took their part of the story away with them and are building their own history. Those that live off the institution will never forgive that. It’s a fact of life at this point.
The flip side is they were growing in power and influence which badly frightened William and Catherine so they had to destroy them. Then and now they have no royal family support but at least they were able to save themselves
They were gaining popularity, but never power, which is why William was able to squash them so easily. It’s an extraordinary thing that H&M were able to get out – it took a great strength of character.
She truly has a face for radio.
Perfect comment!
Exactly!
PC is all about promoting Camilla and gaining acceptance of her as his Queen from those of us with long memories. I suspect he has been mightily hacked off at Junior and Zoolander letting it be known that they are ready to reign when even the most indulgent father knows, ahem, they need seasoning
!! This is all about reasserting her importance to PC and her acceptance by the toffs because she is an insider and is going to be Queen. Waity Katy gets to wait some more and so does Basher because PC is reminding them both not to queue jump!!
IMO, Camilla is just not that likable. There’s a sizable chunk of the world’s population who still love Diana and will always despise Camilla, but even apart from them, she’s just not that interesting, or (imo) attractive, or engaging, etc. I acknowledge that she’s done good work focusing on literacy and rape victims, but I don’t think she’ll ever be beloved, which is what Charles seems to want. He should be lucky the Queen let him marry her, and even luckier that the Queen signed off on “Queen Camilla.” He should just be grateful and quit while he’s ahead instead of continuing on this neverending campaign to earn her more fans. It’s embarrassing at this point.
Meghan was dragged by the press and the public for one reason – how dare a woman of color not know her place?
We all know the truth.
Scintillating viewing, I’m sure.
Lmao BeanieBean
Ah, well, it’s okay if Camilla does this because she is white and aristo…🙄. I understand that ITV has the market on non-cable views, but who really wants to watch a magazine being edited by someone who has little personal charisma?
Sadly, nobody influential in Britain will call these out.
I don’t have a problem with her Guest editing this magazine. But honestly, does it really warrant a bloody documentary to tell people about it? It’s in the news that she is doing it, so we already know she is doing it. And I couldn’t care less.
Yes, I remember the outrage when Megh=an did the same thing for Vogue. And I remember the mocking she got for her capsule fashion gig. I remember 100 different times when she was criticised and mocked for every little thing. I also remember, not that long ago, when Camilla was called every filthy name under the sun, for breaking up Charles‘s marriage and carrying on like a tart behind in front of Diana‘s back. It went on for years. Well, hey, just look at her now. A disgusting family, aided and abetted by the disgusting British tabloids, whipping a great many disgusting Meghan-haters into a frenzy at every opportunity.
They can stick the magazine and the documentary right up their collective clackers.
Diana was thrown to the wolves. IMO. Diana got slammed by Charles PR people like Penny Junor. It was Diana’s fault for not “making CHarles happy” and Charles was “FORCED” to marry her and Camilla was the ONLY woman he loved and so on and so forth. Not ot mention the gaslighting of DIana,Camilla was protected and still is protected by Charles PR machine
I will be waiting for Dan Whootin’s article, criticizing Camilla for being unroyal.
Oh hell no. You won’t hear a peep. DW saves his vitriol for Duchess Meghan.
I’m a bit curious if he’ll say anything. He’s been jonesing for W&K to skip over C&C for a long time. Him saying nothing about it says a lot about the “invisible contract”. From the article I posted above-DW’s words:
“The Queen will think this is an absolutely idiotic, ridiculous decision as do I.”. Pretty sure Wootton had zero clues about what the Queen was thinking. Like Dax Shepard laughed about in his podcast with Harry.
Where is the outrage over the BM’s duplicity, you ask? Apparently it doesn’t exist in the UK. Rest assured that outrage is growing around the world. It is obvious to the rest of us that Meghan was attacked for the exact same actions, and she did them first and did them better. Let the BM expose their racist hatred to the world. They drag themselves and the UK down in the process. It will get to the point where the world no longer takes them seriously.
As a bonus, this Camilla embiggening is certain to irritate and threaten Mutton Bitch. Let it.
when Camilla starts bossing Kate around and making her curtsy to her, Maybe Kate will think about how she messed up by driving out Meghan, At least she’d have a possible ally.
The way the press went after Meghan for guest editing….and not a peep in defense from the RF. If they didn’t want to say anything, they could have been photographed with the magazine as a show of support. But they didn’t defend her when she was ridiculously maligned for guest editing vogue and now Camilla is guest editing a magazine. Good for her. It’s not a bad idea, one that Meghan originated. However, we can start calling her CopyCam and the BM racist hypocrites.
Charles can’t keep people from noticing the hypocrisy. His heavy handed PR won’t change it.
The one possible upside to this hypocritical bs is that it gives people a reminder to plaster all over Twitter the receipts of the time that Kate was “guest-editing” HuffPo, stopped by the office for like two minutes for the obligatory photo shoot (IIRC in a crazy expensive D&G skirt that we’ve never seen again, so it was bought specifically for the two-minute photo op), and was then spotted out shopping the rest of the afternoon.
Didn’t Anne guest edit an edition of Country Life for a birthday recently? And Charles may have done it more than once. And the focus is on Camilla- not on uplifting other women. At least her charities will get a shout-out. Does anyone know the circulation numbers for any of these guest edit issues?
A documentary on Camilla guest editing a magazine? Just the thought of it bores me to death.
As long as it’s not a Netflix doc and the magazine is some snooty aristocratic garbage instead of Vogue, it is perfectly fine, apparently.
Also, I cannot imagine that there is any audience for this vanity project beyond her immediate family. And it may be a hard sell even for them.
Actually I think Chuck guest edited the magazine for one of his birthdays. The part that’s new is the documentary of it.
I am of an age where I recall in detail ALL the cr-p that Camilla and Charles threw at Diana. It was horrendous. Camilla was the original mean girl way before the term was popular. They were in your face adulterers and gaslit Diana into a breakdown and then had the nerve to say she was imbalanced and crazy. Please don’t be swayed by all the glowing pr from Charles and the Queen. IMO, this woman has only a casual acquaintance with morality and honesty, and many of us remember.
She would be lucky to getting a passing glance from morality and honesty. She really has always been a horrible person, hasn’t she.
There was a documentary about Diana out last Fall. One person interviewed (I think a reporter) said that Camilla “mean girled” Diana by asking her out to lunch after Charles proposed to her. She made it clear that she was in control and knew more about Charles than Diana did.
“ But when will these motherf–kers show some consistency? When will they acknowledge that Harry and Meghan aren’t doing anything controversial whatsoever?”
Never. This will never happen where Meghan is concern, though I can’t qwhite figure out why…
Kaiser for the Win on the header photo! Cam looks totally trashed 🤣
LOL, that was my first thought too. She’s hammered.
Agree that she’s awful. She was a terrible person to Diana. She was a terrible person to Meghan. She got the face she deserves with the terrible winged Crystal Carrington hairdo to match.
Because I’m old I remember very clearly the horrible sh*t C&C put Diana through. She reminds me of a cold, calculating lizard and no amount of turd-polishing is going to redeem her in my eyes.
Hypocrisy piled on hypocrisy countless times over!
We have all talked about the double standard of the British press and the “experts” ever since Meghan appeared on the scene, and we continue to see it today with Camilla’s guest editorship.
However, it is more interesting seeing the tabloid response to the alleged H&M docuseries, where did this come from? Well it was first floated by one royal expert, Neil Sean, who quoted very, very good sources, and was quickly picked up by the tabloids who ran with it with no attempt to obtain clarification. It came from a royal expert so it must be true, right? Note that there has been no statement BY Netflix or H&M. Now today the Express publishes a story stating that a “Majority of Britons will watch H&M Netflix show” just how easy is it to con the British public these days?
By all rights, Camilla and Charles will always be the villains in Princess Diana’s life and should be reviled in Great Britain and the world over. But they are on the “right” side of history, the one that is written by the British Royal Family, the English government and the English media. The propaganda machine can hold up or upend anyone in this saga. Right now, it’s against Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan and is holding up all of these terrible people: Charles, Camilla, Will, Kate and for the most part, Andrew. Sad, but true.
To paraphrase – history is made by those who are left standing. Charles and Camilla are still alive and Will has the advantage of being Diana’s son. Of course, there are a few generations now who don’t remember Diana, but that’s why Kate dresses like Diana every chance she gets – so that even if the people don’t care for Charles and Camilla all that much, they know that “Diana’s legacy” is next up to bat.
Those who don’t remember Diana probably have heard about her from people who lived through the Diana years. And know how different Diana is from Kate. And how superficial Kate is in comparison. Will had the advantage of being Diana’s son, but IMO he is more like his father. Harry is more like Diana.
Camilla doesn’t even want to be doing this crap, Charles’ fixers are making her do it for the whole Queen in Waiting thing
I think she does want to do this. She cooperated with Penny Junor on her 70th birthday book and Junor confirmed this. She could say no. I don’t think Camilla is the humble sort her spin doctors say she is. She likes the attention. If she did not want to do this she would say no or tone it down. I remember the 70th birthday she was in the media about every single day. In a way she’s like Kate in that regard.
Nobody IMO could make Camilla do anything. I think she’s very willing to do this PR. She has that grin on her face and looks really happy when she gets media attention. She wants to do it. If she did not want anything, she would have stopped seeing Charles when he got married.
These people are both desperate and blatantly hypocritical. Their main fear is if the Sussexes do anything similar, it will completely eclipse the other royals.
All the photos show me is of this frumpy witch guzzling alcohol and getting dead drunk glass after glass. And this is royal behavior? Yes, this is aristocratic and royal behavior. Because it’s not what you do, but who you are. That’s why Meghan doing this would be the end of the f-cking world and get no end of backlash. That’s where the lack of consistency comes in that people are complaining about it: remember, it’s not what you do, but who you are. This accounts for all the double standards we see and the total unfairness. This is why we have to change the world to: it’s not who you are, but what you do.