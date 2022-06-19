Duchess Kate cosplayed Diana in a £1,970 Alessandra Rich dress at Royal Ascot

I honestly wasn’t expecting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend Royal Ascot at all, but they waited until the last day, Friday. They waited until the Countess of Wessex’s fug style had bored everyone to tears. That’s one way to get attention, I guess. Incidentally, Queen Elizabeth didn’t go to Royal Ascot on any of the days. You know her health is really struggling when she misses out on all of her favorite events, from garden parties to Royal Ascot.
Anyway, Kate made it all about Kate. She wore this £1,970 Alessandra Rich dress which… I’ll say one nice thing about it: it looks expensive. Most of the time, when Kate wears something really pricey, she tends to cheapen it and people ask “did it really cost that much?” Not so in this case – this genuinely looks like an expensive dress. I don’t even really mind the polka dotted fabric, and I think this could have been a somewhat solid look if there were some tweaks and edits in the design. Namely, that big ruffle across the chest is such a bad design choice. Combined with the high neck and the slim, buttoned cuffs, the effect is “pinched” and “prissy.” Kate also wore a pair of diamond-and-pearl earrings which once belonged to Diana.
Of course, this dress is Diana cosplay. Diana wore a nearly identical dress to Ascot in 1988. If you look at Diana’s 1988 dress though, there was no giant chest ruffle and no prissy buttons. Diana’s dress was pretty sleek, actually. As always, I have to wonder if William actually finds it pretty creepy that his wife is constantly cosplaying his dead mother. I understand why Kate does it for certain important occasions, like christenings or whatever. But the level of detail and obsession that she has for cosplaying Diana at just regular old events is kind of disturbing.
PS… I have seen allll of the royal stories which broke on Friday and Saturday. Please do not threadjack! Trust that we will talk about royal messes all week.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Another flying saucer hat! At this rate the Congress will be investigating Kate’s hats too as a part of UFO investigations.
It is so beyond creepy that she still does this.
Diana’s dress from 1988 looks for fashion forward for 2022 than Kate’s. That’s so sad.
@GEEGEE: Will someone at long last address Catherine’s sartorial stalking / clothing impersonations for what it is? A mental health issue brought about by insecurity, a diminished sense of self-worth, the refusal to take accountability as a grownup. I see this hiding behind some other woman’s style as a subconcious strategy to dodge criticism that may arise, so that it befalls the original woman who wore the style. This constant avoidance scheme is concerning.
LOL … that hat really took all the attention from the dress. At least for me.
Dress is nice and Katey still katey, cosplaying as someone else is her hobby. If I were her, I would feel very uncomfortable that media pick up my cosplaying hobby on full display. Even with side by side picture as comparison.
To be more precise the hat actually looks like a wreath laid on a giant saucer. It does nothing for me truly! I am not inspired or awed by that hat. The Philips boy’s Scottish mistress seems to have a better fascinator than Kate. Like how did she step out wearing that floral arrangement on her head?
Her fans were soooo upset lol. Major publications all noted the same thing even Faux News and she looks deranged to keep doing this.
@BrownSugarBabe, her fans are upset? I thought they LOVED when she pulled this sh!t, and went on about how touching and thoughtful it is (or whatever sugary nonsense they come up with).
LOL, someone notify the Ancient Aliens team as its seems our Keen Duchess has made first contact.
@Digital Unicorn
And here I thought Giorgio’s HAIR was being used for first contact. Boy was I ever wrong 👽
I’m really starting to believe that Buckingham Palace has a Department of Silly Hats, controlled by a mad, retired, old theatre costumer, whose task is to select Cath’s hats from their wide selection. I wish they’d get over their obsession with the stupid hats.
I actively hate all the royal hats, especially the fascinators. Fug, fug, fug!
Miss Jupiter, please have your people call my people. Let’s talk. 😉
Thank you! I keep waiting for people to rebel against these ugly hats. The queen is the only woman in the royal family who knows how to carry off a hat. Sometimes Anne does too, and Diana could. But none of the newer generation can. It’s time to stop that ridiculous tradition, unless it’s to wear an actual hat, for an actual purpose like blocking the sun, and the hat isn’t hideously ugly. That’s a tall order for a family of women with zero fashion or common sense.
I need to sit down. I don’t hate it. Someone get the smelling salts!!!
I think it would be fun to dress old timey to something like this. All the men could have stepped out of the Edwardian / Victorian era so it seems fun to wear something costumey.
$&!@!!!!!
I JUST LOVE COSTUMES OK???
This is a cosplay not a real dress. In my opinion. And as such it’s nice. As a dress …. Well like I said. Ascot cosplay.
Agreed. I think it’s a pretty dress and she looks lovely. She’s in her element, a safe and exclusive corner of white privilege. She’s just there to be looked at, and the result is she’s relaxed and happy. But wow, Diana’s dress is so much better, chic and sophisticated. Looks modern even all these years later.
@MoxyLady, ITA— if Kate was wearing this ironically, dressing up as Eliza Doolittle for some costume party or whatnot, I’d say she nailed it. But she’s wearing it earnestly, in 2022 — and that’s not even getting into the creep factor of always copying her dead MIL.
@MrsKrabapple, this comment:
“Kate will never be the smartest, prettiest, most loved, or most respected woman an any event – but by God, she will do her best to be the thinnest and tallest.”
is one of my favorite comments ever on this site. It applies to EVERY SINGLE STORY about Kate, ever. You could type it on all of the Kate stories from now on and it would be 100% accurate all the time. It’s perfection and I ❤️ it
I like the dress, but don’t get the hat thing either
But for real. She is wearing stilettos on grass. That’s like …. No. No. Is anyone else doing that??? She probably has brittle bones from the lack of nutrition already. Or maybe I’m projecting because I have a wedding coming up that I’m super excited for – it’s outdoors and first since the start of covid we are going to – and I can’t wear heels because it would mean DEATH. if anyone wants my clumsiest human crown, let’s have a slow walk in heels on a dirt road at noon. Whoever needs the ambulance “wins”. 😭😭😭
Kate will never be the smartest, prettiest, most loved, or most respected woman an any event – but by God, she will do her best to be the thinnest and tallest.
They have these clear plastic things that stop you sinking. Pretty sure Kate and co use them for garden parties
The earrings are beautiful. Did Kate get sole access to Diana’s jewelry or will Meghan get to borrow them as well?
Meghan only gets what Harry owns privately. The rest is in a vault or privately owned by others (William) and cannot be handed out for any reason. Exception being if the Queen personally wanted Meghan to wear something for an event.
@wiglet watcher: i doubt the queen has any say over Diana’s personal jewelry collection
Chloe
Not all of Diana’s jewels were hers. Some stayed with the RF as they were always property of the BRF.
If we’re talking Diana’s private jewelry… the jewels were handed out as donations to charities or inheritance in her will.
So, it’s up to the private owners as I said above.
The queen does not own Diana property it is what she willed her son’s earl Spencer owns the Spencer tiara
Tessa
Some jewels associated with Diana were not her property. I think we’re all on the same page here.
Anything Kate is wearing of Diana’s is likely from Will’s inheritance, a private owner lending to Kate or jewels Diana used, but we’re property of the BRF/Monarchy. So to the original poster, Meghan likely does not have access to the same jewels of Diana’s that Kate has access to.
I think kate makes a point of wearing Diana’s jewellery as a way to stick it to Meghan, to show she’s ‘the favourite’. She’s literally exercising her white privilege. I don’t think Meghan is fussed either way.
My guess is that they are evenly divided. Kate just tends to wear them more. I am happy Meghan has Di’s aquamarine ring. To me that is one of her best jewelry pieces.
Iirc, the sapphire engagement Kate wears was actually left to Harry. Let’s hope W offered H something equivalent in return.
Yes, it is beautiful and I’m glad Meghan has it now. Simply stunning
Tulle
Harry got the stunning Cartier watch Meghan wears often for the swap of the ring. Other pieces were swapped and inherited.
The RR always tally the price tags of Diana’s jewels to Meghan’s outfits when complaining about how expensive her items are.
Tulle, as I recall, William picked Diana’s Cartier watch, and Harry picked the ring. William later “traded” with Harry (or bullied, I don’t know, but the way we now know William? I’d say bullied). Anyway, Harry got the watch, which Meg wears a lot now.
I’d love to see her wear the aquamarine more. It is SUCH a gorgeous stone!
Also quite glad for Meghan not to be associated with the ring. She seems to enjoy wearing the watch, so I think it is a much better memorial gift
I think Diana’s personal jewelry was evenly divided (remember M also has her butterfly earrings) but a lot of the jewelry that Diana wore was part of the royal collection so that’s why we see it on Kate now and not Meghan (like the Cambridge Lovers Knot tiara).
My guess also is that M just isn’t invested in cosplaying her dead MIL so she doesn’t feel the need to wear her jewelry constantly. Wearing the aquamarine ring for her wedding reception was sentimental and I’m sure it was a nod to having Diana’s spirit there, and the Cartier watch and butterfly earrings are very much M’s style. I am sure she has a lot more of her jewelry but will only wear it if it suits her style/the occasion or for a big moment (like the wedding).
Meghan doesn’t have the insecurities Kate has so isn’t going to cosplay like Kate does.
Becks
The inheritance Diana left William and Harry was not evenly divided. The reasons given were this.
William would have access to more as the heir. Harry would have less. So, Diana made sure Harry got Millions more than William.
Most items were already allocated, but the press likes to paint the picture of 2 young boys taking turns picking items from their late mothers belongings.
As far as the ring goes… articles were written sort of describing William wanting the ring and Harry not really wanting to put up a fight over it. Who knowns what was between the lines there.
I didn’t even ask myself that, but you’re right! And don’t forget that there’s also a significant asset behind it! So do W+K inherit more because he is the first born? What about all the real estates, jewelry, antiques,…
Heirs inherit less than spares unless it comes from the Monarch. Reasoning is because their will be taken care of for life and own the most.
The earrings are beautiful but OTT for a daytime event. I guess cosplaying Diana and wearing her earrings guarantees media coverage which is K’s only source of validation.
The earrings are lovely. Not at all OTT for daytime. I would wear earrings like this with a white t-shirt and jeans and heels for brunch out with my gal pals. Sparkles, sequins, etc. are awesome for day time events.
@Julia K: Diana’s jewellery was shared between Harry and William according to her will. So Meghan does have some of Diana’s jewellery and she has worn them. She wears Diana’s gold Cartier watch all the time now.
William and Harry divvied up the pieces they wanted. Meghan wears Diana’s bracelet and aquamarine ring for instance as well as other pieces. Kate wears what William lets her. Some items associated with Diana like the Lover’s Knot tiara Kate wears are crown property which had been lent her. The Spencer tiara she wore at her wedding and at other events belongs to Earl Spencer.
Does anybody know where i can see or read exactly what pieces each Diana daughter in law got!? It seems that Kate is always wearing something Diana and Meghan seems to ‘only’ have a cartier watch and that aqua ring.
Megan may have a lot of jewelry. Considering that they live a low key life where would she wear it? Even when they were working royals she wasn’t one to wear a lot of big jewels. Kate does “EVENTS” she’ll drag out the jewelry.
This. Meghan doesn’t appear to wear “big gun” jewels. They aren’t her style. I just can’t see her wearing a multi-strand pearl choker and being comfortable in it. The earrings that Kate wore to Ascot are very, very heavy and will get uncomfortable quickly, even if they are properly balanced and supported. They are also just too big for daytime – those are evening/gala jewels. Simple pearl drops, without the diamond part would have been better.
I don’t think the full distribution of Diana’s jewels was ever made public. And she wore a combination of her own jewels, Spencer family pieces and pieces that belonged to the Queen and Queen Mother. The Spencer pieces (like the tiara she wore for her wedding) were returned to her brother. The loans from the Queen and Queen Mother were also returned to them – some of the earrings and tiaras have appeared on Kate, but most went back into the vaults.
I’d love to know who got Diana’s magnificent sapphire and pearl choker. That hasn’t been seen since she last wore it. If it went to William, I’m surprised Kate hasn’t worn it yet since that’s a significant piece of jewelry and she seems to have gotten a number of Diana’s sapphires.
I too want to know which son got the sapphire necklace. I really hope its Harry since William seems to have inherited most of her other sapphire pieces. Also, I think it was reported around the time of H&M’s engagement that two of the diamonds in Meghan’s ring came from Diana’s sapphire choker necklace.
Was that Diana’s personal piece or part of the Crown Jewels? Cam wears a choker like that a lot, which makes me wonder if it was a “loaner” to Diana, and now Cam has it…?
Harry designed Meghan’s ring with jewels from Diana’s collection (that he inherited).
The sapphire brooch was a wedding gift from the Queen Mother. She added the choker. I’m guessing Harry must have it because I can’t imagine that Kate would have it and not wear it.
Meghan doesn’t wear big jewelry much. plus she clearly gets pieces loaned to her from Cartier. the watch and the “love” bracelet (which requires a special tool to undo the clasp) are part of her daily wear. I doubt she ever takes the bracelet off.
The “clou” necklace was leant to her for the IG appearances. I don’t know about the less pricey stuff but I would not be surprised if a lot of them are loaned to her-she wears them a few times and sends them back, and everything immediately sells out. Just like the outfits from Dior and Valentino.
That’s the thing that the haters don’t get. they complain that she’s all over the place, although her public appearance are relatively infrequent, and always carefully curated. She, like her late mother-in-law, is a global style icon, while her sister-in-law is most definitely not. Kate often looks “nice” but she just doesn’t have “it.”
All I know is probably not William because Kate would have definitely worn it by now. Unless he blocked her.
Harry may have it. Meghan doesn’t attend many big events and the choker doesn’t really fit her style so I could see them just keeping it locked away.
I think H&W got a lot of her possessions etc.. but from what I recall of her will her jewels where shared out to nieces/nephews and god children.
Given that Paul Durrell had about 200 boxes of her stuff (clothes, jewellery, photographs, letters etc..) in his possession maybe we aught to ask him where it all went to! I don’t think he returned everything to her family – he claimed she gave it all to him which i disagree with. He was obsessed with her – even when she was still alive.
@Noki: If you Google who has Diana’s jewellery you will get some articles about what pieces Meghan and Kate have or at least what they have been seen in public wearing.
Girl… Diana wore this dress in 1988.
It’s 2022 for God’s sake!!
I don’t like her dress but i always find her style terrible.
Her shoes are too small. Her feet look STUFFED in with skin folding over.
The shoes are an awful orange color too. Diana’s were adorable
I wonder if it’s that the heels are too high and her foot is being pushed forward.
She had the same issue with the blue Aquazurras she wore to Order of the Garter. Why not get shoes that fit?
Are those The Ralph Lauren Celia shoes Meghan wore in invictus (white with brown lol)? Does anyone know?
I was once told by a stylist that the trick is to buy shoes (esp heels) at least a half to full size up as your feel will swell when wearing them. She also said that designer shoes are notoriously on the small side so you should def go a size up for those ones for comfort.
Yes Brown Ralph Lauren shoes …now I wonder which duchess recently wore brown RL shoes with white suit?🤔
I would wear Diana shoes!
Her feet had to hurt. And I don’t understand wearing that color with that dress.
I think she’s standing on her toes so the heels of the shoes don’t get stuck in the grass, that’s why her feet look all wrinkly.
Eurydice
Simply put Kate’s skin on her foot has characteristics of being dehydrated and lacking nourishment. When you’re hydrated and getting proper nutrition your skin bounces back. Her skin looks loose here.
Also Diana’s dress looks much sleeker and better than Kate’s. She looks like she’s about to host a morning tea in her house on the prairie.
Yes and the knee-length hem on Diana is so flattering. Her ensemble is so much more modern than Kate’s, given that it’s decades ago. And as beautiful as those pearl and diamond earrings are, I feel they’re much too formal and dressy for a daytime event. A simpler earring would have looked better IMO.
Kate will never be like Diana it is not about dressing up Diana had a work ethic and was interested in causes and charities and had the warmth lacking in Kate
Thank you Tessa. W + K don’t seem to take their roles seriously. They want the benefits of their position, but would rather not have to do anything for it. They turn up if they really have to, not much else. Clothes are not going to change that.
Speaking of which, that chest ruffle … I remember being about 11 or 12 and arguing with my mother about the dress she wanted me to have made for my confirmation. (What a waste that was …!) I absolutely loathed what she planned for I me to wear, because of the ruffle on the bodice. I said only four-year-olds wear such frills. In the end my godmother stepped in and offered to make my dres. She told my mother there wasn’t enough fabric left to make the bias-cut ruffle! I’m pretty sure there was…
So does Duchess Kate have a record of every outfit Princess Diana ever wore? Why in the world would Kate want to wear a dress that looks like a dress a dead woman wore 34 years ago? Is Kate paying homage to Diana or she just wants to copy her style?
Carole and Kate have a catalogue of every Diana look. Guaranteed. Kate has copied way too many things over the years for any of this to be a coincidence. And that includes the jewelry Diana wore for certain events.
It stopped being cute years ago and is now just stalkerish.
They just have a record of it all.
The first few times Kate did this is was kind of sweet, like when George was born and the polka dots, now it’s just weird.
It is rather creepy it reminds me of the film Vertigo where James Stewart’s character had Kim NOvak’s dress like a deceased woman he was in love with. But the plot had a twist ending
Diana’s outfit, save the shoulder pads, is stunning and wearable today! And even the shoulder pads, if halved, could be fashionable. If we’ve learned anything from Marilyn Monroe’s dressgate, it’s that the star made the clothes, and not the other way around. Case in point…
If only she had copied Diana’s spectator pumps. Kates shoes are TERRIBLE with this. She always gets the accessories wrong.
Co-signed!
Agreed. These shoes are horrendous with this. I don’t even understand how you could get a shoe choice this wrong, but Kate never ceases to amaze.
She does it because it guarantees comparison fashion coverage and let’s face it – that’s basically her entire role besides brood(y) mare.
yes!! why brown?! terrible color choice. Diana’s choice brought the look together perfectly.
Could not agree with you more. What color is that? Chestnut? It’s not even camel. Who pairs black polka dots on white with brown! I get the whole nude heel making your leg look longer on camera thing. But Brown!
A nude heel doesn’t make any legs look longer unless the skirt/dress is shorter. This heel is also too high for this hem length. It’s a common mistake.
Diana got the proportions right but poor Kate never does. K just wears high heels with everything regardless of hem length & thinks she’s dressed up.
Definitely not defending those fugly shoes, but the polka dots are brown.
I saw a pic taken in the carriage: the polka dots and hat are BROWN, and the shoes are like a cognac color. Horrible.
As others have said, Diana’s had *style*. It hugged her CURVES. Diana had a strong, fit body. SHE wore the clothes, they didn’t wear HER. Kate dieted down to bones before her wedding and hasn’t stopped, getting successively thinner and thinner. If she looks *this* thin photographed, she has to be emaciated in person.
@MADS I think the polka dots are actually dark brown (I also initially thought they were black) which is why she’s wearing brown coloured accessories.
The polka dots are brown, hence the brown hat, bag, shoes. But no they aren’t the right shoes for the outfit.
Kate cannot accessorize to save her life. That has always been a problem with a lot of her outfits. She needs a proper stylist to help her with this.
Wait, the hat is brown???
It was the dots that fooled me.
Painfully thin. There’s literally no there there.
Being very slender makes her look taller. Her clothing choices all are aimed at this.
And because she is paper thin, her skin is terribly wrinkled.you can see how bad it is in the pictures that haven’t been photoshopped
All the sun-tanning and smoking she used to do haven’t done her skin any favours either.
I heard someone commented (wish I could credit who it was) that she looks like Mary Poppins, but without the ability to control children. That seems spot-on.
LMAO no thats a good chuckle.
This is hilarious.lol
Rude! And hilarious!
That is hysterical!
Kate is an empty shell. She has no thought that isn’t read off a note card and no outfit that isn’t fully stolen from someone else. She has no fashion identity and it’s obvious.
She had a fashion identity when she got married but it seems like all she’s been able to do now for a good couple of years is copy other women
Chloe
Her styles during the dating years can be pinpointed as mimicking other girls in William’s life.
Example. Her style went from “Sloan ranger” to 100% jecca overnight. Then shifted to another woman.
It is like Diana is in 2022 and Kate is in 1988! Gosh!
Yes!
Yep, Diana looks modern and actually has sex appeal in that dress. Kate’s look is devoid of sex appeal. It’s not quirky or cute either. It’s just antiquated.
I think its more like 1938. Kate’s dress looks like something from Downtown Abbey, the later years and looks really costumey. I thinks she would have liked better wearing the pink dress her mother wore with a nice hat. This makes her look old.
There’s an Edwardian vibe to this outfit – it is rather overdone and that’s why it seems like a costume. This dress and this hat is just overkill. The hat with another kind of dress would have prevented this costume look.
Maybe I’ve watched the Gilded Age a few too many times (the official podcasts are really good BTW), but there’s some things Kate’s worn recently where I almost expect to see a bustle on the back when she turns around. That pale green dress for the garden party in May, for example, and one or two other high collar, buttony, puff sleeve items.
All that money…all that access…and the best she can some up with is to repliKate.
Pinched and prissy is right, the original was much better. Its like she missed her sister wife cosplay as well, looked at her Diana mood board and thought, now how can i get that look, but with a prairie dress flair .
I sometimes feel these accusations of copykate are stretches. Diana wore clothes in tons of different colors and patterns, so it’s bound to happen that Kate will wear a dress in a color similar to one that Diana wore. But this is just too much. The design and pattern are so similar that while it’s not a copy, it’s close enough that it’s creepy. Especially that Kate is wearing it at the same event that Diana had worn that dress!
Is William aware of this level of cosplay? I am no fan of the guy, but it would be unsettling to see.
That’s what I wonder too. Either he is a typical man who doesn’t notice what his wife wears AT ALL, or he has to see that his wife is dressing up to resemble his mom as much as possible which has to be creepy and wouldn’t it put a damper on romance? ETA I know there is no romance left for the Keens but if Kate is truly broody and still wanting a fourth dressing like his mom is not going to lure him in.
You are right green @… the pattern and the color of diana’s numerous outfits could be similar to anything Kate wore. What is creepy is the fact that she chooses to wear them at similar events! That demands detailed data of anything diana wore and long hours searching to find something similar…can you imagine the amount of hours and work necessary for this kind of cosplay? If only she spent her time in something more worthwhile…😔
Reminds me of when she gave birth. She was wearing the same kinds of things Diana wore: the green polka dot dress with William (blue and white for Kate), and the red dress with the white collar with Harry (here Kate also went red and white), Only different time was with Char I think… the yellow dress.
Creepy is kind. It’s mental.
William is very well aware of the cosplaying of Diana. He’s all in on it. That’s why he gave her Big Blue as an engagement ring. It’s a deliberate effort to remind people that the FFK is Diana’s son. That all she ever really wanted was a happy marriage, so in honor of her, the FFK went out and married for ‘love’ and treats his wife the way his mum should have been treated.
It’s obviously all a lie, but a lot of the Duke and Duchess of Keens’ image is built upon the ‘happily married’ bit. It made sense early on in a way. Kate was super boring even then, so they had to do something to generate affection for her among the public. Now it’s just creepy and cynical.
First comment, that’s a great point about the amount of time that Kate has wasted with the cosplay! Can you imagine??? “Kate, what do you do all day?” “I study my dead mother-in-law’s outfits and copy them for my next big event.”
@first comment
– I think you just might have cracked the mystery of what Kate spends her time on 🙂
Prissy and constipated is pretty much the royal brand – Diana wore a lot of that before she gained her own voice. I think Kate’s dress is on brand and appropriate, but definitely creepy with the deliberate copying. Are those brown shoes and a brown bag?
Yes! Brown shoes and bag. It stands out, doesn’t it.
Looking closer now I think the dress is brown polka dots, thus the brown shoes and bag
@Julia K – yes, I looked at some other sources and they say it’s brown polka dots.
Well… two birds with one stone
Cosplay Diana and get out stories about how keen and cute she is whilst also copying Meghan to continue with the image erasure process that’s been going on lately. Remember when Meghan wore brown accessories with that beautiful Valentino dress? Plus, Meghan being complimented for wearing polka dots and compared to Julia Roberts, can’t have that now can we
I think those earrings are all wrong for this dress. The earrings are a statement piece and the neck of that dress is diminishing the earrings. Also she should have worn darker brown shoes if she insisted on brown shoes and that hat needs it’s own planet to land on.
Besides those earrings once belonging to Diana, Kate wore them because Diana wore (different) pearl earrings with the Ascot outfit. Diana’s look better because they’re simpler. This pair that Kate’s wearing is too fussy.
Those earrings are beautiful – but they are too big for a daytime event. You wear earrings like these at an evening engagement (either cocktail dress or full gala).
Kate is no Diana Kate wears the granny dress diana looked stylish
The thing is, the cut of D’s dress suited her – her figure, her vibe.
The cut of Kate’s dress doesn’t suit HER figure, the high pinched neck combined with the waist placement and skirt length doesn’t flatter her, it consumes her, so we don’t see Kate, we see Kate’s hatted head, on top of the dddrrreeessss, and too tight shoes.
If you look at the pics of Diana, you see Diana, not just her outfit.
She’s gotten so thin flowy dresses like that just swallow her up. It’s like putting a dress on a matchstick.
Diana’s outfit was from nearly 40 years ago and yet she looks more modern and stylish than Kate in an outfit from the 1980s. If i didn’t know who was who I’d say Kate is from the 1980s and Diana is in the present day.
The side by side comparison of her with Diana shows a stark change in Kate. It’s clear this institution sucks the life out of the women who marry into it.
Not only does Diana’s dress look more modern, but she seems full of life and sparkle (despite the struggles we now know she was dealing with). Kate could be wearing the perfect outfit, and she still wouldn’t have that.
Kate is dressed as school marm from the 1880s and wouldn’t have looked modern even when Diana wore this in 1988.
Peter Phillips married mistress is wearing a see through dress. Why do these women not wear slips?
Yes, this. The royals seem to have a deep aversion to foundational garments. Despite money and access, Camilla can’t seem to find a proper fitting bra, William can’t find proper fitting briefs, and none of the women own slips. So we get royal bum flashing and moose knuckles.
QE needs bra help too. When she sits, her bosom is in her lap. Angela Kelly does her no favors.
For TQ at this point, the bra issue may be a comfort thing. We’ve seen that at a minimum she has a curved spine, which can cause pain, and shortness of breath.
My mother couldn’t wear anything but the softest, stretchiest bras in her 80s and 90s because anything with underwire or strong support was actually painful.
Really, why do these women go out in public with their bodies? Faintly showing a half-glimpse of leg through a skirt? I mean how APPALLING. Bring the carriage round James.
Elizabeth, I was taught that a slip was necessary just for the reason of not having your legs outlined when you’re in the sun. I’m in my 60s now. Am I to assume that a slip is no longer required? If so, does that also apply to work and work events?
Also, a slip prevented certain fabrics from clinging too snugly to your thighs or, if wearing a loose style, not revealing your upper regions if a gusty wind caught the hem. I remember those days well of never wearing a dress or skirt without a half slip.
It’s a public royal event, and Peter Phillip’s GF wasn’t merely showing a glimpse of a half a leg, you could see all the way up to her knickers.
This is hilariously sad, as she is utterly un-Diana-like in every way that matters.
I would think that dressing up as your dead mother-in-law would kind of put a damper on the sex life, but I’m guessing that ship has sailed for the most part.
William has mommy issues. Maybe that’s the allure and he plays them out in the bedroom too.
Thatsnotokay–eeeuuwwwww! Don’t wanna know…🤮
I don’t know who Willy is looking at and laughing with in that picture with him and Kate, but I can see it’s definitely not her. His eyes are looking pass her.
There was a photo of William and kate at ascot where they seemed to laugh and interact with each other according to their stans. However, the whole photo showed that Kate laughed with the woman who was with them in the carriage and as usual, William talked with someone else. 😅
Maybe they should hire Paddington Bear as their buffer for public events! Seriously in company with family at these events are they grateful to have others to chat to , to hide the gulf between them? Also can someone clarify is it William 100% blanking her or will he respond if she talks to him? Briefly dated a Sulker in my 20s and he used to go out of his way to be ultra charming. and amusing to emphasize exactly how much he wasn’t engaging with me. William appears to be a weapons grade Sulker to me and for that Kate has my sympathy because it is humiliating and exhausting and very much coercive control.
The tabloids edited that photo to pretend that kate and William were looking at each other and when the real photos are shown, you can see that William was not next to Kate but behind her and laughing with someone else. And kate was looking at the woman she shared a carriage with on the way in.
It’s really amazing how much the tabloids cap for them and pretend they aren’t ignoring each other.
For a long time, I couldn’t figure out why the media tried to sell that these two are still in love (“festive glances,” anyone?). I have decided the media is being incredibly sarcastic when they write these stories. Maybe it’s a way to tell the BRF that the media can make them look good and just as easily make them look bad.
He did actually assist her in getting out of the carriage. I figure that gave her stans enough to swoon over for a while.
There are times where I think that Kate may repeat a look and unfairly she is labeled as cosplaying. But when I saw this I was like, oh nooooooo, yes, yes she is cosplaying Diana. Big difference is that Diana wore her dresses and but the dresses wear Kate.
Two people are affected by all of Kate’s cosplay – Ma Middleton – who must get a certain high off the comparison and Wills, who maybe seems a bit too happy when his wife cosplays his mum. A round of therapy for all is needed.
Edit – some of the close ups on her face seem not too photo shopped. I am always floored at those untouched or not as touched up photos.
Isn’t it the same dress in white with the one she wore at Philip ‘s memorial?
Its the same designer. But the memorial dress had a thigh high slit and I don’t think this one does. I think the memorial one looked better than this one but they both are a nope for me.
It’s also the same designer that perpetrated the yellow/white ruffled horror Kate wore on the Caribbean tour.
Also the same designer that’s responsible for the horrific green and ruffled outfit from the Ireland tour a few years back.
A red or hot pink shoe would have looked great with this! Brown makes no sense.
This is also reminding me of Meghan and the Windsor cousin (?) who both wore polka dots to the polo game recently. Meghan had a big hat on. So of course Kate is wearing polka dots to an outside event. Double cosplay!
@amy too triple when you add white with brown accessories
Wasn’t Meghan accused of ripping off Julia Roberts’ Pretty Woman polka-dot dress look? These people, honestly…🙄🙄
Not sure how she managed it but her look seems even more dated than Diana’s imo.
Crazy isn’t it? By now Kate should recognize she can’t pull Diana’s stellar style, she’ll never be able to so needs to just stop.
Ok this is beyond creepy. Kate keeps dressing like Willy’s mother. Does she think that makes her more attractive to him or does he want her to. If the last is true, then that means he wants to sleep with his mommy. Icky!
Close-up shots of Kate reinforce that she looks more like a well-preserved 56 than anyone who is 40. The hat does not suit the dress … nor does Kate, really. Between copying Diana and then Meghan, who IS Kate, really?
This is as blatant as it gets. Second only to her Diana cosplay at the England vs Wales Rugby match.
Kate’s image next to Princess Diana’ s is duly noted.
It is skinny/like a “clothes hanger” in contrast to healthy, shows how far Princess Diana had moved on from bulimia.
Kate is now heavily invested in cakes make-up as a cover, she has ruined her
face. She just needed nice thoughts, not extensive work done on her face.
What a mess?
Clearly suffering from “Mirror,Mirror-on-the-wall” syndrome.
The side by side pics are sad on many levels. But if fashion and appearance are the main things you’re known for, inviting comparisons to such a stunning, elegant woman who *wore* her fashions is a bad idea.
Her accessories should’ve been a dark, almost wine coloured red. The mid tint brown dulls the dress (it’s not a great dress, but still…)
@Duchess of Hazard, that sounds beautiful! You clearly have an eye for color. Will you please come dress me for my daily life?
The cosplaying of Diana is increasing because Kate wants to stress that she’s the next Princess of Wales as she believes the time is drawing nearer. William and Charles may throw a spanner in those works.
Everything about Kate looks mean and pinched. To me, she looks like Cruella deVille.
Look at Diana—radiantly beautiful. Another light the RF suffocated. So glad Meghan escaped.
This Is so creepy
Morning! I have a request for the British Celebitches. Can any of you explain the history of the hats/fascinators? I know hats are a must at Ascot as part of the dress code but why? As a sort person who can never afford front row, all I see is something blocking my view.
Not British, but very into the history of fashion. I would imagine that the hat rule at a lot of these events is for history and tradition. Starting way way back in history, everyone always wore a hat, or a cap, or scarf, or some sort of head covering outside up through the 1920s/30s, when it started to become a bit more optional.
Hats and head coverings started out as a modesty/religious type of thing, covering your head and your hair when out in public so as not to offend God or draw attention to your hair which was considered a “sexy” feature (probably because it was always covered). This is partly why women still wear hats and head coverings in certain churches/denominations. To be traditional and respectful.
Eventually hats became less about covering your hair for modesty and religious reasons and more about respect, fashion, dressing “properly,” and it’s just something you did because it was always done and expected. Hats became more and more interesting and fashionable and less about just covering your head and hair. Women also wore hats outside in the daytime to protect their skin from the sun, but if your hat was tiny, or stuck onto the side of your head, or otherwise impractical for shielding you from the sun, you could carry a parasol.
The rules about hats at Ascot are probably just “we wear hats because we’ve always worn hats. It makes us look traditional and special and old fashioned, and shows everyone how very historical this event is.” Also hats in church for the BRF—same sort of thing.
I always wondered about the silly hat thing, too. Thank you for the info, Amy Too!
This. When my mother was in college in the fifties, she was required to wear a hat and gloves when she left campus. It was about being “,proper.”
Going further back though, all women wore at least caps because o ly a rich woman would have a ladies maid to brush, wash, and dress her hair. Indoor showers, hot running water, nice shampoos and conditioners, mousse and gel are all recent innovations. Past a certain age, hair was something to keep tucked away.
I guess Bill doesn’t mind his wife copying his mother. I wonder what Chuck thinks of the cosplay, does it bring back horrible memories of the past? What does Camilla think??
I don’t think that is a ruffle on the front of the dress. In some pictures it is blowing in the wind, loose like a scarf attached at the neck. Either way, it’s dumb and unnecessary.
This designer really has a bad tendency to stick on unnecessary frills, ruffles, etc. onto her designs. They are often combined with patterned fabrics – so the result is an unnecessary busy look that very very few women can carry off.
The flowers on her hat make Kate look like Minnie Pearl. There might as well be a price tag hanging off of it.
Diana’s hat is large and traditional but sleek. No flowers, just a simple ribbon. There’s a world of difference.
Diana’s polka dotted hat matches her polka dotted dress and is adorned with a simple ribbon bow. She’s wearing 2-tone pumps that match the dress colors. Diana’s dress is simpler with cleaner lines, no froufy puffy ruffly extras.
Where is Kate’s parasol? Seriously, you’d think she have more self-awareness after losing so many one-sided “who wore it better?” contests with her dead mother-in-law and thriving sister-in-law.
Ugh! Kate’s open mouth is in “fly catcher” mode again.
This is an impressive triple masterstroke of cosplay here- Diana’s polka dot dress at Ascot, Meghan’s polka dot top at polo (a “horse” event) and Meghan’s colour scheme at Invictus with the short cream Valentino(?) dress with brown embellishments, and brown pumps. Kate’s lipstick is fairly dark here, so it might be also a rather weak cosplay of Meghan’s make-up at the event. As usual, everything is Katiefied: ruffles, high neckline neck, long sleeves with ruffles, and her new found tea length hems. Everything about the dress suggests repression- tight and covered up. Diana looks smashing and cuts a really slim and elegant figure. Her dress was knee-length. Meghan’s dress was a mini. Her red lips were an unsual combination with the taupe/chocolate. She looked glamorous. I think Kate looks the way the Windsors like their royal women to look now. Dull, and slightly overdressed.
Kate rocking Alessandra Rich is such a bad look for them. I’ve said this before but their whole thing seems to be a tongue in cheek take on “ladies who lunch” Real Housewives of Wall Street circa 1986. A lot of people wear their stuff in a subversive way. You’ll see women wear their stuff with combat boots, or really sex it up with slicked back hair and six inch heels, etc. Beyonce wore a lot of their stuff a few years ago and she gave it a “bad bitch” twist, with everything a little tighter and shorter with huge accessories, etc. Kate, on the other hand, wears this stuff literally. She’s not in on the joke because she’s a lame who actually wants to dress like a souless and overly preppy Park Avenue housewife in 1986. So she looks really stupid in those stupid looking dresses which are supposed to be fun and not taken seriously. I think it’s telling that she’s one of the most high profile women to wear their stuff yet they’ve never given her a shoutout on their instagram.
Love this commentary.
Really interesting commentary. I don’t love the dress but for me it her styling that is almost always a fail. Well that and continuing to copy her dead mother-in-law so closely.
Apparently Eugenie wore the same hat in black a couple of years ago to Ascot
Also, the Diana cosplay is getting cringe because Kate is older than Diana ever got to be and she’s constantly stealing looks from a 20-something 80s era Diana. And all you see is a middle aged woman who doesn’t have half the style or sophistication of the 25 year old young lady she’s trying to emulate. How is she not embarrassed? She’s going to be 50 years old and still copying outfits from a dead woman who never got old. It’s starting to look ridiculous.
I’m glad you mentioned Diana’s age in these outfits. Kate’s already been called “mutton” by the ROTA and it’s just going to make her look completely delusional to dress like a woman who was 15-20 years younger. It’s not a flattering comparison anymore, and soon she will be hitting “cool mom” levels of delusion. Of course, her mom dresses like her daughters so it’s pretty deeply ingrained. 🙄
So kind like how MM wore polka dots to some polo thing but the articles called it “channeling” Diana lol the double standards are ridiculous.
Bob, actually we all thought Audrey Hepburn or Pretty Woman (Julia Roberts). I’m not sure what you read or where you read it, but I think you may have the wrong country. You might have read it in a British tabloid.
Pretty Woman vibes?? Brown polka dots? Actually I do like the dress on her, just not the overdone imaging of her late MIL. The brown shoes and purse need to go on the donation pile.
Her boobs are shrinking from her ED– that’s why the chest ruffle on this dress and the cloth cross below her boobs in the recent yellow dress.
She’s always been small chested and the chest can and does shrink after BFing. Reportedly William likes nearly flat chested women. I think Uncle Gary told us that one.
Any shrinking you see is just her not wearing her usual padding.
Diana looks 10 times better than Kate in all aspects when she wore that dress. Even her face had a youthful look to it that Kate hasn’t had in years. But go on, Kate, keep cosplaying to highlight how you’ll never live up to Diana!
Diana looks like a very healthy weight compared to Kate.
This. She looks so painfully thin in that dress, while Diana (though slim) looked healthy and radiant.
To be fair, Diana would have been about 28 when she wore this versus Kate at 40.
I like the dress. Even the hat doesn’t bother me the way her hats usually do. That having been said, Diana wore it better. She wore everything Kate copies better. If I were a man married to someone who constantly copied my mother, whether my mum is dead or alive, it would creep me out. I think her behavior is really alarming.
I don’t hate the dress, but why is she wearing brown suede pumps with it? They don’t match at all.
The dots are two different colours of brown. jmo
Wow, when I looked at those dresses in comparison it just hit me – while Diana was living at the top of her time, embracing up to date fashion and causes – Kates energy seems just passive, always leaning backwards, rather do nothing than do something that has not been proven a success before, as if she is desperately trying to freeze time – even with her outfits.
Is there a fan base that loves K’s copy dressing? And is there a count of how many times she has actually done a full-on copy, not just an “inspired by” look? For me, this is not even just creepy anymore – is there a word for it? Is this a carefully crafted future legacy she is working on, some sort of end goal? I would like to understand this.
I think the only fanbase that loves Kate’s kopy keening are the ones on Instagram, and that’s only because comparison photos bring in high engagement rates. But other than that I think her fanbase are embarrassed, and usually blame the media for the comparisons and not Kate for being a stalker.
I caught a quick glimpse of K and her polka dot outfit yesterday and really, truly thought it was Mary Poppins at first, then Eliza Doolittle, then I realized it was K. I thought the look was a tad costume-y, but fine I guess, until I saw the Diana photo and…that’s how you do it. The length, neck and fussy, buttony cuffs of K’s dress make her look like she should be in a production of My Fair Lady. It’s just weird.
The other thing I’ve noticed is how “cheerful” W looks at Ascot? Lately, he’s been “smiling” more and seems more “at ease” with K. I don’t know what’s happening. Is he maybe happier than we thought? Or is his ego getting stroked extra hard for his pending birthday? I look forward to Kaiser’s investigative reporting as the week unfolds.
I thought she was cosplaying the Ascot Gavotte from My Fair Lady!
She’s no Babe Paley. She’ll never be a swan.
I truly wonder if she style herself or someone picks her outfits, and have like a vision board with a list of all Diana’s outfits with dates. I mean, Royals (or their staff) probably choose what to wear days or weeks in advance. So, I do wonder how Kate decides this is what I an going to wear.
Oh, she looks gorgeous. Elegant.
She looks fine, thin, pretty. It’s a very old fashioned look like it could be from decades ago, many of her dresses are like that. I don’t get the vibe of copying Diana because the effect is so different.
I don’t like the shoes with it.
Look at Baldimort in that first photo. Why does he always clasp his hands in front of his Moose Knuckle. Is he trying to hide it or emphasize it? It is so gross looking.
Kate has no image or identity of her own. Everything about her is a photocopy of someone else whether it’s Diana or meghan. How is she not embarrassed by the fact that every single day she’s ‘paying tribute’ to her dead mother in law she never even met. F*cking creepy stalker sh*t right there.
And the irony is that Diana probably would have hated her on sight and seen right through her.
Kate is establishment and stepford Diana was not establishment a d thought for herself and proactive I think Diana would have preferred Meghan
People say the exact same thing about MM.
And MM probably did see through Khate right away as K has not grown in any way.
always the same come back…….haha
how about being original for a change??
lol…..didn’t think so. lol
Cathy just cannot be the aristo that Diana was, whether her mumbles accent or just miss the mark clothing.
If no one calls her up on it. She’ll carry on, I really wish someone would tell her she isn’t all that
That’s because Megs wore that polka dot top and everyone was raving about her look and how gorgeous she looked and compared her to Diana. Kate The Boring wanted to do the same 😂
That’s not true
1. Not to be too pedantic, but the Cambridges attended the penultimate day of Ascot. The last day was Saturday. The Duke of Kent stood in for the Queen and the “biggest name” Royal who attended was Beatrice. Ironically, she also wore a polka dot dress. Hers was black with larger white dots. As per usual, it had some bonkers elements, but overall, it was fine. More importantly, she wore it, it didn’t wear her. Her hat by York standards was conservative.
2. I remember reading a long time ago that William prefers women who are thin. That would explain a lot.
3. Misc/random. It’d be great to see the pic of William with the child size watering can in some William-centric posts.
I actually hate this dress. It looks so Dynasty and uptight. Diana’s clothes veered toward Dynasty-esque style, but that was DURING the Dynasty era. I see a lot of Krystal Carrington in Kate’s wardrobe which is just sad because Dynasty was a hyperbolic soap opera 40 years ago! I made a comment on WWD’s Facebook post that Kate and Sophie’s outfits from Garter Day were just downright dowdy. I mean, blue on blue on blue on blue? How little imagination. Kate’s fans were nasty. They were nastier than Taylor Swift fans. Swifty’s are kids. These middle aged ladies had no excuse.
Silly Kate, wearing something so similar to Diana was always going to be a huge fail on her part. The side by side photos imho shows the huge difference between Kate and Diana. I do like Kate’s outfit and she does look nice BUT, Diana has “IT” and when someone has “IT”, it really doesn’t matter what they wear because, somehow they make it work. It’s over 20 years since that photo of Diana was taken but, my eyes were immediately drawn to her over Kate, I have no doubts that if we went back in the archives ,women up and down the country were trying to imitate Di’s look. Her hat, shoes bag and dress are just FAB-U-LOUS. I’ll be quite honest I would wear Di’s outfit today.
It’s a bit unfortunate that Kate does this because she rarely comes out looking better in the inevitable comparison photos. This time I’m struck by Diana’s physique. It was pretty exquisite. Diana wore the outfits, she owned the look. The outfits seem wear on Kate.
Am I blind or is she wearing brown shoes?
Copying Diana‘s outfits is super weird, but not gonna lie, I actually like Kate’s better. She looks like a snappy Disney villain.
Has this woman ever had an original thought? Ever?
I wonder if Will’s has her dress like this as some sort of twisted ef you to Charles and Camilla and that’s why she continues this ridiculous, creepy SWF
She has also copied M many times, and apparently W is jealous of and does not like M, so what is K’s strategy? How can either C or W even stand to look at her? You are correct, this is twisted behavior.
No, I don’t think William is the one who wants her to dress that way. I think Kate and Carole do and Kate may really want to be the “new Diana” (as if). It is more insulting to Diana for Kate to think she is anything like her. IMO anyway.
I hope Kate does not co splay the “Revenge dress” Diana wore. But I would not put it past her.
This reminds me of 101 Dalmatians, so she must be Cruella. It’s a lot of polka dots. While it does directly reference Diana, agree that Diana’s original dress was much sleeker and modern, and if it’s time. Kate always throws in fussy design elements so it’s not quite right. The obsessive copying of both her MIL and SIL is a bit of her schtick now and makes her seem a bit clownish and lacking in her own style direction.
God, what a try hard. And that freaking over the top smile. Get a life.
When she is living her separate life and William resumes his man about town ways (not that he’s ever stopped), will she be able to take a lover? Could she get him to co-sign that privately or would he divorce her for adultery? He’s such a —- (you fill it in), I could see him with women galore and her forced into a nunnery (so to speak). Not that I feel for her (shopping should fill that need for her–it probably always has). Princess Diana said what a crappy lover Charles was and I can’t imagine Will would be any better (if they even have sex at all at this point, which I doubt).
So Kate does it and it’s cosplay
And a negative thing, Megan does it and it’s an homage and a good thing. Your bias is showing
Awe salty Susan is big mad! Go on to the daily fail to air your grievances hunnyyyy!