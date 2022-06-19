Duchess Kate cosplayed Diana in a £1,970 Alessandra Rich dress at Royal Ascot

I honestly wasn’t expecting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend Royal Ascot at all, but they waited until the last day, Friday. They waited until the Countess of Wessex’s fug style had bored everyone to tears. That’s one way to get attention, I guess. Incidentally, Queen Elizabeth didn’t go to Royal Ascot on any of the days. You know her health is really struggling when she misses out on all of her favorite events, from garden parties to Royal Ascot.

Anyway, Kate made it all about Kate. She wore this £1,970 Alessandra Rich dress which… I’ll say one nice thing about it: it looks expensive. Most of the time, when Kate wears something really pricey, she tends to cheapen it and people ask “did it really cost that much?” Not so in this case – this genuinely looks like an expensive dress. I don’t even really mind the polka dotted fabric, and I think this could have been a somewhat solid look if there were some tweaks and edits in the design. Namely, that big ruffle across the chest is such a bad design choice. Combined with the high neck and the slim, buttoned cuffs, the effect is “pinched” and “prissy.” Kate also wore a pair of diamond-and-pearl earrings which once belonged to Diana.

Of course, this dress is Diana cosplay. Diana wore a nearly identical dress to Ascot in 1988. If you look at Diana’s 1988 dress though, there was no giant chest ruffle and no prissy buttons. Diana’s dress was pretty sleek, actually. As always, I have to wonder if William actually finds it pretty creepy that his wife is constantly cosplaying his dead mother. I understand why Kate does it for certain important occasions, like christenings or whatever. But the level of detail and obsession that she has for cosplaying Diana at just regular old events is kind of disturbing.

  1. Galadriel says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:17 am

    Another flying saucer hat! At this rate the Congress will be investigating Kate’s hats too as a part of UFO investigations.

    Reply
    • Geegee says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:25 am

      It is so beyond creepy that she still does this.

      Reply
      • Elizabeth Phillips says:
        June 19, 2022 at 8:41 am

        Diana’s dress from 1988 looks for fashion forward for 2022 than Kate’s. That’s so sad.

      • SugarHere says:
        June 19, 2022 at 7:00 pm

        @GEEGEE: Will someone at long last address Catherine’s sartorial stalking / clothing impersonations for what it is? A mental health issue brought about by insecurity, a diminished sense of self-worth, the refusal to take accountability as a grownup. I see this hiding behind some other woman’s style as a subconcious strategy to dodge criticism that may arise, so that it befalls the original woman who wore the style. This constant avoidance scheme is concerning.

    • Zappy says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:28 am

      LOL … that hat really took all the attention from the dress. At least for me.
      Dress is nice and Katey still katey, cosplaying as someone else is her hobby. If I were her, I would feel very uncomfortable that media pick up my cosplaying hobby on full display. Even with side by side picture as comparison.

      Reply
      • Galadriel says:
        June 19, 2022 at 8:33 am

        To be more precise the hat actually looks like a wreath laid on a giant saucer. It does nothing for me truly! I am not inspired or awed by that hat. The Philips boy’s Scottish mistress seems to have a better fascinator than Kate. Like how did she step out wearing that floral arrangement on her head?

      • Brownsugababe says:
        June 19, 2022 at 8:42 am

        Her fans were soooo upset lol. Major publications all noted the same thing even Faux News and she looks deranged to keep doing this.

      • Lorelei says:
        June 19, 2022 at 5:23 pm

        @BrownSugarBabe, her fans are upset? I thought they LOVED when she pulled this sh!t, and went on about how touching and thoughtful it is (or whatever sugary nonsense they come up with).

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      June 19, 2022 at 9:12 am

      LOL, someone notify the Ancient Aliens team as its seems our Keen Duchess has made first contact.

      Reply
      • MerlinsMom1018 says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:10 am

        @Digital Unicorn
        And here I thought Giorgio’s HAIR was being used for first contact. Boy was I ever wrong 👽

      • AnnaKist says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:41 am

        I’m really starting to believe that Buckingham Palace has a Department of Silly Hats, controlled by a mad, retired, old theatre costumer, whose task is to select Cath’s hats from their wide selection. I wish they’d get over their obsession with the stupid hats.

    • Miss Jupitero says:
      June 19, 2022 at 10:36 am

      I actively hate all the royal hats, especially the fascinators. Fug, fug, fug!

      Reply
      • AnnaKist says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:46 am

        Miss Jupiter, please have your people call my people. Let’s talk. 😉

      • Mrs.Krabapple says:
        June 19, 2022 at 1:57 pm

        Thank you! I keep waiting for people to rebel against these ugly hats. The queen is the only woman in the royal family who knows how to carry off a hat. Sometimes Anne does too, and Diana could. But none of the newer generation can. It’s time to stop that ridiculous tradition, unless it’s to wear an actual hat, for an actual purpose like blocking the sun, and the hat isn’t hideously ugly. That’s a tall order for a family of women with zero fashion or common sense.

    • Moxylady says:
      June 19, 2022 at 11:34 am

      I need to sit down. I don’t hate it. Someone get the smelling salts!!!
      I think it would be fun to dress old timey to something like this. All the men could have stepped out of the Edwardian / Victorian era so it seems fun to wear something costumey.
      $&!@!!!!!
      I JUST LOVE COSTUMES OK???
      This is a cosplay not a real dress. In my opinion. And as such it’s nice. As a dress …. Well like I said. Ascot cosplay.

      Reply
      • Nicki says:
        June 19, 2022 at 3:14 pm

        Agreed. I think it’s a pretty dress and she looks lovely. She’s in her element, a safe and exclusive corner of white privilege. She’s just there to be looked at, and the result is she’s relaxed and happy. But wow, Diana’s dress is so much better, chic and sophisticated. Looks modern even all these years later.

      • Lorelei says:
        June 19, 2022 at 5:28 pm

        @MoxyLady, ITA— if Kate was wearing this ironically, dressing up as Eliza Doolittle for some costume party or whatnot, I’d say she nailed it. But she’s wearing it earnestly, in 2022 — and that’s not even getting into the creep factor of always copying her dead MIL.

        @MrsKrabapple, this comment:

        “Kate will never be the smartest, prettiest, most loved, or most respected woman an any event – but by God, she will do her best to be the thinnest and tallest.”

        is one of my favorite comments ever on this site. It applies to EVERY SINGLE STORY about Kate, ever. You could type it on all of the Kate stories from now on and it would be 100% accurate all the time. It’s perfection and I ❤️ it

      • Leslie says:
        June 19, 2022 at 8:57 pm

        I like the dress, but don’t get the hat thing either

    • Moxylady says:
      June 19, 2022 at 11:38 am

      But for real. She is wearing stilettos on grass. That’s like …. No. No. Is anyone else doing that??? She probably has brittle bones from the lack of nutrition already. Or maybe I’m projecting because I have a wedding coming up that I’m super excited for – it’s outdoors and first since the start of covid we are going to – and I can’t wear heels because it would mean DEATH. if anyone wants my clumsiest human crown, let’s have a slow walk in heels on a dirt road at noon. Whoever needs the ambulance “wins”. 😭😭😭

      Reply
      • Mrs.Krabapple says:
        June 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm

        Kate will never be the smartest, prettiest, most loved, or most respected woman an any event – but by God, she will do her best to be the thinnest and tallest.

      • Original penguin says:
        June 19, 2022 at 3:18 pm

        They have these clear plastic things that stop you sinking. Pretty sure Kate and co use them for garden parties

  2. Julia K says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:22 am

    The earrings are beautiful. Did Kate get sole access to Diana’s jewelry or will Meghan get to borrow them as well?

    Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:31 am

      Meghan only gets what Harry owns privately. The rest is in a vault or privately owned by others (William) and cannot be handed out for any reason. Exception being if the Queen personally wanted Meghan to wear something for an event.

      Reply
      • Chloe says:
        June 19, 2022 at 8:35 am

        @wiglet watcher: i doubt the queen has any say over Diana’s personal jewelry collection

      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:21 am

        Chloe
        Not all of Diana’s jewels were hers. Some stayed with the RF as they were always property of the BRF.

        If we’re talking Diana’s private jewelry… the jewels were handed out as donations to charities or inheritance in her will.
        So, it’s up to the private owners as I said above.

      • Tessa says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:48 am

        The queen does not own Diana property it is what she willed her son’s earl Spencer owns the Spencer tiara

      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:23 am

        Tessa
        Some jewels associated with Diana were not her property. I think we’re all on the same page here.

        Anything Kate is wearing of Diana’s is likely from Will’s inheritance, a private owner lending to Kate or jewels Diana used, but we’re property of the BRF/Monarchy. So to the original poster, Meghan likely does not have access to the same jewels of Diana’s that Kate has access to.

      • February Pisces says:
        June 19, 2022 at 2:56 pm

        I think kate makes a point of wearing Diana’s jewellery as a way to stick it to Meghan, to show she’s ‘the favourite’. She’s literally exercising her white privilege. I don’t think Meghan is fussed either way.

    • Chloe says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:34 am

      My guess is that they are evenly divided. Kate just tends to wear them more. I am happy Meghan has Di’s aquamarine ring. To me that is one of her best jewelry pieces.

      Reply
      • tuille says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:04 am

        Iirc, the sapphire engagement Kate wears was actually left to Harry. Let’s hope W offered H something equivalent in return.

      • kelleybelle says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:05 am

        Yes, it is beautiful and I’m glad Meghan has it now. Simply stunning

      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:25 am

        Tulle
        Harry got the stunning Cartier watch Meghan wears often for the swap of the ring. Other pieces were swapped and inherited.
        The RR always tally the price tags of Diana’s jewels to Meghan’s outfits when complaining about how expensive her items are.

      • Jan90067 says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:51 am

        Tulle, as I recall, William picked Diana’s Cartier watch, and Harry picked the ring. William later “traded” with Harry (or bullied, I don’t know, but the way we now know William? I’d say bullied). Anyway, Harry got the watch, which Meg wears a lot now.

        I’d love to see her wear the aquamarine more. It is SUCH a gorgeous stone!

      • Original Penguin says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:11 am

        Also quite glad for Meghan not to be associated with the ring. She seems to enjoy wearing the watch, so I think it is a much better memorial gift

      • Becks1 says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:22 am

        I think Diana’s personal jewelry was evenly divided (remember M also has her butterfly earrings) but a lot of the jewelry that Diana wore was part of the royal collection so that’s why we see it on Kate now and not Meghan (like the Cambridge Lovers Knot tiara).

        My guess also is that M just isn’t invested in cosplaying her dead MIL so she doesn’t feel the need to wear her jewelry constantly. Wearing the aquamarine ring for her wedding reception was sentimental and I’m sure it was a nod to having Diana’s spirit there, and the Cartier watch and butterfly earrings are very much M’s style. I am sure she has a lot more of her jewelry but will only wear it if it suits her style/the occasion or for a big moment (like the wedding).

        Meghan doesn’t have the insecurities Kate has so isn’t going to cosplay like Kate does.

      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:29 am

        Becks
        The inheritance Diana left William and Harry was not evenly divided. The reasons given were this.
        William would have access to more as the heir. Harry would have less. So, Diana made sure Harry got Millions more than William.

        Most items were already allocated, but the press likes to paint the picture of 2 young boys taking turns picking items from their late mothers belongings.

        As far as the ring goes… articles were written sort of describing William wanting the ring and Harry not really wanting to put up a fight over it. Who knowns what was between the lines there.

    • Isi says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:44 am

      I didn’t even ask myself that, but you’re right! And don’t forget that there’s also a significant asset behind it! So do W+K inherit more because he is the first born? What about all the real estates, jewelry, antiques,…

      Reply
      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:31 am

        Heirs inherit less than spares unless it comes from the Monarch. Reasoning is because their will be taken care of for life and own the most.

    • SURE says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:58 am

      The earrings are beautiful but OTT for a daytime event. I guess cosplaying Diana and wearing her earrings guarantees media coverage which is K’s only source of validation.

      Reply
      • Sue says:
        June 19, 2022 at 2:34 pm

        The earrings are lovely. Not at all OTT for daytime. I would wear earrings like this with a white t-shirt and jeans and heels for brunch out with my gal pals. Sparkles, sequins, etc. are awesome for day time events.

    • Amy Bee says:
      June 19, 2022 at 9:21 am

      @Julia K: Diana’s jewellery was shared between Harry and William according to her will. So Meghan does have some of Diana’s jewellery and she has worn them. She wears Diana’s gold Cartier watch all the time now.

      Reply
    • CourtneyB says:
      June 19, 2022 at 10:23 am

      William and Harry divvied up the pieces they wanted. Meghan wears Diana’s bracelet and aquamarine ring for instance as well as other pieces. Kate wears what William lets her. Some items associated with Diana like the Lover’s Knot tiara Kate wears are crown property which had been lent her. The Spencer tiara she wore at her wedding and at other events belongs to Earl Spencer.

      Reply
  3. Noki says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:22 am

    Does anybody know where i can see or read exactly what pieces each Diana daughter in law got!? It seems that Kate is always wearing something Diana and Meghan seems to ‘only’ have a cartier watch and that aqua ring.

    Reply
    • Mel says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:57 am

      Megan may have a lot of jewelry. Considering that they live a low key life where would she wear it? Even when they were working royals she wasn’t one to wear a lot of big jewels. Kate does “EVENTS” she’ll drag out the jewelry.

      Reply
      • liz says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:28 am

        This. Meghan doesn’t appear to wear “big gun” jewels. They aren’t her style. I just can’t see her wearing a multi-strand pearl choker and being comfortable in it. The earrings that Kate wore to Ascot are very, very heavy and will get uncomfortable quickly, even if they are properly balanced and supported. They are also just too big for daytime – those are evening/gala jewels. Simple pearl drops, without the diamond part would have been better.

        I don’t think the full distribution of Diana’s jewels was ever made public. And she wore a combination of her own jewels, Spencer family pieces and pieces that belonged to the Queen and Queen Mother. The Spencer pieces (like the tiara she wore for her wedding) were returned to her brother. The loans from the Queen and Queen Mother were also returned to them – some of the earrings and tiaras have appeared on Kate, but most went back into the vaults.

    • Feeshalori says:
      June 19, 2022 at 9:07 am

      I’d love to know who got Diana’s magnificent sapphire and pearl choker. That hasn’t been seen since she last wore it. If it went to William, I’m surprised Kate hasn’t worn it yet since that’s a significant piece of jewelry and she seems to have gotten a number of Diana’s sapphires.

      Reply
      • Mrs Fitzwilliam says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:37 am

        I too want to know which son got the sapphire necklace. I really hope its Harry since William seems to have inherited most of her other sapphire pieces. Also, I think it was reported around the time of H&M’s engagement that two of the diamonds in Meghan’s ring came from Diana’s sapphire choker necklace.

      • Jan90067 says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:55 am

        Was that Diana’s personal piece or part of the Crown Jewels? Cam wears a choker like that a lot, which makes me wonder if it was a “loaner” to Diana, and now Cam has it…?

      • Tessa says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:37 am

        Harry designed Meghan’s ring with jewels from Diana’s collection (that he inherited).

      • susan says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:39 am

        The sapphire brooch was a wedding gift from the Queen Mother. She added the choker. I’m guessing Harry must have it because I can’t imagine that Kate would have it and not wear it.

        Meghan doesn’t wear big jewelry much. plus she clearly gets pieces loaned to her from Cartier. the watch and the “love” bracelet (which requires a special tool to undo the clasp) are part of her daily wear. I doubt she ever takes the bracelet off.

        The “clou” necklace was leant to her for the IG appearances. I don’t know about the less pricey stuff but I would not be surprised if a lot of them are loaned to her-she wears them a few times and sends them back, and everything immediately sells out. Just like the outfits from Dior and Valentino.

        That’s the thing that the haters don’t get. they complain that she’s all over the place, although her public appearance are relatively infrequent, and always carefully curated. She, like her late mother-in-law, is a global style icon, while her sister-in-law is most definitely not. Kate often looks “nice” but she just doesn’t have “it.”

      • Aud says:
        June 19, 2022 at 12:28 pm

        All I know is probably not William because Kate would have definitely worn it by now. Unless he blocked her.

        Harry may have it. Meghan doesn’t attend many big events and the choker doesn’t really fit her style so I could see them just keeping it locked away.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      June 19, 2022 at 9:17 am

      I think H&W got a lot of her possessions etc.. but from what I recall of her will her jewels where shared out to nieces/nephews and god children.

      Given that Paul Durrell had about 200 boxes of her stuff (clothes, jewellery, photographs, letters etc..) in his possession maybe we aught to ask him where it all went to! I don’t think he returned everything to her family – he claimed she gave it all to him which i disagree with. He was obsessed with her – even when she was still alive.

      Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      June 19, 2022 at 9:31 am

      @Noki: If you Google who has Diana’s jewellery you will get some articles about what pieces Meghan and Kate have or at least what they have been seen in public wearing.

      Reply
  4. Rainbow says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:23 am

    Girl… Diana wore this dress in 1988.
    It’s 2022 for God’s sake!!
    I don’t like her dress but i always find her style terrible.

    Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher, says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:25 am

      Her shoes are too small. Her feet look STUFFED in with skin folding over.

      Reply
      • Isabella says:
        June 19, 2022 at 8:35 am

        The shoes are an awful orange color too. Diana’s were adorable

      • Eurydice says:
        June 19, 2022 at 8:37 am

        I wonder if it’s that the heels are too high and her foot is being pushed forward.

      • Beach Dreams says:
        June 19, 2022 at 8:53 am

        She had the same issue with the blue Aquazurras she wore to Order of the Garter. Why not get shoes that fit?

      • Layla says:
        June 19, 2022 at 8:53 am

        Are those The Ralph Lauren Celia shoes Meghan wore in invictus (white with brown lol)? Does anyone know?

      • Digital Unicorn says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:21 am

        I was once told by a stylist that the trick is to buy shoes (esp heels) at least a half to full size up as your feel will swell when wearing them. She also said that designer shoes are notoriously on the small side so you should def go a size up for those ones for comfort.

      • Summerlover says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:30 am

        Yes Brown Ralph Lauren shoes …now I wonder which duchess recently wore brown RL shoes with white suit?🤔

      • Eleonor says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:30 am

        I would wear Diana shoes!

      • BeanieBean says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:06 am

        Her feet had to hurt. And I don’t understand wearing that color with that dress.

      • SpankyB says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:43 am

        I think she’s standing on her toes so the heels of the shoes don’t get stuck in the grass, that’s why her feet look all wrinkly.

      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        June 19, 2022 at 11:58 am

        Eurydice
        Simply put Kate’s skin on her foot has characteristics of being dehydrated and lacking nourishment. When you’re hydrated and getting proper nutrition your skin bounces back. Her skin looks loose here.

    • Galadriel says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:29 am

      Also Diana’s dress looks much sleeker and better than Kate’s. She looks like she’s about to host a morning tea in her house on the prairie.

      Reply
      • Feeshalori says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:10 am

        Yes and the knee-length hem on Diana is so flattering. Her ensemble is so much more modern than Kate’s, given that it’s decades ago. And as beautiful as those pearl and diamond earrings are, I feel they’re much too formal and dressy for a daytime event. A simpler earring would have looked better IMO.

    • Tessa says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:41 am

      Kate will never be like Diana it is not about dressing up Diana had a work ethic and was interested in causes and charities and had the warmth lacking in Kate

      Reply
      • AnnaKist says:
        June 19, 2022 at 11:25 am

        Thank you Tessa. W + K don’t seem to take their roles seriously. They want the benefits of their position, but would rather not have to do anything for it. They turn up if they really have to, not much else. Clothes are not going to change that.
        Speaking of which, that chest ruffle … I remember being about 11 or 12 and arguing with my mother about the dress she wanted me to have made for my confirmation. (What a waste that was …!) I absolutely loathed what she planned for I me to wear, because of the ruffle on the bodice. I said only four-year-olds wear such frills. In the end my godmother stepped in and offered to make my dres. She told my mother there wasn’t enough fabric left to make the bias-cut ruffle! I’m pretty sure there was…

    • Lolo86lf says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:56 am

      So does Duchess Kate have a record of every outfit Princess Diana ever wore? Why in the world would Kate want to wear a dress that looks like a dress a dead woman wore 34 years ago? Is Kate paying homage to Diana or she just wants to copy her style?

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:37 am

        Carole and Kate have a catalogue of every Diana look. Guaranteed. Kate has copied way too many things over the years for any of this to be a coincidence. And that includes the jewelry Diana wore for certain events.

        It stopped being cute years ago and is now just stalkerish.

      • Becks1 says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:25 am

        They just have a record of it all.

        The first few times Kate did this is was kind of sweet, like when George was born and the polka dots, now it’s just weird.

      • Tessa says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:38 am

        It is rather creepy it reminds me of the film Vertigo where James Stewart’s character had Kim NOvak’s dress like a deceased woman he was in love with. But the plot had a twist ending

    • ThatsNotOkay says:
      June 19, 2022 at 10:11 am

      Diana’s outfit, save the shoulder pads, is stunning and wearable today! And even the shoulder pads, if halved, could be fashionable. If we’ve learned anything from Marilyn Monroe’s dressgate, it’s that the star made the clothes, and not the other way around. Case in point…

      Reply
  5. Pinkosaurus says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:24 am

    If only she had copied Diana’s spectator pumps. Kates shoes are TERRIBLE with this. She always gets the accessories wrong.

    Reply
    • TOM says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:33 am

      Co-signed!

      Reply
    • Moneypenny424 says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:51 am

      Agreed. These shoes are horrendous with this. I don’t even understand how you could get a shoe choice this wrong, but Kate never ceases to amaze.

      Reply
      • Matthew says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:25 am

        She does it because it guarantees comparison fashion coverage and let’s face it – that’s basically her entire role besides brood(y) mare.

    • s808 says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:54 am

      yes!! why brown?! terrible color choice. Diana’s choice brought the look together perfectly.

      Reply
    • Mads says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:59 am

      Could not agree with you more. What color is that? Chestnut? It’s not even camel. Who pairs black polka dots on white with brown! I get the whole nude heel making your leg look longer on camera thing. But Brown!

      Reply
      • tuille says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:09 am

        A nude heel doesn’t make any legs look longer unless the skirt/dress is shorter. This heel is also too high for this hem length. It’s a common mistake.
        Diana got the proportions right but poor Kate never does. K just wears high heels with everything regardless of hem length & thinks she’s dressed up.

      • TeamAwesome says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:12 am

        Definitely not defending those fugly shoes, but the polka dots are brown.

      • Jan90067 says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:26 am

        I saw a pic taken in the carriage: the polka dots and hat are BROWN, and the shoes are like a cognac color. Horrible.

        As others have said, Diana’s had *style*. It hugged her CURVES. Diana had a strong, fit body. SHE wore the clothes, they didn’t wear HER. Kate dieted down to bones before her wedding and hasn’t stopped, getting successively thinner and thinner. If she looks *this* thin photographed, she has to be emaciated in person.

      • SURE says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:00 am

        @MADS I think the polka dots are actually dark brown (I also initially thought they were black) which is why she’s wearing brown coloured accessories.

      • Original penguin says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:16 am

        The polka dots are brown, hence the brown hat, bag, shoes. But no they aren’t the right shoes for the outfit.

      • ArtHistorian says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:24 am

        Kate cannot accessorize to save her life. That has always been a problem with a lot of her outfits. She needs a proper stylist to help her with this.

      • Jais says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:41 am

        Wait, the hat is brown???

      • Lady D says:
        June 19, 2022 at 3:52 pm

        It was the dots that fooled me.

  6. Jeanne says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Painfully thin. There’s literally no there there.

    Reply
  7. Marley says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:26 am

    I heard someone commented (wish I could credit who it was) that she looks like Mary Poppins, but without the ability to control children. That seems spot-on.

    Reply
  8. Wiglet Watcher, says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Kate is an empty shell. She has no thought that isn’t read off a note card and no outfit that isn’t fully stolen from someone else. She has no fashion identity and it’s obvious.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:37 am

      She had a fashion identity when she got married but it seems like all she’s been able to do now for a good couple of years is copy other women

      Reply
      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        June 19, 2022 at 8:49 am

        Chloe
        Her styles during the dating years can be pinpointed as mimicking other girls in William’s life.
        Example. Her style went from “Sloan ranger” to 100% jecca overnight. Then shifted to another woman.

  9. TLusaka mummy says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:29 am

    It is like Diana is in 2022 and Kate is in 1988! Gosh!

    Reply
    • Elizabeth Phillips says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:44 am

      Yes!

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 19, 2022 at 9:17 am

      Yep, Diana looks modern and actually has sex appeal in that dress. Kate’s look is devoid of sex appeal. It’s not quirky or cute either. It’s just antiquated.

      Reply
    • MsIam says:
      June 19, 2022 at 9:58 am

      I think its more like 1938. Kate’s dress looks like something from Downtown Abbey, the later years and looks really costumey. I thinks she would have liked better wearing the pink dress her mother wore with a nice hat. This makes her look old.

      Reply
      • ArtHistorian says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:27 am

        There’s an Edwardian vibe to this outfit – it is rather overdone and that’s why it seems like a costume. This dress and this hat is just overkill. The hat with another kind of dress would have prevented this costume look.

      • windyriver says:
        June 19, 2022 at 12:24 pm

        Maybe I’ve watched the Gilded Age a few too many times (the official podcasts are really good BTW), but there’s some things Kate’s worn recently where I almost expect to see a bustle on the back when she turns around. That pale green dress for the garden party in May, for example, and one or two other high collar, buttony, puff sleeve items.

  10. HeatherC says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:30 am

    All that money…all that access…and the best she can some up with is to repliKate.
    Pinched and prissy is right, the original was much better. Its like she missed her sister wife cosplay as well, looked at her Diana mood board and thought, now how can i get that look, but with a prairie dress flair .

    Reply
    • Green girl says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:52 am

      I sometimes feel these accusations of copykate are stretches. Diana wore clothes in tons of different colors and patterns, so it’s bound to happen that Kate will wear a dress in a color similar to one that Diana wore. But this is just too much. The design and pattern are so similar that while it’s not a copy, it’s close enough that it’s creepy. Especially that Kate is wearing it at the same event that Diana had worn that dress!

      Is William aware of this level of cosplay? I am no fan of the guy, but it would be unsettling to see.

      Reply
      • Chaine says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:06 am

        That’s what I wonder too. Either he is a typical man who doesn’t notice what his wife wears AT ALL, or he has to see that his wife is dressing up to resemble his mom as much as possible which has to be creepy and wouldn’t it put a damper on romance? ETA I know there is no romance left for the Keens but if Kate is truly broody and still wanting a fourth dressing like his mom is not going to lure him in.

      • First comment says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:08 am

        You are right green @… the pattern and the color of diana’s numerous outfits could be similar to anything Kate wore. What is creepy is the fact that she chooses to wear them at similar events! That demands detailed data of anything diana wore and long hours searching to find something similar…can you imagine the amount of hours and work necessary for this kind of cosplay? If only she spent her time in something more worthwhile…😔

      • Jan90067 says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:31 am

        Reminds me of when she gave birth. She was wearing the same kinds of things Diana wore: the green polka dot dress with William (blue and white for Kate), and the red dress with the white collar with Harry (here Kate also went red and white), Only different time was with Char I think… the yellow dress.

        Creepy is kind. It’s mental.

      • TigerMcQueen says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:35 am

        William is very well aware of the cosplaying of Diana. He’s all in on it. That’s why he gave her Big Blue as an engagement ring. It’s a deliberate effort to remind people that the FFK is Diana’s son. That all she ever really wanted was a happy marriage, so in honor of her, the FFK went out and married for ‘love’ and treats his wife the way his mum should have been treated.

        It’s obviously all a lie, but a lot of the Duke and Duchess of Keens’ image is built upon the ‘happily married’ bit. It made sense early on in a way. Kate was super boring even then, so they had to do something to generate affection for her among the public. Now it’s just creepy and cynical.

      • Green girl says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:47 am

        First comment, that’s a great point about the amount of time that Kate has wasted with the cosplay! Can you imagine??? “Kate, what do you do all day?” “I study my dead mother-in-law’s outfits and copy them for my next big event.”

      • ArtHistorian says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:29 am

        @first comment
        – I think you just might have cracked the mystery of what Kate spends her time on 🙂

  11. Eurydice says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:34 am

    Prissy and constipated is pretty much the royal brand – Diana wore a lot of that before she gained her own voice. I think Kate’s dress is on brand and appropriate, but definitely creepy with the deliberate copying. Are those brown shoes and a brown bag?

    Reply
    • Julia K says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:42 am

      Yes! Brown shoes and bag. It stands out, doesn’t it.

      Reply
      • Julia K says:
        June 19, 2022 at 8:49 am

        Looking closer now I think the dress is brown polka dots, thus the brown shoes and bag

      • Eurydice says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:16 am

        @Julia K – yes, I looked at some other sources and they say it’s brown polka dots.

    • Layla says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:56 am

      Well… two birds with one stone
      Cosplay Diana and get out stories about how keen and cute she is whilst also copying Meghan to continue with the image erasure process that’s been going on lately. Remember when Meghan wore brown accessories with that beautiful Valentino dress? Plus, Meghan being complimented for wearing polka dots and compared to Julia Roberts, can’t have that now can we

      Reply
  12. Over it says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:37 am

    I think those earrings are all wrong for this dress. The earrings are a statement piece and the neck of that dress is diminishing the earrings. Also she should have worn darker brown shoes if she insisted on brown shoes and that hat needs it’s own planet to land on.

    Reply
    • Beach Dreams says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:58 am

      Besides those earrings once belonging to Diana, Kate wore them because Diana wore (different) pearl earrings with the Ascot outfit. Diana’s look better because they’re simpler. This pair that Kate’s wearing is too fussy.

      Reply
      • ArtHistorian says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:31 am

        Those earrings are beautiful – but they are too big for a daytime event. You wear earrings like these at an evening engagement (either cocktail dress or full gala).

  13. Tessa says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:39 am

    Kate is no Diana Kate wears the granny dress diana looked stylish

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      June 19, 2022 at 10:29 am

      The thing is, the cut of D’s dress suited her – her figure, her vibe.

      The cut of Kate’s dress doesn’t suit HER figure, the high pinched neck combined with the waist placement and skirt length doesn’t flatter her, it consumes her, so we don’t see Kate, we see Kate’s hatted head, on top of the dddrrreeessss, and too tight shoes.

      If you look at the pics of Diana, you see Diana, not just her outfit.

      Reply
      • Jaded says:
        June 19, 2022 at 12:38 pm

        She’s gotten so thin flowy dresses like that just swallow her up. It’s like putting a dress on a matchstick.

  14. WhatHappenedtomyComment says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:39 am

    Diana’s outfit was from nearly 40 years ago and yet she looks more modern and stylish than Kate in an outfit from the 1980s. If i didn’t know who was who I’d say Kate is from the 1980s and Diana is in the present day.

    The side by side comparison of her with Diana shows a stark change in Kate. It’s clear this institution sucks the life out of the women who marry into it.

    Reply
    • Marley says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:53 am

      Not only does Diana’s dress look more modern, but she seems full of life and sparkle (despite the struggles we now know she was dealing with). Kate could be wearing the perfect outfit, and she still wouldn’t have that.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 19, 2022 at 9:39 am

      Kate is dressed as school marm from the 1880s and wouldn’t have looked modern even when Diana wore this in 1988.

      Reply
  15. Julia K says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:39 am

    Peter Phillips married mistress is wearing a see through dress. Why do these women not wear slips?

    Reply
    • TessyOnTheLevee says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:53 am

      Yes, this. The royals seem to have a deep aversion to foundational garments. Despite money and access, Camilla can’t seem to find a proper fitting bra, William can’t find proper fitting briefs, and none of the women own slips. So we get royal bum flashing and moose knuckles.

      Reply
      • tuille says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:18 am

        QE needs bra help too. When she sits, her bosom is in her lap. Angela Kelly does her no favors.

      • windyriver says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:38 am

        For TQ at this point, the bra issue may be a comfort thing. We’ve seen that at a minimum she has a curved spine, which can cause pain, and shortness of breath.

      • Jaded says:
        June 19, 2022 at 12:40 pm

        My mother couldn’t wear anything but the softest, stretchiest bras in her 80s and 90s because anything with underwire or strong support was actually painful.

    • Elizabeth says:
      June 19, 2022 at 10:29 am

      Really, why do these women go out in public with their bodies? Faintly showing a half-glimpse of leg through a skirt? I mean how APPALLING. Bring the carriage round James.

      Reply
      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        June 19, 2022 at 11:42 am

        Elizabeth, I was taught that a slip was necessary just for the reason of not having your legs outlined when you’re in the sun. I’m in my 60s now. Am I to assume that a slip is no longer required? If so, does that also apply to work and work events?

      • Feeshalori says:
        June 19, 2022 at 12:39 pm

        Also, a slip prevented certain fabrics from clinging too snugly to your thighs or, if wearing a loose style, not revealing your upper regions if a gusty wind caught the hem. I remember those days well of never wearing a dress or skirt without a half slip.

      • Jaded says:
        June 19, 2022 at 12:44 pm

        It’s a public royal event, and Peter Phillip’s GF wasn’t merely showing a glimpse of a half a leg, you could see all the way up to her knickers.

  16. Merricat says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:43 am

    This is hilariously sad, as she is utterly un-Diana-like in every way that matters.
    I would think that dressing up as your dead mother-in-law would kind of put a damper on the sex life, but I’m guessing that ship has sailed for the most part.

    Reply
  17. Over it says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:43 am

    I don’t know who Willy is looking at and laughing with in that picture with him and Kate, but I can see it’s definitely not her. His eyes are looking pass her.

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      June 19, 2022 at 8:53 am

      There was a photo of William and kate at ascot where they seemed to laugh and interact with each other according to their stans. However, the whole photo showed that Kate laughed with the woman who was with them in the carriage and as usual, William talked with someone else. 😅

      Reply
      • Lady Digby says:
        June 19, 2022 at 9:23 am

        Maybe they should hire Paddington Bear as their buffer for public events! Seriously in company with family at these events are they grateful to have others to chat to , to hide the gulf between them? Also can someone clarify is it William 100% blanking her or will he respond if she talks to him? Briefly dated a Sulker in my 20s and he used to go out of his way to be ultra charming. and amusing to emphasize exactly how much he wasn’t engaging with me. William appears to be a weapons grade Sulker to me and for that Kate has my sympathy because it is humiliating and exhausting and very much coercive control.

      • Nic919 says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:25 am

        The tabloids edited that photo to pretend that kate and William were looking at each other and when the real photos are shown, you can see that William was not next to Kate but behind her and laughing with someone else. And kate was looking at the woman she shared a carriage with on the way in.

        It’s really amazing how much the tabloids cap for them and pretend they aren’t ignoring each other.

      • Green girl says:
        June 19, 2022 at 11:52 am

        For a long time, I couldn’t figure out why the media tried to sell that these two are still in love (“festive glances,” anyone?). I have decided the media is being incredibly sarcastic when they write these stories. Maybe it’s a way to tell the BRF that the media can make them look good and just as easily make them look bad.

      • equality says:
        June 19, 2022 at 12:59 pm

        He did actually assist her in getting out of the carriage. I figure that gave her stans enough to swoon over for a while.

  18. Seraphina says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:43 am

    There are times where I think that Kate may repeat a look and unfairly she is labeled as cosplaying. But when I saw this I was like, oh nooooooo, yes, yes she is cosplaying Diana. Big difference is that Diana wore her dresses and but the dresses wear Kate.
    Two people are affected by all of Kate’s cosplay – Ma Middleton – who must get a certain high off the comparison and Wills, who maybe seems a bit too happy when his wife cosplays his mum. A round of therapy for all is needed.

    Edit – some of the close ups on her face seem not too photo shopped. I am always floored at those untouched or not as touched up photos.

    Reply
  19. First comment says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:48 am

    Isn’t it the same dress in white with the one she wore at Philip ‘s memorial?

    Reply
    • MsIam says:
      June 19, 2022 at 10:10 am

      Its the same designer. But the memorial dress had a thigh high slit and I don’t think this one does. I think the memorial one looked better than this one but they both are a nope for me.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:19 am

        It’s also the same designer that perpetrated the yellow/white ruffled horror Kate wore on the Caribbean tour.

      • ArtHistorian says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:34 am

        Also the same designer that’s responsible for the horrific green and ruffled outfit from the Ireland tour a few years back.

  20. Sarah says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:49 am

    A red or hot pink shoe would have looked great with this! Brown makes no sense.

    Reply
  21. Amy Too says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:49 am

    This is also reminding me of Meghan and the Windsor cousin (?) who both wore polka dots to the polo game recently. Meghan had a big hat on. So of course Kate is wearing polka dots to an outside event. Double cosplay!

    Reply
  22. s808 says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:52 am

    Not sure how she managed it but her look seems even more dated than Diana’s imo.

    Reply
    • Southern Fried says:
      June 19, 2022 at 9:49 am

      Crazy isn’t it? By now Kate should recognize she can’t pull Diana’s stellar style, she’ll never be able to so needs to just stop.

      Reply
  23. Bikny says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:52 am

    Ok this is beyond creepy. Kate keeps dressing like Willy’s mother. Does she think that makes her more attractive to him or does he want her to. If the last is true, then that means he wants to sleep with his mommy. Icky!

    Reply
  24. kelleybelle says:
    June 19, 2022 at 9:07 am

    Close-up shots of Kate reinforce that she looks more like a well-preserved 56 than anyone who is 40. The hat does not suit the dress … nor does Kate, really. Between copying Diana and then Meghan, who IS Kate, really?

    Reply
  25. Amy Bee says:
    June 19, 2022 at 9:13 am

    This is as blatant as it gets. Second only to her Diana cosplay at the England vs Wales Rugby match.

    Reply
  26. Well Wisher says:
    June 19, 2022 at 9:18 am

    Kate’s image next to Princess Diana’ s is duly noted.
    It is skinny/like a “clothes hanger” in contrast to healthy, shows how far Princess Diana had moved on from bulimia.
    Kate is now heavily invested in cakes make-up as a cover, she has ruined her
    face. She just needed nice thoughts, not extensive work done on her face.
    What a mess?
    Clearly suffering from “Mirror,Mirror-on-the-wall” syndrome.

    Reply
  27. Bettyrose says:
    June 19, 2022 at 9:19 am

    The side by side pics are sad on many levels. But if fashion and appearance are the main things you’re known for, inviting comparisons to such a stunning, elegant woman who *wore* her fashions is a bad idea.

    Reply
  28. Duchess of Hazard says:
    June 19, 2022 at 9:20 am

    Her accessories should’ve been a dark, almost wine coloured red. The mid tint brown dulls the dress (it’s not a great dress, but still…)

    Reply
    • Roo says:
      June 19, 2022 at 9:57 am

      @Duchess of Hazard, that sounds beautiful! You clearly have an eye for color. Will you please come dress me for my daily life?

      Reply
  29. Feeshalori says:
    June 19, 2022 at 9:21 am

    The cosplaying of Diana is increasing because Kate wants to stress that she’s the next Princess of Wales as she believes the time is drawing nearer. William and Charles may throw a spanner in those works.

    Reply
  30. Red Weather Tiger says:
    June 19, 2022 at 9:24 am

    Everything about Kate looks mean and pinched. To me, she looks like Cruella deVille.

    Look at Diana—radiantly beautiful. Another light the RF suffocated. So glad Meghan escaped.

    Reply
  31. Loretta says:
    June 19, 2022 at 9:33 am

    This Is so creepy

    Reply
  32. Mrs Fitzwilliam says:
    June 19, 2022 at 9:44 am

    I too want to know which son got the sapphire necklace. I really hope its Harry since William seems to have inherited most of her other sapphire pieces. Also, I think it was reported around the time of H&M’s engagement that two of the diamonds in Meghan’s ring came from Diana’s sapphire choker necklace.

    Reply
  33. Steph says:
    June 19, 2022 at 9:44 am

    Morning! I have a request for the British Celebitches. Can any of you explain the history of the hats/fascinators? I know hats are a must at Ascot as part of the dress code but why? As a sort person who can never afford front row, all I see is something blocking my view.

    Reply
    • Amy Too says:
      June 19, 2022 at 10:15 am

      Not British, but very into the history of fashion. I would imagine that the hat rule at a lot of these events is for history and tradition. Starting way way back in history, everyone always wore a hat, or a cap, or scarf, or some sort of head covering outside up through the 1920s/30s, when it started to become a bit more optional.

      Hats and head coverings started out as a modesty/religious type of thing, covering your head and your hair when out in public so as not to offend God or draw attention to your hair which was considered a “sexy” feature (probably because it was always covered). This is partly why women still wear hats and head coverings in certain churches/denominations. To be traditional and respectful.

      Eventually hats became less about covering your hair for modesty and religious reasons and more about respect, fashion, dressing “properly,” and it’s just something you did because it was always done and expected. Hats became more and more interesting and fashionable and less about just covering your head and hair. Women also wore hats outside in the daytime to protect their skin from the sun, but if your hat was tiny, or stuck onto the side of your head, or otherwise impractical for shielding you from the sun, you could carry a parasol.

      The rules about hats at Ascot are probably just “we wear hats because we’ve always worn hats. It makes us look traditional and special and old fashioned, and shows everyone how very historical this event is.” Also hats in church for the BRF—same sort of thing.

      Reply
      • Laura-Lee MacDonald says:
        June 19, 2022 at 10:53 am

        I always wondered about the silly hat thing, too. Thank you for the info, Amy Too!

      • Miss Jupitero says:
        June 19, 2022 at 11:14 am

        This. When my mother was in college in the fifties, she was required to wear a hat and gloves when she left campus. It was about being “,proper.”

        Going further back though, all women wore at least caps because o ly a rich woman would have a ladies maid to brush, wash, and dress her hair. Indoor showers, hot running water, nice shampoos and conditioners, mousse and gel are all recent innovations. Past a certain age, hair was something to keep tucked away.

  34. Mslove says:
    June 19, 2022 at 9:47 am

    I guess Bill doesn’t mind his wife copying his mother. I wonder what Chuck thinks of the cosplay, does it bring back horrible memories of the past? What does Camilla think??

    Reply
  35. FancyPants says:
    June 19, 2022 at 9:50 am

    I don’t think that is a ruffle on the front of the dress. In some pictures it is blowing in the wind, loose like a scarf attached at the neck. Either way, it’s dumb and unnecessary.

    Reply
    • ArtHistorian says:
      June 19, 2022 at 10:38 am

      This designer really has a bad tendency to stick on unnecessary frills, ruffles, etc. onto her designs. They are often combined with patterned fabrics – so the result is an unnecessary busy look that very very few women can carry off.

      Reply
  36. AnneL says:
    June 19, 2022 at 9:57 am

    The flowers on her hat make Kate look like Minnie Pearl. There might as well be a price tag hanging off of it.

    Diana’s hat is large and traditional but sleek. No flowers, just a simple ribbon. There’s a world of difference.

    Reply
    • kirk says:
      June 19, 2022 at 6:01 pm

      Diana’s polka dotted hat matches her polka dotted dress and is adorned with a simple ribbon bow. She’s wearing 2-tone pumps that match the dress colors. Diana’s dress is simpler with cleaner lines, no froufy puffy ruffly extras.

      Reply
  37. paddingtonjr says:
    June 19, 2022 at 10:03 am

    Where is Kate’s parasol? Seriously, you’d think she have more self-awareness after losing so many one-sided “who wore it better?” contests with her dead mother-in-law and thriving sister-in-law.

    Reply
  38. Beverley says:
    June 19, 2022 at 10:36 am

    Ugh! Kate’s open mouth is in “fly catcher” mode again.

    Reply
  39. tamsin says:
    June 19, 2022 at 10:39 am

    This is an impressive triple masterstroke of cosplay here- Diana’s polka dot dress at Ascot, Meghan’s polka dot top at polo (a “horse” event) and Meghan’s colour scheme at Invictus with the short cream Valentino(?) dress with brown embellishments, and brown pumps. Kate’s lipstick is fairly dark here, so it might be also a rather weak cosplay of Meghan’s make-up at the event. As usual, everything is Katiefied: ruffles, high neckline neck, long sleeves with ruffles, and her new found tea length hems. Everything about the dress suggests repression- tight and covered up. Diana looks smashing and cuts a really slim and elegant figure. Her dress was knee-length. Meghan’s dress was a mini. Her red lips were an unsual combination with the taupe/chocolate. She looked glamorous. I think Kate looks the way the Windsors like their royal women to look now. Dull, and slightly overdressed.

    Reply
  40. Nyro says:
    June 19, 2022 at 10:42 am

    Kate rocking Alessandra Rich is such a bad look for them. I’ve said this before but their whole thing seems to be a tongue in cheek take on “ladies who lunch” Real Housewives of Wall Street circa 1986. A lot of people wear their stuff in a subversive way. You’ll see women wear their stuff with combat boots, or really sex it up with slicked back hair and six inch heels, etc. Beyonce wore a lot of their stuff a few years ago and she gave it a “bad bitch” twist, with everything a little tighter and shorter with huge accessories, etc. Kate, on the other hand, wears this stuff literally. She’s not in on the joke because she’s a lame who actually wants to dress like a souless and overly preppy Park Avenue housewife in 1986. So she looks really stupid in those stupid looking dresses which are supposed to be fun and not taken seriously. I think it’s telling that she’s one of the most high profile women to wear their stuff yet they’ve never given her a shoutout on their instagram.

    Reply
  41. Original penguin says:
    June 19, 2022 at 10:43 am

    Apparently Eugenie wore the same hat in black a couple of years ago to Ascot

    Reply
  42. Nyro says:
    June 19, 2022 at 10:50 am

    Also, the Diana cosplay is getting cringe because Kate is older than Diana ever got to be and she’s constantly stealing looks from a 20-something 80s era Diana. And all you see is a middle aged woman who doesn’t have half the style or sophistication of the 25 year old young lady she’s trying to emulate. How is she not embarrassed? She’s going to be 50 years old and still copying outfits from a dead woman who never got old. It’s starting to look ridiculous.

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      June 19, 2022 at 12:01 pm

      I’m glad you mentioned Diana’s age in these outfits. Kate’s already been called “mutton” by the ROTA and it’s just going to make her look completely delusional to dress like a woman who was 15-20 years younger. It’s not a flattering comparison anymore, and soon she will be hitting “cool mom” levels of delusion. Of course, her mom dresses like her daughters so it’s pretty deeply ingrained. 🙄

      Reply
  43. Bob says:
    June 19, 2022 at 11:00 am

    So kind like how MM wore polka dots to some polo thing but the articles called it “channeling” Diana lol the double standards are ridiculous.

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      June 19, 2022 at 11:57 am

      Bob, actually we all thought Audrey Hepburn or Pretty Woman (Julia Roberts). I’m not sure what you read or where you read it, but I think you may have the wrong country. You might have read it in a British tabloid.

      Reply
  44. Julia K says:
    June 19, 2022 at 11:09 am

    Pretty Woman vibes?? Brown polka dots? Actually I do like the dress on her, just not the overdone imaging of her late MIL. The brown shoes and purse need to go on the donation pile.

    Reply
  45. jferber says:
    June 19, 2022 at 11:24 am

    Her boobs are shrinking from her ED– that’s why the chest ruffle on this dress and the cloth cross below her boobs in the recent yellow dress.

    Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      June 19, 2022 at 12:03 pm

      She’s always been small chested and the chest can and does shrink after BFing. Reportedly William likes nearly flat chested women. I think Uncle Gary told us that one.
      Any shrinking you see is just her not wearing her usual padding.

      Reply
  46. Val says:
    June 19, 2022 at 11:27 am

    Diana looks 10 times better than Kate in all aspects when she wore that dress. Even her face had a youthful look to it that Kate hasn’t had in years. But go on, Kate, keep cosplaying to highlight how you’ll never live up to Diana!

    Reply
  47. SIde Eye says:
    June 19, 2022 at 11:29 am

    I like the dress. Even the hat doesn’t bother me the way her hats usually do. That having been said, Diana wore it better. She wore everything Kate copies better. If I were a man married to someone who constantly copied my mother, whether my mum is dead or alive, it would creep me out. I think her behavior is really alarming.

    Reply
  48. lunchcoma says:
    June 19, 2022 at 11:44 am

    I don’t hate the dress, but why is she wearing brown suede pumps with it? They don’t match at all.

    Reply
  49. Tara says:
    June 19, 2022 at 11:45 am

    Wow, when I looked at those dresses in comparison it just hit me – while Diana was living at the top of her time, embracing up to date fashion and causes – Kates energy seems just passive, always leaning backwards, rather do nothing than do something that has not been proven a success before, as if she is desperately trying to freeze time – even with her outfits.

    Reply
  50. TangerineTree says:
    June 19, 2022 at 11:53 am

    Is there a fan base that loves K’s copy dressing? And is there a count of how many times she has actually done a full-on copy, not just an “inspired by” look? For me, this is not even just creepy anymore – is there a word for it? Is this a carefully crafted future legacy she is working on, some sort of end goal? I would like to understand this.

    Reply
    • February Pisces says:
      June 19, 2022 at 2:22 pm

      I think the only fanbase that loves Kate’s kopy keening are the ones on Instagram, and that’s only because comparison photos bring in high engagement rates. But other than that I think her fanbase are embarrassed, and usually blame the media for the comparisons and not Kate for being a stalker.

      Reply
  51. Mrs. Smith says:
    June 19, 2022 at 11:58 am

    I caught a quick glimpse of K and her polka dot outfit yesterday and really, truly thought it was Mary Poppins at first, then Eliza Doolittle, then I realized it was K. I thought the look was a tad costume-y, but fine I guess, until I saw the Diana photo and…that’s how you do it. The length, neck and fussy, buttony cuffs of K’s dress make her look like she should be in a production of My Fair Lady. It’s just weird.

    The other thing I’ve noticed is how “cheerful” W looks at Ascot? Lately, he’s been “smiling” more and seems more “at ease” with K. I don’t know what’s happening. Is he maybe happier than we thought? Or is his ego getting stroked extra hard for his pending birthday? I look forward to Kaiser’s investigative reporting as the week unfolds.

    Reply
  52. A5678 says:
    June 19, 2022 at 12:01 pm

    I thought she was cosplaying the Ascot Gavotte from My Fair Lady!

    Reply
  53. Beech says:
    June 19, 2022 at 12:03 pm

    She’s no Babe Paley. She’ll never be a swan.

    Reply
  54. Mina says:
    June 19, 2022 at 12:23 pm

    I truly wonder if she style herself or someone picks her outfits, and have like a vision board with a list of all Diana’s outfits with dates. I mean, Royals (or their staff) probably choose what to wear days or weeks in advance. So, I do wonder how Kate decides this is what I an going to wear.

    Reply
  55. Jenny says:
    June 19, 2022 at 12:23 pm

    Oh, she looks gorgeous. Elegant.

    Reply
  56. Gm says:
    June 19, 2022 at 12:43 pm

    She looks fine, thin, pretty. It’s a very old fashioned look like it could be from decades ago, many of her dresses are like that. I don’t get the vibe of copying Diana because the effect is so different.
    I don’t like the shoes with it.

    Reply
  57. India says:
    June 19, 2022 at 12:47 pm

    Look at Baldimort in that first photo. Why does he always clasp his hands in front of his Moose Knuckle. Is he trying to hide it or emphasize it? It is so gross looking.

    Reply
  58. February Pisces says:
    June 19, 2022 at 1:25 pm

    Kate has no image or identity of her own. Everything about her is a photocopy of someone else whether it’s Diana or meghan. How is she not embarrassed by the fact that every single day she’s ‘paying tribute’ to her dead mother in law she never even met. F*cking creepy stalker sh*t right there.

    Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      June 19, 2022 at 3:21 pm

      And the irony is that Diana probably would have hated her on sight and seen right through her.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        June 19, 2022 at 6:58 pm

        Kate is establishment and stepford Diana was not establishment a d thought for herself and proactive I think Diana would have preferred Meghan

    • BlanketyBlank says:
      June 19, 2022 at 4:08 pm

      People say the exact same thing about MM.

      Reply
      • TangerineTree says:
        June 19, 2022 at 4:48 pm

        And MM probably did see through Khate right away as K has not grown in any way.

      • Dhianna says:
        June 19, 2022 at 5:01 pm

        always the same come back…….haha
        how about being original for a change??
        lol…..didn’t think so. lol

  59. Lizzie says:
    June 19, 2022 at 1:59 pm

    Cathy just cannot be the aristo that Diana was, whether her mumbles accent or just miss the mark clothing.

    Reply
  60. Sarge says:
    June 19, 2022 at 2:15 pm

    If no one calls her up on it. She’ll carry on, I really wish someone would tell her she isn’t all that

    Reply
  61. Cel2495 says:
    June 19, 2022 at 2:57 pm

    That’s because Megs wore that polka dot top and everyone was raving about her look and how gorgeous she looked and compared her to Diana. Kate The Boring wanted to do the same 😂

    Reply
  62. sparky says:
    June 19, 2022 at 3:01 pm

    1. Not to be too pedantic, but the Cambridges attended the penultimate day of Ascot. The last day was Saturday. The Duke of Kent stood in for the Queen and the “biggest name” Royal who attended was Beatrice. Ironically, she also wore a polka dot dress. Hers was black with larger white dots. As per usual, it had some bonkers elements, but overall, it was fine. More importantly, she wore it, it didn’t wear her. Her hat by York standards was conservative.

    2. I remember reading a long time ago that William prefers women who are thin. That would explain a lot.

    3. Misc/random. It’d be great to see the pic of William with the child size watering can in some William-centric posts.

    Reply
  63. Twinkle says:
    June 19, 2022 at 3:31 pm

    I actually hate this dress. It looks so Dynasty and uptight. Diana’s clothes veered toward Dynasty-esque style, but that was DURING the Dynasty era. I see a lot of Krystal Carrington in Kate’s wardrobe which is just sad because Dynasty was a hyperbolic soap opera 40 years ago! I made a comment on WWD’s Facebook post that Kate and Sophie’s outfits from Garter Day were just downright dowdy. I mean, blue on blue on blue on blue? How little imagination. Kate’s fans were nasty. They were nastier than Taylor Swift fans. Swifty’s are kids. These middle aged ladies had no excuse.

    Reply
  64. Laura D says:
    June 19, 2022 at 4:19 pm

    Silly Kate, wearing something so similar to Diana was always going to be a huge fail on her part. The side by side photos imho shows the huge difference between Kate and Diana. I do like Kate’s outfit and she does look nice BUT, Diana has “IT” and when someone has “IT”, it really doesn’t matter what they wear because, somehow they make it work. It’s over 20 years since that photo of Diana was taken but, my eyes were immediately drawn to her over Kate, I have no doubts that if we went back in the archives ,women up and down the country were trying to imitate Di’s look. Her hat, shoes bag and dress are just FAB-U-LOUS. I’ll be quite honest I would wear Di’s outfit today.

    Reply
  65. Feebee says:
    June 19, 2022 at 4:19 pm

    It’s a bit unfortunate that Kate does this because she rarely comes out looking better in the inevitable comparison photos. This time I’m struck by Diana’s physique. It was pretty exquisite. Diana wore the outfits, she owned the look. The outfits seem wear on Kate.

    Reply
  66. Robin Harris says:
    June 19, 2022 at 4:38 pm

    Am I blind or is she wearing brown shoes?

    Reply
  67. Lucy2 says:
    June 19, 2022 at 5:05 pm

    Copying Diana‘s outfits is super weird, but not gonna lie, I actually like Kate’s better. She looks like a snappy Disney villain.

    Reply
  68. Eulalia says:
    June 19, 2022 at 5:18 pm

    Has this woman ever had an original thought? Ever?

    Reply
  69. OG Bella says:
    June 19, 2022 at 5:22 pm

    I wonder if Will’s has her dress like this as some sort of twisted ef you to Charles and Camilla and that’s why she continues this ridiculous, creepy SWF

    Reply
    • TangerineTree says:
      June 19, 2022 at 5:41 pm

      She has also copied M many times, and apparently W is jealous of and does not like M, so what is K’s strategy? How can either C or W even stand to look at her? You are correct, this is twisted behavior.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      June 19, 2022 at 6:33 pm

      No, I don’t think William is the one who wants her to dress that way. I think Kate and Carole do and Kate may really want to be the “new Diana” (as if). It is more insulting to Diana for Kate to think she is anything like her. IMO anyway.

      Reply
  70. Tessa says:
    June 19, 2022 at 6:22 pm

    I hope Kate does not co splay the “Revenge dress” Diana wore. But I would not put it past her.

    Reply
  71. L4Frimaire says:
    June 19, 2022 at 6:41 pm

    This reminds me of 101 Dalmatians, so she must be Cruella. It’s a lot of polka dots. While it does directly reference Diana, agree that Diana’s original dress was much sleeker and modern, and if it’s time. Kate always throws in fussy design elements so it’s not quite right. The obsessive copying of both her MIL and SIL is a bit of her schtick now and makes her seem a bit clownish and lacking in her own style direction.

    Reply
  72. Marcel says:
    June 19, 2022 at 6:51 pm

    God, what a try hard. And that freaking over the top smile. Get a life.

    Reply
  73. jferber says:
    June 19, 2022 at 7:06 pm

    When she is living her separate life and William resumes his man about town ways (not that he’s ever stopped), will she be able to take a lover? Could she get him to co-sign that privately or would he divorce her for adultery? He’s such a —- (you fill it in), I could see him with women galore and her forced into a nunnery (so to speak). Not that I feel for her (shopping should fill that need for her–it probably always has). Princess Diana said what a crappy lover Charles was and I can’t imagine Will would be any better (if they even have sex at all at this point, which I doubt).

    Reply
  74. Maryrose says:
    June 19, 2022 at 8:49 pm

    So Kate does it and it’s cosplay
    And a negative thing, Megan does it and it’s an homage and a good thing. Your bias is showing

    Reply

