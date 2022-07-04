Prince William can play polo to support charities too, just like Prince Harry!

Y’all remember how Prince Harry played polo nearly every weekend for two months? Harry formed a polo team with his good friend Nacho Figueras called Los Padres. They were good, they won a lot of polo matches and made it to the semifinals of the polo league they set up in and around Santa Barbara. Los Padres’ ticket sales benefitted charity and Harry got to do what he loved. Now this headline from the Daily Express: “Watch out, Harry! Kate and William make major announcement set to upstage Duke of Sussex.” The Express is really helping William play it so cool, lol. That major announcement is that William is going back to the polo field to play for charity too.
The Duke of Cambridge is to return to the pitch as a polo player for a charity match. Prince William will take part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club on July 6.
With this match, Prince William will raise funds for and awareness of a number of charities and associations close to his and Kate’s heart.
The patronages and organisations to benefit from this game are SHOUT, The Foundling Museum, The Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, London’s Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, The Anna Freud Centre, Family Action, The Forward Trust, East Anglia Children’s Hospice (EACH) and The Passage, Kensington Palace said.
This comes two months after Prince Harry debuted in the Los Padres polo team based in Santa Barbara, California.
[From The Daily Express]
Something I think about a lot is that mysterious Talk of the Town column last summer (almost a year ago exactly) where gossips claimed that William had “given up polo” and sold his TWELVE polo ponies, but not before he commissioned three paintings of the polo ponies. He kept one of the paintings, gave one to his groom and sent one to Harry. I still wonder about all of that, because I’d be willing to bet that William actually sold a couple of Harry’s polo ponies, the ponies Harry had to leave behind in the UK when he moved to California. I think William gave up polo when he assumed he wouldn’t have to “compete” with Harry on the polo field anymore, that they had both given it up. Imagine William’s surprise when Harry was galloping around, enjoying himself at the Santa Barbara polo club. So that’s what this whole thing is about. It’s hilarious that William is like “I CAN PLAY POLO TOO, HARRY!” Stalker much?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Lmaooo knew we’d see that sooner or later.
Look out for Mike Tindall being snuggled by Discount Louis XVI and Antoinette in polka dots but inverted
Lol this is so funny
It has to suck for the Cambridges that they can only sell papers when they are compared to the sussexes. It’s pathetic for the future future king to have his every move compared to his brother. Poor guy. I mean he did it to himself bit still.
If Egg thinks for one second pics of him on a horse will get us feeling hot and heavy like we did for Harry then all that incandescent rage must have finally fried his brain. What’s the bet Mike the talking thumb Tindall will show up trying to upstage the H + Nacho brotherly pics?
Lol the fact that we both commented about the same thing around the same time just goes to show how predictable they are now 😂
All sane minds went directly there, lol! Having Mike Tindall as your sidekick is also a constant reminder of how second rate both you (Wills) and all your associates are.
So if Harry jumped off the Brooklyn Bridge, would William do the same? And if William did sell Harry’s ponies without permission, I wonder if he sent the money to his brother.
I think we all know the answer to your second question.
Well no. He’d jump off the London Bridge, because he’s all about Britain or something.
I won’t read too much into it as he is used to that a lot. The whole problem with William is they can both do the same thing and Harry would always look cooler doing it that’s the whole thing.
Who’s wanna bet we’ll see Kate and Will kiss when he wins ?
Yeah – others have said that Wills still plays in some polo matches – and in fact played in this one last year – so it’s the press drawing the comparison. But, your point absolutely stands. Wills just looks so AWKWARD doing, well, just about anything, but certainly anything physical.
I wouldn’t doubt it. The only time we have seen them kiss is their wedding day. The one time she presented him a trophy during polo she gave him an awkward kiss on the cheek.
This is truly weird and it’s still not going to him attention, lol. Sometimes I wonder if the media or people around William are trolling him because Kate and Williams cosplay of the Sussexes hasn’t or won’t help them. No one cares at all. No wonder they’re bitter and the tabloids seem to be enjoying this because it fuels jealously and envy among the family. He and his wife need to move on from this because it’s not working. Carbon Copy’s never win because it’s not genuine. If it did, the BM and world still wouldn’t be obsessing over the Sussexes still. No need for intimation when the authentic is right there.
TOB, The Dogging WeenyWillieBoy looks spastic in any sport or physical endeavor. I cannot imagine how the “rose bush”, the”school moms” and the “russian attorney” actually get through it with THAT spastic booty slinging left when he should sling right or getting stuck and herkey jerking. I have heard the rumor you can’t even tell if it’s in. Plus a whole colonizing racist who cannot control himself? Blech
Not sure if you know this already, but you can’t fling the word ‘spastic’ around like that – it’s so completely offensive. I’m hoping it was just a mistake and that you just don’t know that it’s an awful slur.
@Debita, I only recently learned that “spastic” is not as widely considered an offensive slur in the US as in other areas of the world. It’s totally shocking and upsetting to see it thrown about here. Please reconsider using it in the future.
How is either one playing in separate charity matches “upstaging” the other? I think the polo ponies supposedly belonged to PC and were older so basically being retired when they were sold. The BM just likes to create drama instead of reporting news. Curious that 10 charities are listed as benefiting. They expect to make that much money or each one will get a small amount? Maybe somebody will bring a bag of cash. After all, PW didn’t promise not to take cash by the bag.
The money will be in the grocery Carrier bags. They are showing they’re one of all of us after all.
I thought listing ten charities was somewhat suspect, too, and makes me think that most of the money will be siphoned off for “expenses”. Those polo ponies aren’t cheap, y’know?
If you have one primary beneficiary, people would be able to see how little is going in and do the math. Better to spread it out and look like you are doing more.
Yeah, I had the same thought about the ten charities. A polo match brings in that much money? How? Just spectator tickets? Or is their an auction along with it, maybe in the evening? Or are people expected to donate when they attend a charity polo match? And if they’re only just announcing it, surely that’s not enough advance PR? Or is it the usual, these organizations are purportedly close to W&Ks hearts, but it’s more that they’re the cover provided when the $$ go into W&Ks pockets.
I as well was wondering about the very long list of charities. How much interest and/or money can William’s presence possibly bring to ANY charity??? He is as exciting as watching grass grow
Neither Ctrl C nor William realizes how obvious they are and how pathetic this is? Lmao. I have secondhand embarrassment for both of them at this point. All they’re succeeding at doing is telegraphing how…unfulfilling their own lives are.
Well, unless it was ever confirmed that he had given it up, it’s a stretch to assume just because he took a break? They both played polo for most of their lives.
Yes he’s always played but I think the issue is that every time Harry and Meghan do something, these two try to copy and there have been too many instances of this. I get the sense that it’s becoming more about competing with his brother than actually doing anything worthwhile. The problem is that William and Kate live in the shadows of their more famous Brother and Sister in law. That’s gonna cause problems and it has.
I think the artist who painted the picture of the ponies for him claimed that PW had given it up.
He played in this exact same polo match last year at around the same time – so it doesn’t look like he ever gave it up altogether. Nor is it such a copycat effort. There’s an article in Hello! about it.
Well, gee, what a surprise that the BM lied about something and is trying to create dissension.
@Rower if that’s the case it just goes to show that the media is as keenly aware of the copying as everyone else is, and is yanking the Cambridges chain. This isn’t sustainable as a business model, and when the BM decides to go nuclear on them it’s going to be awful.
Given William’s general pinchpenny behavior? Sounds like he sold off the 12 ponies, some of which were likely Harry’s as Kaiser states. Because spite runs through William’s veins.
Playing in the charity match last summer and this one, he may be using/demanding the use of someone else’s horses. That’s William’s general style. Last year the event was another one that showed he and Kate not living together. She was under lockdown for COVID exposure, but he was off flitting around on the polo field. If she was exposed and sleeping in the same house/bed, he should have been home under isolation too.
Polo, like helicopters, is something Harry always does better than William which makes William incandescent. Harry was good enough to go pro, the royals wouldn’t let him. He was great at helicopters, the royals made him get a desk job so he wouldn’t outrank William.
Oh, FFS.
That was exactly what I said aloud, “oh ffs.” Making a huge deal about getting rid of the horses and that weird story about the painting. Maybe he is trying to keep up with the fitness that Harry showed in the Corden video.
But Nacho needs to stay here for um, reasons.
@Truthiness
your reason may differ from mine. Harry +Nacho = Hot. Egg + Mike = Not.
@Jenny 🎯
Los Padres might want to put out a calendar for charity. Smokeshow 🔥
@C-Shell, that’s honestly the most perfectly correct comment for basically any story about the BRF at this point
Kate showing up in a pair of jean shorts in 5 4 3 2 1
@Matthew, I would DIE 😭
Speaking of copykeening, keep an eye out for the Jenny packham gown called Marlowe. I have a feeling we’ll be seeing it very soon as an erasure attempt of Meghan’s beautiful CJR look at the NAACP. In fact, maybe Sussex squad should continuously project that look so it’s more obvious when it does happen
@Layla, I had to google it, and I think I see the dress you’re referring to. Very, very similar style and color to the NAACP dress. I would not put it past Kate at all.
Keen is working on her Canadian tuxedo mood board.
I am sure the Middletons are wearing out the look books trying to upstage Meghan and Delfina Kate will wear some Little House on the Prairie dress so the tabloids can report she is a proper English wife
I’m here first to say. William will bring the tindall or beatrice and her husband so he can get the brother angle view that Harry got with nacho. They’ll be a young sixteen year old player there. Kate will have a hat, polkadot or shorts with a black sweater around her with a bold red lipstick. Also they need to have some clist friends to come. They’ll copy it down to the 🎪 and have a ceremony that Kate will present the 🏆
No, CopyKeen will go full Petty Woman, for certain!!
The Duke & Duchess of Loserville are pathetic. Their cosplay of H&M is so apparent. No sense of originality, just copy, and paste.
Wow he really does copy everything Harry does. I’m assuming we’ll see Kate on the sidelines in shorts.
Not surprising to see Will playing polo for charity as he’s been doing for years now. I bet loads of the royal cousins will be there so maybe Mike will play the nacho part
I just can’t wait to see if Kate cosplays Meghan & if we see Kate with denim shorts or polka dots. Perhaps she will attend with a girlfriend so she can be like I have friends too! we might even get a full Cambridge kiss if William’s team wins instead of the little brush on the cheek that they did at last polo match back when they were emulating Philip & Liz rather than Harry and Meghan
Mike is a very poor sub for Nacho. If he wants Mike as his new bro, he needs to set up a charity rugby match or dwarf tossing.
Missus tindall of course
@ABritGuest, Kate was probably so mad that it was Meghan who received all of those “Just like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman!” comments/comparisons recently instead of her 😂
Or a dark blue denim sleeveless dress a la Polo Baby day. Keen will have plenty of time to dress up, pose, and pose with the PR Prop Kids for this event. But had no time to show up for the big Centenary Celebration at Wimbledon yesterday.
The cousins haven’t shown up for William’s polo events before, no reason why they should now.
LoL, this is so funny, for heaven’s sake you will be king one day. what this shows the world is a distinct lack of imagination. you’ve just shown Harry was the brains in the family.
William’s got a bit of a dad bod now. Nobody’s going to be swooning over him like they were swooning over the Harry photos. He needs to give it up already.
He actually still has a decent bod but he dresses so badly you can’t see anything but ill-fitting trousers and those damn frat boy sweaters over shirts.
Even if he had a better tailor, it wouldn’t conceal his paunch. Compare the photos of William and Harry at the Diana statue unveiling.
I don’t know what it is but, after seeing all those photos of the Los Padres polo players in Santa Barbara, I thought that polo players were sexy. Turns out, it wasn’t the polo. After seeing William in the photos above I can honestly say that I never saw William looking so awkward. He even looked uncomfortable on the horse and looked like he had to use the men’s room in the photo with the trophy.
Will’s body looks okay. It’s not near as good as obstacle course Harry but it’s okay. However, like his wife, he suffers from atrocious posture, which makes him look awkward and his body look hunched.
Will is so pasty and dull-looking.
And he will bring George in a lookalike polo outfit
William has always played polo so this article is just hilarious. I wouldn’t think anything of him playing in a charity match except that this article makes it into a thing, right? A major announcement upstaging Harry? Because William is playing polo?
I am interested to see Kate’s cosplay though lol.
It also seems lazy to just do one polo event and throw a bunch of charities together. Like why not do multiple events. William is not that busy.
@ Nic919, yes, these poor chosen charities will NOT walk away with millions in donations, they are purely puff and pretentious ignorance. TOBB chose these multitude of charities due to this solo match, period.
It’s apparent that TOBB overplayed his popularity FAR, FAR, FAR from actual reality. TOBB believes his lazy presence will carry the weight of MILLIONS attending and donating as well. TOBB will fall flat as these poor programs are in desperate need to keep them afloat.
@ Becks1, I too will have my popcorn ready as CopyKeen will wants the accolades, the peasants bowing down to everyone applauses her as she enters. CopyKeen is determined to upstaging Megan at ALL costs!! Copykeen will walk away looking like an absolute twit of epic proportions, in her attire as well as bringing jazz hands and manic smile!
So the stories of William giving up polo and selling his ponies so as not to risk injury and thus jeopardize royal lineage was a lie? They even claimed that Charles gave up polo for the same reason. It sounded plausible, but here we are. The question is why now when the polo season started in May? The answer is, Harry played so Willie will copy.
The Keens are basically telegraphing how envious they are of the life the Sussexes have in California. The Keens are evening mimicking the Sussexes private citizen model of low visibility outside of special events. How do the Keens get away with so few appearances while on the public dim?
There was some talk before Harry and Meghan left that William and Harry were giving up polo and going to do different ventures to raise money for charity. But I now suspect that was William’s idea alone and he leaked it to the press.
W: “polo is universal”
I cackled so hard 🤣
It’s true what they say, just b/c you’re an adult doesn’t mean you’ve grown up. You would think a 40 year old man with three kids and rotating mistresses would literally have something better to do than compete with his younger brother who lives in another country and continent away but he doesn’t.
I’m no fan of the RF but at least Charles with all his issues always had his own things. In a weird way, b/c his mother reigned for so long he was able to do what he wants to do (sans ruling lol). Did Charles ever compete/copy his siblings to the degree W does with H? However there was a time Charles was significantly upstaged and that was when he married Diana and she entered the picture.
W is treating H the same way Charles treated Diana to a degree and W will keep copying H for the rest of his days even when he’s king and that says alot really.
Charles’ own jealousy issues caused the issues with Diana being popular IMO. The Queen MOther made him feel that he was “more special” than his siblings and spoiled him. He could not cope with the public taking to his young wife. Diana wanted to please him early on and even though she was scared on her first walkabout and could not get out of the car at first, the public took to her and she was very natural in talking to them. Charles should have been proud of her. Instead he got jealous. HE could have maybe gotten counseling and not seen her as “competition” but as his wife and partner and a complement to him That always bothered me a lot about Charles. And he seemed to think it was Diana’s ‘fault’ and she was worried that although she was working and trying to improve he did not appreciate it and it angered him. Kate oddly enough seems to make more of an effort to make herself the center of attention (the gold gown, red dresses, piano chord playing) which William resents for a different reason, He seems just plain annoyed with her and she is trying to get him to pay attention to her.
Kate will show she is “thrifty” by wearing a sporty outfit from 10 years ago.
That pic of Baldemort in the helmet and glasses looks like one of those nature photograohs where they do extreme close-ups of insect faces.
Lol. Harry is a natural athlete and looks great on a horse. Bill just looks clenched. No joy there.
This is beyond hilarity. There are no words. He is mentally unfit. Absolutely no self awareness.
I want to see the numbers after the match. That a lot of orgs to support for one event. How much money will this raise? Will the BM actually profile any of the orgs or will we just get pics of W playing? I want to see if this is simply a vanity event for W’s ego or a serious attempt to help orgs.
Completely off topic: are there any woman’s polo clubs?
This will be a vanity event like the regatta. No one will ever know what the charities ever get.
Throwing in that many charities together that have no common theme also seems lazy AF. William has the time to do more than one polo event.
Agreed!! TOBB will not release any donations made as it could be two fold; not enough donations to make an impact which will expose his stupidity, he could very well accidentally walk away with the donations, which isn’t a far stretch on the imagination.
In one of the photos in this story, we see a woman on Ws team. I don’t know if there are specifically women’s leagues for polo, but from time to time I do see women on these teams.
“With this match, Prince William will raise funds for and awareness of a number of charities and associations close to his and Kate’s heart.”
I’m petty and immature: And cracking up each time I look at this sentence. So, it’s confirming that Prince William and Kate have — at best — only one heart between the two of them? lol
Well we know they have to share a brain. Having to share a heart is a natural extension. And you are NOT petty and immature for pointing that out 🙂
No she is not as she is pretty spot on for these two nitwits!!
Don’t let Kate get anywhere near Nacho, she’d be all over him like a puppy on a pork chop.
Jaded,
Ahahahahahahahahahaha!
Seriously, Kate would.
If he does, I hope it’s bear spray or vile, middle aged, sex and love starved maniacal twit who has only shown ONE issue that she takes seriously, waiting and conspiring to marry TOBB!! Too bad she won’t use that energy or commitment to anything else!!
And he still cannot find trousers that fit correctly.
He looks so namby-pamby beside the picture of Harry.
Don’t usually read Willy/Katie stuff but I was ready for a little sh*ts and grins. Thank you…I guess it was time to raise money to offset the taxpayers ‘ millions.
What a shame Kate won’t be able to go… because she is allergic to horses
She doesn’t seem to be allergic to jackasses, though.
@Lucky Charm 🤣🤣🤣
You know what will be funny.
Harry announce how much money his charities will get each from the polo tournament.
Will william try to upstage harry by announcing his charities will get no money and those charities have to pay for his polo horse/poney from their own pockets.
He’s so ugly. No wonder Britain is so obsessed with Harry.
It’s his jealousy and anger that make him ugly.
i know that Harry used to raise money for Sentebale with the Sentebale Cup annually and it was held all around the world, and towards the end, he raised a million dollars each time. Harry and William played polo together to raise funds for the Royal Foundation for years. I wonder if there will be a Sentebale Cup this year though, because Harry raised over a million dollars in Aspen and pledged a couple of million more from his up-coming book which to my mind should take care of Sentebale for a bit. I do remember a story about the princes planning to play less polo in the future and will be doing other things to raise money. I think that was around the time Harry and Meghan were engaged. Last year at this polo match, I believe that William raised around four hundred thousand. Harry came along and raised twice at the Aspen event. Also, Kate appeared at polo matches with the children and it always seemed a nice family outing. Tindall and Phillips kids were also there quite often and there was lots of interaction between both the adults and the kids. All this made the one polo appearance of Meghan and Kate very strange. Not one photo of Kate interacting with Meghan or baby Archie.
William is the clumsy and awkward brother of the two. He can never hold a candle to Harry’s athletic prowess and physique.
Nope, never has and never will.
marivic, does anyone else wonder if W has made any attempt to keep in shape? I think we all know that Harry is. I’m just wondering how W is going to get through an entire polo match if he’s not in shape. Man, that could be interesting.
Well, we do know he rides bikes with his kids & exercises his lungs by yelling at photographers.
Doesn’t he go to the gym with the “school mums?”
I’m glad Willy is being more obvious. For to long people have been pointing out Kate’s creepy stalking behavior of Meghan and ignoring that Willy is just as obsessed with Harry. They BOTH want to be the Sussexes so badly.
It’s such a toxic mix of the Cambs using the Sussexes as a blue print for how to successfully navigate in the modern world and wanting to destroy them for their popularity.
Yeah, good luck with that “upstaging the Duke of Sussex” part. Harry showing up to dust and organize his locker at the club could upstage the Idiot Prince of Rage any day.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Whether or not he’s copying Harry is up for debate since he’s always played polo (but this timing is a bit fishy). What actually stands out each time is the fact that these articles are so shady, often implying negative things about the Cambridge’s. For example, why bring up that William is playing polo after Harry was seen playing polo? It really does seem like the RR and many journalists don’t like them but they have to tow the party line so there’s always an undercurrent of shade. It gives off the vibes that the Cambridge’s are not well liked nor respected even with the RR and the media as a whole. It’s this symbiotic relationship of two parties that clearly have disdain for each other.
All of the kings horses and all the kings men could not put humpty together again.
LOL
There are you tube videos of Charles, Harry and William playing polo together back in the day and they all seemed pretty accomplished.
He should always wear that helmet and those sunglasses. I mean always– taking a shower, pleasuring a mistress, taking the kids out for a much photographed outing. Everywhere. They hide the bald and the ugly on the outside so well. Copying your little brother, TOB? Do that more often since you have few ideas in your head and those that ping around in there are all bad ones.
Toot, savvy comment. I like your analysis.
The Cambridge camp always has a justification on hand. Several charities/patronages in the UK have closed due to a lack of financial support. Since 2020 outdoor sporting events have been minimal because of Covid. One charity embarrassed Kate during a virtual call by stating they hadn’t seen her in several years. I may have missed the photo, but the last time I saw Will and Kate at a polo match was when Harry and William played in 2019, shortly after Archie was born. From then on, William’s focus was organizing the anti-Sussex smear campaign. Raising funds for charities was the furthest from his little mind.
Sadly, his PR team thinks showcasing William by comparing him to Harry is an effective strategy. The audience they are appealing to is older and involved in cleaning up their backyard littered with scandals.
I’ve saved all the negative comments about Meghan wearing shorts, so if and when Kate appears in shorts, I will use them as a friendly reminder. What did Wiliam do to remember his mother’s birthday on July 1? That article will appear in September, I suppose.
Eventually, William will need to create a mission to become his legacy as King. Perhaps if he invests in a professional PR team and stops using struggling news reporters, misogynistic gay men, and tainted Tories, he can move forward.