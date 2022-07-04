Prince William can play polo to support charities too, just like Prince Harry!

Y’all remember how Prince Harry played polo nearly every weekend for two months? Harry formed a polo team with his good friend Nacho Figueras called Los Padres. They were good, they won a lot of polo matches and made it to the semifinals of the polo league they set up in and around Santa Barbara. Los Padres’ ticket sales benefitted charity and Harry got to do what he loved. Now this headline from the Daily Express: “Watch out, Harry! Kate and William make major announcement set to upstage Duke of Sussex.” The Express is really helping William play it so cool, lol. That major announcement is that William is going back to the polo field to play for charity too.

The Duke of Cambridge is to return to the pitch as a polo player for a charity match. Prince William will take part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club on July 6. With this match, Prince William will raise funds for and awareness of a number of charities and associations close to his and Kate’s heart. The patronages and organisations to benefit from this game are SHOUT, The Foundling Museum, The Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, London’s Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, The Anna Freud Centre, Family Action, The Forward Trust, East Anglia Children’s Hospice (EACH) and The Passage, Kensington Palace said. This comes two months after Prince Harry debuted in the Los Padres polo team based in Santa Barbara, California.

Something I think about a lot is that mysterious Talk of the Town column last summer (almost a year ago exactly) where gossips claimed that William had “given up polo” and sold his TWELVE polo ponies, but not before he commissioned three paintings of the polo ponies. He kept one of the paintings, gave one to his groom and sent one to Harry. I still wonder about all of that, because I’d be willing to bet that William actually sold a couple of Harry’s polo ponies, the ponies Harry had to leave behind in the UK when he moved to California. I think William gave up polo when he assumed he wouldn’t have to “compete” with Harry on the polo field anymore, that they had both given it up. Imagine William’s surprise when Harry was galloping around, enjoying himself at the Santa Barbara polo club. So that’s what this whole thing is about. It’s hilarious that William is like “I CAN PLAY POLO TOO, HARRY!” Stalker much?