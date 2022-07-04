Prince Harry: ‘I see my mum’s legacy when I look at my own children every day’

July 1st was Princess Diana’s 61st birthday. August 31 will be the 25th anniversary of her death. Prince William and Harry tend to mark the bigger anniversaries of Diana’s death, and I wonder if they have separate plans to do so this year. In 2017, they did a lot around the 20th anniversary of her death, including a joint interview, a special appearance at Kensington Palace and commissioning the Diana statue which now stands in the gardens of KP. I have a feeling that Harry will mark the day in California with some poignant charity work. For Diana’s birthday, Harry appeared at the virtual ceremony for the Diana Award, which gives grants to extraordinary young people. Harry spoke at length about Diana, his own children and the children recognized by the Diana Award.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, surprised the latest recipients of the Diana Award, a worldwide philanthropy honor named for his mom at a virtual ceremony on Friday. Echoing his brother, Prince William, who wrote a letter to them earlier in the day, he thanked the 180 young philanthropists for helping “keep her voice alive” 25 years after her tragic death.

Prince Harry said in a video address, “Today, we’re reflecting on what would have been my mother’s 61st birthday. And this year is also 25 years since her passing. There isn’t a day during the past two and half decades where I haven’t thought about the mark she left not only on me and my brother, but on all of our lives.”

“I see her legacy in all of you,” he continued. “I see her legacy in a Diana Award community that spans multiple generations. I see her legacy every time I meet with families, young people, and children from all corners of the world. And, I see my mum’s legacy when I look at my own children every day.”

“This is a special year, and one where I hope we take extra time to not just remember her as she lived, but to reflect on the life she continues to lead through so many, including the young change makers with us today. My mother instilled in me, and in all of us, a drive to speak up and fight for a better world. And now, as a husband and a parent, my mother’s voice is even stronger in my life. All of you have helped keep her voice alive by showing the world how each small action counts, how kindness is still valued, and how our world can be better if we choose to make it so.”

“To everybody who is part of this afternoon, know that you are already making a difference, and we need you to keep making a difference. Don’t ever give up on the idea that each of you can create lasting and much-needed change,” Harry said. “And with that, it’s my great pleasure to welcome you all and invite you to meet this year’s amazing young leaders receiving The Diana Award.”