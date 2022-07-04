Prince Harry: ‘I see my mum’s legacy when I look at my own children every day’

July 1st was Princess Diana’s 61st birthday. August 31 will be the 25th anniversary of her death. Prince William and Harry tend to mark the bigger anniversaries of Diana’s death, and I wonder if they have separate plans to do so this year. In 2017, they did a lot around the 20th anniversary of her death, including a joint interview, a special appearance at Kensington Palace and commissioning the Diana statue which now stands in the gardens of KP. I have a feeling that Harry will mark the day in California with some poignant charity work. For Diana’s birthday, Harry appeared at the virtual ceremony for the Diana Award, which gives grants to extraordinary young people. Harry spoke at length about Diana, his own children and the children recognized by the Diana Award.
The Duke of Sussex, 37, surprised the latest recipients of the Diana Award, a worldwide philanthropy honor named for his mom at a virtual ceremony on Friday. Echoing his brother, Prince William, who wrote a letter to them earlier in the day, he thanked the 180 young philanthropists for helping “keep her voice alive” 25 years after her tragic death.
Prince Harry said in a video address, “Today, we’re reflecting on what would have been my mother’s 61st birthday. And this year is also 25 years since her passing. There isn’t a day during the past two and half decades where I haven’t thought about the mark she left not only on me and my brother, but on all of our lives.”
“I see her legacy in all of you,” he continued. “I see her legacy in a Diana Award community that spans multiple generations. I see her legacy every time I meet with families, young people, and children from all corners of the world. And, I see my mum’s legacy when I look at my own children every day.”
“This is a special year, and one where I hope we take extra time to not just remember her as she lived, but to reflect on the life she continues to lead through so many, including the young change makers with us today. My mother instilled in me, and in all of us, a drive to speak up and fight for a better world. And now, as a husband and a parent, my mother’s voice is even stronger in my life. All of you have helped keep her voice alive by showing the world how each small action counts, how kindness is still valued, and how our world can be better if we choose to make it so.”
“To everybody who is part of this afternoon, know that you are already making a difference, and we need you to keep making a difference. Don’t ever give up on the idea that each of you can create lasting and much-needed change,” Harry said. “And with that, it’s my great pleasure to welcome you all and invite you to meet this year’s amazing young leaders receiving The Diana Award.”
He said a lot more about how these kids are helping to keep his mother’s fire alive. His words were very inspirational and warm. He is living his mother’s legacy even now, not just with his children, but by breaking the toxic cycle which chewed up Diana. He got out. He protected his wife. He put his wife ahead of the generational trauma cycle. Diana would be so proud of him. She would adore her little red-headed grandchildren too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
He did it. He has become the man Diana hoped he could be, and more. You did well Harry.
So agree. He epitomizes what his mother represented to many, hope and a charitable spirit. Happy he has been able to build a life filled with joy surrounded by those he love who love him unconditionally..
Exactly this. I’m so happy for him.
Oh Diana, you’re forever in our hearts. I love how Harry speaks about her. He’s so loving, warm, and full of pride. I love how he doesn’t denigrate or stigmatise her for having mental health issues. I love all of this.
Diana was diagnosed as having bulimia nervosa by her physician Dr. Lipsedge. It is brought on by stress. The other “diagnoses” Including ‘paranoia’ and “borderline personality disorder’ were from Penny Junor and Nicholas Soames among others which IMO was just plain gaslighting–and were based on “textbook readings” and “diagnosis” by writers such as Bedell Smith and others.. Diana was good to admit she had the bulimia brought on by stress. And she got it under control and moved on from the stressful situation (to put it mildly) in the RF that she had. Harry and Meghan admitted their own issues brought on by the stress and negativity they experienced in the RF It does show how an unhealthy place and toxic situation they had existed in. Harry admitted he got counseling re: dealing with his mother’s death and mourning, good for him. They are also protecting their y oung children. Good for them. Diana was proactive, dedicated to causes, and had a warm spirit that Harry inherited. Harry appreciated all she did and speaks up for her.
Isn’t Penny Junor Charlie’s mouthpiece who says great things about him and Camilla while demonizing Diana
I’ve never liked her
I wouldn’t be surprised if Diana did have BPD and I don’t consider it disrespectful speculation to say so. Whatever private struggles she dealt with, she exhibited exceptional emotional intelligence and compassion – far more than the people who surrounded her & criticized her.
@Rebecca — I had a mother and sister who had BPD, and Mr. Jaded’s ex-wife has it as well. Growing up in my family was like picking my way through a field of land mines. All 3 of these people share BPD symptoms such as lack of empathy and remorse, poor impulse control, a tendency to lie and blame everyone else for their failures, black and white thinking, and immature/reckless behaviour. Diana was nothing like that. In fact she was full of empathy, concern and compassion. It was that effing family and firm that put her through such hell that she became bulimic. In her case the childhood trauma of her parents’ acrimonious divorce, exacerbated by the neglect and infidelity in her marriage, were likely the cause of her eating disorder. Thankfully she overcame it and went on to shine her light.
Tessa I agree with you and Jaded on this. My sister has BPD and it is exactly as Jaded describes… it does not match anything I’ve ever read about Diana (missed seeing her in real time, sadly). My sister now lives in an apartment behind my house and she recently killed all my seedlings and was incapable of admitting she stopped watering them. I mean, that’s the absolute least of it, of course, but it rises to a ridiculous level. Did elves come at night and suck all the moisture out of the soil?
There is a rather complicated history to the BPD “diagnosis” which was essentially by Jonathan Dimbleby, Charles’ biographer. I read about this “diagnosis” in several sources. Dimbleby had a psychology college textbook which had “symptoms” of BPD and was “diagnosing” Diana from that. He was going to use this in the 1994 biography of Charles but decided against it, for one thing Diana was still alive. I read that Penny Junor got hold of the “diagnosis” and Used it in her 1998 book Charles Victim or Villain, a defense of Charles at the expense of Diana. Bedell Smith then used it in her pro Charles Diana In Search of Herself. Somehow it got “accepted” by some that she had it when she was never diagnosed with it by a doctor. I find this such an awful thing in essence gaslighting after she died.
Agree with the other commenters, Diana did not meet the criteria for BPD from what I know of it.
Diana’s mother did have bipolar disorder and it is likely she did too. It was probably never properly diagnosed or treated in her, hence her mood swings. It also provided perfect fodder for the “crazy emotional Diana” narrative Charles liked to push.
Like Meghan, the palace saw no incentive to actually help a woman in mental distress, but it sure helped their gaslighting campaigns.
Mood swings and self harming are symptoms of Bulimia Nervosa as well according to what I read. Diana’s sister Sarah had the eating disorder Anorexia Nervosa. Both Diana and Sarah got their respective eating disorders under control. Maybe there is a family disposition to it. Diana also had severe morning sickness when expecting William which only complicated things. The royals supposedly did not “understand” why Diana could not come to dinner when she was not feeling well. Diana left a comfortable situation where she was happy and healthy and quickly placed into a stressful situation. No wonder she was moody. I think Diana only had Bulimia Nervosa but sadly, after her death people like Junor “diagnosed her”. She never tried to “diagnose” Charles.
I agree, 100%. There’s a meme I’ve seen that says ‘I thought I had anxiety until I got divorced. Turns out it was that.’
I had an ED for over 10 years, and while I do stumble occasionally, I am mainly healthy because I’m in a healthy environment. It was brought on from being in a toxic environment, and the only times I feel I’m struggling, are times when I’m in a toxic environment.
I don’t believe at all that she had BPD or anything else. I think she was assertive, sensitive (which is good-I am too!), and most of all, was a fighter. Nevermind that the DSM has changed in the decades since her passing, and nevermind that no doctor has diagnosed her with that. As you said below, it’s gaslighting. Pure and simple.
Thank you for adding your perspective Jaded. I too have BPD family, and Diana does not meet even half the requirements for a dx. I’m so sorry it’s touched you in so many ways, but keep shining your own light too 🙂
I think the fact that people feel the need to either deny that Diana has mental health problems or explain that she had them due to her situation shows how much of a stigma there still is.
To say that she only had an eating disorder because she lived in terrible circumstances implies that anyone else who has an eating disorder and isn’t dealing with so much is weak.
Then others will say that her view on what happened to her can’t be trusted because people with mental illnesses can’t be trustworthy narrators of their own experiences.
Mental illness doesn’t make anyone weak and all of our experiences are subjective anyway.
@ Rebecca, by your own statement, YOU are supporting the gaslighting Diana which is harmful and unacceptable. The ongoing diagnosis is purely an attempt by the BM, as well as Charles and Bullyiams desire to classify Diana as “unbalanced”. These royal experts are nothing but mouthpieces for Charles, and/or Bullyiam. A biographer made that claim and he is in NO position to diagnose Diana as you, me or the man on the Moon.
Within my family I have been the brunt of BPD and Diana did NOT have any of its symptoms. When you live with it you can identify it.
@Bluedot: yep, there’s still a stigma regarding mental health / illness in this world, tho hopefully we’re all finding better vocabulary for identifying it, and better problem-solving for dealing with it.
Also, Borderline Personality Disorder is considered a highly problematic diagnosis today. Cases which were previously seen as borderline are now more properly seen as being Complex-PTSD, when the patient’s past history with abuse is taken into account. DBT, or Dialectic Behavioral Therapy, was created to treat Borderline patients. It is now considered a highly effective treatment for PTSD.
Nope. It’s not that any person who has mental illness has it because of environmental factors. Just in some cases. It is not a personal failing if someone has a great environment and has mental health issues, and it does not prove the opposite in the inverse. Nature/nurture, environment/genetics, etc etc are nowhere near settled science for mental health issues. My partner has anxiety and had an environmentally healthy upbringing and wonderfully supportive parents. I had the opposite, and also have mental health issues. I am more able to cope when I am in a better environment, but it does not mean it completely shelters you from having mental health issues. Pointing out that Diana was thriving and much better mentally when she was out of a toxic environment is not stigmatising mental health issues.
And Baldingham sent a letter. He’s just such a shit.
They both sent letters but guess who the media reported on more…Harry. Sometimes I feel if the media specifically like to troll William to keep the anger and jealously going because it sells papers. The day him and Harry “make up” many will be upset because it wouldn’t be in their best interests. You can see why Harry left. It’s insidious and toxic.
Harry sent a video. It’s probably why he got more attention this time.
“The day him and Harry make up” Yeah, can’t see that happening. Their behaviour at the Diana statue unveiling showed that they could still act civilly towards each other but the behind the scenes details from the event revealed the true depth of their rift. The seating arrangements at the Jubbly church service further underscored the division between the brothers. What W has done to H and more specifically M is unforgivable.
It might have been really bad if Kate had gone. William did not invite here there.
FYI Harry sent a letter AND also did the opening speech via video.
I used to wish H wouldnt mention his failure of a brother whenever he made media appearances…..like in this case at the Diana Awards as well as when he told NBC at the IGames that he feels his mother’s presence in his life and that he feels as if she’s looked after his brother and gotten him set up with his family/children and then she set him (Harry) up in his life, with his family/children. (& thats just 2 examples…..there are more.)
In other words, H clearly has no problem acknowledging the fact that he has a brother and has even declared his undying love for him.
I must confess that doesnt sit well with me, especially when we have PROOF of Bulliam’s BETRAYAL, inter alia: giving his comms. servant (jasonKNIFE) the greenlight to help the dailyFAIL against his brother’s wife.
But then, I believe Harry is being very deliberate and strategic. First of all, he isnt the one leaking to the rotarats and the rest of the britishshidtmedia how much he hates his brother. Thats aaaaaalllllllll Bulliam.
At the same time, H is obviously ghosting Bulliam, as everyone with sense can see; with the most recent evidence of this being how he managed to keep Bulliam away from him during the jubbly visit. It is obvious to anyone with intelligence, who has been following this saga, that H had given betty the conditions under which he would bring his family to participate in the jubbly…..which obviously meant a lot to her. And one of those conditions was: keep Bulliam away from me and my family.
Prince Harry didnt rise to the rank of Captain in the British army without internalizing the very specialized training in both offensive and defensive warfare strategies that he had to learn. As he told Dax Shepherd in their podcast, he was good at operating in chaos.
Both history and the present will continue to expose the lesser of the 2 brothers.
Charm, I agree with you, but I think there’s another element playing out. Diana was mother to both W & H. Harry always acknowledges that when making a speech at some event about his Mom. That’s never going to go away. Harry navigates that really well by acknowledging it. The rest of the time, we don’t hear H say anything about W. W spends a good deal of his time making sure that negative stories are published about H. This, I think, sums up the two brothers.
I do believe Diana is protecting Harry and guiding him. Meghan rescued Harry in my opinion but Diana gave him the tools first. Diana started but Meghan finished, if you get what I mean. He looks happier and refreshed. Good for him.
I like to think Diana had a hand in leading Harry and Meghan to one another. The stars are just too perfectly aligned for those two!
Well said @ Brit!!! Harry drew upon all of Diana’s traits to achieve his life as it is now.
Harry is the man he is today due to his Mother as well as his own strength to live his life as he is now. I wouldn’t be surprised if Diana had a hand it their meeting. Meghan was the perfect partner for him and she for Harry. And with Meghan by his side, they can both carry on his Mothers legacy together!!
I just feel like Diana must be so proud of Harry, for his charity work and for how he loves his wife and family.
Agreed. And I can’t help but wonder how she’d feel about William if she could see what he has ‘built’?
If she’s watching she’s probably hugely disappointed in what he’s become. He hasn’t built so much as he’s destroyed. He’s gone over to the dark side and continues the Machiavellian machinations of the BRF and Firm.
I don’t think she’d be surprised about how Wills has turned out. Didn’t she say “Good King Harry” was temperamentally better suited for the job than the Other Brother…?
@ Emme, I didn’t hear that, or I probably forgot, but she was clearly on point in regard to how Bullyiam was shaping up to be, as a young man. Diana saw the signs. You cannot be too pleased to find out how bullying his classmates at such a young age, with his explanation being that he is going to be king one day. That doesn’t excuse anyones behaviour.
The reason why the press and royalists get upset when Harry talks about Diana is because he’s living the life that she wanted for herself.
I know this may be a bit off-topic (and for that I apologize), but that is the Worst statue of Diana ever!
Doesn’t even resemble the woman.
Down the road there may be a better one. I see it as a big advance to have this statue considering that a few days ago Charles left Diana out in the photos he sent on William’s Birthday. He even left her out of the photo of them bringing William out of the hospital. Just Charles was shown. I found that just offensive.
My theory is the artist made her look more like William.
The authenticity of this man never fails to knock me out. The Diana Awards seems like one of Harry’s ideas. I know both brothers get credit for it, but seriously — does anyone believe Bulliam could have come up with it? At most, I’d buy that Harry had the idea and W jumped on the bandwagon as he (and K) always did, e.g., Heads Together……
Former PM Gordon Brown is credited with the idea and is the one who launched it.
Thanks, @Equality!
It’s sad that her work ethic, compassion and genuine concern for others and desire to help are qualities only evident in one of her sons.
But considering that family that they both grew up in, it should be considered a miracle that either of them was able to retain her sense of compassion and caring.
I saw signs of it in William a few years ago. The way he described Diana bringing him to the homeless shelter was rather dismissive and he seemed to lack enthusiasm about it (this was about 10 years ago). The signs were there. IMO.
Well, ONE of her sons!
But, to be fair, it’s not like she got to raise them.
The Diana Award is an excellent way to honor the memory and work of Prince Diana. I knew about Prince Diana’s work advocating for Aids and landmines but I really didn’t realize the impact her involvement had on those issues.
Whoot! Prince Harry gives great speeches.
Petra, for those of us who are around Diana’s age, we were a little awed by her, I think. What she did for Aids patients by treating them like she would others, was groundbreaking and you can’t imagine the influence she carried. She’ll always be remembered for her geniune kindness and compassion. She also will be remembered for how the brf treated her. In the US, we weren’t invested in the Monarchy, so our sympathies always lied with Di. It was a real blow when she died. I can’t imagine what she would have done if she had lived.
@ Saucy&Sassy, I remember watching Diana with AIDS patients, as we knew nothing back then. Diana would touch all of them, no one was turned away from a hug, holding hands or sitting next to them. My gf’s cousin was dying from AIDS as I watched her caress the arms of AIDS patients. It was a sight, with zero hesitation, on Diana’s part. It was groundbreaking and incredibly moving as well.
I still remember where I was and what I was doing at the exact moment when I found out. It broke my heart.
@Saucy&Sassy, I was thirty when Diana died. I dislike Monarchies, so sadly I pay little attention to Diana’s life and work. It was Sentebale that got me interested in Prince Harry. I became a fan of his after he wrote the press release denouncing the coverage of Meghan by the RR and BM.
So pleased to see the sincere man Harry has become in recent times. His behavior is the epitome of class and kindness. That kind of royalty is the goal.
Thank you for keeping her spirit alive, Harry. You have made your mother’s sacrifices even more meaningful.
And happy 4th of July to a man who really knows how to Declare his Independence. I wish you a great day with Meghan and the kids, full of cookouts, guacamole and floatin’ in the pool.
Since both of them are patrons, I think they’ve probably settled taking alternatings “leads” on this. I could be wrong, but I thought William did a video last year and Harry sent a letter?
I don’t know about TOB but Harry always sends a video or attends in person. Harry sent a video in 2020, 2021 and this year. He also attended the Diana Award Summit in 2019.
“Freedom is a hard- bought thing
A gift no one can give,
For some, a way of dying,
For most, a way to live”
– Jessamine West
Happy independence day Prince Harry!
I’ve always said he got the best traits of his parents and William got the worst.
I will always consider Diana a woman who tried to make a difference with the charities or issues of her time-she brought warmth-kindness-and understanding to the areas of life that needed it the most–Prince Harry carries a lot her traits which is a blessing