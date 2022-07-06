Are the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge headed to New Zealand this fall?

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge completed their Caribbean Flop Tour disaster in late March, there was a palpable feeling of “well, they’re never doing THAT again.” The Flop Tour went so badly that even the sycophantic royal reporters couldn’t sugercoat it. It was an unmitigated, tone-deaf disaster. I remember thinking that it would be a long time before we saw William and Kate do any kind of tour like that again, and royal analysts halfway agreed. The idea now is that Kate and William won’t be sent on tours in the same way nowadays, and in the rare moments when they do “tour,” it will only be to majority-white countries, and Bill and Cathy won’t even attempt to do any kind of outreach to communities of color. It’s also funny that “touring countries and leaving the colonialist cosplay at home” isn’t even on the table. The royals are hellbent on colonialist cosplay, it’s their raison d’être, so that was never an option.
I bring all of this up because this fall will be pretty interesting. We already know that the Cambridges will try to visit America for William’s sad Earthshot Prize busywork. We know that they have “an America problem,” and they’re trying to charm and gurn their way into glowing American media coverage. But now there’s a suggestion that William and Kate have been invited to tour Australia and New Zealand this fall, to coincide with the women’s Rugby World Cup in October/November.
On Saturday, Prince William hosted New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Kensington Palace. This meeting has fuelled speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are soon heading over to New Zealand and Australia. Speaking on Australia’s Today show, 9Honey’s royal reporter Natalie Oliver discussed the royal tour speculation.
Ms Oliveri said: “Prince William met with Jacinda Ardern on Saturday [July 2]. Now, the meeting has fueled speculation that the Cambridges are heading to New Zealand and also, Australia.”
She added: “Jacinda presented Prince William with a couple of rugby-themed things, a jersey and a ball, and also a book. Kate is patron of two rugby associations so that, sort of, you know, are they going to be heading there”.
She noted that the rugby world cup, the female rugby world cup, is happening in October in New Zealand, so, you know, its a good sign.”
The royal expert also stated that the Duke and Duchess have had an invite to Australia, which is “adding to that speculation”. The invite came from Western Australia’s premier Mark McGowan.
She said: “He personally wrote to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge asking them to come to Perth. This is for the inaugural football, international festival of football.”
[From The Daily Express]
It wouldn’t surprise me if William and Kate made their big “return” to royal touring with a breezy tour through Australia and New Zealand. While Princess Anne visited Australia for the Jubbly, her tour barely garnered any media or excitement. The last tour Down Under which generated excitement and pizzazz was, gulp, the Sussexes’ tour in 2018. Kate and William haven’t been to Australia and New Zealand since 2014. So… yeah, it’s possible. I wonder about the reception they would get in Oz though, especially given the small-r republican prime minister.
The only thing that makes me think that Will and Kate will avoid touring in Oz/NZ is the fact that they’re building up the trip to America this fall. It seems very unlikely that these two lazy dumbasses would do, like, a three-week tour Down Under in October, and then head to Boston in November. The poor sausages would need four months, minimum, to recover from an Oz tour.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only, Cambridge, England – 20220623- Prince William And Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge Visit To Cambridgeshire
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67559226
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, Cambridge, England – 20220623- Prince William And Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge Visit To Cambridgeshire
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67559224
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220622-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during her visit with with Prince William to ELEVATE at Brixton House in London to meet with younger generations of the British-Caribbean community, and other diasporas, who represent the next generation of British creative talent, to mark Windrush Day.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220622-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station, to mark Windrush Day. The statue – of a man, woman and child in their Sunday best standing on top of suitcases – was designed by the Jamaican artist and sculptor Basil Watson.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Floella Benjamin
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Ascot, UK -20220617-
Day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: David Davies/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220622-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during her visit with with Prince William to ELEVATE at Brixton House in London to meet with younger generations of the British-Caribbean community, and other diasporas, who represent the next generation of British creative talent, to mark Windrush Day.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, Cambridge, England – 20220623- Prince William And Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge Visit To Cambridgeshire
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67559203
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Ascot, UK -20220617-
Day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: David Davies/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Princess Anne, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259068
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
America or Aus/NZ, one thing that’s definite is the amount of Meghan cosplay we’d get. Now that’s a guarantee
They’re sowing the seeds for a possible reason to back out of coming to America if conditions aren’t favorable to them. I still say a US visit would coincide with Harry’s memoir dropping and any Cambridge visit would be overshadowed by it and they wouldn’t be able to escape questions about it.
Agreed
This makes a lot of sense. Going for the “duty to the Commonwealth over the glamour of the US” headlines while conveniently avoiding direct questions from US reporters.
Although I do wonder if this will be one of their first big “separate engagement/tour/direction” showings we’ve been promised for a while. US will get W and Aus/NZ will get K (I don’t know who to feel sorrier for!)
Lolz…. Willyboy would be stupid af to try and tackle the US alone. Kate’s about the only thing that gets him any attention.
Spot on Snuffles. I wonder if they’ve decided already to cancel
So much sense being made here! I’m stunned that they’d be floating a Big Tour balloon so hot on the heels of the report of their huge transportation costs for the Caribbean Flop Tour. I can’t believe they’d overspend so greatly on BOTH the US and Aus/NZ in the same year they bombed so badly everywhere else.
Their obsession with America is just narcissistic at this point because it’s not like they even get bad coverage here. There hasn’t been genuine excitement towards them since like 3 years into their marriage and around the birth of their children. Meghan’s arrival actually revived fascination for the royals. So now they get coverage good coverage but nothing exciting they should be fine with that.
Australian here…
Thank you, no.
And I suspect there’s a lot of the same opinion here.
Right- wtf Mark McGowan?! He was not who I would have copped as a secret monarchist lol.
Maybe he’s not a monarchist but thinks getting W & K there in person is the way to get rid of the Monarch as head of state. Probably not the Queen but once she dies, I’m fairly sure all bets are off.
Tin foil hat conspiracy theory but it would make sense.
Yep, I am with you Sydneygirl. It is a no from this Aussie too.
+1
I’m surprised this is being pushed, considering how much negative info came out about their behavior in Australia the last time they went there. I mean if it helps the republican movement, I’m all for it! But the way Can’t and Won’t act towards the public and foreign press is not well received. I bet they realize that Earthshit is going to be an even bigger flop the 2nd year and don’t want comparisons to Invictus since Invictus was so successful and received positive press internationally. Wills is a coward and thin skinned so that type of comparison will send him into a rage. But hey I hope they have the year they deserve.
Kiwi here. Yeah, nah. Nobody cares. The Women’s Weekly will try to whip up some hype, and the vast majority will ignore them.
Aussie here as well – and yes, NO thank you.
I will be emailing the Premiers office. Don’t need a PR porn tour that we have to pay for thanks very much. Sod off.
@Sydneygirl copy that. We don’t want. Please keep. Love, Australia.
1. They had an “invite” from the former PM. If you recall, the Aussies said “no thanks” because of the fires, and then covid.
2. Re New Zealand, never mistake kindness for acceptance.
3. Why do British royals feel the need to do “tours.” This isn’t the 1950s. Diplomatic visits, such and what C and C do and other European royals perform should suffice. Particularly given the economic times we live in.
Exactly this.
re: point 3, why don’t they Zoom??
Also, what happened to them only vacationing and touring the UK?? (we know the answer….still annoying)
The invites are never voluntary. They are imposed upon by the royals and commonwealth countries are stuck with it. It’s not like canada was looking to ask Charles to come visit but they had to let them show up for a bit because of the jubilee nonsense. But that’s why there was a very short visit and only to Newfoundland, a former colony until 1949 and then remote parts up north.
This is the same here. It’s not the Australian PM looking for this or even Arden. They are asked to ask the royals to visit and the respective PMs schedule it around what works for them.
The Cambridges were rejected by Australia last time they asked to be invited because of all the natural disasters going on at once. And the Caribbean PMs had them visit so they could announce to their face that they were ditching the queen.
Part of the reason for that very short visit was the cowardly lion avoiding accountability for the sickening residential school crimes unfolding here.
It is a possibility but I don’t think it would be this year. The fall is being set aside for their US tour.
I think their US tour will get a bit awkward for the Cambridges. They may get the cold shoulder by the media here.
Media is media! They want clicks and content. If trump is still dominant in Us media what make you think the Cambridge’s will get the cold shoulder…
The media loves drama that’s why they create news/clickbait.
The Cambridges will get attention especially from Murdoch media and the likes of People magazine if they come.
Will it be at the levels of Harry and Meghan? No but they’ll get it especially if they can ask probing questions…but KP will make sure to control that.
I think they’ll get attention and clicks but it will be blink and it’s over. Yay they were here, ooh, ahh, then they go back to the uk and it’s forgotten. They don’t have lasting impact.
Is Earthshot in November? I thought that month would be out because of mid-term elections, World Cup starting, Thanksgiving, etc.
Since when have the royal family displayed any real knowledge of America and our customs outside of wanting our attention and money?
I wonder how much money Kate and William are going to need for their trip to New Zealand? I mean if they needed $275,000.00 for their flop Caribbean tour I am willing to bet they will need a heck of a lot more than that in New Zealand.
And remember that was just for their flight. Jamaica shelled out MILLIONS to have them in the country for a few days.
That also doesn’t include their clothing costs. Smh
Jacinda has endured far worse than these 2 …
But sending her thoughts & prayers for fortitude regardless.
May she not injure herself with eyerolling.
May she have the courage to ensure the monarchy looks colonialism and anti-Indigenous racism in the face, just once.
May she and Clark raise Neve to kick snobby Royals in the shins.
In the name of Beyoncé 😇
I hope Jacinda fires them on live television just like the Jamaicans.
Love it! And I think Kate had better start practicing on not flinching when a POC touches her.
I wasn’t aware that their US tour was being planned for Boston. Totally going to try to show up to heckle them or ask if they’ve seen their niece yet.
@Miss617
Ask them twice! Say LauraD would also like to know if they’ve seen their niece yet? Especially, when Kate was filmed telling a reporter that she “couldn’t wait to meet her”. 😉
Will the actual awards be held in Boston? I’m usually pretty clued in on what’s happening in town, but I haven’t heard anything about this.
I’m in Boston and I haven’t heard anything about them possibly coming here. It’s a weird US venue for them to choose. Like can you imagine these two twits touring the tea party museum? We started the campaign to kick out their inbred ancestors!
Princess Anne’s visit to Australia didn’t get much press attention but she did get a lot of praise on twitter for taking her own luggage out of the car and carrying it.
Not long after that there was a video released of the Cambridge children carrying their own bags at Windsor, was it out of the car, or putting them in? It was obviously trying to get some of Anne’s praise for themselves.
I carry my own luggage all the time. Where’s my giant pat on the back for doing something normal. And yet, Meghan closing her own car door was a complete scandal.
I seriously doubt the Cambridges will go to the US, if for no other reason than the absolute security nightmare of coming to a country where a quarter of the population has gone mad and is armed to the teeth. Why would the RF’s security personnel want to deal with the possibility of some incel on a roof with an AR-15 as Will and Kate are shaking hands with people?
Maybe they won’t come and will give that as the reason. Then all the MAGA’s who love W&K and want people to own assault rifles will be disappointed.
Cue the pics of them touching Māori folks through a fence.
No! No no no no
Please no!
I’m hoping that they have that IKEA map up at KP where IKEA missed out on adding New Zealand so that means William and Kate have forgotten about us?
No, no, no!! Australia does not need a visit. I like Mark McGowan but No!
We have floods again and we need to help our people not pay for these two twits!!
#Abolishthemonarchy
If the Cambridges came to the US to tour, I wonder if they’d request a visit with H&M to gin up their press. I’m guessing H&M wouldn’t agree, not wanting to be a part of the clown show, seen as supporting the royal crooks & liars, the dread of their lying leaks especially about the children. And you know the Cambridges are ruthless.
If they wouldn’t request a visit with the Sussexes at the Jubbly, they sure as heck won’t if they go to the US. They know Meghan and Harry are superstars there and wouldn’t be able to swallow their jealousy and hatred for a New York minute just to make nice.
Is Keenshot even still a thing? It wasn’t even mentioned in William’s keen 40th birthday PR.
They were trying to avoid being called “woke” by daily mail readers since that’s who they gave most of their exclusives
Supposedly? It seems like the actual initiative has generated interest and applications etc, its just that I think the big splashy awards show thing wasn’t the best idea. I feel like a simple luncheon reception would be better for it, and thats really where I think William et al went wrong (well that and all the stupid drone videos promoting it.)
My, these royal ‘experts’ are so, you know, articulate. And when did speculation become the core for reporting the news?
No! No no no no
Please no!
I’m hoping that they have that IKEA map up at KP where IKEA missed out on adding New Zealand so that means William and Kate have forgotten about us?
They do not like or follow women sports or athletes.
So what is the point of them being there?
So kate can wear her skinny jeans and new runners and pretend that’s she’s sporty.
Jacinda Ardern was recently in the UK and met with Boris and Prince William. She is a smiley person and was very smiley with both. It was a bit disarming to see her be so friendly with Boris considering his current behaviour. Also, Prince William, considering his recent Caribbean tour and the fact that quarter of NZ’s population are Maori/Pacific Islanders.
Jacinda was also very complimentary about Prince William.
“After the meeting, Ardern told NZ media Prince William has a “very close relationship with New Zealand”.
Honestly, Prince William does not in any, way shape or form have a close relationship with NZ. Like at all. I hope she just said that because she felt she had to. But it is a straight up lie that he is close to NZ.
When she met with Boris she wore a dress identical or almost identical to once Kate has worn in the past. The dress was made by a New Zealand born British based designer, Amelia Wickstead. Again, it could have nothing to do with aping Kate and it was just supporting a NZ designer, but I did notice this.
As for the potential tour in NZ and Jacinda meeting with high level royals, something similar has happened before. A previous Prime Minister, John Key, was invited for a stay at Sandringham with the Queen, and soon after they Cambridges were invited on a tour to NZ. this was many years ago, but I specifically remember the implication was that John Key had to be wooed in order to offer the invitation. Was this happening here?
I hope Jacinda is able to prevent this tour from happening. Covid is a ready excuse and right now we have 10,000 active cases from a new surge. But power speaks to power and all these things gave me an uneasy feeling. She has my vote and will always have my vote, but I hope she is just putting on a show of support because she has to.
As a New Zealander, I hope we are on the path to independence from the British monarchy.
I’d rather see Crown Princess Mary (who is from Australia) and Crown Prince Frederik do a visit to Australia. It has been a while since they visited. Besides, with their visit, at least local communities, projects and issues would be highlighted/visited.
Mary was there a few months ago
Get your checkbooks out. These two are some expensive ” guests “.
Thus was meant to be under Nocturne
I tried to discover where and when the Earthwhatever event was happening in the US. I couldn’t find anything about dates and locations. It seems like it would need to be scheduled and talked about by now if it’s going to be this Fall. They held it in October last year, and I assume it would be in October again. That’s 3 months away. I hope they’ve figured out that they won’t get the crowds that they think they will. There are going to be people who will be dazzled by having royals here, but I can’t imagine that it will be hordes of people. I guess we’ll wait and see.
Who is advising the brf that going to New Zealand and Australia this year is a good idea? After all of the money that family has spent this year, I find this completely tone deaf.
A US would be a problem because of William’s letter to Sandra Garza, the partner of slain police officer Brian Selznick. MAGA Nation was upset because Ashley Babbitt’s widower apparently didn’t get a letter from William. The last thing the Cambridges want is trolling from Donald Trump
New Zealand doesn’t want them here. We are no longer the white colonial outpost that thinks fondly of the Mothership.