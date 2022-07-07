“Gemma Chan wore a cute Louis Vuitton dress at Wimbledon” links
  • July 07, 2022

  • By Kaiser
Gemma Chan wore a great Louis Vuitton look to Wimbledon. [RCFA]
The “sweaty Elvis” meme is not as funny as the Usher/Watch This meme. [Dlisted]
Taraji P. Henson came out for the Chanel show too. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The “glaring flaw” in For All Mankind. [Pajiba]
Wolfgang Van Halen is engaged after six years of dating! [JustJared]
This week’s Dior show was inspired by a Ukrainian artist. [GFY]
A Georgia tourist attraction was bombed this week. This story is horrific. [Buzzfeed]
Serena Williams and her backup plans in London. [LaineyGossip]
Dave Chappelle hates poor people. [Towleroad]
True Crime: did someone get plastic surgery in Costa Rica? [Starcasm]
Amsterdam looks good, but it’s directed by David O. Russell, who is terrible. [Gawker]

9 Responses to ““Gemma Chan wore a cute Louis Vuitton dress at Wimbledon” links”

  1. Carrot says:
    July 7, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    Dress is fashion perfection — sporty, chic and adorable. Are there pockets? The bag and shoes meh. I want to wear that dress tomorrow, just a little shorter!

  2. Christina says:
    July 7, 2022 at 1:32 pm

    She looks fantastic, but she is so beautiful. Very cute dress.

    I’d need it one size larger to fit a little looser and require a really good t-shirt bra.

  3. Barbiem says:
    July 7, 2022 at 1:36 pm

    I love the purse. I love the skirt for Tariji. That is all.

  4. Blithe says:
    July 7, 2022 at 2:10 pm

    Very cute! The dress and shades are absolute perfection! I like the white handles on the bag, but think it would have looked better with the outfit in something other than the traditional brown LV print. Maybe green Epi leather with the white handles, or even black. She’s gorgeous!

  5. JanetDR says:
    July 7, 2022 at 2:33 pm

    Taraji is so beautiful but I don’t like anything about her Chanel outfit. Really enjoyed looking through the Dior designs though.

  6. Eloise says:
    July 7, 2022 at 2:34 pm

    James Caan 😭

  7. girl_ninja says:
    July 7, 2022 at 2:54 pm

    That dress is super cute and it’s probably really comfortable. That faux Christian woman absolutely had something to do with the bombing of that monument in Georgia right?

    • BeanieBean says:
      July 7, 2022 at 4:19 pm

      Or her nut job supporters, assuming she had some. I lived in Georgia for six years & never heard anything about this place. I did a quick google & all I can say is how utterly ridiculous that structure is–particularly the idiotic statements. It should never have been constructed on government-owned land (in this case, county). But hey, it’s Georgia.

      • Chicken says:
        July 7, 2022 at 5:28 pm

        I was born and raised here in Georgia, and live here now, and had never heard of this thing in my life prior to this incident.

