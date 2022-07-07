“Gemma Chan wore a cute Louis Vuitton dress at Wimbledon” links

Embed from Getty Images

Gemma Chan wore a great Louis Vuitton look to Wimbledon. [RCFA]

The “sweaty Elvis” meme is not as funny as the Usher/Watch This meme. [Dlisted]

Taraji P. Henson came out for the Chanel show too. [Tom & Lorenzo]

The “glaring flaw” in For All Mankind. [Pajiba]

Wolfgang Van Halen is engaged after six years of dating! [JustJared]

This week’s Dior show was inspired by a Ukrainian artist. [GFY]

A Georgia tourist attraction was bombed this week. This story is horrific. [Buzzfeed]

Serena Williams and her backup plans in London. [LaineyGossip]

Dave Chappelle hates poor people. [Towleroad]

True Crime: did someone get plastic surgery in Costa Rica? [Starcasm]

Amsterdam looks good, but it’s directed by David O. Russell, who is terrible. [Gawker]

