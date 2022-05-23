Duchess Meghan came out to see Prince Harry’s polo team again this weekend

Another weekend full of polo love for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Nacho Figueros’s polo team, Los Padres, once again played at the Santa Barbara Polo Club this weekend. They won! Meghan presented the trophy and I definitely think polo is one of the things which brings Meghan and Harry together to a crazy degree. She’s hot for polo players, and he gets rowdy after he’s been on a horse all day. They can’t keep their hands off of one another.

On previous weekends, Meghan has just worn more lowkey styles, like short white shorts and simple button-down blouses. This weekend, she decided to kick it up a notch with a black-and-white polka-dotted blouse, a Khaite white skirt (which fell above the knee) and a black hat. Very Vivian Ward-goes-to-polo in Pretty Woman.

There are photos of Meghan saying hi to a little red-headed child but I don’t think the kid is Archie or Lili. The kid is too little to be Archie and too big to be one-year-old Lili.

Prince Harry was like " Now give me my kiss Madam Duchess " 🔥 #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/SndypKhhml — Selwa 🌸 سلوى 🌸ⵙⵍⵓⴻ (@w_selwa) May 23, 2022