Duchess Meghan came out to see Prince Harry’s polo team again this weekend

Another weekend full of polo love for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Nacho Figueros’s polo team, Los Padres, once again played at the Santa Barbara Polo Club this weekend. They won! Meghan presented the trophy and I definitely think polo is one of the things which brings Meghan and Harry together to a crazy degree. She’s hot for polo players, and he gets rowdy after he’s been on a horse all day. They can’t keep their hands off of one another.
On previous weekends, Meghan has just worn more lowkey styles, like short white shorts and simple button-down blouses. This weekend, she decided to kick it up a notch with a black-and-white polka-dotted blouse, a Khaite white skirt (which fell above the knee) and a black hat. Very Vivian Ward-goes-to-polo in Pretty Woman.
There are photos of Meghan saying hi to a little red-headed child but I don’t think the kid is Archie or Lili. The kid is too little to be Archie and too big to be one-year-old Lili.
Prince Harry was like " Now give me my kiss Madam Duchess " 🔥 #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/SndypKhhml
Will this mean another lovely polo-baby? Fingers crossed.
They pledged 2 children since that the responsible environmental choice
They didn’t pledge to not have anymore kids. That was Jane who added on to Harry’s words about just having 2 kids for the environment.
But in any case they said they want 2 butttt people change their minds and surprises happen.
It did with my parents.
They pledged to have only two children
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/celebrities/news/a36987250/harry-meghan-award-limiting-family/
An organization gave them an award clout chasing off Harry and Meghan. Nowhere have they “pledged” to only have 2 kids. Read Janes interview with Harry for context. Tabloids just ran with the narrative that they are saving the environment.
They said they’re done having children. People need to accept that.
They do. And the Sussex have so much to offer the world! Meghan feels more than just “broody.” She educates herself and contributes while keeping her head held high and out of the lives of others.
Has KKKhate ever had this loved up glow that radiates off of Our American Duchess?!?!??
Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex in assoc. wth Los Padres Polo Team, headed by Nacho Figueros (Harry’s Real Brother) hosted a Charity Polo Match with 100% net proceeds going to 3 named charities.
As hostess & co-sponsor, Madam Duchess was central to the proceedings and she presented the winning team (which happened to be her husband’s team, Los Padres) with their prizes & the winners’ trophy.
Jeeez! Facts are so easy to find. I prolly shoulda volunteered to write the blurb for this thread.
@Charm, LMAO! You made my day.
And people can further support those charities @FoodbankSBC, @CALM4kids & @healtheocean with the purchase of Los Padres merchandise by James Pearse Collection ( jamesperse.com).
She looks so WEALTHY and well taken care of and I love it for her. I’m so happy for them.
Meghan looks radiant and so beautiful. She glows ! I’m happy to see them just living their lives
Me too! The difference of a few years is amazing. Love that she is truly thriving.
Yes! 💗
I really appreciate that they mentioned that this is reminiscent of Pretty Woman because I was trying SO HARD to figure out why this outfit looked familiar in this context anyway.
This all just made me smile… it looks like it was a wonderful day.
HOW MUCH YOU BET WE SEE POLKA DOTS AT THE JUBBLY NOW.
So true, laurelcanyoner. Bwahahaha!
You know the British “Journalists” will run with Duchess Meghan was being entirely disrespectful by copying the dots on Khate’s horridly inappropriate dress she wore to Philip’s memorial service. On the plus side, I imagine more and more charities will get on board with hosting polo matches because…obviously!
Lmao..why not, if it’s true? Or how about the fact that meg copied the look from her dead mother in law’s polo outfit literally. Polka dots on top and white on the bottom. Talk about copycat
She looks so utterly gorgeous!
Look at Madame duchess glow!!!!
Love everything about this look. Sis snatched her signature hairstyle back
Also, did anyone see her twin with her soul sister Abigail Spencer? I’m so glad Meghan is surrounded by people who love her and care about her and stents smearing and racially abusing her left right and centre
I loved the look and loved the vibe from Harry and Meghan. It gives me so much joy to see Salty Island reaction to a very much happy and in love Harry. Harry thriving destroys their narrative of Harry wanting to return to their small island and leave his wife/children because he prefers being the fab 3 with Baldy and Mumbles…I mean really
I THOUGHT that had to be Abigail Spencer! She wore a polka-dot dress to H&M’s wedding, too. Another one Keen copied, as did Pip (in baby blue, which I believe she wore to Louis’ christening? )
I think SHE looks good, but the black top is too severe for spring, imho. So I don’t really care for the outfit.
Aw come on. Black and white is super glam and classic
I love them so much. That’s the post 😍😭
I just cannot help but smile and feel better about the world when I see their joy and happiness. So glad they found each other. Love them!
@Janebee
This is such a pure & generous thought. And its why I hv no doubt tht H&M will continue to succeed as a loving couple and in all their endeavors, bcos the powerful & positive energy from folks like u & me & millions more around the world will always succeed in drowning out the weak, negative energy of lowlife naysayers.
@Charm ♥️🙌
When the attacks started after the Oceana tour, I would google her name every morning to make she was okay, and will check again in the evening on the bus ride home. I was so worried that she would not survive with so much negative energy being put out in the world against her. So, I’m happy to see her alive and happy and thriving.
@Athena how nice of you to check on our Duchess, to this day l worry about their safety. God keeps them safe and healthy.
Same. They are so happy, and it shows.
They both look so carefree, unbothered and in love. I’m so happy for Harry and Meghan and I hope they continue to prosper. No matter how much the haggard harpies on Salt Island try they can’t bring down the Sussex’s and their sweet family.
Love wins.
When you look at these pictures compared to the movie premier last week, the difference in how genuinely happy this couple is vs Willy and Waity is wild. Willy and Waity look visibly strained around each other whereas these two radiate happiness when together.
Yes, they do radiate happiness when together. It is a thing of beauty.
When a man chooses to fiddle with his bow tie rather than help his wife up the stairs, well. Having said that he didn’t help her down the icy steps of a plane when she was about 8 months pregnant either, so nothing new there.
@Elizabeth Regina,
William was fiddling with his bow tie? Wow. So Kate’s getting the scarf treatment. Her stans loved when he did it to Meghan and now he’s doing it to his own wife. I love to see it. 😂
I know!!! I am so glad that they are happy and so in love!! It’s amazing how beautiful they look together as it’s apparent that their love is genuine and unconditional. They fully support each other and their love has no bounds!!
It’s a beautiful sight to see them so happy!!! I wish nothing but the very best for both of them.
Meghan’s dressed up because Harry’s team had a charity event. It’s good to see them happy and free. Anybody who thinks they want to go back to royal life is delusional.
In fact, Harry & Meghan, along with Los Padres, were the co-hosts and sponsors of the charity polo event.
It’s kind of ironic that every time we see Harry and Meghan it’s for charity meanwhile Baldy and Mumbles attend anything that makes them look Hollywood.
Their stans try to say that they do a lot of their appearances for charity ‘behind the scenes’. Well wouldn’t it be better to donate the cost of say, the pair of earrings to charity instead rather than let them close?
*snort*
Pull the other leg, Stans. You get that the royal family publishes their “work” for the year, ostensibly to lull the British public into believing they should still get tax money, right?
Of course you don’t get it, you think Bill and Kitty are couple goals.
She looks so HAPPY.
Which after what she was put through, is lovely to see.
I second this. And call me heartless and petty but the more joy and happiness I see on her and Harry, the more I enjoy the misery I see on the other two across the pond
@Over It
Ohhhhh me too!
But to keep karma at bay (by not wishing ill for others, for my own sake) I just say: the Universe is unfolding as it should.
And SO PRETTY, that bold lip! Hat! Wavy hair! Love it.
Has her hair ever been this long? Anyway, that’s a sweet photo of their kiss.
Meghan always had a head full of hair. In her dating life with Harry her hair was this long if not longer. Her hair was this length in her engagement photos. She cut her hair as a working royal. Glad to see her letting it grow out again. She wears long hair well and her hair is very glossy and luxurious .
Her hair is so luxurious we got people making songs about it LOL. Her hair is beautiful. Every time I see a comment say she needs to cut it I get lowkey annoyed inside (but of course people are allowed their opinion)
She does not need a cut. And it is gloriously long. I wonder if she would ever donate it. Mama needs a wiglet, lol. (I got dibs, Khate!)
She has extensions in her hair. MY SIL is a flight attendant and had her on a flight, two months so she got a very close look at her. She has extensions, but so does every other celebrity, its actually very common.
Yeah, this totally happened…🙄
It really did, lol. Why would I lie? She was traveling to Chicago first class from LA. When you’re a flight attendant, you have celebrities on your flights.
But the delusion from the stans is real, I guess 🤷♀️
Troll
It is so joyful to see them living their best life and dreams away from the toxicity in the UK. Living, loving surrounded by those you love most is the only way to thrive. Continued good wishes for this authentic couple.
The trolls are up early today.
If she had to limit her clothes to colors and patterns that Diana had never worn, she’d be naked all the time.
They’re mad because the most recent pictures of Kate didn’t land the way they wanted them to. And Will was indifferent towards her.
Those pics backfired. I saw so many non-royal drama watchers commenting on how aged Kate looked in the original photos compared to the Photoshop versions in the British press and royal fan pages.
I’m curious,
Did Keeny ever wear polka dot print before Meghan?
Almost every polka dot outfit she’s worn (except for like 2 outfits) was after Meghan rocked that maroon polka dot dress from & other stories.
She posed in a blue polka dot dress with George on the steps to mimic Diana. She wore a black and white polka dot micro mini dress while pregnant with George. She’s worn quite a few.
Didn’t she wear polka-dot to Philip’s memorial, or was that another print?!🤔
She will wear this now including the bold red lipstick. However, look is very distinctive. Guess we’ll see Kate at a polo game soon. Has she been to one since Archie snub?
Keen has worn the *exact* same* dress Abigail wore to Meg & Harry’s wedding. Pip has the *exact* same* dress in baby blue (worn to Louis’ christening)l
Interesting that the DM article, with a billion photos, was actually gushing at how radiant Meghan looked, how loving H&M were together, etc., etc. Of course, they had to tack on some bits at the very end about the possible documentary and Netflix’s “pound of flesh,” but this was practically the same gushing they give to W&K.
Don’t worry, I’m sure Angela Troll-Levin will be along soon to tell us that “Harry looks miserable and not the same person I once knew” and its all because of his “Hollywood actress” wife.
I feel like they sometimes do that to antagonise Willie and Keen. The DM know that Willie and Keens fragile ego can’t cope seeing Meghan and harry thrive, so it’s probably there as a threat to get them to provide more content.
That’s hilarious they instantly fixated on that because this look is so clearly inspired by Audrey Hepburn. Like I’m a fashion sense-less straight dude and simply can recognize the iconic hat and shades combo.
HeyJude, that’s who I thought of, too, when I saw her. Stylish and classy. (I loved Audrey Hepburn)
She looks incredible! The red lip with the glossy waves just make the whole outfit POP. When I saw the pics of Meghan with Abigail Spencer in the black with white polka dots, I laughed out loud. There’s a bitter woman on Salty Isle who’s snarling and throwing color matched books at her vision board right now. Bets on when we see a side part with sausage curls?
Enough fashion. These polo pics warm my heart because they prove how thoroughly happy Harry and Meghan are, how much they’re enjoying life TOGETHER. Even when Harry’s loving sport, he and his real brother are supporting good causes. They are surrounded and supported by good friends and chosen family. I hope they’re banking all this good feeling for the days coming up when they’re going to be objectified and vilified. 🤞🏼🤞🏼
I agree! I love the red lip, the wavy side-part hair, the polka dots and especially the big hat. It is absolutely smashing.
But Poor Keen. She woke up this morning to this. To be sure, she has to be feeling some things. How and when to copy? Her Jubbly wardrobe is probably set. However, there is probably still time to appear as Polo Megs for Will’s B-day. He’d probably drool over that, too.
Also, are there photos of Abigal Spencer at the polo for Keen to reference as well? Remember that Keen copied Abigail’s polka dot wedding dress from H&M’s wedding, so we know Abigail is also on Keen’s mood board.
Oh I had to look up Abigail Spencer’s wedding dress and yes, Keen wore that to take family photos with Charles!
Is Abigail’s dress the exact same one as Khate’s funeral dress? If so, I’m ALL for it! At first I disliked Meghan’s top (but thought she looked stunning everywhere else) BECAUSE it reminded me of Keen’s Phillip Memorial Preen dress, but now that I know they miiight be serving her copykeening back to her, it’s just too good. She also wore another “Khaite” item, which is perfection, and I’ve always loved her air heart sunglasses (which reminds me that I lost mine and need another pair).
People keep mentioning Abigail Spencer, but I can’t see her. Was she at the polo match this weekend too? Is she in the pictures above? I scrolled again but I can’t seem to find her.
I googled it and found these pics: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd4357pswI0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
They’re both wearing polka dots but the outfits are pretty different.
I can’t get over how tiny Abigail Spencer is. She makes Meghan look tall.
@Bettyrose Thanks for the link! Abigail Spencer looks beautiful, and I LOVE her shoes!
Meghan is wearing shorts or culottes not a skirt.
This polo event was in aid of local charities supporting the environment, mental health & food insecurity so very much their themes. But it had a dress code so think that’s why Meghan was more dressy than other polo matches.
Meghan looked chic & VERY happy. Her hair looks so glossy as well. I know the tabloid reporters & people in the palace who get off on abusing Meghan are pressed. Her sperm donor will be too so going by previous history Toxic markle will be wheeled out soon. Yawn.
Apparently the palace is saying bbc shouldn’t focus on H&M at any jubilee events. Looking at these pictures I can see why..
Yes, it’s definitely shorts and not a skirt l I really like this outfit. These people are pathetic, Harry and Meghan are it, the palace could put them in the basement and all eyes would still want to look at them because this is what true happiness and the it factor looks like. The Windsors really f up big time
She is glowing and finally doesn’t have to choose subdued looks not to outshine certain somebodies. She can look as beautiful and as glamorous as she wants and I am so happy for her! Also, I am sure H still cannot believe how lucky he is!
She’s definitely giving Pretty Woman. I love the look!
That’s what I thought too. Love the look.
Love Meghan’s hair and make up. The shade of her lipstick is stunning!
Right? Her lipstick shade is perfect.
It’s so hard for me to find the right warm shade like this for my skin tone. She looks radiant and I’m so happy to see her shine brighter than ever.
Not for nothing, but her lipstick color looks cool toned to me.
How refreshing to see a royal couple who are genuinely in love and want to be around (and all over!) each other. No grimacing hand-holding here! They really are so sweet together, so happy, so carefree.
Though I’m waiting for someone from the Fail or some other rag insisting that Meghan’s expression when she’s greeting the baby is really mocking Kate. Or that by merely being around a baby, Meghan is trying to steal Kate’s mythical early childhood agenda. And I’m looking forward to seeing Kate in a similar polka dot blouse with puffier sleeves and a giant pussy bow. Gotta overcompensate.
I love her hair. I actually really like her makeup and accessories as well. I’m not huge on polka dots though – I find they can make people look kind of costumey. I didn’t like it when Diana wore so many, or when Kate wears them… Meghan’s are probably the better looking option of the three but it’s a trend I wish would stay away.
@Erinn I love polka dots! But much bigger in scale, or multi colored for me. I do have a sleeveless top in black/white of the same scale pictured here, but it feels “old” and too formal for me most of the time.
@Janetdr
I love polka dots too! I think they’re so glamorous in a whimsical kind of way. They’re sweet but chic at the same time.
I like polka dots too, although they can go really really right or really wrong, and whimsical is a good way to describe them, which is why they are an odd choice for a memorial service. For polo, though, yeah v cute.
She looks so happy and glowing. I am so glad that they were able to escape and are just living their best lives right now.
She’s so beautiful
💯 fact. And she is glowing with complete happiness. It does my heart wonders to see this on her.
Love those pics of the kiss. They look so happy and I hope they continue to bloom. Love her hat – she look so good in hats. Not crazy about the skirt and how it works with top but mixing it a bit is good. All good fashionistas do that. Beautiful way to begin my morning – with happy news.
It’s actually shorts. It’s hard to tell but in one photo where she’s walking up the stairs to give out the prizes you can clearly see the split of shorts.
I totally agree about the kiss. I love how Harry swoops in there, under the hat, to kiss her. Those two are 🔥
She looks wealthy and chic and adorable. I agree with Amy Bee above. Anyone who thinks she’d go back to royal life is delusional. I loved seeing her with Abigail. They’re surrounded by people who are rooting for them and it’s wonderful to see.
Completely. Harry may always have a sense of obligation (guilt) to have to return and “serve” with the royal family, but after days like this, every inch of Meghan screams AYFKM, absolutely not.
@Molly, we don’t know that’s what Harry feels. He’s been in therapy to decompress and to recover from his cult-like upbringing and his family’s betrayals. I truly doubt Harry feels guilty of anything in connection with the toxic British royals.
Plus Meghan loves her husband, and respects his grandmother, and his heritage. Meg is surely able to separate those on Salty Isle who are nasty and racist from those who are not. She still has friends in Britain, many of whom she knew pre-Harry. That said, neither Harry nor Meg are gonna stand for any of the toxic abuse and rota gaslighting.
Meg is free and thriving. Harry is free, at peace, thriving and happy. Harry is living his and his mother’s dream life in California, with amazing Meghan! Thee Mega Meghan whom many are inspired by, aspire to emulate, to be, to be near, to know, and/or deeply admire for her realness and her genuine heart. ♥️ Meg is the bee’s knees!
Well, hello gentlemen! RAWR. Meghan looks beautiful!
Hell yes. Nacho and polo Harry , I can totally understand their wives train of thought. Lol.yum
I’d be pleased as punch to be around all those fit, gorgeous polo guys. Can feel the positive energy there.
She looks like a million dollars. Giving that monied vibe but also just glow-ing!!! I love the red lip, the side part and sleek, sexy waves, the hat. I love that one of her besties, Abigail, was there. I love the smokin’ hot chemistry with her Ginger Prince and her friendly ease with the other polo teammates. I love how they are always walking the walk with their charitable endeavors. And, most of all, I love their happiness and freedom from the sunken place. The Sussexes are living their best lives and I love that for them.
(Shall we take a guess on which Kkkeen stalker will wear a side part and soft waves at the jubbly?! 🤨)
I agree. She looks like she lives in a house with 18 bathrooms.
Whew! Madam Duchess is looking goodtt!!
🎶Legs and hips and body, body! Let’s get ’em girls!!🎶!
Lol that Kandi song been driving my timeline crazy.
That song is amazing because it’s kinda…clunky and not good? Yet so catchy.
I hate the outfit. Sorry, it’s bad. And the comparison to Pretty Woman? Yikes.
It cuts her in half in the worst possible way. Not a fan.
It might seem that way in the photos that only show her torso, but in the full length photos where you can see her legs and the total proportion of the outfit, she looks very nice. What I like the most about how Meghan approaches her outfits is that she’s very considered in putting the look together, but then forgets about it and goes on with total confidence.
I don’t get the comparison. In Pretty Woman, it was a polka dot sleeveless dress, not a blouse with sleeves and culottes. The hat is completely different also.
There’s also the shorts suit from Pretty Woman, where the shorts are cut exactly like these.
She looks happy, glowing and in love so that is already the win.
But i really cannot say i like this outfit, it’s giving me middle age soccer mom but uber rich vibes.
It’s adorable to me. Only a few women could pull this off- Meghan is one.
As an aside, not related to your comment – I suspect there will be a lot of comments about how “short and thick” Meghan is and how she shouldn’t wear clothes like this. That’s one of my pet peeves that seems to gain traction about discussions of her clothes lately – her not having the “right figure” for her outfits. Meghan has a lovely figure and doesn’t need to pretend to have a long torso for that.
There’s obviously no real comparison or correlation with Pretty Woman, it’s just a cute polka-dot related outfit which is peripherally related.
This fits nicely and doesn’t cut her off. She looks great.
She’s short waisted naturally with long legs. Which unfortunately designers don’t design for. I know as it’s the same problem I have (without having as great a figure as her). But this means separates probably fit better than fitted dresses where the waist hits the hips
I mean, Meghan herself said she didn’t think she had the figure for those kinds of dresses (fitted longline) that Victoria Beckham designed, but then she wore that turquoise one and looked phenomenal. So I think a lot of the concerns about her clothes fitting is hand-wringing, personally (and most of it the same trolls who scream about not body-shaming Kate), but that’s just my opinion (I’m not meaning you of course).
Agreed. So many people here keep saying she shouldn’t wear clothes because of her body type and I am like um no. She looks great. And in full length pics she looks fantastic.
I’m into it. She looks really good. Love the shorts. Love the kiss with Harry. Love the twinning with her bestie. Besties can wear the same clothes and it’s all good.
Meghan puts together looks she owns whether other people like her choices or not. She wears confidence with her outfits and handles her business. More women need to follow suit and stop letting bullcrap rules diminish their choices. Own the look and rock out. If Meghan had worried about the opinion of others her iconic wedding dress wouldn’t have happened.
A little too much twinning IMO, I remember doing that in elementary school with friends but these are women in their early 40s? Honestly if I’d seen this I would’ve ran back in the house and changed first but maybe they didn’t drive there together? Its a polo match yet meghans red lip, dramatic part and hat look fussy, like something Amal Clooney would do like her golden globes long white gloves-reminds me of Taylor swift while dating hiddles- recreating scenes in movies she’s seen like pretty woman. She was a drama kid, playing dress up must be her thing & fun for her.
Honestly Meghan looks glowing and incredibly happy, thats what makes this work. dont remember her being this happy watching him play in the UK-what a difference removing toxic people from your life will do
Sorry @Meg, but you’re sounding like you’re doing the most here. On the invite for this charity match, they specifically mentioned hats. I think Meghan is having a bit of fun with the look, like she’s not taking it too seriously, including matching with her friend. There was some criticism about her wearing shorts to one of the first matches, so she’s been wearing shorts ever since, every variety of shorts. Meghan doesn’t generally seem like a hat person ( except for beanies and her white fedora), and I don’t really like the royal hats, but she actually looks really good in this one. I think the Pretty Woman reference is more because of the sense of fun from the event, because the looks are very different, except for the polka dots/ hats element. Anyway, think she looks great.
I have no problem with Kate as a human. I think from seeing pictures when she was younger, she looked healthier. I pity her now because she has been reduced to wearing butt pads to appear to have a derrière. While she looks older than 40, I chalk it up to genes. Some folks just age faster than other. I wish her well.
^^ LOL, maybe you made a detour into the wrong thread. This one is NOT about creepy someone cosplaying a continent away from sunny southern California.
her hat is fine…and i don’t feel cringe or embarrassment in the video.
WOW, she’s so glam but it just seems effortless. THAT is style. Adore the red lip!
Everyone looks like they’re having a lot of fun. It honestly looks like the Jubbly is the furthest thing from their minds!
Nacho always have Harry’s back and I’m sure Harry would do the same for him.
He was one of the few guys that openly supported him and was not a fair weather friend.
Some how he is always in the background of the Sussexes polo kisses.
It great to see Meghan and Harry relax and happy, their house must be at times a mad house, dogs and children.
So I think it’s funny right because I love the top half of the outfit, hair, hat and makeup included but I’m not crazy about the bottom half but Meghan has something about her that even when I wouldn’t wear what she’s wearing or I don’t think it’s the best fit, she still looks amazing in it. I think it’s her innate self confidence and being settled in herself but that is certainly what I envy. Great to see them as always
She looks cute and glam. Very movie star, lol. And most of all happy.
I LOVE this look on Meghan. Someone said shes in her “rich B era” and though that’s not the most refined way of putting it, it’s so true. It really is giving Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman but it totally works for her!
(Also, I lowkey love that she keeps wearing that Khaite label. Maybe that’s because it would be too sweet and ironic if someone tried to copykeen a label called “Khaite”? LOL,)
^^ It’s been labeled Meghan’s rich billionaire philanthropist era. Yay!!! I’m loving Meg’s rich diva Montecito SB Polo Mom vibes! In reality though, she’s just fully back in her element, thriving in her Cali roots, being herself as she’s always been, surrounded by those who know and love her best.
Meghan once posted, in all her savvy brilliance, these words of wisdom on her original Instagram: “Find Your Tribe, Love Them Hard.”
She’s reaping all that she sows. 💞
I love the tribe quote. Meghan’s tribe and husband gave her options away from the toxic mess in England. She is in her element and I’m happy her children get a happy content mom.
According to Express tabloid, the black belt is also Khaite.
Love the Tribe quote.
Thanks very much Kaiser, I couldn’t figure out why her look seemed so familiar. I got to say, Meghan pulls this off nicely, I love casual Meg, but this one is also nice. Her and Harry should just head straight home and close the door for the rest of the weekend. Lol. These two make me feel like I am missing out in something.lol I so love their love for each other and the fact that they never hide it. Couples goals.
^^ Yep, @Over It, we missing ‘It’ and them a lot, especially on the public stage. I’m just so happy for them that they have this love and happiness together. For sure, I’m missing out. I’d love to experience that Cali SB/ Montecito lifestyle with a forever soulmate. Chef’s kiss 💋 M&H’s love is fire, like the Song of Solomon verse described! 🔥 They’ve worked hard for what they have together, because nothing this good comes easy.
They would definitely be sharing more with kind supporters, but they have to guard and protect as much of their lives as they can from the bitter haters, thirsty rota, deranged stalkers, and jealous naysayers.
Praying for their protection and safety always. The stars aligned for a reason. Go Meghan & Harry!!! Let your light continue to shine. 💖
Love it. The hat and sunglasses are very Audrey Hepburn-esque.
And what IS the secret to Meghan Markle’s healthy hair?
Meg gets the thick curly locks from the Ragland side, honestly. Clearly, she has great genes overall. Plus, healthy living in mind, body and spirit. Nurturing and caring for herself with wisdom, discipline, and gratitude. Staying present and purposeful. Good eating. Vitamins, love, water, moisturizer, sex, sitting peacefully under a tree 🌴, exercise, giving back, working hard, meditation, living with soulful purpose, spreading love. #LoveWins
Smices, Hey Jude said as much above and I agreed. Audrey Hepburn was always stylish and classy.
I love how triggered the ashen are over this latest round of pictures. She looks sensational and no amount of trolling or pretending she doesn’t look it is going to help them sleep better. Pure classic elegance, buttery skin, silken tresses… shout out to Doria for the ageless genes.
#StayMadUglies
^^ Here, here @Sunrae. You are on target! ☑️ 💯🥰
She looks great to me! Love the hat and the hair. Very “rich wife” vibes which she is lol and to me, she’s leaning into it a lot more. Which is fine to me because there’s been some fun fashions to look at/talk about.
She looks awesome here. The outfit is fun and cute and she’s rocking the hat. She’s reminding me a little of Amal Clooney (that’s a good thing), I think it’s the way she’s styled her hair.
@original penguin. I think it’s the lip too. Amal always seems to wear an eye catching red lip kinda like Gwen Stefani.
Celebitchy is going to be busy moderating all these trolls early this morning. Although I suppose the Brits have been up with no place to whine for several hours except the comment section on Twitter and the Daily Fail. Pay me attention now!!!!
So many bitter Bettie’s today. They were big mad. They were whining about her kissing Harry, or presenting the trophy, or something else. These people were mad she was smiling and looking cute in the California sunshine.
She is stunning head to toe. I love this look so much. She looks so easy and comfortable but so very glamorous as well. I can’t wait to see Kate try to pull off the giant hat and red lip👀. The kiss was on fire and I do not mind the pics of handsome men to top it off 🙂
Damn that kiss is hot. That is all.
She is so photogenic! She looks so beautiful
She really is photogenic. When people were posting pics from the wedding on their anniversary a few days ago, I was really struck by how lovely Meghan looked in so many of the photos.
she is very photogenic😍
These two make a second kiss look like a full on make out session haha. The kiss was definitely hot.
Meghan looked amazing and SO happy.
This is effortless chic. Perfect for the occasion. She looks happy, relaxed and amazing. No amount of trolling will discount that.
Dee, you nailed Meghan’s style. She is always effortlessly chic.
^^ Yep. 👍 That’s Meghan all the way and what she embodies: Elegant, effortless chic. Poise, grace, presence, heart, energy, and spirited fun. Harry couldn’t believe his eyes when they first met, or his luck when he won Meg’s heart. 💘
Did you guys see the video where Harry steps out of line looking closely at the first team player who got his award from Meg and then leaned in for kisses on each cheek? I think alpha male Harry said, “That’s enough now.” Probably, Harry said it with a smile, but he weren’t kidding. Meghan belongs to him! Meg looks like a luscious million dollar snack, but only Harry can indulge. Everyone else can only look, wish, hope, dream, and/or be inspired.
I like to think this hat is one of the ones she probably bought when she was still a senior royal when she thought she might have to wear it to one of the formal church services, so instead she wore it to watch Harry play polo. She looks like a rich American preppy housewife and I don’t hate it. She looks happy and if she wants to wear a big dramatic sunhat, she can and the BRF can do nothing about it!
At least she’s smart enough to know to wear a big dramatic sunhat outdoors where it belongs.
Wow, she looks extra stunning in this retro style! I love the whole look.
Harry’s body language reads “I’m on alert with my woman.” His protective nature would make it hard to be papped with Meghan and their children.
Someone is giving a masterclass in winning at life! I am here for the hat and hair. And that kiss. So happy for them.
She’s so stunning!!
Girlfriend looks fabulous. Dassit.
Geez, these people have nerve complaining about stuff. They are all out of touch, smh!
Seems like you missed the way to the daily fail comment section. LOL!
Sheree dear, on the way back to the Daily Fail, you might want to check a mirror to see what the venom and jealously is doing for your looks. That seems to be a lot of anger at people raising money for charity and living their lives. You seem like you don’t like them, yet somehow you just couldn’t resist clicking on the article and posting about them.
Troll
The hat makes it look costume-y but love the hair/makeup.
Meghan was more dressed up because she was a co-host of the match, which was to benefit three local charities. She looked glam. Don’t generally like her in hats but she looked really cute in that one and everyone looked like they had a fun time.
Glad to to see them looking so well & happy.
Princess Meghan looks radiant, and I love her entire outfit. As with all things Meghan, the bitter Karens are having a meltdown 🤣
The pic with Meg in front of the baby: now that’s how you take an open mourned happy photo. Kate take notes.
And the fact that everyone else also has a smile as well. Meghan is manic grinning by herself.
*isn’t manic grinning by herself.
Having read all your comments, I went to the Daily Mail online to see all the photos. She looked great!! Has her pre baby figure back, the skirt, blouse and belt are flattering to her short waist figure and she is bare legged with those great shoes that emphasize her toned legs. There is nothing to criticize or nitpick here IMO. Love how the hat casts those lovely shadows! I’m never shy about offering constructive criticism, but not here .
Hollywood glamor from a real life Angeleno. Often imitated, never duplicated.
She looks dynamite. Old Hollywood glamour done modern. The red lip really suits her, too. Warning, BRF – the Sussexes are bringing sexy to the Jublee – it’s time you see what a royal couple look like when they REALLY have the hots for each other. Buttons and Bald Angry Bird, pay attention!
What I love about her look is that while she looks so glam in it, it’s easily accessible to most of us. Anyone could get a polka dot blouse and white culotte shorts. However, she just has her own charisma and style that makes it stand out. Also, she’s just so gorgeous.
Yes, her attention to little details finishes this look. The hat and belt work so well , her sunglasses, her lipstick, her beautiful shirt. I didn’t recognize it was Meghan for a second when I saw this the first time. She looks like she over it moved on from BRF.
If anyone follows the kibbe style image id, I think Meghan is in the ‘gamine’ family. I think she’s either a ‘soft’ or ‘flamboyant’ gamine but she seems to prefer to dress like she’s in the ‘natural’ family.
Here she looks like she’s dressed as if she’s in the ‘theatrical romantic’ family. I think that’s why the outfit looks separate from her.
Her smile, confidence and overall attractiveness saves any “bad” outfit she may have so she’s good either way. But I would personally love to see her dressed in a ‘soft gamine’ outfit.
Sublimely gorgeous. It truly does bring me joy to see an escape from colonialism and racism inside those closest to you,, to a life filled with love. There’s still a whole system to tackle, but they do their part to continue to make positive changes to the world. That comes to mind as I keep reading of her look is that of “wealthy” and that’s what she can afford and earned, but in my own experience as a WOC, I have the pressure of being in the uniform of going between the two worlds I operate in daily. I can’t be the leggings mom at school conferences, because my kid’s being a kid is weaponized and stereotyped against us. So while I’m seeing this from my perspective, if I were going to a polo match it would be tough to be anything less than wealthy woman amongst wealthy polo crowds.
I may be making more of it than what is is, but I’m chuckling that for years of Kate’s sausage curls (and lack of … sophistication?), she’s been “all-in” with the sleek, straight hair that was more M’s trademark.
So then Meghan turns around and take’s Kate’s “sausage curls” and shows how how it should have been done – glamourous, elegant, and sophisticated!
Meghan’s hat and sunglasses will look awful on Kate, especially with a red lip. Will Kate unleash this look at the Jubbly, I wonder? Or in Wales?
Kate couldn’t pull this off. Meghan has a grace that cannot be imitated.
She’s just effortlessly glamorous. Beautiful pics, and beautiful couple!
Her outfit is effortlessly elegant, casual, and suits the occasion. I love how Meghan always plays with new styles and just looks so confident and unbothered! And her skin and hair are so lush! H&M’s charity work is wonderful to see, and I made a donation to WCK this weekend. So great to be a part of a positive movement : )
Spectacularly luminous.
She looks gorgeous!!, just lovely.
Meghan’s hair, skintone, and lips with that red color is to die for-I am so happy inside to see them both relaxed and thriving on their own two feet-I feel at peace because the world has some very dark and evil situations right now going on-To see them this way makes me feel a tinge of peace and well-being in this incertain world of ours-God will continue to bless and keep the Sussex family safe .
I absolutely love the gold in her belt against her blouse, so stylish. Gorgeous couple.
Meghan radiates an inner glow, and as usual simply beautiful. May that inner peace remain an important faucet in her and her family’s lives.
On a less important note, the fashion cycle seems to be in the year 1990, while innovative Megan put a further retro twist with the addition of the hat and of course the make up.
Simply beautiful.