“Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant & Kyle Mooney left SNL” links
  • May 23, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant & Kyle Mooney are all leaving Saturday Night Live. I’m bummed about Kate & Aidy, but I’m sure they’ve got plenty of work lined up, right? Right?!?!? [Dlisted]
Jessica Chastain & Ralph Fiennes’s new movie looks interesting. [LaineyGossip]
The trailer for gay rom-com My Fake Boyfriend. [OMG Blog]
Emily Blunt is doing a Netflix movie. [Just Jared]
Review of Men – I want to see this! [Pajiba]
I could see Jared Leto in all of this, which probably isn’t the best aesthetic. [Go Fug Yourself]
Elon Musk continues to be disgusting and broke. [Gawker]
Catholic archbishop bans Nancy Pelosi from communion, which just reminds me that the Catholic Church needs to pay taxes. [Towleroad]
What is the biggest tourist faux pas in Europe? [Buzzfeed]
Does an Unexpected star have a Nazi tattoo? [Starcasm]
Kelly Bensimon is still around & wearing a bikini. [Egotastic]
Fala Chen’s Armani is so good! [RCFA]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to ““Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant & Kyle Mooney left SNL” links”

  1. Becks1 says:
    May 23, 2022 at 12:30 pm

    Aidy is probably my favorite current cast member so I’m bummed about this. I feel like for her, Kate and Pete though they’ve probably just outgrown it?

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      May 23, 2022 at 2:11 pm

      Well, how many times can Kate brilliantly play a highly qualified presidential candidate with soul crushing results? I hope to see her in lots of quality projects going forwards. I liked Aidy’s show about Portland. I’m looking forward to seeing what both of them do in the future.

      Reply
      • ME says:
        May 23, 2022 at 2:14 pm

        Just thinking about Kate’s Justin Bieber impersonation cracks me up everytime. She was so spot on with that !

      • kirk says:
        May 23, 2022 at 6:05 pm

        I love Kate. Looking forward to more of her projects outside SNL. The Spy Who Dumped Me movie with Mila Kunis was absolutely hilarious. My son even liked the chick flick; we usually watch action and thrillers.

        The Justin Bieber impersonations are a crack up. Also killer is the Madame Vivelda SNL sketch with Adele.

  2. ME says:
    May 23, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    Pete is named one of Time’s 100 most influential. I just don’t get it. Who/what has he influenced? He wasn’t even on SNL that much anyways. He’s done a few movies, but nothing super big. Most of the attention he gets is because of the women he dates.

    Reply
    • shanaynay says:
      May 23, 2022 at 12:49 pm

      I’m with you. I will never understand the big hoopla about him.

      Reply
      • Jan90067 says:
        May 23, 2022 at 12:57 pm

        Never found him funny. Always reminded me of Fallon, laughing and breaking the skit to get the attention.

        Mooney…not much of a loss IMO. Don’t remember him doing that much at all except Baby Yoda (after someone had to point that out lol)

        Aidy and Kate will be huge losses. They, along with Cecily, Heidi, and Cholé carry the show for the most part.

        I wish they’d get rid of that misogynistic homophobe Ché instead, and move the earth to keep Aidy and Kate even part time.

      • Sue E Generis says:
        May 23, 2022 at 1:15 pm

        @Jan90067 I read last week that Che is leaving soon as well. I’m glad. I don’t think he’s funny at all and he’s always completely phoning it in.

    • Eloise says:
      May 23, 2022 at 12:54 pm

      He’s influential in that he speaks a lot about mental illness

      Reply
      • ME says:
        May 23, 2022 at 1:12 pm

        Ok fair enough, but he’s been doing that for years. Why is he on the list specifically this year though? I really think it has to do with the attention he’s getting from dating Kim. Oddly enough, Kris Jenner is also on the list. I heard one of the people in charge of making the list has a Kardashian connection (used to work for them or one of their companies or something).

    • Coco says:
      May 23, 2022 at 1:33 pm

      ..

      Reply
    • Tiffany:) says:
      May 23, 2022 at 1:39 pm

      I agree. It didn’t seem like he was even in that many sketches when he was on SNL. He’d occasionally pop up on a video skit or Weekend Update, but not that often. His send off moment was him just talking about Lorne, because he himself didn’t have memorable characters on the show.

      Reply
      • ME says:
        May 23, 2022 at 2:13 pm

        Just goes to show you how fake everything really is. It’s not always the ones with the most talent and work ethic that make it big. It’s all about hype and who you know. The Kardashians have a lot of connections, now Pete has those same connections.

    • kirk says:
      May 23, 2022 at 3:24 pm

      I loved Pete’s ‘Chad’ skits. Such a worthy meme that it should have been used way more; much funnier than a lot of Kenan Thompson’s tired routines. And his pop-culture raps are crazy, like turning Game of Thrones tribute into Grace and Frankie. Complex has posted a few memorable skits.

      Reply
      • Ionio says:
        May 23, 2022 at 4:31 pm

        Pete Davison is hilarious and I love the Chad skits as well. I think he’s on SNL a good deal and every time he does something, it is usually pretty spot on. I also like the attention he is brought on to mental health and his humility.

      • Christine says:
        May 23, 2022 at 9:39 pm

        I am in the same camp with you two.

        We can all be snarky to our hearts’ content, but Pete Davidson will still be a name people know in 50 years, and he’s been heartbreakingly honest about mental health. He is a force of good.

      • Mimi says:
        May 24, 2022 at 8:28 am

        Omf chad killed me. Okay.

    • lucy2 says:
      May 23, 2022 at 3:59 pm

      That seems a bit ridiculous, and it does seem that the majority of the attention on him is from his dating life.

      Reply
    • fritanga says:
      May 23, 2022 at 7:56 pm

      The Time thing is a PR flack’s dream, nothing more. Davidson has been flogging his mental health issues for sympathy for years now, while at the same time being even a bigger famewhore than his current girlfriend. I guess he is on the Fallon trajectory, although I will admit that I used to think Fallon was funny. Davidson, however, is not. He’s great at glomming onto people who are far more talented than he is, and his PR people (probably paid for by Lorne Michaels) have labored mightily for years to make him happen. I guess they and he think the time is ripe for him to make his move into the big time. As he’s not attractive, funny, or an even passable actor, wonder how that will turn out.

      Reply
  3. JanetDR says:
    May 23, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    Really going to miss Kate and Aidy especially. I thought that Pete looked the best he ever had in that clip.

    Reply
  4. Curious says:
    May 23, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    Interested is thoughts – whose acting do you prefer?? Joseph or Ralph Fiennes??

    I’ve always liked Ralph – very versatile actor imo. Looooved The Constant Gardener

    Reply
    • shanaynay says:
      May 23, 2022 at 1:11 pm

      Ralph! I’m a huge fan of his. Also, I find him super sexy!

      Reply
    • Still in My Robe says:
      May 23, 2022 at 4:27 pm

      Thank you!! Ralph is *so* hot in the Constant Gardener—glad I’m not alone in that opinion. Wish it weren’t such a devastating movie—I’d definitely watch it more often just to watch him. (Not to at all detract from the other terrific performances in the movie. Rachel Weisz and others are incredible, too.)

      Reply
    • LightPurple says:
      May 24, 2022 at 7:54 am

      The Constant Gardener was a devasting film.

      Fiennes in In Bruges is absolutely riveting.

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      May 24, 2022 at 8:41 am

      Oh my goodness I re-watched it recently and I had totally forgotten how devastating it is!

      Yes, he is extremely hot in it.

      Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    May 23, 2022 at 12:58 pm

    Not sure about the flared bit in the front of the Armani. I suppose it’s quirky on someone who’s quite thin with a small bust, but on anyone else it would look like they had put the dress on backwards.

    The tourist faux pas list doesn’t seem exclusive to Europe – even here we thank the bus drivers and greet the shopkeepers. But if someone insisted that their Belgian beer be only served in a special Belgian glass, they’d get a serious side-eye. (Truthfully, the side-eye would start even with the order of Belgian beer.)

    Reply
    • Megs283 says:
      May 23, 2022 at 1:46 pm

      IKR. I always say hi to shop owners when I enter, and say goodbye to the bus driver, etc.

      Reply
    • Notjust says:
      May 23, 2022 at 2:35 pm

      I am from Belgium and can confirm that every beer type and brand have their own glasses. But you’ll find that in Germany as well. If the bar or pub doesn’t serve the beer in the right glass, we get confused.

      That said, you would expect your wine to be served in the right glass as well, right?

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        May 23, 2022 at 6:08 pm

        Hmm, a cabernet from California would be served in the same glass as a cabernet from France.

      • kirk says:
        May 23, 2022 at 6:14 pm

        There used to be (maybe still is) a pub in Atlanta that served at least 100 beers and ciders that all came in their own matching brand glass. IIRC the pub was in Little Five Points.

  6. Notjust says:
    May 23, 2022 at 2:32 pm

    As a European I can say that we instantly recognise Americans when they don’t take off their cap/ beanie/ hat indoors. It’s super rude in most of Europe. We get that some people don’t like their hair, but a baseball cap is worse than a bad hair day.

    Reply
  7. HeyKay says:
    May 23, 2022 at 5:23 pm

    Pete Davidson better be careful with his money for his future.
    How long can he ride the KK PR trail?
    I don’t think he is that talented that he will go forward into a long career.

    His career will go more Joe Piscopo (spelling ?) vs. Adam Sandler.

    Reply
  8. Barbie1 says:
    May 23, 2022 at 5:47 pm

    I hate that Aidy, Kate and Kyle are gone. F Pete lol. Lorne firing them is outrageous and typical of him. I’m so pissed off. He fired Adam Sandler among others for no good reason way back when.

    Reply
    • Merricat says:
      May 23, 2022 at 6:20 pm

      Lorne didn’t fire anyone. In fact, he asked them all to stay.

      Reply
    • The Recluse says:
      May 23, 2022 at 8:35 pm

      Kate and Aidy have been there a long time. Frankly, I’m a little surprised that Kenan Thompson is still there. He’s been there the longest – of anyone, I think, but he’s a star player. He may decide it’s time to move on too.
      They have a very large cast of talent who need their chances to find their niches within the show. Hopefully, this will be their chance.

      Reply
  9. stagaroni says:
    May 23, 2022 at 7:30 pm

    I’m going to miss Pete. He has had his share of struggles and has shared them all openly and honestly. We need more people like him reaching out to share their mental health journey. I wish him health, happiness, and much success.

    Reply
  10. HeyKay says:
    May 23, 2022 at 10:10 pm

    How much longer can SNL stay on air, I wonder?

    That is a lot of talent out the door in one season.
    And yet, Michael Che still has a job. Why?

    Colin Jost isn’t much on air but he is head writer, I think, still.
    Btw, I read Colin Jost book. “A very punchable face.” Had some laughs.

    And Keenan is still a solid player. I’d stay and take that Network $$ too. 😀

    Reply
  11. Mimi says:
    May 24, 2022 at 8:24 am

    I like Pete bc he’s brutally honest about his mental health which I 100% relate too and I rly liked his movie king of Staten Island. His raps for SNL were also really good 🤷 I’m gonna miss kyle and Aidy so much! LIL BABY AIDY! Shrill was one of my fav shows, so she’s got a bright future. Kate will be remembered as one of the all time greats’ can’t wait to see what she does next! The alien abduction farewell sketch was perfect.

    Reply
  12. Luma17 says:
    May 24, 2022 at 10:23 am

    Aidy was so good in shrill and her and Kate are so good on SNL. I really hope their careers take off (Seems like most people that leave SNL drop off the face of the earth and occasionally pop up on small sitcom roles ). Kyle has some funny skits. I never thought Pete was funny or got his appeal. I got he has mental illness and talks about it but so do a lot of other people who aren’t dating thirsty celebs. He just seemed like he put in zero effort.

    Reply
  13. Matilda says:
    May 24, 2022 at 11:15 am

    I saw “Men” last week. I loved it! It takes time to think about what you just saw and leaves a lot for interpretation so it’s not for everyone. The actors were amazing, the cinematography and score were beautiful and eerie. So much symbolism and allegory. I’m still thinking of it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment