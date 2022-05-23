“Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant & Kyle Mooney left SNL” links

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant & Kyle Mooney are all leaving Saturday Night Live. I’m bummed about Kate & Aidy, but I’m sure they’ve got plenty of work lined up, right? Right?!?!? [Dlisted]

Jessica Chastain & Ralph Fiennes’s new movie looks interesting. [LaineyGossip]

The trailer for gay rom-com My Fake Boyfriend. [OMG Blog]

Emily Blunt is doing a Netflix movie. [Just Jared]

Review of Men – I want to see this! [Pajiba]

I could see Jared Leto in all of this, which probably isn’t the best aesthetic. [Go Fug Yourself]

Elon Musk continues to be disgusting and broke. [Gawker]

Catholic archbishop bans Nancy Pelosi from communion, which just reminds me that the Catholic Church needs to pay taxes. [Towleroad]

What is the biggest tourist faux pas in Europe? [Buzzfeed]

Does an Unexpected star have a Nazi tattoo? [Starcasm]

Kelly Bensimon is still around & wearing a bikini. [Egotastic]

Fala Chen’s Armani is so good! [RCFA]