“Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant & Kyle Mooney left SNL” links

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant & Kyle Mooney are all leaving Saturday Night Live. I’m bummed about Kate & Aidy, but I’m sure they’ve got plenty of work lined up, right? Right?!?!? [Dlisted]
Jessica Chastain & Ralph Fiennes’s new movie looks interesting. [LaineyGossip]
The trailer for gay rom-com My Fake Boyfriend. [OMG Blog]
Emily Blunt is doing a Netflix movie. [Just Jared]
Review of Men – I want to see this! [Pajiba]
I could see Jared Leto in all of this, which probably isn’t the best aesthetic. [Go Fug Yourself]
Elon Musk continues to be disgusting and broke. [Gawker]
Catholic archbishop bans Nancy Pelosi from communion, which just reminds me that the Catholic Church needs to pay taxes. [Towleroad]
What is the biggest tourist faux pas in Europe? [Buzzfeed]
Does an Unexpected star have a Nazi tattoo? [Starcasm]
Kelly Bensimon is still around & wearing a bikini. [Egotastic]
Fala Chen’s Armani is so good! [RCFA]
Aidy is probably my favorite current cast member so I’m bummed about this. I feel like for her, Kate and Pete though they’ve probably just outgrown it?
Well, how many times can Kate brilliantly play a highly qualified presidential candidate with soul crushing results? I hope to see her in lots of quality projects going forwards. I liked Aidy’s show about Portland. I’m looking forward to seeing what both of them do in the future.
Just thinking about Kate’s Justin Bieber impersonation cracks me up everytime. She was so spot on with that !
I love Kate. Looking forward to more of her projects outside SNL. The Spy Who Dumped Me movie with Mila Kunis was absolutely hilarious. My son even liked the chick flick; we usually watch action and thrillers.
The Justin Bieber impersonations are a crack up. Also killer is the Madame Vivelda SNL sketch with Adele.
Pete is named one of Time’s 100 most influential. I just don’t get it. Who/what has he influenced? He wasn’t even on SNL that much anyways. He’s done a few movies, but nothing super big. Most of the attention he gets is because of the women he dates.
I’m with you. I will never understand the big hoopla about him.
Never found him funny. Always reminded me of Fallon, laughing and breaking the skit to get the attention.
Mooney…not much of a loss IMO. Don’t remember him doing that much at all except Baby Yoda (after someone had to point that out lol)
Aidy and Kate will be huge losses. They, along with Cecily, Heidi, and Cholé carry the show for the most part.
I wish they’d get rid of that misogynistic homophobe Ché instead, and move the earth to keep Aidy and Kate even part time.
@Jan90067 I read last week that Che is leaving soon as well. I’m glad. I don’t think he’s funny at all and he’s always completely phoning it in.
He’s influential in that he speaks a lot about mental illness
Ok fair enough, but he’s been doing that for years. Why is he on the list specifically this year though? I really think it has to do with the attention he’s getting from dating Kim. Oddly enough, Kris Jenner is also on the list. I heard one of the people in charge of making the list has a Kardashian connection (used to work for them or one of their companies or something).
..
I agree. It didn’t seem like he was even in that many sketches when he was on SNL. He’d occasionally pop up on a video skit or Weekend Update, but not that often. His send off moment was him just talking about Lorne, because he himself didn’t have memorable characters on the show.
Just goes to show you how fake everything really is. It’s not always the ones with the most talent and work ethic that make it big. It’s all about hype and who you know. The Kardashians have a lot of connections, now Pete has those same connections.
I loved Pete’s ‘Chad’ skits. Such a worthy meme that it should have been used way more; much funnier than a lot of Kenan Thompson’s tired routines. And his pop-culture raps are crazy, like turning Game of Thrones tribute into Grace and Frankie. Complex has posted a few memorable skits.
Pete Davison is hilarious and I love the Chad skits as well. I think he’s on SNL a good deal and every time he does something, it is usually pretty spot on. I also like the attention he is brought on to mental health and his humility.
I am in the same camp with you two.
We can all be snarky to our hearts’ content, but Pete Davidson will still be a name people know in 50 years, and he’s been heartbreakingly honest about mental health. He is a force of good.
Omf chad killed me. Okay.
That seems a bit ridiculous, and it does seem that the majority of the attention on him is from his dating life.
The Time thing is a PR flack’s dream, nothing more. Davidson has been flogging his mental health issues for sympathy for years now, while at the same time being even a bigger famewhore than his current girlfriend. I guess he is on the Fallon trajectory, although I will admit that I used to think Fallon was funny. Davidson, however, is not. He’s great at glomming onto people who are far more talented than he is, and his PR people (probably paid for by Lorne Michaels) have labored mightily for years to make him happen. I guess they and he think the time is ripe for him to make his move into the big time. As he’s not attractive, funny, or an even passable actor, wonder how that will turn out.
Really going to miss Kate and Aidy especially. I thought that Pete looked the best he ever had in that clip.
Spray tan (thanks, Kim!)
😂
I’m going to miss Kate and Aidy too. Very talented women, I hope good things are ahead for both.
Interested is thoughts – whose acting do you prefer?? Joseph or Ralph Fiennes??
I’ve always liked Ralph – very versatile actor imo. Looooved The Constant Gardener
Ralph! I’m a huge fan of his. Also, I find him super sexy!
Thank you!! Ralph is *so* hot in the Constant Gardener—glad I’m not alone in that opinion. Wish it weren’t such a devastating movie—I’d definitely watch it more often just to watch him. (Not to at all detract from the other terrific performances in the movie. Rachel Weisz and others are incredible, too.)
The Constant Gardener was a devasting film.
Fiennes in In Bruges is absolutely riveting.
Oh my goodness I re-watched it recently and I had totally forgotten how devastating it is!
Yes, he is extremely hot in it.
Not sure about the flared bit in the front of the Armani. I suppose it’s quirky on someone who’s quite thin with a small bust, but on anyone else it would look like they had put the dress on backwards.
The tourist faux pas list doesn’t seem exclusive to Europe – even here we thank the bus drivers and greet the shopkeepers. But if someone insisted that their Belgian beer be only served in a special Belgian glass, they’d get a serious side-eye. (Truthfully, the side-eye would start even with the order of Belgian beer.)
IKR. I always say hi to shop owners when I enter, and say goodbye to the bus driver, etc.
I am from Belgium and can confirm that every beer type and brand have their own glasses. But you’ll find that in Germany as well. If the bar or pub doesn’t serve the beer in the right glass, we get confused.
That said, you would expect your wine to be served in the right glass as well, right?
Hmm, a cabernet from California would be served in the same glass as a cabernet from France.
There used to be (maybe still is) a pub in Atlanta that served at least 100 beers and ciders that all came in their own matching brand glass. IIRC the pub was in Little Five Points.
As a European I can say that we instantly recognise Americans when they don’t take off their cap/ beanie/ hat indoors. It’s super rude in most of Europe. We get that some people don’t like their hair, but a baseball cap is worse than a bad hair day.
Pete Davidson better be careful with his money for his future.
How long can he ride the KK PR trail?
I don’t think he is that talented that he will go forward into a long career.
His career will go more Joe Piscopo (spelling ?) vs. Adam Sandler.
Pete’s whole shtick is the immature dude bro. There’s a shelf life for that.
I hate that Aidy, Kate and Kyle are gone. F Pete lol. Lorne firing them is outrageous and typical of him. I’m so pissed off. He fired Adam Sandler among others for no good reason way back when.
Lorne didn’t fire anyone. In fact, he asked them all to stay.
Kate and Aidy have been there a long time. Frankly, I’m a little surprised that Kenan Thompson is still there. He’s been there the longest – of anyone, I think, but he’s a star player. He may decide it’s time to move on too.
They have a very large cast of talent who need their chances to find their niches within the show. Hopefully, this will be their chance.
I’m going to miss Pete. He has had his share of struggles and has shared them all openly and honestly. We need more people like him reaching out to share their mental health journey. I wish him health, happiness, and much success.
How much longer can SNL stay on air, I wonder?
That is a lot of talent out the door in one season.
And yet, Michael Che still has a job. Why?
Colin Jost isn’t much on air but he is head writer, I think, still.
Btw, I read Colin Jost book. “A very punchable face.” Had some laughs.
And Keenan is still a solid player. I’d stay and take that Network $$ too. 😀
I like Pete bc he’s brutally honest about his mental health which I 100% relate too and I rly liked his movie king of Staten Island. His raps for SNL were also really good 🤷 I’m gonna miss kyle and Aidy so much! LIL BABY AIDY! Shrill was one of my fav shows, so she’s got a bright future. Kate will be remembered as one of the all time greats’ can’t wait to see what she does next! The alien abduction farewell sketch was perfect.
Aidy was so good in shrill and her and Kate are so good on SNL. I really hope their careers take off (Seems like most people that leave SNL drop off the face of the earth and occasionally pop up on small sitcom roles ). Kyle has some funny skits. I never thought Pete was funny or got his appeal. I got he has mental illness and talks about it but so do a lot of other people who aren’t dating thirsty celebs. He just seemed like he put in zero effort.
I saw “Men” last week. I loved it! It takes time to think about what you just saw and leaves a lot for interpretation so it’s not for everyone. The actors were amazing, the cinematography and score were beautiful and eerie. So much symbolism and allegory. I’m still thinking of it.