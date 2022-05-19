Jennifer Connelly looked severe in Louis Vuitton at the Cannes ‘Top Gun’ premiere

In the South of France on Wednesday, the stars of Top Gun: Maverick descended upon the Croisette for a big, splashy, not-in-competition premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The premiere got an excellent turnout – so many of the biggest names come out for the first four or five days of Cannes, then the red carpets get a bit weaker. Tom Cruise was clearly in his element. He’s promoted films at Cannes before, but it’s been years (decades, really) since he’s done this kind of big Cannes premiere. The festival was super-happy to have him there too – the festival gave him a special surprise: an honorary Palme d’Or, their top prize. The audience gave him a five-minute standing ovation. I know, I know, but I believe it was probably all about his career, not his cult.

Jennifer Connelly and the rest of the Top Gun cast was there, and they walked the carpet en masse. It was kind of cool. Connelly wore Louis Vuitton. I honestly don’t hate the dress, but I don’t care for her styling. She and Rooney Mara are both obsessed with that severe, scraped-back hairstyle and minimal makeup with ghostly pale skin. What I wouldn’t give to see Rooney or J-Con do bouncy, fluffy hair on a carpet.

Some other notable ladies at the Top Gun premiere – here’s Elle Fanning in a pale, bespoke Armani. This is stunning on her, and I’m usually not a fan of this kind of thing. She’s so beautiful and such a fashion girl.

Adriana Lima is pregnant (which I forgot) and she wants us to see her bump. That’s why she wore this Balmain. It’s fine, good for her.

Eva Longoria wore Cristina Ottaviano. Did she get a new stylist or something? She’s looked a lot sleeker so far. It really works!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda. A mess, Aishwarya!!! I love this lady but this is a whole g–damn mess. She looks like she’s smuggling a flower shop into the premiere.