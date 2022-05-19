Jennifer Connelly looked severe in Louis Vuitton at the Cannes ‘Top Gun’ premiere

In the South of France on Wednesday, the stars of Top Gun: Maverick descended upon the Croisette for a big, splashy, not-in-competition premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The premiere got an excellent turnout – so many of the biggest names come out for the first four or five days of Cannes, then the red carpets get a bit weaker. Tom Cruise was clearly in his element. He’s promoted films at Cannes before, but it’s been years (decades, really) since he’s done this kind of big Cannes premiere. The festival was super-happy to have him there too – the festival gave him a special surprise: an honorary Palme d’Or, their top prize. The audience gave him a five-minute standing ovation. I know, I know, but I believe it was probably all about his career, not his cult.
Jennifer Connelly and the rest of the Top Gun cast was there, and they walked the carpet en masse. It was kind of cool. Connelly wore Louis Vuitton. I honestly don’t hate the dress, but I don’t care for her styling. She and Rooney Mara are both obsessed with that severe, scraped-back hairstyle and minimal makeup with ghostly pale skin. What I wouldn’t give to see Rooney or J-Con do bouncy, fluffy hair on a carpet.
Some other notable ladies at the Top Gun premiere – here’s Elle Fanning in a pale, bespoke Armani. This is stunning on her, and I’m usually not a fan of this kind of thing. She’s so beautiful and such a fashion girl.
Adriana Lima is pregnant (which I forgot) and she wants us to see her bump. That’s why she wore this Balmain. It’s fine, good for her.
Eva Longoria wore Cristina Ottaviano. Did she get a new stylist or something? She’s looked a lot sleeker so far. It really works!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda. A mess, Aishwarya!!! I love this lady but this is a whole g–damn mess. She looks like she’s smuggling a flower shop into the premiere.
Aishwarya’s dress is chaos but I love it. Who else could pull that off?
I agree! It’s fun and pretty and BIG. She is so gorgeous.
Adriana Lima .. is that swollen face from pregnancy or did she do something? I was shocked at that scroll down. I’d have had no idea who that was if I didn’t read it.
Eva looks amazing. I love those dresses and how they reflect the red carpet. Elle is also so gorgeous. She always looks like a fairy of some sort.
Definitely looks like pregnancy face. Leave her alone
I was puffy everywhere. And uncomfortable. You can’t control where you swell during pregnancy.
I wasn’t being mean, just asking. I had a baby I know what pregnancy swelling is.
That dress is definitely something that I would never wear but I love it on her. It’s just so fun.
It’s bonkers but what a beautiful head.
Eva for the win – she looks amazing
Eva does look stunning!! Fanning and the other ladies look fabulous too!! Except JC hair and Bachchan who looks like she has a mold of flowers attacking her dress.
She does! Incredible look.
Ugh I cannot stand Jennifer Connelly after she apparently has no problem with the misogynistic texts her husband sent Johnny. Don’t tweet support for MeToo if you don’t actually mean it.
Eh….JC is an extremely private person so her not making some public statement doesn’t mean much. Plus, why should she be expected to answer for her husband’s actions? And further more we have no clue how she may have reacted or what she may have said to him in private.
Back to the red carpet: I’m not a fan of the severe, slicked backed hair either, but when you have a gorgeous face like that why not make it the main feature? I love Elle’s whole look, such an ethereal beauty. Aishwarya’s dress is definitely A LOT, but if you can’t go big at Cannes where can you (other than The Met, I guess)? She’s gorgeous no matter what.
How do you know she didn’t/doesn’t have a problem with the texts? You’re not in that marriage. You don’t know what they discuss. It’s not up to the woman to control what her husband says.
Yeah I’m sorry but if my husband ever sent texts to a friend saying, “let’s light her on fire” while referring to said friend’s abused estranged spouse, we would no longer be together. And again, you don’t get to comment on MeToo issues only when it is convenient and not comment when your husband is acting like a sexist piece of trash.
It’s not a matter of controlling or apologizing FOR him. It’s a serious subject that involves her family member, toward a woman who is in the same profession that she’s in. She’s not *required* to comment on it, but publicly calling out misogyny is something people in Hollywood *should* do whether it involves a family member or not, but *especially* if it involves a family member.
How about we stop making women answer for the things men do?!?
Women are not responsible for the actions of the men in their lives nor should they be the ones asked to speak out about said actions. Paul is the one who should speak out about his behavior. Not his wife.
^^^^
Again. It is not the burden of the wife to control her husband. Her commenting on MeToo is of no concern to me or you. She has to live with her choices.
I normally agree with the majority of commenters on this site, but I guess I’ll just agree to disagree on this one. I respect what you are all saying and understand it isn’t her fault that Paul is sexist and sent disgusting and violent messages encouraging harm to a woman, but any woman who sticks with a man like that is a gender traitor to me.
No one has to put on public displays to appease strangers. You have no idea what she did or didn’t say to him or how she feels. Don’t hold people responsible for the actions of others. We are going into a bad place when we want to punish/ hold people accountable for actions that aren’t theirs.
Amen.
That’s a valid point @Mel. I guess I am just so frustrated at the lack of women or anyone for that matter showing public support for her. This case is an Incels dream and whatever progress we made with MeToo feels like it has not only vanished but we’ve regressed.
Nobody is “obligated” to speak out against Bettany’s texts. But it would have been a good opportunity to condemn such horrific comments by a family member toward a woman in the same profession she’s in.
What bothers me about her more is her vow to “never” have plastic surgery, despite her obvious prior work (breasts and nose), as if she thinks the public is dumb and/or blind. Don’t want to talk about it? Fine, then stay silent. But don’t lie about it to pretend you’re somehow better than other women.
@MrsCrabApple I think you worded what I was getting at a lot better than I did based off of these comments lol. I never said she needed to apologize for her husband’s vile words. I’m just disappointed that it’s yet another case of men never having to answer for inciting violence and a fellow more established actress that could have been brave and at least used her voice to support another actress. I really don’t think that’s asking for much, but based on these comments I guess it is. Sigh 😞
@Pink Flamingo, maybe I’m sensitive about this, but we read a lot of what Meghan went through with the royal family, and yet nobody in that family felt it was *their* duty to say anything. And when Andrew is raping teenaged girls, the royal family COULD have said something, instead of pretending to ignore the bad stuff, or shrugging and saying “I’m not the one responsible.” When your family member’s bad behavior becomes public, is it ok to pretend it doesn’t exist? I just view Connelly and Bettany in the same light I view the royals, and how their non-statements actually say a lot.
Yep @MrsKrabApple you perfectly summarized how I feel. The silence is deafening. Disappointing but no longer surprising.
Jennifer Connelly has the most beautiful face. What her husband texts to his friends is not her responsibility and she doesn’t have to justify anything.
Why is Jennifer responsible for her husband’s messages? He is a grown man’s and she’s not his mom. How do you know she wasn’t upset by it? Is she supposed to post publicly all her arguments with her husband? Also, when are people going to stop blaming a woman for a man’s actions
Gender traitor? The same gender that helped vote Trump into office. The same gender that can be white woman focused and not give a lick about other WOC. You better be ready to cut off on a LOT of women.
“The woke hysteria has gotten out of control.” Imagine being delusional enough to say something like this with everything going on right now. All because some random woman expressed frustration with the current climate in an imperfect way? Holy. One would have to be on everything Johnny Depp, Elon Musk, and Clarence Thomas are on at once to be that out of touch.
THANK YOU @OtakuFairy. I almost responded to that myself but realized that commenter must have gotten lost here after coming from some Donald Trump forum. Looks like they decided to delete it anyways… 👀
How would she know? Do you expect wives to read their husbands’ texts to their friends? And while the texts were sexist, I would expect a friend to have the other friend’s back, and “set her on fire” was obviously a metaphor. That’s his issue, I wouldn’t touch it either. Gender traitor is a bit extreme.
I’m still trying to figure out why they’re making another Top Gun movie!!??? Were people really saying, “Gee, I really wish they would do another TG movie?” WTF? Why??? I don’t get it.
Nostalgia sells.
And I’m just glad if it stops the Mission Impossible downward spiral and gets Cruise in the mind-frame of playing someone’s dad/a character actor.
For a few years in the middle of his career he made decent movies (was Kidman a good influence?), and then he ruined it with his middle aged action hero phase – he could still do more rewarding and watchabke work if he got over himself a bit.
His insistence to play his own stunts is going to bite him in the ass so hard he won’t be able to work. Granted, has had some proper training but he started doing these ego driven stunts in his later years. There is only so much abuse your body can take.
From what I read Tom is funding this movie so it’s basically a vanity project for him.
This movie took close to 3 years to make and I don’t see this movie ever making money or breaking even with all the money they wasted just to make it.
The movie’s already getting great reviews, and sorry it’s eye candy for a lot of people. It will make a lot of money.
It’s gonna be a hit. Everywhere I go people are talking about it. I haven’t heard this much excitement about a movie in a long time.
Quote: “basically a vanity project.”
“Basically”?! He called the movie “Top Gun: Me” for crying out loud, of COURSE it’s a vanity project.
As for being a huge hit, yeah, I think it will be. The mentality in a lot of western countries right now, is that many people are eager to reinforce the “great white male” fantasy, and this movie will probably play right into that.
This is a very ’80s baby comment, but I hate Top Gun because when LaserDiscs/Surround Sound systems came down in price my dad bought one. The movie the stereo shop suggested using to calibrate the system was Top Gun.
FOR A WEEK IT WAS ON NONSTOP. A WEEK. A WEEK OF RATTLING WALLS AND WOOHOOING.
Tom Cruise is hatable for many reasons, but this is my main one. (And yes, I realize everything about this comment is “very old fashioned sentence.”)
I will never watch another Cruise movie until he leaves and denounces the cult.
so I don’t give an F what kind of movies he makes, but I DO give an F that his fellow celebs don’t seem to have a problem with the cult and celebrated him like this.
I’m here to lend support to you. I used to live near Clearwater and as an observant Jew, I had the uncomfortable task of explaining Scientology to my young son. To see the grim SeaOrg cadets marching in lockstep on the sidewalks in Clearwater, FL is unnerving. Explaining the cult and avoiding the many public festivals they throw to curry favor with the locals is necessary.
Me too. And, since Tom only plays variations of his fantasy self, I cannot separate his real-life problems from his work, even if I wanted to.
Right with you on that.
Oh I am here for it. Except my one true love, Anthony Edwards, isn’t in it.
Eva looks like a disco ball. I love a sparkling dress. I liked her look yesterday but I love this!
Elle looks pretty in a princess dress.
I’m so disappointed in Aishwarya Rai dress. It’s a mess! I can buy better looking silk flowers at Michael’s! I hope she got paid big bucks to wear that monstrosity.
I don’t know….. I’m kind of here for the ridiculousness and the drama of the dresses at Cannes. It’s supposed to be splashy. So give me all the smuggled flowers that can fit on a dress.
Same. I love them all.
Am I really seeing a 6-pack baby bump?
Yeah, that’s sketch. I saw on another site that it happens after the ab contouring surgery or whatever she did pre-pregnancy
Exactly what I came here to say. Those abs were fabricated in a cosmetic surgeons office. I’ve seen some really athletic women with natural, 8 pack abs get pregnant and have never seen a belly look like that.
I came to ask if she really contoured her belly. Bizarre
Wtf. But I guess the polite thing is to look away and not say anything because she can do what she wants… just like Tom Cruise is the face of a cult and it would be improper to mention this at Cannes. Eye roll.
I was wondering what was up there, the belly looks scary to me.
His face! I just can’t. If he was female there would be such press on it.
I hate the double standard, too. There’s barely a peep about his creepy fillers and lifts. A woman would be torn apart online. And don’t get me started on how happy people are to ignore his crazy abusive cult.
I urge people to pirate the movie. I won’t be giving him and CO$ more cash.
“And don’t get me started on how happy people are to ignore his crazy abusive cult.”
yeah, F ALL those people. anyone who pays to see this movie is paying to support an abusive cult.
He looks like a whole new person and he can barely move his face to smile.
Agree with everything above. Supporting or working with Cruise is like supporting Weinstein, or Bryan Singer. I will never pay to see a Tom Cruise movie.
They are the same people who are vilifying Amber Heard on all social media. Why is there NOTHING about that f@cked up situation on this site?
Is it just me or Tom Cruise threads are falling off? I mean he had the same face for almost 20 years so I guess it was about time.
I watched Top Gun when I was a kid. Maybe I didn’t get the plot but I don’t think the world needed a sequel.
Agreed!
I was actually thinking it was one of the first ever set of pictures I see of him where he finally looks his age!
I agree—he has tons of lines here. He doesn’t have anything close to that puffy filler face so common in Hollywood. (Although I have seen pictures of him looking a little puffy at other times.) He looks entirely like himself—whatever fillers he has have been done pretty judiciously here.
I’m excited about the Top Gun movie but I’m salty that they didn’t bring back the women from the original.
I can’t wait to watch it. I’m so excited by all the great reviews. Jennifer looks gorgeous. Her pale skin is beautiful as is her face. Slicked back hair is required when you have a face like that. I like her dress, ditto for Aish and Fanning. Adore Fanning’s the most. Her best look ever.
Agreed. While I could explain away Kelly McGuinness (they broke up, she moved yadda yadda) the fact that Meg Ryan doesn’t at least have a cameo is criminal.
Wow Elle Fanning’s look is absolute perfection! I love when pale, blonde women wear really pale colours. It looks so ethereal and works so fantastically. I’m obsessed!!
About JCon’s hair: I wear my hair like this a lot too, and a bit like JCon or Rooney, I have a small, angular face with sharp features.
When you have a face like that, it’s a lot harder to pull off big hair or flowy hair. Those styles tend to overwhelm my face, especially in photographs. And softer, “prettier” styles don’t really vibe with the severity of my featuers.
Anyway, to each his own! I love big hair but it doesn’t work on everyone.
I agree, I wear this style often, it works for me and my features pop more AND I look snatched.
I think JConn looks good, its TOM’S FACE that is scary as hell.
Fanning looks adorable.
ps. I do not watch Cruise in anything anymore, he’s a dud and so is his religion.
God I hope this movie bombs! I have a feeling Tom has all of his Scientology minions demanding they all buy multiple tickets opening weekend so it “appears” to be a huge hit.
I hope it bombs so badly that it’s only in theaters for a week or two.
if you (and I don’t mean YOU, Renee) pay to see this movie, you are putting money in the coffers of an abusive cult that imprisons people, breaks up families, and stalks & harasses people who try to leave.
Remember that when you’re nostalgically cheering for Maverick.
When does Jennifer Connelly not look severe?
Elle is so beautiful.
I prefer the flower dress to the mirror ball fitted dress.
I doubt I’ll watch this movie. I don’t think I’ve seen a Tom Cruise movie since Jerry Maguire
Applebees is giving away a free ticket for this movie with $25 purchase.
Get a free* movie ticket to see Top Gun: Maverick only in theatres May 27 when you spend $25 or more in one transaction at Applebee’s®. Up to $15 per ticket. Maximum 2 movie tickets per transaction. Additional restrictions apply
Are they worried about box office to do this?
Yes. They are. And it’s why there have these weird PR pushes like Tom attending QE’s Jubilee and them having a big UK premiere with Kate and Will.
Paramount has given TG2 a theatrical window of 120 days. They need to sell tickets and keep selling them. Even MCU films don’t have that kind of window but Paramount needs to keep Cruise happy.
Tangentially, Jennifer Connelly is a beautiful woman but she never looks relaxed. Does she have an anxiety condition?
I think Jennifer Connelly looked great. It was a rare non-miss for me with LV. jennifer is actually pretty small in person and big fluffy things would drown her. Elle looked beautiful as well though I would love to see her step out of the princess vibes and do something more modern and interesting. Eva looked okay. The way she stood in the dress makes me think it was a bit too tight in the bust area.
Connelly’s dress was gorgeous. So was Longoria’s.
Elle’s dress is the only nice one. The others are just ok.
Tom’s not getting my money for this movie.
Elle looks wonderful. Why do I always look at her as Jolie’s kid? LOL!
Is it me or can you all still see the ab muscles in Adriana Lima’s belly?
I’m jelly. And by that i mean I’m jealous, and my belly is like a bowl of jelly.
I think JC looks beautiful. Not many can pull off that hair.
You can DEFINITIVELY still see Lima’s ab muscles. She will bounce right back, I’m sure. Very jelly! Lol. Rihanna definitely seems to have popularized the exposed pregnant belly.
Tom Cruise is starting to look like Jerry Connelly.
Tom Cruise is starting to look like Jerry O’Connell (sorry for the first post–wrong name).
I don’t think Jennifer’s dress looks severe.
Why do they always pair Tom with actresses who are taller than him? Is it that hard to find a petite leading lady?