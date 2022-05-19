The MSN story about Prince William & Kate’s ‘separation’ was removed

Yesterday, there was a royal kerfuffle when MSN published an article claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have separated. MSN’s source material seemed to be a poorly translated French tabloid-site story, in which “palace sources” claimed William and Kate fought and Kate packed her bags and took the kids to Bucklebury. As I said, the actual story was believable enough and it’s not crazy to think that Kate regularly “packs her bags” and takes the kids to Carole’s house. We’ve also seen a covert separation happening between William and Kate for a few years. The shadiness of the Queen “lending” the Sandringham main house to William, the whole “move to Windsor” weirdness. In any case, MSN deleted their story and, eventually, their much-shared tweet. Newsweek contacted MSN and the French site about what happened:

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been hit by a fake break-up rumor picked up and spread by MSN.com. There is nothing to suggest the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are experiencing marital problems and they appeared happy together during a visit to Scotland on May 11. However, an article on French-language website Oh My Mag wrongly suggested Kate had walked out with the couple’s three children, the website’s publisher told Newsweek. MSN.com then ran a translation hosted on its own website, while a link to the story was posted to its 227,600 Twitter followers on May 17. Outlandish conspiracies about the British royal family appear in the world’s media from time to time but what is notable about this example is the role MSN.com played in giving the story the potential to reach a mass audience in Britain and America. A spokesperson for Groupe Cerise, which owns Oh My Mag, told Newsweek: “This story is indeed false and has been published by accident. We are taking it down momentarily.” MSN.com eventually deleted its story after being approached for comment by Newsweek. Newsweek also reached out to Kensington Palace for comment. It is unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will call in their lawyers over the bizarre rumor.

[From Newsweek]

I know there are tons of conspiracies about lawyers being called and strings being pulled, and that kind of thing absolutely happens. We know it happens, journalists speak openly about it. But this one just seems too minor to really be part of some big conspiracy. Why would William waste what little capital he has on going full-blast on MSN and Oh My Mag? He will need that capital in the future. It’s far more likely that some lowly Communications person at Kensington Palace was merely tasked with calling up someone who then called up someone else and MSN removed the story with no questions asked.