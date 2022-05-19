The MSN story about Prince William & Kate’s ‘separation’ was removed

Yesterday, there was a royal kerfuffle when MSN published an article claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have separated. MSN’s source material seemed to be a poorly translated French tabloid-site story, in which “palace sources” claimed William and Kate fought and Kate packed her bags and took the kids to Bucklebury. As I said, the actual story was believable enough and it’s not crazy to think that Kate regularly “packs her bags” and takes the kids to Carole’s house. We’ve also seen a covert separation happening between William and Kate for a few years. The shadiness of the Queen “lending” the Sandringham main house to William, the whole “move to Windsor” weirdness. In any case, MSN deleted their story and, eventually, their much-shared tweet. Newsweek contacted MSN and the French site about what happened:
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been hit by a fake break-up rumor picked up and spread by MSN.com. There is nothing to suggest the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are experiencing marital problems and they appeared happy together during a visit to Scotland on May 11. However, an article on French-language website Oh My Mag wrongly suggested Kate had walked out with the couple’s three children, the website’s publisher told Newsweek.
MSN.com then ran a translation hosted on its own website, while a link to the story was posted to its 227,600 Twitter followers on May 17. Outlandish conspiracies about the British royal family appear in the world’s media from time to time but what is notable about this example is the role MSN.com played in giving the story the potential to reach a mass audience in Britain and America.
A spokesperson for Groupe Cerise, which owns Oh My Mag, told Newsweek: “This story is indeed false and has been published by accident. We are taking it down momentarily.”
MSN.com eventually deleted its story after being approached for comment by Newsweek. Newsweek also reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.
It is unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will call in their lawyers over the bizarre rumor.
I know there are tons of conspiracies about lawyers being called and strings being pulled, and that kind of thing absolutely happens. We know it happens, journalists speak openly about it. But this one just seems too minor to really be part of some big conspiracy. Why would William waste what little capital he has on going full-blast on MSN and Oh My Mag? He will need that capital in the future. It’s far more likely that some lowly Communications person at Kensington Palace was merely tasked with calling up someone who then called up someone else and MSN removed the story with no questions asked.
Question: is the RF obligated to inform the public of who lives where? I’m wondering if they just didn’t announce the moves, no one would notice anything. I understand that there is the idea that KP leaks to manipulate conversations, but I’m trying hard to believe that even these people could have conversations privately about their situations and then handle things with discretion. Isn’t that supposed to be one their hallmarks?!?! This is no different than members of my extended family and their ridiculous beefing over Facebook otherwise. Oh wait. That’s it. Got it. Sorry. I’m posting this anyway. 😂
Good question! It sure seems like they should be able to do it covertly…but then Cambridges always demand such expensive renovations for a place to be fit for them to live in that it must be hard to hide it?
I don’t believe so. Only because of the Middletons has it been a major issue lately. Millions of tax funds have been invested in privately owned residences to house Kate. The cottage, her parent’s home and who knows where else. William has also taken private residences, but it gets covered less… like during his bespoke cert program where he lived separately from Kate after she had George.
Much is done to hush the locals and prevent pics of Kate frequently visiting her family for extended stays. The locals do talk about being frustrated with the protocols.
Thanks! I had not considered that the money spent on, I guess, security upgrades?, would need to be justified to the public.
Serious question: What WOULD happen if a “local” said, “Well, ^&%$ that, hey….here’s what’s going on at Buckleberry Manor: *whisperwhisperwhisperwhisper*” to a reporter or such?
I mean, what could they do? Throw the person in The Tower? Jail them? Fine them? Isn’t there a Freedom of Speech law in Britain?
If a resident went rogue… they might not run the article and charges could be brought as a security concern?
For a while twitter had a lot of pics of Kate shopping or vacationing when she claimed HG with George. Pics would be removed shortly after going up and in one case of a ski trip Kate’s RPO ran over to a person to snatch their phone from their hands. No threat was posed and the person was a good distance away.
For now, different laws apply to certain members of the BRF. If the Cambridges didn’t want a pic out there, it wasn’t. Even recently, the video of Kate snapping at that child who asked about Harry and Meghan got removed entirely. “Wha else”
Funny you should say that. I was just thinking about this topic on my drive to work. Lol. How the BRF seem incapable of keeping their private business/relationships/locations etc. private. I then pondered how the Dutch, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish & Spanish royals are mostly able to be popular, appear normal, and keep their private family stuff to themselves. Yes occasionally you will see gossip about Letitia’s relationship with Sofia and there was this odd article about Victoria & Daniel but most of the time it is all quiet. How do they do it? ( insert sarcasm).
Thats is not the case though. Dutch, norway spain and swedish have their fair share of scandal which are much worst than brf. But the press in those countries dont cover them as soap opera. For examples norway crown princess lied abt having rare lung cancer. But she was caught maskless in pandemic. Imagine meghan lying like that british press will do real time medical investigation. Crown prince fedrick caught sleeping with many woman, peeing outside of yacht showing his dick and get caught in paper. Mary being horrible mother and how she bully her second kid. Swedish king caught in many strip club scandals, allegly the family paid off , how sofia whore her way into carl philip and how she actively leak to the press about maddy being bully . Spain royal is no way near popular and letitia is most hated than sofia.
The Spanish tabloids were absolutely vicious about Letizia (maybe they still are, I’m not sure). I think it’s just that it was rare it crossed over into English-speaking media (traditional or social). The BRF *is* under a bigger microscope because a segment of the American population cares.
No – we don’t need to know if William is at Sandringham while Kate is at Anmer or whatever. It only becomes an issue when they need to renovate a house using “private” funds (bc W&K don’t have any private funds.) That’s why I think the “move to Windsor” stories are being pushed like they are, because they want the public to accept the move so they accept the money for renovations.
I think it’s more of an attitude of take, not accept. Any chance of these freeloaders scamming money of the taxpayers is their first priority.
Oh I meant so the public accepts the money for renovations. So if they accept that W&K are moving to Windsor, then W&K using millions to renovate is kind of the next step, right?
I think this is Kate and CAROL purposefully leaking to a small foreign outlet to give Baldemort a taste of what’s to come if the BRF don’t hurry up and give Kate her proper Windsor ‘separate living’ home.
I bet she’s demanding it be fit for the future king and is planting the stories of the ‘grander’ homes.
Whereas Will is replying with all the stories about the ‘run down cottages’.
Lol. I get the feeling they’re beyond speaking and being civil, and only communicating with passive aggressive leaks 🤣
@Saba – That sounds about right. I wonder if I could leak tabloid stories to win fights with my significant other. MSN reports that neighbors hear us arguing that the recycling *still* hasn’t been taken to the curb.
Laura, great question! I feel we keep getting stories about potential new homes for these two because it is confusing to keep track of the properties they already have and when they are in residence at any of them. Add in private bolt holes and Middleton Manor, and it really confuses things.
Is Oh My Mag backtracking because a mainstream publication/site picked it up? Otherwise it would be fine spreading lies and innuendo? I mean, how do you come out and flat out say the article you published was a big fat lie, without further explanation? Unless it was actually the truth.
So, I’m well aware that I’m no media expert but this is my issue too. Whilst publications do make things up about celebrities they’re usually carefully phrased like ‘it’s reported that” or “some sources say” or the all encompassing ‘allegedly’ but this piece was pretty bald and about a royal who is well known to have his lawyers on speed dial for the smallest media infraction. For a major organisation like MSN to run with this at all suggests that there must have been some back up to the story. Wouldn’t their lawyers (and those of Oh My Mag?) have had to pass this? How does it work, more media savvy Celebitches?
MSN or one of their publications might receive some news to run in exchange for taking it down.
I would think it would be as easy as confirming the ambulance in bucklebury that must be on standby when Kate visits her mother.
Well if its that easy to get false stories removed then why wasn’t it done for the Sussexes? I don’t think this particular story was factual BUT I think it struck close enough to home to make some people nervous.
I think they’re living separate lives but the idea that they’ll divorce is ludicrous. Kate is never leaving
Exactly!! The pillow pregnancy story for one of many. That could have been so easily refuted. Instead, it inspired someone to allegedly threaten to stab Meghan in the abdomen to prove the pillow theory. So many lies allowed to fester without one word of denial.
The pillow pregnancy couldn’t be refuted because then no one would want to stab Meghan in the stomach to prove her lies. If Meghan was stabbed in the stomach and the very real baby died, then that solves the problem of having a mixed race child so close to the throne, especially if it ensured Meghan could have no more kids. If the stabbing got rid of her, all the better.
Meghan and her children are out of that cesspool and that’s the good news of the day.
It wasn’t alleged. The person was openly plotting on her tumblr page, told about all of her plans, was getting cheered on by many other accounts. She was filmed outside the NYC hotel screaming at Meghan and at a police officer. She was at Windsor the day Archie was born, photographing how close she could get to Frogmore Cottage. No ‘alleged’ about it.
this is the problem, right? If all it takes is for a lowly KP staffer to call and say “hey take this down” and its taken down immediately…..why was that never, ever done for Meghan?
Because they were the ones authorizing the stories, not a nobody in the office staff. Knauf made certain that they gravy train never stopped running….
* the, not they
W&K should get used to this now that they don’t have H&M to shield them.
Unfortunately, the children will be used as decoys as they have in the past.
Only if will and Kate allow it. If their children become scapegoats it’s because the Cambridges agreed to it.
I’m posted this before, but what did the Cambridges (and Prince Charles) think was going to happen? Charles has sidelined his siblings and their kids. William and Kate ran off Harry and Meghan. They are now the only game in town. Their kids won’t be old enough to feed to the press for another 7-8 years. Harry can only be scapegoated for so long now that’s he’s gone.
Andrew is a nightmare, but again, Andrew’s days in the limelight are numbered. Once Elizabeth is gone I’m sure Charles will make a deal to ensure he will effectively disappear (money).
When the Rota gets hungry, the Cambridges are going to be eaten alive.
Alice, my guess, as many others have said, is that it never, ever occurred to William that Harry would leave. I don’t think William is capable of thinking through multiple possibilities like that. So in his mind, perhaps Meghan would disappear back to America, and she and Archie wouldn’t be functional members of the family. Then Harry could continue to focus on being kind to Kate and being William’s scapegoat.
They are becoming pros at mastering The Streisand Effect though, gotta give them that!
Yeah, this was too juicy to be true, but the quickness of the KP mobilization just proves YET AGAIN that false news can be addressed effectively, and the Palaces just refused to mobilize for the Sussexes. 🤬 Anyway, this is Jack Royston who gets my side eye pretty often. His bias skates pretty close to the journalistic edge when it comes to reporting on the Lamebridges and Sussexes, in particular.
True stories are taken down. Look how they got the rose hanbury story removed and kates botox and wiglet/hair extension stories removed. Both of which are true. When it’s really false, they don’t usually jump to try to crush it so quickly.
When it’s false in their favor, they never take action, that’s true. I kind of agree with Kaiser’s view that incandescent fights, and Khate bugging out to Bucklebury with the kids, are probably ongoing episodes. The story, quoting someone in the household about the fight that led to that episode, is quite likely based in truth. The other breadcrumbs about their living arrangements, especially the various iterations about the move to Windsor, are more indicative of a long term arrangement, imho.
With how fast this was removed leads me to believe it hit very close to the truth and made some people very uncomfortable. Those leaks about the Sussex’s dried up and times are hard those “palace sources and people close to” have to adhere to the terms of the invisible contract and make a living somehow. Leaks pay big.
I think that after the jubbly during the summer months they were planning for her and the kids will be relocated quietly to someplace close to Mom and Dad but the focus would have been on George’s schooling.. this was just leaked early and not the spin they were hoping to have. (Just my opinion.)
@ Cessily, I can back your theory. They are also probably very tired of Baldemort and his incessant need to inflict rage on those around him. He certainly has no trouble going after Charles, the staff are easy pickings for him.
I am of the belief that the article was accurate and telling. The specifics are very detailed and precise. Baldemort is clearly unable to perform duties with her CopyKeen, yet alone live with her. His facial expression’s as well. Baldemort also has his father in his pocket with regards to the Meddletons and their actions as well. He would be happy to be free from them, well CarolE and Uncle Gary. CopyKeen wouldn’t stand a chance up against Charles.
@c shell I don’t like Jack royston at all. I’m sorry but he is complete trash. He’s used Meghan especially to churn article after article mostly negative or inane. Articles which are so ridiculous for what used to be Newsweeks standards. He gives everyone else the benefit of doubt except for Harry and Meghan.
Yep. Just another 🤡.
Guys so I read where I think the original article came from. Someone posted the link yesterday. It was from a German site and on the German site the story is still up.
On the German page they didn’t say “seperate” it was more that Kate left with the kids to cool off type of thing after an argument overheard by a palace staffer. They were oddly specific as well.
I think that’s where oh my and msn went wrong and why the story was pulled maybe? They alleged the Cambridge’s were separating.
Though I still believe they will just live separate lives and put on a front for the public.
A public facade won’t work if there’s always stories of will dating and Kate living with her mother.
There won’t be stories like that if the BM won’t cover them. Just like they never whispered a word about this “seperation” news going viral when they would have done it for any other celebrity or royal.
This requires some kind of agreement between the Cambridge’s and BM. What can they give them to continue to keep them silent is the question when there’s nothing to leak on Harry and Meghan?
the only thing interesting they can offer up is their children. Negative stories about Charles are…..expected, I guess? same with Camilla. Like if someone were to print a story about Camilla having drunken rows with Kate, would anyone really be surprised or care? the cash for access story last summer/fall got some play, but I think even then people were like “yeah we figured this was going on.”
At this point, Camilla and to a very large extent Charles are in the same place where they shoved H&M – there has been so much negative coverage of them over the years, that anything new is just greeted with a shrug. Like in all those years when Charles and then William were using Harry as a scapegoat….all that means is now there is no dirt on Harry. We know everything bad, they made sure of that. We know what time Meghan likes to send emails and how she’s causing famine bc she likes avocados. We know a lot of the bad stuff about Charles (not everything, but a lot.) We know a lot of bad about Camilla.
We don’t know a lot of bad about William and Kate (he has a temper, she’s a social climber, they’re both lazy), and that’s why I feel like Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost – Kate, “you in danger girl.”
This is basically closing the barn door after the cows have escaped. You cannot unsee what you’ve seen or unread what you’ve read. I think those behind this story know it’s enough to have it up even temporarily, because screenshots will be had and it won’t go away.
Someone is yanking Billyboy’s chain.
I think so too.
They are jerking their chains because they want something from them.
My guess is to threaten Kate and William to do whatever is necessary to get close to Harry and Meghan and give them new material or photos during the jubilee. I would guess get them to leak Harry and Meghan’s whereabouts.
They took down the article after they got their message across to kp.
The Cambridges will have nothing on Harry and Meghan because they’re being shipped off to Wales! It’s the best.
To me it just means it’s true. They are a mess and they are doomed. I was of the camp that they would never end their marriage, just live separate lives and keep up appearances, but I now longer think this.
Someone on yesterday’s post suggested putting the original German article into Google translate and I did, and it was quite interesting and specific. Basically, in the article, a member of the KP staff interrupted the “I made a mistake” argument when he was tasked with bringing them tea. And, KP staff saw Kate load a car with the suitcases and leave with the kids. It felt a little more first-person than the MSN report. Entertaining, at the least.
I saw that comment too and did the same. Interesting indeed…sounds like one of the many “blistering rows” Jobson referred to a few weeks back. For whatever reason this one made its way beyond palace walls.
I just think it’s interesting how quick the Royal rota was to shoot down this story but when it comes to Harry and Meghan they have no qualms about reporting these type of stories. No one has ever questioned the validity of the bullying claims or the Meghan made Kate cry story. I have no doubt that in the past that Kate has stormed off to her mother’s house after an argument with William.
I would imagine it occurs on a regular basis. She always retreats to her coach for new strategies and options. CopyKeen is not protected by Bulliams incandescent tantrums. He is certainly not holding anything back. I would imagine that Mum CarolE is in on the discussions as well, butting her nose into their marriage.
Why ask to have it taken down? If it was not true isn’t it better to not even dignify it with a response… or at most laugh it off? (I mean, if someone phoned me and said that they heard Mr. Anne and I are divorcing I would literally laugh). I’d imagine being famous you’d get used to constant nonsense rumors. I’m sorry, but this is very “lady doth protest too much.”
Royston also proceeds to outline all the stuff they had removed in the Tatler article. So he had a bit of fun with this.
With every “false” or unflattering story they scramble to remove or deny, it just magnifies how much they left the Sussex’s to suffer when they are clearly able to do something about the press attacks.
Yes, yes, you are completely correct.
They can’t stop what Jason Knauf and his palace buddies sanctioned lol.
But we all already know that. We need someone to put it together in a documentary for the masses who aren’t paying as much attention.
With M&H’s wedding anniversary happening as well, only now does it dawn on me how much of a stunt king Baldy is.
I guess no such thing as bad press exists, right?
Mark my words: the rageaholic and the smirking racist shall divorce, and Baldy’s redemption arc will he how “approachable” he is now since he suffers the loss of a marriage “like the rest of us”.
I feel bad for KKKate, being a breeding machine and nothing more for this family. Oh wait, I don’t. Instead of sublimating her privileged ass existence for anything good, she has chosen to mean girl her way into middle age. I’m here for the deepening of those scowl wrinkles, may she live forever <3
Eh, I don’t think this was a stunt. Over the years he and Kate have shown that they absolutely *hate* unflattering and less-than-fawning stories. At best, these European outlets wanted to cause some mischief before this date. At worst, this actually happened and one or more of their staff wanted to make some money off of what they saw. I feel the latter is likelier than expected given how specific the German-English translation of the story is, and given how Kate has form for running off to Bucklebury.
So specific there has to be a position in the Cambridge household staff they will be seeking to fill in the next month or so.
Kate has planted her own. They’re mostly to shame William into being a decent person and stop cheating on her so frequently.
They look so unhappy!
I wonder if this is some sort of “Wagatha Christie” type trap for KP to flush out who might be leaking stories about them?
That would be a much more fun conspiracy 😀
The Cambridges marriage is a sham. The British media are all quiet. But they cannot control the international media. They will expose them.
I dispute Newsweek story, well the part about them looking happy together in Scotland, lie lie lie. They haven’t looked happy together for years, not because Kate doesn’t want to look happy, but because Willy can’t even pretend to look at her.
Covering this up gives the impression W & K have more problems in the marriage than a wandering sceptre. Like Johnny Depp/Amber Heard problems.
“Published by accident?”
There are a million and a half checks and balances and people working at a publication like Newsweek to ensure that things that should not be published are not published. For that matter, there is the same to ensure that things that should probably BE published aren’t. Not buying what they’re trying to sell here.
I know, really. Tell us next that it was written by accident.
I think the story is true. The press have been dropping tidbits about the Berkshire property for over a year now, whilst subtly making it clear that this would be Kate’s main residence. They are busting to tell the story but are clearly embargoed.
There have also been countless other clues;
– Kate doing more solo engagements
– Kate doing engagements with other members of the family sans William
– Carole M formally announcing she is stepping back via their client paper of choice the DM
– William not attending Middleton family events
– Fantasy descriptions but no photos of William at James’ wedding
– Kate stepping up and playing chopsticks on the piano to earn her place
– Kate streamlining her wardrobe away from headbands and buttons
– The famous super-injunction which theoretically should not be so famous
– and 100’s more clues
But the real issue is timing i.e. Liz is still alive and buying tickets on the Elizabeth line whilst Eddie harasses black employees.
I suspect that these two have been separated (at least emotionally) since the time of ‘Pigeon flinch,’ however I suspect the Berkshire property was about making the separateness more formal, giving Kate her own space and refuge away from London and also about protecting the children from what has potentially become an increasingly fraught situation. William became an emotional football for his parents growing up and I suspect as much as a villain he is, that he does not want the same for his children.
Also I noticed a few of my friends separating this pandemic (both married and cohabiting). The pressure to be around someone 24-7 when you were previously just surviving the hardest parts of your marriage or relationship may have been a little too much. I suspect that this is what happened with Will & Kate, in fact weren’t there recent articles hinting at that. Even Jobbo has been vocal about their fisticuffs in his recent book excerpts.
I think somewhere along the line a shift happened with W&K during the Sussex years. Maybe Kate saw a representation of love in H&M that she hadn’t previously thought was possible and in doing so, she was no longer content to look the other way. Maybe William felt he’d performed his duty both to country and Kate. In either case they’ve both understood that on both sides each has reneged on what was originally contractually agreed (which is what traditionally the marriage contract is about in pure legal terms ). That said I would have said that previously I do not see these two getting divorced. Now I am not so sure. From recent incidents it seems like William wants out and if so, Kate is toast and stands no chance of clinging on for that Queen Consort crown.
As a side during the Diana years, the original agreement was roughly similar to what the Keens are proposing above i.e. seperate for the kiddies but keep it professional for work purposes, but as time went by the images were so terrible (especially the visit to Japan) that they eventually divorced. Charles survived that chaos due to changing times and PR. I suspect that William feels that his father has set as solid enough precedent, is about to ascend the throne so he does not need to make nice with Kate.
Again the Windsor’s have found a broodmare and cast her aside, only problem in this instance is that Kate does not have the star power or base of supporters from which she can draw on for sympathy. I also suspect that the Windsor pile and good life will be dependent on her silence, the BRF will not allow another Diana situation.
Going back to the subject of timing, I suspect as someone has mentioned earlier that there is a tacit agreement in place between the press and palaces to embargo the subject at least until Liz pops her clogs, which makes sense and is something which I have seen happen in families before.
Opening up that can of worms now could turn into the War of the Wales part 3 (Cambridge v Cambridge) and whilst the press would be glad of the column inches, the constitutional implications could be profound as William is literally the heir apparent when we consider that we are now unofficially in a Regency. When you hold that truth against the back-drop of Brexit, the recent threats to the stability of the Good Friday Agreement because of Brexit and calls from Scotland to secede, it’s a huge cluster-fuk.
I think Charles is ahead of that curve and knows he will need to do a great deal of trimming to survive the onslaught to come. The survival of the BRF will be contingent on a Re-brand like nothing we have seen now and paradoxically Harry and Meghan have given the crusties a lot of pointers as to how that is to be done.
I predict that after the queen dies a great deal of the conventions and customs will be dispensed with. There will be no more bowing or deep curtsying and protocols will be heavily stripped back. Royal households will also look at lot more brown and diverse.
I am firmly anti-monarchy bc it;s an abomination to us as human beings, but ironically the reason why the rags prefer William over Chuck is not so much to do with Diana (that is more public perception) but rather bc William is far more right wing and pliable (owning in part to the dirt they have on him).
Charles is for sure pro-establishment but he is far more forward thinking and less pliable. He was born when Queen Mary was still alive and has literally seen it all. Whitehall love William bc he is a yes man – right down to marrying the nice little provincial girl from the family made good. Whilst Liz and Charles were not ever against Kate, they were never really for her either and that ambivalence has been a feature which has stuck. So now that William want’s an out things could get sketchy for Kate.
Yes. Charles hasn’t thought ahead to how making Camilla Queen Consort opens up the door to William divorcing Kate and making some other woman Queen. W didn’t find anyone else willing to put up with him first time around, will it go better here? Also, I’m sure he has in mind someone young and hot. But who would put up with his rage, but also have her children be far down in the pecking order, behind Kate’s kids? Especially seeing Harry’s treatment and the expectation that younger children will be expected to earn their way (while living under the expectations of maintaining a royal standard of living.)
I don’t think William realizes that one of the reasons the public accepted the marriage of Charles and Camilla was that she was too old to have children. It wasn’t even a question. I can’t see him marrying an age appropriate 40 something woman. Also, the Diana divorce was more palatable because she made it clear that it was what she wanted and publicly admitted her own adulterous behavior. The rapid romance and the fact that she was only 19 when they got engaged is part of why the public accepted the split. Cheating William leaving a faithful Kate after having a decade long courtship to get to know each other, will not have the same support and understanding.
Charles keeps wanting to make changes without really thinking through. His divorcing and remarrying means William will assume he can do the same. Charles wants to be able to cut down on the number of “working royals” without taking a look at what it costs to maintain a royal lifestyle and the genuine difficulty of earning that amount in a non-corrupt way that maintains the overall dignity of the royal family. He is creating an unsustainable mess.
Concern Fae, I don’t think W&K’s situation is so far removed from C&C’s. Wasn’t W 19 when he started University? He was 20-21 when he and K started dating. Diana died when he was 15. I think he was very vulnerable to the Mids. Carole knew exactly how to play W. I believe that is the truth. W can start with the truth and go from there. K has been played by Carole, too. K simply is incapable of the role that she married to get. She can do lots of engagements with other family members, but she’s simply not going to improve in my opinion. That’s another issue that W can use against her. There have been so many divorces in the brf that I would find it quite surprising if W&K divorcing would be all that detrimental t the Monarchy. I think it would ultimately be a blip on the screen.
I was highly amused when I read about this article yesterday. You know what I immediately thought of? I thought, well, W&K, how does it feel when a story breaks in a tabloid BM and gets picked up by mainstream media? (Yes, I know this started in a different country.) That happened so often with H&M until the US media understood what was going on. Talk about getting hoist with one’s own petard!
@Concern I am not so sure about the ‘young and hot’. It goes against the Aristo code.
Rather I think William would like someone in the same vein as Camilla that TRULY understands him and his upbringing and his tight knit crew. It’s well known that even whilst cheating on Diana with Camilla that Charles also had other mistresses. Diana even befriended one of them and got her onside against Camilla.
Williams snobby friends also never really accepted Kate and were known to mock her family origins. I doubt that continued openly, but the thing is with men is that once they start to voice their unhappiness in a marriage, the original naysayers swoop in with those early receipts and really go to town. We will know when this marriage is really in trouble when we start seeing William socialise with them more.
Also as Saucy&Sassy said I suspect William is now realising that to some extent he was ‘groomed’ by Carole. Something he would not have realised until much later and which could now make him feel very used and bitter. Also seeing his brother meet and marry a true love match must have sent him spinning. This could explain why he had such an extreme reaction to Meghan, as essentially she challenged what he knew deep down but was not ready to accept about himself. The extent to which W was triggered by Meghan will always be a massive clue for me.
That said I’m in two minds about W&K actually divorcing. I say this because they’re both at an age when people often have existential crises and thus begin to question their lives overall. I’d say this applies to William more than Kate as Kate’s ambition seems to only extend to mean girling anyone out of her way to the throne and not necessarily to using any talents to achieve anything on her own merits .
Bizarrely, I don’t think that Carole has encouraged the ‘separation’ as a means of possibly saving the marriage, rather I think someone in the Royal Household has encouraged them to try a trial separation for now in the hope that they pull through W’s midlife crisis. Flash forward a few years and W may have accepted that this really is it for him until he ascends the throne in 25+ years time (judging the life span of his grandmother and great grandmother).
However I think Kate is very stupid to accept this separation because it gives William a good 2-3 years to rebrand himself and re-organise his finances before Granny dies allowing him to blindside Kate with an oven ready divorce agreement.
If there was ever a time to scheme, I would say that Carole needs to go for it now, but something tells me that cash is not what it used to be with the Midds these days.
QEII and Charles never wanted William to marry Kate. Charles gave him the same talk he received from Philip – cut her loose or marry her but you’re ruining all our reputations here. But there was never a ‘Hey we like her, marry her’ stance from the Windsors. Queen even had the courtiers brief against Kate’s laziness (What does she do all day) to show her displeasure with William’s choice. I’m sure the Windsors have all the ammunition against the Middletons they need for when the time comes.
As for a divorce? No one would care if William and Kate divorce. Forty percent of marriages in the UK end in divorce, less than 30 percent of UK citizens are even CoE members anymore. It isn’t a religious or moral crisis to end an unhappy marriage and move on. If the Midds don’t go quietly, all the ammunition against them is brought out. William claims he was fragile after his mother’s death, was manipulated by the Middletons, married a Uni friend he shouldn’t have.
The marriage was in shambles for some time now. The Kate is ready to be Queen articles in Tatler was her doing the most to secure her position. No great celebration for her 40th birthday, so she had to stage her own photoshoot. There have been too many hints dropped in the news that we know this to be true. I think the dad dancing videos was when I first felt there was serious trouble in paradise.
William might be a bit slow to figure things out but I think he has finally realized he’s been played. All the behind the scenes manipulative behavior on the Middleton side is receiving wide media attention now where it was just tabloid gossip earlier. Kate , with her mother’s coaching, played the long game, and put up with a lot from him and finally was the only contestant standing. He pretty much boxed himself into a corner with promises of an engagement to keep her available for booty calls, until he could bluff no more. Spider in the web. Not surprising that he is reported to be tiring of this relationship. Maybe she is as well.
.
The most interesting thing about yesterday’s article was Kate saying “It was a mistake.” She may be over the union more than William is. The idea that she had ten years to prepare for her royal role is misguided. If she had spent ten years shaking hands, making small talk with the elderly, infirm or street bystander waving a flag, etc., or spent ten years coming up with charity platforms and creatively supporting said platforms, or ten years of showing up for royal work three to four times a week when she didn’t feel like showing up, and then she said, “Yes, William, I love you and royal life and I want it all for the rest of my life,” then her decision would have been considered an informed one.
Instead, Kate most likely spent ten years mooning on her bed or on the family couch in Bucklebury, dreaming about being a Princess, picking out royal wedding gowns, coming up with children’s names. She did not prepare for her role in those ten years. Being photographed by paps, having your photo in the papers was not preparation. I suspect Kate was pretty over the public appearances by year two or three of marriage or certainly by the time she was a mother. If you are empty inside, no amount of formal events or fanfare will really fill the void. I think that’s why they went after H&M so viciously, because it filled the void temporarily. Once that backfired the internal backlash had to be major. It probably was the straw that broke the Cambridges back.
This is hilarious. I’m suddenly seeing articles have been written by everyone under the sun (US Media). I only read one of these to find out what was going on. It didn’t go into the detail that the original article had, but it definitely got enough in there that they’ve done a wonderful job of amplifying the separation. They say that MSN took down the article because it was false (according to the French publisher). I find this absolutely hilarious. Way to go to scotch those rumors!!!!!