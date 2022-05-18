There are random European tabloid reports about a Cambridge ‘separation’

Thanks for tagging me on this article, how bizarre this is. This story is on MSN, but it’s basically a weirdly-translated story from a European tabloid. The story? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have “separated” and Kate “moved out” with the children. Even though this situation with William and Kate’s marriage and separate-living situation is widely gossiped about on blogs and on social media, when the dam breaks, MSN won’t be the outlet to break it. Still, it’s worth discussing because it does feel like there’s a significant thread of something there.
News of the marital crisis between Kate Middleton and Prince William took us all by surprise. The royal couple seems to be going through a rough patch in their marriage. The arguments between the couple have escalated significantly to the point where the Duchess has had to move out with her children, the palace staff reports.
William and Kate’s marriage is under constant scrutiny, therefore, they haven’t always had an easy time of it. Prince Charles apparently even suggested a separation between the two before they got married, but they came over the hardships and stood strong.
Even rumours of Prince William’s alleged affair had had no effect on the couple. But recently there have been more and more fights between the two, as insiders report. Apparently, not everything is going as perfectly in the royal couple’s relationship as it seems on the outside. The current crisis between the two is said to be very serious.
Palace staff recently reported a heated discussion between the couple, that they stumbled upon. The staff eavesdropped on their conversation where Kate expressed her unhappiness. As the site schlager.de reports, Prince William responded to her: “When you married me, you knew what you were getting into!” To which she is said to have replied: “Maybe marrying you was a mistake.”
After the argument, Kate packed her luggage and left for her parent’s house with her children. Apparently, everything is too much for them at the moment: the pressure and the expectations of the crown and the British population are weighing heavily on the couple.
I mean… the idea that Kate would pack her things and head to Bucklebury with the children is not some groundbreaking gossip. I believe Kate does that with regularity, regardless of whatever screaming fights she and William have. She’s always retreated to Coach Carole, and there are persistent rumors about just how much time Kate and the kids already spend in Bucklebury. It will be even easier for Kate to retreat to Bucklebury with the kids when she gets set up a Windsor property. I still believe that’s largely what the big “move to Windsor” has been about. William will mostly be in London, and Kate and the kids will be in Windsor/Berkshire. I also think that’s why the Cambridges are being given such an unimportant property, likely Adelaide Cottage, as opposed to Fort Belvedere or Frogmore House.
Their body language! Never holding hands or being affectionate – and the faces he makes when looking at her …..ummm not the most loving.
Not even a little care from Will. But I think kate wont give up easily. She just retreated to her mom to make new strategies so she can stay as FFQ.
It takes toll on her, I think. Her manic expression getting worse every year.
This story is wild.
Will Burger King leave her? Absolutely!
If there is one thing we know about Kkkhate is that she has always wanted to be Queen – she would NEVER say marrying him was a mistake – it was her only working goal!
Idk Maggie
I think it was Carole’s goal. And I think as people age our wants and priorities change too. What we are willing to put up with changes.
Kate might not be able to fill the voids as easily as before. She might be feeling insecure in her position.
Personally, I feel this story is one of many. This time it got through further than others.
Agreed, Wiglet Watcher. The royals’ only concern, going forward, is going to be stamping out every single article that remotely hints at trouble on Salty Isle. Someone got lazy, with the Jubbly and all, and forgot to threaten lowly bloggers with law suits, I think.
It’s uncanny how their body language has Diana and Charles parallels. Just like Diana was reluctant to divorce, Kate will be doubly so. Carole will be beside herself and will put out even more distraction stories about the Sussexes. Whatever happens, one thing is clear. They are in a holding pattern with their marriage and Baldemort may just about hold out until his grandmother’s passing.
What was their body language like in scotland?
There are a lot of pics of William smiling in Scotland which is unusual for him. I saw some video floating around Twitter of them holding hands in the Bahamas.
Yes, there are similarities. Diana could not understand why the whole world loved her and Charles didn’t. Kate wants more affection from William. William knows that Kate is just not up to the ‘job’ which is going to become even more demanding over the years.
He knew that there were women out there more talented and suitable for the role and ones that he found very attractive. I remember reading somewhere that William was always telling people how marvellous and clever the Marchioness of Cholomondeley was.
Kate’s weight loss must be a cause for concern and evidence that she is not happy.
the faces he makes…for SURE.
I thought the same thing. Harry and Megan always seem to want to be close to each other and/or touching in some way, and he looks at her so lovingly (and sometimes like she’s a snack – lol).
these two stand so stiffly next to each other, and I’ve noticed in several pics that his expression varies between “oh GOD NOT AGAIN WILL YOU SHUT UP” to “she’s insufferable”.
Harry and Meghan’s body language says “We get it in on the regular.”
Will and Kate’s says “There’s no lube in the house.”
*DEAD*
that literally made me LOL, thank you.
I got here late today, just clicked the link, and it’s already been taken down! Does anyone have screenshots? At least we have Kaiser’s excerpt 🙏🏻
Hey @Lorelei – there is an archived link in the thread lower but, actually, there’s no more in there than excerpted above.
And CarolE the Cunning will coerce Kate to come back to King Future Future, so CarolE can secure her own future, without a care in the world for that of her kid or her kid’s kids.
Is the crown really worth it for Kate? What benefits will it give her beyond the status? She’s highly titled now and seems to live a miserable existence walking on eggshells around her cheating, incandescent husband.
Kate is still young enough to divorce and find another rich man to “keep” her and live a fairly decent life. Why doesn’t she go that route?
Maybe i am naive. But i can never wrap my head around someone growing up and actively trying to be ‘Queen’ some day especially in this century. I can get she wanted to nab hunky Prince William once upon a time.But does she really care about being Queen ,she has all the status and luxury now,what will be different once she is Queen!?
I think once upon a time in the late 90’s/early 2000’s, William really was seen as the ultimate catch. He was handsome with his blonde fluffy hair and chiseled jaw, and he was shrouded in the Diana mystique, which was still at that time still very much on peoples’ minds. I can get why girls around him would see him as a challenge and the ultimate prize. For a girl like Kate, who had an aspirational mother, William probably looked like the ultimate jackpot–status, wealth, handsome, and Diana’s boy. The only problem is, all that Diana pixie-dust scattered to the winds a long time ago. Now, Kate is left with nothing but an angry, entitled, petty, miserable ghoul–hair and chiseled jaw long gone. All she’s got left is that crown.
Kate doesn’t want a divorce, she will never want a divorce. She wants to be Princess of Wales and then Queen Consort. If anyone ends this marriage it will be William, never Kate.
Kate or Carol? I think now that Kate is seeing the heavy workload ahead, she’s ready to dip.
Those are my thoughts too. Kate will never leave him, but I could picture some scenarios where he might finally be completely unable to tolerate her any more. I only think he’s holding on as long as he can stand it now because he can’t allow Harry to be the one with the successful marriage.
Agree 100%. She wants to be queen. At this point in her life, that’s the prize. At least she has goals?
“he might finally be completely unable to tolerate her any more”
I think the Cambridges 100% deserve each other. They think alike and deserve to be forced to tolerate each other until the end of days or the end of the monarchy, whichever comes first.
@Snuffles-
Nah- Harry didn’t nickname her “the limpet” for nothing.
BayTampaBay, let’s see, they could be married for another 40-50 years. That would truly be their just desserts. I can’t imagine that anyone would put themselves through that. I can’t wait to see what happens.
She may end up being POW, but she’ll be a 60yo POW, and a very unhappy one, at that. Oh well. Sucks to be her.
I think kate is living for the day she becomes queen. Like as soon as she’s queen she will finally be happy, and it will have all been worth it. But I also think she thought that before she married Willie, like as soon as she’s his wife and royal, all the stalking will have paid off. Instead she’s stuck in a miserable marriage and she’s no way near the superstar she thought she would have become.
Great points above! I also think that when Kate was 20, she may have thought that she would be queen by the time she was 40, 45 tops. I don’t think that would have been an unreasonable assumption to make in like 2002.
@BeanieBean.
For a few seconds, I thought you meant Prisoner of War.
@Flowerlake, she may as well be.
But then someone else gets to be Queen. Kate may hate parts of her life but that doesn’t mean she’s okay with someone else being in her place.
Who else would marry him? He couldn’t find anyone else the first time, he’s an even worse catch now!
Short answer: yes, I think she believes it will be worth it. Now personally I can’t imagine staying in a miserable marriage just for clout / a title / crown whatever, but I wasn’t raised to value that kind of thing.
The header picture really gives me major Charles + Diana vibes from just before their own marriage fell apart, but I don’t see Kate being the type to walk away.
Genuine question, what would Kate be getting as Queen consort (aside from the title) that would outweigh the negatives for her. Being Queen Consort means considerably more work, expectations and pressure on her. This bitch already needs to be coaxed, bribed and probably drugged to do the bare minimum she’s doing now.
Is it the potential money? Would it be more than what she could get in a divorce? I mean her kids are still super young and she’s raising the future heir.
I would think she’d rather have the life of a kept woman than the enormous responsibility of being Queen consort. I mean she could be getting royal money AND dupe another stupid rich man into marrying her.
@Snuffles – I’m just as puzzled as you are. It’s like that joke by Steve Wright. “You can’t have everything; where would you put it?” Or when I see master villains in the movies – “Mwa, ha, ha, ha – and then I’ll take over the world!!” I just think – man, all those people and now I have to feed them and take care of them and make a billion decisions.
But I don’t think people with ambitions like this actually think or care about the next step. They just want what they want. In the past 10 years, Kate has figured out how to do the bare minimum, she’ll figure it out when she becomes Queen Consort, too. When you’re an immovable object, everyone else has to accommodate.
@Eurydice
Exactly! It’s like in the Loki series where Mobius was interrogating Loki about his goals. “Loki, King of Space” and just pointing out how ridiculous it all is.
I mean, if Kate ever stopped to think what being Queen Consort actually entailed, she would rethink everything. I’m of the mind that both she and William fully expected Harry and Meghan to take the heavy workload and they would take the shine and barely lift a finger. Now that they are 100% not coming back to work for The Firm, and Charles is probably telling her, bitch ya’ better WORK, Kate might be having second thoughts right about now.
Snuffles and Eurydice, yes, to all of it. This is going to be fascinating to watch. Is Cannot going to realize there is nothing in her future that means all that much and want more?
Is Willnot going to realize he has two options? Stay with Cannot, and I think he really adores her laziness, because it means he has to do 1% more than nothing, to be regarded as the better of the two, or;
Is he going to really flex and think he can find true love like Harry? Spoiler, Willnot: No one with any intelligence wants you, even a little bit. Look at Trump’s ex-wives for a crystal ball into your future.
Which of them will blink first? Who knows.
Bonus points for the Loki reference, it is so on point.
I guess it is? At this point, its what most of her life has been focused on – getting that crown. What else does she have?
Three kids she would lose full access to in a divorce? Everyone ignoring the obvious reason she likely doesn’t want a divorce.
Kate wouldn’t lose full access to the kids in a divorce. No, the monarch doesn’t get custody of the kids and no, she would not be prevented from shared custody. She isn’t staying in order to keep access to the children she rarely sees; she’s staying because she wants the position, power, clout, whatever of being married to the heir to the heir.
Philly, even the royal family isn’t dumb enough to recognize the optics of freezing out the mother of the future king for a second time, surely?
She hasn’t spent years cosplaying Diana to give up that Princess of Wales title now. Kate and her mom are in the war room now planning their next move.
@ Aurora, yes she has plenty of time to find a more suitable husband. I think that once Pippa married an established, well-off husband that has the ££££ to allow her the lifestyle that she wants, has certainly opened the eyes of CopyKeen.
The only one that is steadfast in keeping this marriage together is CarolE and her manipulative behaviour. I think that if it was up to CopyKeen, no matter the trappings that come with QC, she has had enough as it isn’t all unicorns and rainbows.
Plus, CopyKeen is dead weight. She has been hammering on with years of laziness, ineptitude and is costing Charles an ungodly amount of money. For what? She isn’t prepared to be QC and she has no interest in doing the work to have the honour of being so. Well Baldemort isn’t exactly king material either but he has that squared away due to his birth, nothing more.
@Aurora I think Kate was planning to see this thing through to Queen, but between the move, the disastrous tour, the realization that she needs to start working A LOT more, and the story about her “concern” for her kids as working royals I kind of feel like she’s warming up to just taking cash and a Queen Mum-esque title and living the rest of her days on a paid-for estate with a hot tennis instructor.
She knows where ALL the bodies are buried in that family so she could actually have all those things if she and Carole negotiate with Charles (hot-headed dunce Will might not be the best person to wheel and deal with).
Hmmm. I am not sure she DOES know where all the bodies are buried. It seems to me she would be fed info on a strict need-to-know basis, and it’s not like she was always paying attention anyway.
What does she get as queen? Validation and an ego boost. Kate would never have accomplished anything on her own, and nobody would know or care who she is if not for marrying William. Because of her marriage, people plaster her (photoshopped) face on magazines and call her beautiful and a style icon. If not for her marriage, nobody would think Kate was beautiful or a style icon, if they even noticed her at all. She can speak in her (fake) posh accent and wear the most expensive clothes and jewelry, and the sycophants will praise her to high heaven even though she’s never accomplished a single thing. She wouldn’t get all of THAT without her marriage to William.
She’d lose the kids. Not completely of course but they’d never relinquish control of the a future King.
I think the fact that the story disappeared so quickly is also telling. The KEENs constant scrubbing the internet of negative stories is over the top.
Explains that silly story inDF about them showing affection by holding hands yesterday. You could barely make out any hand holding and they were obviously “on” beacause of the public locale
It’s still there on msn atleast.
On the other site they still have an article on their marriage issues linked to jobbos book on William.
Obviously I don’t see anyone else picking up the story especially not British media but if it gains steam on social media. Yikes.
Watch them come out tomorrow holding hands looking “lovingly” at each other.
I fully believe palace staff are leaking and I think things are gonna get interesting for the Cambridge’s very soon as William tries to cover this up.
@kels; i believe they will be going to a garden party today. I am taking this story with a pinch of salt. Still, in light of their lack of anniversary acknowledgment on social media, that hit piece on Carole Middleton, Williams comments about Kate’s broodiness and all these moving to Windsor stories it’s clear that something is definitely going on.
If the press outside of the UK does get wind of whatever it is the UK press is hiding about william, I actually do think they could be one of the firsts to break the story.
Okay they have now taken it down off msn 15hrs later lol. But the tweet is still up.
I sent it to a friend a few minutes ago and she couldn’t open the link anymore.
@Chloe – Kate will be at the garden party with Sophie & Edward, while William is elsewhere at a submariners memorial. Their distance is striking.
@the duchess: oh okay. Well thank you for clearing that up. How odd. When i saw “garden party” i simply assumed william and kate would be going together. Is this what Kate is regulated to now? Doing engagements with other royals because william can’t stand the sight of her?
Someone archived the article. Here it is
https://archive.ph/dkkmb
“Doing engagements with other royals because william can’t stand the sight of her?”
Maybe she cannot stand the sight of William?????
@ Barb Mill, thank you for posting the article. It was gone when I searched for it.
@Chloe — It’s clear they can’t stand the sight of each other. Kate’s just better at faking it for public consumption.
As many people before me have said, I just don’t see Kate leaving William. She’d have to be scraped off his shoes, she wouldn’t leave voluntarily. Also, if this story gets much steam in the press, I too predict more public events by both W & K, perhaps another family picnic with the kids (even Louis, poor dear). Plus, William may even have to give her another kid to set these rumors to rest once and for a few years.
I wonder if it will be a non-UK publication that breaks the news. I’m having a giggle over the idea of a random newspaper from a small town in Iowa actually breaking the story!
Recommend reading the version of the article that’s still live on Schlager. It’s German language, but very easy to copy it into Google Translate.
https://www.schlager.de/news/2022/05/15/kate-william-verheimlichtes-ehe-drama-sie-wohnt-schon-bei-ihren-eltern/
It makes more sense than the MSN article – although is weirdly specific about actual sources. Not ‘palace staff,’ but a male servant who was bringing tea to W+K and supposedly overheard the argument.
I saw that and made a comment, on how it was so totally staged, just to show they could have an “H&M moment” as well. Didn’t take all of 15 min. before I got notification that the “Brexit Bots” as I call them, *flagged* my comment and it was removed due to “complaints”. Lolol
Maybe her Diana cosplay is actually far darker…. Marry a Prince, give birth to future King, she will be divorced by Burger King (she will not leave him), and she is hoping to be as beloved as Princess Di after the divorce!!
It disappeared from all British online outlets, it is still available where there is no invisible contract and where the BRF does not control the media. Which is very telling.
No longer available on MSN🤷🏻♀️.. must be true.
@Chic,that video clip was funny. It doesn’t look like they were holding hands at first. Kate sees the cameras (keeps looking at them too) and slips her hand into his.
I’m sure the scenario of this story has played out multiple times in their marriage. It did plenty of times during the waity years. It shows once again how quickly they can get stories pulled.
Hard to see her ever truly walk away. Uncle Hooker’s & Blow still wants his wing at BP. He didn’t lay out all those $$$$$$ for nothing. Along with CarolE/Kate’s hustling.
I don’t see her leaving but I do see her frequently renegotiating what she gets to stay with him and play doting wife and mother. No way anything happens with the queen still alive.
She doesn’t want to leave, yes. But I can’t say the same about her husband and her father in law 🤷🏻♀️
She will have to leave once Baldemort pushes her out. He isn’t willing to continue this charade as long as he has to. Granted, he is waiting until TQ passes, then everything is going to blow up. Until then, he is stuck and they make each other more miserable as each day passes. Charles will happily grant, encourage actually, the separation to divorce. Charles is no fool as he can’t stand CarolE and her brothers hit pieces constantly. The stories will never stop EVEN when Charles becomes king.
I don’t see her leaving either, but being forced to leave is another story. William would be the initiator if there ever was a divorce. Not only will she not want someone else to be ‘queen’ with William as king, she also won’t be able to handle someone else doing all the photo ops and engagements .. and then to do them with HER children? She won’t be doing those photo ops herself anymore, William’s new sidekick would be the one standing in church and on the balcony with HER kids. She won’t let that happen if she can help it.
Lol, after the dull haze of Charles and Camilla in Canada, here’s a little ray of sunshine peeking through. I don’t know about separation, but W&K catfights certainly seem plausible. Will has to practice his incandescence somewhere.
It still baffles me that William got away with being portrayed as the more sensible and calm one seeing as he clearly got anger issues. Every single newspaper has mentioned his alleged anger outbursts in various occasions.
I know, it’s not logical. If he’s having outbursts with his mother, brother, father, why would he stop with his wife?
He won’t. And am I crazy when I say that I actually believe that Kate would yell back at him? I just don’t think she’s as innocent and submissive as they often make her out to be
@Chloe – you’re not crazy at all. She’s only submissive by design.
Even Diana knew it and called him her “little thug.” His behaviour has always been distasteful.
There were reports some years back when they were vacationing in Mustique of a nuclear argument they had and Kate refusing to go to dinner with the rest of the Midds, so yes, Kate may seem like a doormat but she can give it when needs must. She may be lazy, stupid and jealous but William is truly a nasty piece of work — tempermental, stubborn and unfaithful to boot.
Kate is a conniving, selfish, bullying, meangirl racist. She’s just as awful William.
I’m surprised at myself at how unsad i feel at this news, fake or otherwise. maybe they wanted to test the water to guage the publics reaction . i saw the original story was taken down pronto. which then turned it into a thing
The internet is forever. Screenshots will (and HAVE) survived their scrubbing, so once again, they’ve triggered the Streisand Effect and this will be trending, if it isn’t already.
Cue a lot of photos with displays of affection and lots of sugary articles about how loving they are towards each other. These will then be followed up with pics of the 3 children.
Tbh, they appear miserable together and might separate privately but I doubt anything will be made public. Both want the big prize of being K&Q
all Bulliam has to do to become king is outlive Charles.
there’s no carrot, and clearly no stick. Burger King does what he wants!
Kate and Coach Carole, otoh, they want it.
I believe they are already living separately. which is probably best for everyone! especially the kids.
speaking of Coach Carole… best thing in Tina Brown’s dusty azz book is that name! what a gift. thank you, Tina!
I think the fact that this is even reported on in mainstream media is significant. It’s old news for us but people like my granny who only reads titles on mainstream media was so convinced that their W&K are having a perfect marriage.
I think this is huge and I think we’ll be seeing lots of staged family photos in next couple of weeks
You better summed up my exact thoughts lower down in the comments. I 100% agree with you and am on the same page.
Totally agree with you. Plus, I’m connecting the the Queen and Charles and their efforts to bridge a gap with Harry and Meghan and this story coming out. If the Cambridge marriage breaks up, who is there? Sophie and Edward? I do think the York princesses would work if asked, but you know everything is a negotiation in this family. They aren’t going to do it because they love their Uncle Charles.
Harry and Meghan returning would give some glamour and likely support for the FFK William. IF Harry is willing to do it which I doubt at this point (and hope he does not). Fixing a relationship with his father and family is one thing. Re-entering that cesspool is quite another. Plus, I’m fairly certain Harry would be on #TeamKate in this one.
If Kate treated Meghan the way we think she treated her, then no way is Harry #teamkate. He would probably shrug and say “well that stinks.”
I doubt that Harry will be on either team. I think he used to have some sympathy for Waity, but not after the way she treated Meghan.
LOL. After she bullied his wife Harry will not be TeamKate. He’ll do what Becks said and be like “Hm, so that’s the news!” and move on.
@sarahlee #teamkate??? Have you forgotten the Tatler article? M made K cry? Uncle Gary traveling the world taking ish about HnM? There is no team Kate.
I don’t think Harry will do anything to support William ever again and certainly not in his PoW/king role. Harry got badly burned and William has only continued to be hostile. That ship has sailed
Harry will be TeamSuckItUpButtercup.
Why on earth would Harry be TeamKate? Kkkhate colluded with the press to harass and marginalize Harry’s wife. Why would anyone think that the woman who for racist and envious reasons treated his wife so horribly would find an ally in the woman’s husband?
That’s some high-level fantasy that somehow Harry would support the very woman who recoils from Black people and hates his wife – and by extension also hates Archie and Lili. It smacks of all those fantasies that someday Harry will eventually reject Meghan too (for having Black blood) and jump on Kkkhate’s bandwagon. NEVER GONNA HAPPEN.
Team Kkkhate remains Carole and KP. Period.
I don’t think harry has ever liked kate , even before she bullied Meghan via the press. But I think harry was always supportive of her in public because he’s a gentleman, whilst his brother isn’t. Willie couldn’t even be bother to be there when the queen first met kate, it was harry.
But given the fact he used to call her limpet and literally had to put a stop to the middletons stalking linking him to Pippa, he’s probably looking forward to the day the middletons are done.
He’ll probably sit back eating popcorn whilst watching them sling mud at each other.
The British press are building up Kate ‘never puts a foot wrong’ Middleton for a crashing fall. That is how they operate but they are trapped in this invisible contract.
As for bullying Meghan . . . I blame William (or Carole) more than Kate. Kate may very well hate Meghan, but what if she didn’t? Does anyone really think Kate is “allowed” to treat Meghan in any manner except what William dictates? If William welcomed Meghan, Kate would too. If William shuns Meghan, Kate would be expected to do the same. Granted, nobody knows what really goes on in their relationship, but I based this on two things: first, Meghan made a point of saying Kate is a good person, even as she implied the royal family as an institution was manipulating and lying about the incident, setting up a “Kate vs Meghan” narrative. That could be anybody within the family, but doesn’t it sound like William? And second, Kate sent flowers and a note of apology after the dress fitting incident, so at least early in their relationship, Kate was trying to behave decently. I don’t think Kate leaked the story (she wouldn’t have sent flowers and a note if she was going to leak). So somebody else was doing that behind the scenes (Carole?).
At any rate, Kate doesn’t seem to have any female friends, so I think that shows she is rather “unlikeable,” and she is willing to play the game even if it hurts Meghan and others in the process. BUT, the majority of the blame, to me, falls on William and Carole. Kate behaves the way William tells her to, and Carole is the leak.
Kate. Is. No. Victim. Kate is also not a puppet. She has agency, she has the ability to have them release statements about her hair pieces. She has the ability to get three years worth of lies about the crying incident floated by her mummy and drugging Uncle. If she wanted the truth out there, Kate would get the truth out there. Absolutely no tolerance for the fiction of Poor Katie Keen the Victim.
IMO Harry would not be Team Kate. She ruined that by the way she treated Meghan. Harry was probably upset that Kate let Meghan take the heat for the crying story. Harry visibly was upset when Kate snubbed Meghan when Meghan greeted her. I don’t think he felt all that comfortable with her in the first place, when he was third wheel. Kate could have given Meghan many flowers but she never denied the crying story. She could have picked up the phone and said the story was not true. Carole and William did not Force Kate to behave that way to Meghan. She’s a grown woman, she did what she did of her own volition.
Harry will not be Team Kate nor will he be doing anything,imo, in support of FFK William other than supporting the space between them.
Right @Tessa. Harry knows how Kate treated Meghan. Harry wasn’t just visibly upset. He was mad as h3ll at Kate’s and Sophie’s bad behavior at the 2020 Commonwealth Service. All on video.
That’s an excellent point!!!
One of the Mary’s, yes. Harry won’t be a shoulder for Baldemort to cry on. That ship has sailed, crashed upon the rocks and is in the bottom of the ocean never to be seen again.
@ Feeshalori, that is priceless!!!
Looks like the new journalism intern at MSN didn’t get the OFFICIAL MEMO on how to report on the sham Cambridge marriage–that it’s fake news only. Or maybe the new intern is one of us, determined to break the real story whichever way she can? Even though the source seems suspicious, those servants in the palace know what’s up and someone is going to talk, the story picks up steam, and the dam breaks.
Still don’t ever seen them divorcing but yeah we’ve largely concluded that the cottage’s is kate’s separation home. I think they’ve had separate lives for years but it is notable that the marriage has broken down to that point that they’re having to live separately.
Peter Phillips got a divorce and it may be that he remarries soon. It is not impossible for William to divorce Kate if he meets someone else.
I came here as SOON as I heard the news!! I was like, if Celebitchy doesn’t have the tea I believe nothing
Ha! That is the truth. But this am I heard the news on CB first. Which is good cuz that MSN link was dead by the time I tried it.
Something about this feels like the “rural rival” story the way it just plunked down out of nowhere. It might simply be gossip, but I don’t know, it feels rather funny the way this just sort of slipped in. My initial reaction to seeing this was ‘wait, what?’…We all know things are bad in the Cambridge marriage, but to see it put in print with the word “separation” included in it…gossipy, yes, but also pretty powerful and shocking.
Right?!
Also, this can’t be the only “argument” (read, “knock down, drag out, incandescent fight”) overheard in Casa Cambridge. If the MSM ever breaks the full story, they will fund all of their retirements because we’re all waiting with bated breath.
I feel the same way about the Windsor stories in general. It feels like the press is trying to say “pay attention to this!!! We’re trying to tell you what’s going on!” – the same way they were with the rural rival story and Kate ‘phasing out’ rose and how William and Rose went for long walks together etc. No one in the press ever said it was an affair but damn they laid enough breadcrumbs to follow, didnt they? and I had the same feeling when there was that weird story about William working out with the school mums at some fancy gym in London – it felt very “look at this!! It’s not about exercising! there’s a reason he’s going to the gym after school drop off!”
Like the British press isn’t at the point right now where they’re willing to come out and say that there is a separation, but they’ve sure been pushing the story about the move to Windsor, havent they?
He is at that “mid-life” crisis age..
@Cessily I feel the same. William looks absolutely miserable. His identity for so long was the cute young golden boy who was afforded special care and attention because he was the heir and because of his mom’s death (something Harry didn’t get). But William’s milked that situation as far as it can go. He probably looks at Kate as part of the baggage from his youth that he needs to get rid of in order to start anew. I actually think the marital crisis came to a head last year after Philip’s funeral and with Kate’s ban from the Diana statue unveiling. I think the solution has been agreed upon by both parties and is now being rolled out.
I got that feeling with the article about how Kate is such a data-driven expert. The last paragraph was about how Will and Kate have separate interests now and how Kate will be stepping out more and more on her own.
Yes – not so much breadcrumbs as, at times, entire slices of bread. In the last few months the press have told us, no holds barred that:
Kate is going to do more solo outings because she does better without William
William is going to send Kate away/abroad more
The whole ‘we need another house near CarolE’ shenanigans
Oh look, Prince William is at that private club again late at night with that un-named blonde ‘friend’
Kate is worried about the kids being sucked into the backbreaking work that is Royal life (Sarcasm – obvs)
Kate and Wills at sporting events with George as the human buffer
Jobson telling us they have ‘screaming rows’
Constant reference to William being ‘angry’ , ‘not as calm as he appears’ ‘being a shouter’.
Tina B openly doing the whole “CarolE is the strategist and Kate has always had to run back to Bucklebury in order to get a plan to reel Will back in”
ETA forgot the whole #princewilliamaffair trending again on Twitter!
And now this. Phewee.
The fact these tabloids even have the guts to report on this says it all. A few years ago, nobody would have touched this at all. There’s no smoke without fire. While I don’t think Kate would flat out leave William and take the kids with her to Mummy’s house, this Windsor move (that even the British tabloids have been drip-feeding everybody since last summer) is grounds for an ‘official separation’. Kate gets her house in the country close to Mummy, the kids get to stay there until they go to their boarding schools and William gets to continue living the single-dad bachelor lifestyle he has grown accustom to in the capital.
On de DM l commented about William been out and about with friends at de weekend in response to a article they had up about William and Kate holding hands , well within minutes l got two emails saying my comment had been taken down !!!!!!!.He is so well.protected it’s unreal !!!!
Kit, I made a comment above that the same thing happened to me! I commented as well, and w/in 15 min. I got an email notifying that there were “numerous complaints” about my comment and it was removed lolol
You KNOW there is something going on there.
I don’t think there will be any “formal” separation, but I do think they will live apart “for the kids and Crown” (ie: she’ll be there for the kids going to a Berkshire school, he will be based in London for all of his “King in Training” work). She will have her life, he his. I think that the they will be told that as long as each are “discrete”, it will be fine in the House of Windsor. Frankly, wouldn’t surprise me at all.
Reminds me of how the British press ignored Edward the 8th’s relationship with Wallis Simpson while the International/US press was covering it. When it finally blew up in England, it was quite a rude surprise.
My prediction is that if they divorce, it won’t be because of William’s endless cheating, it will be because Kate doesn’t want to work and she’s seeing an uptick in demand that just going to get more intense the closer William gets to The Crown. Hence articles like yesterday about her worrying about the children’s future burden of carrying to monarchy on their shoulders. She’s worried about herself.
I remember a story either when they got engaged or early in the marriage that Mike made William promise he wouldn’t make Kate work too hard – there were also reports about how Kate’s hair was turning grey due the pressure of all that ‘work’.
I think you’re right. Her “work” is subpar at best. Anne could barely tolerate her at their joint event. She’s terrible at speaking and lazy. She doesn’t want to work and thinks she can get pregnant to avoid working. Baldy won’t knock her up and chuck is demanding they work for their allowance. If she can’t shop and be lazy and yell at staff and just be keen, she doesn’t want the crown. She wants to be a noble without having to do the work.
Snuffles, what I found noteworthy is that it was reported that KKKate was the one to say, “Maybe marrying you was a mistake.” If true, that dovetails with your comment that she doesn’t want to work more than she has in the past 11 years.
I think we are seeing drips of the truth coming out. I feel like all the talk about the Cambridges moving to Windsor is the british press trying to say what’s happening without saying what’s happening, you know?
does that mean a divorce is imminent? No – but i do think the potential new house in Windsor is directly tied to a separation, official or not.
I agree. The European tabloids clearly feel comfortable enough to go there whereas the British press has only been shady with their reports of shopping for a new home.
This weekend we did see William have a private dinner with an unnamed friend at Oswald’s, so maybe that’s what triggered this.
I think you are right, @Becks1. Stage being set for the inevitable big reveal, in hopes it will seem ho-hum, a natural evolution at that point.
@Becks1
Tell me you’re separated without telling me you’re separated.
I wonder if something about their marriage is in Jobson’s upcoming book? They may be trying to get out ahead of it.
Baldy is a cheater just like his dad and grandfather. He wants to just run around and play with other women. The whole family are creeps.
Probably most insiders are well aware of tension and rows and when the floodgates open it could get messy. Things maybe frosty in public but rows that can be overheard by servants ? Are they equally quarrel some when in company or do they now socialise separately? If and when, my money is on Dan woowoo to break this story in Willy’s favour eg she made me cry and bullied TQ’s ooCcoorggieeess,
Remember there was a story a few weeks ago (maybe a month or so?) about how “equal” Kate and William are in their relationship or something and it included the tidbit that they do fight quite a bit and the fights can be loud – I think the line was that kate gives as good as she gets or something, I can’t remember. But it wasn’t painting the picture of a healthy relationship, even though on its face thats what the article was about.
Does anyone else remember that? It was definitely pretty recently.
I literally linked to that story in the post.
Sorry 🤦♀️ I read the post I swear!!! LOL.
And that was an excerpt from Jobson’s upcoming book on PW.
I think one of the earlier articles about their impending move to Windsor included the claim that they felt “overlooked” at KP. “Overlooked” for the Brits apparently means too much focus/scrutiny, so you can imagine what their staff might be seeing and hearing on a regular basis.
This is why you don’t marry or even date someone you do not respect or like. This house of cards that the Cambridge’s have build is bound to fall. Will and Kate are two of the nastiest, laziest, most bitter people and they their jealousy almost cost Duchess Meghan her life. I only feel badly for their children otherwise nothing for them.
^ Ditto
I feel so badly for those kids if they have to listen to their parents’ screaming fights. 😕
Yes to this comment! Choice of a partner is one of the most important decisions you make in life- respect is so important. Without it, a marriage would be sheer misery.
Amazing that William reportedly advised Harry against marrying Meghan … maybe Wills should have asked his little brother for guidance on how to choose a partner. Harry aced it.
I don’t think Kate will ever divorce but the idea of William receiving divorce papers is kinda funny.
Not to mention Kate telling Carole to ST#$ LOL. and the press will rip her into pieces.
Super funny! I don’t like what happened to Olivia Wilde but I would die laughing if William got served in the middle of accepting his BAFTA or addressing Parliament.
This story is going to be another ‘affair’ story. Actively denied but the rotas will somehow be shady and talk about it 😂
There is a long tradition in the Royal Family of monarchs and heirs who are having marital problems just living separate lives. Charles and Diana broke that tradition, but I believe William and Kate are returning to it and did so already. Divorce isn’t really an option for them for many reasons but especially because it would break the monarchy for good. That’s not in either’s interest. To pull off a public front of connubial bliss, though, they’re going to have to do a better job of acting like a happily married couple for the cameras. Right now they are failing badly.
@ Brassy Rebel, why would a divorce between the Lambridges break up the Monarchy? Charles is divorced, Anne, Pedrew and the Phillips? It’s the 21st century, even though Baldemort and CopyKeen don’t apparently live in it, doesn’t mean he is willing to keep up the façade.
All the Burger King has to do once the divorce is announced is call a press conference, express his sorrow, shed a tear, and then pledge to serve his country as its monarch for however long his life is (just like Granny). The rota will spin him as brave and dutiful. There is nothing the rota cannot spin into something positive.
I keep saying this, a divorce won’t break up the monarchy. Average folks have other concerns and would only get angry if the press turns against the BRF for other reasons, not cos of 1 stupid divorce. Without the press attacking the BRF and with the establishment on their side, majority of commoners would be indifferent to them. One single divorce won’t make the republican movement significantly stronger. The Queen’s demise is more important than the Lamebridges marriage sheesh.
William is the heir and the propagandists have sold him as the monarchy’s future–along with Kate and their kids. A divorce is out of the question for them after Charles and Diana used up all the political capital on that issue with their divorce. I’m old enough to remember their wedding being spun as the latest fairy tale. How many fairy tales that soon turn sour are the British people going to swallow before walking away? There are other issues that can destroy the monarchy but this one is right up there.
Lol, that’s not what’s going to break up the monarchy.
Nah, the BM and the Bgov want the monarchy to survive. It serves them. So willliam could survive a divorce. The monarchy might not survive but it ain’t gonna be cuz of a divorce.
Intriguing. I’m sure those rumours are a regular occurrence but they’re kept quiet by the British press. Kate will be going to the Garden Party by herself today because William has an earlier engagement. Hmm…
I was abt to make the pt tht in recent times the rotarats hv been at pains to tell us tht in prepping for her kweenship, kHATE will be doing more solo events. I think this, along wth the house hunting stories, is meant to be understood tht their formal separation is coming.
Just found this online; no Willie in sight:
“…..hosting duties for today (May 18) have passed on to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Palace confirmed.
She will be joined by Prince Edward and Sophie – the Earl and Countess of Wessex – and the Queen’s cousin, Princess Alexandra.”
Is it just me or is that headline lowkey shady?
@ Chloe, not it isn’t just you.
As they say, the cat is out of the bag…..
The Sussex will be blamed for their unhappy marriage. The Sussex refused to play second fiddle. They thought their the “ROCKS STARS” and should have been treated as such. So the bitch and complained and lied about racism and bullying. So they left to be America’s royal family!
Kate will never divorce William. She wants that crown on her head.
This is the perfect time for a hiatus.
I honestly believe she did it for the kids.
It was probably affecting their mental health as well as hers.
Since William prefers smelling Roses, maybe Kate would like to visit America and check out the “Black Orchids”.
True, but if HE wants to divorce, there’s nothing she can do about it.
I agree! You can only be willing to stay for so long until it becomes unbearable and it’s apparently been unbearable for quite some time.
The true victims are the Lambridge kids. This must be a horrendous upbringing for them to bear witness. You read stories consistently that children have grown to resent when their parents stay together. It’s incredibly damaging and it affects their view of what a loving and compassionate marriage is made up of.
If he wants a divorce, there’s plenty she can do, namely make the cost prohibitively high.
No, she won’t able to do that.
William and the RF have too much leverage on Kate that he can get a divorce without paying out the big bucks.
You all think Carole Middleton isn’t keeping receipts on William”s behavior? Now that’s leverage. I’m amazed that so many think William can just walk away from this marriage without serious damage to himself and the monarchy itself. I wish he would so we could see the fireworks go off.
The royals would bury the Middletons easily with all the dirt they have on them, their finances, uncle gary, all the shady business ways. It does not matter what the Midds have on William, it is nothing in comparison. All he has to do is cry about being manipulated by the evil Middletons and the game is over. Nothing they have now belongs to them, the homes are all govt property or still belong to Liz personally.
All Kate would get in a divorce is part of William’s inheritance from Diana, unless he paid for her parents new home as a post-nup. AND all the Windsors have to do is blame Kate the racist for bullying pregnant Meghan, forcing them out, how Kate fights and screams at William, etc. They’re already releasing that narrative, one that has been around since before they even got engaged. People do not like the Middletons. No matter what they release on William, whatever he releases in return will win against them in the public eye.
She’s always on hiatus.
“Black Orchids”?? What??
I shudder to think about the smugness/gaping mouth laughingness of Kate with a crown of stolen jewel on her head. Urgh.
Also, second this. @Grace What’s “black orchids”?
I have never heard of this outlet, but if it is true that strains in the Cambridge marriage are reaching a crisis point, that might explain the sudden eagerness on the part of HMQ and Charles to bring the Sussexes back into the fold, if only to give the media a distraction again.
Hmm. This reads a bit like fanfiction tbh but like others have said, the fact that this was even published AND given attention is interesting. We’ve seen some salacious headlines on US tabloid covers about their marriage before, but something about this story feels different.
Those rats will be pissed as hell if a non British outlet gets to it first…they can make bank if they break what they know first, just saying 😆
I can buy they fight and they fight loudly. And I buy that Kate often retreats to Buckleberry and William to Norfolk when things get tough (so almost always) but I don’t buy that she’s demanding a separation or that they’re going to official separate.
This could be something or it could be tabloids getting bored and publishing things. I have never heard of this outlet before so no idea how reliable it is.
I’m so glad you captured this story before it was taken down! So interesting how Kensington Palace is able to muzzle random European news sites so quickly! Nothing is beneath them trying to shut up rumours about their broken marriage. But when it’s Daily Mail, Telegraph, or other closely-connected royal rota spreading full-on lies about Meghan and Harry, they pretend their hands are tied.
For me, that’s the real news! I don’t care if they are separated but the fact that they can suppress any rumours or negative comments about them from the press (no matter how reliable or not) almost immediately is quite unnerving.
I mentioned a few weeks ago that I thought they had already bought a property and it was being renovated, of course to Kate & Mummy’s exact specifications. I still believe this. I think they’ve been floating other possible homes to get people used to the idea of a move. I think Charles & Granny kicked in the cash for it with the deal being they appear to be “together” and because they don’t want Kate in a Crown Property for a life lease with CarolE lurking about. Just supposition on my part but it makes some sense to me. Kate gets to play Country Girl with her precious AGA, Will still has the Pied-à-Tier for his extra curricular activities, and they play act until the kids are much older and able to be put to work
William seems too clumsy and stupid to pull this off. Phillip was more smooth about his situation. I bet Will gets caught with his pants down literally.
What an unpleasant image this morning.
If there is a problem in the marriage I blame William. He is a spoiled, entitled cheater and I don’t like him. Kate is certainly not perfect, but she is just as good as any of the stuck up “toffs” and I resent their better than thou attitudes.
Kate has that same better than thou attitude tho. Which, imo, makes her look far worse because she wasn’t raised in that screwed up system like William was.
Elsa, since KKKate spent the dating years watching Willi cheat on her, she went into this marriage with her eyes wide open. I think both of them are responsible for the mess that their marriage is in. They each got what they wanted, until they didn’t want it any longer. The biggest problem I see at this point is the total lack of respect for each other. I honestly can’t see their marriage continuing for any length of time. Philip respected TQ, and I think that’s what made their marriage possible. These two? I don’t see it.
Kate stalked him for years. William cheated with Kate, he has always cheated on her. She has stood back, enabled it, and clung like a Limpet in exchange for freebies, access, and potential titles. That is not breaking news nor will it gain Kate any leverage. She chose to be with a man who cheats on her as part of the deal. She’s not a victim here.
I have no trouble believing they are (or want to) living separate lives.
I’d be surprised if they divorced though, I think they both enjoy the illusion too much.
I don’t care if they divorce, really. I do want their sham of a marriage exposed and for everyone to know they’re completely over, minus the paperwork. With the way they and the media have gone after H&Ma’s marriage, it’s what they deserve.
This sham of a marriage must be exposed, one day is one day.
I don’t know why I never liked this Kate though. I remember watching their wedding and never felt that excitement.
Years have come and gone, now I know who she is, a big fake together with her dull and racist egg.
It’s true, it’s true, it’s true. Everybody knows it’s true and has been at least for a good year. It’s a big part of the reason they never let up on attacking Harry and Meghan.
Someone mentioned that neither KP nor any of the other royal social media accounts posted any congratulatory messages on W&K’s recent anniversary. I mean for KP not to post anything about their principals on their wedding anniversary? Weird!
YES. To go from the whole professional videoshoot last year to absolute crickets this year. Things must have really taken a turn if they can’t even pretend to be celebrating their anniversary anymore.
To be fair, that cheesy overblown video was to commemorate a milestone in their marriage. But yeah, in other years they at least posted a wedding picture with a simple “Happy Anniversary” message on social media. The radio silence on the date this year is certainly interesting, especially since KP made sure to post about a meeting William had instead.
That was very weird and very telling IMO. Not even a “thank you all for the anniversary wishes” with a wedding pic or something?
Yup, that was very glaring for me. Though it was obvious for us CBers that their marriage was a sham, at least in past years they at least posted wedding anniversary pics. It was crickets this year.
Am I the only one who thinks that “just Bill” would be better without her, in the terms of PR. Kate’s popularity is artificial, her fans are mostly Meghan’s haters. I think the divorce won’t damage the Monarchy to any significant dergree. Also RF can blame Kate for a lot of things: laziness, spendings, Sussexit, racism and so on.
And the image of Wills as single doting father can be beneficial to his PR persona. (His grimaces while he is looking at her are not helping to preserve “loving couple” image and as we know, he can’t help himself and hide his disdain).
This has been my opinion for a while as well. With the right PR, William could weather a divorce but only if he got professionals and not the gold standard advisors at the palace. I always thought that they would pin H&M leaving on Kate and her family and it wouldn’t be too hard to do. Uncle Hookers and Blow attacking Meg in the the press , Carole getting her digs in about Meghan in an interview, and all of the times Kate has been openly hateful when H&M are mentioned is proof enough for Kate to get the blame.
Why should this jealous, vindictive, disgustingly lazy, filthy racist get to walk away from his marriage smelling like a rose? (no pun intended) Coddle the poor hard done by man-child, he knows not what he does?
I don’t think its about coddling him; its more a counterpoint to the oft-repeated point that William can never leave her because it would destroy his image and his PR and the monarchy. William could walk away from a divorce looking just fine, maybe even better than before. William’s image is not why they are still married.
I think it’s also that, to this day, people tend to side with the man. All the friends/associates/etc. will maintain their ties to him, not her. Add to that, he’s the born royal, she’s ‘just’ the married-in.
I don’t know. A lot of things have been blamed on Kate. Throughout their entire lives, Harry has been a buffer, a source of support, and a scapegoat for William, and William without that doesn’t look very good. What William has going for him at the moment is a cute bunch of kids, and possibly the illusion of a happy family life. When I try to imagine what William might have to offer — without the support of the Queen’s consistency and sense of duty, without the structure provided by the Queen and Charles, and without Charles’s evident earnestness, I’m not coming up with anything at all.
I think seeing what William brings to the table —without having other people to blame for his ill temper, his lack of curiosity, his poor work ethic, and his lack of even enthusiasm and joy — doesn’t leave much that says mensch, let alone monarch.
your last line! perfection!!!
We’ve definitely been inferring the “separate lives” thing for awhile, and I imagine that wouldn’t be strange among the aristocratic set.
What is noticable here is the suggestion that somehow Kate’s decade of waitying somehow wasn’t enough, that she’s still not up to the job and maybe never will be. That it’s not about the Sussexes leaving or an affair, but just her unsuitability.
I think that is a relatively new angle, and if I were in the Middleton circle, this is an all hands on deck situation, since Kate’s whole thing is that “Actually, she’s grateful that she wasted most of her twenties sitting around and waiting for her prince to call, it gave her time to prepare! She’s growing in confidence, going to show us what she’s made of aaaaany moment now…
Also, this is from a source that wouldn’t be subject to the royal superembargo or whatever it’s called, right?
Maybe not in modern times when love marriages are more common but I would imagine that among the aristos living together is the anomaly. Us plebs live together because we can’t afford multiple homes. But money is the number one cause of divorce. If money is no object and living mutually agreeable separate lives is an option, how many marriages would actually thrive that way? The problem with Will and Kate would seem to be that she has more middle class romantic notions of marriage.
That’s true – and would explain how on earth Kate might have thought icing out Rose was ever going to work. I think anyone who understood the relative positions they occupy wouldn’t have tried that.
Is Kate just now realizing that she got played but good? That in the long line of “marriageable” women in William’s circle, all of them took one look and then took one giant step back, leaving Keen as the last one standing. And he still made her wait around, just in case there were any last minute takers lol.
Maybe the comment about “you knew what you signed up for” is more about that than the “work” of being a royal.
Call me Bill loves to pose as this normal, middle class family man, but maybe at heart he’s more like his father than he cares to admit.
Taking a big chance here with this thought; Meghan said Kate is a good person in the Oprah interview. Could this estrangement been brewing for a long time, even before the pregnancy of Louis? Could Meghan be aware of just how bad things are and offer emotional support? Meghan is the type of person who would put her own feelings aside to help someone else and be discreetly quiet about it. Do Harry and Meghan blame William for the problems in the Cambridge marriage? Does William know that Meghan and Harry know and that’s why he rages against them? Does William blame Kate for possibly spilling the tea that resulted in the ” crying” episode that exposed their private life? Is Kate being punished for confiding in Meghan who is the enemy?
@Julia K We were told Kate “was wary” of Meghan from the beginning. I can’t imagine Kate confiding in Meghan. Kate can’t confide in another woman – this isn’t in her character.
Meghan, on the other hand, being feminist and supportive of women had a dillema: she wanted to correct the story (Meghan made Kate cry) but couldn’t bring herself to completely say unpleasant things about Kate. I think, “good person” came from this. To soften the blow.
“We were told Kate “was wary” of Meghan from the beginning.”
because of how GAGA Harry was about Meghan. Kate saw Harry as “hers”…you see in pics, pre-Meghan, what a fun and jovial relationship those two had. I fully believe that Kate always wished that Harry was the heir and Will the spare, so she could have had the “nice” prince who was much more like his mother, but her ambition to be “future queen” won out. and she ended up with the prince who is like his dad.
when Meghan came on the scene, it was clear how much Harry loved and respected her, and that made it “real” that Kate would never be with him. Not that there was ever a chance of that…her leaving the future King to be with the King’s brother wouldn’t happen, but she had all of Harry’s attention until Meg showed up. the fact that Meg “stole” Harry from her, and it was clear Harry was all in, that’s why she was “wary” (read: jealous and hateful).
whatWHAT?, I keep thinking about what a dim bulb KKKhate is. Trying to hold a conversation with her would have been impossible. Harry’s sense of humor and being the gentleman that he is made her engagements so much easier. Of course, she fancies him. Can you image comparing W & H up close and personal? With all of the strikes (from KKKate’s perspective) against Meghan, stealing Harry was very high on her list of why she hated M.
Meghan was being kind and diplomatic with the “good person” comment. Remember that she also went on to say that things aren’t always as they appear when Oprah commented that it looked like she and the TopCEO got along well at the Wimbledon engagement.
Kate is not a good person she was part of the hate campaign against Meghan for the very beginning. Kate has shown the world who she really is countless times yet some woman refused to see it or hear it kate is not a victim of William she not being held captive by the royals and just plays long to get along . She actively with the help of her mother smeared Meghan with the press to point that Meghan was suicide while pregnant. She allows her crazy uncle to go on national television and diss Meghan she was rude to Meghan at the last commonwealth church service she refused to acknowledge a baby Archie at a polo game and wouldn’t not allow her older kids to interact with Meghan and Archie . Not everything is on William kate is 40 year old woman it’s time people stop babying her or make excuse for her and allegedly William is abusive without any proof . Kate is a mean spirited racist bully .
So, I do think the comment that Kate made to Meghan at the dress fitting that made her cry was somehow related to william’s cheating (“why are you so happy, he’s just going to cheat on you, that’s what they all do”) or maybe she just snapped and was a bitch but M knew what was going on with the marriage and then Kate apologized, so Meghan forgave her. (the fact that a false version of that incident got out and was never corrected is a different story though.)
so I think the “good person” thing was specifically in that context – that Meghan forgave Kate for the comment both bc she apologized and wrote a note etc and also because Meghan knew that things were bad in the Cambridge marriage.
I don’t think that means that William is mad at Kate for using meghan as a confidant (I don’t think that happened) or anything else, But I do think the “good person” comment was Meghan showing compassion for someone who was going through some things, as Meghan put it.
(I also think Meghan knew she had to say that about Kate or else she would have been slammed for “daring to criticize the english rose” or something, regardless of what Kate actually did to her.)
Meghan’s friend Serena William has said, ‘Meghan is too nice’. IMO that’s what was happening in that interview. She told the truth about the crying story then added the ‘good person’ part because Meghan is too nice.
Years ago, someone at work who I must work with very frequently did something rotten to me, we had an argument (not terrible, no profanity or name calling but not an experience you want with your coworker) and then he quickly wrote a memo to our mutual supervisor (to get his version of events in her ear first). Bear in mind that, before that, I just thought we just had a difference of opinion and if we went to our respective offices, it would blow over. Then I find out that he wrote the memo and the supervisor sent me a copy, asked me to her office to explain what happened. I was surprised at how the coworker escalated the events and I told my supervisor so – after explaining my version of what happened. I also did something else: I told my supervisor that I still think my coworker was a nice person, and I didn’t bear any grudges against him. While I said that, all I could think was “That little weasel. He’s such a jerk. If I never saw him again or had to speak to him again I’d be so happy. He’s such a whinny putz!” (My reason for saying something nice about him was because I didn’t want the episode to be held against me in any way or to impede my progress, or to be viewed as someone who couldn’t get along with people.).
Now, I bring this up because every time someone recounts Meghan saying that Kate was a “nice person” (as if that excused Kate, or it meant that Meghan actually liked her) I remember that episode. Sometimes as adults who are not in a position of authority or privilege, people have to say certain things to “smooth over” unpleasant incidents (even if they did nothing wrong) because they are concerned that they will be perceived as hostile, angry and be blamed no matter what.
No wonder he always looks at her when they are together like he hasn’t seen her in weeks .lol. Kate ain’t never leaving Willy. If any of them leave it will be Willy.
Hear me out, if Charles wants the divorce (which I believe he does) he can hold off on granting the PoW title until it’s done. The Middletons have no recourse if that’s what they’re holding out for. And to further speculate, if W remarries, he could change who the official heir is, right? If he had a new family, could he disinherit George?
No, the line of succession cannot be changed unless death, birth or someone is kicked out of it. And George will not be kicked out because no matter what, he’s still Willian’s first born with the woman he was/is married too. Any kids he has not with Kate will come after Louis but George and Charlotte stay where they are.
Yes to the first. He couldn’t do the second without an Act of Parliament.
nope, the succession is the succession, it “can” be changed but it wouldn’t be just to displace George in favor of a child with another woman.
Frankly I think that William having heirs would the appeal for a potential second wife; you don’t have to deal with the pressure of a royal pregnancy and using your children for PR and all of that. I don’t want to marry him lol, but I think in general for some women being the second wife of the FFK may seem more appealing than being the first wife.
So, basically: Camilla? And Camilla still has her own house.
I believe this story. This is going on for months that’s why we get this weird house story.Also few weeks ago I pull traot for Cambridge nmarraige. I definely see a divorce . As of right now Kate is resisting and deeply unhappy but afraid to go against the mummy. I think after Carole die kate will agree for divorce . I also see she marries another guy and have kids. Carole won’t be living that long. She will be much happier in that marriage and interesting ly that second husband is rich and adores kate. This is what I see in those cards. God I wish I remember the exact card inpulled for these two.
Kate is too frail and too old for kids. By the time she finds someone else, if she does … way too late for kids. She’s too unhealthy, drinks and smokes too much and has no bust left. She’s used up, as it were.
Not cool to talk about a woman that way. There’s no such thing as “used up.” That’s a myth men created to shame women.
We don’t know if she drinks too much, and being thin never stopped her from conceiving 3 times so let’s not start age shaming her. If they separated in the next year or so and she found someone else to float her money boat I’m sure she’d manage to pop out another baby, that’s all she knows how to do.
Conceiving after 40 is more difficult. Unless she jumps on it now, her baby-making days will soon be behind her.
kelleybelle, How would you have any idea of how much she drinks and smokes?
Mia, I think snagging the next guy will be difficult for KKKate. She is not particularly attractive. When we see those un-retouched photos of her, it really stands out. She will need to bring something else to the table.
If they divorce, the tabloids will 1000000% blame Meghan. The narrative will all be along the lines of:
‘The once strong marriage between Will and Kate has buckled beneath the stress and strain brought on by Meghan’s Oprah interview and Harry’s book.
W+K are still WILDLY IN LOVE, but not even the greatest love story the world has ever seen could possibly survive the vicious lies and manipulations of Meghan Markle. She made Kate cry once, now she’s doing it again. Word on the street is that the only reason H+M are coming to the Queen’s Jubilee is so they can try to capture Kate’s tears on their Netflix cameras. Sources also tell us that Meghan is pregnant again and she wants cradle her baby bump in front of a broody Kate to further twist the knife.’
The funny part is it was barely a marriage, and certainly not strong. They produced heirs, now it’s done. He can’t stand her. He dumped her three times before marriage. She “got the job” because she was the only one who wanted it, and her mother of course.
What is missing in this discussion is what is wrong with kate?. The woman is apparently ill, probably physical and mentally. The weight lose, and unhinged, look in her eyes. Something is not all there with both of they. I don’t for one minute think kate has not had affairs. The way william looks at her, it like he worries she will fall apart publicly. She might be on a substance, or alcohol, and his look of distaste, well it says she is under the influence, more than hate. That is just my opinion, as a substance abuse worker, and dealing with users and families.
The sad thing is, if Kate does need help (for substance abuse, depression/anxiety, ED, or whatever), she isn’t going to get it. Despite William claiming to care so very much about mental health issues, that is only for OTHER people, not his genetically perfect family. He will never admit, or allow Kate to admit, that they are less than 100% naturally perfect (William’s anger and rage? Never happened. Kate’s increasing thinness? She’s just naturally built that way). At most, and only if it got really bad, Kate will be sent away out of the spotlight, and the public will be told she is simply “exhausted” from all the extra work she’s had to do after Meghan and Harry left.
Margaret I don’t think William would have issues with substances per se given he has been known to have a fondness for white powder at least back in the day, don’t know about now. She is very thin but of course in the tabs at least she’s praised for it which is disturbing. But the only person who might intervene is CarolE and she won’t admit her perfect daughter has an eating disorder. Kate seems to subscribe to the you can’t be too rich /thin.
The piece has disappeared. MSN got a call from KP, I see. 😂 That was quick.
Interestingly, the MSN tweet is still up and going strong. The quote tweets are certainly lively!
Where are the CBers with the inside aristo gossip? What’s the word on the street?
After realizing that MSN got rid of this story on their website, I went to the German-language source at schlager.de. The story (in German) is still there in all its glory, but what is seriously weird to me is why it was reported in schlager.de of all places. Schlager music is (I gues–not my style of music) popular among some people in Germany and this website caters to everything Schlager (musicians, songs, award shows, concerts…) What the flip does the British royal family have to do with Schlager? Why report this there?
Weren’t a bunch of Prince Philip’s German cousins (and company) recently at the Windsor Horse Show and Galloping Through History event? I think I read that. Events I think neither Kate nor William were at. I imagine there may’ve been some gossiping, some version of which went home to Germany.
This was translated from a German tabloid, whose article was taken down. Very strange and sounds like a fight they’ve had before. Wonder what the response will be.
I don’t like WK but no way they are divorcing. It’s just too much irony. They’ll stick it out in separate palaces.
Kate should cut and run. She’ll have the kids, a pile of money and won’t have to “work” as the RF likes to call it.
It would be a 50-50 time split deal withe kids, like Chuck and Diana. As for a pile of money, I don’t know about that. Diana got a good settlement, but she had to fight for it and give up certain things in return. The TopCEO will likely get a nice grace-and-favor place to live and enough money to be very comfortable, but her days of custom couture, expensive vacations, etc. would likely be over.
But even then it wasn’t actually a 50/50 split and William especially spent more time with The Windsors. The boys were at Eton when their parents divorced and then they split their time out of school with their parents. The Windsors still exerted more influence over them with afternoon teas with The Queen, weekends hunting with Philip during the school year. My conspiracy theory is I think Philip wanted both of the parents’ time with those boys limited. I think that’s why there’s such a huge disconnect between Charles and both William and Harry. There is no father/son bond there with either of them. They always look awkward and stiff around each other in photos. When Diana was alive, there was more of a natural connection but it seems even in the end her influence and bond was breaking so I really do think the grandparents really exerted control. I think both boys were brainwashed against both parents. Charles definitely earned that but Diana didn’t…and then she died.
This definitely doesn’t seem like a reliable source but i find it odd that not only did George and/or Kate not join William at the FA Cup Final but that such a big deal was made last week about the Queen’s great grandkids being at the horse Jubilee thing over the weekend for only Louise to be there with no explanation as to why the other great grandkids werent. Something feels off; they usually love to trot out those kids for PR.
Maybe the public interest in the children being paraded was lacking or PW’s cousins may have said no thanks to parading our children. B&E seem to try to keep their children’s lives private.
Except they did all go to the rehearsal. If you didn’t want your kids participating, I don’t see the point in sending them along to the rehearsal.
I don’t know if Kate would be considered a catch for another rich man. She may be viewed as a catch by a self made foreigner (but I doubt she would consider a foreigner), or maybe someone in their 60s. Kate is no Jackie O or Diana, she’s not aging well, she has a mean girl personality, there’s no mystique, no sex appeal, no Rolodex of high powered contacts, her limited aristo contacts will probably distance themselves since they were William’s friends to begin with.
The royal family may be rich but they’re stingy, Kate will not be rolling in money if she divorces William, she’ll get a place to live, a small settlement when compared to the family wealth and a tight monthly alimony, no more freebies from designers, no request for her presence from charities. Unless she’s met someone who she considers an acceptable candidate as husband number 2, she not leaving without a fight.
she can marry a tech bro or a russian oligarch. Or for some ironic symmetry, she could choose a Persian gulf oil playboy prince. Lots of people would want to marry her just for the connection to the RF. They’d have to have lots of money themselves though, b/c Kate wouldn’t be bringing any. If she leaves, she would probably have an NDA and a no dating for x amount of years a la Katie Holmes. It would be hard for her to keep custody of the kids though
Trust me if Pippa can semi rich kate can too. Plus marrying kate is always benefits that rich person because they can have levarge as future king step dad. Why do you think James Matthews marry Pippa ?? Access to royal connection and scam the system. Camilla nephew got more power in uk government I’m sure George step father will have some too.
I actually think she’d find a second husband. Perhaps not even a Brit but European yes. But she’ll also lose her title in the process (talking about her being a Duchess I know she’ll lose her HRH automatically after divorce) and she might want to hang onto it.
Taking down the story only confirms there is some truth to story; and it tells an enemy of the UK it can get kompromat on the Crown.
Pictures of PW on SM today at an event where he is actually seeming to crack a real smile.
Mia and Nina, you both destroyed me: Mia for reading Tarot cards on the Cambridge marriage (love it) and Nina for writing the exact story that will come out if/when W and K break up. Kudos to you both.
I think Kate just realized that her lazy self would be working until death and she’ll have to breed her children into this mess she created for them and she’ll never have peace. Im telling you, she watches Pippa live her moderately rich life and begs for the end of her hell with burger king. Just the way he looks at her – there is absolutely no love between these 2 anymore. Maybe harry and meg one foot in one foot out discussion is really on the way?
Working until death? Nope. She’ll make George and his spouse work and she will only make the big events cos hey now she wants to make time for her grandchildren (while learning and listening).
IF they divorce now it’ll be because there are too many leaks and William doesn’t care anymore to keep up appearances.
I’m thinking this story is preemptive too. This stuff was happening for years and only now it gets covered and not buried? Hmm…
Interesting that just a couple of days ago we were discussing Svetlana Ignatieva, the COO of Flora and Fauna who William is apparently *close* to. Rumours of an affair with a “blonde lawyer” have been floating around for years, and the mystery woman in Wm’s limo leaving Oliver’s was never correctly identified — the PR around the photo was that it was James Blunt’s wife or some other aristo’s wife but were denied by each party. But on second glance it totally could be Svetlana. Sooooo….now this tidbit pops up on European media and immediately scrubbed. I wonder if Wm is seriously in love with this woman and Kate has finally reached the end of her tether with his adultery? All the pieces of the Cambridge puzzle are starting to fall into place.
@jaded – you are on to it! The pictures of Baldimort leaving Oswald’s in Dec really good be the Svetlana lady. It’s unreal.
Separation seems inevitable, but is it really?
Time will tell.
Just looking at KKKate’s patronizing head tilt in that 3rd picture down. That was the Bahamas wasn’t it? You can just see the unaccompanied thought floating around in her empty head: “Only 20 more minutes to sit here talking to these blacks, and then I can go back to the resort”
Again the pictures for this post are spot on
During the Caribbean trip, it at least seemed like they were getting along again. They seemed to be perfectly okay with standing side-by-side.
During the Rose-trimming years, things were frostier; there was that interview where Kate twitched to keep William from touching her. But she’s so good at disguising that stuff. Even the interview-twitch was pretty deniable.
William is the one who can’t keep his stink-face under control — Kate is a master at keeping a seemingly-happy smile pasted on. If there truly is trouble brewing (that they aren’t going to simply hide), then William’s the one who will show displeasure.
I wonder if they will pull a Liz and Phil and lead separate lives, only coming together for official photos and occasions. Baldy can certainly do that whilst maintaining his ‘Penny’ on the side.
Elizabeth and Philip still had respect and some affection for each other. They acknowledged their anniversaries and at least had a little chemistry in the outings they did together. None of this is true for William and Kate (not even the anniversary acknowledgement!).
If the marriage falls apart officially Kate will lose her children. Absolutely the Windsor’s would take control of the heir George. Her access to her children would be reduced and they would try hard to remove all of her influence over them. So even if she no longer wants to be POW or Queen consort she’s got hang on until the kids are adults.
If they are not officially separated she will have more time and access to them. Once they separate or divorce she will lose that. And whatever else you might think about this woman she does like being around children and interacting with children. I’d swallow a lot to keep access to my kids and I suspect she would too.
I personally think she’d get a lot of time with them, probably not secluded with the rest of the Middletons but it’s not like William’s going to want to raise them and there has to be a home for the nannies to work in the first place.
She doesn’t like interacting with children, she likes *her* children and that’s it, which would be fine for anyone not positing themselves as the data-driven royal expert on childhood. But children are always uneasy around her.
The sad fact is William already is treating his children as more important than her and separate from her – witness the football games where she’s not even allowed to sit at the same distance from George as William, and Easter where Kate had to stand back as William brought his children to meet the clergy.
Unless the RF has something very bad on Kate, not giving her shared custody of young children would look very bad for them. And Kate likely knows enough things she could share to have negotiation power.
Kate and Will would probably share custody. But like William, George will have “teas” to “prepare him” for being King. He will continue to be treated more “special” as the others.
I’m late to the party on this but I don’t think divorce will ever be on the table. They’re still surfing the wave of Charles and Diana’s divorce, and I think it’s treated in house as a cautionary tale. I think they will find a way to subtly live separately, as many royals do, with their hopefully private side pieces on side (hers far more secretive, as she has so much more to lose). But Kate is in it the long haul, mostly because I don’t think she was ever really presented with an alternative, from her early adolescence on. Hopefully their kids can find happier, more supportive partners for themselves
I totally agree. I think they’ve been separated for years and Kate was happy to live a separate life, but now that the actual top job is looming AND the fact she is seeing Meghan and Harry escaped, is putting her choices in harsh reflection. Also turning 40 does something to us. I do wonder if she’s wondering if she CAN actually separate and live an authentic life for herself. If she did truly attend therapy with her brother, she would have heard these messages.
The difference with C and D is Diana was loved by the public and everyone knew about Cams and Tampon and were on her side. Does anyone really care about khate? Most of her ‘fans’ just hate the black duchess so blow smoke up the white one.. She has no personality, her only style is frumpy or sporty, she can’t even speak let alone give a speech. I’ve seen video of her speaking where she looks at notes to say hello! She has no interest in anything other than staying thin and shopping, no causes. Most of the family are divorced, I don’t think it’ll be a scandal long term
I’m late it’s been taking down. Interesting.
It sounds like the media is being fed an argument from 4 or 5 years ago. I think these two have been separated for a long time already and only come together when it’s essential. I think part of the push for Windsor Castle is so they can live in the same building but go weeks – if not months – without seeing one another. Which will be a lot easier and less stressful on the PR. It will be a cold day in Hell before anyone (TQ, Charles, CarolE) allows them to divorce. I genuinely don’t think the UK Monarchy could withstand another divorce. Things over there are pretty precarious as is.
There was also a story that appeared in the same way as this one, that Kate Was the one that banned the Sussex clan from the balcony. No matter what their involvement was, it seems a bit like William setting up Carole and Kate for the fall. If he is clinically a narcissist, he may actually believe it had nothing to do with him.
I’m in the camp of Kate never leaving William, and any separation would be HIS doing. I also think they will separate but never divorce, because why would he? William can live the life he wants anyway, and Kate knows it an accepted it when she married him. And he can still pretend to be a “family man” in public. I predicted a while back that Kate will be marginalized away in the country, making “X” number of joint appearance with William per year, but William will be seen more on his own, especially on “important” meetings. Why would he ever rock the boat? Kate does not outshine him, which is a cardinal sin in the royal family, and she doesn’t make him look dumb or lazy in comparison. And, to split up would mean admitting he made a mistake in marrying her, and William will never admit to ever being wrong. That’s why he probably supports the “Kate is great” narrative, because it reflects well on HIM for picking her. Her few missteps were the “kingmaker” narrative, but William put her in her place (no Diana statue unveiling, no 40th birthday party). Kate’s embiggening shouldn’t come at William’s expense, and I think she’s learned her lesson. So why would they ever split?
Many of you hit the target here. It’s about who controls the children. This isn’t about love or family. Will supposedly loves Harry and yet look at Will’s abusive machinations.
This is about power.
Kate’s only real power in a rocky marriage is her children. Yes, she so skinny, clothes wear her and she can Botox and weave herself into retouched, glossy tabloid photos to keep being pretty for another decade before being described as ‘aging gracefully ‘. Beauty fades so it’s not something to bank the future on. Being a mother to FFFK OTOH is a lifelong designation.
Will is in control. He can be a no show dad except for PR photos and events, and he’s still good. That’s hereditary job for you. It’s why he’s such a sh**ty person.
Separation, divorce. Whatever, the royal press loves and lives for such juice. Eventually the BRF-RR quid pro quo agreement will crumble bit by juicy bit regarding W&K marriage.
Well if they spilt up you can kiss the monarchy goodbye .
I don’t think people are going to be as excited to wait around and see who George marries as they were with William and Harry . It will all be irrelevant.
There’s a part of me that is real cynical where this royal marriage is concerned. Ma Middleton is playing a long game of self-advancement here both socially and monetarily. Those children are her insurance policies. She and Kate will always be important and be set up quite nicely because of those children.
I feel for those kids. Considering how granny Middleton raised and pushed Kate, you gotta wonder what she says to her grandchildren.
She’s not going anywhere. Girlfriend is there to be queen and nothing is going to stop her
There’s enough shady stuff on the Middletons that Kate may not have a choice in the matter. If Normal Bill wants to move on with someone else, Kate will be painted as not capable of the role and she’ll have to step aside.
But but
I dont wanna them to divorce.
I want them to live miserable life and chain together forever and ever.
Fuming and incandescent everytime they see meghan and harry in love.
Please forgive my ignorance, but I feel like there’s some dissonance between the rumors of separation and all the “Kate Desperately Wants a 4th Child” stories.
Do people really do this? Beg their partner for another child but also want to leave them?
I’ve heard of parents who were no longer in a relationship conceiving another child. And there are stories of spouses leaving each other while one is pregnant. But purposefully getting pregnant with another child while preparing to start divorce proceedings just seems ludicrous. Especially in their situation, it be a truly awful look for a pregnant Kate to leave William or vice-versa.
I knew of a couple that did this as they were separating. Both were well off. They wanted their child to have a sibling and wanted the sibling to have the same parents. It was very weird imo, but they could afford it so to each their own.
Don’t want to thread jack, but it looks like the Lamebridges Top Gun/Tom Cruise premier is tnt? Will be super interesting to see the photos.
It’s more than likely true. For those who read astrological charts, marital problems and possible divorce shows up in both William and Kate’s natal charts. Who the BM should be watching is Will and Kate, there is definitely a siren blowing in on their fading relationship. Kate wants to save her marriage, but William wants QE2 to grant him a divorce before she passes away, hoping to “look legit” for his ascension to the throne through the eyes of the British people. William wants to ascend to the throne with another woman of his choosing… without the flack that the British public gives his father, about Camilla.
Nightingale, Yes, but think how horrible William would look leaving a pregnant Kate or a Kate with a babe on the breast. He could not leave her then, could he? But how could Kate get William to get her pregnant if he abhors her? Hate sex? Is that a thing? This is actually better than a soap opera (except that real and innocent people are harmed, which sucks).
Also, if there is an unofficial split, wouldn’t she still end up being Queen Consort since they’d still be married?
The Cambridges getting divorced eventually is the least surprising thing that could happen. He settled for her after spending years trying to find a woman he liked better who would marry him, but they were all smarter than she was and wouldn’t touch that position with a ten foot pole.
I don’t know what Kate was expecting, tbh. He’s never respected her, and she knew that before marrying him, made a point of being an extreme doormat he could neglect and order around to show him how unbothered she was about him treating her like shit and cheating on her all the time, so long as she got that crown and gave birth to the next monarch. idk, maybe having kids gave her a measure of dignity she didn’t have in her pathetic stalker days. I could see her wanting a divorce if he’s fucking up the kids.