There are random European tabloid reports about a Cambridge ‘separation’

Thanks for tagging me on this article, how bizarre this is. This story is on MSN, but it’s basically a weirdly-translated story from a European tabloid. The story? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have “separated” and Kate “moved out” with the children. Even though this situation with William and Kate’s marriage and separate-living situation is widely gossiped about on blogs and on social media, when the dam breaks, MSN won’t be the outlet to break it. Still, it’s worth discussing because it does feel like there’s a significant thread of something there.

News of the marital crisis between Kate Middleton and Prince William took us all by surprise. The royal couple seems to be going through a rough patch in their marriage. The arguments between the couple have escalated significantly to the point where the Duchess has had to move out with her children, the palace staff reports. William and Kate’s marriage is under constant scrutiny, therefore, they haven’t always had an easy time of it. Prince Charles apparently even suggested a separation between the two before they got married, but they came over the hardships and stood strong. Even rumours of Prince William’s alleged affair had had no effect on the couple. But recently there have been more and more fights between the two, as insiders report. Apparently, not everything is going as perfectly in the royal couple’s relationship as it seems on the outside. The current crisis between the two is said to be very serious. Palace staff recently reported a heated discussion between the couple, that they stumbled upon. The staff eavesdropped on their conversation where Kate expressed her unhappiness. As the site schlager.de reports, Prince William responded to her: “When you married me, you knew what you were getting into!” To which she is said to have replied: “Maybe marrying you was a mistake.” After the argument, Kate packed her luggage and left for her parent’s house with her children. Apparently, everything is too much for them at the moment: the pressure and the expectations of the crown and the British population are weighing heavily on the couple.

[From MSN]

I mean… the idea that Kate would pack her things and head to Bucklebury with the children is not some groundbreaking gossip. I believe Kate does that with regularity, regardless of whatever screaming fights she and William have. She’s always retreated to Coach Carole, and there are persistent rumors about just how much time Kate and the kids already spend in Bucklebury. It will be even easier for Kate to retreat to Bucklebury with the kids when she gets set up a Windsor property. I still believe that’s largely what the big “move to Windsor” has been about. William will mostly be in London, and Kate and the kids will be in Windsor/Berkshire. I also think that’s why the Cambridges are being given such an unimportant property, likely Adelaide Cottage, as opposed to Fort Belvedere or Frogmore House.