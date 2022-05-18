Prince Charles & Camilla’s Canadian tour has begun, with minimal jubilation

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s Canadian Tour began on Tuesday. After the dual Caribbean flop tours from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Wessexes, Charles decided to merely book it through Canada in a four-day whirlwind. The emphasis of Charles and Cam’s tour is on the Indigenious communities rather than colonialist cosplay. We’ll see!
Anyway, these are photos of Charles and Camilla arriving in St. John’s in Newfoundland. As I said, this is a whirlwind trip – C&C will be back home in England by the weekend. They’re spending most of the tour on the plane, in the air, trying to put in appearances in non-major Canadian cities and territories. This isn’t, like, a tour of Toronto and Vancouver. You can read more about the tour here.
Something irritating the domestic audience back in the UK: they feel there’s a distinct lack of Canadian jubilation for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubbly. Apparently, Canada didn’t even bother to issue Jubbly medals. The British audience is also disappointed that C&C’s tour is so short and that it’s almost like they want to be in and out before protests even begin. Which just goes to show that the “colonialist cosplay” seen on other royal tours was always for the royals’ domestic audience, not for the nations being visited.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Instar, Getty.
Prince Charles And Camilla Duchess Of Cornwall arrive in Ottawa, during their three-day trip to Canada to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Prince Charles And Camilla Duchess Of Cornwall arrive in Ottawa, during their three-day trip to Canada to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

-PICTURED: Camilla Duchess Of Cornwall
Nothing to see here. Literally.
Except that Charles needs a tailor, stat, and Cam needs to stop with the stupid hats. Her coat is nice though.
She is literally wearing the same dress that she wore when I saw them both in Hamilton, ON in 2009
@MPE: Yay for rewearing it? I can’t really see the dress but it’s the white coat that I thought looked nice. I didn’t like the green coat – looked old and depressing.
Charles suits look like they were fitted (not) by Donald Trump’s tailor. several sizes too big for him
Sort of in Camilla’s defense, it was over 20 Celsius last week in Ontario and all of a sudden the temperature dropped to 10 degrees, so it is CHILLY here. In Newfoundland, they also have the wind and water weather.
At least he finally got an Rx for Soolantra, his face is much, much less red than it normally is. 👍🏼
@Josephine Absolutely YAY for rewearing it and I loved the coat too. But the whole thing seems oddly specific to me… a friend said.. I dunno, maybe she thinks of it as her Canada dress LOL. And then to put a green coat on for the Ottawa landing…. just weird. And no maple leaf brooch? Or did I miss it? If not, Queen must play favourites with whom she lends it to. Kate and I think Sophie have both worn in for day and night looks here.
My take: Its very weird to see a photo of them standing in a spot I have actually been. That area of Canada is wild and beautiful. The ocean!
sorry but these pictures are as deadly to the RF as the flop tour pics. They look small, dusty and boring without all the fanfare. I would be fuhreaking out if I worked in that press office.
The Queen is getting the celebration she deserves. Charles and Camilla look nice in these photos.
She always finds the cameras
Especially Arthur Edwards’ camera!
Kaiser picks the best photos. And I take it these are from their first stop? Their faces! Those grimaces! It’s like they just can’t help themselves.
I’m not surprised at Canada’s lack of enthusiasm for the Jubbly, based on the total anecdotal evidence that my Canadian relatives don’t GAF about it.
I do find the length of the tour to be a bit disgraceful considering the bridges that need to be built with the country’s indigenous population and the supposed importance of Canada to the Commonwealth.
Yeah…no one here cares. Not even leading the evening news.
Just saw a photo with the Canadian citizens waiting for them to arrive wherever they were headed today in a news article, they had 5 people and one puppy. Hope the security can handle the mayhem.🤣
My Dad was born in England, he came over with his 3 siblings and parents when he was 5 years old. Now in his 70’s, he still cares about the royal family. It’s not a worship of them, but they are part of our lives. He also didn’t know they were coming until I told him yesterday LOL. But some of us Canadians do care, but I think more so because we are part of the commonwealth too, and we are quite often set aside for more tropical destinations.
With all of that said, my parents ‘met’ Camilla and Charles 5 years ago when they came to Ontario. Mom said they were on opposite sides of the welcome crowd, and Charles went to my Dad’s side while Camilla came to my (disappointed) Mom’s side. She shook her hand. Charles, on the other hand actually struck up a conversation with my Dad and he said he was impressed with his conversational skills. My Dad is a retired teacher and said Charles answered all of his questions with interesting antecdotes and then asked him an equally interesting question back. I just thought that was a fun little tidbit he told me yesterday about when they ‘met’ them. 🙂
That’s cool! I love personal tidbits like this!
I’m Canadian and I didn’t even know that they arrived. Medias and people cannot care less at this point. Also, how ridiculous do they look in the last pic.
(Alors, Sorry for my bad english, I’m french Canadian)
Another Canadian here, and my local news did briefly mention their arrival (I have to say that I thought Charles’ French was pretty good) but yeah, it was definitely along the lines of ‘oh, and this is happening too by the way.’ Nobody really cares that much.
Another Canadian here. I also had no idea until I read this post.
I knew it was coming but there’s definitely no fanfare here. I learned about it on People of all places.
I will say that having our Indigenous Inuit Governor General, the Queen’s representative in Canada, speak to the heir about indigenous reconciliation, is an important symbolic moment. They went to Heart Garden, which commemorates residential school survivors (genocidal schools Indigenous children were forced to attend). The Cambridges didn’t go anywhere like a memorial to slavery. Charles also gave a speech which was a bit better than William’s. No apology of course, but a lot about acknowledging, listening, and reconciling. Plus apparently this will be addressed again over the next couple days. Very different from the Cambridges trying to bury the topic behind sailing regattas, and awkward dancing with the locals.
SaraTor, thank you for this, it’s good to know at least one member of the royal family can pivot.
I know their tour but only because I live in Ottawa. For American viewers Ottawa is the capital of Canada. So this is similar to Chuck and cams going to Washington DC rather than New York or LA. Very protocol worthy but not much to say. Maybe will see the guards and a horse drawn carriage if we’re lucky. But I imagine not. Anyway hopefully there’s something to say and hopefully they’re apologize on behalf of first nation people andResidential schools.
I hope most Americans know the capital of Canada!
I’m also going to echo that I hope my fellow Americans know Ottawa is the capitol of Canada!!!
Katie and Kari, I’m in the US and know that Ottawa is the capitol of Canada. I also live in a state that shares a border with Canada. You’re literally our neighbor. I suspect the farther you get from the border, the less people may know. That’s just a suspicion of mine. One of my pet peeves is that Canadians are Americans, too. I try to identify myself as being in the US (although sometimes I fail), because we share North America.
Oh I bet most US Americans don’t know that Ottawa is the capital of Canada. They would probably guess Toronto.
I’ve met Americans, mostly from the south, who haven’t a clue what the capitol city of Canada is and even asked me where Toronto was located.
When I tell Americans I am from Ottawa I am met with a completely blank look about 75% of the time.
US citizen from the South who knew that Ottawa is the capital of Canada. I guess, it’s okay to generalize about people? Like everyone from the UK is “salty”? As Salty and Sassy said Canadians are Americans also.
Americans who live near the border tend to have decent knowledge of canada. But in the south it’s not as great. I got the dumb igloo question when I was in Florida once.
I am a displaced Chicagoan living in the south and I knew your Capitol was Ottawa. But I also read maps and atlases for fun.
They look old for their ages
I am not sure if Camilla still smokes but it certainly caught up with her. Charles looks terrible,pink and bloated complete opposite of his father at the same age.
Charles looks like a very heavy drinker with all those broken blood veins in his face.
He’ll never live as long as his mother and then angry baldy will be king if the monarchy still is in power. I mean what country still needs a king anymore, especially one who is angry all the time and cheats on his wife.
Camilla just always looks frumpy to me, no matter what. And Charles at least usually has his clothes tailored to perfection, but his suit looks so sloppy in these photos.
Maybe back when he was younger & in his polo playing days, it was easier to tailor his suits to ‘suit’ him, so to speak. I know a good tailor is able to work with any body shape, but maybe this is what their customer wants? Loose?
But what of the puppy?!
Let’s predict how they’ll fuck it up. I predict offensive giggling at native traditions.
I’m getting “Just close your eyes and think of England” vibes from these tours.
They came close a few times when they visited Newfoundland and labrador. I have hand it to camsShe saved the day when Chuck was in danger of staring off into space when the the governor general wasSpeaking and she seem to take his hand and force him to pay attention. He was better during the singer were he actually seem to enjoy it against his will. It helps that she’s a classical Singer. It was more impressed with cams than Chuck.As he gets older he seems even worse. I feel sorry for the British people and me too because I’m Canadian. Good Lord we share a common head out of state
I’m old enough to remember when Fred & Gladys insulted all of Iqaluit, Nunavut and basically every indigenous person in Canada when they openly laughed at Inuit throat singers performing katajjaq during a previous trip to Canada in 2017. They’re as racist as the rest of the family, and this performative “we see you” nonsense of the current tour is just more paternalism and colonialist cosplay. Hope we see more royal statues toppled this week.
receipt on the Iqaluit incident: https://globalnews.ca/news/3573437/prince-charles-camilla-inuit-throat-singing-iqaluit/
Thank you so much for the link!! That must take incredible skill and practice. The upper body training and the skills required to perform such an intricate, balanced performance is astounding!! The breathing, range and capabilities to reach a greater range of carrying your tune is exhausting in singing, yet alone a to add the layers upon which these women utilize their throats and lung capacity. I would have loved to have seen this perfomed in person.
I was horrified by their behaviour. There are toddlers that are better behaved than these two twits. And would someone please kill that rat or raccoon on her head? Someone take it out of its misery please.
I want to echo my thanks for the link. I’ve read about this giggling incident, but hadn’t seen the video. I’d never heard Inuit throat-singing before! That was amazing!
That hat is hideous. It looks dusty and makes my teeth itch.
I made a comment on the hat below. I’m in the opposite camp. For some unknown reason, I love the hat!
Maybe if it were a different color. I really don’t like that color. It does look quite warm though.
But why a fur hat in June? While Newfoundland will be cool and it is only 12 degrees in Ontario today, fur is a bit much! 4 days ridiculous waste of public funds.
Ummm….it’s May, not June. And Newfoundland can be VERY cold this time of year. I checked and it’s only 8 degrees (46 Fahrenheit) there and very windy. I’m sure she would have worn a hat at any temperature as the wind would have blown her hair into a rat’s nest.
In the pic in the brewery Charles looks like he just smelt Camilla’s fart. What a pair of duds!
I’m laughing at that pic with the beer, Camilla is judging him hard for that pour, LOL.
3 days to visit one of the biggest countries in the world. Sure, that will convince them to issue jubbly medals.
Yeah, at least he has a sense of humor and can laugh at himself for how bad he poured that beer. You know William wouldn’t have done that.
I will say these photos are making me want to go to St. John’s. It looks really beautiful there.
My SIL studied conducted her veterinary education on P.E.I., and seemed to love it!! For a south California girl, she seemed to not care for the winters but loved the beauty of the island and those that lived there.
The beer at the Quidi Vidi Brewery that’s made with 20,000-year-old water from an iceberg. It’s delicious.
Interesting! I’m a little concerned that we’re melting icebergs for beer. Aren’t we having a tough enough time with global warming & the melting of our icecaps? (Semi-serious question; I’m fascinated yet too lazy to google this phenomenon.)
The broken pieces of icebergs and glaciers that are floating get harvested — they don’t really melt icebergs 🙂
Another interesting thing is the Canadian Airforce went to London to pick them up and will probably be flying them back. This tour just seems like a waste of time.
So pointless empty plane trip from Canada to London to pick up an environmentalist?
Oh FFS are don’t tell me we are paying towards this? 🤦♀️ Give me a break! And no UK, most of us don’t care that much about the Jubbly. You had a nice party and a concert for her. Lovely. Moving on.
And while Canada’s North should be included and recognized of course, I have to question why an “environmentalist” is flying from Ottawa to Yellowknife for one day?! That’s like a six hour flight! I mean…really? Nowhere else we could put these resources? Sigh…
I just can’t believe any of them are going on any tours right now after the disastrous Flop seen ’round the world, even C&C. You’d think they’d be squashing all tours for at least a year after all the bad optics lately. I don’t get it.
Off topic, but I would like to add that for some reason I love that fur hat Camilla is wearing. I’m not even a fur person, but it looks so snuggly and warm and I like it every time she wears it.
Maybe it helps if you think that they’re that dumb. And how would the Queen’s children and grandchildren grow up around minorities? These are massively sheltered people.
@JAlexandria, how would they know how to act around “minorities”? Seriously? I guess no one has explained to you that ” minorities ” are people and should be treated like anyone else, ie. with decency, courtesy and respect. No excuses for racist snobs.
Msiam I did not add ‘they know’. Maybe my English is poor.
I’m asking how would they grow up around minorities? We all know the answer. The answer is they would be coddled and grow up treating minorities as lesser human beings. It’s not an excuse because Harry can unlearn what he learnt!
I don’t know, it seems a bit much to be wearing a fur trimmed hat in mid-May. But I like the green coat and scarf Camilla wore getting off the plane. She should have kept that on, maybe minus the scarf or a different hat. That white/cream coat is not flattering and looks frumpy. Since she didn’t change her dress, I don’t see a need to change her coat.
It’s currently 4 degrees in St. John’s. As a frequent visitor to the city in May I usually pack hats and gloves *just in case*. So I don’t blame her for the hat.
Charles does not have a king’s bearing, and that’s all I’ll say on that. There was a reason he wasn’t secure even with the most glamorous woman in the world by his side. He doesn’t measure up to anyone’s mental image of a king.
“Non-major” is kind of a weird way to describe the national capital, unless you’re just talking about population size.
Wait even if you’re just talking population size. It’s the fourth largest city in Canada!
Indeed! I am miffed that my home of Ottawa, with our tulips and raging rivers, is deemed unimportant here. Boo hoo hoo!
Also, I am on leadership for my team this week (home health care) and trying to figure out the schedule for rolling road closures and temporary parking bans to help make sure the team doesn’t get stuck and delayed in delivering care is impossible. No schedules are being released. All visits are pop-up shit, ostensibly for security reasons, but I’ll bet confounding protesters and general lack of public interest are bigger factors there.
I live in St.John’s.
An hour before the event, there was only 5 people lined up to meet them. https://twitter.com/juanitamercer_/status/1526575971276668931?s=21&t=vU_LwOrEcY8Ax1Wz_5yEeQ
They rounded up students from the closest school and gov employees to make it look like we GAF.
Don’t forget that cute pup, he makes six!
@Feeshalori The cute pup should be first in line!
Absolutely!
It looks like the already-way-too-short 4-day tour has been shortened to three days? This is kind of insulting to Canada, not to mention costly with the Canadian Forces flying them to and from the UK and across the vast expanse of the provinces. Maybe the calculation is that, if C&C spend most of their time on the plane, they can’t get into too much trouble when they meet some of the First Nations in the Northwest (I think they’re already preparing protests for the horrors inflicted on indigenous children).
The Royals actually didn’t plan the trip – not the stops or the length. Heritage Canada (a federal department) planned and organized the whole thing, from how long they would come to where they would go. They are basically just along for the ride. It’s not a bad trip – visiting with Afghan and Ukrainian refugees, an elementary school, our RCMP horses. And of course, spending time with the incomparable Mary Simon.
I am canadian and I saw this in people magazine, not a single canadian news channel or site which tells you one thing. Another thing is this hat feels like Hudson’s bay fur trade cosplay and seems to oppose a positive message conveyed by Charles regarding indigenous Canadians and reconciliation. The first trade was a big part of the colonization of indigenous people in Canada so the hat is a no from me.
So you don’t watch our national news programs, or our online ones, extensively covering this visit, but glean your info from People about this visit?
They’re in Ottawa today, I’m gonna see if I can find a protest to join!
#AbolishTheMonarchy!
Please keep us updated. Would be so fun to protest these two.
A majority of Canadians are in favour aboslishing constitutional monarchy. Not a surprise as the issues of addressing colonialism and reconciliation are more prominent now at a national level. But abolishing constitutional monarchy is nearly impossible as our Constitution Act requires unanimous agreement from the House of Commons, the Senate and the legislative assemblies of each province. The Constitution Act would have to be amended to achieve it, which is also a difficult task.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-majority-of-canadians-in-favour-of-abolishing-constitutional-monarchy/
“LIKE” button! There are also some 30 or 40 distinct treaties between the Crown and Indigenous peoples that would have to be examined separately. It would likely take decades to unravel it all.
It sounds like it would be easier to dissolve the Commonwealth, and probably faster.
Atlantic Canadian here and I only realized the tour started yesterday because my bff’s 10 year old son was one of the children shepherded to government house to meet C&C. Quidi Vidi village is beautiful, but so windy and cold I don’t blame Cam for the crazy hat.
This tour is receiving minimal coverage here. And hilariously yesterday on CBC site (our national broadcaster), its big news broadcast Front burner (kind of like the NYT Daily) ran an episode titled, “Can Canada cut ties wit the monarch?”. Welcome Charles and Cammi!
I’m glad to see my Prime Minister wearing a mask and setting an example.
Same! Not going to get re-infected by the careless Brits, either.
I hate when the Royals visit. It costs us taxpayers money. No one cares !
Preach!
I’m still pissed as hell that they were flown out by Canadian pilots, in essence a flagrant disregard for the fossil fuel emissions for 2 useless members, and 2 empty planes.
We’ve had so many tours of several members of the Royal Family, this is just routine. There are close ties.
I think the last trip that had lots of media bells and whistles was the Queen’s trip to Quebec due to the unique historic circumstances.
Usually the local news carry the visit, Canada is a dominion, she has her own Charter of Rights.
This is a normal visit from the Royal Family, they are not a brand here, they are not selling anything. It is a visit that involves citizens not customers.
The news report would be the usual, unless the routine is off. I am fine with it as it is. I like this form of government for obvious reasons.
Countries do not have friends, they form alliances and in some cases have close historic ties that go back for centuries.
Stability is key.
I hope Charles and Camilla enjoy their visit.
Viva la Canada!!
(For the record India was the jewel of the crown).
Better to Save the jet fuel and Stay home. Far more meaningful is to return all the stolen arts and treasures to their respective countries. That would bring far more goodwill than running up expensive tabs for these countries.
BTW, India would like the looted jewels and the crown back.
This one especially:
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/04/21/world/asia/india-britain-koh-i-noor-diamond.html
I have been reading about the jewels stolen from India and it was indeed stolen by the British that stormed India during the war. Just because Britain is trying to change history doesn’t make it true. The British government must return all looted artifacts, otherwise they are presenting themselves as thieves.
But they are selling something — they’re selling themselves and their rapidly fading relevance within the Commonwealth. And the BRF stole the actual “Jewels in the Crown”, not just in India but all over the world.
Crusty, dusty, irrelevant. These two are nothing.
There was a short article in the NYT- I didn’t add the link because it is behind a paywall. But basically it said that they picked less populated areas to stop iin hopes that they would get a more positive reception / less photos ops with protesting occurring.
Chuck & Cam are cowards.
He looks more and more like Lumière from Beauty and the Beast.
Pre or post un-candlesticking?
Also, Charles wishes he had the dulcet tones of Jerry Orbach.
Lol!
Saw a cool pic of Charles and Chef Todd Perrin at Mallard Cottage on Twitter last night. Chef Perrin is one of the co- owners of MC and is a famous (and sexy!) East Coast Canadian Chef. Someone else here mentioned a few weeks back that they thought Red Chuck and Gladys would visit Mallard Cottage, and lo and behold, voila!
Other than that, I haven’t seen any coverage of this tour from Vancouver, where I live. Then again, I don’t watch the news on TV.
It will be interesting to see what these two do to honour our First Nations and what this little tour of theirs hopes to achieve. Yawn.
The royals are trying to whitewash their colonial legacy by visiting indigenous people and making a big deal acknowledging the atrocities. The glaring fact is notice how the royals aren’t personally paying for any of the reparation here, but boy do they want to appear like they are. It’s the Canadian government and taxpayers who will pay the billions in reparation.
Charles and Camilla want to take credit for the reparation and appear as if they GAF. Meanwhile, more Canadian taxpayer dollars to fund the royal tours. Leeches!
Well said.
They make me a little sick inside, even though I was raised to love and celebrate the royal family. That all changed when I watched Diana’s funeral live and felt so sad.
Today, I just see them as greedy, cruel, sycophants who have no real concept of how much the world has changed since their Colonial hay-days. Le sigh.
Also, I have to say: Camilla is giving Wallis Simpson with that hat and outfit. I’m getting strong “I’m going to ruin your reign” vibes from her look.
Wallis dressed a lot better than Camilla. Wallis would never wear that hat or outfit Camilla did.
In my neck of the woods (western Canada) there’s far more excitement about hockey playoffs. I haven’t seen squat about Royal tour except here.
The Battle of Alberta begins tonight!
Looks like Charles doesn’t appreciate getting too much head.
😉 sorry – could not resist.
The only way they would garner any good out of this tour is if they took a “short” flight to CA maybe to watch a Polo game? Now that might make me pay attention lol. Love Canada 🇨🇦
Two disappointments—Chuck and Cam did not present Justin Trudeau with a framed photo of themselves, nor did Trudeau announce to them that Canada is declaring independence.
The picture at Quidi Vidi looks dated- like we’re looking at an old picture from the family album. They really need to work on giving a more contemporary vibe. They haven’t realized yet that the “royal tour” has suddenly become outdated. They are revealing that their goal to be the symbol of tradition and stabiity by standing still is past its due date. I usually get a kick out of Camilla’s outrageous hats, but that thing on her head makes her look totally English, and in this context “foreign.” And fur in May is plain silly. I think jubilee celebration should be confined to the UK. It doesn’t seem to resonate anywhere as something worth getting excited about. The didn’t need to export it around to the Commonwealth. Elizabeth II is an English Queen.
I didn’t realize they were already here, and I knew they were coming! We will be celebrating a long weekend this May two-four, but it’s not really about the royals, it’s about getting out the bbq and working in the garden, at least for me.
There are certainly some royalists in Canada, but they are mostly all about “the queen” and a desire to have the status quo. Should be interesting to see how that plays out for Charles.
I really can’t say anyone here in Canada cares about this tour.
I don’t think anyone here in Alberta cares or knows that C&C are in Canada. We have provincial leadership review numbers due today which are already surrounded in scandal and tonight for the first time in 31 years, our two major hockey teams (Calgary and Edmonton) are facing each other in the second round of the NHL playoffs. The fact that some royals are running around Canada wasn’t on our local news at all this morning.
The only story I have seen about the Queen and co this week from Canadian media is this one:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/queen-elizabeth-jubilee-royal-tour-1.6455325
Hello fellow Albertan : ) What a day for us here!
I don’t think many people here would care regardless of the other things we have going on – with all the separatist groups we have right now I believe there would be the same level of apathy. Maybe more in the central/north areas of the province because of the deep roots some of the communities around there have to Europe. My granny was a huge monarchist and she was of Scottish descent but beyond that I don’t ever hear people talking about the monarchy.
Follow a lot of Albertians on Twitter, the monarchy is the least of our problems. It is the creeping poison of right wing rhetoric and erosion of governmental services especially in health, environmental and educational services.
The monarchy is actually the antidote for the increasing ignorance and disinformation that created the coup in Ottawa.
When you give clownery, you get clownery.
I’ll add an ‘m’ to my Canadian ‘eh.’
More than 50% of us are over the monarchy.
meh.
I wouldn’t even know they were here if not for this site. Though I’ve heard the gov general is coming, which says something to me about the state of the Queen….
It’s the Governor General’s job to meet and greet the royals. Thankfully she’s Inuit and I’m sure she’ll put reparation and conciliation at the top of her discussion list.
I love the pic where Charles looks like he’s about to drink swill (Canadian beer) and the one where they both look shocked while looking at a book (Camilla in a ridiculous hat) and the guy in the background who looks like the ultimate PR guy/ambassador.
Why is almost every royal visit they end up pulling pints like some bartender trainee. Oh look, royals are doing commoner things. It’s so dorky.
Canada has to make up its mind whether it is truly independent or still a colony of the UK. If we are independent why do we have a foreigner as our head of state? These royal tours do nothing more than highlight our position as royals can drop in anytime for photo ops.
Both of them look like hell. For all their sins and homewrecking and how they treated Meghan, I wouldn’t walk across the street to see these two wretches. I find them repulsive.
Proud Canadian 🇨🇦 here. Haven’t heard a thing about this tour until I saw it on this site. That should give you some idea of the level of enthusiasm in this country.
I really don’t get it. There is no focus or real purpose to any these tours. What exactly do they expect the people in these countries to do for them? I think the domestic politics of these countries don’t necessarily align with what the UK royals want, especially if it’s to celebrate monarchy in what is turning out to be another crappy year of war, inflation,pandemic, and democracy under threat. Who cares?
I just finished reading an interesting book by Peter C. Newman, a legendary journalist and author here in Canada, about the creation of the Hudson’s Bay Company in the late 1700s/early 1800s. One paragraph stood out for me, written by one Alexander Kennedy Isbister around 1827, the son of an HBC clerk and a Cree woman. After working in a senior role at HBC, he quit to enroll at University of Aberdeen, became a lawyer and dean of an important teacher’s college. He wrote this eloquent indictment of HBC’s horrible treatment of the Indian peoples (apologies for the long post):
“When we assert that they are steeped in ignorance, debased in mind, and crushed in spirit, that by the exercise of an illegal claim over the country of their forefathers, they are deprived of the natural rights and privileges of free born men, that they are virtually slaves of America — that by a barbarous and selfish policy, founded on the love of lucre, their affections are alienated from the British name and government, and they themselves shut out from civilisation, and debarred from every incentive thereto — that the same heinous system is gradually effacing whole tribes from the soil on which they were born and nurtured, so that a few years hence not one man among them will be left to point out where the bones of his ancestors repose — when we assert all this in honest, simple truth, does it not behoove every Christian man to demand that the British legislature should not continue to incur the fearful responsibility of permitting extinction of these helpless, forlorn thousands of their fellow creatures, by lending its countenance to a monopoly engendering so huge a mountain of human misery? For the honour of this great country, we pray it will not be; and sincerely trust we, some few voices will respond earnestly. Amen.”
I got very emotional reading this, and I sincerely hope Prince Charles reads it.
Peter is esteemed. Okay.
No medals but we do have pins! 😄
https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/platinum-jubilee/emblem.html
Oh, zowie!
Canada stepped very politely out of Britain’s influence, rather than breaking free with a revolt, and I think we associate our (horrific) treatment of our First Nations peoples more with the Catholic church and our own government, than with British colonial rule.
So the royal family usually does do well here. They are generally seen as a fun anachronism rather than a symbol of past atrocities.
Even though the Church of England ran 30 of the 139 residential schools — something that Charles will be addressing — apparently. Their colonialism doesn’t get a break, no matter how quaint or anachronistic they may appear to some Canadians, notwithstanding the respect many might have for Elizabeth R herself.
Read my comment above. Hudson’s Bay Company has a LOT to answer for in their treatment of Canada’s indigenous peoples. It was originally known as ‘The Governor and Adventurers of England Trading into Hudson’s Bay’, a fur-trading enterprise headquartered in London. Once upon a time, before social media, the royal family was accorded due respect and affection, but as the blinders have been falling from our eyes for several decades, and the real history of their colonization of the Americas is revealed, they are rapidly losing their influence here.
Speaking for myself and other like-minded folks who see no benefit from the monarchy, we do NOT see them as a fun anachronism, we see them as a useless bunch of profiteers who stole land and resources from the people who were here first, and decimated millions by the spread of smallpox, venereal disease and influenza.
There is a place called Nunavut, created officially in April 1, 1999 of the drawn borders of 1993.
I have attended several pow wows, listened to the ceremonal testimonies and know that we are not perfect, have come a long way, have a way to go since the leaders of the day requested that the dominion be self governing after their brave & valiant participation in the Great War and World War 2.
They’re so old and ugly 🤢
Age and appearance have NOTHING to do with the royal visit. Addressing the atrocities the BRF inflicted on Indigenous Canadians is what it’s all about — like reconciliation and reparations, not how old they are or how ugly you think they are.
I feel that Charles at least deserves some acknowledgment that unlike his lazy, racist son and dimwitted brother, he has the right idea in connecting with Canada’s Indigenous Peoples rather than just hobnobbing it with politicians and creating photo ops. I still think these tours are utter disasters but at least he got the intent right with his theme of the trip. It shows that Charles is more adaptable than his mother and even his son. At the end of the day, he’s still swine and no amount of begging for the star power to return will help this family turn back from the path of oblivion.
This tour is all about photo ops. Hence why they are spending more time in 3 days flying on Canadian military planes than actually meeting Canadians. Of course C&C are here to barely acknowledge the atrocious colonial legacy because without a real apology and admission how such exploitation personally benefited his family, everything is for show. Charles wants to try to take credit for the Canadian reparation because of the whole ‘head of state’ designation. Even though it’s the Canadian Government and Canadians who are paying billions in reparation. This is the only reason why C&C chose to make a big deal visiting First Nations.
The royals once again lose nothing here, not a pence. The BRF got Canadians to pay for the PR tour, security, and the reparation so Charles can beam his ‘I’m the great white savior’ smile around the world.
These royals are charlatans. Always taking other people’s credit and money for themselves while demanding the people be jubilated and applauding them for it.
This tour is at the behest of the Canadian Government of the day. The areas chosen would have been a joint decision.
Newfoundland ? Maybe it was a country on it’s own and decided to join Canada In 1937. It has a rich culture with Scottish influences and about 9+dialects. Lots of fiddle music.
The indigenous peoples also have their unique culture, something different .Maybe?
Husband was born in Newfoundland and he laughs at the attempted reach by the modern royals to remind people of British linkage via their Irish and Scottish heritages. Lol. The People they kicked out and stripped of land, culture and wealth during the English takeovers. The dirty history is England didn’t want to keep Newfoundland because of its economic cost post WW2. Newfoundland was deep in debt in the 20’s to late 30’s. It got out of debt because the US had an agreement to lease military bases in the 40’s. Lots of marriages ensued. There was even a movement pushing to join the US. It’s a fascinating time in history. People like to redo history to suit their nationalist narrative. You’ll find many families with mixed French/Anglo Canadian- American heritage in the US. And vice versa in Canada. Much like the southern border where there have been cross border mixing long before the US became a nation that it is today.
Conveniently for monarchists to forget the French, Metis, First Nations, Inuits, and myriads of other immigrants with no whiff of Anglo heritage who make up a diverse Canada.
Fessing up, I didn’t know Ottawa is the Canadian capital. I live along la frontera, the border, less than an hour’s drive from Mexico. Perhaps it might add a bit of comfort to the Canadian commenters that some USAers don’t know that New Mexico is one of 50 states.
That does help, thank you!
Oh, I know! I got to work in New Mexico for four months long ago & I remember my coworkers telling me when they had friends come to visit actually asking, ‘do I need to bring my passport?’. Good gad!
