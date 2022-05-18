Prince Charles & Camilla’s Canadian tour has begun, with minimal jubilation

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s Canadian Tour began on Tuesday. After the dual Caribbean flop tours from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Wessexes, Charles decided to merely book it through Canada in a four-day whirlwind. The emphasis of Charles and Cam’s tour is on the Indigenious communities rather than colonialist cosplay. We’ll see!

Anyway, these are photos of Charles and Camilla arriving in St. John’s in Newfoundland. As I said, this is a whirlwind trip – C&C will be back home in England by the weekend. They’re spending most of the tour on the plane, in the air, trying to put in appearances in non-major Canadian cities and territories. This isn’t, like, a tour of Toronto and Vancouver. You can read more about the tour here.

Something irritating the domestic audience back in the UK: they feel there’s a distinct lack of Canadian jubilation for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubbly. Apparently, Canada didn’t even bother to issue Jubbly medals. The British audience is also disappointed that C&C’s tour is so short and that it’s almost like they want to be in and out before protests even begin. Which just goes to show that the “colonialist cosplay” seen on other royal tours was always for the royals’ domestic audience, not for the nations being visited.

