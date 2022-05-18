Prince Edward told a Black transit worker to ‘step back’ from the Queen

In recent years, the entire Windsor clan has made a big effort to do more photo-ops with Black folks. The Duchess of Cambridge goes out of her way to use Black children as props in her keen appearances. Prince William has tried to grimace his way around some carefully selected Black people. Prince Charles and Camilla have done the same. Even the Queen does it. Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise appearance at Paddington Station to formally open “The Elizabeth Line.” Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, was with her for the trip, although I have to admit, QEII seemed surprisingly capable of doing it alone.

During the event, they had the Queen “buy” a ticket for the Elizabeth Line. She was supposed to work the automated system. One of the transit workers stood beside her, trying to explain how the system works and where she should put her money in. Except Prince Edward told the young man to “step back for a second.” Edward put his hand on the young man!!

Edward telling the black TfL employee to step away from the Queen is another great look for this family. pic.twitter.com/5JrYnz3JzE — My Royalty Account (@BurnerRoyalty) May 17, 2022

First of all, this didn’t concern Edward whatsoever. The Queen was speaking to the man as he explained what she needed to do. The Queen came close to this man and then Edward tried to get the dude to back off! What the f–k. Save these people from themselves. It was a perfectly organized photo-op where a Black transit employee was merely helping the elderly Queen and then Edward had to ruin it. And Edward needs to keep his colonizer hands OFF of working people too.