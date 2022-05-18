Prince Edward told a Black transit worker to ‘step back’ from the Queen

In recent years, the entire Windsor clan has made a big effort to do more photo-ops with Black folks. The Duchess of Cambridge goes out of her way to use Black children as props in her keen appearances. Prince William has tried to grimace his way around some carefully selected Black people. Prince Charles and Camilla have done the same. Even the Queen does it. Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise appearance at Paddington Station to formally open “The Elizabeth Line.” Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, was with her for the trip, although I have to admit, QEII seemed surprisingly capable of doing it alone.
During the event, they had the Queen “buy” a ticket for the Elizabeth Line. She was supposed to work the automated system. One of the transit workers stood beside her, trying to explain how the system works and where she should put her money in. Except Prince Edward told the young man to “step back for a second.” Edward put his hand on the young man!!
First of all, this didn’t concern Edward whatsoever. The Queen was speaking to the man as he explained what she needed to do. The Queen came close to this man and then Edward tried to get the dude to back off! What the f–k. Save these people from themselves. It was a perfectly organized photo-op where a Black transit employee was merely helping the elderly Queen and then Edward had to ruin it. And Edward needs to keep his colonizer hands OFF of working people too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London’s Crossrail project.,Image: 692028428, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Matthews / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London’s Crossrail project.,Image: 692028431, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Matthews / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II and The Earl of Wessex at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London’s Crossrail project.,Image: 692028444, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Matthews / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II unveils a plaque whilst the Earl of Wessex watches to mark the Elizabeth line’s official opening at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London’s Crossrail project.,Image: 692028450, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Matthews / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II with The Earl of Wessex at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London’s Crossrail project.,Image: 692028458, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Matthews / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London’s Crossrail project.,Image: 692043490, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Matthews / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Queen visits Paddington station to mark the completion of London’s Crossrail project and to officially open “The Elizabeth Line”, in London, UK.
Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II
BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Queen visits Paddington station to mark the completion of London’s Crossrail project and to officially open “The Elizabeth Line”, in London, UK.
Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II
BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
These people just can’t help themselves, can they? The racism and the classism just comes through every pore.
I really don’t understand what Edward thought he was doing here because he was very clearly trying to help her and explaining the system while keeping a respectful distance. So to pull him further away makes no sense. He was simply doing his job.
Agreed completely. Not only was he doing his job, he was doing it with extreme graciousness and patience as if speaking to any elderly, out-of-touch-with-technology patron.
On the Twitter thread, people were saying “oh he can’t get too close to the Queen, they needed the photo/the photographers need to see, Edward himself just wanted to see…” what a bunch of “bollocks.” His commanding, proprietary tone, his quickness to touch him (whereas commoners would never think to touch royals without permission!), and his brusqueness all point to habitual practice of putting people in their place. THEY are there to be commandeered by HIM. Never ever paid any attention to Edward before but in everything we’ve seen of him, now that he has a moment in the spotlight, he is just a weaker, more insignificant replica of Andrew/William/Charles.
The transit worker was breathing black air on the Queen. That’s a no no.
@Lux. Exactly, l felt it was unnecessary for Edward to tap the guy, the way he did, it really seemed belittling and condescending.
Maybe also explaining the concept of money and how you use it to pay for things since TQ has probably not bought anything her whole life?
@ Lux, I wish I hadn’t watched that. It’s abhorrent! The fact that they are coming to Edwards defense is what makes me angrier too. Edward had no right to put his hands on that employee! His mannerisms with regard to the employee was disgusting and condescending as well. I wish TQ had taken her cane and smacked Edward upside the head fifteen times, try to knock some sense into his racist brain.
We are very much NOT a racist family….
Flat out lies.
Don’t you see, black man next to poor helpless white woman, he must be after her purse because all we do is steal. Wait I am sorry it wasn’t black people that looted the commonwealth that be the Windsors and it’s institution. Edward needs to understand he has absolutely no right to ever put his slimy hands on anyone, especially a person of color. He needs to sit the f down and shut the f up and be grateful this nice young man was being so nice and kind to Betty .
Someone needs to snatch that purse so we can finally find out what she carries! I’m guessing a flask.
The transit worker was very respectful, trying to help a very elderly lady, and I don’t think QE-II minded at all.
But Edward–yes, showing his true state of mind. I think it’s racism and classism both. Honestly, I think he gets it more from his insufferable father–we know what a racist he was!–than the Queen.
I literally shook my head after seeing the clip.. it would have been a simple photo op and a feel good story but he just couldn’t help his racist corrupt soul. Eddie reminded the world for all to see exactly who he is. I would have loved it if the Q had taken that handbag or cane she has and used it on Eddie, because I wanted to after watching it. The train employee earned my respect, I would have walked away.
I saw this happen and l was wondering what Edward was doing.
I Just want to believe that he was trying to stop the guy from blocking the view of the photographers……but why didn’t Edward himself step aside? He was blocking the view too.
Wouldn’t the royals WANT a Black guy in the frame for “we are very much not a racist family” propaganda purposes?
Edward is a twit. And I agree: He’s a racist, classist twit.
This infuriated me.
That’s how I felt. Sorry I didn’t see your comment. Hopefully she bashed some sense into his head once they were in the car. Edward can’t be trusted to take his Mum to the train station for the naming of her station inaugural event.
I am sick of this family. And the utter garbage of excuses…
This family sweats racism it’s not even funny. They cannot help themselves.
What a bunch of entitled, out of touch losers.
She’s a hundred years old and nobody including her is wearing a mask. That should be the concern of this hat. In NY where cases are now off the chart, I don’t leave home without my mask on. It stays on.
In England only a handful of people is wearing a mask. Most of these are tourists. I went to a few shops when travelling there recently and while almost all of the shops had “please wear a mask” signs, nobody wore them, not even the people working there.
I definitely feel like the odd one out these days, cases seem to have levelled off after dropping significantly but it’s still all around us.
Listening to the morning news as I read here. Cases are rising *significantly*, esp. in the North East. CDC now has on it’s website a recommendation that ALL travelers test w/in 3 days of DEPARTURE and ON DAY OF ARRIVAL of their destination to make sure they’re not infected (and if so, isolate for 5 days). Personally, I don’t go inside ANYWHERE w/out a KN95 on, and sometimes, even if I’m walking outdoors, if there is a crowded area, I’m STILL wearing it until I’m alone.
I am SO SICK and tired of *hearing* people say they “done with Covid”. Well, Covid isn’t done with us. While it will *NEVER* go away, we *CAN* mitigate mutations by masking. If we did it when this started, how many hundreds of thousands (in the US) and MILLIONS (worldwide) would still be alive?
It’s shocking that no one, including the Queen, is wearing a mask in these public appearances. That should be the bare minimum unless they’re trying to rush her to her grave as quickly as possible. After one bout of Covid, you would think they had learned their lesson. Obviously, the strategy instead is to push folks away if they get too close or try to explain things to her while Black.
My first thought was maybe E wanted people to keep their distance due to COVID. Then I thought who am I kidding? The royals never bothered with COVID restrictions before–no masking here, we see. And worse yet, why did I want to give E the benefit of the doubt? He doesn’t deserve it. No doubt my implicit bias, of which I’m embarrassed. And for crying out loud, don’t put your hands on people!!! Just don’t. These royals are lucky they’re royal, otherwise each & everyone would have had the cr*p knocked out of them on the daily.
She’s just had COVID and give it up – the vast majority of people both in the US and abroad aren’t wearing masks. That ship has sailed.
@SarahLee I completely agree.
Would any of you want your 96 year old unmasked granny interacting with strangers in a crowded public space, regardless of what the “vast majority” do? This is not a defense of Edward. The point is she shouldn’t be in that situation without a mask. No wonder Harry worries about “the people around her”. He, no doubt, believes she never should have contracted Covid the first time.
He wasn’t taking notes so he wasn’t aware he was being racist.
Omg, comment of the day! Edward needs constant jeering for that particularly stunning act of ignorance and arrogance.
Lol. This is a thing of beauty because it’s so true.
If there is a whisper of trying to justify this based on Edward’s concern for her safety, what does that say about her security?
But we all know what this was. I feel so much for this young man. The implication that he was going to, what, hurt the Queen?? So insulting. Like white women grabbing their purses around Black men. Should have been an nice moment for him and Edward takes a racist dump all over everything.
What the hell is wrong with Edward? The employee was politely helping a very elderly woman navigate technology she’s never used.
Just another day in this very much not a racist family.
Hear Hear! Comment of the day!
I agree with Marjiscott; Comment of the Day! 100% accurate, Veda.
What the FUCK did Edward think was going to happen to Lizzie in full view of dozens of people!? Liz was doing just fine and seemed perfectly comfortable with the young man.
@Snuffles After their Carribean tour and Edward’s reaction to the remarks about reparations – giggling and pretending being an idiot, I have no doubts he is an idiot himself. I had a bit of respect for him because he was the only one speaking with Sussexes that day, in the church (infamous Commonwealth service). Now I think he is so dimwitted he couldn’t understand “the Party line” – that RF had to ignore Sussexes altogether.
I don’t think he was pretending to be an idiot, he actually is one!
The guy that wears the chocolate medals, since he could only survive 6 weeks of boot camp.
The BRF can only pretend so much that they’re not racist, then this clown proves they’re, he is not going to be doing too many solo appearances.
They’re bellyaching that Canada is not doing a lot to celebrate the Jubbly, it was up to provinces to issue their own Jubbly coins.
Jesus, I always knew Eddo was a thicko, but I didn’t take him to be a bossy, bigoted prick. The whole damn family is a disgrace, Princess Michael owns her c&nt behavior, she’s been a raging b her whole life, and a xenophobic twit to boot. The rest with their faux modesty, self restraint, and “ever so do the right thing attitude, for a select few mind you”, are insufferable hypocrites, and it’s time for this outdated farce to be over. The European Royals behave like human beings, it can’t be that arduous a task?
That’s why it would have been so ridiculous to see Harry in Civvies while military wash-out Edward wore his “I’m a soldier!” Halloween costume at Trooping the Colors.
Halloween costume, I giggled out loud at this.
“We are very much not a racist family”
They chant over and over since EVERY action shows otherwise.
It looked terrible and was unnecessary. The Queen seemed comfortable with the transit worker. But they keep proving Harry right. She needs to be protected from the people around here including her children.
See , Charles knew that Edward was not deserving of the duke of Edinburgh title because Edward is a little B
Oh god. It’s insane how very little PR instinct is present in this entire family. It’s their main purpose, their only job pretty much. Public relations. And they all suck at it so much.
Right now my theory is that her children know it’s a crucial time in her life and not to be morbid but these are her final years. And she’s clearly much more frail than even a year ago. I think they know the clock is ticking and they’re all trying to position themselves as her main person, the dependable go-to. Even IF he was just looking out for mummy, even IF he would have done this with any other person, the lack of presence of mind is just mind-boggling. Your entire family has issues with racism and you push away a black man. For absolutely no apparent reason.
I think there’s no hope or future for these people. And it’s entirely their own fault.
Had Edward or any of her other children felt the same way when she has done any other event where she is one-on-one with mostly white people, I would understand.
But this worker was likely (or should have been) tested before meeting her (the person of color they found was likely vetted, let’s be honest). If we’re concerned for her health, have Edward buy the tickets and photograph the Queen using the ticket. I mean…it’s not hard.
And yet, they are ALWAYS without fail walking around with their pants down.
If the guy was showing her how to use the machine then what was Buttinski worried about? I didn’t see any untoward behavior by the worker and I hope he didn’t get in trouble for this as a result.
We were just observing *yesterday* that Edward serving as the Queen’s plus one was, at least, better than Andrew. A few hours later and we have this deplorable example of how dyed in the superior white wool Edward and all the Windsors truly are. He and Sofiesta thoroughly blew their wee Caribbean tour with their colonialist ignorance, and yet he learned nothing from that blowback. The Queen was doing just fine, Ned. Reacting like the Black man might accidentally touch her — OH NO! — and laying a hand on him was appalling.
There was no reason for Edward to touch this young man. He was just doing his job. Edward is a real piece of work.
There was no reason for Edward to get hovering like that in Bitty’s shot with the transit worker.
There’s no reason for Edward or any of them. Period.
Exactly.
I don’t ever get to go out on duties with Mummy and I’ll show them! I’ll be the best escort that ever was…much better than Andrew. Did I do good, Mummy? Did I?
wait … I thought Edward and Sofia are the saviors of the monarchy and indispensable and the queen’s secret weapons
I travel around London using public transport all the time , the transport staff are there to HELP you- it’s their job! I’ve never had a member of staff knock me over or lean into me too much.
Also, Met Prince Charles when he visited my work, anyone engaging with him was vetted and briefed, everything was carefully choreographed and timed. Let’s call it what is was Edward being a racist a**hole
Yes, exactly. The first time I went to London, a transit worker helped me buy a pass and he did exactly what this gentleman was doing. He was helping the Queen the same way he’d help anyone else. Edward is an ass.
Thanks for pointing out the transit worker was probably “vetted and briefed” prior to the “choreographed and timed” event.
Considering the preparation, PE’s actions look even worse; seemed like he realized it was a bad move, so he pretended to be interested in the ticket screen briefly.
Edward’s always been an overexcited, yippy little thing with no common sense.
And racist, and completely unjustifiably smug.
The family is racist as hell. They won’t have a problem with what Edward did.
He really does come off like a bit of an eager Pomeranian, doesn’t he?
Maybe he was thinking, “if I act like one of the corgis, Mummy will finally notice me!”
Well I didn’t know he existed till Harry and Meghan got married but I 💯 believe you . I can’t understand why these people hate us so much. We have feelings too. It’s hurting me to see this constantly happening and no one saids a word about it. Edward won’t even apologize and the media will let him get away with it because they are just as racist as him and that family I am tired so tired of this.
Omg that’s disgusting! Where can we point it out and complain?
Yikes. Not a good look for Edward. You can make a case for him being protective of his 96 year old mother but she’s in front of a lot of people and it’s all being filmed so Edward doesn’t have to worry. Maybe it’s a knee jerk protective reaction and he did it automatically but it’s also the Windsors who don’t have a good track record with race so…
“You can make a case of him (Edward) being protective of her”: From the attendant? For what reason though? It’s being filmed, so Edward “doesn’t have to worry.” About what though? You see how one really CAN’T “make a case” for Edward?
If the concern was about Covid, then everyone should have been tested, masked, and should have maintained a 6 ft. distance, and a camera crew certainly never stopped a Covid infection yet. So, what jeopardy could Edward “protect” mummy from because of the presence of this young man? I’m sorry but even for the sake of playing devil’s advocate I can’t keep playing this game where we all pretend that white women are these fragile creatures needing “protection.” The impulse is there to “protect” them even when they’re standing on a pile of stolen loot and a golden piano!
I… literally say what you say in my comment. I put a “but” after the sentence.
I don’t think he was being protective he just wanted the press to have a clear view but Edward himself should have moved out of the way.
Didn’t the Black man know he was just there for optics? He stepped in the way of the Queen’s photo op, which required immediate discipline. Edward must be feeling very proud. Honestly, it was a REFLEX from Edward. Just shameful.
Which is exactly why we have been getting more of these horrible moments since the Oprah interview.
When they didn’t even bother to interact with Black people, there were fewer opportunities for these pointed displays of racism. but they’ve been doing the most since Oprah and it’s been nonstop gross. Oh man I just remembered that article about William’s one Black friend who camped with him. I just😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬
I’m sure they’ll say something like he was concerned about distance/proximity because COVID, but their total and consistent lack of mask-wearing will shoot that theory to hell. If it’s that he was supposedly concerned about her being unsteady and that he might knock her over, the man was in no way too close to Liz — and Edward really has some nerve putting his hands on someone, when he/his people would’ve been up in arms had a mere “peasant” put his hands on HIM. He, like the whole lot of them, sucks.
A young girl got close enough to hand her flowers. That wouldn’t be keeping social distance either.
What a disgusting human being … and sure they are very much not a racist family. Abolish the monarchy…. Why these fools are needed ? Living off the people , including those who they clearly despise and find lesser than them. This whole thing made my blood boil.
Why is Gargamel touching strangers? He doesn’t know that man and the transit worker was chosen to show the Queen a part of how the system works. The entire lot of that family needs to thrown out with the trash.
Hahahahahahaha Gargamel hahahahahaha. OMG.
HAHAHAAH perfect
They are all awful and I can’t with their constant racist bullshit, so infuriating – I hope they get called out HARD in the press, finally
Complaints can be sent through the Transit for London website. What happened to this Black employee was a racist act. Racism is violence and he will have trauma from being made to feel less than. It’s utterly disgusting.
Paddington is on the Hamersmith line- you will need that info for the complaint. If these organization stop royal visits and stop royal patrons there is no need for the royal family. The pressure and heat needs to be on the organizations – forget the royal family.
https://tfl.gov.uk/help-and-contact/contact-us-about-tube-and-rail
thank you! on itttt
Betty seems perfectly fine and at ease with the man. Edward was bang out of order. What he needs to do is go find a Taylor who would make him a better fitting suit, walking around looking like a pimp.
This is actually so gross. The entitlement and racism in Edward is in plain sight. I feel for that Tfl worker, having to stay calm while having someone touch you, being told where to stand, when he’s only doing his job. Ugh, this f*cking family. It seems everyone in this family had concerns about Archie’s skin colour.
So glad you’ve brought up this incident. I had to watch the video clip a few times to make sure I hadn’t misinterpreted it, but, no, Edward was being a real prick, and seemingly a racist prick. The young man was keeping a very respectful distance from HM and helping her and responding to her questions. She seemed perfectly comfortable with him, and then bloody Edward butted in and spoilt things. I hadn’t noticed he’d touched the young man, and that makes it even worse. What’s wrong with those people?
Disgusting but, again, not surprising. Edward seems so desperate for attention, good or bad, he would throw himself in the sandpit.
WTF is wrong with that nasty little toad — that he thinks it’s just fine to put his hands on someone like that?!!!! The Queen was fine. Her Nonentity son just set race relations back a hundred years. Does this count as assault in GB?
It’s amazing how much neutral good will these people can destroy in less than a minute.
While I thought it was mostly about duty, I totally get why the Queen won’t retire. A lovely, carefully staged tribute to the Queen, with cozy references to Paddington Bear is, instead, cemented as yet another racist, arrogant moment by this very-much-not-a-racist family. Damn!
I hope the gentleman who was assisting the Queen gets a promotion, a few days off, and possibly a lawyer. I hope Edward gets locked up somewhere. And I truly hope that no one on Edward’s team tries to send the assaulted transit worker a framed picture of Edward.
If the monarchy tumbles in my lifetime, it will be in part because of dozens of moments like this — now captured on camera.
It’s no wonder why he has spent so many years as the Hidden Prince. When they do let him out, he displays his rude, racist, royal twitness.
Can’t wait to see what they say about H&M next to deflect from this lol.
Good grief. They just really don’t recognize what they are doing, or even the optics of something like this. They don’t understand AT ALL that their entire existence of sucking the hoi polloi dry is hanging by a very frayed thread, and here they are cutting it themselves. SMDH.
Add: Mad props to the Queen for sporting the Ukraine flag colors👑
Look at Eddy showing off that good ole palace home training. According to the royals Black people are to be seen for photo ops and not heard. Eddy need to keep his hands to himself.
Elizabeth’s own people not looking out for her. You would think a woman as old as she is and who already went two rounds with Covid they would have her masked up. That’s what Eddy should’ve been worried about instead of a Black man trying to help his mother.
It actually looks like he is more “Let her do it” – I don’t see a racism angle here, more him wanting to let her appear able and with it. He is not pushing him away, his body language is “wait, give her a chance” – not “step away from her you black person”. come on, this is a stretch!
“Edward put his hand on the young man!!” – that has an implication that is not rooted in what the video shows.
If what you say is true @Cachaca then Eddy learned absolutely nothing about optics from his nephew’s recent disastrous tour of the Caribbean, not to mention his own.
Exactly.
That you, personally, “don’t see it”doesn’t mean that it’s not there.
Shrug. Maybe you’re not capable of seeing what’s there. Or not willing to.
Perhaps you can explain why Edward decided to put his hands on someone—when he could have chosen to use his words?
There is LITERALLY a video in the article. how do YOU see it? and why “shrug” if words are so enough? come on, now. and he uses both – words and a gesture. of course battery is ANY unwanted contact, but is this battery according to you?
and the optics with the kids was … something else entirely, super wrong. this is not it.
The way I see it should be quite clear from my earlier post at 9:44.
And yes, this would be unwanted physical contact—in my view.
I think it’s particularly egregious in the workplace with racial and power imbalances, since Mr.Duah doesn’t really have the easy option of the sorts of responses that such behavior might typically warrant in other situations and settings.
As to my shrug, I’m animated — something that often doesn’t come through in a post. Face to face, expression and tone suggest nuances that written posts might not.
I didn’t say that “words were enough”. I asked you if you had an explanation for Edward’s behavior.
Hey Cachaca – Eddy did definitely put a hand on the transit worker according to the video. Why? Just because you claim not to have seen it in the video does not counter what other viewers saw. So, are you visually impaired or just a troll?
Regarding Black folks, the Royals show their ass every time. They can’t seem to help themselves. The Good Book says train up a child in the way he should go and when he is grown, he won’t depart from it. Even though the times have changed drastically since QE2 was raising her youngsters, they all learned well, they internalized their anti-blackness and currently recoil from Black people, ignore important points being made by heads of Black countries, have no high level staff of color, mock a Black preacher while inside the church sanctuary, giggle through listening sessions of Indigenous performers, and marginalize their recent Black relative and her son.
So the Bible was absolutely right. If you train your kids to believe they are special and “better” because they were born into European Royalty, they will still cling to those archaic 1950s ways of relating to non-white people, even now, well past their middle-age adulthood.
Seems like Elizabeth succeeded in raising her brood with the ideals that she and Phillip apparently held dear. She should be proud. I’m not being sarcastic. Liz should be proud that her training and example have born fruit in her racist and imbecilic children and grandchildren. Every mother wants to know she has had some influence over her children and Liz hit a home run!
Elizabeth, Head of the Church of England, has made White Jesus proud.
I disagree — although I’m fully open to admitting my ignorance. I’m not aware of Queen Elizabeth herself recoiling from Black people — whether it’s hugging Michelle Obama, publicly treating Meghan with kindness, affection, and respect, or dancing with Kwame Nkrumah in the very early 1960’s. I don’t know what her personal beliefs are, and she hardly impresses me as a standard bearer for equity and civil rights, but, in small yet public ways, she’s done the opposite of recoiling. Maybe she’s a private racist? Maybe it’s on Philip and the nannies.
FWIW, Charles won some points with me with his respectful kindness to Meghan’s mom, and his suggestions re: helping Harry and Meghan planning a wedding that showcased racial and cultural diversity. I guess my point is that while Edward, William, and Kate are twitching and recoiling, Charles and the Queen are at least not recoiling in public —at least AFAIK (which is not all that far).
I am quite sure that the royals are steeped in unconscious bias, and l bet even Harry is learning every day.
wow, in the video you can see that she has really developed the “dowager’s hump” over the last year. gives credence to my theory about compression fractures of the spine being a major cause of her reduced mobility and (probably) constant pain.
Thank you for a sensible and plausible explanation.
It’s actually quite pronounced, and agree it could definitely cause continuing pain as well as affect her ability to walk, possibly impact her breathing, etc. A family friend in her late 80’s also had a severe case, but after about 3 months of physical therapy is feeling much better, and getting around more normally. Perhaps this is why we’ve seen a bit more of TQ of late, she’s got a good treatment regimen going and is feeling better.
Reminds me of the Queen’s visit to Washington DC where she got a hug from an older black lady.
The Obamas visit specifically Mrs Obama touching the Queen.
The Queen went to a services at St Micheal’s in Toronto, while going to her seat, she was approached by an elderly Jamaican lady whom proceeded to speak to her and gave her a brown paper bag. She spoke to the lady and continued.
All these instances, there was no reaction to the abnormal protocol? the Queen dealt with it and everyone around her breathed a sigh of relief.
Edward should have taken notes.
Oh Edward…. you will NEVER live this down. Between their idiotic Caribbean tour where they gifted the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia an autographed picture of themselves and this, you are the poster boy for “We are very much not a racist family…NOT”. SMH.
William isn’t an outlier in this family he fits right in! They are a bunch of entitled racist A holes
They really just keep telling on themselves what horrible people they are in everything they do.
Exactly.
The British press, and their royal protocol experts love to make a big deal about protocols when it’s convenient to cover up the royals’ oafish manners, ill humor, and stinginess.
Edward is a do nothing royal. He and Sophie figured out their do nothing roles after their poor foray in various dodgy get rich schemes early in their royal marriage. Edward is the brother who tried to make a documentary to sell about Diana’s teenage sons.
Edward perfected the art of brown nosing to stay on the royal welfare dole. With Andrew out of the way, Harry off in America, W&K v. C&C on who’s more crown worthy, Eddie and Soapbox are poised to plug their beige, drama-less, ‘our sh*t doesn’t stink’ brand to QE2 and England.
Edward and Sophie are the kind of royals British tabloids serve up to the people to jubilate over. Yeap, praise the royal spongers.
I’m starting to think Edward wants the monarchy to end.
He’s not stupid, this move feels intentional.