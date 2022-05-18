Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost his Republican primary after his party took him down

Tuesday was primary day for so many midterm races and there are so many horrible/interesting storylines going forward. In Pennsylvania, the Republican primary for the Senate is a free-for-all, with a very slender lead for Dr. Oz. In the Democratic primary for the same Senate seat, John Fetterman got a clear majority and he will be the Democratic candidate… even though he spent Election Day in the hospital, recovering from a minor stroke. In the primary for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor, Douglas Mastriano won. That’s the “Trump-backed” candidate.
One of the biggest and weirdest primary stories was definitely down in North Carolina. Rep. Madison Cawthorn was everything the Republican party wants to be: young, fascist, closeted, armed, crazy, misogynistic and racist. But Cawthorn flew too close to the sun, or rather he was too crazy even for Republicans. Cawthorn made public comments about how Republicans have cocaine-fueled orgies and then… the GOP took him down. The GOP ran an Nixon-style Dirty Tricks op on him, leaking damaging photos and videos of him. Cawthorn lost his primary.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a freshman Republican who’s been beset by scandal since taking office last year, has been ousted in a heated primary in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, according to a race call from The Associated Press.
Cawthorn lost to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, who had received the backing of some Republicans who had tired of Cawthorn’s controversies.
As of the AP race call, Edwards had received more than 33% of the vote, to Cawthorn’s nearly 32% of the vote. In North Carolina, a winner just needs to cross a 30% threshold in order to avoid a July runoff election. The result is a stunning defeat for Cawthorn, who is a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump — and who had Trump’s endorsement.
Cawthorn is pro-insurrection, by the way. He calls the terrorists who stormed the Capitol “political hostages” and said that “If our election systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen, then it’s gonna lead to one place and it’s bloodshed.” Shocked he didn’t go on a murderous rampage when he lost the primary, honestly. He was taken to the woodshed by his own party, and he actually seemed a bit subdued by it.
Just before conceding, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) calls the leaks of his pics/vids a "coordinated strike" from other Republicans:
Good riddance. Now let’s get rid of MTG and LB.
Marcus Flowers is running against MTG and appears to be an excellent candidate. However it’s NW Georgia so, please donate time or $, everyone that can!!
Came here to say the same thing – and Gaetz too.
Gaetz was who I thought of right away. Ok, one smug horrible white guy down, who else in that group needs to go. Of course, the sex trafficker!
Good riddance! I do believe there is a prison cell in Cawthorn’s future.
While that terrorist is out of a job, that seat hasn’t flipped yet and will likely still be in Republican hands after November
That seat will stay republican so I was really hoping he’d stay in office and keep embarrassing the republicans. I guess he’ll go work for some weird news outlet now.
The seat will stay Republican but at least wannabe Himmler won’t hold it.
are we sure the guy who beat him is really any less in awe of Nazis and advancing white Christian nationalism?
That seat could have been his for decades. After all he has so many attributes; handsome, in a wheel chair, MAGA, etc. But he just couldn’t keep his mouth shut and the stupid he displayed was too much for even Republicans.
I don’t think it was his stupidity or the insanity of his comments at all? The GOP is full of horribly racist, sexist, dangerous kooks. I think there are even more skeletons with this guy and they are jettisoning him ahead of whatever might come out over the years.
I agree with Giddy – they jettisoned him because he shot his mouth off about them.
I hope he’s a petty bitch that will spin beans (especially since he knows the party will leave him high & dry if he’s in danger of facing jail time)
@Pottymouth I think he’ll spill all the tea now that he’s been ousted by them. He couldn’t stop running his mouth before, just wait until he’s out of a job and strapped for cash (and maybe even under investigation, who knows). Looking forward to hearing more about who attended those orgies…
I’m betting he’ll be a suicide within 1-2 yrs. Doubt he will finish out his term even.
The guy who beat his azz is a more or less establishment Republican. He will vote with the party every time. But I think he will be a much lower profile member and focus on the job. the seat was always out of reach for Dems-if Col Morris Davis, smart, compassionate, articulate guy, decorated veteran and well known North Carolinian couldn’t win, then who could.
This. He keeps talking or looking to talk he’ll be taken away in a bag or never found.
Vanity fair did a piece on him recently, and I don’t think you’re far off, Susan. It did make me sympathetic to him, somewhat. In the immediate aftermath of the insurrection, he was saying it was wrong, and Biden won.
He was one of 17 house Republicans that signed something affirming Biden’s win (? I think? ADD only lets me keep some facts). I also don’t remember what the turning point was, but it came pretty quickly where Trump started talking him up and he got a ton of attention. Anyway, to me, a big point of the article was that people who were around him thought he didn’t really want to win again, whether that’s because he thinks Fox news is calling or because he’s in a bad head space, it’s hard to say.
He’s spent longer being a giant douche than he did as a reasonable person, so I don’t feel completely sorry for him. He looks like he’s choosing the Abbott path of being wheelchair bound, and I have zero sympathy for that monster.
Colorado is being redistricted due to the census, so I think LB will be out.
My god how bad do you have to be in order to get taken out by the Republicans? This guy is frankly terrifying. Lolz on the coke orgies…. the Grand Old Party name comes from fact. I live in Pennsylvania so pray for us here.
He def crossed the party. It is good that he lost, but Trump still has hold of that party. Looks like Oz could eke out a win in his primary. Dems really need to pick up a few Senate seats this November and PA should be a pickup. But Fetterman pulling a gun on an unarmed Black jogger in 2013 won’t not be an issue, along with his health. But if Oz is the candidate, I feel better. Also, the R give candidate is a Big Lie candidate and will probably hurt other Rs on the ballot. I’m hoping Cheri Beasley can win in NC and I would love to see Val Demings win, too. Mandela Barnes in WI is another possible pickup and now Tim Ryan because JD Vance is such a bad candidate.
I’m obsessed with Val Demmings. Especially after being the wife of the mayor of Orlando (local govt adjacent), chief of OPD (law AND order), house judiciary committee homeland security committee – she’s everything the GOP should love. She’s their Shrodinger’s candidate.
Honestly, that Fetterman win rubbed me the wrong way. I honestly don’t see black people coming out to vote for him. Was really hoping Lamb would get the ticket.
Wild. I always thought it stood for the Greedy Old Pedophiles .
GOP actually stands for Grab Our P*ssies.
@crowhood Demings is a great candidate for a statewide in FL. She’s battling a lack of name recognition, as I understand it, but Rubio doesn’t actually have great name recognition. I’m hoping DeSantis being on the ballot hurts the GOP candidates. I think Crist is probably their best hope to take him on and win. Democracy is on the ballot once again, so I’m hopeful voters turn out.
Florida person here!!! I have always liked Charlie Crist as he is extremely competent, completely sane and an excellent politician to boot. I even liked him when he was a middle-of-the-road Repube but I am glad he crossed the aisle and became a Democrat.
What about that wretched woman from Georgia?
Georgia primaries are next week. I’m not in that district but don’t think she has a significant primary challenger.
I guess now we know where Republican voters draw the line. Not hitler worshipping, not sexual assaults, not insurrection, not the insider trading, the reason this guy lost was the video released of him naked writhing on his cousin.
This. He lost, but not for the right reasons.
Wait, what? That happened? Oy. I swear our German politicians are so boring with their run-of-the-mill corruption etc.
I’m amazed that people who know for a fact there is “damaging” material of them out there will go into politics. It’ll come out. Trust.
When there are rarely consequences for white cis-het men, they don’t care about it coming out.
Seems that “dead girl or a live boy” is the only thing that still holds true for the MAGA crowd.
+1
@Lucy – EXACTLY!
Thank goodness this guy lost, when bringing a loaded gun through airport security didn’t get him arrested I thought we were doomed to him staying in Congress. As my daughter said at the time, ‘I’m treated like a criminal for forgetting my water bottle in my carry on but this brings a loaded gun and it’s business as usual for him?’ He is so repugnant! Good ridance.
@ Eating Popcorn, not once but twice this idiot brought a loaded handgun into his carry on. Then he issued a situation for driving with a suspended license to boot!! I think there was also talk that he was facing a DUI as well, but he was able to skirt that due to his power.
I was thrilled and giddy as a school girl when I read this in the NYT!!! He was so deserving of being booted into the stratosphere for his asinine comments and his actions regarding POC, transgender, the list is endless. But I guess when you open your mouth and spread stories about copious amounts of cocaine and orgies, that the Repugnant’s feel that he had crossed their line of ethics. The best part of the article was that he left the primary early to “go home and reflect about his possible loss of his re-election campaign”. This POS couldn’t even be man enough to maintain a public appearance to face his own downfall.
Now we need to get rid of MTG and her ludicrous and unhinged wacko-doodle-doos of hate and insurrection activities.
Sad but true, Chaine.
We are living in a growing alternative universe right now. The worse it is the more these folks like it – and not just like it – worship it.
I passed a van parked on the side of the road near my home with several trump 2024 flags and signs planted all around the vehicle. Really – WTF is wrong with these people?!!!
Chaine, I think the Rethugs released video of him bc he claimed Rethugs have cocaine-fueled orgies. That probably hit too close to home.
I agree someone in Republican hierarchy released the video because of what he said, but guarantee you his own district voters did not care that he said that, it was part of his trumpy “drain the swamp, me against the establishment” persona. He only started to tank with voters after the naked cousin-humping video.
I have NO DOUBT that Mad Caw told the truth when he spilled that tea, and that was the beginning of the end for him.
Oh yeah, it was for reals. The effort that they put into destroying him confirms that the orgies are legit.
I am not in the US but… Dr. Oz?? Like… the quack from TV??? Are you serious??
Yes. It’s so embarrassing.
America, if you need a fake tv doctor as a candidate there are so many better ones to choose from! Neil Patrick Harris aka Dougie Howser, George Clooney, probably someone from Greys Anatomy… Zach Braff and Donald Faison! (I would suggest you skip Bill Cosby).
If you look at his Twitter (not that you would want to), his bio says Trump Endorsed Candidate for US Senate, his banner header includes a picture of Trump and *also* says that he is Trump Endorsed. Tells you all you need to know about that.
What’s the name of those little fish things that live underneath sharks and survive on their left overs?
What is happening 🤦♀️
And further, by my understanding he hadn’t lived in PA until just before this Senate run, and he basically just visits.
Why people from PA voted for him is beyond me. I mean, why know why. Trump said “jump” and his cult said “how high?” But geeze. It’s just so dumb.
Lampreys. But this comparison makes me feel bad for the lampreys.
@AGirlandherdogs I thought lampreys are the fish that if a person drowns, they will swim up their butt and eat all the organs from the inside.
Pilot fish – ” The pilot fish congregates around sharks, rays, and sea turtles, where it eats ectoparasites on, and leftovers around the host species; younger pilot fish are usually associated with jellyfish and drifting seaweeds.”
Remoras. They have little suction cups on their heads that attach them to bigger animals. Fun fact: while people thought they were eating leftover food from the bigger animals, it turns out they actually eat the bigger animals’ shit! So, pretty fitting for Oz.
sadly, yes. Dr Oz, full blown quack who lives in NJ, not in PA and has not even bought a property in PA yet despite purchasing a nice mansion in Florida earlier this year is vying to represent PA in the Senate. In order to run for the seat & vote for himself, he registered to vote using his in-laws address. I’d love to see if he & his wife listed his in-laws as their primary domicile to be able to vote here despite no living there. I’d also like to see their tax records since, if the in-laws house is their primary domicile, they should be paying taxes here too.
I’m hoping that Fetterman beats whoever handily. I’m counting on Kathy Barnette to stick to her pledge not to support the GOP nominee (since she claims they are “globalists” and she does not support “Globalists”) and help us ensure Fetterman wins. Since Barnette’s a Mastriano supporter, I suspect she’ll help his campaign and hope she helps enough Pennsylvanians that usually vote Republican or are “undecided” realize what threat Christian Nationalists are to our state so they vote for Shapiro or this state is doomed
Hello, I’d like to order a large pepperoni pizza with extra olives. Yes, I’d like the pizza delivered. I need it delivered right away to address is 123 Green Street. You will know my house because it has the great big Trump sign in the yard. Please be quiet when you arrive – my housemate has a really bad temper, a gun collection, and scares easily. I really need this pizza as fast as you can deliver it. Thank you, and please be safe.
I’m torn between relief that at least one scary, deranged Trumper is out and wanting the Repugnants to have these nut jobs as the face of the party, giving Dems fodder to use against them in the general elections. As everyone has observed, it’s wild that Cawthorn was a bridge too far even for the GQP. Getting caught *twice* by TSA trying to carry a gun onto flights was not a problem for them at all, but reveal their extracurricular cocaine/orgy pasttimes? Ooops.
I think that these endorsements are quite as guaranteed as they once were. Drumpfs endorsed candidate lost biggly last week. He doesn’t have that golden touch as much as he thought he did, at least not so far. Of course it will be interesting as the current PA primary has Oz coming in with a recount as of now. The fact that Oz doesn’t actually live in PA should be a non starter for most voters but I guess when you align yourself with the devil it pays off, at least for now.
He was such a scumbag punk that not one thing the Repuglicans did to push him out and smear him even phased me. Because I consider myself a decent human being it should have but I did not care. That party is dangerous and he made it more dangerous. To hell with has horrible man and his smug face. Earthen Vessels my black butt.
I’m relieved that he lost, but he is not going to go away. This just frees up all of his time for more Fox, Joe Rogan, campaigning for the other GQPs, etc., without whatever tiny amount of restraint that being a sitting member of US Congress might have held over him.
Ok I’m calling it now. When Madison Cawthorn announces he is running for president, all y’all owe me a nickel.
This!!!
Thankfully he has his cousins peen to comfort him during this time.
That was his cousin in the video?!?! What in the name of incest …..
Makes you wonder what other dirt they have on their reps.
Yes, it was his cousin, who he has also lived with for years. His cousin also joined Madison & his honeypot wife of 8 months (he met her in a Russian casino) on their honeymoon in Dubai. I wouldn’t be surprised if she turned over the video, perhaps even filmed it.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
@ AppleCart, I needed that!!! I guess it’s safe to assume that there is where his head is “at” at this moment as well!! Thank you!!!
I kinda wanted him to win the primary because it would piss off the Rs…. they clearly didn’t want him around anymore. Now MC is going to grift around the MAGAverse like Donnie Jr.
This is the best news I’m sure I’ll hear today. Now for the rest of the GOP fools like MTG, Matt Gaetz and the others.
The Republican party let themselves get out of control and they only have themselves to blame when nutjobs like this come out of the woodworks. They’ve lost the narrative. Before, I was registered as Independent and would vote for the best candidate, but re-registered as Dem for the 2018 election and am never looking back.
Politico.com has a fascinating article about Cawthorn called, “He’s Not OK.” Really deep dives into his back story, the scandals and why the GOP turned on him. The scandals were not good but the cocaine orgy stories pretty much sealed his fate with the GOP. Listen, I loathe the guy and all he stands for, but man is he messed up in the head. Good riddance!
Please, Madison, tell us what you know…
I live in his district. Did the republican establishment turn on him? Hell yeah. But who really took him down were democratic operatives who got the dirt with the cousin video and shared it widely. Well really his idiocy took himself down, but it was the American Muckracker PAC who did the hands-on work of spreading his dirt far & wide.
He was, however, totally serving FACE in that lacy lingerie:
