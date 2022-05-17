Queen Elizabeth made a surprise appearance at Paddington Station today

Well this is a surprise! Queen Elizabeth stepped out today to open up a new subway line at Paddington Station. She lifted the curtain on “the Elizabeth Line.” She wore a sunny yellow coat and hat and, while she carried and used a cane, she was able to get around pretty well. Prince Edward accompanied her. He was by her side during the Royal Windsor Horse Show too. It feels like the Wessexes are doing their part to spend more time with the Queen… especially if it means edging out Prince Andrew.

For months now, Queen Elizabeth has only made a handful of hyper-managed public appearances, mostly in or around Windsor Castle or Sandringham. She did get out for the service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip, which was held at Westminster Abbey. The conversation has definitely been that the Queen has one foot in the funeral pyre. I do wonder if the Queen has completely normal mobility issues for a woman her age, and instead of just talking about that openly and acknowledging it through use of walkers, canes and wheelchairs, the Queen’s aides have clammed up, leading people to believe that she’s at death’s door. Or maybe she’s been doing really poorly for months and she’s just having a good week with her mobility.

Her appearance today really was a surprise. Buckingham Palace only confirmed it at the last minute, with aides briefing reporters: “In a happy development, Her Majesty The Queen is attending today’s event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line. Her Majesty was aware of the engagement and the organisers were informed of the possibility she may attend.”

🚆Celebrating the opening of the Elizabeth Line! Named in honour of The Queen, today Her Majesty and The Earl of Wessex visited Paddington Station ahead of the new railway opening to passengers next week. pic.twitter.com/uLAdtyIbA3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 17, 2022