Chloe Sevigny wore Gaultier for her Connecticut wedding to Siniša Mačković

Chloe Sevigny had a quiet civil wedding to her Croatian lover Siniša Mačković back in March 2020. She was pregnant at the time, and the pandemic was just starting. She gave birth to their son Vanja Sevigny Mačković in April 2020. Now that the boy is two years old (and very blonde!!) and the “post-pandemic” life is upon us, Chloe and Siniša decided to finally do the big fancy wedding. Fancy for them equals Chloe going home to Darien, Connecticut, having a wedding ceremony in a simple Connecticut church, and driving off in a vintage Mercedes with cans of Diet Coke, Modelo and La Croix trailing behind. It was traditional, it was Connecticut, and it was a little bit New York as well.

The bride wore Jean Paul Gaultier and I actually don’t hate the dress at all. She’s Chloe Sevigny, did you expect her to wear Vera Wang? Of course she wore Gaultier. The gown was designed by Gaultier’s creative designer Glenn Martins, meaning it’s a new piece, not vintage. The reception featured glasses full of cigarettes for guests, which is apparently a thing. Mary-Kate Olsen did the same for her 2015 wedding to Olivier Sarkozy.

I completely love the wedding portraits Chloe posted on her Instagram, but the best photos are from Derek Blasberg, who is (I guess) the Millennial Truman Capote. He’s everywhere, he’s friends with everyone, he’s invited to all of the most exclusive parties and weddings. I’m including his full IG caption because I thought it was cool.

Photos courtesy of Chloe’s Instagram and Derek’s Instagram.

51 Responses to “Chloe Sevigny wore Gaultier for her Connecticut wedding to Siniša Mačković”

  1. Nev says:
    May 17, 2022 at 7:52 am

    Chic.

    Reply
  2. Gillysirl says:
    May 17, 2022 at 7:53 am

    I love the filter he uses on the pictures. And he most definitely is a writer- what a great caption.

    Reply
  3. L84Tea says:
    May 17, 2022 at 7:55 am

    Very cool and chic…so Chloe. I’m feeling it because today is my own 14th wedding anniversary. 🙂

    Reply
    • C-Shell says:
      May 17, 2022 at 8:08 am

      Happy anniversary! 🥳💕

      I enjoyed this post this morning. Love her dress, love the pics, Vanja is a cutie patootie, and a spring wedding in Connecticut is all just sweet and happy. The cigarettes in the julep cups don’t thrill me, but it’s kinda cool, I guess.

      Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      May 17, 2022 at 1:41 pm

      @ L84Tea, many congratulations to you and your partner/spouse my dear!! 🥳🎉🎊🥳🎊🎉🥳

      And many more years of wedded bliss to follow! 🥰

      Reply
  4. MeganC says:
    May 17, 2022 at 8:05 am

    See through wedding dress. Ugh.

    Reply
    • girl_ninja says:
      May 17, 2022 at 11:09 am

      The bride should be able to wear what she wants to wear on her wedding day to her love. So if the bride wants to wear a translucent gown by Gaultier, then she should wear a translucent gown by Gaultier 🤷‍♀️

      Reply
    • bananapanda says:
      May 17, 2022 at 5:05 pm

      Better than strapless.

      *Yes, I’m probably picking a fight but strapless is tacky (in old CT).

      Reply
  5. Harper says:
    May 17, 2022 at 8:08 am

    Gorgeous.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      May 17, 2022 at 1:53 pm

      She does look stunning!! I am in awe of her dress!! Her aesthetic is simply stunning as well as the design of the dress. Gaultier certainly hit it out of the park with her dress.

      As for her husband, I don’t know much about him but they do look very happy and in love!!

      Reply
  6. Wiglet Watcher says:
    May 17, 2022 at 8:08 am

    I have never thought of her as anything other than a wasp that tried to be edgy outside of her elite Connecticut circles. So none of this wedding surprises me.

    Lovely styling and congratulations!

    Reply
  7. Colby says:
    May 17, 2022 at 8:16 am

    Is smoking cigarettes still a thing on the east coast? Im from California and do not have a single friend that smokes cigs (weed is another thing entirely lol), let alone enough to need glasses of them at an event.

    Reply
    • FancyPants says:
      May 17, 2022 at 8:39 am

      Everything looked beautiful until the cigarette bouquets, and then it went straight to trashy. I’m with you- who still smokes tobacco??

      Reply
      • Jan90067 says:
        May 17, 2022 at 10:57 am

        You forget a LOT of people “in the Biz” still smoke. A lot of women (actresses/models) do to curb/kill their appetites. So yeah, I can see this. And it’s still a “thing” in Europe.

    • L84Tea says:
      May 17, 2022 at 9:09 am

      I live on the east coast and I know of only one or two people who actually smoke. It’s definitely not the norm anymore, which I am grateful about. I’m not even sure why anybody bothers with it considering most places don’t allow it anymore. It seems like a really inconvenient habit, on top of it being unhealthy and expensive.

      Reply
    • MMC says:
      May 17, 2022 at 9:47 am

      They’re still quite popular in Croatia, maybe it’s him not her.

      Reply
    • Tanya says:
      May 17, 2022 at 10:09 am

      Nope, I live in NYC and nobody I know smokes.

      Reply
  8. matthew says:
    May 17, 2022 at 8:28 am

    I love Chloe Sevigny so much

    Reply
  9. Kelly S says:
    May 17, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Always liked her. She was so good in Last Days of Disco.

    I’m happy for her.

    Reply
  10. Emily says:
    May 17, 2022 at 8:33 am

    Who the hell *is* Derek Blasberg???

    Reply
    • Sunnyish says:
      May 17, 2022 at 4:27 pm

      Derek grew up in a working-class family in Affton, Missouri (just outside of St. Louis). After graduation from Affton High School, he made his way to NYC for college and became part of the glitterati.

      Reply
  11. Kiera says:
    May 17, 2022 at 8:52 am

    So funny enough I grew up in Darien CT and know the exact church they are at. It’s not a real church anymore really but people can get married there. And the reception was clearly at Waveny House in New Canaan. I used to run cross country there and the brick work is unmistakeable.

    Also fun fact Christopher Lloyd grew up in Waveny House. It’s super cool and gets used for events now. It’s a fabulous old school mansion. It was also used in the filming of Stepford Wives.

    And that’s my Ted talk.

    Reply
  12. girl_ninja says:
    May 17, 2022 at 8:52 am

    Cigarette stack aside, what a chic lovely wedding. I wonder what the reception looked like? Chloe has always seemed like that cool girl who is actually cool. I love this aesthetic. The couple looks very happy and in love. What a lovely post.

    Reply
    • EnormousCoat says:
      May 17, 2022 at 12:34 pm

      Sure, but folks can still say they don’t like that particular article of clothing or style. I think this dress is on brand for her, even though I personally don’t like it and also don’t love the sheer trend. I don’t think saying that takes away her right to wear the dress or her enjoyment of it. I’m sure she had a splendid day and loved that dress.

      Reply
  13. Bookie says:
    May 17, 2022 at 9:27 am

    He must have edited the caption since yesterday. When I first saw it, Vanja was called “toe-headed.” lol

    Truman Capote would not have made that error.

    That dress is amazing.

    Reply
    • Driver8 says:
      May 17, 2022 at 9:57 am

      You are correct about TC. He’s my favorite writer. I think even he would have been too cool to hang out with these hipsters.

      Reply
  14. GR says:
    May 17, 2022 at 9:39 am

    Dear god do these people sound pretentious and tiresome!

    Reply
    • msd says:
      May 17, 2022 at 10:35 am

      In my limited experience, people in the entertainment business smoke more than average. No idea why but it’s not rare to be a smoker. Ditto in the arts. And when there’s a party … lord. That’s when the rest of the people who “don’t smoke” suddenly do.

      But the cigarettes in a glass thing is something I’ve never seen. Very weird and icky at a wedding.

      Reply
      • girl_ninja says:
        May 17, 2022 at 10:49 am

        Cigarettes are an appetite suppressants and coffee is a natural diabetic. That’s why actors, models and the like consume them.

      • Jaded says:
        May 17, 2022 at 5:36 pm

        @girl_ninja — I think you mean diuretic…

  15. JFerber says:
    May 17, 2022 at 9:53 am

    Congratulations. Chloe, you still are my girl crush forever. Much happiness to you both.

    Reply
  16. MissMarirose says:
    May 17, 2022 at 10:14 am

    The glasses full of cigarettes sounds disgusting, but i LOVE her bouquet. And I’d like to see more of the dress. It looks really interesting and unique.

    Reply
  17. Ines says:
    May 17, 2022 at 10:24 am

    She looks lovely.

    The cigarettes “thing”… Disgusting.

    Reply
  18. tealily says:
    May 17, 2022 at 10:41 am

    I absolutely love all of this. Good for her, good for them! I’ve always enjoyed her, and I’m really glad she seems so happy! Those flowers are gorgeous.

    Reply
  19. Aggie says:
    May 17, 2022 at 11:41 am

    Yes! A candid of Natasha Lyonne! That had to be a great reception.

    Reply
  20. Giddy says:
    May 17, 2022 at 11:56 am

    She looked so beautiful, her makeup was lovely. What a fantastic friend Derek Blasberg is; he took great pictures and gave her a caption to treasure.

    Reply
  21. Kitten says:
    May 17, 2022 at 2:31 pm

    Whole thing is a vibe, even the cigarettes. And no, I don’t smoke.

    Reply
  22. Ange says:
    May 17, 2022 at 5:17 pm

    I saw the photos and instantly channelled my mother when I thought it was a pretty look but oh I wish she’d done something more with her hair.

    Reply
  23. Oh Noes says:
    May 17, 2022 at 5:53 pm

    Just watched her in The Girl from Plainville, after first seeing her in Kids in the mid 90s. Where the does the time go?

    Reply
  24. L4Frimaire says:
    May 17, 2022 at 6:02 pm

    It looked like a very cool wedding. A traditional WASPY vibe but still very fresh and modern. She looked beautiful and love her dress. She’s been an IT girl forever, since the 90s.

    Reply
  25. Siobhan says:
    May 17, 2022 at 7:20 pm

    I was just going to say that reception is Waveny House in New Canaan Kiera! I’m not far from there.

    Reply
  26. Hello Dannie says:
    May 18, 2022 at 12:01 am

    She was always the 90s Gen-X It Girl. I really enjoyed her work in “Kids” “Last Days of Disco” and “Big Love.”

    Reply
  27. KLO says:
    May 18, 2022 at 4:19 am

    Beautiful! I am very happy for her.

    Reply

