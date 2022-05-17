Chloe Sevigny wore Gaultier for her Connecticut wedding to Siniša Mačković

Chloe Sevigny had a quiet civil wedding to her Croatian lover Siniša Mačković back in March 2020. She was pregnant at the time, and the pandemic was just starting. She gave birth to their son Vanja Sevigny Mačković in April 2020. Now that the boy is two years old (and very blonde!!) and the “post-pandemic” life is upon us, Chloe and Siniša decided to finally do the big fancy wedding. Fancy for them equals Chloe going home to Darien, Connecticut, having a wedding ceremony in a simple Connecticut church, and driving off in a vintage Mercedes with cans of Diet Coke, Modelo and La Croix trailing behind. It was traditional, it was Connecticut, and it was a little bit New York as well.

The bride wore Jean Paul Gaultier and I actually don’t hate the dress at all. She’s Chloe Sevigny, did you expect her to wear Vera Wang? Of course she wore Gaultier. The gown was designed by Gaultier’s creative designer Glenn Martins, meaning it’s a new piece, not vintage. The reception featured glasses full of cigarettes for guests, which is apparently a thing. Mary-Kate Olsen did the same for her 2015 wedding to Olivier Sarkozy.

I completely love the wedding portraits Chloe posted on her Instagram, but the best photos are from Derek Blasberg, who is (I guess) the Millennial Truman Capote. He’s everywhere, he’s friends with everyone, he’s invited to all of the most exclusive parties and weddings. I’m including his full IG caption because I thought it was cool.