Chloe Sevigny named her newborn son Vanja Sevigny Mačković

Chloe Sevigny gave birth this past weekend! I’m genuinely happy for her, even though she loathes yuppie scum and the New York bourgeoisie! She’s so avant-garde, our Chloe! She also is a new mom at the age of 45. I have no idea how old her lover/partner is, but he looks younger and many have theorized that he was born in the 1980s. His name is Sinisa Mackovic and he’s Croatian, although I think he’s been living in America for a while. He works in the art world. As far as anyone knows, this is his first child too. All of this to say, they’ve named their baby and they leaned heavily on the Croatian names. From Chloe’s Instagram:

Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mačković Born May 2nd New York City Thank you to all the staff at Mt. Sinai East for your bravery, perseverance and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient. Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time. #ilovemyboys 🐣

Vanja Sevigny Mačković is no X Æ A-12 Musk. Although I could totally see Vanja and X Æ A-12 in the same prestigious kindergarten, and those playdates will be a MESS. Considering Sinisa’s Croatian roots, I would assume that “Vanja” is pronounced “Vanya,” am I correct? I’m still struggling with the last name too! My best guess is van-YA Sevigny mak-OH-vich? That’s probably wrong. Anyway, congrats to Chloe, Sinisa and Vanja.