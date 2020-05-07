Chloe Sevigny named her newborn son Vanja Sevigny Mačković

Chloe Sevigny gave birth this past weekend! I’m genuinely happy for her, even though she loathes yuppie scum and the New York bourgeoisie! She’s so avant-garde, our Chloe! She also is a new mom at the age of 45. I have no idea how old her lover/partner is, but he looks younger and many have theorized that he was born in the 1980s. His name is Sinisa Mackovic and he’s Croatian, although I think he’s been living in America for a while. He works in the art world. As far as anyone knows, this is his first child too. All of this to say, they’ve named their baby and they leaned heavily on the Croatian names. From Chloe’s Instagram:
Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mačković
Born May 2nd New York City
Thank you to all the staff at Mt. Sinai East for your bravery, perseverance and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient.
Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time.
#ilovemyboys 🐣
Vanja Sevigny Mačković is no X Æ A-12 Musk. Although I could totally see Vanja and X Æ A-12 in the same prestigious kindergarten, and those playdates will be a MESS. Considering Sinisa’s Croatian roots, I would assume that “Vanja” is pronounced “Vanya,” am I correct? I’m still struggling with the last name too! My best guess is van-YA Sevigny mak-OH-vich? That’s probably wrong. Anyway, congrats to Chloe, Sinisa and Vanja.
NJ is one letter in Croatian and is phonetically pronounced as ɲ – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0NIZNgVKaY but I do believe many will call him Vanya. Also in Croatia it’s a name for both boys and girls and I love it.
+1
It’s a great name, love it!
His mom inspires Goop level reactions in me though, I just CAN’T
Is Vanja a diminutive of Ivan in Croatia, as it is in some other Slavic spots? That’s all I think about when I see Vanja or Vanya. Mind you, I’m aware Ivan isn’t as common a name in Central Europe.
Hi! Ivan is an extremely common name in Croatia, but Vanja isn’t, so I don’t believe it’s a deminutive, because Ivan is John to us, and Vanja… is I believe from Russian origin.
I mean – I don’t think we associate Ivan with Vanja at all.
Correct me if I’m wrong!
Ivan is very common in Croatia. Vanja is a version of it, another name in Croatian but in Russian it is diminutive. Ivan is John in English. So I guess Vanja could be John too In Scandinavian culture as I know Wanya is only a girls name. I love this name game
Vanya MaCHkoviCH
Mač – as macho
Ko- as covid
Vić – as which
NJ is a special kind of a letter, explained in a comment above
YES! proud to be a Croatian
props to girls @celebitchy for using the č and ć letters!!!!!!! being away from home now this was so cute. thanks @kaiser. I had to respell my name in official documents so people could pronunce it.
Yeees, I agree! Thank you, celebitchy ladies!
And here are the extra Č, Ć, NJ, LJ, DŽ, Đ and Ž for you
Mach-KOH-vich, yes? Okay.
yeah!
Sounds pretty correct to me! A friend of mine has the same surname slightly “Americanized,” and his pronunciation has a surprise “s” sound: Mosk-OH-vich. I have no idea if that’s THE pronunciation, but it’s how I’ve read Chloe’s partner’s name in my head each time.
Regarding Grimes’s child, I only just learned last night that, here in the state of California, you can’t have ANY “special characters” on a baby’s birth certificate — not even accent marks! I realize it’s mainly to do with our nation’s aging infrastructure, but doesn’t that seem a little… um, problematic?! I was shocked.
It works with the last name and is an actual name for human beings, as opposed to a name for a vegetable or object in space. I like it.