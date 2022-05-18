“The trailer for Disney’s ‘She-Hulk’ is here and the CGI looks pretty bad” links

Everything about the She-Hulk trailer is a mess. [Pajiba]
What happened at the congressional hearing on UFOs? [Buzzfeed]
Kendall Jenner is the creative director of a fashion line now. [Egotastic]
Jimmy Kimmel got Covid again! (He’s fully vaxxed.) [Seriously OMG]
Gemma Arteton is giving me Elizabeth Taylor vibes. [RCFA]
Emily Blunt is in Oppenheimer too? What an (all white) ensemble. [Just Jared]
Jack Harlow didn’t know Brandy & Ray J are siblings. [Dlisted]
Simu Liu is everywhere, doing everything. [LaineyGossip]
AppleTV did a Severance event, for Severance fans. [Go Fug Yourself]
Please give Chrissy Teigen some attention. [Gawker]
This Versace is pretty cute on Michelle Dockery. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Neil Patrick Harris apologized for that resurfaced Amy Winehouse “joke.” [Towleroad]
I have mixed feelings about the She-Hulk trailer. Yes, the CGI was bad in some places, but that can easily be fixed. I’m just not sure about the tone? Like it’s Sex in the City with super heroes. It’s just WEIRD man.
It might take me a while to warm up to the newbies. I instantly liked Shang-Chi. Kate Bishop is Hawkeye was enjoyable but not sure if I would dig her on her own. LOVE Elenya the new Black Widow. Moon Knight was a lot to digest but Oscar Isaacs is a fantastic actor so I’m willing to roll with it. Miss Marvel looks cute, but the whole Captain Marvel franchise is on the weak side. But I do love Monica Rambeau.
I dunno, where is She-Hulk gonna fit in in the next phase?
I hope you will get to know Ms Marvel as something on its own and not just part of the Captain Marvel franchise 🙂
Captain Marvel is Kamala’s idol, yes, but Ms Marvel comics are amazing and stand alone. Captain Marvel is often more of a back character.
Also hope people will check out the comics as they’re great and very inclusive.
I LOVE Tatiana Maslany and she was excellent in Orphan Black. I was excited that she got into the Marvel universe, but I didn’t realize it would be a series on Disney+. I thought it was going to be an actual movie. The preview looks… silly? It made me wonder if this is a comedy? They barely showed who the villains are she will be fighting. Too much focus on cutesy stuff like her looks and body. She Hulk walking the red carpet. Huh??? Ugh.
She deserves so much more ( I thought she would have been great in What Happened to Monday?) The CGI is weird too. I’ll probably still watch because I’m a fan of hers, but I’m really hoping the actual series is more serious than these previews show because this is sort of cringe…
From what I understand it is very true to the tone of the comics? I would watch her read the phone book, so I’ll be watching regardless
The show is sticking to her stories in the comics, her series are more zany and funny with some social commentary. I guess it might not appeal to some MCU fans but I think many people who have loved She-Hulk long before she entered the MCU will be happy… I know I am!
It’s nice that they’re trying different genres.
From more serious super hero stuff to Wandavision, which is almost like a genre in itself, to more lighthearted shows.
Completely agree—love Tatiana Maslany. She was outstanding in Orphan Black. Hopefully this leads to more for her.
I’m all in on She Hulk! I loved the Charles Soule comic run it’s based on, and I love Tatiana Maslaney. Most of what I dig about she hulk is about the nuts and bolts of having these unexpected powers, examining some of the real world ramifications of hero’s actions, and of course the commentary on women having to control their anger all the time.
I think they know the CGI is kind of cheesy, because at least one clip looks to be referencing the way they shot hulk on tv back in the 70’s. So hopefully it’s more workplace comedy with occasional ridiculous effects?
Not disputing that Chrissie Teigen can be attention seeking, but everyone at that fundraiser was in costume – saw an adorable picture of Mindy Kaling at the same event as the Very Hungry Caterpillar – so think in this case Gawker has it wrong.
Was there any articles on the joy of the Eurovision here? I had a look back but it just seems to be all the usual royal faff. I think I might have missed it.
I’m actually really interested in watching She-Hulk. I didn’t know the route that it was going and this single woman professional woman with friends sounds fun. I am into it.
So what color did you think Oppenheimers German Communist white wife Kitty or alleged Communist white mistress Jean going to be . And pre-1947 Los Alamos was a white guy/gals club which is what they are doing the film about when Oppenheimer was running the place and he jacked it in , in late 1945
Considering the time period – and the location: New Mexico, how much of a presence would latinos factor in this project back in the day? This calls for research. Odds are there were POC present, but they would have been working way down the ladder in a practical day to day sense, if you catch my diplomatic drift.
Jack Harlow is 24 years old. I don’t blame him for not knowing Ray-J and Brandy are siblings. Just think he was a toddler when Kim and Ray-J’s tape “leaked”. He wasn’t even born when Moesha premiered on TV in 1996.
She Hulk looks good except for the really bad CGI. I like that it is light hearted. She’s a green monster for gosh sakes, but how is the cgi in 2022 a step backward from the cgi in 2014 Orphan Black?
In this case because they have not added the CGI for Jessica in yet , much easier to do with Banner as he has been shot by them for 10 years now and they have stock footage
Re: the all-white Oppenheimer movie. I had the opportunity to work near Los Alamos, so I went up there a couple of weekends & visited their science as well as their history museums. Their science museum was really all about the Manhattan Project, including to-scale replicas of Fat Man & Little Boy. In totality, they had some great exhibits & interpretation from all around the subjects of the devastation at Hiroshima & Nagasaki. One room held a series of B/W portrait photographs with excerpts from the oral histories of the individuals who worked there & were portrayed in these photos.
And this is where I’m getting to the point. That oral history exhibit portrayed all employees, from janitors to admin to scientists to the really big shots of the Manhattan Project. Many a Puebloan (Los Alamos is surrounded by several pueblos) was employed there, almost exclusively in the lower paying jobs. And these people were open about how they were treated (many felt disrespected, although it was eight years ago so I can’t remember specifics). Also employed there were many an Hispanic & Latinx person, as New Mexico was once part of the viceroyalty of ‘New Spain’ & many of these families had been living there since the early 16th century– not nearly as long as the Puebloan people, but still.
Overall, the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos employed quite a diversity of people, although still ranked according to racist & sexists standards of the day (which continue to this day, depressingly). This movie should at least try to represent that diversity, but it seems as though that’s still too much for Hollywood.
So Oppenheimer is bound to flop because there is not enough janitors in it and the same people that hounded Jean Tatlock to death were not letting all and sundry into their high security mission
And it was 1947 when everyboby got in but by that point Tatlock was dead and Oppeheimer was gone and he was being invesigated by the Feds that lasted for 14 years
Thanks, BeanieBean. I was wondering about this aspect.
I need to visit that place you did. It sounds interesting.
I LOVED Severance. It is a slow burn but the last 2-3 episodes are worth it. I can’t wait for season 2.