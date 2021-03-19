Prince William struck ‘bargains’ with the media to keep the Rose Hanbury story quiet?

Thank you to the people who alerted me to these tweets. Over the past two years, we’ve seen time and time again that the British media has a complicit arrangement with Prince William specifically. It’s transactional – media outlets get a whiff of a story involving William and they go to him and he’ll give them something else in exchange. Or they yank his chain whenever they want more photos of his family, but that yanking wouldn’t happen unless they had something they were holding over his head. For the past two years, it’s been clear that one of the things they’ve been holding over his head is his alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, who is his neighbor in Norfolk.
Around this time two years ago was when the affair story was just beginning to spill out into the British papers. A shady item appeared in the Daily Mail, the infamous “rural rivals” story about Kate trying to push Rose out of the Cambridges’ social circle. Then William ran to Richard Kay at the Daily Mail to whine and explicitly throw the Duchess of Sussex under the bus. William spent a lot of time threatening British media about the story. Was there an explicit tit-for-tat, where William served up negative stories about Meghan in exchange for keeping his wandering sceptre out of the news? According to Foreign Policy’s Deputy editor James Palmer, that’s something that’s pretty widely known.
the palace has been protecting Prince William from the tabloids for *years* and has a complicated relationship with newspaper editors, including alternating between sending them legal threats and effectively striking bargains with them to leak on Markle
this is why British papers weren't even *touching* William's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury.
While Palmer isn’t saying anything that wasn’t already known/believed in gossip circles and royal-media circles, it’s interesting to see it spill out on Twitter from a “legitimate journalist.” I genuinely believe that William and Rose’s “alleged” affair is common knowledge in British, American and international media circles, as well as common knowledge among the British aristocrats and probably the Royal family too. It’s just a matter of seeing which outlet – probably American, I would assume – will be the first one to do a major exposé. And the affair story is SO TIED to the smear campaign against Meghan too. March 2019 was when Meghan was in her last trimester with Archie. She was being viciously ripped to shreds in the British media and so much of that was because William actively made her a target in exchange for the media burying the affair story.
William and Charles because i believe they are the ones who get green with envy should have just let the Sussex popularity play out. They were the new couple,and people had been waiting to witness Harry get married and be happy. Their hysterian and fanfare was not going to last forever. Look at all the BS that could have been avoided. I think William cared more that someone was upstaging his wife so by default made him look bad. And Charles never been interesting a day in his life at his age he really shouldnt care about popularity contests.
Charles has never really been popular and both harry and kate upstaged william. I think it is more than just jealousy. It is a ugly combination of media hacks and some household staff that genuinely hate meghan and everything she stands for + something sinister that went on behind the scenes within the royal family and had to be kept a secret. Thus they struck a bargain. Stories about meghan for glowing pieces about the other royals.
I disagree – I think their popularity would have stayed strong. Having said that, the rest of the RF played this so badly and wasted such an opportunity. ALL they had to do was say words about how supportive they are of Meghan and Harry’s work, partner with the couple every once in a while on projects for all of their various patronages and causes, and then sit back and bask in the warm glow of looking like they work hard like Meghan and Harry. Seriously. Spillover effect.
This closes the loop nicely on a thought I’ve had. Initially it was “let it play out, you’ll get all the hype back when you become King (Charles) and P&P of Wales (William and Kate). But then I got stuck on “well, I don’t think the Sussexes popularity would have died out actually.” But you’re right Izzy – C, W & K could have been supportive and benefited from the glow while continuing to be “traditional” royals. Would anyone have looked closer and see that “traditional” royaling was boring and ineffective? Probably not. But they couldn’t accept the Sussexes star power, and in trying to kill it, they’ve brought such a big magnifying glass on themselves that I think the dominoes (or house of cards?) are starting to fall on the BRF.
@Izzy – Yup. And it was clear early on there could be good PR by interacting – the reaction to Charles walking Meghan down the aisle, giving Doria his arm; and TQ taking Meghan on the train trip. Even very recently TQ got positive reactions from the video clip that surfaced of her spreading her blanket over Meghan’s knees in the car, something that was in fact brought up by Meghan herself in the interview as a lovely gesture.
Indications are that Harry and Meghan would have been happy to share the spotlight (which is not the same thing as being okay with others taking credit for their work). But people in that family are so used to being jealous over how much attention everyone else is getting, they just couldn’t see/imagine that.
The BRF squandered the “happily ever after” story. They could have turned Meghan into a Disney Princess and made it the greatest love story of all time. It would have been great PR and undoubtedly increased tourism from America.
William couldn’t even congratulate his own brother on the birth of Archie. All he could muster was “I already have a nephew.” He couldn’t even share the spotlight on such an immense, happy event. Will appears soulless. Anyone who cared would have made an effort to support his brother and his wife and child. Will booked a commercial jet just to stick it to his brother. Now the press is going gung-ho on the Will is protective of Kate angle but this affair rumor will break at some point. Meanwhile, Kate has looked miserable this week knowing that Carole can’t hit back at Meghan too hard now because everything is this close to being exposed.
My husband is Dutch so I follow the Dutch royal family a bit. Their king was at least somewhat unpopular when he was younger. He seemed spoiled and not appreciative of his privilege. Then he married a dynamic, bubbly woman and the Dutch liked her better. But since they don’t have a rivalry, she pulled him up and he became more popular not less. Also his mother retired so that he could become king at a much younger age. It is sad to see all the infighting in the British royal family. There are issues with the Dutch royal family as well, but they actually seem to like and support each other and it makes a difference.
The petty jealousy of the BRF is just mind-boggling. I mean, look at the Swedish royal family: Prince Carl Philip and his wife Sofia are the Swedish equivalent of H&M; hot and glamorous. Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Daniel, while attractive, are more staid in comparison. Yet they seem to coexist just fine.
That is a good comparison. And then the younger sister stepped down from royal duties and moved to America. She doesn’t seem to get dragged for that choice.
the combination of every bit made it so toxic for Meghan and Harry! Meghan was black. Harry and Meghan were globally loved. Meghan and Harry look beautiful both. William wasnt supposed to get caught sleeping in the rosebushes, but he did and Meghan was the perfect sitting duck. Some people genuinly did not like Meghan. Some people were genuinly so loyal to Charles/william and or kate and or the queen. William and Kate are lazy which doesn thelp. Kate/william/charles/the queen were jealous. Andrew came out as a pedo, meg was the perfect distraction. Meghan announced her pregnancy at Eugenie’s wedding. Meg’s american. Meg wasnt supposed to be truly keen for work. Meg’s family wasnt supposed to be that toxic. RF were supposed to control Meg’s philantropic thirst and use pecking order to slow her down. But she didnt slow down. Harry and Meg turn eveyrhing into gold. You know, eveyrhting just made it so difficult for H&M.
THIS is why Harry and William fell out. Harry may have been used to being used as a media distraction from William’s youthful shenanigans growing up, but when he turned it on his WIFE and UNBORN CHILD with ZERO remorse, that was the final straw.
I think that was when Harry finally woke up and saw that the family would never allow him to be truly happy and would scapegoat him, his wife and future children until the end of time in the name of The Crown. That’s when he said ENOUGH!
Would add that they fell out because William was leaking on Meghan/Harry to distract from William’s alleged affair with zero remorse… an unacceptable trifecta for Harry.
History is repeating itself; William has turned into Charles and Harry isn’t having it.
Yeah, that’s what I meant.
I also think that (if this affair did happen) they might have just fell out because of the affair. I mean both boys had a front row seat to what infidelity did to their mother (tho diana was no saint in that aspect either). Harry being the good man that he is probably couldn’t understand why william would do such a thing
Wasn’t William always cheating on Kate? He also cheated with her, right? I just don’t seen how all of sudden now Harry would take a stand against Will cheating. I obviously don’t know Harry’s mindset, but it seems silly to me to be upset about something that was always happening. I tend to think that Harry was upset because William was questioning his relationship with Meghan, recruiting family members to break them up, and leaking about them. How could William have the nerve to give relationship advice when he’s probably boinking his neighbor or using Rose as cover for an affair? He’s a hypocrite and that could’ve pisses Harry off.
Yes William has a long history of cheating. It wouldn’t be that on its own even though I’m sure it dredged up some unpleasant memories for Harry.
@Cecilia — why should H care about W cheating on his wife? yes, he might remember how that affected their parents but technically it is not his business…the problem is W cheating started affected H’s family i.e H’s wife and child. His kid was called spoiled and Archie wasn’t EVEN born yet…..no way, any DECENT human being will agree to being used that way because his brother can’t keep it in his pants
@VS. I do think he cared. I think he cared because he say Kate as a friend and having just been married himself I think he experienced a perspective shift. Now it wasn’t just him either ignoring the affair or being complicit, but his own wife was watching him and his reaction. If my husbands sibling was having an affair I would seriously be side-eyeing my husband ignoring it like ‘if you don’t think it’s a big deal, that doesn’t bode well for us.’
@Cecelia, I doubt Harry is that broken up about Will cheating ON Kate (though I can imagine he would harbor some (rightful) judgment and disdain towards his brother over it, considering what happened with their parents). I’m sure he’s like, “their marriage, their business.” He ain’t caping for Kate. If anything Harry’s main concern is that his brother cruelly and heartlessly turned the woman he loves, and ultimately their child, into bait for the vicious media that he hates so much. THAT would be and likely was the final straw for him and would absolutely explain the falling out.
This is a common theme out of some extreme Kate stans, that Harry loves Kate so much he broke with his brother over the cheating. LOL.
William has always been a cheater and Harry has always known it. William using Meghan as the fall guy was the final straw, not the fact of William cheating.
As everyone says, William has always been a cheater. The only reason I could for see Harry being more bothered by an affair with Rose would be because she was such a close neighbor to William’s family in Norfolk, and that was even more tasteless than usual. But no way William’s cheating would have been the catalyst for Harry’s decision to remove himself and his family.
What lucky said. Years ago, my sibling had a wonderful significant other that she would cheat on. Sometimes she’d bring her affairs right in front of me. I wasn’t shy about telling her how wrong it was to do that to a good person and that she needed to stop. Her s.o. was a really good man who loved her and who was considered part of our family. Difference is, she’s not a vengeful, bitter spoiled prince and didn’t turn it against me for speaking the truth.
I think the main reason it upset Harry so much before it was turned against his wife is that he remembered how much the infidelities of his parents hurt him and his brother as children and how could William repeat this? Secondly, and what relates to my personal story above, I think he did/does care about Kate and didn’t want to see her or her children go through that hurt. Yes, William was always a cheater, but this time marriage and children were involved.
Of course, once the vengeful, bitter, spoiled Prince William did take that out on Harry’s wife, THAT was the catalyst in him getting his family the f out of there. He’s said as much.
I can’t stress this enough. William has ALWAYS cheated on Kate. And I am sure Harry knew this. It was using Meghan as a shield for his infidelity that made Harry snap and cut him off. Harry and Kate are not as close as the press paints them. Harry HIMSELF has said he doesn’t see them that much ( there is a video of this) and Harry used to call her limpet during the waity years. He is nice to her because she married into that ridiculous family. It’s a shame his brother and sister in law couldn’t return the gesture.
Yeah, I don’t think it was the affair itself but the fact that his pregnant wife was the sacrificial lamb to keep quiet about it. He was definitely used to being thrown under the bus but Meghan and their unborn child being sacrificed was unacceptable.
Totally agree. I think Harry’s a good person but I don’t think he’s going to slash and burn his relationship with his brother because his brother cheats on his wife…that stuff happens in those circles all the time from what I hear. When Harry’s WIFE AND CHILD paid the price is when he justifiably went nuclear.
Exactly. I believe Harry’s stance became, you want to cheat on your wife, fine, it’s your life. But my wife and child are NOT going to pay for your f**k ups.
100%. The racist comments about Meghan created tension (obviously) and M&H tried to distance themselves from william while still getting on with their work, but once Harry saw that william was mercilessly using Meghan as his scapegoat for media coverage, that was the final straw. And, that confirmed his previous suspicions that william was behind a lot of negative coverage of Meghan from the get-go; he probably had an inkling before but couldn’t prove it, but william literally sacrificing Meghan to the media to hide his own misdeeds confirmed a pattern of behavior, and Harry was done.
This is what I think. i dont think it was the only reason for the falling out, I think their relationship had been rocky for years by that point, but I think it was the tipping point that made Harry say, “I have to get out.” Once he realized it was never going to stop, and that his wife and children were going to be used as scapegoats for his brother and his family – he knew he couldnt stay.
That would also explain why, when Meghan asked the palace to correct some stories, they refused – that would break the bargain and protecting william was the #1 priority.
It just goes to show how little William understood his baby brother, that he thought Harry would be okay with the Palace smearing his wife. Harry had been very vocal about wanting to be a husband and father. He put out that love shield when he and Meghan first started dating. There was no way in the world that Harry was going to let them continue to smear his wife and child. It brought back to many memories of what Charles and the palace did to his mother.
@Elizabeth Kerri Mahon – yes, “memories of what Charles and the palace did to his mother” is exactly it. When Harry said he was “worried about history repeating itself” he wasn’t just talking about the media hounding a beautiful charismatic royal woman to harm – he was talking about a royal in the direct line of descent (was Charles now William) using their power inside the palaces to cover up their infidelities (was Camilla/Kanga et al, now Rose and who else?) by throwing people Harry loves (was Diana now Meghan) under the bus of the tabloids.
Just…wow.
Honestly unless they have some sort of conclusive proof, I don’t see this ever coming out as a real story. I’d suspect William would have them in court pretty quickly.
not to mention the lady involved and her family
That’s the thing I don’t understand. If it wasn’t true why threatening to sue or strike a deal with the tabloids. If the tabloids printed this false story he would have had the same stance as Harry today the tabloids are bad. I refuse to believe the tabloids would have succeeded turning the general public against both Diana’s son if they were united.
Because, as I always say, members of the RF do not ever, ever think things out rationally and long term. They just REACT like a lightning bolt saying whatever they think in that moment with no regard to their words possibly coming back to haunt them one day. They do it every single time.
That’s the “funny” thing about this – if you go back and look at the CB posts about this, the reaction to the first “rural rival” story was kind of like, “huh?” there was one person I remember who said something like “does anyone else think this is about William sleeping with the friend” and some agreed but at the time the story just seemed kind of random.
Then the Richard Kay article came out and we were all like, ohhhhhh so definitely an affair. Had William just kept his mouth shut, I think the rural rival story would have blown over. But nooooo, he’s the master of PR, he couldnt just sit quietly by! So then it became something bigger that he can still control, but barely. In return he had to offer up his pregnant SIL and his kids whenever the press wants to see them.
I think for many untrue and probably true stories too, all the Royals just ride them out but something as big as cheating, I think he would sue either way, as long as he was sure there was no proof.
right, they’d have to have written correspondence between william/his staff and the reporter/publication, or someone would have to go on the record to speak and that will literally never happen. However, we know these tabloids have zero morals, so if they have photos of will & rose they could arrange to have those leaked and then cover the story as if it’s the first they’re hearing about it, connecting the dots through weeks of coverage – first all about the affair, then all about how kate is a pillar of strength etc, then all about how curious the convenient timing of some of the leaks against meghan they received was in retrospect. They could absolutely manufacture a rollout like that; the problem is, in doing so they would completely destroy william’s reputation and tank support for the monarchy after charles, so even though they *could* i doubt they’re willing. If a non-UK journalist breaks the story, they’ll try to ignore it as much as they can in the UK just like they did with the Prince Andrew bombshells.
Or they have staff at Houghton willing to go on record about William and Rose’s frequent ‘intimate dinners’ and ‘long country walks’.
I couldn’t work out why the media didn’t just go for it anyway. They didn’t hold back on Charles’ affairs and he’s still the heir so the monarchy clearly can survive them all sleeping with people they’re not married to. But then I realised how much more useful it was to the media to not report and have the leverage over William. If they’d broken the story there would have been much kerfuffle, months of coverage and then nada. THIS way they have had years of stories to keep them going courtesy of the Daily Will.
@The Hench, this makes SO much sense. Great point about them uncovering Charles and Camilla back in the day — why not just do the same with Will now? But with the way they’re dangling the carrot with Will this will ensure they have him right where they want him for years to come.
I think the Camilla story was first made public via Diana in Andrew Morton’s book, which the palace didn’t know about before it was released.
As far as I remember there wasn’t anything before then other than the vaguest of hints, despite it being an open secret among the aristocracy. After that, looking back it seems like all bets were off in the press.
So it might be similar for William. They’re trying to hold back the tide.
I’m hoping that some big newspaper or legit reporter will pick this up and run to the fcking hills with it. Meghan has had to endure too much suffering because of this ahole.
Honestly i always feel Celebitchy are the only ones reporting the stories that count. So many stories that could ‘vindicate’ Meghan are burried or never seen by the rabbied haters.
I have an online friend who is as upset about the treatment of H&M as I am, and we’ve been discussing the interview and fallout in the past weeks. She hadn’t even heard of the William affair rumors! A quick Google search pulled up enough info to get her up to speed. She was appalled and thought it was completely plausible. Just an example of how many people out there who aren’t even aware of what’s really going on — that’s how much of a stranglehold W has over the media…but I agree they’ve got hands around his neck, too…hence why poor Meghan has had to be hounded and harassed all these years.
The day before yesterday, Global News did a Canadian poll. Eight out of ten Canadians backed Meghan and Harry after Oprah, and 66% of Canadians don’t want the monarchy to have a role in our country after the Queen goes. (an increase of 6% over 4 years) I read this news this morning and went to the DM to see if they are reporting such shocking news and guess what? Radio silent.
It’s interesting that this tidbit keeps being mentioned by editors. Where there is smoke, there is fire. Am i a bad person for wanting harry and meghan to expose william?
No you are not. I want them to, too.
It’s basically an open secret by now. They all heard the rumors and all got the threats to never write about it. Many on social media know the rumors and frequently joke about it. It just hasn’t reached mainstream news and the general population yet.
I once saw another journalist on twitter say that it was a well known fact among media personalities that william was a bit loose when it came to women. Im pretty sure there WAS an affair tho with whom and when it exactly happened will remain a mystery
I feel like Harry keeps a lid on it because of George, Charlotte, and Louis.
Anyways once a cheater always a cheater so I imagine Will will cheat again and one of these times he won’t be discreet.
I don’t understand what is so important about this particular story/affair. Kate knew William would cheat, she advised someone Harry was dating to expect cheating – what makes this particular affair so special?
And if the affair is related to the never-dying story about Kate crying over tights, what are they BOTH so eager to hide? I mean, if the affair with Rose was big news, I don’t think there would be so many leaks about it; it’s like that situation where a reporter knew about Meghan’s mental health, but didn’t dare report it because of legitimately fearing they’d be sued and it’s only now in retrospect that we dug up those comments. Otherwise the media would have had a field day.
I feel like we’re missing some key piece here, because it’s not just William who wants the story gone. The whole neverending Kate crying thing – which many have pointed out looks like is related to Kate learning about the Turnip open secret Rose affair – I think means that Kate also has a stake in this.
It must hit some kind of reporter sweet spot – damning enough that it would be a risk to publish it, but is technically not illegal to publish and would be a huge payday. And damning enough that William and Kate know this to the point where they bend over backwards to fulfill their end of the Invisible Contract.
It’s important because to cover up THIS one he chose to throw a pregnant and vulnerable Meghan under the bus, with GLEE. It made her SUICIDAL. William was willing to destroy Harry’s entire life and happiness just to cover his own ass, AGAIN. Before it was just Harry getting thrown under the bus and Harry tolerated it for The Crown. But the moment they came after his wife and unborn child, he was DONE.
Kate and Carole have a stake in William staying married to Kate. If a Rose affair was serious, to the point of William pulling away from Kate? That’s the Kate/Carole cue to start talking Kate up in the news. They started it right away, before the news of the affair even hit, with that ridiculous story of Mummy of the Year Kate swimming in full makeup and pearl earrings.
So what do you mean, what’s the big deal about this affair? Like whats so big about it that the royals are so invested in covering it up?
In general, I think this affair story is problematic for William because it has a name and a face. Its not just “William cheats on Kate.” It’s william cheats on Kate with THIS woman, who also has young kids, who lives in THIS house, and THIS is her husband, etc. The idea that he’s cheating on Kate with someone in their circle, forces her to do things like go to church with his mistress, etc – if it was ever confirmed it would be a very bad look for William.
I also think the affair is or was a lot more serious than we realize, and thats part of the problem.
Because if this was ever actually confirmed, the whole house of cards comes tumbling down. W+K’s very identity, the perfect happy family that is the face of Britain, is smashed to pieces. And all the aspects of Charles, who the public has shown to dislike and disapprove of, will indeed move along to the next generation in Will, and then they are stuck with a proven legacy of terrible people serving as monarch for lord knows how many years to come. If that’s the case, once Liz is gone I really don’t think the House of Windsor would survive it.
The problem here is the survival of the monarchy. The BRF can’t deal with another cheating scandal especially not where there is a heir involved. Charles was never particularly populair but it pummeled when he admitted to cheating. And then some more when diana died.
Glad to see “whole” truth beginning to come out and see the light of day.
Oh! To have Dominic Dunne back and writing for Vanity Fair. I hope Tina Brown is still writing a book on the Royals.
Is she writing a second book about the Royals?!
Yes! I’ve been bingeing the “You’re Wrong About” podcast series on both Diana and the O.J. trial and both of these writers feature prominently. That would be sublime.
William selling out Meghan to cover his affair would have obviously been hurtful to Harry, but so would Harry watching William sell out his young children to cover his affair. One of the major things William and Harry had been aligned on was that the media was the enemy and protecting their children from the media in a way they were not. William selling out his children also made it that much harder for Harry to protect Archie’s privacy. And we see with the recent Granny Diana cards William has continued to exploit his children to cover his ass and has to expose them more and more because of diminishing returns. What once was only two to three photos a year being released is now cards to a deceased grandmother they never knew being exposed to the world.
Harry is never going to care more about William’s children than he cares for his own. Harry’s motivation was what William, Kate, Carole, and the tabloid media were doing to Harry’s Wife during her pregnancy.
Exactly this. I don’t know why people keep pushing this notion that Harry cares SOOOO much about Kate and George/Charlotte/Louis. I would bet he does not approve of or cosign what his brother is doing, and feels some compassion/sadness for his nephews/niece (unlike his coldhearted brother towards HIS kids) but he’s not going to fight that hard or burn anything down for any of THEM. Meghan, Archie and BG Sussex are his #1 priorities and always will be.
Harry did not play musical countries and houses and lose his security and financial support just because he thought William shouldn’t cheat on Kate. That means Harry bases his actions on what is happening to Kate, and not his own wife and child! I understand that there are a lot of people who believe in the William and Kate fairy tale and believe William is this cardboard cutout of virtue. Look a little closer and you will see two people who do not seem happy together. Yesterday there was this very telling photo of William holding an umbrella over himself leaving Kate out in the rain and oblivious to that fact. That is the true image of the Cambridges.
I can’t wait for the real story of the “alleged affair” to break wide open..,.
No need to expose Cain, he will cheat again, and with Brexit he can’t go running to E U Court.
Probably the only good thing to come out of BREXIT!
This isn’t going to change. With all the bigger stuff they’re trying to deflect from (mysterious Uncle Gary, mysterious party business, mysterious farm, Andrew, the mysterious Jersey and Panama Papers, Rose etc. – I lost count), I am so so glad Harry got his family out this early. And it’s going to be worse. With all of the above, and scheming grandma, grandpa, mother and father, Charlotte and Louis do not have an easy road ahead and do not have good role models at all. Someone has to replace Harry to play the Palace Fool and that someone’s mental health will be challenged. Harry I’m pleading with you, if you’re reading this, please keep far far away from the Windsors and you don’t owe the UK press any pictures if you have to visit.
Caitlyn Flanagan is desperately chasing attention using Meghan and it’s not her first time doing this. Deliberately playing on racist sentiment and conveniently ignoring anything the Palace did is qwhite a career choice and she hides behind being of Irish heritage when anyone calls her out on it. She’s like a mid-level Ann Coulter.
She sucks and the irony of her saying Meghan “didn’t do the work” while ignoring all the concrete work with real-world impact that Meghan did during her short time as a working royal AND confusing Desmond Tutu with the pastor from the wedding (aka not ‘doing the work’ for her own petty article) is just too on the nose.
I was trying to remember who she confused Bishop Michael Curry with – right, it was Bishop Desmond Tutu.
The whole thing is just a sad attempt to zing Meghan with zero substance or insight. I think I was being too complementary by calling her a mid-level Ann Coulter when she’s more a half-step above Andrea Peyser.
I saw a screenshot of one of her tweets from January 2020 where her prime concern after Harry and Meghan left was how “Princess Kate” was going to take the blame. So she already exonerated the white woman from any potential culpability, while actively promoting the idea that Meghan, the jezebel, made Harry leave the family. Also, for someone who claims is not a monarchist, she sure has a low opinion of working people, deriding the fact that Harry is now a podcaster. Maybe she would look up to him if he was selling arms or something. Princely behaviour, you know.
Yeah, it’s a very particular audience she’s chasing of implicitly supporting a lot of the messed up behavior represented by tbe monarchy while pretending she doesn’t take it seriously. The monarchy represents white power and domination and control but cleaned up as 1000 years of tradition plus tiaras and cute babies and a lot of people like that.
Glad y’all are bringing the author up. I read that article last night and was really angry and grossed out. I was also baffled by the fact that the picture with the article is of the author’s face? Caitlyn Flanagan has written a few articles for the Atlantic since the interview and I really despise all of them. Racist gaslighting but written in a “highbrow” way so people can pretend it’s not.
Oooh can I join the Caitlin Flanagan is annoying club? I hate so many of her takes. She and Bari Weiss can quarantine together forever.
Flanagan’s shtick is “what is the (young, empathetic) public saying?” And then “here’s why I believe the contrary- but not just because I am contrarian” when she is, in fact, just a contrarian, who also has a ton of internalized misogyny.
Yes, join the club! I had no idea who she was until these Atlantic articles but find her writing on Meghan so offensive. Why does the Atlantic let her write the Meghan coverage? At the very very very least at least have another writer with a counter viewpoint?
I can’t wait to see William exposed
This definitely isn’t new but a interesting omission from someone in his position. I firmly believe it too. I think the smear campaign had already started because they were jealous but got worse and arguably violent when Meghan was further along. When the “Rural Rivals” story dropped.
I agree; I think that Harry and William’s relationship was already tenuous because of the racial comments William (it was definitely William) made, and I think Harry was suspicious of everyone in general because he knew the stories were coming from *somewhere*, but I don’t think Harry had definitive proof that William was the one briefing the press and giving the OK to KP staff to brief the press until he used Meghan to coverup the affair.
Perhaps the reason Kate was attempting to freeze Rose out of their circle is because Rose was making Houghton Hall available to Wm for his trysts with other, unnamed women. Complicit, as when Anmer Hall was the residence made available to Charles for his alone time with Camilla back in the day. Allegedly. The big question is, who is the other woman and what else will they do to keep her name out of the tabloids.
Woman or women? This is a good working theory. Both that there is a convenient relationship between Rose and William (when her husband is out of town), and that Houghton is where William can do whatever he wants with whomever he wants.
This is something I’ve had in my head for the past two years as well – that the affair isnt with Rose, or at least not just with her – but William uses Houghton Hall. The next question though is, who is the affair actually with? If I’m Rose, I would be ticked if I was being used as cover for someone else. It makes me think the “someone else” would be very problematic if her name (or his name) came out.
Whilst I think that Rose is not the only woman, I think both that there was an affair with her and that it was more potentially serious than his usual flings – hence the fuss. M’lud I present as “evidency sort of stuff”
Rose is Kate’s double – both tall, skinny, brunette – very similar physical types
Rose is also a commoner married into aristocracy but seems to be better at it/more accepted than Kate
Rose has her own title and enormous pile, as well as a cool, stylish image – she probably makes Kate feel inadequate
It seems like the affair was going on for some time – the Toff neighbours were all au fait and there were reports of cosy dinners and long walks with Rose.
There is a lot of evidence to suggest that Rose’s own marriage is one of convenience – her husband is much older and appears to spend a lot of time with his French, gay lover.
Mama Hanbury is another Carole Middleton. She would absolutely love to see her daughter snag the future King.
Ergo – Rose was, possibly still is a real threat to Kate.
Rose’s own brother confirmed to someone after a few drinks at the club that Rose was keeping William company and that it started because they had shared dinners together while Kate was away. Then, oops! Those facts were conveniently omitted in the updated version of the story but enough people saw the first version.
Who knows what Kate being away meant other than the possibility that she was in London while the kids were in school and Will was doing his thing in Norfolk.
I tend to believe Houghton Hall was William’s convenient playground for his affairs. I’m still not convinced Rose is the other woman, as much as she’s an aristocrat and that’s what they do for other aristocrats. Amner Hall was Charles’ playground for his affairs with Camilla and others. Like father, like son.
In the top photo Rose looks mortified and Kate looks like the cat that swallowed the canary. William seems to be more attuned to Rose’s husband than Rose- perhaps he is relieved that Rose’s husband showed up for these make nice photos. There are people in toxic, unhappy marriages. They suck people into their drama and then spit them out when they are done with them. It is all so unfortunate.
I think it will eventually come out. Maybe not now. Maybe not in 5 years. Maybe not even in 10 years. Maybe not even with Rose as the other woman.
But eventually, something will come out. Even if it’s just in little drops like the Rose story.
William’s only hope against the press is to stop all affairs from this point on. I don’t see how this won’t eventually reach critical mass otherwise. There will come a point where he has nothing to barter with. The kids won’t be as little and cute, Harry and Meghan are gone, even Andrew won’t keep the press satisfied forever.
If he started to be completely faithful and managed to keep them at bay for a few years, it might be far enough in the past to be a smaller story when it eventually breaks. If it’s still going though, or happens again, the press will demand more and more and more to keep it quiet.
Or they get a divorce.
I’ve never been on board with the divorce theories because William is a lazy man who enjoys the easy pr he gets from Kate’s homemaker and middle-class imagery but he will absolutely use her to save his own skin.
This might be how William throws Kate and the Middletons under the bus.
He won’t and can’t stop. Mainly because of his massive ego and overbearing mindset that he is the most important person above anyone else, and also cheaters don’t tend to just “turn it off”. That would require him having a conscience, which I absolutely do not think he has. At all. Also, his father couldn’t and wouldn’t give up Camilla. Why would Will be any different when he’s in the exact same position Charles was back in the day?
William is complete trash, just as bad or worse than Charles because Kate looks absolutely miserable! His dirt will come to light, it’s on the horizon. Somebody’s going to have the guts to out him, probably in the US, and I can’t wait
I still find it frighteningly telling that there are pictures of Kate and Rose being cordial as hell post affair but Kate froze Meghan out at that Commonwealth service I think it was.
The only defense I will give Kate is maybe the timeline is off and she didn’t know yet at the time of the event…..often times affairs happen right under our noses and we don’t see it because it’s a “family friend.”
I’m referring to church pictures that were taken after the Rose story was out there
Well that is because Rose 🥀 allowed Kate to have power over her. They did a church photo op where Rose was following behind Kate and Bill. What a chump.
I think the real reason William is “distressed” about the US reporting on the Royal Family is he doesn’t want the US press to start talking about his affair.
It would look bad if it is an american outlet who spill the tea. People would assume Harry and Meghan are behind it as retaliation.
Ha! This site is living proof that this has been being talked about long before H&M would have any reason to retaliate.
Rose who?
Its only a matter of time before the full story gets out. It was the same with Charles and Diana. First stories of screaming arguments, then stories of them not being seen together, etc. You can only keep a lid on a boiling pot for so long before it explodes. It could be one of the women involved who blows the cover, who knows? Harry and Meghan were right to get away and stay away before that bunch in the UK implodes.
Kate has to hang out with her husbands mistress. Hahhahahaaaa….lmao.
Seriously, that is gross.
But Kate willingly tossed her respect and dignity in the trash for status and money decades ago. Definition of a gold digger.
Kate and Rose have never been friends. The only women in Kate’s circle are her mother and sister (her rival since birth) and the couple of women she used to get in to William’s circle. Rose has always been her society rival, because the Toffs like Rose and don’t Kate.
Also, happy Rural Rival anniversary Celebitchies! Insane how much has happened in the royal world and nonroyal world in the past two years.
The hamfisted way William has gone about protecting this affair makes me think there’s either an illegitimate child out there or he caught feelings. I still don’t buy it’s Rose. She has a far better life as lady of Houghton Hall, than FFC. She has freedom and money to do as she pleases without the press being in her business 24/7. She’s beholden to no one, except her hubby. She’s involved and she’s a convenient cover. It’s not as if her husband doesn’t hold a substantial position in the Royal institution. She, like Meghan, would be expected to fall on her sword for the Crown, to protect the heir. If William truly wanted to protect her, he could. Her name would not have leaked. We know William has cheated with other women and their names have never been revealed, so why is Rose’s name out there? Because of Kate and her mother leaking that idiotic rural rival story. Now, again, William could have shut that shit down, instead he threw Meghan to the wolves and had Richard Kay come out with that story that elevated Rose into the conversation even more. Very suspicious. There has to be more to the story. It’ll come out eventually.
Anyway, Harry is never going to forgive William for harming Meghan and putting her and Archie’s lives in danger. People trying to tie Harry’s anger into William cheating on Kate are centering her and her kids over Meghan and Archie. Stop it. Harry’s life is his wife and child. They take precedent over everyone else.
Oh damn — an illegitimate child would DEFINITELY be the smoking gun that would explain why all are SO desperate to keep this under wraps. Even Charles wasn’t that low. But that means it definitely isn’t Rose (or only her)….but there are also plenty of rumors of unnamed women out there and something like that could be covered up if we never find out who those other women are.
I’ve always assumed the whole lot of them have bastard kids every where. But maybe there is a baby mama itching to talk.
If you go through the replies to the tweets Kaiser posted, someone on there says that the rumour is that the Hanbury’s youngest might be Will’s. Don’t know if the timings work btw so this could be rubbish. I’m off to google now!
This is interesting, and I hope we learn more about how these deals work.
At the same time, it must suck to have the media aggressively prying into your personal life to the point where you have to get lawyers involved. Regular people who cheat on their spouses (or get cheated on) get to process the shame and consequences without the world watching… So I have some sympathy, I guess.
I can only imagine how enraged Harry was at the thought his pregnant wife was put through all all that for Wills to protect his affairs. The stress on the baby too. WOW.
And on a shallow note, in the pics above where Kate and Rose are walking together – Kate looks alarmingly thin even next to Rose and Rose is a think woman too. Makes me think that stress is also involved here.
@hench Hanbury’s youngest was born in 2016. So that would predate Kate’s pregnancy with Louis. But it would still be a possibility of he’s been having a long term fling with her. Maybe something Kate even knew about. But maybe said paternity didn’t come out until 2018.