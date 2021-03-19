Woman leaves dishes and laundry for her husband to do for days, chaos ensues

Two days ago, I decided to stop doing the dishes. I make all the dinners and I am tired of having to do all the cleaning too. SINCE THEN this pile has appeared and at some point they are going to run out of spoons and cups and plates.
Who will blink first? Not me. pic.twitter.com/IZkOwP3a6B
— Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 17, 2021
There’s been a trend on Twitter and TikTok for women to document the random crap they have to clean up around their houses in lockdown. Some have gone on cleaning strikes and have shared how messy their houses get. The thread I’m referencing in this post gave me at least ten minutes of entertainment, which is rare. There’s real household drama in how this unfolded. A British woman with a toddler and husband, whom she calls “Irish,” decided to stop doing the cleanup, dishes, laundry and random chores like replacing the toilet paper rolls. Two days later, she started to tweet about it. She chronicled how horribly messy her house got, the weak half-a-sed way her partner eventually tried to help, and how frustrating it was for her. I’ll spoil this right now – it has a happy ending. Her last tweet said her house smelled like bleach. However it was a real journey to get her husband to recognize that he needed to help. I don’t know her situation but she said she’s working 14 hour days and is really tired and fed up. So many of us can relate to this.
Her first tweet is above and you can follow that thread from there. I included some highlights below. The user, Miss Potkin, is really funny and I’ve followed her.
Instead of doing the dishes, her husband used a plastic spoon:
Let me know when you want to talk about the fact that I stopped doing the laundry too. It’s getting a bit post apocalyptic. The piles are everywhere. pic.twitter.com/9NEUIVExwE
— Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021
Here’s her asking Irish what the dish on the table was for:
God give me strength. pic.twitter.com/Sp5870VmcV
— Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021
He started loading the dishwasher:
FUCKING HELL, IT’S HAPPENING! pic.twitter.com/z6wONAMTv6
— Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021
She was hopeful but he didn’t actually turn on the dishwasher and left a bunch of crap in the sink:
— Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021
He finally ran the dishwasher when she asked him:
Me: Did you not want to switch the dishwasher on earlier?
Irish: I ran out of time
Me:
Irish:
— Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021
And he finally cleaned up the rest of the house:
Well it’s happened ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Xzt2DtYhe
— Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021
You’re gonna have good days, bad days, and a lot of fuck it days, but people don’t like being taken for granted, especially by the ones they love the most. Period.
— Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021
This tweet was made when she was in the middle of it and I found this so relatable:
We keep our homes tidy because love. We cook food and set tables and fill the air with scents of roses and fresh laundry because love. Love is patient but love is also fucking tired because she works 14 hour days.
— Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021
Yes, I sometimes work 14 hour days, cook dinner, do the dishes, and find that my 16 year-old son has not done the bare minimum job we’ve agreed on for him, which is to put away the clean dishes. That was yesterday. I woke up to that this morning and briefly considered leaving it for him, but just gave up and did it myself. How many times do we just do it ourselves until we end up breaking? I should be fair, he does it 85% of the time. As the person running the household I do not have this option. I have to get sh-t done no matter what. My son will do laundry, sweep and vacuum, if I ask him and remind him.
So many women are not only caring for children full time, but holding down jobs and doing basic chores for husbands who have no understanding or appreciation for it. Women’s work is not only physical labor, it’s emotional labor. We are the managers and the planners and we often do it all behind the scenes, unrecognized. Meanwhile we’re taught to thank our husbands and partners for their contributions so they’ll keep them up. I’m trying to do this with my son, but I’m also trying to teach him just how much I do in a day so that he can not only help, but be prepared to run his own house. It can be exhausting.
Someone in that thread linked this article in Harper’s Bazaar about women’s emotional labor. It’s actually hard to take.
This is so sweet. I’m so glad it turned out ok for her!
Where is my stuff? pic.twitter.com/GarwoErqsE
— Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 19, 2021
I once did that. Then his mother came for a visit, heard the story and cleaned it all up for him. I filed for divorce.
😆 Yep, my ex MIL always commented on what a bad housekeeper *I* was while I was the one working a full-time job, 2 part time jobs and taking classes while her son sat on his A and waited for me to have time to do it.
This is why I live separately from my partner of three years and will continue to do so for a while yet. He’s only down the street and it works just fine.
I think that’s pretty much the only kind of relationship I could deal with now. I don’t want anyone else and their stuff in my space, and I REALLY have no desire to clean up after someone. No thanks. I’m not the neatest person, but if there’s a mess, it’s my own. Plus I deal with enough extra stuff at work that other employees don’t have to, so that’s plenty.
I wonder if, past a certain age, it’s impossible to live with a partner. I simply don’t want to share my bed every night.
Was your ex-MIL Marie Barone?
My husband does such a piss poor job of cleaning, that I just end up doing it myself. He does do all the laundry though.
This is one of the reasons I never got married. For real. I always knew that I wasn’t put on this planet to be someone’s maid.
Same, Spanky.
No need for that.
Luckily, I live in a city where anything goes, so I don’t get the “why don’t you have a boyfriend?” crap.
I’ve been thinking a lot, especially in this past year, about how boys become men who have been trained to sit on their asses and do fuckall while the women around them take over and do things to a certain standard. I’ve been thinking about how boys/men get trained on cleaning and contributing so late in life that they’re allowed to be bumbling and inept and then just not help at all. I’ve been talking to my son, for years, about the importance of caring for the home that shelters and cares for you and I’ve told him stories of the men I know who have been dumped BECAUSE their lack of care for the home has felt like lack of care for others who live there.
In our home, we have family cleanathons where we turn on music and EVERYONE has to stop whatever else they are doing and do their part to pick up the house. I take the lead because I have the most experience (my husband was raised by slobs and is another late in life convert to this arena). However, I do not like to cook, so my husband mostly takes the lead there (and I support him at times or I sit down and relax because a happy relaxed mommy is a much more valuable thing to bring to family dinner than anger and asparagus).
I’ve also let them know that I understand and empathize with women who do everything by themselves for years on end and then, one day snap and kill their whole families and I’d hate for us to get to that place. I demand participation out of love for them and their safety and all of our collective well being.
hahaha! I hadn’t thought of telling my fam about the women who snap, so clever lol
I have seen my husband of 18years resort to eating cereal from my KitchenAid mixing bowl and a 1/2 teaspoon measuring spoon to avoid cleaning the dishes. My constitution is not strong enough to play these games with him, clearly, he was raised by wolves.
After 20 years of marriage, we’ve more or less sorted out who has how much tolerance for which kinds of mess. I can’t stand looking at dirty dishes, he can’t deal with piles of laundry sitting around. So I do the dishes and he does the laundry. I clean the bathroom, he vacuums & dusts. It took us a long time to get here – and a few bad arguments along the way.
Now I’m trying to train the 17 year old to do their own dishes – or at least put the dirty ones into the dishwasher. They are in virtual school and I’m getting sick of “But, Mom, class is starting; I’ll do them later” while walking away from their breakfast or lunch dishes. “Later” is code for “I’m going to forget about them until Mom yells at me that she wants them out of the sink before she starts cooking dinner.”
Men shouldn’t ‘help’, they should just DO. It’s half their house and half their living environment. This nonsense about women being auto-nurturing is precisely that – nonsense. Housework should be waged.
When I was living with my ex I remember how tiring it was to be “the German Shepherd” always giving orders and him saying “you should have told me!” and me saying “FFS I am not your mother!”
Yes!! It’s freakin common sense and you are a 40 year old man!
Oh boy this post has got me because I have been in this situation, talked about this stuff, cried about this stuff, all the freakin time. The emotional baggage. We have had the battle of the “who will empty the bathroom garbage” many times. I’ve boycotted doing laundry over the last year. Yes my husband is by far much better then most and I do consider us partners but it took work to get to this place and he was never purposely being an idiot about it but it was so hard for him to just have it become second nature like it is to me. He was just raised by a woman who did everything for him which is not right or good.
We were actually just discussing this yesterday and I was taking about how I want our sons to be able to take care of themselves and want to take care of their partners and how I worry for our daughters because men are crap. Then we started talking about his maga parents and how his mom did pretty much everything, raised five kids and took care of all household things, while his dad went to work and thought that was all he had to do. He has one sister that luckily married a good guy who treats her great and she won’t ever had to worry about money or anything. On the other hand he has a couple of brothers who treat their wives like his dad treated his mom, expecting them to do everything even if they work as well and on top of that always putting them down, giving them crap for ever deigning to take some time for themselves. I don’t understand how a mother could be totally fine with her sons being terrible to their wives like that.
I could go on and on about this topic. When I start reading stories from other women about this I realize I don’t have it so bad but the pandemic has definitely exasperated everything.
I also wanted to add he does cook every night though, he loads the dishwasher, empties it in the morning, he gives the majority of baths, he has never once refused to change diaper or make bottles, he does school runs, he puts pony tails and braids in hair, he is not some douche bro who thinks anything is taking away his masculinity. He just was raised to not have to do anything for himself. He will do anything I ask him to, it’s just a matter of getting to the point of not having to ask and we are almost there.
“ him saying “you should have told me!” and me saying “FFS I am not your mother!””
Ugh, yes! Delegating responsibly is mental labor! Why are the women expected to organize and delegate tasks? And then they resent you for ordering them around and telling them what to do.
True – it’s like men saying they’re “babysitting” their own children. It’s. Called. Parenting. Dammit.
Agreed, housework should have a wage value attached to it! In our house, I make more money than my husband so naturally, to make up the difference in overall contribution, he does the bulk of the cleaning. And we each take on the tasks that the other hates the most to be nice. Serious question, no snark: why do people accept and/or enable less? What’s that about?
re: other comments in the thread about men being so bad/useless at cleaning that their wives HAVE to step in… i don’t buy that. just seems like a clever way to get out of cleaning.
For me it’s a money thing, even though we both work. It sounds ridiculous even typing it out and I get pretty resentful at times, but now I only work 2 to 3 days a week so I do most of the household chores and cooking. He makes 10 times what I do and thinks he makes more because he works harder, lol no.
I get what you mean that unpaid work should be valued, but I don’t know if calculating a wage value is the answer though. I think in a partnership you should both be “working” about the same amount of time, unless one of you has a crazy demanding job and is working all hours of the day and night. If one person has a part-time job but is taking care of the kids and house for most of the day she isn’t working (and doing all the emotional labor) while the other is at a full-time job, then you are both equally contributing to the partnership with your time. When you’re both home at the end of the day or on the weekend then you both take on the work that is there.
Otherwise the one who earns a large salary working 40-50 hour weeks at the office gets to enjoy a leisurely weekend while the part-time worker has to clean and care for the kids for the entire weekend to make up the difference. That’s what breeds resentment, because it’s like creating a class system within your own nuclear family!
My husband makes about two-thirds more than I do. However, I have a much more demanding job, and generally work longer hours. There’s no way I’m going to take on the bulk of the cleaning just because I make less money.
Also, what does this mean for stay-at-home parents? They aren’t paid for all the work they do to try and raise well-adjusted humans — and being a stay-at-home parent is HARD WORK. I guarantee you it’s harder than some of the jobs people leave the house for everyday. I don’t think they should have to bear the brunt of the cleaning/cooking burden just because their partner is the one getting paid for their job.
I was the twitter thread yesterday and one of the replies made a great point that husbands, partners, etc who don’t do their share of the housework managed to clean their dishes, clothes, and home prior to marriage/living with a woman, so it’s not that they can’t or don’t know how to do it. It’s that when they move in with women they assume/decide it’s the woman’s job.
I think that’s a big part of why many (not all) men don’t leave a relationship until another is lined up, or are very quick to find another partner after a split.
Ha, one time I asked my husband to help with the laundry. He made some comment about how he does the yard work. You all should have seen my face. (he does mow the lawn and puts the seed down and stuff, but I do most of the weeding and mulching.) Anyway, this was also November. So I just kind of looked at him and shrugged. and then I stopped doing his laundry.
It took him a month, 6 weeks to figure out what was going on. One time he saw me getting ready to load the washer and was like, “oh are you washing my clothes?” and I just said “nope.” He ended up actually buying new undershirts and underwear, lol, and then after about 2 months he washed all his clothes. Since then I’m the one who actually does the laundry – like puts the clothes in the washer etc – but he usually does most of the folding, which works for us.
(I should also clarify that at the time he was wearing suits every day, which get dry cleaned, so it wasnt like he was putting full outfits into the laundry every day.)
I love that “I do the yard work” BS response. Here’s the thing about yard work: usually it has to be done once a week, and not all year either.
Cleaning, cooking, washing dishes and laundry and maintaining organization need to be done daily, 365 days a year. Spare me the yard work nonsense, boys.
YUP. That was pretty much what I eventually said to him. Yard work once a week for even 6 months out of the year is not the same as the general maintenance of cleaning a house.
In his defense, he is the one who cleans the kitchen for the most part lol.
I do think now we have a pretty even split in household chores, but we did have to talk about it and figure it out.
My dad has pulled the “yard work” thing for 40+ years. He has a big lawn so it’s a tractor, not push mower, and he complains about it all the time. I always say “so hire a lawn service” and he always balks at that, because the “yard work” is what gets him out of all the other stuff.
And the thing is, I would *like* to do the yardwork. I WANT to ride around on the lawnmower on a beautiful spring or summer day, while listening to my music, rather than scrubbing off soap scum and cleaning under the couch!
My Mom trained my Dad to do ONE thing. Pack the dishwasher and turn it on and he thinks he’s the world’s expert on dishwashing. 🙄
He’s 100% useless when it comes to house stuff. One time when my Mom had to stay late at school because it was parent-teacher night, she fixed a plate for my Dad and placed it in the oven. Then left him a note saying “dinner is in the oven.” When she finally came home around 9 pm, my Dad was furious saying he was STARVING. Mom said I made you a plate and left it in the oven! Didn’t you see my note? And my Dad was like, yes, but you didn’t tell me what to do with the plate! I didn’t know if I could eat it or not or if I had to wait for you!
How completely fucking ridiculous. Your father sounds like an ass.
My father is a wonderful man. But he is terribly old fashioned about a number of things. Like housework and some traditional husband and wife roles. Don’t worry, the entire family needles him about it endlessly and he takes it with good humor.
this resonates with me. My father only learned how to use the washing machine when mum divorced him. He was 65.
This is exactly why I will not infantilize my husband to the point where he loses his problem solving skills. He does his own laundry, loads dishwasher after dinner, takes out the trash and the minimal yard work we have. He will also pick up a few things from the store if needed and we clean the house, as a family, on Saturday or Sunday. It was a long road to get to this point. I think seeing how I grew up (clean home, everyone doing their part) compared to how he grew up (messy/dirty) made it clear that many hands make light work.
As someone mentioned earlier, men lived on their own and took care of all their needs before we entered the picture, so there’s no excuse for them to kick up their feet while we do all the work.
It took us 2 years of therapy (I am not joking) but now I can say it is almost 50-50% housework for me and my husband. When I am superbusy at my jobs, he makes lunch for the kids AND me. When he needs a clean shirt he does the laundry. When he cannot find a clean cup, he does the dishes. I know it sounds like a miracle for many but it really took two therapists and me explaining it to him for two years. Why?!
This is why you raise your sons to be fully functional members of the household from the very beginning. If my son expects his partner to work, cook, care of the children, and clean the house I will have completely failed as a mother. I don’t see eye to eye with my MIL on some things, but my husband knows how to cook and clean and manage the day to day household tasks because he was raised with that expectation.
Yup! My husband does 50% of the household chores. His feminist mother made sure he knew how to do housework. It makes all the difference in the world how men are raised.
I had this really great conversation with mu husband last summer where I explained that just because I don’t complain about chores like he does, I still hate them just as much as he does. He has definitely gotten a lot better in doing things around the house.
Yes! Thanks you, so much truth!
My husband actually does the vast majority of the cleaning in our house (he’s essentially retired and I work a lot. I cook and shop for groceries and he cleans and does laundry). He and the kids have been out of the house the last few days, so I’m living like a frat boy. Laundry is piling up, dishes sit in the sink for more than a day, and I’m about to take a conference call in my PJs and old lady sweater. I’ll have to do a deep clean on Sunday before they return, but right now, I’m loving the freedom and the chaos.
I don’t find these things cute or funny at all. This probably explains why I’m 41, single, live alone and have no plans to change my current situation. I’m not spending my limited time of this planet playing mommy to some grown man. Never going to happen.
This it not a knock on anyone who is in a relationship and dealing with this. But I know my limitations and I have ZERO patience for this kind of BS.
This all day everyday! It is a matter of respect, everytime this guy walked past a dirty dish or sock it was disrespect for his wife, he thinks his time is more important than hers and the things she does for the family are beneath him. He is too good to clean and tidy, that’s what a woman is for.
https://mustbethistalltoride.com/2016/01/14/she-divorced-me-because-i-left-dishes-by-the-sink/
He might want to read about this guy who ended up divorced because he too couldn’t do housework.
There are helpful spouses out there. We split up the work around our house, it’s not an issue or a big deal.
I am with you on this, I cannot laugh, I feel sick watching this thread unfold.
I am married but that is because I met someone who is my partner and pulls his own weight – no directions or extra mental labour from me needed, just two adults being partners. We both work full time, so of course we have times where the house is messy and then we get it done.
His mom taught him how to do his own laundry and everything else when he was a teen.
If I hadn’t met someone like that, yes, I would rather be single. I was happy being single – doing my own thing, sleeping around, why would I wanna be a slave for a disrespectful husband?
My parents had a consentual arrangement where my mom was a stay at home wife and mom, and my dad brought home all the money and provided always. That I understand if both parties are ok with it.
I’m about to turn 37 and a few years ago I was thinking “You’re going to stay single if you don’t relax. So what if a guy isn’t perfect?” I have come to realize I wasn’t looking for perfection, I was looking for respect and a guy who will mop a f*cking floor and I couldn’t find one. I realize they are out there but I certainly don’t see them in my circle of friends or looking at my girlfriends’ partners/husbands.
I hate housework but I do it because I like it clean and I like fresh food. I would rather hack off a toe than take all of that on for another person without being able to unload some as well. I make my own money, I like being able to choose how I spend my time, and frankly, I’m not sure I would let anyone into my apartment even if he seemed like the kind of man who does his fair share.
None of this is cute. Our parents failed us. I was born in the mid-eighties for the love of God.
Amen on the respect part.
At the end of the day, if you are not bothered seeing your partner being overworked and overwhelmed, you don;t really respect, love or value them, that is my honest opinion.
For those who say, “oh he hasn’t learned how to do it” or “he doesn’t see mess” – ok I accept that. But a partner who loves you can still SEE that you are overworked and overwhelmed, even if he doesn’t see the mess. And if he doesn’t know how to clean, he could arrange to book and pay for a cleaner to have it done once or twice a week when you are out with your friends. How is that hard? All it takes is being considerate at the end of the day.
Also, to follow-up on my post above, as I read this thread it’s both depressing and enraging what some women choose to believe. Because what we are talking about it basic human tasks that everyone has to perform. Women are not born with some magical DNA that makes them more likely to “see” messes. Come on. Continuing to excuse this lazy and selfish behavior is one reason why things aren’t changing.
And I guarantee you that most of these men don’t pull the same crap at work that they do at home. Because it they refused to perform simple tasks at work everyday or expected praise from their boss every time they did something basic, they wouldn’t have a job.
Dirty dishes are dirty dishes, the y-chromosome doesn’t obscure them from view. Now, they might not mind them as much but that’s really not an excuse. And you can learn to see these things and choose to care because you value your partner.
I will say that kids and teenagers are different. They really live on a different planet, I know I did.
Yeah, this makes me uncomfortable and I don’t know how healthy that is for a marriage. I would probably sit down and have an adult discussion with my husband if this was my life. If she’s already tried that and it didn’t work…. yikes. Your partner SHOULD care about your mental health status. My husband and I split labor, but if one of us starts slacking off we gently point it out and course correct. I am inherently messy (I am a nonlazy person though who cleans a lot) and even I don’t “not see” dishes in the sink. These partners know that dishes aren’t cleaned by magic, they just don’t value that work. I’m not judging other people’s marriage because I’m not in it, but this husband experiment doesn’t seem funny to me. I’m sad that she reached this point.
Agreed. This thread is just wow. How can women accept living like this? It’s blatant. I grew up with a father like this but my brother and brother-in-law are not at all this way, both pull their weight fully and above. I could never consign myself to that kind of life, thinking such behavior is acceptable. It’s exhausting and angering just reading about it.
I hate to see a full sink. When we visited my partner’s parents’ house everyone put their plates directly in the dishwasher after dinner was done. Well, he was leaving his plates everywhere and in the sink at our place. Took him a while to figure out while there were stacks of plates on the coffee table but the dishwasher was running. No dirty plates on the sink at our house. You put your used plates directly in the dishwasher. Easy.
This hits so close to home! My husband literally does not see messes and the whole loading the dishwasher, but not turning it on all the time WTF!? The lockdown made it 50 times worse, so many dishes!!! So much laundry! I refuse to do it all for our family and my house is a disaster- I feel guilty about it, but I a, not training my kids to assume women should do all the work. I talk to them a lot about putting things away by trying to get them to see how much work it is- who do you think will do that if you leave it there, what are you assuming? So far, as I said, my house is a disaster (I wish my house were as nice as the woman in this post), but I am hoping they learn. Sorry, that became a bit of a rant.
I often wonder how men have ruled the world for so long. Clearly brute strength is the only reason.
I have a friend who did a very compelling study on the theory that men have been able to “rule” for so long because they have been willing to kill women and children. She argued that motherhood makes women vulnerable and the family dynamic where women are isolated with a man and their kids (as opposed to women living together and collectively caring for the community and kids) makes them especially so. Look at cultures where women (and their kids) belonged to men (as property and reflections of their wealth).
Indeed a compelling theory, one that the first book of Marylin French’s women’s herstory collection also dives into.
“From eve to dawn”, for those interested. The collection spans 4 books and ends with postmodern society.
She is adorable!!!!
I mean, I see this stuff and while I get the humor in it…why don’t they have a damn conversation about dividing household chores? Yes, it’s his home too and he should automatically pick up whatever his partner is dropping in chores. But this is the most childish way to go about it? Maybe…communication would be better?
IDK. Maybe I lack a sense of humor lol. I grew up in a house where my parents clearly talked about this stuff because they split chores pretty evenly. Both cooked, both cleaned. My mom did laundry, my dad vacuumed. It was never a fight.
Do you live with someone or have kids? I’m not trying to come at you, just curious. I my case my husband doesn’t see or mind messes. It’s like he has tunnel vision and I will say “didn’t you see that laying in the middle of the floor while you just walked over it!!” And he will genuinely say no because he was thinking about something or concentrating on what he was doing. Honestly, if 15 years has taught me anything it’s that most men like my husband cannot multitask like women. I am always “on” constantly thinking about what needs to be done, constantly scanning the house, constantly just doing things. My husband thought is one to not hear me when I say his name when I’m ten feet away from him because he’s so focused on one thing. My kids are the same, they don’t mind messiness and they only clean when told and reminded but I’m hoping this turns into second nature for them eventually.
There are a lot of people who are “clutter-blind” — that’s an actual thing, and I find that wild! But it explains a lot about why some people are okay with messes while other people can’t rest until everything is tidy. That said, I still feel like communicating about dividing chores is better than a silly social media experiment, that’s all.
@case- you are kidding! That’s definitely what he has but there is no way I will ever tell him. And I am the one who can’t stand even the tiniest amount of clutter. I end up going on a purging spree and throwing everything out. I do get it though and I’ve had many conversations before going on a “garbage can strike” but it takes a lot of time for something, at least in my case. I’ll get so irritated and yell one day about something I’m always reminding him of and he is always apologetic and says he will do better. There is not pushback.
In my case, the household division of labor is basically our one source of conflict (I have a theory that all couples have one fight and wage it in various ways throughout their relationship). My husband needs to be praised whenever he does something like empty the dishwasher – like, he will come into my office and tell me. It ENRAGES me. But we’ve been married 10 years and this. will. never. change. So, unless I want a divorce, I have to live with extremely incremental improvement, backsliding and doing 80% of the household chore myself. And to be honest, if he were living alone, he wouldn’t do it either. He is an absolute slob. For example, I do all the laundry and sort all the clean clothes into baskets but don’t put it away. He has – and this is not hyperbole – never once actually put his clothes away. He just picks through the basket. And I am a super feminist who used to say “why do you LET your spouse do x,y or z.” Now I know, you really, truly can’t change another person. He’s lucky he’s sweet and charming and an awesome dad.
I totally feel this… my husband always acts like he deserves a cookie and pat on the back for completing the most menial of chores and it feels absurd. I was working out of town a lot last summer and would always make sure the house was spotless before I left, and I was absolutely enraged when I came back after a few days a couple and he hadn’t done anything at all to maintain it (which would have been super easy). He eventually did start to get better, but then he would always be like “look! I cleaned up, doesn’t it look great?” and I always felt like… do you really feel like you deserve an award for picking up after yourself and putting all your dirty dishes in the dishwasher???” Frustrating.
Some people need that visual demonstration to really get the point across. I am good at communicating with my husband but I’ve learned that he responds to actions better than words. I have done things like this (stop doing the laundry or leave shit lying around that I would normally pick up, not automatically start getting the kids ready for bed, etc) to get him to understand when shit gets unbalanced around our house.
Omg we have conversations. I refuse to do my husbands chores for him. So instead he asks me to “help” him with his chores. I am asked to hold the bag while he double bags the trash…assist him in making sure he loads the dishes right. Our first giant fight as a married couple was after he asked me to “supervise him” while he did the trash. Apparently a 42 year old man needed supervision to do a chore 12 year olds do all the time. In all other Ways this man is a reasonable, functional and intelligent person. Good news for our neighbors… my husband will never take over the world or loot someone’s village as I will simply refuse to supervise this activity.
It’s interesting that you think she has never broached this subject with her husband before. Why do you think this has gone viral? Because many, many, many, many, MANY women talk until they are blue in the face about this issue.
Do you not see the part where she works 14-hour days?
Do you not see the part where he left the dishes for DAYS?
Do you honestly think communication is the problem here? Read the other comments on this board to get an idea of the problem.
It’s just me and my dog here (he’s excused, he doesn’t have thumbs), but growing up, my dad never did this shit. He worked more hours, so it seemed like my mom did more work, but he never would have left this shit like this. (My parents are het, so this is very heteronormative)
Hell, I remember people bragging about how their dads would serve them cereal for breakfast if their moms weren’t home, and that always blew my mind. If my dad was busy, maybe we’d have hot dogs, but it was still a meal (salad, fries, another veggie, etc). The only thing he doesn’t do is vacuum, and the only thing my mom doesn’t do is mow the lawn.
HOW DOES THIS EXAMPLE MAKE ME SPOILED????????
This is why men have successfully had careers and families for generations. Because they have had to only do one thing – work outside the home. And a woman does everything else. Even this generation of men, who change diapers and pick up dirty socks, still have a huge blind spot about how much more women do for the family.
That is exactly what my in-laws did, he worked, came home and took a nap, had dinner, watched tv and then went to bed. There is no way I would live like that. He was basically just a sperm donor and made the money.
I was gone a week taking care of my mother, got back and it was like a tornado hit. I called my husband at work and without any greeting asked why he didn’t tell me he’d broken both arms. After a long silence he finally got it. My son who plays every sport known to humankind all year long kept ignoring my pleas to at the very least put his filthy sweaty clothes in a basket and turn the noxious socks right side out. I finally woke him up early on a Saturday morning, told him to gather it all up into trash bags, bring all his money and leave his phone at home. Then drove him to the nearest laundromat and dumped him. Hours later I went back to pick him up and while he’d done his laundry he’d also used the pay phone to call friends who came to keep him company. A party at the laundromat! He told me I could take the laundry home since he had a ride.
You are a total champ. The way you handled your husband and son is incredible.
I’m kind of shocked that most men don’t do their share. My husband is always doing housework. He does the dishes every night and he exclusively does the laundry. I have been sick with a flare up for a month now and he has been incredible. Cooking, cleaning and doing everything for our daughter. If I attempt to get up, he’s like “rest & relax, I got this.” I guess I got lucky.
I refuse to call this lucky. My husband does so much for our household and he’s the only one in an income producing role at the moment. My MiL likes to take some credit although this is not what it was like in their household growing up. I attribute it to having come from similar education/career experiences prior to getting married and truly respecting your partner. My husband is a reasonable and considerate man and we are raising our son similarly. At 2 years old it sounds like my kid does more than most grown ass men. When he wants to participate in doing dishes, sweeping, during or vacuuming I let him because I know that he truly wants to be helpful and I’ll be damned if I play a role in crushing this interest at such an early age.
I know for a fact that if I hadn’t found a partner who respected and supported our family as he does, I probably would not have gotten married. Funny enough my own mother thinks I let him “do too” much which only furthers my belief that we as a society have let me off the hook with responsibility for the family life they also helped build and benefit from.
I married fairly late, but I married the right one. We are partners, and he does the laundry, often the grocery shopping, and sometimes the cooking. I try to keep him out of the kitchen because I like things a certain way, and the kitchen is my favorite room of the house. However, this might be due to my being very clear about household duties before we got married, lol.
I did all of the cleaning for the first year and a half of our marriage. Hubby was working 60 hours a week and I was only working part-time so the housework was my responsibility. But since COVID hit he’s only been working every other day, usually only a few hours, and it’s been a struggle to redivide the chores now… he’s not used to having to do anything so I have to constantly stay on top of him, which is exhausting in itself. I’m starting a full-time job next week, though, that’ll have a quite long commute and I’ve already told him that he’ll be responsible for everything now since he’s working maayybbeee 15 hours a week.
UGH. This story makes me furious for that woman. My husband has always been a partner when it comes to domestic chores (he does 100% of meal planning and cooking, and most of the cleaning), and it’s definitely down to his fabulous mother and father who set an example of men and women being partners. I remember reading an article somewhere about how most little girls grow up doing more chores, and boys with sisters are more likely to grow up to be this kind of man-child who expect their wives to do all the housework— because of seeing their parents insist on sister helping with laundry/ cooking/ etc.
I know for some this is serious. But in my world, raising three boys and a husband, I let go of spotless a long time ago. And with two adult sons having moved for years and no young children around, I cling to each of us being responsible for our spaces. Sure, I’m the main cleaner of the kitchen and bathroom as well as the chef, but I started letting certain shit not only pile up, I permanently walked away lol.
Since each of us have our own space, when they come to me in mine, I have my waxes melting, vacuumed floors, no dirty dishes, bed made, and all my ‘stuff’ has a home. My husband started doing the same. Now when both of us pass our 15yo’s space, we shake out heads and gtfo fast. He cleans only when it’s demanded (I take his remotes and controllers) and he actually helps me in the kitchen whenever I ask. He likes being with me in the kitchen lol. Fine. Oh and about my chef duties, I quit doing that 24/7 a long time ago as well. If I cook a big meal, I’m not cooking one the next night or maybe even the next. Rest assured, there’s plenty of healthy fend-for-yourself food.
I guess I got tired many years ago of being some version of a traditional housewife and mom. I love my family. But I love me too and being obsessive about clean and tidy perfection isn’t worth it. Each of us has no problem letting go of things, we donate often and discard often. We definitely appreciate ‘spaces’ in our spaces such as blank spots and furniture with nothing piled on top. If some thing or things need displaying, then that’s it. We’ve always been a yearly donation family which is, imo, one of the best ways to clean house.
Something awesome to come out of years of motherhood and parenting? My two older sons keep their spaces surprisingly extremely clean. My oldest has his man space in his garage where he installed can lights throughout, fancy floor and a work area to rival any professional carpenter and car enthusiast. Funny how things turn out. Now that he has a newborn son, I’ll enjoy watching him protect his space from a toddler. Heh heh.
This is a major conflict in my house, too. Both my husband and I work full time (though I make significantly less), but I the bulk of the housework including all of the shopping, meal planning and prep, clean up after meals and all the laundry. We have two teenage children who do chores, but I don’t want to have to tell my husband what to do. He has a very skewed idea of how much he does and counts every little effort as something he does for me. Meanwhile, I’m working all day, taking the kids to sports, attending virtual meetings from my car in the parking lot, getting home at 7:45 and cooking dinner for famished kids. It’s exhausting.
I have a serious question for you, one that I’ve wanted to ask girlfriends forever but when you know the people, it comes off harsh. So please don’t take this the wrong way. But WHY? Honestly, why do women put up with this? Is it a gradual thing that happens? In the beginning he did his share? I truly do not understand why anyone puts up with it. Could an honest conversation really put the relationship in jeopardy and if so, is keeping silent worth it? Maybe it’s because I truly loathe housework but no man would be worth this. Because it’s daily. It wouldn’t be a “sometimes he annoys me” thing.
Because by the time you are sharing a space with someone you are in love with them. It’s not like you’re sitting down with someone on the 3rd date talking about how you will divide household labor and he’s like “eff no i’m not doing laundry” and you’re like “well ok bye then”. So, as an in love and cohabitating couple, if your guy is not very defensive and open to hearing your concerns (and this is a big prerequisite b/c a lot of men are very proud and any criticism from their partner feels like an attack and they go into fight or flight mode), then yes you can have a frank and direct conversation about it. If your partner tends to be defensive when you air your issues, then it’s not going to be a conversation it’s going to be an argument. He will argue he DOES contribute and will point out all the things he does or the reasons why he doesn’t do what you want him to do and it’ll be a whole thing and eventually you’ll come to some sort of resolution, but the process will repeat and each time you’ll have to decide if you feel like getting into a fight. At some point you get tired of fighting and just breed resentment, but it’s not like you’re going to divorce someone who you otherwise love and is really great at [insert things he does well] and break the hearts of your children just because he doesn’t put away dishes and do laundry, right? Some women will, if the [insert things he does well] is lacking or they don’t otherwise love him. But many more women won’t.
@Emmy, I definitely don’t keep silent. I’m angry about it and let my husband know. He will pitch in for a couple days after I say something and then it goes back to his normal. He’s a lost cause and we will probably divorce over it, since this is not the only way he shows me disrespect. I am concerned with the model I’m giving my kids though.
@Kate: And men count on that, don’t they? But honestly, why not have that conversation early on? It’s more important than what movies someone like.s. I guess I’m not very romantic … possibly also why I’m single. What I don’t understand is how someone (let’s not pretend only men are lazy or messy) cannot still see this before moving in together. Do people not visit each other’s apartments? Do they not stay over for a few days? How does anyone get to the kids phase without putting their foot down? I agree that it is not necessarily grounds for divorce IF it doesn’t bother someone too much. But reading this thread … it bothers women. It bothers them daily and they feel disrespected. My mother never said anything to my dad until she was in her 60s and then she basically did what the woman in this post did. I asked her why (my dad was born in 1940 so I didn’t need to ask why he turned out that way) and she said it simply never occurred to her.
It occurred to my dad though because he never thought my sister and I should marry and be “housewives” a.k.a. take care of a man. So thanks dad for wanting a better life for us than you wanted for your wife?
@Busybody: I’m really sorry. And yeah, I guess women do divorce their husbands over these things, it’s just upsetting that men don’t realize doing their fair share could keep them from being hit with divorce papers. It seems so unnecessary. I see women in my circle heading in that direction (but first they’re having kids at the moment) because men don’t magically change. These dudes are pushing 40. It really sucks.
Are you me? One time my husband WROTE A LIST of the chores he does and I do to compare. He gave himself credit for things like “hanging my towel after I shower” whilst my list was like “grocery shopping, all laundry and preparing every meal.” He was like “my list is way longer.”
Firstly, I would like to make it clear that I in no way am disparaging the ways others manage their relationships. This is based purely on my own experience and approach (which is admittedly… a bit harsh and brusque and sometimes doesn’t work out). I fully understand that works for one couple doesn’t work for another, depending on history, temperament, personality, etc.
Personally, I sometimes get the impression that men are like dogs: they come with a history of How Things Were Done At Home Growing Up and How Things Were Done In Prior Relationships. When getting into a serious relationship with one such person, I’ve always felt that I’ve inherited a specimen with years of bad habits behind them. And like dogs, there’s a LOT of work on the front end to break those habits and set a new regimen of expectations. Sometimes it works out; other times it doesn’t (at which point the relationship ends). To me, it speaks volumes of the individual if, that early in the relationship, they’re not willing to even consider taking an equal share of household maintenance.
My husband *thinks* he does far more than he actually does. He also has super ADHD so simple tasks take him approximately 5 times longer than they should. One day I came home from work and found the dishes half put away and was like “WHAT DID YOU DO ALL DAY?” And he told me he’d been “working on” the dishes since 9am. And, to be fair, HE WAS.
I have so many thoughts about this…
My mom went on strike like this when I was 7 or 8, and I vividly remember trying to figure out how to do my own laundry and make food for me and my younger sister. When I asked for help, she said, “Figure it out.” I am all for young kids pitching in — I’ve been teaching mine to do household chores since they were toddlers — but at the time I felt very stuck in the middle of my parents’ fight and responsible for fixing things. It is not a tactic I would use now, no matter how frustrated I get.
That said, I have much different standards of cleanliness than my husband. He thrives in chaos and clutter. He was raised with a mom who followed him around picking up after him, so it took him a long time to learn how to clean things, and he still doesn’t notice when things get messy until he starts tripping over stuff. It can get really frustrating, but over the years I’ve found we each have our lanes, and ultimately I think things are pretty evenly divided.
And most importantly, we’re able to deal with household frustrations without resorting to drastic measures because we each respect where the other is coming from and pass that respect onto our children. When I get stressed or the kids have been slacking, he calls for a “love scrub” and they spend an hour giving the house some much-needed love. When he’s burnt out on making dinner every night, the kids and I step up and do it for a couple of nights to give him a break.
This woman’s thread was funny, and she had good humor about everything. But if my son ever behaves that way with his partner, I will shame him to the moon and back. Keeping a home is stressful and onerous and everyone living in the home should contribute.
Update: I just had to wake up all my teenagers to get them to bring dishes down from their rooms when there were no bowls in the kitchen… It’s not a perfect system, but we manage. 😊
I get it from everyone, even other moms because I’m a stay at home mom. Other women who work outside the house, have the nerve to say well how hard can it be what else are you doing all day??? And then my head wants to explode. I’m doing EVERYTHING. Everything but take care of my self. I hardly ever eat, sleep or relax. I body actually forgot how to relax. It sucks. Anything that happens in our home educational wise, Bill wise, managing appointments and calendar, all 100% of cleaning up after two toddlers a human man and a dog, plus all the messes I make. Literally I do everything. Sometimes I’m trying to play with my kids, read books and teach my kids educational lessons. I always say this: “no human laid on their death bed and wish they had some more deep cleaning or dishes. Nope. We wish we had more moments with our kids and family.” That normally shuts people up really quick. Years ago I quit trying to have a perfect house and I’m okay with it now. This isn’t a rag on my patented either. He only ever works 12 hour shifts and lots of overtime. He’s tired. I get it because I am also tired. My house will be clean when the kids move out. LOL
My mom was a stay at home mom and man they have some nerve think you aren’t doing an 80 hour work week.
I can totally understand. I find stay at home moms get the worst attitudes towards them. At least working moms are recognized because our time is taken away from us by a working payed for job. But stay at home moms are never recognized, they even get worst sideeyes when their kids are at school. The mental load is just so heavy and endless without no recognition ever. The only time where I had the stay at home mom status was when I was on maternity leave and my time was just filled with small things I had to do all day, that were never “showy” enough to prove that I did something the whole all day. THAT SUCKS
Teenagers should be doing the dishes every night after dinner! My kids started doing the dishes at age 9, of course there were and still are lots of learning opportunities lol but I was raised to pull my weight around the house and that’s how I’m raising my kids. Except laundry, I’m going to have to show them how before they move out I guess. I do a load every day and I don’t have the patience to deal with multiple people doing laundry throughout the week. I wash and dry and force myself to fold and put away every day and if my husband is home he helps me fold the clothes out of the dryer. These kinds of posts also make me sooooo grateful for my husband. He is the breadwinner and also helps a lot at home without nagging or even asking in most cases. My biggest help is having the kids involved though.
lol I’m so glad my boyfriend loves cleaning and doing dishes because i hate it! I cook and then he cleanes. It’s perfect
I just found out that my sister, who currently has a concussion, broken nose, and injured elbow from a fall, is STILL going to my niece’s house to clean the cat’s litter box because my niece is pregnant and can’t and her husband WON’T. Like what in the actual? If he won’t clean a litter box to protect and help a wife that he supposedly loves, then I hate to break it to her that he isn’t going to jump at dirty diapers either.
Very early on, I understood when we first got our house, that nobody was going to have my back when it came to cleaning and taking care of the house – not even my own mom, which was more traditional in that sense. I wasnt going to do all the chores on my weekends while Mister was watching TV or whatnot. I ALSO have a full time job AND babies to take care of. So we got a cleaning lady. I cook, he cleans up my mess. I dont care if the dirty dishes stay on the counter 3 days. I have no inclination to do it, and dont even feel a sparkle of culpability. I have no pitty and I dont care about how he feels about having to do it. My MIL was disgusted about my behaviour/that her son – a man – had to do chores in the house. My modo is “DO YOUR JOB”. we don’t fight over our chores, it’s just what we each need to do now. (livign together over 15 years)
As a mom I’m kind of annoyed at people blaming men’s moms for raising them to be helpless slobs. Like, we’re going to give men the benefit of the doubt and not hold them accountable to be grownups because of how they were raised, but we’re not going to give the women who raised their kids in the 70′s/80′s when women’s rights were still a nascent idea and who themselves were raised in households where THEIR moms did all the childcare and housework that same benefit of the doubt? It’s like even as we are all yelling about equal partnership we’re still holding women responsible for everything.
I found myself laughing hysterically. What a great post. I think a lot of women, myself included, don’t always go into a relationship thinking that the outcome will be like this. There is a honeymoon phase where maybe you want to be more nurturing and take care of your partner, but if that’s not reciprocated that phase quickly dwindles away and turns into resentment.
I filed for divorce at the beginning of Covid last year. My ex-husband is like so many of these men described in comments and others postings.
Raised by a semi psychotic overbearing mother who did everything for him. When I first started dating him, she was still making his doctors appointments for him. And he was in his early 20s. I remember always feeling judged by her, because I didn’t iron clothes, keep up on laundry, etc. My house is always tidy, but I work as well and I raise a child. He can do his own laundry.
Some of the longer trips that we took, ex MIL would take it upon herself to enter my house and do my laundry. One time she even rearranged all of my furniture. When I returned home and I was puzzled, she said oh don’t you think it looks much better that way? My ex-husband Always had an excuse for why he couldn’t contribute his fair share of household chores. The excuses change depending on chore or has given mood of the day. Laundre was that he didn’t know how to do it. Or that I just did it better. Other things were mostly him telling me not to worry so much about things.
There was never a time where he planned dinners, vacations, etc. he was and is a selfish man, and now he lives where he should be living in a shitty rental behind a car wash in the slum town 15 minutes down the road. I continue to reside quite happily in my own home, the third one that I bought and perhaps my final home as I restored to previous homes. He was never around for that either so I quickly learned how do use power tools, tile, drywall, all that stuff by myself. I finally woke up one day just sick of dealing with him. His rage issues, alcohol abuse, selfishness, and just the aspect of being with somebody so shitty really fucked with my head for a while. He now dates a cocktail waitress who is over 10 years his junior, and I hear that she keeps quite a nice and tidy calendar. Well good for him, he needs all the help he can get.
I have since moved on and set boundaries and standards for myself which I keep in check routinely.
Divorce was one of the most unstable parts of my entire life, it was frighteningly scary, but the alternative was a slow and painful death of my soul. I raced everything with the hope that there may be something out there that was better, I risked it at all to maybe find true love. Because I believe that exists surely.
I am happy to report I have found a real adult love with a partner who was raised by a feminist step mom and a single dad most of his upbringing. And I can report the view from here is how I imagined it would be. It’s sexy AF to be with a man who takes care. Who can and will and wants to contribute. Who likes the feel of clean sheets and will make that a reality. Who knows I dislike dishes so takes over after every meal so I can relax and spend time reading to my daughter. I like to cook, he likes to help, watch, and eat, and he always cleans up. We all wear clothing in this house and he does loads of laundry and finishes the job with hanging and folding. Gone are the days where I have to micromanage and remind an adult about their daily responsibilities in the home, financial, or otherwise.
This concludes my brief report after emerging from the other side.
Oh, and all those things I was so scared of losing actually I didn’t need them anyways. The only thing I miss is my beautiful tri toon boat that I paid for in cash. That stung a bit, but live and learn – certainly if I get married again I will protect what is mine with a prenuptial agreement .
I am able to restrict my partners mess to his own office. I made a deal with him, he acn do anything he wants in that one room, and the rest he has to try to keep it reasonably presentable.
I still do the majority, because I am more aware of a mess than he is.
Men (and women) are done no favors to be raised to be incapable of caring for themselves or of others.
No family or household can be left “uncared for”, but this is precisely what men are actively taught to do- to NOT take care of anything.
Its a horrible shame. And so easy to fix.
Reading this thread gave me Anxiety. Women should not put up with this crap… household inequalities are just exacerbated by the pandemic.