Prince Charles doesn’t think he’s racist, he ‘believes in diversity & his actions show that’

Post-Oprah-interview, Prince Charles has not been as melodramatically reactive as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Sure, Charles let it be known that he “is at a loss” over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview and their side of the ordeal. Charles also let it be known that he wanted to do a “point by point rebuttal” of the interview, which sounds about right for him too. But post-interview, Charles has been happy enough to let Kate and William make asses out of themselves while he plays a longer game. There are stark differences in how Clarence House is leaking to American outlets versus British outlets too. Last weekend, this is how Charles’ allies were describing his mood and reaction:
Details of the independent inquiry came as allies of the Prince of Wales accused Harry of “hypocrisy”, challenging his claim that his father had “cut him off” financially. They said Charles was “upset and cut up” about Harry’s remarks during the couple’s interview. A source close to Charles said: “It was a surprise to hear he’d been cut off, given the bank statements. The prince continued to provide Harry and Meghan with financial support after their move to America, while they found their feet.”
A friend of Charles said: “What f***ing hypocrisy. When Harry and Meghan left last year, they wanted to become ‘financially independent’.”
In a further move against Harry and Meghan’s claims, royal sources have expressed dismay at the couple’s allegation that they received no help from the institution when she felt suicidal. Harry added he had not told his family about her mental health struggles because he was “ashamed”. A royal source said: “To throw that at the family, I just couldn’t believe it. His mental health, and hers, were such an open part of the office. Given the number of staff that worked with them, it was a very open part of the conversations generally.”
Notice Charles’ allies didn’t say anything about how Charles refused to take Harry’s calls in the winter of 2019/20 And Harry’s main beef was that Charles signed off on the withdrawal of their security. Charles was literally okay with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson dying in North America. Anyway, as you can imagine, Charles’ camp takes a much softer vibe when speaking to an American outlet:
During the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex said there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he’s born” within the royal family. Although they did not specify who made the comment, Oprah later clarified that it was neither Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip.
Prince Charles “feels enormously let down” by the claims of racism made in the interview, a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.
“The prince believes in diversity and his actions show that,” the source continues. “He was the first person to highlight the Windrush generation [the first mass immigration from the Caribbean to the U.K. in the 1950s] and the contributions they made to British society. He has worked hard for the Muslim community. Of all the members of the royal family, he has taken this issue the most seriously.”
“It’s not a straightforward father-son relationship,” the palace source says. “He is their father and their boss, and they are beholden to him to fund their offices and lives.”
Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth is “worried” about how the racism claims affect the Commonwealth, the 54 countries around the world which view the Queen as their monarch and head of state.
“She will be very worried about how [the racism claims] have gone down in countries she has supported and loved and given her life to throughout her reign,” says a royal insider.
While I don’t like Chuck very much at the moment, I am willing to go out on a limb and say that he probably is the *least* racist in his family? That’s not some big prize or anything – clearly, the family is exceedingly racist, so it’s like saying that Chuck is the least racist Klan member. He’s still a member of the Klan! And I’m really starting to feel like Charles probably wasn’t one of the people explicitly talking about the baby’s skin color. I think that was William. Which makes me wonder why Charles is even worried? If the blind item is revealed and it’s William who remarked about skin color, then Chuck is “cleared.” Oh, wait, that would mean his heir is a racist douchebag who is constantly incandescent with rage and Chuck actively tossed aside the better son because William threw a tantrum.
… And of course the Queen is worried about the Commonwealth. She should be.
“Some of his best servants are Black. He even found a Black woman attractive and complimented her once!”
He can’t be racist, y’all, he has Black subjects, they even pay the same amount of taxes than the White ones to support the royal family, that’s believing in diversity and equality.
Haha. Of course he’s not a racist some of his best subjects are black. Except he forgets to mention his black PA that he allegedly allowed his white manservant to bully and call the N word. It’s pathetic how self centred and self involved he is. His lack of self awareness was talked about in detail by Diana.
Very much not a racist family thank you very much.
Just ex -imperialist, ex- colonizers, ex-theiving, ex-looting family, you know happens sometimes.
But now? Very much woke.
Their mental health shouldn’t have been staffed out at the Palace. It required treatment by qualified licensed professionals, not an effing secretary.
I tried looking it up; what does “staffing out” mean in this context? Addressed by? I want to respond to what I think you’re saying but I don’t want to be totally off base.
Then why does he have black bodies in servitude as part of his household decor? Charles is no different than many white liberals who see themselves as progressive and inclusive, but will judge a person of colour unfairly when they enter a space exclusively and historically meant for white people.
Yeah, he may think he’s not racist, and the family may not think they’re racist, but they all freaked the eff out when one of their own married a black woman. It sends a clear message – they’re fine with black people as props(looking at you will and kate) or as staff; they are not okay with black people as equals. That’s why there was such a push to constantly remind Meghan of her place.
Precisely. Don’t let us forget that they are so tolerant of black entertainment, singers, dancers, sports people and LOOVE blackamoor brooches, paintings, lamps etc Yes they love all black everything except all black humanity.
Harry really didn’t think he was racist until he started dating Meghan and begin seeing the way people treated her.
It’s clear Charles believes that work with minority communities absolves him from any accusations of racism however, he doesn’t know what racism is.
ugh. even if charles truly believes he has never been racist (LMAO), the entire idea of his family and their “work” is extremely racist. that these cousin marrying weirdos were ordained by god to have absolute power over an entire population of people but the only way to maintain that birthright is to marry other people, usually related, also given the same birthright to dominate is extremely racist. what this tiny group of “blessed” birthright people did to the world through colonization that is ongoing is extremely racist. charles doesn’t want to be racist, he can dismantle the monarchy because it is beyond bananas that someone should be an absolute leader because of their parents, come on.
Karma is the one playing a long game for the blood and tears shed because of the British Empire. She sent a Black American to set in motion the wheel of justice.
Enjoy your ride, BRF.
I think Charles still employs Michael Fawcett who called a member of staff the n-word. The staff member is the woman who filed a complaint.
Charles is racist. He has said and done racist things. He has blackamoor imagery in his home. He centers his own feelings instead of examining his behavior and as a privileged and major public figure in the UK, he provides huge cover for other racists and white fragility in general.
White savior behavior and basic civility and manners is not the equivalent of not being racist. The bar is not so low that not becoming deranged around BIPOC is the equivalent of not being racist.
Yup, and that’s the staff member that Harry and Meghan didn’t want to work with which resulted in a whole slew of stories about them being rude to him and difficult in general.
Exactly. It is so irritating to see people telling black people who know how racism feels, smells and looks when they have no idea. They don’t know that its racist to cross the street if you see a young black man in a hoodie walking toward you. They think because they didn’t call the young man a racial slur that they are not racist. Charles and Camilla have gigantic blackamoor lamps in their homes.
It was definitely William who asked about the skin color, and that’s why its such a secret and such a big deal. If it was someone like Charles? Sure, that would be damaging, and that would hurt his image as the least-racist Klan member (love that way of putting it lol) but I feel like most people in the UK (and the world) are just seeing Charles’s reign as a temporary one on the way to William. There’s such a feeling of “well when WILLIAM is king” or “we just have to get to William as king” and that’s why I think *all of this* would be so bad for the Crown – the affairs, the cover up in the media, the blatant racism – its not something that can be brushed aside by saying “but look at who’s next!” It would lay bare what so many of us have said here for ages now – that the House of Windsor is toxic and abusive and damages all who are a part of it.
That’s the issue with the interview- the damage it is doing to william.
Remarks about skin tone sound like they’d originate with William. But remember the other comments Meghan made about titles for Archie. Among other things, she said there was discussion about making sure Archie never had the Prince/HRH titles that should be his (at age 18?) once Charles became king (the George V convention?). That sounds like something that would involve someone higher up than William (Charles).
The titles and security are still such a weird issue IMO, because you are right, that would have come from Charles, not William. But it could have been a joint discussion – “let’s change the rules so he’s not HRH so he can never ‘compete’ with the my kids.” While it would have been Charles’s decision I can see William pushing for it. Neither of them are sterling examples of not-racist people.
Yeah, I was pretty sure the title conversation included Charles. Other monarchies has done the same, some in resent years. Had they decided on a change where only the heirs children are HRH BEFORE Meghan and Harry started dating, it wouldn’t be an issue. With all the racist articles going on, it’s a really bad PR move to chang the rules for the first mixed race “blood prince”. They are so unbelievably stupid!🤦♂️
I thought it was William at first, but I now think it was Charles. Wanting to do a point by point rebuttal suggests to me he is at the center of much of it and wants to justify and excuse away his racist behavior.
I agree, I’m sure William had plenty to say about the titles, but at that level it had to be Charles in charge. I’ve lost track of/am confused about Meghan’s comments about current titles for Archie, but wasn’t that an issue too (re: security)?
But remember, the other thing that happened is, Harry and Meghan were NOT asked to do the usual photo op on leaving the hospital. It might make sense to make changes along the lines of what other monarchies have done. As @ Couch potato says, the appropriate time to do that would have been before Harry started dating Meghan. Even in the event the decision to change how titles were awarded was made later (because Charles had more power as TQ and Philip got older) and hadn’t been made public yet, BUT and Harry and Meghan were aware of it, the time to announce it would have been before she gave birth to Archie. Instead, they allowed her to be lambasted in the press for weeks over their supposed plans not to appear at the hospital.
Yeah, it was William! Harry pretty much pointed that out when he said there’d been talk about it early on, before he married Meghan. That’s why Harry got so mad at his brother during the “slow down” conversation. He wouldn’t have reacted that way if his brother was merely advising him to slow down.
If everything Willileaks has done over the years, even before Meghan came along, had been revealed, his public image would have been ruined. The aristos and higer-ups already know, and don’t give a shit, because many of them are just as fucked up as he is, but the grannys around in UK would choke on their tea if they knew what their golden boy was really like. They are the ones who’s loyal to the crown. I think the younger generation understands and sees more of the shitshow. They might have been completely ignorant to the RF, but the interview + the crown has made the younger generations fully aware of how dysfunctional the Windsors are. They’re going to be “the plebs” when Willileaks becomes king. They’ll be the MPs and hold government positions, and after years of struggle in the wake if Brexit, they might have had enough and take down the monarchy once and for all.
It was William. I re-watched the Oprah interview and as Harry was telling her about how awkward and shocking it was for this unnamed individual to have made that statement (actually it was several statements to Harry BEFORE he even married Meghan) about what their kids would actually look like.
As Harry spoke the camera lingered on Meghan’s face and you could see the hurt and anger being kept under control. From the way Baldy and Mumbles behaved in the church, it is clear where much of the hostile attitude came from.
Mumbles, lol.
Yup, Meghan has always seemed uncomfortable around Baldy. She seemed OK, even friendly, with Charles, which I don’t think would be the case if he had made a racist remark about her potential children.
I know Chuck isn’t well liked here; I just don’t see him as the worst player in this whole drama (William). He is a human, and sorry, I can see him taking Meghan and Harry at their word that they wanted to be financially independent. From the perspective of the Crown, M & H were FAAFO.
He probably does have a lot unexamined racial biases, or possibly even examined but not totally resolved, and I think the ongoing existence of the Royal Family, perhaps one of the most racist institutions in terms of actual harm done to numbers of people around the world using race as an excuse, is a huge blind spot for him, but he’s put in the work. He really has done a lot of charity work with other groups that previously the Royals would never have deigned to work with.
But that wasn’t Harry and Meghan’s word and he knows it. Their manifesto said “work towards financial independence” not jump off the cliff. He wanted to make it hard for them, thank god for Tyler Perry. But Charles knows that makes him look shitty, hence these claims from friends about “bank statements” and what not.
Exactly. Charles shoved them off a cliff to make it SO hard for them that they would come crawling back. While Harry hoped for a grace period to get himself settled. Charles refused.
Charles wanted to change the rules regarding titles so that Archie wouldn’t be entitled to one when Charles became King. Why would he want to do that with Harry’s children?
Diana.
I’m sure Charles is just thinking “it’s just protocol, nothing personal.” That still doesn’t change the fact that Harry and Meghan’s security threat was still sky high. Harry clearly wanted a grace period and time to find his own security before he got cut off and Charles didn’t give it to him. He’s probably also pissed at Charles for not doing anything to curtail Kensington Palace’s dangerous leaks. That whole family is letting William run riot.
As far as racism goes, I’m sure Charles brand of racism is far more subtle vs William’s which is, by all accounts, blatant and in your face. Just because Charles thinks he’s some sort of white savior and that minority communities should be grateful for his largess, doesn’t mean he doesn’t have unconscious biases. He still thinks he is divine and superior by birth. He still thinks nothing of his family’s brutal colonial history and does nothing to acknowledge or confront it. He still enjoys the spoils that his family pillaged and pilfered from black and brown nations. He’s still just staggeringly ignorant about the black and brown communities he claims to support.
And it’s one thing to occasionally come down from your ivory tower to do something nice for “coloured” people and quite another to welcome one of them into your family, mix blood with them. His inaction when the tabloids came for Meghan spoke volumes because deep down, he didn’t think she was worth protecting.
I personally believe it’s William. Meghan said that it would be very damaging to that person. Charles already has a damaged reputation, despite all the good he has done since. Plus, the rift is between the brothers and even Tom Bradby said that certain things were said before the wedding that couldn’t be unsaid. He is also the first one to say the family is not racist when the racism of the family is very well documented.
It’s definitely between Charles and William. I think the Sussexes were using male pronouns so that eliminates the females. They also said its not HM or Philip. “Damaging to their reputation” sounds like that person not only has a good reputation in general but is fairly well known so that gets rid of the Kents, Gloucesters, “minor royals” and possibly Edward himself as not many know he even exists. Andrew already has a shit reputation so nothing is going to damage his anymore. Hence Charles or William are the only ones left.
I said this before but the fact that you can’t for sure say it wasn’t Charles/William doesn’t look good for either of them
It’s definitely between them and now I find it funny that Charles may be hinting it’s William. It’s true that Charles charitable work promotes diversity and marginalised communities. William, on the other hand, was the one who made the eugenicist speech about Africans.
I think Charles shared the same concern as William but William was the one who broached the topic with Harry.
“Of all the members of the royal family, he has taken this issue the most seriously.” I love how they throw everyone else under the bus with that line.
But this could still be an attempt to say ‘yeah, it was Charles who talked about Archie’s skin colour but it wasn’t meant to be racist, because Charles doesn’t identify as a racist and therefore can’t be one!’ Or it is Charles’ way of declaring it was actually William.
“I’m not racist! My best serv- I mean emplo- I mean friends are black!”
Yeah, see this whole business here is why I feel like now everyone is using racism as a go-to escapist discussion point. It’s debatable. Fact: Charles stopped speaking to his son. While the alienations and lack of security and support for H & M persist, everyone can now start arguing as to whether they are racist. And how hurtful it is to be accused of being a racist. And here are pictures of the RF interacting with POCs. And how angry everyone is about H & M mentioning racism. Instead of the RF doing the right thing and re-establishing ties with H & M, starting to heal that relationship, listening, acting like family.
I am just sick for H & M that their extremely brave and last attempt at trying to shake some communication out of their family has led to this.
He sounds like those homophobic people who say: “I am not homophobic I have a lot of gay friends! “
EXACTLY.
Chuck and Bill are equals. Their households worked overtime to drive Harry and Meghan out.
Soo, they admit H&M mental healt was talked about openly and everyone knew, but no one helped them get the help they needed? Instead they run to tell the RR? Is THAT their defence when it’s revealed a family member struggle to the point of suicidal thoughts?
This is how this reads we go and help black and brown people so we are not racist. This whole thing is just a huge demonstration on white fragility.
Just the discussion of I cannot be racist and here is why proves the point.
Yeah, no chuck. You let your grandson be called a chimpanzee and you said nothing. Your “diversity” initiatives are performative only. You don’t want your grandson to be a prince when you become king. You cut off your sons security when they needed it most. You’re worse than an open racist. An open racist stands up for his beliefs, proudly. You want to be thought of as non racist while maintaining your racist beliefs. Your actions shout much louder than your words. You have to walk your talk, Chuck. But even your talk sucks.
“Least racist KLAN member.” hahaha best comment of the week Kaiser!!
Charles is okay with black people working for him but not marrying into his family.
Maybe he’s not racist?
Nah, he said to an Asian from Manchester, he met her at a Commonwealth event, that she didn’t look like she was from Manchester.
Maybe he thinks he’s not.
This is the same dude who, at a [totally pre-planned and not at all reactionary pr stunt] engagement at a Black church last week basically said ‘GIVE MY REGARDS TO ALL THE ETHNICS!’ and expected the Nobel Peace Prize for it. I mean come on. Clueless at best, and as future head of a multiracial commonwealth, clueless is shameful and unacceptable.
lmao!! Remember how they reacted when a black pastor gave his sermon? They were snickering throughout. Even after the ceremony had ended, he and William were still laughing. But some of their best entertainers are black so they can’t be racist.
Yes, as if the woman from Nigeria he was speaking with knew every single person in Nigeria.
So many salient posts. I tend to believe Charles has unconscious bias, which Harry has spoken about at length. He’s right. I have white friends now who truly don’t believe they have a racist bone in their bodies, but who flinch when a black man comes in their vicinity or say you speak so well for a black person. That’s who I see Charles as. William…not so much. He has an air of superiority about him that I’m sure comes out very plainly as racist. He’s protected as the heir, so not many know the truth about him. But there are stories out there. Social media can’t be controlled like the British press.
Charles can say he supports diversity all he wants, but why doesn’t he have ANY diversity on his senior staff? Or any senior staff across the three households? The only POC in a high ranking role was an Equerry to the Queen and this was a temp assignment. Why don’t they want diversity on their senior staff? Seems like they are ok with diversity, just not in their home.
He visits the colonies all the time you guys! geez.
All the BRF are racists, even Harry was a racist. I just feel sorry for Meghan, she doesn’t deserve all this shit.
Why does everyone think that the baby-colour questioner is either William or Charles?
It could just as easily be Kate. I’ve long thought that she was more than a little miffed when Harry and Meghan became serious, because that effectively broke up the William/Kate/Harry “three musketeers”act she seemed to enjoy so much.
She was happy to allow a black woman to be blamed over wedding drama she herself caused.
She and her family excluded Meghan from Pippa’s wedding.
She pointedly ignored Meghan on several occasions.
She wore either white or the palest yellow/almost white to H&M’s wedding.
She’s been nothing but disrespectful and mean.