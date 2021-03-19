Prince Charles doesn’t think he’s racist, he ‘believes in diversity & his actions show that’

Post-Oprah-interview, Prince Charles has not been as melodramatically reactive as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Sure, Charles let it be known that he “is at a loss” over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview and their side of the ordeal. Charles also let it be known that he wanted to do a “point by point rebuttal” of the interview, which sounds about right for him too. But post-interview, Charles has been happy enough to let Kate and William make asses out of themselves while he plays a longer game. There are stark differences in how Clarence House is leaking to American outlets versus British outlets too. Last weekend, this is how Charles’ allies were describing his mood and reaction:

Details of the independent inquiry came as allies of the Prince of Wales accused Harry of “hypocrisy”, challenging his claim that his father had “cut him off” financially. They said Charles was “upset and cut up” about Harry’s remarks during the couple’s interview. A source close to Charles said: “It was a surprise to hear he’d been cut off, given the bank statements. The prince continued to provide Harry and Meghan with financial support after their move to America, while they found their feet.” A friend of Charles said: “What f***ing hypocrisy. When Harry and Meghan left last year, they wanted to become ‘financially independent’.” In a further move against Harry and Meghan’s claims, royal sources have expressed dismay at the couple’s allegation that they received no help from the institution when she felt suicidal. Harry added he had not told his family about her mental health struggles because he was “ashamed”. A royal source said: “To throw that at the family, I just couldn’t believe it. His mental health, and hers, were such an open part of the office. Given the number of staff that worked with them, it was a very open part of the conversations generally.”

[From The Sunday Times]

Notice Charles’ allies didn’t say anything about how Charles refused to take Harry’s calls in the winter of 2019/20 And Harry’s main beef was that Charles signed off on the withdrawal of their security. Charles was literally okay with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson dying in North America. Anyway, as you can imagine, Charles’ camp takes a much softer vibe when speaking to an American outlet:

During the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex said there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he’s born” within the royal family. Although they did not specify who made the comment, Oprah later clarified that it was neither Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip. Prince Charles “feels enormously let down” by the claims of racism made in the interview, a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “The prince believes in diversity and his actions show that,” the source continues. “He was the first person to highlight the Windrush generation [the first mass immigration from the Caribbean to the U.K. in the 1950s] and the contributions they made to British society. He has worked hard for the Muslim community. Of all the members of the royal family, he has taken this issue the most seriously.” “It’s not a straightforward father-son relationship,” the palace source says. “He is their father and their boss, and they are beholden to him to fund their offices and lives.” Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth is “worried” about how the racism claims affect the Commonwealth, the 54 countries around the world which view the Queen as their monarch and head of state. “She will be very worried about how [the racism claims] have gone down in countries she has supported and loved and given her life to throughout her reign,” says a royal insider.

[From People]

While I don’t like Chuck very much at the moment, I am willing to go out on a limb and say that he probably is the *least* racist in his family? That’s not some big prize or anything – clearly, the family is exceedingly racist, so it’s like saying that Chuck is the least racist Klan member. He’s still a member of the Klan! And I’m really starting to feel like Charles probably wasn’t one of the people explicitly talking about the baby’s skin color. I think that was William. Which makes me wonder why Charles is even worried? If the blind item is revealed and it’s William who remarked about skin color, then Chuck is “cleared.” Oh, wait, that would mean his heir is a racist douchebag who is constantly incandescent with rage and Chuck actively tossed aside the better son because William threw a tantrum.

… And of course the Queen is worried about the Commonwealth. She should be.