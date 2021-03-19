The British media is SO mad that the American media is breaking royal news

I couldn’t click on this Variety story fast enough: “British Media Caught by Surprise as U.S. Outlets Continue to Break Meghan and Harry News.” Hehehehehe. As an American covering the royal beat, I have to say, the Duchess of Sussex’s entire journey on Salty White Folk Isle was really eye-opening for me. Before Meghan, I never really understood the deep well of anti-Americanism in the British press, aristocracy and establishment. I never understood how the British media and establishment is decades behind the US in understanding and identifying racism and bigotry and institutional white privilege. I never understood that the British media feels like their royal family is “theirs” to abuse and torment. The British media has been irritated this entire time that Meghan specifically has allies in the American media because of all of that, because they can’t control her and “own” her. So let’s check out what Variety has to say.
In one week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s nuclear CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey became a global television event that toppled incendiary presenter Piers Morgan from “Good Morning Britain” and now leaves a sizeable question mark over Sharon Osbourne’s future as a co-host at “The Talk.” But it’s the war of words being played out across the Atlantic that has prompted extensive pearl-clutching from British royal watchers puzzled by U.S. outlets controlling the narrative about the British royal family.
In the latest jaw-dropping development, Gayle King, a co-host on “CBS This Morning” and Winfrey’s BFF, revealed on March 16 that Prince Harry has been in touch with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William. “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive,” King declared live on TV. “No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet.”
To see a major update on private family conversations revealed by an American broadcaster rather than the British press is unprecedented, says royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. “If you’d told me, I wouldn’t have believed it,” a flabbergasted Fitzwilliams tells Variety. “This is one of the royal family’s worst nightmares.”
Katie Nicholl, royal editor for Vanity Fair and the author of “Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss and Love,” says she was “really shocked” to see the couple “using Gayle King as their mouthpiece, not least because we heard so much from them previously that we didn’t expect there to be a running commentary from their friends in the media.”
Buckingham Palace is likely “very worried” but, notably, is in uncharted territory and “won’t know how to respond,” Fitzwilliams says. “It’s not possible to know how on earth you can have a conversation with Harry and then have Gayle King report it.”
Indeed, there’s a wariness among British media about Markle and Prince Harry’s revelations in their interview with Winfrey. U.K. outlets have focused efforts largely on debunking points made by the couple regarding their son Archie’s eligibility for a title, rather than interrogating racism within the royal family or a lack of mental health support for Markle.
Nicholl argues that the couple has received their share of “sympathy” from the public — particularly among younger generations — but that British media are less willing “to just accept everything the couple have said because they’re probably more aware than any other section of the media that there are two sides to this story. We’ve heard Meghan and Harry’s side, but there is another side as well,” says Nicholl.
Asked whether British press are rankled by royal news originating from the U.S., the commentator insists it “doesn’t make a difference.”
“Whether it was the U.S. or any other outlet, they’re continuing to feed the narrative. It’s got the world talking and selling newspapers, so from a journalist’s perspective, why would you want to cut that off?” says the commentator.
“But from the other perspective, here is a family trying to heal a very serious rift,” notes Nicholl. “It does seem a very unusual strategy [by Harry and Meghan].”
Chris Ship, royal correspondent for broadcaster ITV, which aired the program in the U.K., tells Variety that the impact at home is “slightly bigger” than even Princess Diana’s landmark interview with the BBC’s “Panorama” program in 1995. “What Harry and Meghan have done has really damaged the royal family’s reputation in the U.S.,” Ship says. “You have to think: How long does that international reputation for the royal family last?”
Super-shady (and accurate) by Variety: “U.K. outlets have focused efforts largely on debunking points made by the couple regarding their son Archie’s eligibility for a title, rather than interrogating racism within the royal family or a lack of mental health support for Markle.” The British press is trying to whine and nitpick this or that detail of Meghan and Harry’s interview instead of, you know, actually examining whether the broad strokes are right, whether there was a vile, racist hate campaign against Meghan which everyone in the British media was actively participating in, largely at the behest of the Windsors. That’s what’s bothering the British media more than anything else – that their actions and their history of misogyny and racism are suddenly under the microscope too. They’re also worried that their arrangements with the Windsors are about to be massively exposed.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
“I’ve been nasty to you for years, but why don’t you talk to me?”
And they probably don’t like that the American media don’t follow their hateful narrative en masse.
Correct and the fact that American media aren’t wined and dined by the BRF or The Firm. You can’t buy the American media – well not all of them. Plus, there is a greater chance, here in the US, for Sussex side to be heard. Not the case there. More importantly, Oprah and Gayle are on Side Sussex, that is HUGE (in my best Trump voice). So the Palace and the BM know they cannot control the narrative.
I just have to ask all of you a question. If your husband was a big advocate of mental health, you were feeling suicidal while pregnant , and he told you he was too embarrassed to get help for you during a such a horrible time, how would you feel about him? What would your reaction be?
He said that about his family not that he didn’t try to get her help. And I’m not surprised he himself said later in the interview that the family mantra is basically you just have to take it and suffer in silence.
Yeah, well, shouldn’t have been talking shit, huh BM?
that’s a “f*ck around and find out” right there.
Like Janina said “It’s a new era”.
That’s probably why many were against Harry marrying someone outside their aristocratic circles. Outsiders, ESPECIALLY an American. Because there was the possibility of shining a light in their dirty little secrets and how they operate. They knew their control didn’t extend past their shores.
Now it’s all getting exposed and ricocheting back onto them, they are losing their power and their cash cows because they overplayed their hand.
‘Nicholl argues that the couple has received their share of “sympathy” from the public — particularly among younger generations — but that British media are less willing “to just accept everything the couple have said because they’re probably more aware than any other section of the media that there are two sides to this story. We’ve heard Meghan and Harry’s side, but there is another side as well,” says Nicholl.’
We’ve seen that other side in fairly close detail in the tabloids on a daily basis for the last five years, Katie. So we’re intimately familiar with it, thanks.
They want that “other side” to seep into
US media. But when you got big dogs like Oprah and Gayle not putting up with their shit, it makes it difficult. Even the ones who still tolerate these “royal experts” are simultaneously giving them them the side eye. Because the world’s media are WELL aware of Rupert Murdoch and the BMs utter shit reputation.
The other side has been the only side for the last 5 years. What Nicholls and the rest want is for the Sussexes to remain quiet and only have the Palace’s side out there.
We’ve heard nothing BUT the other side for years. Over and over. In repetitive articles across multiple British papers.
In the wise prudent words of President Biden: “Will you shut up, man?”
The responses are very telling. It’s much harder to laugh off an allegation that you know is true.
Also, I can’t get past this idea that Harry and Meghan can’t be trusted because of what Gayle King reported. She gave no details of the conversation, just that they’d talked (which apparently the palace had already leaked) and that it was not productive. At least they put their names to it. Would Harry and Meghan be more trustworthy if Gayle King had reported that “sources” told her the calls weren’t productive?
This here:
“ Buckingham Palace is likely “very worried” but, notably, is in uncharted territory and “won’t know how to respond,” Fitzwilliams says. “It’s not possible to know how on earth you can have a conversation with Harry and then have Gayle King report it.”
What about Harry and Meghan trying to talk and negotiate and then seeing everything, including their whereabouts leaked?
The nerve.
The fact that Fitzwilliams is still being quoted as a credible expert despite being exposed for giving a full interview in response to the Oprah interview before the interview even took place is disgraceful.
@ennie: Exactly.
The British media is like a abuse Relationship they honestly thought that Meghan and Harry would continually take their abuse forever . The royal family and the British tabloids thought that have successful beat Meghan and Harry down so much that they would 1 go away quietly 2 never speak out about the abuse and bullying they suffered now that the truth is being called out . The royal family and the British tabloids are freaking out because they succeeded in destroying Meghan and Harry reputations in the UK what ever the media tells the British public it’s believed . Now in us people aren’t not falling for the same lies and the British tabloids are freaking out because they are being called out dragged by legitimate media for their falsely reporting their racist antics.
It absolutely matters where a story breaks despite what KN is saying here. The most impactful headlines are the ones breaking news, not the ones reacting to news that has already broken. Sussex stories breaking in the US means that US sources get to set the initial tone of coverage rather than the royal rota. And as they’re finding out the hard way, once that initial tone has been set, it can be very hard to combat. It’s the inverse of what Harry and Meghan were dealing with when living in the UK and beinf controlled by the RF and the rota.
I think it’s not just that the UK tabloid press feels that they own the RF and are theirs to abuse, but this is very much a part of the deeply complicated relationship that the British people have with the RF, with the exception of the Queen herself. I think that the British public is completely aware of the “deal” between the RF and the tabloids and to a large degree they approve and even enjoy it- you live in castles, but you are a part of a ‘soap opera’ for my amusement. Like a soap opera, there is very little attention to the fact that these are actual people and I don’t think the public feels any particular outrage about false stories. To the contrary, they are amusing and widely read and discussed without anyone really caring if they are true.
And that brings us to the US press. I think the UK tabloids and these grotesque “royal experts” are freaked out because the rest of the world, including the US but more importantly the Commonwealth, don’t have any of this weird abusive ownership feeling about the RF and find the whole notion problematic. Which it is. It’s not something that can be translated if you will and it is very, very out of line with the modern world. Which is also what the RF is- a relic from another time that most of the world has moved on from and find to be out of step with progress.
In the UK, most of the polling shows support, and even increased support, for the RF from all of this and disapproval of H and M. That’s the opposite of in the US and the Commonwealth. The tabloids are doing what they do because it is POPULAR in the UK, but they need to be able to do it without any other audience really paying attention, because the British relationship with their RF cannot be “sold” to a foreign audience- it just simply can’t.
This comment is really long! I think that they are not “mad” so much as that they want to keep doing what they are doing in their insular closed off universe where it is considered normal and not problematic. They know it is indefensible and incomprehensible to everyone else so they really don’t want the attention on how they do things in the UK.
I’ve consulted for British companies in the past, and they literally, consistently referred to the US as “the colonies” so, yea, they’ve got a long way to go.
That’s just so weird. Like really weird.
I’m not one to be all “America! Fuck yeah!” but when I hear stuff like that I start getting patriotic and want to scream “Not only did we beat your ass centuries ago, we became a super power. And pulled your chestnuts out of the fire in TWO world wars. The LEAST you can do is drop your colonizer mentality towards us.
THIS. It’s really hard to understand what the UK press is mad about without understanding that they are just a reflection of British society, who have some surprising ideas about the rest of the world and their relationship/importance to them, including the US.
The best thing they could have done to make it seem like they wanted to break with the profile of their colonial past ( without breaking down the whole institution) was to accept a woman of colour in to the family and protect her when needed. They didn’t. Nobody would have listened to meghan and harry if the royals would have at least made 1 public statement in support of the couple. They didn’t. And then those stupid bullying claims right before that interview gave meg&haz even more credibility. The windsors keep fumbling their own bags
“The British press is trying to whine and nitpick this or that detail of Meghan and Harry’s interview instead of, you know, actually examining whether the broad strokes are right, whether there was a vile, racist hate campaign against Meghan which everyone in the British media was actively participating in, largely at the behest of the Windsors. That’s what’s bothering the British media more than anything else – that their actions and their history of misogyny and racism are suddenly under the microscope too. They’re also worried that their arrangements with the Windsors are about to be massively exposed.”
Yes to all of this. I also there is some guilt among some (not a lot of them) of the journalists involved as well. One reporter jumped into a person’s mentions to absolve herself of any wrong-doing when it was pointed out that Meghan’s friends put on the baby shower for her knowing she was having suicidal thoughts and that the event was spoiled when KP leaked information to the royal rota about it.
The BRF/BM’s Empire mentality does not wash outside its borders. They came after a US citizen as if she committed a crime in that country. The US press will stick up for one of its own.
The royal reporters are crazy. Two sides to every story. They’ve been telling their stories for 4 years! H&M are finally getting a chance to respond. The “palace sources” have steadily been giving updates here’s Harry and Meghan’s. They’re a bunch of clowns and need to find somebody else to throw to the wolves is what I’m getting H&M. It was probably unproductive because they wouldn’t agree to lay off Meghan