The Sun hired a private investigator in 2016 to get all of Meghan Markle’s info

A few weeks ago, Byline Investigates had a story about how the Sun (the UK tabloid owned by Rupert Murdoch) had hired an American private investigator to dig into then-Meghan Markle’s life in 2016. It was soon after the British tabloids learned that Prince Harry and Meghan were quietly dating throughout the summer of 2016, and a rash of stories about Meghan appeared in those tabloids starting in September 2016. The private investigator got so much information about Meghan, her family, her colleagues, and a lot more. He even got her Social Security number. The investigator passed it all along to the Sun. All of that has now been confirmed, and Meghan and Harry reacted to the news.
A US private investigator has told BBC News he was paid by the Sun newspaper to obtain personal information about the Duchess of Sussex in the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry. But Daniel Hanks says he unlawfully accessed detailed information including Meghan’s social security number. The Sun’s publisher said it requested legitimate research and instructed Mr Hanks he must act lawfully.
Meghan and Harry said it was a “moment of reflection” for the media industry.
BBC News has seen the so-called “comprehensive report on Meghan and her family” which the investigator, also known as Danno Hanks, passed to the Sun. It included her phone number, addresses and social security number as well as information on her family members. His report also included information on her ex-husband and a former boyfriend. In the US, licensed private investigators are allowed full access to databases of personal information for some permitted reasons such as court reports. But accessing this additional level of detail for journalistic purposes is unlawful.
Mr Hanks said: “Pretty much everything I found out they could find out themselves using legal means – with the exception of the social security numbers. When you have that information… it’s the key to the kingdom.”
While there is no evidence it happened in this instance, social security numbers in particular could potentially be used to further other intrusive investigations.
A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel that today is an important moment of reflection for the media industry and society at large, as this investigative report shows that the predatory practices of days past are still ongoing, reaping irreversible damage for families and relationships. They are grateful to those working in media who stand for upholding the values of journalism, which are needed now more than ever before.”
It really was so much, so fast for Meghan. She met a cute prince, said why not, then everything went sideways in a few months. The only thing she could hold onto, to anchor her, was Harry, who had some inkling about how his future wife would be treated. But holy sh-t, if I was dating a guy and after a few months, a national British paper gained access to my Social Security number and all of my vital information – not to mention the information about my family – I would be out the door. It wasn’t Harry’s fault, of course. This part of it wasn’t even the Windsors’ fault. But I would not have been able to handle it with any grace. I would have sued everybody and thrown a huge incandescent fit. While it’s not clear whether Meghan knew – at the time – that a private investigator had accessed her SSN, she knew pretty quickly that September/October that the media had their hands on her address, phone numbers, and family information. The Murdoch media empire needs to be dismantled, my God.
I’m still trying to wrap my head around the fact that they got her SSN number like oh my god…..the first thing I thought was “and they still found nothing”.
Right? And they somehow wanted to believe she’s the spawn of satan.
The silence of the British Media on this is so telling. Also, no member of the royal family has even said anything. They are both disgusting and deserve their warped psychologically damaging relationship. I am looking forward to the press turning on the Maga 7 soon.
That was my first thought, too! The Sun went all in with a shady PI to dig up whatever dirt they could and got bupkiss for their trouble. Ha!
After they found nothing, they started to manufacture some. We, as intelligent beings, are now supposed to believe that after 36 some years on this earth, Meghan suddenly became a bully when she joined a lily-white institution. Out of the blue, just like that, she terrorised people.
Exactly, Myra. It’s a terrible invasion of privacy, and yet the only things they were ever able to unearth were greedy family and a friend or two who wanted to make a quick buck and had no problem doing it off Meghan’s back. They they tried so hard, you KNOW they did, and yet they found nothing, so they just twisted, manipulated, and created stories out of whole cloth. If she had gotten a ticket for jaywalking or speeding it would’ve been front page news.
Spot on Myra! Even Andrew Morton moved to Hollywood for 18 months and could not find anyone to say anything nasty about her. The BM are just a disgusting lot and the RF ought to be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.
and, interestingly, she only terrorized white people . . .
Im sorry but this girl must have been foolishly in love to agree. And i cannot imagine to begin how harry must feel. They’ve put this girl through hell when she was only his girlfriend. When she agreed to marry him he must’ve thought it would put and end to all the criminal practices because she would be protected. His family let them down so much.
That’s why Harry put out that strong statement in October 2016. He had to do something to show Meghan that he was ride or die. Because if he didn’t, she would have dipped.
I can’t help but wonder whether that factored into their timing at all. They knew they loved each other and that this was it for them and they wanted to be together, but if they thought that they needed to be married for Meghan to be protected by the Firm and they were going through so much, it might have accelerated the timeline a little.
And then the palace threw Meghan under a fleet of buses.
I think the speed was only because they were in their 30s and just ready to start a family.
Nah meghan was a 34 or 35 when she met harry. She was married before, and then divorced. She traveled, has had plenty of jobs, she dated. In other words she experienced life. She knew what love was and i think harry knew as soon as he saw her. Im a sceptic when it comes to romance but this seems very much like a love at first sight thing. There simply was no need to wait any longer. And im 100% sure it ticked some people at the palace off because they planed on slowly but surely letting the tabs go in on her so that she would leave on her own accord.
I think Meghan had been through the Hollywood ringer—and all that entails—for some time and so she felt, already being somewhat famous, she knew what could happen. I think she underestimated what being Angelina Jolie famous is like vs cable TV show/influencer famous. The former is toxic; the latter is probably for the most part charming.
I think part of it is that, despite all their underhanded tactics, they found nothing on her. She’s squeaky clean, and so I think to a certain extent H&M thought that would protect her from the most vicious coverage, because they’d have nothing to exploit. It was only through the weakness, selfish greed, and outright betrayal from people who she used to call family and friends that the press had anything they could really use against her. That must’ve come as a huge shock and disappointment to her, and only made her and Harry’s bond closer.
The RF lied to Meghan and said they would protect her. I’m sure they did the same to Harry and said they would protect her.
And she really had no reason to doubt that. The royal family protected Kate once she married in – yes some bad press but most of it deserved (articles about lack of work, etc), articles scrubbed from the internet, the press backed off in a MAJOR way when she was pregnant, etc. Why wouldnt Harry and Meghan assume the same would happen for Meghan?
Pretty sure that detective also said he was willing to talk to Meghan and Harry about everything. I have no doubt their lawyers will take him up on that offer.
And even with all that digging they found ZERO dirt on her so they proceeded to lie, twist and smear. And capitalized on jealous relatives.
Yes their lawyers definitely should but they should be careful. I don’t trust vile pieces of garbage who offer to snitch.
I think all this new info — is going to play well into Harry’s involvement in the ongoing class action suit now called Levinson2 and — given this guy’s willing to testify, may play into a new, personal. Lawsuit against the Sun. Byline Investigations is doing a 2 part article on this as it developes. Team Sussex!
I know I should be shocked and appalled by this, and I am. But I am not the least bit surprised in hearing this. This is exactly the kind of dirty, disgusting tactic I expect from the UK tabloids. They are an absolute disgrace.
Also, I may sound naive, but what could they do with her social security number?? Why would they even need that? I hope they’re all shitting their pants right now because besides being sued, isn’t this criminal activity???
I think they can run super detailed background and financial checks, lord knows what else.
Get her credit reports to learn if she has any debts and to whom, if she was ever evicted or has any judgments against her and by whom, if she has any arrest records, etc.
What was even the point of discontinuing News of the World,its like blocking someone and they just find another way to get to you.
Exactly. Same owner, same editorial team, same space. Sheer madness.
Here’s what I don’t get about this investigator (an American named Danno): he sold pieces of this story to Bylines Investigates, which is a website that goes after smarmy newspapers. They were the ones who broke this story.
So he got paid $2000 from the Sun back in 2016, when he originally did the illegal research. Then got paid by Bylines recently. Now he’s apologizing to the Queen AND to Meghan that he did this dirty work, and has agreed to talk to the Sussexes lawyers.
Sounds to me like Danno is still trying to profit from this.
Who said Bylines paid him?
This story was out there floating around, the newspapers were not to to investigate it because they use the same means.
Byline paid him not for the story but for the dossier he built on her. This PI is shady but the fact he is willing to help their lawyers is a good thing.
He explains why he is talking now in the NYTimes piece.
Thanks, I haven’t read it yet. What did he say? (I’ve run out of free articles with the NYT!)
Hugh Grant recently did the WTF podcast with Marc Maron and he talked about his privacy was violated by the British press and the police were encouraged to look the other way. His front door was taken off the hinges, they know his medical records, they tapped his home phone.
These same goons who did this work are angry they’re being held to account but the editors are getting away with it so they’re coming over to the other side and helping the investigators.
I can see the palace telling Harry “tell her not to sue and you’ll put out a statement instead” because of their reasons and then saying “only wives get palace protection” (despite the palace allegedly coming to Kate’s aid during the girlfriend years) or something like that.
The Kate stans take pride in the fact that Kate was hacked 155 times but she has never sued the tabloids. Kate was likely told not to sue because the Palace will protect her. The stans don’t want to admit she can’t sue because of that invisible contract the Palace has with the press.
She also didn’t sue because she knew once she stood up for herself and put her foot down, William would permanently leave.
The guy who hacked her went to prison for 4 months! I don’t know why her stans keep distorting the truth.
I really hope they enjoy life in their new town. My mom lives really near them, I used to live there too and loved biking around that hood, the houses are epic. The .01%ers are all over but the nature in the hills above is very peaceful and away from the So Cal rat race. It will be quite the culture shock for Harry but he has his own family to raise independently and he gets to make decisions instead of The Firm and that freedom is priceless. Screw life in the royal gilded cage. Jeans in the backyard with the kids, yay!
Sounds like it is time to limit what private investigators are allowed to access.
There’s a legitimate website (may have read it’s run by TransUnion?) which has this information (scary in itself) which licensed PIs and others are permitted to access for very specific purposes. Selling the info to newspapers is not one of them.
ETA: appears comment I was replying to was deleted
Andrew Morton was also in LA looking for dirt on Meghan for his book, he had to resort to Scammy and the ex-friend Priddy.
Priddy went for the quick buck, and sold all of her pictures/videos with Meghan, Scammy uses the only three pictures she is in with Meghan to prove she was in Meghan’s life, mind you the pictures are years apart.
The Royal Family will have also invested Meghan and they found nothing otherwise it would’ve been LEAKED.
Andrew Morton really showed his ass with that book on Meghan. I stopped reading anything he puts out as he found nothing and still wrote it in a biased way so it smears Meghan. AM = money, money, money. Me, I can’t wait for Tina Brown’s new book, The Palace Papers.
It’s funny to me that the only thing they could find was that Harry bombarded her with texts. And they still trying to convince us that she actively pursued him.
Was it the Sun who ran that story? Wasn’t there also a story about which emojis they used a lot, was that the sun too? That just proves that they used the info the private investigator gathered. I wonder if this will all be a part of Harry’s phone hacking suit.
Harry is suing for phone hacking that occurred before 2011 so this story isn’t part of it. But it’s clear now they hacked her phone too.
The haters really want her to be a gold digger. And here is was Harry actively pursuing her. This must kill them.
Her father should really feel foolish now.
She needs to sue the Sun and Murdoch empire. In the US. Where they award huge damages. The only way the Murdochs will ever care is if it hits them in the wallet.
Exactly, my first thought was “Lawsuit!”
This shocking but not surprising at the same time. And to think, these are the people the royal family have thrown parties for. There are pictures of Charles and Camilla hosting a party for The Sun reporters, complete with a big ass cake decorated with a big ass “Sun” logo. They let these people into their homes for off-the-record lunches, they celebrate them, they let them lay wreaths on Remembrance Day, etc. I think the most underrated bombshell in the Oprah interview was Harry talking about the invisible contract between the British tabloids and the crown, and all the fear and control that’s going on because of that.
Agreed. That shocked me. There’s an old saying: “you lie with dogs, you get fleas.” The RF is now being bitten by their parasites.
Given the Palace’s relationship with the press, I’m not sure they’re innocent in this. The royal rota has not reported on this either.
this is a big story – the NYT and BBC are covering it – and it really is so disturbing. They were dating. They had pretty much just met, right, when the Sun hired this PI? She never even had a chance against the British press.
The Murdoch media is a stain on humanity. The damage Murdoch rags and viper columnists have wreaked against democracy and fairness, the environment and against society will reverberate globally for generations long after we’re gone….
They couldn’t find anything on Meghan. If I were the Markles I would be worried. This PI has dirt on them; if they gave information on Meghan illegally they are in trouble.
There needs to be some ethics standardized in journalism and media. That’s crossing too many lines.