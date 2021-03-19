People: The Windsors first reaction to the Sussexes’ interview was ‘anger’

As someone who consumes a lot of royal media (partly for the job, partly because I like the soap opera), I have to say that People Magazine’s royal coverage has not been all that great recently. I think it’s because there are genuine “sides” and they are wary of alienating readers who want sugary coverage of Keen Kate, and likewise alienating readers who want a proper account of the Sussex saga. It wasn’t like this in the ‘80s and ‘90s: American media was automatically on Princess Diana’s side. She was their golden goose. There must be some concern at People Mag that they can’t go all-in with Meghan OR Kate, so they have opted out of a lot of the trickier discussions and stories. Like, People didn’t even put the Sussexes’ Oprah interview on their cover last week even though it was a MAJOR gossip story. And now this week’s cover is about how the palace is reacting to the interview. Hmm.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey continues to send shockwaves through the royal family. As the royals and their staffs digested the various claims and counter-claims in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s sit-down, there was “anger,” a palace source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story: “There were genuinely mixed emotions and deep sorrow and shock there too.”
Among many stunning revelations in the interview, Meghan, 39, said she had suicidal thoughts and that there were “concerns and conversations” within the royal family about how dark her son Archie’s skin might be. Harry also said that his father and brother are “trapped” within the monarchy.
Before the interview, The Times in the U.K. reported that the Duchess of Sussex faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers during her time as a working royal at Kensington Palace — allegations her office has strongly denied. “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” a spokesperson added in a statement. The palace has set up an inquiry and will likely bring in an outside law firm to assist. “For [some staffers] there was real stress and real trauma,” one source tells PEOPLE of the discomfort of revisiting the painful period. “These are real people and there is a human toll.”
As the aftershocks of the interview continued to be felt, both princes — who were once so close — separately took time to honor their later mother Princess Diana on what was Mother’s Day in the U.K. on March 14. William released pictures of cards his children had made for “Granny Diana,” while Harry ensured flowers were placed on Diana’s resting place at the Spencer family home, Althorp.
“It’s a sad state of affairs, because William and Harry could have been so brilliant” as a team, a close insider tells PEOPLE. “To think of what they could have achieved together is almost heartbreaking.”
Yeah, we get it, palace peeps watched the Oprah interview and their first instinct was not “holy sh-t, we had no idea how traumatic these past years have been for Meghan and Harry.” The reaction was RAGE. Spite! Jealousy! ANGER. And there’s not even any way that the Windsors’ inappropriate reactions can be spun either. The Windsors want us to know that they’re terribly enraged. And then to end it with “William and Harry could have been so brilliant…” They’re really lamenting the fact that Harry grew up and grew tired of his brother bullying him and being a rage monster. They’re mad that Harry married Meghan. Full stop.
People magazine is a british royal family pr arm who’s trying to make the royals happen in the US. And ofcourse the initial reaction is anger. They are angry that meghan and harry have all the freedom to pushback and people are actually going to listen. They are upset because m&h got powerful allies in the US media. The windsors could be canceled for good with exception of that island.
People magazine needs to read the room. Sugary profiles of a lazy mean girl and her rage-aholic husband look ridiculous at this point.
“For [some staffers] there was real stress and real trauma…”
JFC…really?!?
I need to go punch a wall.
Everybodys feelings seem to matter except meghans
Black women, don’t feel stress or trauma.
They really expected Harry and Meghan to take that abuse and racism and being constantly thrown under the bus to protect other members because they couldn’t handle backlash. They know Meghan didn’t do anything wrong. It was what she represented that has them angry. They only want Harry back because they know William, Kate, Charles and Camilla and the others arent enough. He was the one, along with the Queen to keep that monarchy afloat but they let jealously, pettiness and racism get in the way. These are the consequences.
What are you saying, the magnificent 7 is not enough?
No one told Cain he had the Charisma of a dead fish. His wife speeches need close caption, the English can’t understand her English.
Cain and Harry could’ve been brilliant as a team, yeah right, Harry doing all the heavy lifting and Cain getting all the credit.
The Palace mistake was thinking that Harry was going to be the court jester for Cain, the BM really did a job on making Harry out to be dim, when you put the brothers work efforts side by side, Cain pales in comparison.
Could not even finish his Air Ambulance training, missed worked often, someone else had to pick up the slack.
I think Harry and Meghan have had enough and will respond to any lies the palaces put out about them swiftly. The palaces leaked that Harry spoke to Charles and Cain, when Harry replied that it was unproductive, they got pissy.
The editor of People is British who probably wants to side with the Windsors but knows his American audience cares more about Meghan and Harry. As for the family they only saw Harry as a tool to gain popularity and to throw under the bus when they want to hide dirt.
Yeah but William was the one who got jealous of the Sussexes. Sure the spotlight (barely since even the UK can’t stop talking about the Sussexes) is on him and Kate, but in 10-15 years time when his kids are all adults/teenagers, the attention will be on them rather than their parents because the press will be screaming “royal wedding!” if the kids step out with someone not related to them and just general young adult/teenager gossip and drama that will surround them.
What will William do then? Go into an incandescent rage over his own kids?