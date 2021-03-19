“Lana Condor asks people to check in on Asian friends & family” links

Lana Condor asks people to check in on their Asian friends. [Buzzfeed]
Wake up… your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry. Please please please check in on us, please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren’t publicly grieving on social media. x
— Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 17, 2021
This is why I’m glad we didn’t have Twitter or SM when I was an idiot teenager and college student with so much angst, I was so drama. I told my husband that not only will we be educating our children on not being racists and bigots but on how the internet is forever. Everything you put out there will be found if someone wants too and it will follow you for the rest of your life.
I used to enjoy Alexi McCammond’s commentary, and then she sort of disappeared … from what I can tell those tweets are from ten years ago when she was 17. They were discovered two years ago, and she apologized for them then. It would seem reasonable that Teen Vogue would have had to have been aware of them when she was hired, in which case, I think they should share a bit of the blame here.
Joy Reid survived bad tweets with the most ridiculous of explanations, so I hope that Alexi can too … otherwise, she and her boyfriend, ex WH aide TJ Ducklo, can commiserate together and learn the fine art of not saying bad things about anyone – EVER. Maybe invite Neera Tanden for the lessons too.
When Trump started all that anti-asian rhetoric, I knew where this was going. My husband (who is not asian) started wanting to do all the stuff outside the house (aka pick up things, drive the kids places) because he was worried. Considering the hate crimes happening with people being attacked in the street by racists yelling slurs (repeating the orange one), I don’t blame him being worried about me.
I’m still processing all of this. Imagine how much worse this would be if Trump had won a second term. We wouldn’t be far from the concentration camps in California for the Japanese during the war. I don’t think we’re ever far from it whenever the Republicans are in office these days.
I knew this was and still is going to happen and shouldn’t surprise anyone. I can’t imagine how this eerie and unnerving feeling of watching over your back and being aware of your surroundings as an Asian American. That is scary, however, this is has to stop. I was disgusted by the slashing of the face of an older man and young boy who are Asian. Now six young Asian women are killed in a message parlour by a deranged white man who has dangerous sex addiction. My heart goes out to the Asian American community and will support their cause.
I’m sick to hear that Ellen is being rewarded with those Discovery & Discovery+ deals. It goes to show you that there is no punishment for treating people like shit. And I’m quite saddened to hear that Stella Tennant passed away from suicide, I’m just learning this now.
I think some POC saw how dangerous this anti-Asian rhetoric was from jump. I’m black and best friend is middle eastern and the hate speech online and casual racism everywhere (just accepted by so many people) was sickening.
RIP Stella Tennant, what a fine model and person she was.