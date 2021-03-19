“Lana Condor asks people to check in on Asian friends & family” links

Lana Condor asks people to check in on their Asian friends. [Buzzfeed]

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez are allegedly still engaged but “taking things slowly.” I bet that changes within the next week! [LaineyGossip]

Ellen DeGeneres signed a multi-year deal with Discovery & Discovery+. [Dlisted]

Trailer for Four Good Days, an opioid drama starring Mila Kunis. [Just Jared]

Ryan Reynolds live-tweeted his first time watching Green Lantern. [Pajiba]

Trans youth sports debate dominates discussion of the Equality Act. [Towleroad]

Dove Cameron, in a mask, doing stunt training. [Egotastic]

A Chanel collection inspired by the late Stella Tennant. [Go Fug Yourself]

Teen Vogue’s editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond steps down after only a few weeks on the job. Her racist & homophobic tweets came back to haunt her. [Jezebel]

Rosamund Pike’s peekaboo elbows. She’s so delightfully weird. [RCFA]

Kris Jenner breaks down her iconic looks. [OMG Blog]

Love After Lockup’s Clint Brady is out of jail. [Starcasm]

Wake up… your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry. Please please please check in on us, please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren’t publicly grieving on social media. x — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 17, 2021