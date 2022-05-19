Elon Musk: Democrats are ‘the party of division’, ‘I can no longer support them’

Elon Musk has been completely bonkers online this week. Tesla’s stock is in freefall, Musk is too broke-ass to buy Twitter, he keeps making inane excuses for his sh-tty & juvenile behavior and it’s genuinely like we’re watching one of the richest and most powerful men get taken down in real time. This week, Musk learned that Tesla has been cut from S&P’s ESG Index. Elon threw a tantrum about it:

Tesla, the world’s leading maker of electric vehicles, has been cut from S&P’s ESG Index created for environmentally conscious investors owing to flaws in its business conduct and, ironically, aspects of the company’s low-carbon strategy. The move inflamed Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who caviled, “ESG is a scam.” S&P removed Tesla from the index early this month as part of a regular rebalancing of companies that prioritize sustainability but didn’t detail the changes until today, with a blog post from Margaret Dorn, head of S&P’s North American ESG Indices. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet were the highest-ranked companies on the list, which assesses companies’ overall environmental impact, sustainability efforts and corporate culture. Curiously, oil giant Exxon Mobil ranked among the index’s top ten while Tesla scored in the bottom 25%, making it ineligible for inclusion. Tesla “was pushed further down the ranks relative to its global industry group peers” that made improvements in their operations and due to “Tesla’s (lack of) low carbon strategy and codes of business conduct,” Dorn said. The company was also faulted for “two separate events centered around claims of racial discrimination and poor working conditions at Tesla’s Fremont factory, as well as its handling of the NHTSA investigation after multiple deaths and injuries were linked to its autopilot vehicles. While Tesla may be playing its part in taking fuel-powered cars off the road, it has fallen behind its peers when examined through a wider ESG lens.

[From Forbes]

I’m sharing Musk’s reactions to the news below, where he tried to tweet through it. As I said, Tesla’s stock is in freefall. Tesla’s hyperinflated stock price is finally coming down to earth. Which will lead to all kinds of exciting things, not just for Tesla but for Musk’s failed efforts to purchase Twitter. Oh, and Musk is also going on and on about how Democrats and social justice warriors are out to get him. Dude, just take the L and get offline.

Exxon is rated top ten best in world for environment, social & governance (ESG) by S&P 500, while Tesla didn’t make the list! ESG is a scam. It has been weaponized by phony social justice warriors. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022