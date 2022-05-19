Elon Musk: Democrats are ‘the party of division’, ‘I can no longer support them’

Elon Musk has been completely bonkers online this week. Tesla’s stock is in freefall, Musk is too broke-ass to buy Twitter, he keeps making inane excuses for his sh-tty & juvenile behavior and it’s genuinely like we’re watching one of the richest and most powerful men get taken down in real time. This week, Musk learned that Tesla has been cut from S&P’s ESG Index. Elon threw a tantrum about it:
Tesla, the world’s leading maker of electric vehicles, has been cut from S&P’s ESG Index created for environmentally conscious investors owing to flaws in its business conduct and, ironically, aspects of the company’s low-carbon strategy. The move inflamed Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who caviled, “ESG is a scam.”
S&P removed Tesla from the index early this month as part of a regular rebalancing of companies that prioritize sustainability but didn’t detail the changes until today, with a blog post from Margaret Dorn, head of S&P’s North American ESG Indices. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet were the highest-ranked companies on the list, which assesses companies’ overall environmental impact, sustainability efforts and corporate culture. Curiously, oil giant Exxon Mobil ranked among the index’s top ten while Tesla scored in the bottom 25%, making it ineligible for inclusion.
Tesla “was pushed further down the ranks relative to its global industry group peers” that made improvements in their operations and due to “Tesla’s (lack of) low carbon strategy and codes of business conduct,” Dorn said. The company was also faulted for “two separate events centered around claims of racial discrimination and poor working conditions at Tesla’s Fremont factory, as well as its handling of the NHTSA investigation after multiple deaths and injuries were linked to its autopilot vehicles. While Tesla may be playing its part in taking fuel-powered cars off the road, it has fallen behind its peers when examined through a wider ESG lens.
I’m sharing Musk’s reactions to the news below, where he tried to tweet through it. As I said, Tesla’s stock is in freefall. Tesla’s hyperinflated stock price is finally coming down to earth. Which will lead to all kinds of exciting things, not just for Tesla but for Musk’s failed efforts to purchase Twitter. Oh, and Musk is also going on and on about how Democrats and social justice warriors are out to get him. Dude, just take the L and get offline.
Exxon is rated top ten best in world for environment, social & governance (ESG) by S&P 500, while Tesla didn’t make the list!
ESG is a scam. It has been weaponized by phony social justice warriors.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022
Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022
In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party.
But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.
Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
If Dems making fun of you is all it takes for you to totally abandon your beliefs and morals, you never really held those beliefs and morals to begin with.
Exactly this.
Dear Elon,
A jackass dudebro loudly supporting the jackass dudebro party isn’t the pwn you seem to think it is, silly.
Says the man who directly benefitted from a system of apartheid. F**k Elon Musk. He can take his bro army and kick rocks.
Nope, more like he is an apartheid-loving racist who is going back (probably didn’t leave them) roots.
So …. Just to clarify Elon is awful. Moving on.
Apple is on the list but don’t they use what is tantamount to slave labor? We need to care about the human cost AND the environmental cost.
Considering supposed environmentalist Elon Musk wants to go to other planets to create extraction zones, further ecocide and then commodify and sell those natural resources, this sounds about right!
Honestly, I get that the rankings were stat based but it is still bizarre that an organisation destroying so much of the environment to mine fossil fuels, to then monetise them for burning (pollution), ranks so far above a company that has been pushing trends for renewable energy and less carbon footprint?!
Twitter aside, I sort of get why he’s mad
A billionaire complaining about Twitter while buying twitter is definitely rich people problems! How much did he lose in crypto cash, Tesla stock?
Amazed that people believe he actually votes.
Yeah good point!
I wonder how much money he donates though?
Does he vote?
Now he’s publicly allied himself with party supporting insurrection and mob rule in 🇺🇸.
But what about his other reported citizenships in South Africa and Canada? How does he vote there?
It’s about not wanting his employees to be able to unionize or file complaints with the NLRB, and about not wanting to pay his fair share of taxes. I can’t believe that anyone is really shocked that an egomaniacal billionaire supports the GOP.
I can’t believe that Amazon is listed as one of the top 25 with their labour practices, wages and dangerous working conditions. Bezos causes stressed induced trauma due to working conditions.
“If Dems making fun of you is all it takes for you to totally abandon your beliefs and morals, you never really held those beliefs and morals to begin with.” Halleuniverse. People think they’re proving how wise, de-conditioned, and strong they are when they pull this stunt, but it almost always says more about them. Whether it’s him, sex-negative TERFs and their ilk who retaliate against valid criticism by giving Milo Yiannopolis praise and a platform on their sites, Megan McCain going on about how people haven’t done enough to convince her to become a Democrat, or other Libertarians and conservatives who pull the “as if making meee feel yelled at/bitched out is going to change my mind about my harmful beliefs and behaviors” card. It’s all the same bratty tantrum that puts the onus on people to stop, coax, and coddle you out of cruel behaviors that contribute to other’s suffering.
Also, considering the fact that he thinks it’s ok to call someone a pedophile for pissing him off, joining team “Queerfolk + feminists challenging my outdated values = grooming” is no shock.
Way to alienate your Tesla customer base, Elon.
Tears of a thin skinned billionaire.
Yeah OK. So he’s cool switching to the party of racism, bigotry, insurrection, and greed above all?
Well said. He makes me sick. The damage he will allow to unfold on twitter once the the sale is finalized will be devastating. More lies to warp feeble brains. Republicans are the epitome of dirty tricks. And he has so much money to throw at their twisted causes. So depressing.
He could have saved time and energy just typing up “Me Me Me Me Meh.” Because all this proves is that any liberal beliefs he held were only about what was convenient for him- there’s no group of people he cares about enough to not embrace the right’s racial, misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic , etc. violence when things don’t go his way.
Elon Musk is a troll after Trump’s heart. They are two sides of the same coin—frauds who profited off the backs of others and discriminated against those very people their whole lives. STOP INVITING HIM TO SHIT! Full stop.
Precisely! He is so Trumpian!
Also this is all stemming from his ego. His girlfriend (baby mama) left him for a transgender woman so he is ego-hurt from it and taking it out on the world. It’s so blatantly obvious. Why do the most insane, childish idiots have to be the ones with the most power / money? Ugh.
Musk has the same insatiable need for attention as Trump and he is parroting Trump’s tactics.
Bears repeating “Dude, just take the L and get offline”
Thank you, kaiser. At this point I think Elon is beyond creepy and most likely dangerous.
@SouthernFried +1 Also feel like Musk’s face is slowly morphing into a human caricature of the alt right Pepe the Frog meme. Which seems appropriate.
Of course he’s going to vote Republican. He doesn’t want to pay taxes. “division and hate” is just a cover. No one thinks the Republican party is the party of kindness.
Truly! All it looks like to me is the rich people banding together for the same cause (themselves) and their voters look gullible to fall for the “togetherness and kindness” lies.
Doesn’t want to pay taxes, and also doesn’t want to treat his workers like human beings, pay a living wage, or observe safe/healthy working environments. He’s that idiot in your sophomore lit class who hasn’t moved on from thinking that Ayn Rand is a prophet and a god, except instead of being 19 he’s in his 40’s. Nobody GAF about who you vote for, Elon. You’re boring, derivative, sexist, racist, you steal other people’s ideas, and you’re a whiny a-hole.
And the VERY IDEA of the Democrats as the “party of division” and the “party of hate”!! HAVE YOU SEEN THE CURRENT STATE OF THE GOP, YOU WHINY GIT????
Agreed, and I’d find it tough to believe he hasn’t voted that way all along.
Given his behavior during COVID, his threats to remove a Tesla factory from the US because of COVID restrictions in factories? Does anyone think he was a Democrat to begin with?
Honestly the most shocking news here is that Elon Musk votes.
Ha! Truth!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Thank you. I needed that!
Ignore Musty! Vote, make calls and give money if you can to the democratic nominees from school committee, to local legislature to the federal elections. We have GOT to win the midterms to save ourselves and our children.
Yes!!!!!! Volunteer at Vote Forward!!! I sent letters before the ‘16 presidential campaign!!
https://votefwd.org/
I’m surprised he ever voted Democrat.
Right?!? I think he’s lying but…
I think he is lying about voting democratic. My guess is he pretended to be a Dem to court the Electric Car demographic into his fan club. Now he is trying to paint Dems as bad to court the MAGA crowd. They will never buy his cars but he is too arrogant to realize this.
Oh, the tech dudebros totally buy his cars. The demographic for EV owners is actually 50/50. Left-leaning people buy them for the environmental aspects, and right-leaning people buy them for the tax breaks and now gas prices.
Source: I as an owner hang out on the EV message boards.
I’d be surprised he ever voted.
Period.
We had years of Trump and now this twat.
This man is clearly unstable and perhaps now realizes that many people think he’s just a rich idiot. He can’t compete with the intelligent mockery he deserves for being an indicissive clown. Pandering to the less intelligent worked for the orange loser, so why not him?
As a business woman, I can appreciate that Muskrat is a disrupter of the highest order. It’s amusing yet sad at the same time because his careless words and actions continue to hurt innocent people.
I was watching one of those motivational videos on YouTube and the guy was interviewing a very well known author who used Elon Musk as an example of great people who found their own unique paths in life. I clicked off the video immediately! Elon Musk is who he is because he comes from a wealthy family that benefitted from apartheid in South Africa. He did not found Tesla but bought the company with his apartheid benefits. He treats his black employees like shit and uses dubious means to amass wealth. I think it’s important that these motivational speakers stop using individuals who are unethical and clearly lack a moral compass as portrayals of greatness. It’s a little tricky though because we don’t always know which way a person will turn in life. I remember how I used to read books by Robert Kiyosaki and Donald Trump in my late teens/ early 20’s, when I was still quite blinded to the real persona of 45. Oh well, time does reveal all and we get wiser. Musk needs a reality check. There’s so much good he and his fellow billionaires can do if they would take the time to truly evaluate their lives and actions. I’m speaking to myself as well…we must live for something greater. Rant over!
LOSER
At least these autopilot malfunctions are now getting covered. For years they weren’t reported on. Teslas are not as safe as the marketing wants you to believe. They break often and it takes about 6 months to get it fixed.
A friend has a Tesla. So much is wrong with it and it takes so much time to fix he almost never had a chance to even drive it.
I heard about that! I also saw Sunny Hostin on the View talking about her husband (a surgeon) and his Tesla breaking down. I think it was a tire problem? He couldn’t get a hold of anyone to come help as the vehicle has no ‘on star’ type of roadside assistance. Whoopi had said she was only given an email to contact them when she encountered an issue with her own tesla and Sunny said her husband had the same issue.
Quote from an article about it: According to Goldberg, she had some trouble while driving her Tesla on Monday, and discovered that the electric vehicles don’t provide drivers with a spare tire (nor do they come with run-flats). She also noted that Tesla tells its users to email the company if they need support, rather than being able to talk to someone directly. Host Sunny Hostin backed up Whoopi’s claims, noting that her own husband owns a Tesla, and recently needed a spare tire as well, only to discover there wasn’t one. But, Hostin said that there was a number for him to call — it just kept him on the line for five hours trying to get help.
“Not only did it take five hours, but what they told him was ‘Go to the thing on your phone, and send us an email,’”
I bought a Kia Soul in 2019 and it did not come with a spare tire. But I knew that because I researched the vehicles that I was interested in before buying. I just ordered the spare tire kit from the parts department when I got my vehicle. I thought that was weird at the time, but they did have roadside assistance. I just wouldn’t like driving on a tire that was using fix a flat so it was worth it to me to purchase the spare separately. I never would have known had I not been looking online beforehand. Who would think you don’t get a spare tire????
I saw that! I had never thought about what would happen if a Tesla malfunctioned. Neither did they, apparently. Or they did and didn’t give a fck.
Wow, didn’t know that
Neither did I and it’s quite asinine. No spare? Are you supposed to shake it out of your sleeve?
F him and his overpriced buckets of bolts. Keep spiraling Elon, it looks good on you. You’ll fit right in with the Kraken party, its your tribe.
Bahaha. Too funny.
He’s a rich South African whose father owned an Emerald Mine. He’s was born on third base think he’s hit an home run. I could never understand peoples fascination with him.
He has never voted Democrat. He’s just ok with claiming his supervillains status.
Republicans would like to paint themselves as fiscally conservative and the party of “family values” but the reality is it’s 2 parts
1) Rich corporate jag offs manipulating the system to enrich themselves further
2) Poor white people who vote for them because they believe it will make minorities, LGBT people and the “woke” suffer so they can maintain some sense of superiority but the reality is they are getting just as screwed over as the people that they hate and want to marginalize.
Trump won every white income bracket, not just poor white people and actually had a higher mean income voter than Clinton did. These numbers did not change significantly in 2020, though Trump managed to get more white women voters in 2020. I’m quoting this from the article ‘The first white president’ from Ta-Negisi Coates:
Asserting that Trump’s rise was primarily powered by cultural resentment and economic reversal has become de rigueur among white pundits and thought leaders. But evidence for this is, at best, mixed. In a study of preelection polling data, the Gallup researchers Jonathan Rothwell and Pablo Diego-Rosell found that “people living in areas with diminished economic opportunity” were “somewhat more likely to support Trump.” But the researchers also found that voters in their study who supported Trump generally had a higher mean household income ($81,898) than those who did not ($77,046). Those who approved of Trump were “less likely to be unemployed and less likely to be employed part-time” than those who did not. They also tended to be from areas that were very white: “The racial and ethnic isolation of whites at the zip code level is one of the strongest predictors of Trump support.”
Wilma – Thanks for the info. I recall seeing something similar after the 2016 election showing how truly economically depressed people were more inclined to support Clinton, despite race bias. As depressing as your “white women” data shows, it’s led me to a podcast by Julie Kohler that sounds intriguing. Somewhat surprisingly, Fortune ran one of her articles about racial politics https://fortune.com/2021/01/19/2020-election-white-women-voters-biden-harris-trump-progressive/
He looks like Trump’s son in that last photo.
These puffed up photos with the goofy look on his face make me think of Gru from Despicable Me. I expect him to say “Look Mom, I built a prototype of my rocket”
He really is an incredibly unattractive person, in every possible way.
I’ve lost a lot of trust in the Democratic party and the left in general in the last year, but you lose me when you immediately flip to “so I’ll be voting Republican.”
In what universe does jumping parties make any sense?
I don’t even actually believe him. I think he knows this plays well with people who support his argument that it was a mistake to have Trump removed from Twitter.
I guess saying “I’ll be using my critical thinking skills and personal beliefs to evaluate candidates on their individual policies and merits rather than their political affiliation” doesn’t get him the same kind of press that his typical trolling will.
Lol, how predictable.
He seems to also be morphing into a toad (no offence, toads)
@SHOOP I just replied with the same thing up-thread! Musk is literally morphing into a human Pepe the Frog alt right meme.
Dude is richer than god and yet moved his company headquarters from CA to TX to avoid taxes and proper regulation. He has never not been Republican.
I don’t think he’s as rich as we think he is…
@Annaloo One more thing that he has in common with Trump.
Motherfucker, please.
You were NEVER a Democrat in real life and as you have gotten older and more up your own ass, it is obvious.
This is the same racist dogwhistle bullshit he learned from his pal 45 and he’s seen how well it works.
The tired idea that the left doesn’t want to work with anyone has been trotted out over and over again by the GOP and the left has always caved and let it be used against them. It is time for the gloves to come off and for Democrats to stop playing losing cards over and over again. Time to start fighting fire with fire.
Jaysus, imagine being this fragile that you are willing to burn everything down around you because you’re mad that people keep making fun of what an arrogant snowflake you are. No wonder he and 45 are besties.
His inner evil troll is manifesting itself in his looks.
wait what…Exxon was in the top 10??? Does NO ONE see this as f-ed up?
I know, I know…..
I boycotted Exxon due to the Valdez incident. Never again will I purchase Exxon gas.
His cultists always crack me up. Always convinced he’s some kind of beleaguered genius when he’s really just a pompous idiot with money and little PR sense. Mark my words, that man never voted Democrat in the booth.
The slovenly losers who ride his d*ck so hard just make me sad. Imagine spending your whole day on the bird app, defending a billionaire who wouldn’t piss on you if you were on fire. What a pathetic existence. And I’m not talking about the legion of muskrat bots who are always all over his tweets.
I highly doubt he even votes but if he does, he seems like the type who would vote Libertarian and brag about it. He’s just pandering at this point. Smart people see him for the fool he is so he’s trying to drum up mass support from the fanboys who would shoot themselves in the foot if Trump told them it would own the Libs.
I don’t believe for a minute that he was ever a Dem or ever voted at all. The dude is looking for attention and probably looking to divert attention away from the falling “Twitter deal” Tulsa stock drop and crypto crashing.
His BS reason for switching parties is as made up as his reasons for putting the Twitter “purchase on hold.”
So sick of this man child. I like his ideas, but let’s not act like electric vehicles are the answer to global warming. Lithium is mined.
Musk’s worried about getting taxed. I would be delighted to see him lose every penny of his vast fortune that he doesn’t deserve.
They’re not his ideas, though. He pays smart people for that.
He sounds EXACTLY like Trumpster fire at this point. Beng that bratty and self-centered apparently means you can’t write or speak coherently anymore and everything gets an exclamation mark, and eveyone becomes dirty, nasty and a liar.
EGO is one hell of a g***mned DRUG.
He needs that smug slapped straight out his head and to disappear.
Are you effing kidding me……….Democrats are the party of hate??? Where have you been (especially) the last few years if you have the nerve to say that.
Let’s see, which party is it that has been:
– encouraging violence against minorities/defending white supremacy,
– blocking reasonable gun laws,
– systematically attacking women’s rights,
– inciting an insurrection against democracy,
– gaslighting the mentally vulnerable against science and reasonable protective measures during a pandemic
I could go on and on – there is SO much more but you get the point. What a load of crap it is that it’s the democrats that have acted from a position of hate.
Once a douche always a selfish douche.
gaslighting the mentally vulnerable against science and reasonable protective measures during a pandemic
Many would argue it was the dems that did that. No policies or Mandates have actually changed the trajectory of the pandemic and we can see this in looking at state to state data.
I couldn’t disagree more.
The messaging and push to get everyone vaccinated alone (by the democrats) has been proven to save lives. Republicans have done everything possible to thwart that effort.
Many would argue … unsuccessfully. The Republican response, if you could even call it that, to the pandemic was disgraceful. Their idea of handling it was to shout down every Democrat’s suggestion, to make up lies about the origins of the ongoing divisions between parties and people, and to act as though the virus didn’t exist. Their main “solutions” were to carry on with your lives and embrace faith over fear.
The vaccine won’t keep you from getting COVID, but it will keep you from getting a severe case that might require hospitalization or other medical intervention. Not sure why, after all this time, this is so difficult for people to understand.
They haven’t changed the trajectory because they were opposed, contested, and violated at every turn. I mean, maybe they wouldn’t have anyway, but we can’t know from the data we got because so many forced went into overdrive to make sure these measures don’t stand a chance.
anyone who believes Musk’s rejection of the Democratic Party is about “division and hate” is the same kind of person who thinks Putin is invading other countries to “de-nazify them”,
He has always been vile and I agree that he probably never voted Democrat or voted at all, but I still find this rhetoric worrisome. Even with all the supposed bot accounts on Twitter that follow him, he still has a huge platform. He is playing into the very division he accuses the Democratic Party of doing — but that is all by design. He is definitely getting cozy with the fascists in the GOP and helping them steamroll democracy by normalizing crap like this. Governor Abbott even let it slip that they talk and mentioned that Musk likes Texas’ social policies. This angered Musk, but only because Abbott said the quiet part out loud. So while so people write him off as a narcissist and self-centered manchild — which he is both — I still feel he is a playing a key role here. Musk didn’t start the fire, but he definitely has the ability to exacerbate it.
Absolutely. His sphere of influence is profound and wide-reaching. His words DO matter, as much as we wish they didn’t. Worrisome indeed.
The Democratic Party is the party of “We.” The GOP is the party of “Me” and that is who Elon Musk is.
Men will literally live tweet their nervous breakdowns instead of going to therapy.
🤣
He seems to believe therapy exists for only two types of people: people going through a trauma/loss, and people (in particular women, poc, and queer people) who aren’t ‘stable’ enough to be chill about the rightwing bs he’s promoting.
My eyes are still rolling from when he endorsed Kanye for president.
Is it just me or is he not only mentally but also physically morphing into Tr*mp ?
Translation: Democrats dared to question my motives for buying Twitter and my ever-increasing foray into batshit crazy MAGA territory and I’m butthurt about it. Same Elon, different day. He has a meltdown over ANY criticism, mild or major. The richest person in the world is also the biggest man-child. Go figure.
He literally moved an entire factory out of our state because he didn’t want to pay taxes, like….dude’s been a Trumplican for the longest time, he’s just been trying to play people so he’d get government funding for the car company he decided to take over.
Was no one paying attention to him during the Trump years? He was so far up Trump’s colon, I couldn’t tell where Musk ended and Trump began. This is no shock to me. He is, however, using the very same kayfabe (the fact or convention of presenting staged performances as genuine or authentic, usually used in pro wrestling) playbook Trump does. It works with his stans and keeps him in the news. Which is the most important thing to him, besides hoovering up every penny that’s not nailed down.
both parties suck- the democratic side less so, but the suckage is strong on both sides nonetheless.
profound
Does the government regulate the stock market?
In trying to buy Twitter, he bought more that 5% of stock and failed to file in the allotted 10 days, he filed 21 days and paid $154 million less for the stock.
Had he filed in time the stock price would’ve increased, and he would have bought less stock for the amount of money.
He did interviews boasting how he would fire Twitter current software engineers only to discover that several of them have bailed. He invented a new type of software engineering, only to be called out by the gentleman who worked on credit card protection, missile technology currently in use in Ukraine etc.
The sale is being contested by a lawsuit from a police association from Florida, this process should be three years instead of 6 months.
The stock market is being run on a gentleman’s agreement, by ignoring the rules of said he has gotten by. With the accumulated investments and cash flow of 200 billion, he is the richest.
The stock prices change of his investments means his position will be usurped.
Still, I am at a loss what this has to do with government and the party in power since most of the regulations were not renewed under the Clinton administration.
This man have an aversion for the truth and facts, a necessary factor in making sound business decisions.
The disastrous ruling in the Fifth Circuit yesterday essentially hamstrings the SEC from imposing any of their regulations without going to court. This is merely one of so many decisions that Trump-appointed judges will make that will have a cataclysmic effect on the future of this country.
Thank you for sharing, I was unaware of the ruling.
@WellWisher 🤦🏼♀️
He is so fucking annoying. I wish he would just disappear so I wouldn’t have to keep seeing his dumb face. The democrats aren’t great, but for him to act as if the republican party hasn’t been a hate-filled, racist, divisive, violent party filled with misogynists and white supremacists is just ridiculous. Ugh.
He’s either never voted Democrat & trying to be that “YOU MADE ME DO THIS GUY” and needs to say he was a Dem Supporter to make it fit his bizarro narrative or he’s been this way & he finally feels comfortable enough to lay it out there since he sees what Trump got away with. I SAY BOTH. People have got to really start calling these AUTHORITARIANS out on their stuff. Yesterday I ragged on Cawthorne and several “CONSERVATIVES” tried saying I made fun of his disability. I hate having receipts as they say nowadays, but I pointed out that he’s such an awful person I never went anywhere near the areas they were accusing me of. Trump and the GOP do this THROW THEIR PROJECTION DIRT on others a lot and the Dems just let it stick. A true Liberal will hurl it back on them with EXTRA SPITTLE on it. The Democratic party only divided themselves from Pieces of Work like Trump, Geitz, and the numerous other racists and demagogues trying to kill Democracy. What did Trump or Musky want them to do? Tell us to do as the Orange Fuhrer wants us to do? TWEET NO!
He’s such a weirdo with bad hair and a stupid face.
All of that money and he’s still miserable.
Elon is a monster of delusional thought.
Democrats are the party of hate? Oh really? I didn’t exactly see “kind” behavior at the January insurrection. Didn’t see the Republicans who too part demonstrating the least bit of kindness as they killed people and (literally) spat upon our democracy.
Musk is morphing into his orange hero.
Wow! What a publicity stunt! But then again, he’s always “prospered” by making dramatic and amygdala-hijacking performances.
I do hope that the last few years have taught us how to better handle these rich sociopathic and narcissistic white men tantrums. (Hint: IGNORE!)
The man is a parody of a comic book villain.