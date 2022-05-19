A collagen hair treatment, a panama hat like Meghan’s and an electronics organizer



From CB: You might remember the conversation cards we talked about last month. My friend had them and I’ve used them a few times since. I’ve purchased this other set by the same brand, Table Topics, called Do It Yourself Therapy and it’s coming tomorrow. It’s a little deeper than the standard set and includes questions like “what’s your nervous habit,” “who can drive you crazy in five minutes or less” and “which of your mother’s silly instructions do you still obey.” I’m looking forward to trying it out! They have similar sets like Happiness, Best Things Ever, Dinner Party and What Would You Do which would be excellent for keeping on hand for company and would make great gifts. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

A panama hat, like Duchess Meghan wears, for stylish sun protection



From CB: I bought this super cute hat with the pink ribbon after seeing a thread on Twitter of Duchess Meghan in a panama hat with a black ribbon. She looked so stylish! This unisex fedora by Pineapple&Star arrived in a special box that protected it from being smooshed. It comes in sizes small, medium and large and in several different colors with different color ribbons. It’s priced from $35 to $50 and has an adjustable fit band inside the hat. This has 4.7 stars, almost 6,700 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers love it too. “The quality is extraordinary compared to other amazon brands I bought. Even though it is more expensive than others, I would definitely recommend it. It’s worth it. I like the design and detail.” “I bought this hat for a vacation to Florida and New Orleans. I absolutely love it!! I Had at least a half dozen strangers compliment me on my hat in the first 24 hours in New Orleans!”

An electronics organizer to neaten up your laptop bag



From CB: My laptop bag is currently a mess of chargers, headphones and cords. This travel electronics bag by Bagsmart has so many compartments and velcro straps to keep everything organized and easy to find. It has 4.6 stars, over 6,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say that it’s just what they needed and they wish they had it sooner. “This is a great little bag if you’re in a hybrid environment (work/home) so you have what you need to work, wherever you go.” “I finally have a great organizer for all my cables and drives! No longer are they all tangled up in a bag. Really great for when I travel.”

Versatile rose earrings you’ll want to wear every day



From CB: I got these little rose earrings in black and silver over a year ago and they’re still my favorite earrings in rotation. They can be worn with dressy or casual looks. They’re easy to wear with masks and are so pretty. They come in black and white with gold or silver finishes, most under $13. You can get three sets for $18. These have 4.6 stars, over 6,500 ratings and a B on Fakespot. “I bought these earrings for myself. I absolutely LOVE them!! They are just the right size, not too small, not heavy, and not too big.” “I really like these earrings! It is hard to find some that have the post centered in the back and that are a perfect size. These are it for me!”

A light day cream with vitamin c and SPF 30



From CB: I was looking for a summer day cream that included sun protection. I ordered Garnier Skin Active Clearly Brighter this week and I like it so far. It smells nice and it hydrates without being heavy at all. It’s priced well at $13 for over two ounces and has over 3,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. Many reviewers write that it’s safe for sensitive skin and helps face sun spots. “This product doesn’t leave the skin greasy, smells nice, helps with dark spot fading, feels fresh on the skin, and overall makes the skin even and lovely. Been using it for almost 10 years and it’s the product I always go back to.” “Omg! This sunscreen is amazing if you don’t like oily sunscreens. It’s not tacky like a serum either. It is a super light lotion and dries quickly and greaseless!”

A cleansing balm for double cleansing



From Hecate: This JUNO & Co Clean 10 Cleansing Balm is Amazon’s Choice for oil-based cleansers. It’s organic with only 10 ingredients including pearl barley that brightens skin. It also has Vitamin E for anti aging. It usually costs $20 for a 3.0 oz jar, but this week it’s $15. Clean 10 has over 7,900 reviews with 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. Customers said that even though it’s oil based, it doesn’t leave a residue, “Removed eye makeup really well without greasy feeling and didn’t irritate my skin or eyes.” Plus you don’t need much to clean your face, “I love the way this melts and spreads easily over my whole face, just a little goes a long way.” Almost everyone talked about how good it smells.

A portable lounger for comfort at the beach



From Hecate: Summer is approaching, at looong last. Our minds turn to sunshine, fruity drinks and, most of all, the beach! I’m loving this portable beach chair with an extendable mat and inflatable pillow. It folds up so you can carry it like a bag and it’s only four pounds so it’s not a PITA to lug out to your perfect beach spot. There’s also a zippered pouch where you can keep your keys, book, phone, etc. “It was super easy to fold up and carry and the blow up pillow was great too. The zipper pillow area could also be used to carry various small items.” If you aren’t a beach goer, it would work great for a park or poolside as well. Each chair is $35. This has 4.3 stars from almost 300 reviews and an A on Fakespot. The biggest drawback is you won’t want to get off it, “It is so comfortable i dont want to leave the beach.”

A collagen and protein treatment for silky hair



From Hecate: I’m an 80’s girl so I’m a sucker for a good leave-in hair treatment. I’ll put just about anything on my hair if the instructions say it has to stay for 20 minutes. So imagine how thrilled I was when I found this Elizavecca collagen hair protein treatment. It makes your hair shiny and healthy and it’s only $8. Teenage me is beside herself right now. This has 4.4 stars, over 30,000 reviews and a B on Fakespot. The treatment is very good for over-processed and sun-damaged hair, but it works on all types of hair. “I have 4C hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful.” And it’s not too heavy, either, “I have very fine, light blonde hair. I have been using this mask as a conditioner and LOVE it.”



