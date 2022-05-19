Columnist: The Jubbly celebrations are crass in a time of economic instability

The Platinum Jubbly is almost upon us. The British media and the Windsor family have been hyping this mess for more than a year. We’ve gotten hundreds of stories about the fakakta balcony and who will get to stand on a mansion’s porch and why and how. We’ve gotten hundreds of stories about which events the Queen will attend or not attend. We’ve gotten thousands of stories about whether Prince Harry and Meghan will come and what happens when they come and how they aren’t welcome and why everyone will pay attention to them. At the end of the day, I believe most British people are simply looking forward to the Jubbly because A) yay, a four-day weekend and B) once it happens, people will finally stop talking about the damn Jubbly. Except there are some lowkey commentary pieces about how crass it is that the United Kingdom is even being this extra about a jubbly party. Columnist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown wrote an excellent piece called “The cost of living crisis makes the Queen’s grossly excessive platinum jubilee look crass.” Yes. An excerpt:
Forgive me for being a party pooper, a spoilsport. But not all Britons are gearing up for nationwide revelries to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign. They, like me, are dismayed and incensed by the scale and profligacy of the planned celebrations.
I am a republican, but I do agree that the monarch’s long rule and her life, which embodies so much history, should be honoured and commemorated. And that we should always respect the elderly. But 1,458 public events? Two thousand street parties and private bashes? Pimm’s sales up by 260 per cent? Do they not know there is a war on? And that inflation is leading to unbearable food poverty? That fuel costs are hitting ordinary people who work incredibly hard to support their families? How can the nation afford this? Hyper-royalists may well sneer: “Let them eat jubilee cake.” They know the poor and dispossessed will never revolt in this country. That most of those who have little or nothing revere the monarch and her brood.
It’s unfathomable why, with never-ending royal scandals, the Queen’s support for Andrew, the way the Windsors express entitlement and manifest inexhaustible greed. Harry and Meghan – who represented modernity and diversity – were hounded out. Like Diana, Meghan destabilised their ways and values. Both women remain unforgiven by ardent royalists. Diana’s nemesis is now set to be the next queen. This unworthy family sits on top of Britain’s social pyramid, proudly overseeing an unequal, iniquitous system. They should be more mindful, less arrogant.
Graham Smith, chief executive officer of the anti-monarchy campaign Republic, wrote this in the Daily Express after football fans booed Prince William at the FA Cup final at the weekend: “[There’s] good reason to boo royals, because they represent something that a lot of people object to. Not Britain, but elitism, unearned wealth, limits on democracy and hereditary privilege… We live in a country that leaves many destitute, while rewarding one family with hundreds of millions of pounds, two dozen luxury homes and a fleet of private jets, helicopters and even their own train. And why? For no reason than that their ancestors stole power and land from everyone else.”
In a recent report, published by the politically neutral think tank British Futures, young people appeared ambivalent about the monarchy, with four in 10 wanting to keep it and a similar proportion (37 per cent) feeling that the end of the Queen’s reign would be the right time to become a republic. Support for the monarchy is weakening, too, among ethnic minorities and Scots of all ages.
More anti-monarchists need to speak up about the grossly excessive Platinum Jubilee festivities. When I said this to a fellow republican, a stand-up comic, he laughed out loud: “We’re like Catholics in the 16th century. This would be heresy. You think I should commit heresy?” Well, yes.
[From i News]
She also writes about gay rights activist Peter Tatchell, who was asked to be part of the Jubbly celebrations and he declined because “the Queen has never publicly acknowledged that LGBT+ people exist.” The Queen has also never visited a food bank!! Anyway, yes, it’s interesting that the Jubbly was supposed to be this grand, healing, patriotic elixir wherein the Queen and her family were hailed as the perfect white embodiment of a nation – and it all went to hell in the lead-up. The royals being protested on their colonialist tours of commonwealth nations, Harry and Meghan’s exile, the rise in inequities from the pandemic, and on and on. Why is the palace still insisting on doing this huge blow-out?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar and Avalon Red.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Windsor, UK -20220515-
Queen Elizabeth II meets Alan Tichmarsh and Adjoa Andoh (left) as she departs following the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II
-PHOTO by: Steve Parsons/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Windsor, UK -20220515-
Queen Elizabeth II meets Alan Tichmarsh and Adjoa Andoh (left) as she departs following the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II
-PHOTO by: Steve Parsons/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London’s Crossrail project.,Image: 692028428, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Matthews / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London’s Crossrail project.,Image: 692043490, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Matthews / Avalon
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Queen Elizabeth II at Day Two of the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2022, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Queen, Queen Elizabeth II
BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Queen Elizabeth II at Day Two of the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2022, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Queen, Queen Elizabeth II
BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Queen Elizabeth II at Day Two of the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2022, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Lady Penelope Romsey, Queen, Queen Elizabeth II
BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Queen Elizabeth II at Day Two of the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2022, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Queen, Queen Elizabeth II
BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Queen visits Paddington station to mark the completion of London’s Crossrail project and to officially open “The Elizabeth Line”, in London, UK.
Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II
BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Love to see these spot on takedowns
That whole damn family are a bunch of racist, entitled, losers. Sooner it’s abolished the better.
But what about all the tourism?! And it’s TRADITION so we can’t question it! The Hat NEEDS its own car!
Please know this is sarcasm
And yet Meghan freely married into the family of racist, colonizing, treasure-steeling inbreds, accepted a life of free housing and travel, a brand new wardrobe paid for from the stolen riches and insists on using the titles given by the head of the racist institution. Even now Meghan capitalizes on her connection to the racist colonial BRF. What does it all mean?
“We live in a country that leaves many destitute, while rewarding one family with hundreds of millions of pounds, two dozen luxury homes and a fleet of private jets, helicopters and even their own train. And why? For no reason than that their ancestors stole power and land from everyone else.”
So glad to see that put in plain black and white. I can’t help but hope that this Jubby is the last straw for Brits who are tired of propping up these losers for no reason, while more deserving are left with nothing and the world burns around us.
Abolish. The. Monarchy.
People are losing faith in institutions around the world because institutions have become so polarized and paralyzed they no longer deliver anything to the people they are supposed to represent. The BRF is the embodiment of this failure. The boos will only get louder.
My politics are pretty much center-left, so I believe in reform rather than revolution, for the most part. But I honestly don’t see how the monarchy could be reformed. Even if Harry and Meghan returned and set an example for the rest of that rotten family, what would change? Even if C&C suddenly became just a bit more aware of the suffering of the people they purport to represent, can you see them giving up even a jot of their wealth and privilege? Reform law enforcement! Reform the civil service system! Jettison the monarchy altogether!
Love that he just came out and said it. These people live in unbelievable luxury just because of their birth. And while thats true for many people, being born into money, its different when you are supposed to represent the state. We hear so often that the Queen doesnt “own” all her palaces, or her jewels, or her gold piano, she’s just holding them in trust so to speak for the people – but how often do the people get to play that gold piano?
100%! Saying she doesn’t own them in name so therefor she somehow doesn’t directly benefit from them is total intellectual dishonesty.
Exactly! The IRS would tax the hell out of all the possessions she does not “own” but benefits from every day. Yeah, sure those are all “the people’s” possessions. When are they going back to the people? Never
The columnist is a woman, but I agree completely.
Don’t bring up the gold piano. DO NOT BRING UP THE GOLD PIANO. For some reason that one drives me crazy. Even more than the many castles, planes, personal “royal” train and (possible) ship. That piano, to me, is like rubbing it in because you know nobody needs a GOLD piano.
I hope more people will turn out to vote.
Why do they continue to steamroll us? Because it’s their nature. They don’t care that people are starving, can’t afford utility bills, everything is falling apart. They don’t care about a global pandemic, and increasing global unrest as the rich suck up the last crumb that the rest of us were fighting over. It doesn’t affect them. All they care about is going around the world so people can look at them and tell them how great they are. This is the the essence of royalty, it’s the very core of who they are and also why all monarchies need to be abolished. What’s the point? We have the Kardashians now who parade themselves daily saying, ‘look at me’, but at least with them we’re not obligated to pay for them and we don’t have to bow.
They are still doing it because it’s their traditional “look over here not over there” method of operating.
And they’re also doing it, because this is most likely her last year to mark the occasion.
And they’re also doing it because it may be the last time they ever get to celebrate a monarch’s Jubilee.
It all couldn’t have happened to a better family!!!
Well, no shit. When the UN is sending food to England to feed children?! When the subjects of this family can’t heat their homes or buy fuel for any purpose?! It’s medieval and obscene. I’m not British, so I can’t say anything about why there aren’t more people in the streets objecting to this glaring class and wealth disparity, but it’s never been more stark in my long lifetime.
Well, C-Shell, I am British so I can say it. We got our first power bill last week when the anticipated rise came into place and it literally doubled from the month before. My husband and I are retired and its just the two of us, thank goodness, but what about working families all over Britain with kids or the elderly, some of whom have already said they expect to have to choose between heat and food this winter. Yes the Tories assure us that there is no magic money tree. Unless you are throwing a Jubilee.
So sorry to hear that Kelly 🙁 I’m in a similar position, I live in a livingroom in a flat in London with 2 roommates in a 2 bedroom house. Our gas & electric bill for Feb-April just came in, and it’s over £450. We used less than half the energy than we did this time last year, and it’s still that much.
I’m ‘lucky’ that I can pay it, and my rent, but my grocery/cosmetic/clothes budget is £35/week and I’m hoping I can save up some money for the upcoming winter months.
AGH don’t even get me started on the ‘magic money tree.’ There’s plenty for Jubilee as you said, or for PPE contracts, etc etc, but not for the rest of us plebs.
I am so sorry. How many countries treat their citizens is appalling. American here.
IForget, £450? That is crazy. Like you, husband and I are lucky enough to have it but we shouldn’t have to, and what about people all over the country who now have this hole in their budget when they are using the same or less electricity. And I don’t know about you but I don’t know a single person – not one – in real life who has the slightest interest in the anniversary. Most don’t even know it is coming up! Talk about KP not being able to read the room.
American here, living in So. Calif., so a relatively “mild” climate. Our last electric bill for a 2 bd/den/2 bath condo was $475. Up about $200 from this time last year.
Granted, everything in the house is electric, except a gas fireplace, but I barely cook, and when I do, I use a countertop toaster oven (just 2 of us). The only real “item” in use has been the heat. It’s crazy!
So, do you know who is paying for the Jubilee? Establishments like the royal family tend to be hesitant to spend money, so I doubt they’d volunteer to pay for it. Is it private sources? Is the British government contributing to the celebrations in any way? If so, are they also helping low-income people with fuel assistance or food costs or anything? Otherwise, it is a bad look for some much money to be spent on the Jubbly while so many are in need.
If the UN is already there suppose WCK will be next? You know the global organization that Archewell, Harry and Meghan have partnered with to feed hungry peoples. Fkn royals #AbolishTheMonarchy
Kick them out of their castles. Take all their $$$$$ and properties.
The Palace should have just had the church service and let the Queen issue a statement for the Jubbly.
This, give the 4 days weekend and put all this money being wasted to good causes , Like schools, the public sector workers who saw them through the pandemic , and families in needs.
Nah, that idea would be too practical and would benefit people other than themselves. That’s a non starter.
That could be a great move, and also will give to the new generations a good memory of the Queen. But I presume it’s too smart for the palace and all their syncopanths .
They can offer you a smile.
And for heaven’s sake, they just had a big bash for her ten years ago. And she gets yearly birthday parades!! Seriously, isn’t that enough? Yes, I know, once in a lifetime 70 yrs on the throne yada yada, but still. I’m glad there are counter sentiments getting published.
They’re going to kickstart the recession with this worthless jubbly. Times are going to be rough with inflation & food shortages. And here they are, the royal family, racist at their core. The recession won’t affect them at all.
That should be the cover story on every publication of every nation touched by British colonial rule. So, global.
Agreed. It’s shameful that we are less than a month out from the Jubbly and someone is just now saying this in black and white.
But we all know how many bathrooms Harry and Meghan have, that they paid for with their own money. It’s unbelievable.
SOMEBODY SAID IT. Thank f–king god. It’s vulgar and thoughtless. Heartless, even.
Spend that money making things right for our First Nations people, who deserve our respect and compassion for the terrible wrongs perpetrated against them.
Or the $800 million the BC government wants to spend on a new gd museum could do a lot to benefit the First Nations people.
I wonder what the Brits are paying if they have this type of “monarch” at the top…
Oh right, their imperialism. Too bad not nearly enough people care to peek behind the veil for them to be abolished.
At least I’ll never get tired of screaming they are ALL waking around naked 😀
I honestly feel the Queen doesnt care for any of this anymore. But i understand the courtiers need to do this for historical purposes. I cant remember how much she enjoyed the other jubilees but seeing how she cant even physically pretend to enjoy this one maybe she wishes it was a smaller scale. This might sound weird ,yes she is the Queen but i dont think she even enjoys all the pomp and pageantry.
If that’s true, the queen is only tired of it because she’s an elderly woman. I’m sure she has no philosophical objection to this lavish outlay of money on her behalf.
We keep saying it, but I’ll say it again: the biggest problem with the Jubbly is that they’re still attempting to market it as a celebration of The Queen. Considering the global climate and everything that’s happening, the smart play as of now would be to make it a party celebrating all things British/CW. This is the same mistake they made on all the foreign tours of doom, and we see how that turned out. SMH.
This is what I don’t get, why should anyone in the uk suffer if the government has so much money to flush down the toilet on a Jubbly? Give her a Plaque and be done with it.
Our family and friends have been having similar conversations around the jubbly so I’m glad this article has been published – by no means everyone in the UK is celebrating nor drunk on jubbly madness. Our village is having a street party but my family won’t be joining in. Oh, and to ice the jubbly cake, the Cambridges have been dispatched to Wales (deep joy!).
If HM (and the wider family) really wanted to improve the relationship with the nation (I don’t think she cares a jot) then she could have cancelled the jubbly events (horse parades etc) and donated the wasted £millions to create a meaningful legacy – like releasing some of the massive crown estate for new public housing, new public parks etc. We should be so lucky.
I’m dreading the next couple of weeks as the level of media tosh and punditry surrounding the jubbly reaches its nadir “Oh the queen, isn’t she marvellous, isn’t she wonderful, she truly is the nation’s grandmother…”. Wish us luck, please!
Good Luck, Dana & family & all of our cousins in the UK! it will all be over soon!
I really appreciate the international reach of CB and comments like yours. it’s great to hear from folks who are really there!
THANK YOU.
I am so please someone is saying this out loud.
As for
‘the Jubbly was supposed to be this grand, healing, patriotic elixir wherein the Queen and her family were hailed as the perfect white embodiment of a nation’
This is a major part of what’s wrong here right now, we are facing a major crisis which is devastating those who were already poor and pushing so many more into poverty while those in charge are utterly clueless and sit sipping from their £200 coffee cups or tell people to buy value brands/learn to cook. They don’t see what all the fuss is about and banging on about Britain being great, the queen is amazing, etc. etc. is how they pushed so many to opt for Brexit so they continue on that path. It’s what they genuinely believe in.
Those at the top aren’t utterly clueless. They’re well aware of everything that’s happening. They just don’t care.
Word.
Ruh…Roh
At times when seniors are forced to stay on the bus all day to keep warm cause they can’t afford to heat the homes, when people can barely afford food that a police watchdog group came out to say that the police should use discretion over people stealing to eat, throwing a party cause you survived this long partly because you live in the lap of luxury and are afforded the best of the best in everything is not a good look. People are annoyed that a literal crown got its own car ride to the opening of parliament, the fakakta tours, the roi on the royals, the tories policies (and how the royals fully support the tories), racism, classism, etc. The royals, the grey men, and the tories really need to read the room, but it is a skill they lack.
Imagine the positive publicity they would have received if they had donated the funds to food banks around the commonwealth instead of spending it on these Jubbly events! This IS crass.
Or donated a million dollars to Archewell for food distribution that you know is going to be done right and end up in the right hands.
Also, there’s the fact that they’re throwing a $1+ Million party for someone who’s more than likely not going to attend most of the festivities, either due to ill health or to mobility issues—which is such bull, because she could just as easily show up in a wheelchair, and be a positive example to handicapped people everywhere.
Much the same way corporations can pay lip service to inequality (racial, LGBT, economic), the monarchy COULD get wise to some of these arguments (they probably won’t). Even if they do, it does not change the fact that the monarchy is a fundamentally archaic and unequal institution.
What a time for the Cambridges to beg for another palace.
How would the country abolish the monarchy exactly? Who can raise the issue and who gets to sign off on it?
What happens to their fortune then?
Biblically, a Jubilee was a time for restoration and forgiveness of debt. If the monarch is a proper Bible believer, she’d forgive everybody’s debt. Just saying…