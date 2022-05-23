Duchess Kate’s ‘heart sank’ when the Sussexes confirmed their Jubbly appearance

Two and a half weeks ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed (via their spokesperson) that they would visit the UK for the Platinum Jubbly. Not only that, but Harry and Meghan would bring their two children. It was widely reported that the Queen personally extended an invitation to the Sussexes during their visit to Windsor just days before the start of the Invictus Games. It’s also widely believed (by me) that Prince Charles has made quiet moves to ensure the Sussexes’ return, and not only that, Charles seems to want to dial down a lot of the drama around Harry and Meghan. The impression I have is that the Queen and Charles really want to make some kind of peace with the Sussexes and “bring them back into the fold” in some way, perhaps even on Harry and Meghan’s terms.
What has largely gone unsaid (by the Royal Rota) is that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge do not share the Queen and Charles’s desires whatsoever when it comes to the Sussexes. William and Kate bullied the Sussexes out of the country and they don’t want to live in a royal system where they’re still being overshadowed by the charismatic Sussexes. Speaking of, this completely random tabloid story is hilarious and it accidentally rings true.
Kate Middleton is reportedly dreading her reunion with Meghan Markle, after it was announced the Sussexes would be attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Sources say her “heart sank” when she learned that Prince Harry and Markle would be attending the landmark event.
“Kate can’t believe that she, as a future queen, is having to deal with all this,” a source reportedly said, via Woman’s Day. “Meghan would know Kate is a sensitive person and this would be getting to her.”
Middleton is reportedly dreading the day and fears she won’t be able to hide it. An insider said: “Unlike Meghan, she’s no actress and finds it difficult to mask her true feelings.”
Sources say “Meghan and Harry are spoiling for a fight” and it has everyone nervous, reports the title Suggest.
[From The Daily Star]
This tabloid fluff is supposed to be read as sympathetic to Kate, but it actually reads as hilariously shady. Kate is a 40-year-old woman throwing a tantrum about the fact that she might have to share some space with her glamorous in-law, the same glamorous in-law she copykeens constantly. Kate the Future Queen doesn’t have the emotional facilities to simply fake-nice for a few days. Kate is so “sensitive,” which somehow means that Kate is incapable of masking how horrible she feels that… her in-laws are briefly coming back to visit because the Queen and Prince Charles wanted them back. I’m starting to get excited for this visit, honestly.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Abaco, Bahamas -20220326-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church Abaco in The Bahamas, to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and to see how communities are still being rebuilt, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Abaco, a chain of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, was hit by winds of up to 185mph during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 leaving 75% of homes across the chain of islands damaged and resulting in tragic loss of life.
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to the Memorial Wall to remember victims of the 2019 hurricane at the Memorial Garden in Abaco.
During a visit to Grand Bahama Children’s Home, which provides a home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated
-
-
North America Rights Only – Glasgow, UK -20220511-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet members of the public during a visit to the Wheatley Group in Glasgow, to hear about the challenges of homelessness in Scotland.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220504-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arriving at London Design Museum to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, at an event hosted by the British Fashion
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends an event held at the Design Museum, in London, Britain, May 4, 2022.,Image: 688663149, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: HANNAH MCKAY / Avalon
-
-
The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the University of Glasgow in Glasgow, to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing – particularly pertinent during what is exam season at the University. Picture date: Wednesday May 11, 2022.,Image: 690516641, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – Nassau, Bahamas -20220325-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 7
The Duke Duchess of Cambridge in Nassau, Bahamas, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Top Gun Maverick Premiere in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Cruise
BACKGRID USA 19 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Britain’s Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Westminster Abbey for a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF), in central London, Britain July 10, 2018.
-
-
Princess Kate and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex drive to Buckingham Palace in London, on June 08, 2019, after attending Trooping the Colour at the Horse Guards Parade, the Queens birthday parade
Photo : Albert Nieboer /
Netherlands OUT / Point de Vue OUT |
I’m CRYING at the idea of “Kate can’t believe that she, as a future Queen, has to deal with this!” LOL
And this: “Meghan would know Kate is a sensitive person and this would be getting to her.” Yeah, I imagine Meghan would know perfectly well that having to meet the person you bullied nonstop and are still trying to bully and also copy would be kind of awkward.
If someone simply RSVPing yes to an invitation makes your “heart sink”, then just stay home.
For real, that line almost made me spit out my coffee. WTF did I just read? The sad part is that there is so much truth to this. I bet Kate is absolutely peeing in her pantyhose about Meghan coming because she knows Meghan buries her and that the press will have eyes only for Meg, not because Meghan doesn’t know how to behave. It’s going to be a lot like the Bad Bitch farewell weekend–the press who vilifies Meghan will be the ones drooling at the sight of her. Yeah, Kate absolutely hates this.
That was the line of the piece. Kate stamping her feet, ‘but I’m the future queen!’.
Poor Katy. Instead of dealing with future Queen business like philanthropic endeavours and soft diplomacy she needs to deal with her glamorous sister in law
Poor Kate. Imagine the woman who you made cry and who you leaked against so badly having the audacity to return with her blood prince husband to celebrate his grandmother’s jubbly. Why won’t she take your delicate English rose sensibilities into consideration? Of course you are no actress love. After your performances at the CW service and the many tours of doom, you’d benefit from some acting lessons.
Oh, she’s a GREAT actress! She acted like a complete, total BITCH that weekend, for all the world to see.
She is a good actress. She was playing the part of the wronged sister in law that was made to cry. So people who see her behavior and take it to mean that she is keeping her distance from ‘mean’ Meghan.
This is very much a Kate problem. Meghan has nothing to do with it.
From Diana wisdom: “It is none of my business.” She adopted this defense strategy when she was constantly being gaslighted and she received this advice. Meghan probably has it down pat by now.
Yup. If ever anyone deserved the Grey Rock treatment, it’s Kate and Will. And I wonder how much they and H&M will see each other at all. One suspects H&M will have worked out some way to avoid her and Will.
You know the whole thing is going to be iconic chaos. I WISH Netflix would be there.
I hope Peter Morgan’s minions will be taking serious notes. 🤣🤣
Turning it into “she’s not an actress and cant act” to insinuate that Meg is twofaced and that waitykaity can’t hide her feelings just shows how she lacks minimal maturity not to be able to “act” polite in the company of someone, anyone. And like she says, she’s the future queen (pretentious commoner!) a headfigure for the world: pffff Can’t even figure out how to be civil with the sister in law. Loser.
It’s not “acting,” it’s maintaining freaking decorum and diplomacy, something a “future Queen soft diplomat extraordinaire” should have mastered at 40. The Queen (after whom Keen is supposedly modeling herself) has a mask that is impenetrable along with her “never complain, never explain” mantra.
But Khate’s right, she can’t act to save her life — manic mugging with children, shuddering in the presence of POC, and planted glue-gun smiles…the only reason she “won” the role of William’s wife is because she was the only one auditioning.
That sentence absolutely SLAYED me. I’ll be laughing at that one for a while. (And, sadly, you know that her stans read it literally/earnestly and totally agree with it.)
ETA: @L84Tea, I just read “peeing in her pantyhose” and now I’m dying at that, too! This post was exactly what I needed to cheer me up this morning. Every reply is hilarious.
I’m actually starting to think a lot of the media coverage that postures as “pro-Cambridge” is actually secretly pro-Sussex.
Because between all this “Kate – FUTURE QUEEN!! – can’t handle being around her SIL”; “Kate is pissed all 3 of her kids might have to ‘work’ – well not “work work,” like real people do all over the world , but, y’know, ‘Royal work'”; “Kate is the only one keeping Incandescent Wills from completely exploding,” etc. etc. ….neither Kate nor Wills come off looking in anyway capable of being future King & Queen.
What is “all this” that Kate will have to deal with? Her brother-in-law and his wife visiting their family, specifically their grandmother and not Kate and William? Do they meant that Kate cannot handle THAT? And if not, what is wrong with her?
Because no Queen (future or otherwise) has ever had to deal with politically sensitive or emotionally awkward situations in the recorded history of royalty. The gall of those Sussexes, how dare they accept the ruling monarch’s invitation without consulting the third in line for the job first.
Queen consort. They always forget the consort part. She will be no queen.
Poor boo boo kitty, why can’t people understand the queen Jubbly is all about her,the ffk
“Middleton is reportedly dreading the day and fears she won’t be able to hide it. An insider said: “Unlike Meghan, she’s no actress and finds it difficult to mask her true feelings.”
Don’t make it your life goal to be part of the monarchy then? This woman is incompetent. In life and in work, sometimes you just have to fake it in situations. As a figurehead family, they’ve had to entertain many disagreeable or vile (ahem, DT and his terrible family) in their palaces. I don’t recall hearing stories of how much Kate dreaded having to mask her feelings to those folks.
This type of story reminds me of the TV Host that was upset with Meghan for leaving as a senior royal because Kate would have to spend less time with her children. I don’t think they realize how foolish they sound and how ridiculous they make Kate
I thought that was the tatler article?
Where was Kate’s respect for the sensitivity of a nervous bride about to marry into this catastrof–k of a family? Or a depressed, anxious pregnant woman who was already having to deal with her deadbeat dad and half-sister’s bullshit and harassment by a racist, anti-American press? Cry me a f–king river.
I wish I could like this comment a trillion times.
I love this comment so much, I want to marry it! Well said!
It makes her look so pathetic. 40 year old FuTuRe QuEeN acting like a teenager
What she going to do when she has to sit in on many interminably long and boring events if she can’t handle a brief meet up with her BIL/SIL? A future queen should be able to bkeep a blank face and smile through anything. Another reason why she’s not capable of doing the job.
I think she’s scared to face Meghan because Meghan told the truth about Kate making her cry. Bullies sure are thin-skinned, aren’t they. It’s no wonder she can’t take what she dishes out.
THIS!! I hadn’t even thought about that–this is the first time they’ll see one another since Meghan corrected the crying story. Kate’s in an interesting position now and is going to have to be very careful with her behavior in front of the cameras. Between the world knowing she was the one who made Meghan cry and the way she acted at the CW the last time Meghan was there, she’s got her work cut out for her. If she behaves like a frosty snow cone again, it’s going to be a REALLY bad look for her.
Lol at frosty snow-cone! And yeah I assume it will be mortifying seeing Meghan after having the truth exposed. I have no idea how Kate will act. Will she go all snow-cone again or will she try to act all friendly to show she’s the peace maker who is very much not racist?
@Lanne – Queen!Kate would also have to meet with actual dictators – if she can’t handle her sister in law, who’s gonna be polite to her (’cause Meghan is smarter than Kate, and won’t give the tabloids an inch), she really should rethink her suitability for the big job. Wills, are you reading your wife PR? No regrets yet?
@Lanne, seriously. Her behavior at H&M’s wedding was not great. The expression on her face in Archie’s christening photos was not great.
But her behavior at the CW service was appalling, and if she cannot manage to be civil and polite for ONE HOUR during an INTERNATIONALLY TELEVISED service in a CHURCH — she has far bigger problems facing her as a “Future Queen” than seeing her sister-in-law at this stupid-ass Jubbly. (Sorry, but they have been going on and on about this thing for so long now that I’m sick to death of hearing about it, and it doesn’t even start until next month, ffs.)
Also, as every single one of here undoubtedly knows, absolutely none of these occasions requires one to be a professional actress in order to behave decently. I mean, really.
I honestly wonder if Kate realizes how poorly she comes across in pieces that describe her like this? Or if she’s buried so deep in self-pity by now that she nods along, relieved that someone else understands her plight (🙄).
ETA: @Jais, god help us all if she chooses to go the “very much not racist peacemaker” route. Meghan will smile serenely, as usual, and watching Kate try to figure out how to react to this will be…uh, “interesting,” I guess.
But that is EXACTLY what Mutton Keen McButtons is – a stroppy teenager just like her husband. It’s obvs that never matured past that age mentally, emotionally and intellectually.
I agree, kkkate is probably scared about having to face the woman she tormented and copies with the intent to harm. Also, she knows she can’t leak about the Sussexes otherwise chuck and Betty will cut off all of her money. Chuck isn’t playing with the lames. He’s sending them to Wales and he’s already put kkkeen on notice allowing negative stories to leak about her. Her top CEO kingmaker bs pissed him and baldy off. She’s hoping to be future queen, there is not guarantee now.
Yup. A classic case of arrested-development. And the RR are no better.
LOL. I have no doubt that her heart sank when she heard the news. Will she reevaluate her whole wardrobe for the Jubilee now that Meghan will be there? She doesn’t want to look frumpy next to her. The press keep talking about Meghan’s behaviour but it’s really Kate’s they should be looking out for. I can’t wait to see her make a fool of herself again.
Maybe someone should tell Kate to think of it that way. She gets to buy a whole new wardrobe for the occasion! It’s a chance to show the world her REAL pet cause: spending other peoples’ money.
She’s probably afraid Meghan is going to show up in one of the hairstyles she hijacked from her. Could you imagine if they were in the same room both wearing side swept hair?
Kate just copied the straight, middle-part look and here goes Meghan showing up at polo with the side part and waves. Did Meghan just officially declare the middle part over? I bet Kate’s heart sank when she saw those polo pics. What to do?
@Harper, I’m not sure of Meghan’s feelings on the middle part since we only saw her once with it (which was clearly fab enough to make Kate want to steal the look), but I definitely get the sense that Meghan is claiming full ownership of the side-swept hair. After all, she’s been wearing that look for years, and I bet it really grated to see Kate trying to claim it for herself. I’m glad to see Meghan wearing it and basically saying, “Oh, I don’t think so”.
LOL Kate just spent the time and money to get a Brazilian Blowout to straighten her hair like that, and here comes Meghan, changing the game again HAHAHAHAHAHAHHA! Very hard to get hair to curl after that until it starts to grow out/wear off (takes 2-4 mos. depending on your hair). So Kate can use her “fake face lift” hair, and Meg will turn up with sexy, vibrant waves.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHA!
Kate should just just go for a bob or a shoulder-length hair cut at this point and reveal it during the jubbly. It will assure her clicks, even with the the sussexes there. Sure, it’d be a stunt but stunting is her thing anyways and might end up being a good look for her.
Oh yeah, her heart definitely sank. She was planning on being the star of the weekend (FUTURE QUEEN after all!) and instead Meghan is going to be there AND kate is being shipped off to Wales.
The Queen obviously understood how sensitive Kate is as she is sending her along with William to Wales after Trooping the Colour.
One thing I love about the BM is how much they get their predictions wrong. Every evil they wished for the Sussexes turned into good while the ‘never puts a foot wrong’ royals flounder on the international stage every single time. I look forward to seeing how this plays out.
That was my first thought too. Now she’ll have to change her planned wardrobe (which must be particularly hard for her to plan for since she’ll probably have no idea what Meghan is going to wear.)
@AmyBee, my first thought was that this was one tabloid story that was probably accurate, lol. I certainly believe it.
And I also wonder how this will affect Kate’s Jubbly wardrobe. Didn’t we just hear recently that she’d been working on it for months with Sarah Burton (?)? It will be interesting to see how Kate dresses when she has no idea ahead of time what Meghan will be wearing. It will throw off her usual routine of copying Meghan, and she’ll have to think strategically. Which isn’t exactly a skill she has in her wheelhouse, lol.
Will she go super traditional/demure, in an attempt to emphasize the “I’m the Future Queen” thing and, in doing so, in her tiny mind, trivialize whatever Meghan chooses to do? I’m actually starting to look forward to this shitshow.
@ElizabethRegina: same, to your entire comment.
ETA: @Anony83 I should have read your comment before typing mine. Am wondering the same exact thing. Kate must be seething, lol.
The woman just attended a movie premier with Tom Cruise. She’s been photographed everywhere wearing expensive clothes, she and her husband just did a radio spot together. But supposedly being in Meghan’s vicinity for five minutes is going to crush her soul? I know this is just tabloid b.s. but come on! Is her ego that big or that small?
They make her seem ridiculous and small. If she can’t handle being around the Sussexes, clearly she’s still very much not ready for the main stage as “ future Qween”. Watch her face that weekend. Will it be scowls or rictus manic grins? Bring on the silly hats.
Yep, in just a few short sentences, they have made it abundantly clear Kate is stupendously unqualified to be THE QUEEN consort.
She’s going to have to deal with dictators who are far worse than her SIL, and also their wives who will be far prettier than her. Not having any kind of polite countenance ain’t gonna cut it.
Side note: as an American, their schtick is how the BRF is all about etiquette and politeness, etc etc. When you actually start paying attention to them, they are an *incredibly* rude, uncouth bunch. Even TQ can’t talk about anything other than dogs and horses, reportedly.
Your side note is the note. So true.
Kate knows, wherever she’ll be, the cameras won’t because they’ll be on Meghan through no fault of Meg’s own. Except for the BBC, which re-upped it’s deal with the devil in FFK’s clothing.
Funny how the story *used* to be how Meg wouldn’t want to show her face in the UK because of “how she treated Kate” yet now….oh, how the turn tables.
It is so funny how the stories keep changing. I thought Kate was the great peacemaker. Wouldn’t this allow her peacemaking skills shine?
It’s so easy to throw a spanner in Kate’s PR works because it’s all stacked on a pack of lies. She isn’t a peacemaker, she isn’t the rock of the monarchy and she certainly has no class to play nice in front of the cameras. We saw that at the CW service in 2020 and we will see it all over again. The sheer presence of Meghan makes Kate melt into a bitter racist mean girl. It’s in her DNA. Kate can shout from the rooftops on how she’s ready to be the FFQ, but as soon as Queen Meghan shows her face, she turns to dust! This woman is truly a trainwreck and I can’t wait to see it all unfold when the Sussexes waltz in with sheer class and grace.
Yeah, we’re always hearing she’s stoic and unflappable but now she can’t hide her feelings? Jesus her characteristics change with the weather
Didn’t Tom Bower say it was Meghan who was fearful of coming back to the UK because she didn’t want to face Kate?!? Now the Sussexes have confirmed their attendance, Kate is now the fearful one.
I’m am a petty b*tch SO excited to see our Harry and Meghan looking unbothered, healthy and happy. All the while KKKate and her lumpy Botox, raggedy wiglets and butt padding melting during the summer Jubbly. I wonder if Willy’s jaw will finally shatter from the anger inducing clenching he’ll be serving?
Believable tbh. Kate & Co. went into overdrive to push Meghan out. Now, she’s coming back, looks better than ever, is thriving, the Queen likely personally invited her and Charles could be working on a way to bring them back on a more consistent basis and will be much more comprising to make it happen. All that work for what? Well at least they still have most IG followers so there’s that I guess.
All that work for what? Ha! Very good point. Unfortunately, all that petty work can take a toll and the Cambridges have def lost some shine over the last few years.
Probably sank, after thinking she would have harry there, without meghan. Surprise. Lol. Oh, and the kids. Now to change wardrobe plans. No wonder she appeared stressed, and haggard at top gun.
I think we all know exactly why Keens heart sank.
I’m just giddy that they have CopyKeens number 🤣🤣🤣🤣
They know she isn’t capable of being on the same continent as Meghan, yet alone in the same room!!!! The lines must have started to burn up between CopyKeen and her “coach” CarolE as her meltdown commenced!!
We’re supposed to read it as shade that Meghan is an actress, yet the last time Meghan and Kate were in the same room (that church service during Harry and Meghan’s farewell tour), Meghan looked happy and serene because she knew it was the last time she’d have to put up with that BS. It wasn’t acting lol, Meghan was truly happy to be free of the BRF. Kate and William looked petty and cold as they very openly ignored Harry and Meghan and refused to acknowledge them once. Meghan came off better than Kate and Kate knows it. She can’t do the whole “ignore Meghan in public” again. She wants to be seen as the “peacekeeper” and “linchpin,” she’s going to have to make nice with Meghan for the cameras.
Also I doubt she will spend that much time with Meghan while Harry and Meghan are there, she can’t put her feelings aside for a few hours once a year? She’s had plenty of notice that Meghan will be there, it’s not like this was sprung on her the day before.
Both W and K are well matched in one respect: they both want to be centre stage ALL THE TIME and the Monarchy is an extended family act and at family events most of us have the grace to be polite and inclusive for the sake of harmony. The Jubilee is centred around TQ who wants H and M there so respecting her wishes W and K need to play nice and this means civil and serene. No repeat of bad behaviour as in 2020 Commonwealth service please.
LOL, of course Kate’s heart sank. Now she has competition and its the worst kind of competition – Kate is trying to compete with someone who isn’t competing with her. Meghan’s going to show up and look happy and peaceful and Kate is going to have to struggle not to repeat the Commonwealth service (I am SURE she has been told to behave herself.)
I totally agree. There is little doubt the Queen wants to make amends, and I’m sure Charles would like to be on better terms with his younger son. Whether they will go about it the right way is another matter, but I do believe they would like things to be more peaceful. (And part of this could be because they don’t want to look bad in the eyes of the public.) However, I would expect to read something like: “Although William is still bruised by Harry’s behavior, he and Kate are excited to see their niece and nephew and hope things can be smoothed over.” THe fact that there is no mention of William and Kate feeling anything positive about Harry and Meghan coming back speaks volumes. And the bit about poor Kate won’t be able to act her way through her nerves is laughable. So much about being royal is acting, and if she can’t get through this after so many years in the family, how will she deal with more difficult situations? Oh, I forgot. Kate is an eighteen year old innocent…..
The only reason Liz and Chuck want to extend the olive branch is for optics and to be seen as NOT racists. Wills and Kate do not have the foresight or intellect to understand any of that or the implications of their behavior.
Pretty sure she’s been acting every time she’s out with William, the manic smiling and exaggerated facial expressions and trying to look like they’re in love. Pretending to play nice with Harry and Meghan should be child’s play in comparison.
@Linny
Heres the thing: true Sussex supporters reject and will push bk hard against any attempt to paper-over the real & measurable harm tht was done to H & M….esp M, by the sustained, vicious & racist smear campaign perpetrated against her and carried out as a joint project by the Firm and the britshidtmedia, with Wont and Kant playing lead-instigating roles.
So…….no.
Any smarmy, passive-aggressive gaslighting PR “leaks” coming from KP will be laughed at around the globe.
And BP will know better than to make any utterance if its not a public apology to M for tht phony bogus trumped-up bullying “investigation.”
I really hope W&K never get anywhere near their niece and nephew. There were “concerns and conversations” about how dark unborn Archie’s skin tone might be. Why would his parents allow him and Lili to be exposed to family members who consider him too Black to be a Prince of the Realms? Why should they be allowed to interact with children they deem to be beneath them? What did the children ever do to deserve that? Better that they never ever meet Those People. At least not until Archie and Lili are old enough to process what horrible bigots their aunt and uncle are and not internalize W&K’s racism as indicative of something wrong with them (A&L).
Also: Women’s Day was the source? The Australian magazine? The one (along with New Idea) that is infamous for making sh*t up? 🤦♀️
It’s not true she can’t hide her feelings – she can, what was all the botox and fillers for then?!?!? She struggles to make that face move.
And yeah she is tote planning her wardrobe to cosplay Meghan to her face.
Wouldn’t that be something? Kate would look like a complete fool because we all know Meghan does it so much better. Kate is like Calphalon and Meghan is All-Clad. Both show up looking nice to do their job, but the Calphalon never quite measures up to the superiority of All-Clad. I know, weird analogy, but so true.
“Meghan would know Kate is a sensitive person and this would be getting to her” – I understand “this” being Meghan’s existence so close to Khate? she is too sensitive to share space with her biracial SIL, who she bullied while pregnant? Oh, what a special kind of racist snowflake she is…
This.
It makes me so mad that yet again, Meghan is depicted as a Black woman knowingly making poor, oh-so-white Kate nervous and upset. It’s probably just made-up nonsense, but the framing is racist nevertheless.
This is exactly how I read it as well. The fucking nerve of these people.
Probably an unpopular opinion here, and things are probably too far gone, but I did want to see Kate and Meghan team-up.
I still want to see the rift heal.
I’m glad the queen and Prince Charles may be trying to make amends.
I think Kate and William are childish, and I don’t expect that to happen. And, I’m at Celebitchy, so obviously, I do enjoy the drama. But, I like to dream of families getting along.
It’s a lovely thought, like a beautiful fairy tale. In that story, there would be sincere apologies and a solemn agreement to move on. And the PR spin would be that the BM is the bad guy.
If Kate acknowledged what she did and apologized thoroughly not just for the Pr stories, the crying story, and everything else, it would be nice and I’d gain a lot of respect for her.
But to ask for that is to ask for her very nature to change; it’ll never happen.
And William releasing Jason Knauf to try to make Meghan lose her case against the Mail, among so many other things that truly risked their safety, not to mention the racism against their babies that the Cambridges were both responsible for and encouraged – there will never be a reconciliation and shouldn’t be. It’s so much more than a rift at this point.
At the very beginning, I thought it’d be cool if they were a team and hoped that the media was just trying to stir up Meghan v Kate misogynistic storylines. Well, the media was doing that but it’s became v clear that Kate took an active part in fueling those stories, to the benefit of herself, so I don’t hope for them to team up ever. I hope for Meghan to feel peace and be surrounded by people who support her. I just can’t believe that Kate will ever be one of those people.
Had kate provided an explanation as to why she stayed silent on the crying story, she might have been able to mend fences, but instead she and William doubled down and sent Knauf to involve himself in a lawsuit between Meghan and the tabloids which was about the privacy that they pretend to care about.
Yeah, it’s the Knauf of it all that makes any sort of reconciliation a pipe dream. I don’t know how you ever get over your brother authorizing an employee to testify against your wife in court, using your wife’s private correspondence.
That story was from four years ago. There is no way that you or anyone on this site know what happened between them.
Except for the fact that one of the central people there told us exactly what happened.
Sure Karen. Lol.
Sure, Meghan made ish up on Oprah in front of millions of viewers about who made whom cry. Lest you forget, Meghan’s words about the tiff were “…it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings. It was a really hard week of the wedding and Kate was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note.” Meghan also referred to her as “a good person”.
This is the new strategy, right? We couldn’t possibly know what happened four years ago … even though Meghan stated it plainly.
It’s a gossip site, discussing gossip is the entire point.
Meghan said exactly what happened and has never been refuted outside of shady tabloid sources. So the facts are that what Meghan said is the truth until someone can show otherwise. And they have not.
@Big Dee. Oh Hell no! No woman of color should forgive KKKhate or Billy Basher’s inexcusable racist abuse. Why should KKKhate and Meghan “heal the rift”? It’s obvious that the RF views the Sussex children as “lesser” and not fit to be titled Prince and Princess even when Charles ascends the throne. I do believe that this was made crystal clear to H&M. Any parent should understand the instinct to shield your kids. Any WOC (especially one with young, impressionable children) knows it would be wise to be wary and stay far away from the horrid Lamebridges. Racist, incandescent bigots should be kept at arm’s length, even if – and definitely because – they are family members. Who knows what damaging comments W&K might make around the Sussex youngsters?!? Whenever we WOC are abused, folks want us to graciously let it go. Why should Meghan debase herself just “get along” with a racist Karen? Why should Harry – as the parent of two mixed race kids – put his precious babies in earshot of those vipers? I think there are many people who underestimate the potential for lasting harm to those children’s psyche.
Anyhoo, this may all be moot as the Klan Palace couple are being banished to Wales during H&M’s visit. Hopefully the Sussexes will be in and out with zero contact with the Cambridges. Hopefully they will avoid being seen and release photos only after they’ve left England.
100% agree (and I’m white). Black women are always asked to be the bigger people, to forgive, to teach us how to be better people. We ought to learn that ourselves.
If family members don’t treat each other with respect and unselfishness, there _is_ no real family. That “family should always stick together no matter how they treat each other” stuff is a damaging, profoundly-hurtful fantasy.
@BigDee I know you mean well, but I hope that you can understand why your words come off as harmful. As a racialized person, I’ve been in Meghan’s position, and I would find it really harmful for someone to talk about this whole thing as some family rift that needs healing. This isn’t about healing, this is about racism. Discounting racism is enabling it to carry on. What Meghan needs isn’t healing, it’s justice and being treated with dignity and respect. Until Kate acknowledges her racism and misogyny and apologizes for all the harm and abuse she’s caused for Meghan, I would be scared for Meghan to even be in the same building as these people. As a racialized person my first response isn’t to wish for everyone to just get along. My first response is being worried about the safety of Meghan around these racists who refused to even help her when she was pushed to suicide. I worry that people who want them all to just get along don’t actually understand the gravity of the situation and how dangerous racism is. These are bad people, and it’s a bad family. You don’t tell someone to just get along with a bad person who is hitting them. You hope they’ll cut them out so that the bad person doesn’t keep harming and abusing them. So, let’s support the safety and dignity of Meghan above all else.
“As a racialized person, I’ve been in Meghan’s position, and I would find it really harmful for someone to talk about this whole thing as some family rift that needs healing. This isn’t about healing, this is about racism. Discounting racism is enabling it to carry on.”
Yes Yasmine, that part.
@Yasmine – I have been reading Celebitchy (ardently and happily) for many many years now, and your comment, for me, would be the best / most insightful / most heartfelt comment I have come across. You conveyed a grave issue in the most gentle way.
“I worry that people who want them all to just get along don’t actually understand the gravity of the situation and how dangerous racism is. These are bad people, and it’s a bad family. You don’t tell someone to just get along with a bad person who is hitting them. You hope they’ll cut them out so that the bad person doesn’t keep harming and abusing them. So, let’s support the safety and dignity of Meghan above all else.” – absolutely powerful.
If that happened Kate would have to apologize to Meghan. Meghan would have to accept. And moving forward Kate could never participate or allow in her name or by her office to have stories printed where Meghan is belittled/Kate’s white woman tears.
For them to team up? That requires Kate to work.
I also want to see the rift heal, but let’s be honest–is Kate even capable of doing what it takes to heal the rift in the way Meghan deserves? Is William? Is anyone?
At MINIMUM, what Kate would have to do to truly heal the rift is to actually commit herself to being actively an anti-racist. It’s not enough to just denounce racism, and then be silent. She would have to put herself on the line for the belief. She would have to apologize, publicly, to Meghan. She would have to take responsibility, in one way or another, for the smears, ESPECIALLY the crying story.
She would have to demonstrate that she understands why, as a white woman, what she did was egregious, racist, and absolutely horrendous. She would have to do all of this without being self-serving. And she would have to demonstrated that she’d go to the mat to protect her SIL, openly, in spite of the backlash and repercussions that Kate would inevitably face.
Will Kate do that? Is that even a realistic thing to expect from Kate? I cannot see this happening. I think at most, Kate would likely mumble a mealy-mouthed apology, and Meghan and Harry, for the benefit of the remaining family Harry has, and the institution Harry likely still cares for in spite of everything, would be gracious enough to accept a personal apology from Kate.
But the rest of us? Nah. I personally will never be over the Meghan-Made-Kate-Cry lie that was spread unchecked for two straight years, until Meghan corrected it. Kate had multiple opportunities to fix it, and she never took them. She benefited off the pain and suffering of a black woman. She outright lied. It wasn’t an obscuring of the truth. It wasn’t a lie of omission. It was an outright LIE. It takes effort to lie to that extent. Kate made that effort. She made it for TWO YEARS. She’s STILL making it. To me, this showed the depth of what Kate is capable of and willing to do for her own personal benefit, and I’ve honestly never been able to look at her the same.
I was honestly somewhat ambivalent and not nearly as antagonistic towards Kate until that lie was set straight, tbh. But this incident showed me that Kate is not just insecure, she’s actively malicious. There’s a long road for her to walk if she wants to be forgiven. Meghan is a gracious, kind person, and how she manages these relationships is up to her. As a spectator, I reserve the right to decide what’s okay for me, and what isn’t, and Kate has not done anything to deserve forgiveness, in my opinion. I will always wish for a better outcome, but I won’t hold my breath for one.
+1000
Royals can publicly correct stories. In fact, Kate corrected details on the the tatler story but let the Meghan made her cry story remain. Meghan had to go to Oprah to correct that racist story. She said what happened. She didn’t let sources say it for her in a tabloid. Kate did not support her and actively hurts her.
Not news to every European royal:. You will meet many, many people and it is the skills of a diplomat (which of course involve acting) that you must display. Other royals shine at this. Kate is an idiot who is keen to learn, of course, but fails time and again.
Exactly. She should be taking lessons from the current Queen on how to act dignified and smile politely while hosting state visits and banquets for all those dictators, crooks and mass murderers with blood on their hands who have elevated themselves to become heads of state.
She has a heart? I thought she’s a robot.
I imagine that finding out that they were there and planned to return for the jubbly really was a tough one for her. While William rages, I am sure she is spending a Kings ransom on her wardrobe. I hope the Sussex’s have a wonderful time. The Cambridge’s were going to be miserable and overhyped no matter what H & M decided.
I mean, it probably does sting to see the person you thought you banished from the realm flourishing so hard. Kate, you can always stay home!
And as for the FFQ, if you are hellbent on desperately trying to prove that you are, in fact, ready for the role of monarch someday, claiming that you are “too sensitive” to mask your true feelings when you meet someone isn’t great.
I think she’s trying to both gain sympathy and also provide an explanation for any reaction she has to Meghan – “I wasn’t recoiling from her because she’s Black! It’s for… personal reasons!”
I do not like it when people I’ve just met touch me. I tried to see Kate maybe responding that way in that moment. But many other visits she’s done she is fine making contact.
She couldn’t be diplomatic. She couldn’t be natural and go with the flow of the tour. She couldn’t hide her racism. And I look forward to her being unable to hide her insecurities of Meghan during the Sussex visit!
Let her show the world again who she is!
This article tells so much about what kind of person Kate really is. It is NOT complimentary to her and any royalist that thinks otherwise can go sell me a boat! Kate truly lives on her nerves when it comes to ordinary duties, so when Meghan showing her face is thrown into the picture, prepare yourself for a Future Kween meltdown. Kate’s heart sank because she knows she can’t measure to Meghan on any level. Meghan doesn’t think or feel anything about her and that kills Kate inside. She’s never encountered a woman like that before. A woman who couldn’t care less about titles, precedence or the bubble these royals find themselves in. Meghan shines regardless of what the tabloids, right-wing outlets, or even what the toffs say about her because Meghan is the real deal. Kate can’t handle any of this and this is why we’re seeing the wiglet in full throttle. No wonder she looked so tense at the Top Gun premiere. Queen Meghan is coming and there is nothing you can do about it, Keen!
Kate’s heart sank, because she knows what she did, and she has a very guilty conscience. Add on to that her raging insecurities, and she’s going to be in total meltdown. The kind that a toddler produces. She should be thanking God and the Queen that she’s being sent to Wales. In a just world, she’d have to be in Meghan’s presence every single second of their visit, facing embarrassment, and worrying that Meghan or Harry were going to unload on her. I want her miserable and unsure of herself the entire time they’re in England at the same time as the Sussexes. After what she and her husband did, it’s the very least to ask of them.
Lol so Meghan’s presence might lead to a meltdown for Kate and she might…cry. Oh no, here we go again.
Kate’s hear sank b/c 1) Meghan will wipe the fashion floor with Kate 2) Cry -gate comes roaring back.
Great point! I can read it now:”Kate tries her hardest to make amends with Meghan, but Meghan is rude and cruel and makes Kate cry. And then, because she sees her mother crying, Charlotte begins to cry.” LOL!
Kate has a heart?
Kate needs to be making weekly facial appointments rather than dress fittings.
Lol, why is it that when her heart sinks, my heart feels lighter?
Oh for God’s sake! “Future Queen,” which means there is currently an existing Queen. The “future queen” has ZERO say in this, the current Queen’s party. The current Queen WANTS this; the “future queen” and her feelings and desires are irrelevant. Middleton, and I love that they refer to her as “Middleton” needs to learn her place. She can say who attends or doesn’t attends the Queen’s parties when and if she ever actually becomes queen. Until then, Middleton, Queen Elizabeth wants her grandson Harry, her great grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, and the Duchess of Sussex to attend her big jubbly. If you don’t want to see them, Middleton, don’t go.
Not just “Future Queen”, but “Future Future Queen” – at least a decade away from being relevant. Which is probably why she’s being packed off to Wales.
Future Future Queen CONSORT at that. RR keep making it sound like she’s in line for Liz’s job when she’s really going to be in the Phil/Cams position. Compared to them, she’s a huge dud. Where’s her DOE awards? Or care kits for assault survivors? Pie charts and keenness don’t really measure up to those things, you know?
Well said.
Reap what you sow, bitch. There’s a reason you’re being sent to Wales.
William and Kate are the future Prince and Princess of Wales. The Queen is sending the senior working royals to places within the UK and Commonwealth as part of the jubilee celebrations. They’re not being banished to Wales.
Sure Jan. There is no need to send anyone off anywhere DURING the 3/4 day celebration. I suspect Sending them off at that particular time is so they’re out of the way when the Sussexes arrive.
LOL
POW title is not a given. It has to be bestowed by PC. And when he got the title there were protests in Wales. If there is as much controversy this time over someone not Welsh receiving it, I wonder if PC will bestow it.
Why don’t you wander all back to Kate and Willy and reattach your lips to their asses. Sounds like they are turning blue with all the sucking up your doing on their behalf. So which one are you? Dan, Angela, Camilla, Becky. Who cares, your all pathetic know nothing lying trolls.
The Welsh have stated they don’t need a prince and princess and they certainly don’t want the monarchy. Literally massive #freewales on Twitter and they bought billboards calling out Billy and Chuck. They’re being sent there bc of the limited coverage they’ll get and to keep them away from H&M. Also chuck is testing both of them to see if they can deal with hostility in the UK. If not, I doubt they’ll get those titles. Chuck and Petty Betty are not happy with the lames performances and both are annoyed by the midds constant embiggening which is embarrassing to all parties. Lolol love when derangers try to change the narrative to cover the failures of egg and bones
@wonderingabout, Is that you, Waity? Or are you Sofiesta?
Charles can withhold the POW titles as long as he wants. In this case I think it would behoove him to do just that because the Cambs have proven time and time again they just aren’t up to the task. He’s testing the waters by sending them there but dollars to donuts they will do a lackluster and embarrassing job. After the Caribbean disaster, he may be giving them one last futile chance to connect with the Welsh people, but it’s like sending a couple of cardboard cutouts to do a serious job of soft diplomacy.
But will her heart grow three sizes that day?
Doubtful.
I too agree this is shady because I read this I thought, wow that comment contradicts itself.
“Kate can’t believe that she, as a future queen, is having to deal with all this,” a source reportedly said, via Woman’s Day. “Meghan would know Kate is a sensitive person and this would be getting to her.”
I find it hilarious they are being called out for who they really are and it will not bode well for FFK and FFQC to be known as racists – openly.
What happened to Kate, the keen peacemaker? 🤔. Where are those much vaunted “diplomatic skills”?
It’s a natural feeling to want the Queen’s four day celebration to happen without drama and controversy.
Meghan and Harry have both proven that when they show up, they smile and behave appropriately. If there is any drama going down during the Jubilee, I promise, it won’t be coming from the Sussexes. I’d like to remind you that the last time these people were all in a room together, it was the Cambridges and Wessexes who acted like jerks–and the whole world saw it.
That’s according to your opinion. You have zero information about any drama that may have went on before everyone entered.
What I saw with my own eyeballs was not an opinion. I know royal stans want so badly to rewrite what happened that day, but we all saw it. Meghan and Harry got snubbed on camera in the church by Kate, William, and Sophie. I didn’t imagine that.
Yeah, we all saw Kate’s behavior that day in Westminster Abbey. If that’s how she acts in public, when she knows cameras are on her….imagine what she can be like in private.
@Wandering Actual evidence that was seen on video versus what is YOUR opinion with ZERO info.
I’m sorry. But this is funny. The video of CW day at the church exists as evidence. That is some low class behavior from a future queen. Not even a hello or a smile. In a church. If someone’s going to be a future queen and be leaned on for soft diplomacy, there is a lot of work to be done because that is not it.
@WanderingAbout — L84T speaks the truth. I don’t know where you get this “according to your personal opinion” stuff because we’ve seen Khate and Egghead at their WORST, e.g. during the CW church service when they glared daggers at the Sussexes, Khate ignoring Meghan and newborn Archie at a polo match, Egghead frosting Meghan out at the Christmas church service at Sandringham (she turns and speaks to him and he merely fusses with his scarf without responding), the list goes on.
The only drama and controversy will come from the Cambridges so it’s best they’re hustled out of town even if just for a couple of days. They’re both too childish, jealous and spiteful to hide their feelings. Meghan will be her usual beatific self with her adoring Harry at her side. We know that will make the Cambridge’s heads explode.
You really can’t do anything but laugh. This is a perfect example of “pics or it didn’t happen”, but these loonies are able to deny actual proof, on film, for the rest of time.
I am dying to know the payoff for Cannot and Willnot fans. With Harry and Meghan, we get to bask in the secondhand sunshine watching them do amazing things for the world while being absolutely adorable, and as someone who got the Hubb cookbook for Christmas, delicious recipes. They are a feel good couple. How does focusing on Wills and Kitty make anyone feel better, about anything?
When you ignore video evidence of kate acting like a rude bitch at a church service for the world to see, you cannot be anything other than a troll. Video evidence of her rude behaviour over a damn procession tells you just how pathetic Kate really is and who is the one who would act like a fool during the jubilee.
Wandering about
If you truly believe the queen’s jubbly should be without controversy here’s what to know.
The BM are reporting on fake controversies and KP is supportive of this.
We Know… Charles and The Queen herself personally requested the Sussex and have done the most to ensure their visit. To claim any way that the Sussex should not come is to refuse Charles and The Queen’s wishes.
We can safely assume William and Kate can’t handle the Sussex. They routinely leak against them and their staff members have fallen on their swords for this.
You can’t troll us here. We pay attention. And we get our news from multiple sources on all sides. Not just the BM fishbowl.
So, if you want the jubbly to be without controversy complain to the RR and KP for printing falsehoods that are detracting from TQ. Because everyone else is not saying a word.
@WanderingAbout “It’s a natural feeling to want the Queen’s four day celebration to happen without drama and controversy.”
The only controversy I can see is KP “leaking” once again about how the Cambridge’s feel about the Sussex’s coming over to visit TQ (who BWT invited them). If the Cambridge’s didn’t want any controversy we wouldn’t be hearing how Kate is “dreading meeting up with Meghan”.
Whatever happened to “Never complain, never explain”? Could it be that mantra is only used when lies are spread about Duchesses making Duchesses cry?
Goodness the t r o l l s have been triggered in the last few days.
Gabby, you killed me with that comment.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
“Is having to deal with all of this”
‘”this would be getting to her ”
What exactly is “this”?
the family drama?
her own seething jealousy and insecurity?
the knowledge that her exile campaign hasn’t worked?
being upstaged by an older, but more glamorous, woman?
being around a woman she made cry and then lied about making her cry?
being sent to Wales because her rageaholic husband can’t stand his brother?
knowing her specially curated wardrobe for the jubbly will look like rags against Meg?
having a biracial sister-in-law?
The vague pronoun “this” is doing some heavy lifting in this article.
I agree with all this except the “older woman” part, lol. Meghan is only 5 months older than Kate. Although I can see why people think Meghan is older because she behaves like an adult while Kate is quite childish.
Yes Meghan was born in august 1981 and kate was born in early Jan 1982. They are the same age.
It just happens that Meghan looks much younger and acts more mature having had actual jobs and some self esteem.
“This” = You reap what you sow. Most bullies, particularly “mean girl” bullies never expect to have consequences, let alone public and permanently documented consequences for their behavior. What must be daunting about this is that Meghan and Harry won’t have to do anything other than be their authentic selves. If Kate, too, decides to be her authentic self, she’ll clearly reveal how little her personal skill set has prepared her for almost any public role, let alone for being FFQ .
I imagine her and William without the steadying structure and work ethic provided by the Queen and Prince Charles, and it’s not pretty.
I can believe Harry was anxious to see his grandmother and introduce his kids, but I wish he had done it earlier before the jubilee.
Oh, and why is that? I see you…
Lol, is @wandering Camilla, Angela, Richard or some other RR? Or palace sources?
I don’t know, but I think she’s wandering about from the DM comment section.
The timing is between Harry and HIS grandmother. Nothing whatsoever to do with your wishes. The Queen’s wishes don’t prevail over your commoner thoughts?
@Wandering Harry and Meg had lock downs and restricted travel and a second child during the pandemic but mainly security had to be properly sorted out for his young children. After what happened to his mother nobody can blame him for refusing to take any chances over the security of his wife and children.
@WanderingAbout – what is with you? Are you a troll? I’m sure TQ and Charles have made it clear the Sussexes are welcome at the Jubilee, and are happy to have an opportunity to see them, especially the 2 new little ones, during such an historic event. It’s as simple as that. Now wander back to the DM why dontcha.
She absolutely is, but she’s trying to be stealth.
@L84Tea, her stealth characteristics need some serious upgrading. She’s all but waving the Union Jack…
I have been a regular reader and commentator on this site since the days of Lindsay Lohan’s antics. Not a troll and not a reader of the DM.
This is a game of “will they or won’t they” with the Queen’s jubilee, when the attention should be focused the Queen.
@WanderingAbout — it will be “will they or won’t they” as regards the Cambs. Will they or won’t they behave like snot-nosed, entitled brats with the Sussexes, or will Charles have read them the riot act and told them to act in a dignified and diplomatic manner. This Jubbly is NOT about them, it’s about TQ, so show some f*cking respect and don’t make it all themselves.
@Wandering How is it a matter of “will they or won’t they” with H&M when they have not put out any statement aside from we are coming? The whining seems to be coming either from the courtiers or KP or all made up by the BM. Are H&M supposed to be in control of what others say about them?
Gee, I wonder what might have made H&M reluctant to fly their unvaccinated kiddos across the Atlantic before now.
Hint: It begins with “pande” and ends with “mic.”
They’re the parents of small kids. They get to decide when and where they will take their children.
Harry and Meghan were personally invited by the Queen herself (the CURRENT Queen). When silly Waity is finally the Queen consort, she can then decide who will attend her jubilee.
You can see as well as anyone that it’s the BM acting a fool, finding drama where there is none. H&M are minding their business, living their best lives while the media stirs the pot. The drama is coming from the RR and the Sussexes can hardly be blamed.
Kate will never have a jubbly. That is only for the actual monarch.
TROLL. This one is persistent.
Good.
To me this says everything about Bulliams attitude to kingship. Zero interest in being a head of state, soft diplomacy, leading as example as head of the CoE, etc. etc. No, it’s all about living it large and doing nothing in return. I absolutely believe that as FFQ she doesn’t think she should deal with anything she doesn’t want to because this is what she’s seen from her husband for 20 years. The system is there for them, not the other way around.
Why are they calling her Kate Middleton?
Bc the Cambridges want to be relatable after the Caribbean disaster tour? Want to now be called Kate and Will.
Because if she shows her true self publicly — and makes her bullying and her insecurities front and center during the Queen’s celebrations, she might never make it to FFQ. She might not get to keep her current title either. So: calling her Kate Middleton will cover all eventualities.
For the same reason articles call Meghan “Meghan Markle.”
Nah. They call Meghan her unmarried name from racism.
They call the Duchess of Cambridge “Kate Middleton” because she was in their papers for a damn decade as Kate Middleton and nothing else. Force of habit!
LOL of course it did! Kate wanted to stunt, attention wh*re, and make everything about herself like she did for Philip’s funeral and memorial service. The Sussexes’ confirmation undoubtedly took the wind out of her sails because the press is going to go into overdrive speculating and trying to catch a glimpse of them. Kate has no one to blame but herself and her incandescent husband for making things like this in the first place. It’s going to be fun to watch her amp up the Joker-grins, awkward poses, and push the children front and center to ensure the spotlight is on her. Too bad she doesn’t have much time to fix that awful face of hers though (IF that can even be fixed at this point). Those Top Gun premiere photos were truly ghoulish.
So is this an excuse in advance for why Kate has the lemon face like at the Commonwealth Service. If it were just PH coming, she would have the Philip funeral face.
Kate doesn’t have a Heart to sank That One Thing someone who Has Compassions Or Empathy doesn’t do what Kate did to Meghan in anyway . Kate is a Bully and now she has to face her victim in front of the whole world that’s what scaring her . Kate is going to be nervously nelly while William is angry clenched his Jaw and the Wessex lackeys will be kissing the Cambridge’s ass like usually.
Pretty sure her heart sank when she saw the pix of H&M glowing and in love at the polo match. We’ve become so desensitized to the comparison but that really drove home seeing those against W&K at the Top Gun premiere.
To quote Hillary Clinton, “The only people who know what goes on in a marriage are the people in it.”
LOL. We don’t need to know the particulars to know they don’t have what Meghan and Harry have.
LOL
1) Or the entire world when publicly caught with your pants down and lying about it like both Billy Boys – Clinton and Cambridge.
2) ‘When people show you who they are, believe them. The first time’ – Dr. Maya Angelou. Kate knew exactly who Billy was when he cheated on his girlfriend with her for months, and has subsequently cheated on her for 20 years. Her choice to be in the unhappy business arrangement.
Lol me thinks we have a Karen Middleton superfan here.
There is a hell of a difference between not doing PDA and totally ignoring the other spouse. I truly wonder if people pretending there aren’t serious issues with the Cambridges, especially with William, have ever had an actual relationship with another human.
Healthy relationships don’t act like these two at all.
Kate, excuse me ‘the future Queen’, is gonna be grumpy all the while, this is hilarious. “and deal with this”.. THIS is the in-laws she and her idiotic husband have bullied rentlessly. It’s not a matter of ‘masking her own feelings’, she really has no manners or decency whatsoever, to say that – although we all knew what a whiny petty b*** she is.
“Meghan would know Kate is a sensitive person and this would be getting to her.”, but of course, Kate is sensitive, is not like she bullied Meghan and made her cry, and kept on smearing her on the press, oh no she’s so sensitive.
“Kate can’t believe that she, as a future queen, is having to deal with all this,” a source reportedly said, via Woman’s Day.
If Kate can’t deal with Meghan, how will she deal with people in her role as a spouse of a future head of state?
“Meghan would know Kate is a sensitive person and this would be getting to her.”
TRANSLATION: Meghan should stay home. Only Harry should come.
Middleton is reportedly dreading the day and fears she won’t be able to hide it. An insider said: “Unlike Meghan, she’s no actress and finds it difficult to mask her true feelings.”
TRANSLATION: Expect a repeat performance of Commonwealth Day 2020.
Sources say “Meghan and Harry are spoiling for a fight” and it has everyone nervous, reports the title Suggest.
TRANSLATION: If we say anything rude to them or look at them sideways, they will put us on blast and we can’t handle that.
In my experience people who think they’re ‘sensitive’ are entitled narcissists
Kate hole where her heart should be sank when she realized that Harry was in love with Meghan and that he only ever saw her as his brother wife. B had better fix her face and stop making an ass out of herself and behave like the adult she is supposed to be and not like the toddler she is .
Yep.
She had a crush on Harry and couldn’t hide it unfortunately.
What is it they say?
“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned”?
uh-oh
Oh JFC! Dealing with what as future Queen, exactly? The fact that her evil racist plot failed and Meghan still exists and she’s going to have to share a space with her and she’s no actress so she’s going to show, what, exactly? Shame? Guilt? Anxiety?? REMORSE?? She SHOULD be feeling all of those. Those would be adaptive emotions for her to feel after her appalling behaviour. After Harry supported her when she was called “waity Katie”. Despicable idiot coming off like a toddler in the press after coach Carole gave her talking points to Tominey. Not a good look for a 40 year old “future Queen”.
If Kate wears a goofy looking hat like the one in the picture and a dress full of buttons she will be out shined by Meghan.
“Kate can’t believe that she, as a future queen, is having to deal with all this,” a source reportedly said, via Woman’s Day. “Meghan would know Kate is a sensitive person and this would be getting to her.”
I am fucking howlingggggggg!
This story just doesn’t ring true, seems more like stirring the pot. Boring
It is stirring the pot. And Kate will do nothing to remove this story because it paints Meghan as the antagonist. Unlike how her and her husband live separate lives. That tidbit had to be scrubbed.
lol
So they’re entirely abandoning the “Khate the peacemaker” narrative?? Color me surprised. 🤣🤣🤣
Kate can have a Tatler article about her edited with passages “objectionable to her” removed but she cannot deny the crying story to the media. That says it all.
This is the 2nd headline I’ve seen that conveys Kate’s hostility to the Sussexes coming to the Jubbly. There was another article about Kate making sure the Sussexes don’t sit with the rest of the family during the service. Doubt it’s in her hands but wonder why all of a sudden she is the vessel ( or scapegoat) for all the courtiers and other royals who have a problem with the Sussexes being there. The fact is everyone in the royal press and Failbots were complaining that the Sussexes didn’t go to Philips funeral 2.0, or some Diana statue party, or Christmas. Then they were complaining that they weren’t going to see the Queen during Invictus , then they actually did. Now that they’re going, and not being on the balcony ( remember the fuss over that), Netflix is the new bogeyman. Now apparently Kate is getting sinking heart syndrome because why exactly? Might as well give old William boxing gloves because his fists will be so tightly balled up. The press does the Cambridge’s no favors when they write stuff like this that make them look stupid and unable to keep it together for even one day. Do some preparations and get your game face on if you can’t deal with news that’s been out there for over two weeks now. Clowns.
They are so pitiful. A joke, really.
There’s this sad subcategory of a pick me woman that is pleasant to look at, might even be pretty, but DREADS the day/moment she needs to pose/interact with a gorgeous woman, or a woman that is so electrifying that all eyes can’t help but to go to her.
Unfortunately for KKKate, Meghan is both.
If she could just control every aspect of her environment, she could carry on with the ruse that her life is perfect, and since not much goes on upstairs, as long as people treat her like her life is perfect, she doesn’t have to deal with the reality that it isn’t.
I don’t think this denial galore has ever worked for anyone, much less Waity, since the British media hate/hate her, but go off sweetie, buy some rafters for your sinking heart because this shit is HAPPENING 😀
“Kate can’t believe that she, as a future queen, is having to deal with all this”
Deal with what??? A person who she doesn’t like having to be around in her presence?? Yeah, shocker, even a queen doesn’t get to avoid the people they dislike. Kate found this out once already, and she has to look no further than the Queen’s dealings with Penny Brabourne to understand what’s in her own future as well.
It’s also easy to see why Kate ran afoul of the British aristocracy wrt Rose Hanbury, lmao. Look at Kate’s track record of behaviour. She made her future SIL cry a week before her wedding. She wore near-white to that wedding. People who knew her during college years attest to her being a user who discards people who she doesn’t need. She mean-mugged her way up and down the CW service. I can get a really clear picture of how she treated Rose Hanbury, and given that the British aristocracy places a premium on the veneer of politeness above all else, it does not surprise me as to why Rose Hanbury felt the need to put Kate in her place.
For a person who spent her whole adult life trying to scheme her way into the aristocracy, Kate sure has a piss poor grasp of the rules they abide by, doesn’t she. Imagine if she had treated a member of the aristocracy, the way she had treated Meghan. Kate would have been out on her ass years ago by now. My guess is that Kate has no ability to repress herself, or her emotions, in the manner that these people require. I’d feel bad for her for not being able to emotionally stunt herself in that way, or that extent, but chica signed up full well for this ride, so for me, she’s getting what she deserves.
I am embarrased at how involved I’m getting with people I don’t know and will never meet, but I literally HATE this woman. She is truly an awful, garbage human being and I’m going to vomit if I have to continuously hear about how “shy” and “sensitive” she supposedly is. Seeing that she’s pretty much the biggest bully on the block, I’d wager she’s about as sensitive as a blowtorch.
I thought the brits were supposed to have the stiff upper lip and all that. Isn’t that what they’ve been crowing about for years? isn’t that why they think they’re so much better than other people? that they’re willing to suffer in silence? because i’m not hearing a lot of silence right now. just whining about suffering.