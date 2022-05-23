Kourtney Kardashian wore Dolce & Gabbana to her Portofino, Italy wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ended up having three weddings. One “practice” wedding in Las Vegas, one civil ceremony in California, and then this weekend’s “real” wedding in Italy. They married in Portofino, Italy, and the whole family and friend-group traveled to the seaside city for several days. All of Kourtney’s sisters were there, so were all of Kourtney’s nieces and nephews. Kourtney’s kids and Travis’s kids (and his stepdaughter) were there and his bandmates came out.
The bride and groom wore Dolce & Gabbana. For Kourtney, that meant a lingerie-looking minidress and a long veil with stitching based on one of Travis’s tattoos. Andrea Bocelli performed at the ceremony. Before the actual wedding service, Kardashian-Jenners were all over Portofino, doing special dinners, lunches, dance parties. Most of the festivities actually took place within the Dolce & Gabbana “complex of properties” called L’Ulivetta. That’s apparently where the family stayed. Which also explains why it feels like this wedding was sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana.
I’m including photos from the pre-wedding festivities too. All of the K-Js looked so bad and so trashy! It was sort of funny and embarrassing. This American family flies out to one of the most beautiful and scenic cities in Italy and they all looked like the wrath of God.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
According to the Daily Fail the wedding WAS sponsored by D & G ,i didnt even know that was possible.
and that really tells you all you need to know about these people. disgusting on every level, and their “fans/bots” don’t care that they are so desperate for money and attention that they resort to shilling for that disgusting company
Hi Celebitchy, Kaiser, everyone:
I’d like to make a request:
Moving forward, can this site and community consider protecting the Kardashian-Jenner children who were innocently born into theirTruman show-esue existence?
One way to do this would be to be more positive, and more specific when posting images, copy &/or comments.
For example, instead of saying “All of the K-Js looked so bad and so trashy!” And then including a selection of images that include North, the bare minimum edit could be to exclude the picture of North (or another child) and say “All of the K-J adults looked so bad and so trashy!”
Personally, I’d like to see a comment more along the lines of “I didn’t care for any of the K-J adults’ outfits, how would you have styled them?” But at least let’s leave the kids out of this. I’m sure they’re Googling themselves and the internet lasts FOREVER. Those kids are living through an experiment that not even Kylie or Kendall or Caroline and John-John experienced. I feel like we all need to remember that and remember that they’re real people and be mindful of sweeping statements that they might read to include them and hold them in The Light. Even after the clock strikes “18”.
Thanks for considering this and Love to all!
I have nothing against the Kardashians, but your comment is another story.
Hi, this is a gossip site. We are not the parents of any of these children.
We are this family’s bread and butter.
Couldn’t agree more!
I’m glad this is over.
It’s not though! I read they are having a giant reception when they get back to LA
Haha! This comment is so perfect. I am glad this is over too.
So are the citizens of Portofino.
They’ve gotten married 3 times in 2 weeks. Enough already.
I’m glad this is over too🤢
These photos are hilarious. Kourtney’s veil is beautiful, but the dress is trashy. That photo with the short black veil gives me cartoon vibes. They both look like Disney Villains trying to be fake nice for a funeral.
Totally hilarious, I am so grateful to them for the laughter. I hope they had a great time.
Nothing screams “love” like your butt cheeks 20cm above the Holy Mary face.
Or equal distance below your fake boobs.
@Mia, or Class for that matter. I was like WTF when I saw that. WOW.
Looks like she was dressing, was in the “undergarment”, and had just finishing putting on the veil. Someone came pounding on the door, yelling, “FIRE! GET OUT *NOW*!!!!!!!!” and she ran out w/out her dress on.
I really think it’s fitting for them. Part elegant part rock. As they have always been. Congrats and wish them happiness. They both deserve it considering their past relationships. They actually seem happy now.
Yes – the butt cheeks that you can see through the veil. Chef’s kiss of crass.
In some of the pics her corset just looks like a big, puffy diaper.
Why do designers keep doing horrible things to her abdomen?
Frankly, I think she’s pregnant. The T&A are to distract from her belly. If so, congrats to them. I know they both wanted it.
Lmao, they all look like they went shopping for Halloween costumes at Walmart. Apologies to Portofino for having to host this hot mess.
Think D&G were fronting for Frederick’s of Hollywood.
***crying***
The dress would not have been too bad if that corset wasn’t on de front, it’s didnt even look like it fitted her and agree it looked like a giant nappy that wasn’t fastened, de back of de dress was worse, ! What was D&G ideas behind this and then de piece of resistance with de Virgin Mary on de back of de veil ? They all looked like something not far from de side of de Road as we say her in Ireland !!! Should of went for a La Dolce Vita theme or Vintage Sophia Loren, suppose that’s too classy for de likes of them !!
I don’t get why she’s wearing a mantilla. Is she meeting the Pope?
You nailed it! LOL!
I kind of love her veil? It’s so beautiful, but my god the “dress.” Jesus wept or something. North’s outfit is inappropriate for a what, 8 year old? It looks SO uncomfortable, poor thing.
Yes, yes and yes! The veil is lovely, the dress (can you really call it that?) is horrible and poor North does she not at least get to be double digit years-old before she joins the parade of awful? The only thing about this I enjoyed reading was that we Americans showed up looking like the “wrath of God”. Hahahahaha. They should work for the government. Before we use resources for war we can threatened to send the Kardashians out to minidress foreign governments into submission.
YES. Lovely veil, horrible dress.
North looks so miserable poor child. The whole wedding seemed tacky AF, the wedding dress is awful, but congrats to the couple.
Everyone looks miserable at this wedding and the bride and groom barely break a smile or look like they are in love. It’s basically been one big advertising coup for D&G.
Well, like I mentioned above, it’s the third time in 2 weeks. It must be starting to feel like Groundhog Day.
@Metilda, but why would D&G want to be associated with this familia???
@Sue, the more they celebrate the better chance they think of staying together.
Poor child? Yeah! Poor all children that get dragged to weddings!
Yes, I feel so bad for the kids. It’s ok if the adults want to look super trashy, but forcing kids to do pap strolls is sooooo gross. There was a blurb on TMZ the other day saying Kim wanted to take her kids for gelato…Kim was dragging the child through the street, her face turned away and her arm out-stretched with North a good 3-5 feet away from Kim. North was grimacing, and clinging tightly to the other child who held her other hand. It was such a contrast: the mom posing and focused away from the kid, the child clearly unhappy and struggling.
Maybe the photos made it look like something it wasn’t, but I do hope she’s ok.
Jesus. Did they get married in a brothel?
Also, Kim is morphing into Donatella Versace. It’s not a great look.
Donatella crossed with Elvira
hey now. keep Elvira out of this! what did she do to you?!
LMFAO! Thank you for that!
Give the poor girl a break. Someone not her is getting attention. And at a tacky, ostentatious wedding, no less.
To paraphrase Dolly Parton, it takes a lot of money to look that cheap.
I love dolly.
This looks like something you wear on your wedding night… not the ceremony.
😅😅
Really the perfect opportunity to use that Dolly quote!
I guess they decided to just go all in on this aesthetic. Good for them?! Their wedding, their pictures to look through decades from now. Who knows, maybe they sent their invite with the note: theme dress in your best Goth style.
I guess the real positive is it does seem to take into account Travis’ style, though Kourtney has seemed to 100% commit to his look throughout the whole relationship.
That’s the thing….she’s essentially morphed into this completely different person once she got together with Travis. It’s one thing to take some style influence from your significant other and combine it with your own….but she is so over the top with this edgy rocker chick style, and IMO she doesn’t really pull it off that well, especially for her wedding look. It’s way too try-hard, but if she likes it, oh well.
And in reality, they are just a boring middle-aged couple.
That’s what is so bothersome. Kourtney willingly transforming herself tells me that she isn’t comfortable as herself, she had to morph into someone that would look like they were dating a guy in a band.
So true, where did the Margiela and Rick Owens looks she fought with Kim for, when Kanye was around and everybody merged with his more refined and modern style.
You can not change that much if have some kind of personal style.
No no no . . . I know tons of elder goths, and that look ain’t it. If they’d pulled off a truly sexy Morticia and Gomez, tango and all, I’d be praising them for the effort. (BTW, if anyone’s not familiar with the elder goth phenomenon, google it. Age means nothing!)
If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if you mixed desperation, bad taste, The Kardashians, a problematic design house and a shit ton of medical-grade fillers into a centrifuge and then poured it all over Italy, then here is your answer.
Thank you for the accurate summary, I think you’ve covered it all there. All I really have is wow. A lot of wow. And not good wow. Wow.
Haha, well said Aidevee
And stiletto heels on uneven cobblestones. The idiocy. The sheer idiocy.
D&G are the kings of vulgarity, at any rate – poor Portofino, it has sunk so low.
You forgot the millions to spend in shallow things. Kanye lifted the family and now they are going down again.
Excellent Aidevee! The quick pitch for this episode was Panem District 1 residents, sponsored and styled by D&G, take their carnival of the bizarre show to Europe from Vegas (?), and pitch the glamping tent in Portofino. KUWTK: Keeping it Klassy, the Wedding, Part 2.
I think DG did a campaign with Monica Bellucci and Sophia Loren? few years ago. Quite a few of these looks on Kourtney and Khloe seem like those from that campaign..albeit very sloppier
These pictures make me laugh. LOL. All the best to Kourtney and Travis.
There’s a video of Kourtney’s son Reign yelling “give us a break” to the paps. Poor kid has no idea it’s his own family that calls the paps !
I don’t think I’ve ever seen Kim barefoot (beach/pool not included) realized just how tiny she is. Also why is she barefoot? Full disclosure I’m a germaphobe so barefoot in the street is a Nope for me.
I hope North had a great time with her siblings/cousins, I hate seeing her look sad.
RIght?! I noticed that too. Is that the style she was going for? i can’t imagine Kim walking around barefoot for any reason other than a designer telling her to….
They were coming down from a yacht, where you don´t use any stilettos, imagine Khloe putting here boots back on for the photos.
If you see the wedding of Pierre Casiraghi and Beatriz Borromeo, most of the guests are in flats. They do understand. hahahah.
This family makes the most beautiful places in the world look trashy.
Yesssss!
Did Kourtney always look this trashy or is this a new look? I don’t really follow the K Klan and I paid the least attention to her. I remember she had a fashion line on QVC for about 5 minutes. Anyway good luck to her and her new husband, I hope they can carve out a life away from that circus.
Has she had a boob job?
She’s been open about having her first one back in her teens/early 20s, but I have no doubt they’ve been redone several time since. (You’re right, they look different and not good.)
It might be the weight gain. I saw some photos of her in a bikini and she’s definitely put on some weight. I’m not body shaming, just saying. She looks more like she did before she and Scott broke up.
They haven’t announced it, but she started IVF last year and had been sporting a growing baby bump for a couple months now.
@ Houlihan
She’s not pregnant. At their Vegas “wedding” she was extremelyl drunk.
@Houlihan
This have been pictures of her ate the music awards with no bump and a flat stomach and like Me said she clearly was drunk in Vegas.
The Kardashians lie about everything do not believe something just because it came from the show.
Is Travis wearing a thobe? Kinda cool
…but don’t tell me that’s D&G too.
He looks the best out of all of them…
He does. Kourtney looks like a trashy bride. As the picture loaded, I thought, that’s a lovely veil. As I was looking further, oh no. What has she DONE? WTF? How could you look like that on your wedding day?
@Team
I thought Travis looked very nice in his tux. It was very unfortunate that his bride wore a Hefty 2 gallon trash bag.
I agree, Travis looked the best?!
i actually didn’t mind kendall’s outfit. at least it fits more with european wedding vibes than some of the other looks?
They all look trash-tastic, how is that even possible? Did they coordinate the fug before taking it on the road?
K & T look happy and I guess that’s all that matters. Congratulations from my trailer park to theirs!
Yes. D&G sent them clothes to pick out months in advance of the wedding (even the kids). It was a deal they made. They had to be pap’d in D&G in order for the wedding to be free. These people are filthy rich. You’d think they could afford their own damn wedding, but nope that’s not the Kardashian way !
Well that makes sense actually, very tacky and on-brand for them. Thanks for the insight, Me.
And D&G?!? Of all the fashion houses in the world, they choose Casa La Bigot to sponsor this sh*tshow? Barf city.
The Kardashians selling out to the homophobic D&G house says everything about both the family and the designer. Shame on all of them.
I love the veil and they seem legitimately happy together. That’s all I’ve got.
They are, truly, just white trash with money lol This is all so tacky that I have somehow gone right passed eye rolling and it actually brings me joy in some way? Like it’s all so bad but also so expected and so Kardashian…it’s just perfect for them that they would make such a beautiful location and all the designer clothes look so cheap.
At least one thing is stable and right with the world, ya know?
Amen. I wasn’t sure if calling them *white trash* would be allowed but if there was a pop culture dictionary for the term white trash, I feel like we’d see a pic of the KarJenner family there
God I hate it when couples start dressing alike, it’s so weird and obsessive. On a human level, I wish them happiness, they really do seem absolutely besotted with each other. Let’s hope it doesn’t flame out, she does not seem to be the easiest person. No idea about him.
This whole wedding looks like Baz Luhrman art-directed it and the someone went “Nope, more camp but make it serious!”
Just total yeech. Now I know why I dislike D and G brand. It’s god awful.
Why does someone like her has the image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the veil and the dress of a “lady of the night”??? Too weird….
Because: look at meeeeeeeee!!!!
I’m not even religious and I might almost call this blasphemous. I’m definitely cringing.
Actually, it is blasphemous…. As someone raised Catholic but now agnostic, I find this very disrespectful….
It’s a copy of one of Travis’s tattoo’s.
My first thought on seeing them at the altar was, someone let them into the church? And they didn’t instantly fall into flames? Then I saw the broader picture & saw that they were outside and thought oh, OK.
Last week I saw the simple wedding pics and I thought: how good! a wedding and not a circus… and now this!
People had pictures of all their outfits for the wedding weekend and everyone looked terrible the entire weekend. There were one or two outfits Kendall wore I thought were okay-ish but the rest of the klan looked terrible.
It doesn’t look like brother Rob or Caitlyn Jenner made the trip?
D&G probably didn’t want to dress unglamorous Rob, and I can’t imagine they’d tolerate Caitlyn whatsoever. they’re awful bigots.
That’s some super weird Catholic church fetish role-play.. Khloe looked absolutely ridiculous with that halo! What were they thinking?!
Madonna already did it like 25 years ago. Retread and tacky.
Khloe and Kim look dumb but I think Kendall looks very nice head to toe.
Kourtneys husband looks like he’s wearing a thobe (which Muslim men wear) but maybe it’s the same thing catholics wear. They love to be edgy and get attention . Channeling Madonna 30-40 years ago
Firmer catholic here – the only people im aware of that wear the those are priests, biships, etc. My question – who of them are Catholic – Travis? Because doesn’t Kris have her own church?
Travis is very open about being a practicing Catholic, which I assume factors into it.
Thanks @sam the pink. I don’t follow them close enough to know.
Congratulations to the bride and groom. They looked happy and she was beautiful (sorry Travis, you are not my type, lol). The veil looked incredible but the dress would not have been my choice. I would’ve done a mashup between the one she wore and the one Claudia Shiffer wore for Chanel in the 90’s. It was also a short, white, wedding dress.
Though it’s more sexy than necessary yeah she looks pretty great, as for Travis his height is nice. She doesn’t need his money so he must be emotionally attractive in person. I know the bar isn’t high when she also married Scott but she has dated a hot guy after Scott (the young model) so hopefully she raised the bar though it’s not ascertainable from pics of them . He’s really not my type either. Hope she knows her worth
Scott and Kourtney were actually never married (though I think Scott did try to propose to her) so Kourtney has never had an actual wedding before.
It’s hard to tell what Travis really looks like, the tattoos ruin it for me. Sorry to any tattoo enthusiasts.
Does anyone watch Kyle Dunnigan? I absolutely love his videos on this family. Hope he will cover this but I think he’s mainly covering the Johnny thing now which I’m over saturated with already. I thought of him when someone mentioned rob because his rob is very amusing to me
Oh my word, I LOVE him! His Caitlyn is so good but my favourite is Alec Baldwin – ‘Xcuse me, xcuse me’ and ‘me and my wife, Bothton Mathachutheths’. Too good!
How is Kim alleging that she got that lift? She went from black to platinum blonde in a matter of hours…without completely frying her hair? …wig?
I’m super into her whole wedding get up!!! Traditional? Nope! Fun? Yes!!
I get that everyone thinks weddings should be demure and tasteful but sometimes it’s just more fun to go all out with the camp.
Rocky Horror Picture Show wedding.
Is that North’s real hair? If you look at the top, it’s a different texture. I really hope they’re not using extensions on that poor child. Baby hair is delicate and can’t withstand chemicals and adhesives. And a corset? So inappropriate. Those poor children.
North has synthetic braids. It’s a style that many Black women wear to protect their own hair. It’s unlikely that straighteners or other chemicals were used because they’re unnecessary when you braid your hair.
This is Kourtney’s first marriage, right?
I thought she would have gone, you know, better than this.
She is a Kardashian through and through.
The entire family was not there. Rob and Dream weren’t there. True, Saint, Psalm, Chicago weren’t there either. Nor was Corey (Kris’s bf). It’s weird that Kendall brought her bf Devin though (makes me think they are engaged or something). It’s tacky they got this whole wedding paid for by D&G. The same dudes that were so against IVF (called them synthetic babies). The Kardashians have no shame and are hypocrites.
Also, get ready for a fourth celebration in LA with all their family and friends present. It’s happening soon.
Yikes. That’s all I got.
His wedding suit is flawless and the work on the veil is exquisite. The rest is utter trash.
It’s weird because Kourtney used to have the best style. Her fashion during the time she was dating Younes was amazing. Now she looks like the trashiest bride I’ve ever seen. You know secretly Kim is happy about that since she’s always so jealous of Kourtney.
There’s a really funny pic of Andrea Bocelli performing at the wedding, with Travis and Kourtney behind him making out. It’s so tacky.
Exactly what I thought.
I kept scrolling for the outfits and as promised, each was as trashy as the last. This family really delivers.
I like Kendall’s outfit.
Best of the bunch.
Hopefully Andrea Bocelli charged double his private rate.
I give it one year and they make an announcement after next seasons Netflix wedding special.
All that money and not one ounce of style…gawd.
I see that picture of North and want to gather her up and bring her home for some peace and quiet. Give her a chance to know a different kind of life.
Is that poor kid wearing a corset??
Sure does look like it.😕
I don’t get the dress. I am actually a fan of shorter wedding dresses, but this one was so…unforgiving. It looked like a diaper in places. Supposedly, she is in the middle of the IVF process, so I understand her weight may be in flux. But if that was the case, why not create a design that was a bit more…forgiving? I tend to believe they struck this deal with D&G months ago and everything was probably locked in, so she couldn’t change it.
And Khloe looked like Tori Spelling, that’s all I got.
Let’s see DC are against IVF, Gay rights, and racist, sponsored this ugly hot mess. This is definitely on brand for the Kardashians.
I meant D&G
💯
So much money to look so trashy.
I think Kendall looks nice. The rest of them, god no. So awful. Can you imagine growing up in this circus? I feel so bad for the kids.
Omg how gauche!
It’s funny ’cause while D&G obviously sponsored this event, all I can think of while looking at the pictures is “wow, they *really* hate the Ks”.
The dress would not have been too bad if that corset wasn’t on de front, it’s didnt even look like it fitted her and agree it looked like a giant nappy that wasn’t fastened, de back of de dress was worse, ! What was D&G ideas behind this and then de piece of resistance with de Virgin Mary on de back of de veil ? They all looked like something not far from de side of de Road as we say her in Ireland !!! Should of went for a La Dolce Vita theme or Vintage Sophia Loren, suppose that’s too classy for de likes of them !!
I’m all for kourtney and Travis having a goth wedding. One of the things I like about kourtney is that she is the only sister who doesn’t kiss Kim’s ass and copy everything she does. She has her own vibe and doesn’t care. But knowing this is sponsored by D&G and that all the fam have also been styled to fit the Italian Catholicism goth theme kinda ruins it. But I think kourtney looks great. I dunno if I love the dress, I do like the lace elements to it and love that it’s short. I think the corset bit is too much, but I love the veil. I feel like a simple dress with that veil would have worked better.
Anyway congratulations to the couple, I hope they had a great day.
Wow, they are so extra. I can’t. Rich people trying to be punk, goth, original, or subversive, will never not be hilariously entertaining. These pictures! Lol
OK fair warning, I am about to put on my judgmental hat.
OMG! It looks like a bad ’80’s MTV video. All of it.
The ridiculous hair, clothes, boots, trashy, trashy.
Just a fast FYI, Axl Rose did it better in November Rain!!
Btw, I will say that Travis and MGK have lovely manners as they both offered a steady hand to the ladies trapped in the ugly/stupid dresses and shoes as they tried to walk.
TB and MGK did get the memo from PMK “It is all about the Ladies today!”
D&G do better this all looks like crap.
Yes, that epic Stephanie Seymour look! They wish.
I really loved Kourtney’s veil, but WOW – I would have thought with all their money there would be some better looks here haha! Guess not!
Clearly, money does not buy you class…
They didn’t spend one dime of their own money on this wedding. D&G paid for it all. By the way, the veil matched the tattoo on Travis’s head !
Ohhh okay, but still!! D&G is a huge name in fashion – YIKES lol!!
I am a fan of people wanting something less formal/a shorter wedding dress. I have seen gorgeous examples of this. Kourtney is a beautiful woman (much less plastic than her other sisters, it seems), shame she shouldn’t do something that was less “Frederick’s of Hollywood” and more glamorous and sexier, without being over the top trashy. Whatever LMAO
@ AmyB
On another site, I read comments from people from Italy who claimed D&G is considered a trashy brand in Italy. I don’t know how true this is but perhaps D&G was hoping to cater to Americans thinking Americans all idolize the Kardashians or something lol.
@Me
Well considering THIS is what they dressed all these ppl in???? I get it!! But let’s not dismiss the Kardashians/Travis/Jenners whoever the F else was there lol, definitely had to have say in these looks too, no doubt!! LOL
So a few years ago 2018 I think someone pasted a screenshot of a picture of the Kardashians/Jenners with a comment from Steffano Gabbana saying they all looked trashy and had no class (not verbatim). Flash forward and they make a deal to “host” and give them all this for a few pics of them wearing D&G…Kris Jenner is a freaking genius. FULL STOP
Also no Corey, Travis Scott, Rob, or Kaitlin. And Kourtney supposedly went into menopause from the IVF treatments and gained weight. And WTF a was the Beyoncé ru,our she was attending..AS IF
Honestly, I expected better (I know), but the fashion was absolutely terrible – especially Kourtney’s wedding dress(es). No, just no.
I’m happy for them though, they really seem like a nice couple.
Well Kanye was busy I guess so couldn’t style them all lol. He actually is busy helping to re-design McDonald’s packaging. That sounds like I’m making it up but there’s going to be a big reveal next week.
Travis looks like Uncle Fester from the Adams Family in that shot with Courtney in the short black dress
COMPLETELY worth clicking on, if for nothing more then to see Kris in her outfits!!
https://people.com/style/kourtney-kardashian-travis-barker-wedding-see-every-style-moment/
That was fun! Kris has gone full-on older Liz Taylor, caftan-version.
I can do without the Virgin Mary being plastered all over her clothes and wedding. Is that for “marketing” purposes? Because it’s not like she lives a catholic-approved lifestyle. I mean, it’s one thing if someone really believes in that, even though I’m not a catholic myself. But I dislike seeing hypocrites using these images for their business (and let’s face it, this wedding was all about their business).
It matches the tattoo on Travis’s head. He has that exact same Virgin Mary on the top of his head. I wish I was making this up but I’m not lol.
Omg. Thank you for that information, which I wish I didn’t know, lol.
I will take her “goth” style & clear joy/ happiness over a beautiful dress & crying tears of sadness (Princess Charlene, looking at you) any day of the week!
Also, does anyone remember how much Kourtney put up with when she was with Scott? She was miserable and I admired that she didn’t give in and marry him for the cameras, plot line, pity, etc … she looks like she’s celebrating the 40+ years she waited to find the right person for her. To that I say, yes!!
I can’t help but agree with this. Huh.
This whole thing is a hot mess, but check out Kris’ outfit. How many Muppets had to die to make that? It’s…wow.
Mouthbreathers. All of them.
The People pics are even more frightening. I sincerely hope Travis Barker has truly found some real, lasting happiness with Kourtney, because he’s had enough pain and heartache in his life. The tattoos cover so many burns and scars from the plane crash for all those Judgemental Judys out there.
Kourtney’s black outfit is giving Sicilian widow 😂
I don’t even know where to start. These women really don’t know how to dress themselves. Courtney’s dress looks like the undergarments you wear under the wedding dress. Keep thinking she forgot to put her dress on.I actually like the concept but it’s just so undressed for my taste. Should have worn a fabulous lace or beaded sheer over skirt. She could have gotten away with that corset/slip for the reception but maybe she thinks that’s how a rocker’s wife is supposed to look. At least that amazing veil is operatic. Anyway, congratulations to the couple! I actually think her and Travis are really cute together.
I don’t love it. It reminds me of November Rain. But if she feels beautiful and in love while wearing it, more power to her.
Congrats!!
But why does Kim K look like the evil stepsister here lol?
Always knew Blink 182 were faux punks.
I don’t know which sister is the one in the two-piece neutral floral outfit with the top and long skirt (I think it’s Kendall?) but I think that outfit is perfectly nice and tasteful. I like the shoes too.
The rest of them look ridiculous.