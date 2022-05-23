Tominey: The royals will ‘resent being overshadowed’ by the Sussexes at the Jubbly

Camilla Tominey is one of the Telegraph’s main royal reporters, and she’s broken several big royal stories over the years. These days, she’s firmly encamped on Team Cambridge, which is par for the course, honestly. Most of the royal reporters will choose William and Kate, because they want that Keen access. And access to the Sussexes isn’t happening, Harry and Meghan have completely cut them off. Which is basically how Tominey framed her new Telegraph video. The Telegraph actually put some “production” into a pretty basic story. That story? When Prince Harry and Meghan come to the UK for the Jubbly, they’ll likely “destablize the monarchy.” First, here’s the Telegraph video:

Psychotic. I really mean that. It’s even worse when you read her quotes:

The Sussex sideshow: ‘You can include the Sussexes but you don’t want there to be some sort of Harry and Meghan sideshow going on when the main event must be the Queen. The Palace has a degree of control over Harry and Meghan while they’re in the confines of Buckingham Palace and the confines of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations official, but there’s nothing to stop them freelancing and doing their own thing while they’re in the UK. Of course, if they’re going to be seen out and about with their children, it’s going to generate publicity.’ Overshadowed: ‘Equally, there will be other members of the Royal Family who are doing the daily grind who will resent being overshadowed by Harry and Meghan, even if they don’t admit it. You’re not going to want to have the likes of Princess Anne and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, for instance, who, day in day out, plant trees, unveil plaques and go to the opening of royal envelopes, only to have the media focus completely on Harry and Meghan who aren’t playing a role at all in the so-called family Firm.’ The body language: ‘The most interesting addition to the proceedings is Meghan. Previously we have seen Harry by himself in the UK and now the Duchess will come back into the fold. The body language and the reading of it is going to be quite fascinating.’ No briefings from California: However she insisted the focus for all camps will be on ensuring the Queen remains ‘front and centre’ of all proceedings. There cannot be any ‘briefings’ from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s team hinting at any discontent between the family members. She added: ‘The main priority for all the members of the royal family is, as it always has been, the Queen and making sure she isn’t overshadowed. Nobody is going to ingratiate themselves with the public in the UK or overseas if they overshadow our 96-year-old monarch on the most momentous and historic weekend of her reign.’

[From The Daily Mail]

This is where we are. Royal reporters and their outlets are producing slick commentary videos which amount to “we don’t know what Harry and Meghan are going to do but we’re terrified!” And: “don’t blame us for covering every tiny detail of what Harry and Meghan are doing!” That last thing… I mean, she’s right. There is legitimate interest in what the Sussexes are doing. Of course the British papers are going to cover their every move. Tominey is framing it a certain way, though. She’s framing it as a threat – they better not do anything which isn’t palace-approved! They better not correct any incorrect stories we report! They better not do anything to overshadow poor William and Kate! These people are tying themselves in knots and it’s so funny.