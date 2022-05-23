Tominey: The royals will ‘resent being overshadowed’ by the Sussexes at the Jubbly

Camilla Tominey is one of the Telegraph’s main royal reporters, and she’s broken several big royal stories over the years. These days, she’s firmly encamped on Team Cambridge, which is par for the course, honestly. Most of the royal reporters will choose William and Kate, because they want that Keen access. And access to the Sussexes isn’t happening, Harry and Meghan have completely cut them off. Which is basically how Tominey framed her new Telegraph video. The Telegraph actually put some “production” into a pretty basic story. That story? When Prince Harry and Meghan come to the UK for the Jubbly, they’ll likely “destablize the monarchy.” First, here’s the Telegraph video:
Psychotic. I really mean that. It’s even worse when you read her quotes:
The Sussex sideshow: ‘You can include the Sussexes but you don’t want there to be some sort of Harry and Meghan sideshow going on when the main event must be the Queen. The Palace has a degree of control over Harry and Meghan while they’re in the confines of Buckingham Palace and the confines of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations official, but there’s nothing to stop them freelancing and doing their own thing while they’re in the UK. Of course, if they’re going to be seen out and about with their children, it’s going to generate publicity.’
Overshadowed: ‘Equally, there will be other members of the Royal Family who are doing the daily grind who will resent being overshadowed by Harry and Meghan, even if they don’t admit it. You’re not going to want to have the likes of Princess Anne and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, for instance, who, day in day out, plant trees, unveil plaques and go to the opening of royal envelopes, only to have the media focus completely on Harry and Meghan who aren’t playing a role at all in the so-called family Firm.’
The body language: ‘The most interesting addition to the proceedings is Meghan. Previously we have seen Harry by himself in the UK and now the Duchess will come back into the fold. The body language and the reading of it is going to be quite fascinating.’
No briefings from California: However she insisted the focus for all camps will be on ensuring the Queen remains ‘front and centre’ of all proceedings. There cannot be any ‘briefings’ from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s team hinting at any discontent between the family members. She added: ‘The main priority for all the members of the royal family is, as it always has been, the Queen and making sure she isn’t overshadowed. Nobody is going to ingratiate themselves with the public in the UK or overseas if they overshadow our 96-year-old monarch on the most momentous and historic weekend of her reign.’
This is where we are. Royal reporters and their outlets are producing slick commentary videos which amount to “we don’t know what Harry and Meghan are going to do but we’re terrified!” And: “don’t blame us for covering every tiny detail of what Harry and Meghan are doing!” That last thing… I mean, she’s right. There is legitimate interest in what the Sussexes are doing. Of course the British papers are going to cover their every move. Tominey is framing it a certain way, though. She’s framing it as a threat – they better not do anything which isn’t palace-approved! They better not correct any incorrect stories we report! They better not do anything to overshadow poor William and Kate! These people are tying themselves in knots and it’s so funny.
North America Rights Only – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220417-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220417-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image.
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220417-
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend the athletics section of the fifth edition of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for military and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured during their military service.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image.
North America Rights Only – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220417-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – The Hague, Netherlands -20220416-Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attending the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Aaron Chown/PA Image/INSTARimages.com
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220417-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image.
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
This woman needs deliverance.
I’ll bring the holy water: you crack out the crucifix.
I wonder how many languages this woman can say ‘waah, waah, waah’ in?
At this point Meghan will do whatever the F she wants. She a thoughtful and respectful woman that’s all we need to know. This piece feels like such a threat: Better not highjack the press cycle with your activities!
If I may use her favorite word: Equally, she doesn’t seem bothered that Prince Andrew, the alleged rapist, will highjack his mother’s jubbly though.
Seriously…A bee flying over Mumbles wiglet would overshadow The Royals.
This woman needs an exorcism.
I don’t think they will be “out and about” with their kids at all! I would be surprised if there is a single photo of Archie and Lil outside of an official palace photo
I don’t even think there will be any official pictures.
I suspect there will be a photo of QEII with all of her great-grandchildren as this would be the easiest time to set something like that up.
@sid I would have said the same thing, but the kid carriage thing that didn’t happen at the Windsor horse show might still happen. (Otherwise, what else were they practicing?)
I don’t see Harry and Meghan giving the press Archie and Lili content unless it’s so the Queen has a complete set of great grand kids in photos or in some grand finale parade.
I believe there will. I’m from the American South, and “generations” photos are big here – like when my first daughter was born, we did a four generations photo. Her, my husband, his mom, and his grandma. I can see them wanting that.
I do. I think Harry will want at least one pic with the queen and his children because he knows they will never meet again. I think they will allow one official portrait. Knowing that the press will get it and all the different royal houses will use it for all future ‘congratulations’ tweets. I think Harry probably thinks it’s worth it to have a picture of his grandma with his kids.
There will be official pictures with the Queen and her great grand-children. That’s why Meghan and Harry are invited in the first place. Without this picture, they cannot use the Queen in the future, to clean up that whole “we are not a racist family” image. Everything the firm does, is solely about their image. The Royal Family have realized that they made a hug mistake.
But that’s what the tabloids WANT. The clue is here: “Of course, if they’re going to be seen out and about with their children, IT’S GOING TO GENERATE PUBLICITY.”
😂😂😂😂 I’d say Poor Camel Toe but she’s a loathsome creature.
This will be like Phil the Greek’s funeral again 🙃
Dear god. They’re already planning body language analysis. I hope the Sussexes do a couple of private events and bounce.
This is exactly what I don’t understand!
She IS the media. The media decides what to cover.
ALL the media outlets yammering on about how H&M will ruin the Queen’s Big Day by overshadowing her are in CONTROL of what gets covered.
So, media, if you’re legit concerned about the focus being shifted from the Queen,
keep. the. focus. on. the. Queen.
Instead, it’s all: “How dare they shift media focus to them!”
But also, “Stay tuned because we will be analyzing every aspect of their visit including their body language.”
FFS.
Exactly DK. The press chooses to cover the Sussex’s and then BLAMES them for it.
They can easily focus on the Queen but they don’t want to.
@DK – you’re totally right of course. It’s like Camela admitting she’s an addict who can’t control herself.
@Kirk: That’s my impression too. I would also add that the BM seems to secretly have a bit of self-loathing for their Sussex addiction too.
They should have Lili’s christening with TQ present and not release any deets & pics. That will kill them…
So what would she have them do? Lock the Sussexes in BP broom closet with guards outside the door, and force Meghan to wear a burqa anytime they’re allowed to leave the premises for an approved event? The Queen personally invited them to attend, you know. If they overshadow anybody, that’s on her and the BM who are covering the celebrations.
One important thing tht camillatomineyisaliar said without saying is tht Harry has gotten the security arrangements tht he had demanded.
Consider: it was only a few wks ago tht he told Hoda Kotb in the Hague tht he wasnt sure if his family wd be going to the jubbly. And then 10 days later, H&M issued their statement tht theyre excited & pleased to announce tht they wd be at the jubbly.
Every sensible person, ruled by logic & commonsense, wd conclude tht H must hv gotten the security he was fighting for and also, tht therefore, H&M WILL be using the opp while in the UK to conduct some private business.
But it wd be easier to pull teeth without anesthetics to get RotaRats like camillatomineyisaliar to admit tht.
PS: the Diana Award tweeted a cryptic msg one day last wk saying they had an exciting announcement to make soon. And they had an image wth H & TOB with a little awardee.
Make of that what you will.
Camel Toe twisted the facts a bit to fit her narrative, didn’t she? She said BP announced they weren’t allowing any non-working royals on the balcony and that caused H&M to then announce they were coming. She’s implying that they heard that and decided to come because they want attention, but that makes zero sense. And didn’t it happen the other way around? They said they were coming and then the announcement about non-working royals and the balcony?
Kate needs to worry about the body language her own hubby will give her
I don’t know if anyone else have seen the video of her and will leaving the movie premier
But the video is like twenty seconds but will comes out first and talks to someone
He stands there for a good five or six seconds speaking to the person before you see Kate come into view around :08, she doesn’t come into the video fully until :10 and will doesn’t acknowledge her or turns to introduce her. He finishes his conversation with the person and proceeded to get in the vehicle. Kate has enough time to shake hands and tell them thanks and proceeded to head for her side
If someone can post that it’s under the daily fail article on the event. I say it first Kate is trying to get a event with Harry and maybe this is why 😂 will mad
I think it would be hilarious if Harry and Megan go and are never seen by the media. They’ve proven that they can go and be unnoticed. They’re not going in any official capacity, right, so there’s no reason for their to be any media coverage. The British media really do create bullshit stories for no reason
😂 “the daily grind” 😂
That line hit me too. It sure isn’t daily for some RF members.
And I love how she gave away what they think about the “work”. Hey, UK, don’t get to excited to have royals show up at your event. They don’t want to be there and interacting with the little people is a real “grind”. Feels good, doesn’t it?
Revealing plaques and opening envelopes, ya know. 😅
Nice “work” if you can get it! 😂
I once read the court circular which details what the royals do. Evening receptions, soft visits. Sometimes weeks going by in between events. This is not a daily grind. But if they don’t want to do it – they can always give up their tax funded lifestyle and titles. 🤣
Right?? I would love all the fringe bennies accompanying that “daily grind”! In fact I would grind all day, every day like that for those rewards. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Of course, there can only be briefings from KP or CH about family drama. How dare H or M speak about their own lives and experiences. Since when did Anne or Ed get coverage by the RR when planting trees or opening envelopes? She practically drools at the thought that H&M will be out with the children.
“They better not correct any incorrect stories we report”
This!!! If they can’t get any leaks, and hopefully they won’t considering the Cambridges will be in Wales(lol), they will make stories up. They don’t want those corrected and don’t want to look like even bigger clowns on the world stage. Tory-Tominey knows all about that after the crying story. In Amol Rajan’s podcast, she stated that she will report something if she hears it from at least two “credible” sources. Guess there’s no consideration over whether those sources have an agenda cuz she got used as a racist mouthpiece. Not that she minded until the truth came out.
@ Jais, how telling of a statement for Tominey the Terrible, regarding that they had better not try to correct the stories they print. Is this a threat? Because it sounds like one to me. The entire BM print lies on a daily basis, which H&M ignore. The entire BM, including Tominey, are foaming at the mouth to see and report on H&M.
And yet somehow if we DON’T see the Sussexes out and about that will be wrong too. Although I’m sure it would be spun as how the palace has the Sussexes in “lockdown” so as not to “overshadow” the queen. Imagine having all that wealth and so called power and yet being so insecure. It’s like someone knows they live inside a house of cards.
@Msiam: Exactly. There will be outrage if Harry and Meghan don’t attend all events. My suspicion is they will only attend the church service.
With Pedrew going to the service, I doubt they’re both coming. They don’t want their new projects associated with a sex trafficker and r@pist. It’s a bad look for them and they know it. I also think that they know the RR will try to get a pic with the 3 of them together.
Exactly this, MSIAM! How many times will they tell on themselves before they realize they’re telling on themselves?! They are all so stupid. Because if two non-working royals – who the firm has tried to humiliate, bully, threaten, and stripped honors and patronages from – can overshadow the queen on the most important day of her reign…then the entire institution has bigger problems than the ribbon-cutters/envelope openers not getting attention (which they don’t anyway!). Do they not realize this? Rhetorical question, because I know that, yes, they are that stupid/delusional to think Anne or The Other Brother would generate any news whatsoever, even without the Sussexes.
As much as I want to see H&M, I hope we see very little of them while in the UK. I am hoping they come, do their stuff in as much secrecy as possible, and then bounce. The rota is so thirsty for footage and photos that they can paint as “look at them trying to overshadow the Queeeeen!”. I want them to get nothing but dust from the Sussexes.
Yeah, me too.
I am in the same camp too. Harry and Meghan have zero desire to be seen out and about with these vipers at their heals. I imagine that Harry and Meghan will not want to give the BM any coverage, whereas the rest of the royal members would kill for the coverage that Harry and Meghan get!
Same. May they not profit a pence from the Sussexes.
Lol, the main event won’t be the Queen, if the Queen doesn’t show up to the main event. So then the cameras have to move down the line of succession. And there’s nothing there to excite the BM’s interest. H&M overshadow Anne, Edward, etc., even when they’re in California, doing nothing at all. They might feel resentful, but who cares about them?
The real resentment will be coming from W&K – they get the most press, Kate is the “style icon”, there’s the feud between brothers, all very juicy to the tabloids.
This is like an arsonist screaming fire!!!! Ok if the RR are worried about overshadowing and how bad that will be, maybe stop being unhinged and reporting every tiny move H&M make. Oh wait, they won’t because that’s what makes them money via clicks. The only people to blame here are the British tabloids and the boring AF monarchy for engaging in this stupid, toxic relationship that is so beyond outdated in the era of social media.
Exactly. The only sideshow the Harry and Meghan bring is coverage. They just show up and the media does hundreds of articles on them.
@bitsycs – 💯
How the RRs don’t realize they are the British media and they can control how much the Sussexes are talked/written about in the UK is beyond me. I can’t wait for the whole thing to come crumbling down when the invisible contract with TOB blows up and allllll his and Kkkeen’s secrets gets spilled.
@ SussexWatcher, when this blows up, which it will, Bulliam and CopyKeen won’t realize what hit them. They can’t even compute that they are being shipped off during the festivities as a sign that TQ, and probably Charles, don’t want them around as Harry and Meghan visit.
The only threat and distraction to the Jubilee is the media. They are the ones that will be constantly looking for the Sussexes and reporting their every move, and then turn around and blame Harry and Meghan. Disgusting.
Let be real here – H&M just setting foot on UK soil will overshadow these dullards, whether they are out in public or not. Even if we never see them, their mere presence is enough to dominate the conversation. That, to me, is absolutely hilarious.
The press will haunt every airport the UK has for 10 days before the D&DoS arrive hoping to get a picture of the children.
They may have snuck into Britain once, but never again.
Gawd, can you imagine being so scared all the time about having your life’s work and your whole purpose for being, overshadowed by your son or brother? This is such a toxic family dynamic and I’m so thrilled that Harry spirited his family away from that mess.
Take it up with your momma. The Sussexes don’t exist to be wary of other’s fragile egos. It was the Queen that personally invited them, so of course H&M were going to accept. They’ll do several events (if that) and go back to their freeing lives in Montecito. Cry some more!
CT and all the other RRs are SO excited about H&M coming with the kids. They cannot wait. If Meghan dares to step foot outside Frogmore Cottage, the RRs will be all over her – we are seeing the preview now – overshadowing the queen!! how dare she!!! and not just the queen, but EDWARD AND SOPHIE!!! how dare she!!!! (I mean I feel like any of us here could overshadow Edward and Sophie, LOL.)
They had their stories prepared in case the Sussexes stayed in California – snubbing the Queen, etc – but for the RRs, this is so much better. I mean CT is practically drooling at the thought of analyzing the body language.
Also, this:
“plant trees, unveil plaques and go to the opening of royal envelopes,”
if she’s trying to make the royals seem hardworking…..that description of their duties isn’t really going to work.
H&M should gift the Wessexes with a framed picture of themselves
OMG ha ha ha ha ha
LOL!
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAA!!!!!
BAHAHAHAHA!!!
One need not be animate to overshadow Edward and Sophie. If those two stood under a tree, I’d be more interested in the tree. If you stood the 2 of them next to a chair and asked me who was the royal and who was the chair, I’d have to concentrate for a minute to figure it out.
Ask people on the street to name the Queen’s children and people will say “The tampon, the pedo, the horse lady and ??? I think there’s another one but I’m not sure.”
So excited yhey’re peeing their pants (to quote Vivian Ward, who is having a moment today).
CT’s “calm rational voice” while saying such nutty things is seriously freaking me out. She’s not well.
I don’t think CT is trying to make the RF seem hardworking – that was a definite dig. She could have pointed out any of the 3,000 patronages, charities, foundations, etc., but she went for the trivial instead. In general, I think the RR and royal experts think they’re above the RF – like looking down from Mt Olympus to comment on human’s foibles. They have their favorites, but they can also turn on them whenever they feel like it.
I did appreciate the dig though. As they are all utterly useless, Sophiesta and Edward to boot!
For a couple, who in the words of the UK tabloids are irrelevant, who are hated, who are untrustworthy, who absolutely no one is interested in, isn’t it amazing the number of stories churned out each day by said tabloids about nothing.
She forgot attending film premieres!
It would serve all of them right if we don’t see the Sussexes at all. or better yet, they release a family photo with the queen and the kids once the Sussexes are safely back in CA.
If something messes up the Jubbly, it won’t be Harry and Meghan. It will be the media, including Camilla Tominey of Ye Olde Chapped Asse who mess things up.
What does it say about the royal family if their celebration of the Queen’s longevity can be derailed by the mere appearance of the 6th in line to the throne and his family? Heck, what does that say about the British monarchy in general? Instead of celebrating the Queen, they will employ hocus pocus folks who will try to interpret Meghan’s psyche by the way she brushes hair from her face with her pinky finger. (If it were me, I’d be troling the shit out of the media with fake “subtle” gestures during the church service. And after the Royal Charlatans do their interpretations, release a statement that Harry was suffering from a slight bout of indigestion. But I am full of mischief).
Exactly! I said the same thing on one of the other threads. If any nonsense goes on during the Jubbly, it won’t be coming from H&M. It will be coming from the hysterical RR’s. They are clueless as to how ridiculous they behave.
I am *not* clicking on that video. I trust Kaiser’s extracted the salient bits, which are as unhinged as ever, I can’t stand seeing Cameltoe’s face (I’m trying to eat breakfast, here!). This psychosis is spooling up into high gear as we get closer to the Jubbly — they warn, they cajole, they threaten, they plead. No matter how much or how little Harry and Meghan allow themselves to be seen, these 🤡🤡🤡 will milk every last innuendo, will lip read, will impart motives. I don’t know whether I dread it all or anxiously await the hilarious and bizarre saturation on every British morning show and in every rag for weeks!
C-Shell, if you like prunes with your breakfast the sight of Camilla‘s face should suffice. I was curious but could only last about a minute into that video and I had to turn it off. She’s such a prune-faced troll.
I agree – don’t ruin your day with people like Camel Toe lying and spewing nonsense. No clicks for obnoxious chicks.
I also won’t watch it. I read Kaiser exerts from it . That camel toe hag won’t be getting my viewership
The whole reason why we are here is because of the “royals” resenting Harry and Meghan. Specifically Meghan because she is everything they are not. Hard working, kind, smart, ambitious, interesting and gorgeous. Go find a salt lick salties.
Heavens, the last thing we want is a H&M sideshow at the Jubbly. But first, let’s spend thousands of dollars on a slick, H&M slideshow that is practically just an ode to Meghan. I think Camel Toe is BESOTTED with her and totally obsessed. And the few photos of Keen she inserted were grim. On purpose? Camel Toe probably isn’t getting any Sussex news from CarolE either and is MAD.
But what is with the air quotes about being “much loved members of the family?” And the quote that seeing the Queen is still really helpful to Harry and Meghan? It’s Harry’s grandma! Jeez. This is embarrassing on behalf of The Telegraph.
Camilla’s speaking on behalf of the Royal Family and their aides here. They’re deathly afraid of Harry and Meghan being there and I love it. There’s a report that says that the Palace has requested that the BBC to not focus on Harry and Meghan at the church service. To my mind, I can only see them attending that event anyway. I think they will do their own thing while they’re in the UK buy we won’t know about it until after it has finished. As for the body language we already know that Meghan knows how to conduct herself in public it’s the Windsors who don’t know how to be behave.
Boy, people really want that photo of the children with the Queen. I’m talking about the press as well as fans. I think there is going to be great disappointment when that doesn’t happen.
The photo will happen (as a private family one only) but it will never be released to the press until a few years down the line as part of some historic collection commemorating Liz’s life
@Flower: I’m not even sure about that because Harry and Meghan didn’t release any pictures of their family with Philip when he died.
I think the sussex family will have a private picture with the queen. I’m not as sure about a huge all the grandkids pic. That just seems like a nightmare of logistics and potential pettiness about who sits where.
Sophie: “Day in day out I’ll be planting trees, unveiling plaques, and attending openings of royal envelopes, while acting like a giant racist and poor innocent Christ like Camilla Tominey HAS to cover Meghan for cooking at the Hub or supporting women getting jobs! I’m the real hardworking royal here. Look at this plaque! LOOk AT THIS PLAQUE!!!!!!! ENVELOPES!!!!!!!!!”
The Royal Rota dislike the Sussexes like Kate dislikes Anthony (Bridgerton 2). This is the RR’s version of “You vex me”
Wow, this is as passive aggressive as you can get. Please come, we need the Sussex’s to come but but we will hate and complain about you the whole time.
As for the royals who attend the opening of a royal envelope not appreciating the M&H getting attention, that is a misdirection. It’s easy to blame H&M but very few are interested in them (Princess Anne, Earl and Countess of Essex). Sophie had to bring a photographer to NY, there were no professional new site’s photos at all. That group are being more than generously for their compensated IMHO.
“Of course, if they’re going to be seen out and about with their children, it’s going to generate publicity.”
^^ I find this quote most disturbing. It also pretty much confirms Meghan’s previous experiences of having to hide-away whilst she lived in the UK.
I notice however that RR’s have remained constant on this point – the Windsors are a horrible jealous bunch and it’s interesting that she names Anne who apparently was HUGELY jealous of Diana who knew how to manipulate and make nice with the media. Sophie is the new entrant to go under that bus it seems, with both Anne and Sophie now acting as the new human shields for Duchess Botox .
The irony of all this is that the Windsors bring it all on themselves. The lack of ambition, work ethic and charisma means that anyone not of the same mound is eaten alive. This is also a very British trait and it’s exhausting.
“We don’t want the Sussexes overshadowing the Queen or the other royals,” say journalists who won’t shut up about the Sussexes.
That sums it up neatly..!
Who’s betting that H&M are planning one or two charity visits while they are there?
Also, if the queen isn’t on the balcony I hope they release pic’s of the queen with Archie and Lili. Cannot say they are overshadowing the queen if the queen is with them and not on the balcony.
I’m looking forward to Meghan’s wardrobe. Somehow she often wears a new ‘look’ but it always seems to be in her general style.
As for keens sensitive feelings, the whole rf had to defer to her for the whole keen Christmas extravaganza. Sorry you won’t be the star for this weekend.
I don’t know about releasing pictures with Archie and Lili. I would bet that was one of Harry’s conditions for agreeing to attend. No photos of my kids for the press and we won’t be your dogs and ponies on the balcony.
I agree Gabby, but it just would tickle me if no one even watched the balcony.
I’m both hyper-careful and petty. I hope that they do private family pictures while they’re there. I also hope that if the kids are out and about, they’re wearing face masks.
A big part of the problem isn’t what Harry and Meghan “might do,” but that the rest of them are so damned boring. Forget whether you like the royal family or not. Even their fans must admit that other than perhaps the Queen, no one could care less about them. I remember reading that one of the biggest threats to any monarchy is indifference by the public. The public has grown indifferent (or worse) to members of this institution. I’m not saying the royals have to dance around in party hats, but their dullness and indifference TOWARD the public is obvious. The only thing that seems to excite the royals are the perks. I do understand that some of them work hard (i.e. Anne and even Charles), but the entitled, we are better than the peasants attitude comes through loud and clear and does not work anymore. Instead of mystique, noblesse oblige, etc, all that remains are entitled, dull people. Who is interested in that in this day and age?
Of course they will outshadow all the other Royals because the rags will write 500 million-gazillion articles about them and point out exactly how they outshine and upstage them. This woman needs therapy to move on.
I think we will hear about Lilibet’s christening and🤞🏼 possibly get one sussex style photo but other than that I highly doubt there will be any full face candid photos or videos of the children while in the UK.
I wonder if they will christen their daughter while they are there? I imagine Harry would like his daughter to have the same experience his son had.
As much as they say the crown is just fiction so much of the reporting around the Windsors seems straight out of the show. I’ve been rewatching season 1 & 2 & theres so much jealousy & protectiveness about being overshadowed etc. like get a grip. The media has a CHOICE to focus on Elizabeth & not focus on body language etc of anyone else. Don’t blame H&M if the media chooses to focus elsewhere eg it they do visit any of their charities.
Anyway clearly Camilla is signalling the press will be stalking H&M’s moves especially for pictures of the kids so hope they have that on lock. They also are expecting lots of palace leaks & will cause usual uproar if H&M correct wrong narratives.
The truth is……I dont hate betty. Nor do I wish her any harm. (I do hv contempt for her 70 yrs of cowardly attempt at leadership & for her perpetuation of injustice & the greedy grasping culture tht spawned her & her spawns.)
But to my point: it wd give me great satisfaction & I’ll laugh like a hyena for the entire jubbly wknd if she’s unable to attend the balcony bit and the church service.
A. The balcony: bcos (1) we already know tht H&M wont be on it and (2) w/out betty there also, the others will look like a sad bunch of clowns w/out a leader and the entire event will be abt the Sussexes.
B. The church service: even tho i do believe H&M will attend the church service, w/out betty there, the entire event will be all abt the Sussexes.
In conclusion: even if the Sussexes succeed is not being seen in public while in the UK, the entire jubbly wknd will be abt the Sussexes.
*************The. End.************
There is no way in hell k and w have a “daily grind,” unless you consider clothes shopping or having affairs with other women a grind. H and K are not a side show bc that connotes a circus and they are genuine philanthropists and good people. It’s not their fault people flock to them and consider them the main act. I guess the RF needs to up their game, and it is a game to them, imo.
All gardening activities aside, I would really love to know what William spends his days doing. Kate I imagine shops, watches Youtube tutorials, updates her Meghan look-book, goes to hair appointments, and works out. But what does he really do? I get that he’s “the heir” and that’s supposed to make him very big and important in his circles (snort), but he grew up with guys who turned into professionals who run businesses, many of them still his close friends. I wonder if William ever feels the least bit embarrassed that he’s at 40 and does absolutely nothing–his tiny amount of engagements hardly qualify as work. I wonder, do any of his friends ever feel embarrassed for him? I mean, what does he do all day, play on his Xbox?
L84Tea—aw, be fair. Humongous, never-satified, insufferable egos take endless care and feeding, no? 😉🤣 That’s a lifetime of work. I would bet Will spends a lot of time upbraiding his servants for the slightest show of non-deference and obsessing over his status in some Royal Room Full Of Crazy… 🤣😎😈🤪🤪https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/RoomFullOfCrazy
“unless you consider clothes shopping or having affairs with other women a grind.” LMAO
Typo with H and K…H and M?
I didn’t get through that whole video, but from what I saw it’s clear that they are obsessed with the Sussexes’ Netflix deal. They’ve turned a streaming service into the biggest boogeyman. Just crazy. (And I wonder what the folks at Netflix think of this.)
Shoot, for Netflix this is invaluable publicity they couldn’t buy if they tried. 😈👏🏾😎
You know, using my overactive imagination, what I would like to see? I would like to see Meghan present a check at a ceremony to that anti bullying organization and have the Fail reporters sit right up front! It would be even sweeter if The Lamebridges could be there too.
OMG! YES!
I completely forgot tht H&M hv said nothing since M’s win againdt the Fail was solidified bk in Dec.
Providing tht rothernere has been forced to pay up by now, it wd be perfectly in keeping wth H&M’s ethos for them to make their promised donation to an anti-bullying org in the UK and tht they wd do it while theyre there.
The icing on the cake wd be if they stated the amt of the donation, thereby revealing the size of the judgement against the Fail w/out breaking the NDA.
They did not specify the uk, and by the way why would they choose there of all places.
All of the rota are just salivating for the Sussexes to come because they are openly desperate for something newsworthy to write about, and they know the rest of the family ain’t it.
Remember how they worked themselves up into a frenzy thinking that Harry would get into a fistfight with his brother at the statue unveiling last year? They’re just projecting what they wish would happen.
Camilla and the rest of them can just go on and put a bag over their bitter, dried up salty bitchy asses. The Sussexes can do whatever the f they want and if these people don’t like it, then stop stalking them and writing about them because they already done told you they ain’t messing around with any of these carnival of so-called royal rodent experts
BBC was told to limit the coverage on the Sussexes? As a business BBC wants this playing in the US market. Blanking the Sussexes is not smart. This KP minion is afraid any US media covering the Jubilee will get dibs on Sussex scoops. Omid Scobie will be the only RR on live US TV; others will be royal historians and POC commentators. The Sussexes will correct the record on anything wrong so Cammy can put a sock in it.
” there will be other members of the Royal Family who are doing the daily grind “… who exactly is doing the ‘daily grind’ in the RF? Lmfao please.
“..who will resent being overshadowed by Harry and Meghan, even if they don’t admit it.” oh they plenty admit it, and wbk this whole thing is about Baldy and Keen.
The funniest thing I read in this article,: “members of the Royal Family who are doing the daily grind who will resent being overshadowed by Harry and Meghan, even if they don’t admit it. You’re not going to want to have the likes of Princess Anne and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, for instance, who, day in day out, plant trees, unveil plaques and go to the opening of royal envelopes, only to have the media focus completely on Harry and Meghan who aren’t playing a role at all in the so-called family Firm.’”
Such arduous work the royal family performs!! (And I do mean perform in the theatrical sense: no ACTUAL work is involved). They are TERRIFIED that H&M will overshadow these useless events with TRULY meaningful work. Of COURSE H will visit the UK Invictus team, and Megan will visit her charity kitchen. You know, work that actually impacts people’s lives positively.
“The opening of royal envelopes” is a grind. LMAO I mean PAPER CUTS people!!! Paper cuts can really, really hurt.
Okay, I have a news flash for any Royal people who are possibly bending Tominey’s ear. You actually outrank the Sussexes. You’re ahead of them in the line of succession. Someday you’re going to be sitting in that big chair with the funny costume, being anointed on top of the stone stolen from Scotland. Why are you making their lives miserable by spreading bile? You just need to wait for people to die. They, on the other hand, have to make a living however they can to pay for the bloated security they have to have BECAUSE you keep kicking up bile and hatred towards them from bigoted people who are probably stocking ammo in their arsenals even as we speak.
First of all, “daily grind”? Does this Tominey person actually know what it means to work every day for a living? What the royals do is NOT work, labor, or the daily grind, Dimwit. Secondly, if Tominey is so concerned about the others, like Princess Ann, and the Earl of Wessex (whoever that is) then why is she spending time on a video production of H & M? Where is Ann and the Wessexes video production? I mean, since she’s so concerned about them. Instead, not only does she go on and on about what the Sussexes might, or might not, do but she’s actually anticipating (because the event hasn’t happened yet) spending time studying their body language! What’s next, measuring their shadows?!
“ Does this Tominey person actually know what it means to work every day for a living?”
Not if she—or her equally-useless BM compatriots—can help it. It’s one of life’s great ironies that these folks presume to speak for working-class “average” people they have nothing but contempt for.
The queen is overshadowing her own Jubbly, because she doesn’t want to be seen in a wheelchair. You can’t scream “all attention should be on the queen!” two weeks after BP released a statement that basically said, “we don’t expect to see the queen”. You look insane.
This is a crazy ass bat shit woman, and William and Kate lazy lying racist hateful jealous leaking smearing asses are already overshadowed and so is the old ass cord fiesta and her stupid ass husband. What is the hell wrong with the British Royal Family they act like damn evil racist hateful stupid ass children bullies. Who the fuck do Camilla Tominey think she is, they are trying to control Harry and Meghan and keep their popularity down because they don’t want them to overshadow stupid racist lazy ass ugly ass William and Kate. Flat ass old wrinkled up old looking Katie Middleton lied on Meghan and Bald headed jealous racist evil backstabbing William has turned on his own brother and working with the tabloids who killed his mother to now kill his brother’s wife and children. William and Kate Middleton flats ass wrinkled up old looking ass are the reason Meghan was so stressed until she lost a child. And this old horse mouth woman is threatening Harry and Meghan and trying to control them. The entire British Royal Family need to be abolished they are a worthless piece of shits.
CamTom has plenty of photos with her favourite Royal , Andrew, and now she can cover his presence at the Garter Ceremony personally by contacting him for an interview. That should give the Royals plenty of media interest. Or is there a real story here about not bringing down the Monarchy and disrupting the Jubbly year and who is responsible for that issue?
Perhaps she could add the Piers Moron clip from GM Britain TV where he said the Royal Family/Institution were racist and is was not Meghan’s fault this was being highlighted. Of course this was before Meghan blanked him and it appears to have disappered although I saw it on a you tube Sussex channel .