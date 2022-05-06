The Sussexes confirm that they will bring their kids to the Platinum Jubbly

The timing of these pieces of news, my goodness. Okay, so Friday afternoon GMT, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen has decided that the Trooping the Colour balcony mess will only be for “working royals,” meaning: Charles, Camilla, William, Kate, the Wessexes, Princess Anne, the Gloucesters and the Kents. Plus the Wessex kids and the Cambridge kids. So they’re announcing ahead of time that the Sussexes will not be allowed on the balcony, and neither will the Yorks (any of them, not even Beatrice and Eugenie). Then, minutes later, the Sussexes’ spokesperson confirmed that they will attend the Jubbly?!?!

From a Sussex spokesperson: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children." — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 6, 2022

Nooooo, don’t do it, IT’S A TRAP. Do not bring your kids to the Bad Place! I mean, I get it – Harry absolutely wants the Queen to see his children. And clearly, behind the scenes, Charles and the Queen have been making some moves and laying on some guilt trips about how the Sussexes should come. But y’all know that Baldemort and Buttons McGee will be doing the most to “snub” Harry and Meghan.

As for the Sussexes not being allowed on the balcony… given the timing of the announcements, my guess is that the Palace would have only announced it if Harry had already been informed. And I also think he’s fine with it, and it might have even been his idea. As in, “You’re not going to use me or my kids for your balcony propaganda.”

Anyway, thanks, I hate this.