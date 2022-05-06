The Sussexes confirm that they will bring their kids to the Platinum Jubbly

The timing of these pieces of news, my goodness. Okay, so Friday afternoon GMT, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen has decided that the Trooping the Colour balcony mess will only be for “working royals,” meaning: Charles, Camilla, William, Kate, the Wessexes, Princess Anne, the Gloucesters and the Kents. Plus the Wessex kids and the Cambridge kids. So they’re announcing ahead of time that the Sussexes will not be allowed on the balcony, and neither will the Yorks (any of them, not even Beatrice and Eugenie). Then, minutes later, the Sussexes’ spokesperson confirmed that they will attend the Jubbly?!?!
Nooooo, don’t do it, IT’S A TRAP. Do not bring your kids to the Bad Place! I mean, I get it – Harry absolutely wants the Queen to see his children. And clearly, behind the scenes, Charles and the Queen have been making some moves and laying on some guilt trips about how the Sussexes should come. But y’all know that Baldemort and Buttons McGee will be doing the most to “snub” Harry and Meghan.
As for the Sussexes not being allowed on the balcony… given the timing of the announcements, my guess is that the Palace would have only announced it if Harry had already been informed. And I also think he’s fine with it, and it might have even been his idea. As in, “You’re not going to use me or my kids for your balcony propaganda.”
Anyway, thanks, I hate this.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Instar.
They must’ve resolved the security issues. And I’m glad they won’t be on the balcony. I won’t be watching the stupid waving nonsense. Like I need to see white people in military cosplay wave down at others, as though other people must look up to them due to their whiteness and history of raping and pillaging other peoples. Nah, I’m good.
Hope to see the Sussexes with their kids elsewhere at the same time, stealing all the attention from them. Make it so.
I don’t think the security issue is resolved to be honest. Harry was clear that one of the problems with the home office was that they wanted to grant him the necessary security on a case by case basis. The jubilee is clearly one of those events that they would provide him with security
That kinda sounds resolved to me. Like, they were originally lumping him in with his cousins and saying he wouldn’t have security period. Giving him security on a case by case basis is a pretty good compromise.
I wonder if they feel more comfortable knowing that they were able to fly under the radar once and will likely be able to do so again. (Like during the waving, they slip through to see the Queen then slip back out to Frogmore Cottage).
Now the press can’t wring their hands (in good faith) about if the Sussexes will appear on the balcony. They obviously only announced because they won’t be visible, but they are still going to celebrate the Jubbly with the Queen, privately.
@ainsley it isn’t. Number one because the home office should be assessing by the security risk, not the event harry is coming back for.
And two harry needs security all the time. Not simply when he’s visiting his windsor relatives. He has a prize on his head for God’s sake.
Also him only getting security for when he’s attending a royal family event will legit give the RF the control they want. This way they can decide when harry should be coming back and when he shouldn’t. It’s BS. Harry’s is a UK citizen and should be safe to go to the UK whenever he pleases.
I think this is an announcement that security issues have been settled and they will go see the queen/the kids will get to meet great grandma. I dont think they want to go on the balcony, but be sure that we’ll see them all over the place, seeing the people they want to keep supporting example
Grenfeld/cookbook people, they are closer to ukraine etc
Maybe slip in Lili’s christening while they are there. See the Queen, have the baby christened (maybe with Queen & Charles there), say hello to the cottage, attend perhaps a jubbly event (without the kids) and then jet out. I would love if the rats didn’t get one photo of the kids.
I said it. I predicted this when most people said that they would not come.
It is quite clear that the Queen really wants them to be present.
The balcony issue is interesting. I suspect that the Queen wanted them all on the balcony but was advised that Andrew should not be on the balcony and so the non working royal rule was introduced.
I am predicting that there will be a royal family group photograph with almost everyone in in it.
The first week June is going to be very interesting. The media will be in a frenzy over the Sussexes. The Queen should be grateful to the Sussexes, otherwise the Jubilee would be very boring.
@princessK I was one of those who didn’t think this would happen and I’m pretty surprised. Will be interesting to see how their presence plays out. I agree with another poster who thinks the kids will appear only in some official photos. Oh god we’re going to be feasting on gossip for weeks
I would feel guilty telling my 96-year-old-probably-dying grandmother “no, I won’t go to your big party” either. Like I don’t think they should go, but I can’t blame them for caving either.
I think @Zen nailed it. I bet their primary purpose will be to have Lili christened and see the Queen again.
The royal commenters got it all wrong this year. Why would they be right this time? Andrew came out accompanying the Queen on The duke ofedindorough’s remembrance day. He has no shame. I think there will be no such thing as no working royals on the balcony, trimmed down monarchy etc. The queen being 96 years old, everybody will be there to support and celebrate her life. The balcony will be so heavy with their family and all the kids running around, it will break down. But im not convinced the sussexes will be on the balcony.
Are they actually participating in the Jubilee or just visiting the Queen. I actually assumed they would go before or after the Jubilee but wouldn’t participate in any events.
@louise177: if they are not going to participate in any events there was no reason to put out a statement weeks before the jubilee. They could have just come in with their kids privately and put out a statement when they left. Like they did before IG
@louis there’s supposed to be a church service that Im guessing they’ll be at. Other than that I don’t see them doing any of the other events. Maybe the concert with Stevie Wonder?
I feel like they’ll probably spend most of the time at Windsor hanging with Eugenie’s family and the Queen.
My prediction: Harry and Meghan will appear at jubilee events and the kids will only be in whatever official family photos get released after the fact.
They’ll be in a photo with the queen and all the great grandkids, and maybe something with Charles, but hopefully Archie and Lili don’t get pimped out for a bunch of media opportunities.
It is confirmed that the Sussexes will be attending more than one Jubilee event. I think that they will attend St. Paul’s and maybe a concert. I hope that they use the opportunity to connect with their own charity organisations and meet up with friendly family members.
How are the Essex kids working royals but not Bea or Eug?
Children of working royals?
The announcement is quoted that the balcony will be limited to “those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties.” I suppose the could include minor children of working members but if Lady Louise is there, what about Zara and Peter Phillips? Just a slippery slope.
@Lizzie. Yes. Edward’s children are the youngest grandchildren and although Louise is an adult she is still completing her education.
“Working royals”? Two completely contradictory terms in my mind🤣🤣
@ First comment, on my gawd your comment is gold!!! This should be comment of the month!!!
When i saw this on Ig as i was casually browsing, then boom! Meghan, Harry and their kids are attending the jubilee. I was shocked. I hate it too. I hate it for them. Wow!
But at the end of the day, i understand this is Harry’s family or his beloved grandma to be specific, sometimes as a wife or spouse if you don’t support your spouse’s decisions concerning certain family members could be at the detriment of your own relationship/ marriage.
Personally, i think they might even be going for therapy just to know how to deal with difficult/ racist inlaws on both sides.
I bet this sucks for Meghan.
I’m so disappointed and honestly shocked. I was looking forward to seeing the Sussex fam unbothered at the polo while the Jubbly events went on on Salty Island. I don’t understand how Harry can take his wife and kids to be around these racists after all that’s happened. It was upsetting when I saw that Meghan went back to the UK but the kids? Please keep them safe. I am so concerned for their well-being I don’t think I’ll be able to sleep during the Jubbly
Freaky Lizard, I too am team Sussex all the way and hope for safe travels but, while I understand the concern of course, you won’t be able to sleep?! I feel a little lost in the funhouse all of a sudden. Or just not picking up on sarcasm maybe?
Projection much…? Meghan has as much say in this decision too. It was a joint decision. People should learn to trust in their decisions made.
It’s more that their parents are working royals the way the Cambridge kids’ parents are. Maybe this is a sign that their kids will be recruited as working royals? They’re running out of people well beyond Charles’ desire to slim the group down.
Andrew is no longer a working royal, he won’t appear on the balcony ergo his kids won’t be on the balcony.
His kids are in their thirties and have kids of their own. He won’t be on the balcony because he’s not a working royal. They won’t be on the balcony because they aren’t working royals. Like Harry’s not on the balcony because he’s not a working royal though his father is. Same as the Tindalls and the Phillips. The Wessex kids…one of them is a minor so he falls into the George-Charlotte-Louis category. The other is barely edged out so she is “grandfathered in” for appearance sakes I suppose.
But this is all reading like wearing the military uniforms to PP’s funeral. They told Harry he can’t wear one, and I think Andrew threw a little fit when he was told he couldn’t wear one, so it turned out none of them could wear one.
Let the madness begin……..those salty folks of the British tabloids are going to lose their minds when there are no photo ops with Archie and Lili…..
I’m so ready for the hysteria. Here, by the Boston harbor, I can hear the screams coming from across the Atlantic.
I’m in NYC, and I thought I heard some hollering as well! LOL
Lol!
I think they will stay with Eugenie again, and Meg and the kids will join Liz at the castle, PRIVATELY. As “non-working royals” they will not be part of ANY of the public carriage rides or hoopla. And while Harry and Meg may venture out to see their charities, I’d bet the kids will stay on the Windsor grounds with their nanny at Frogmore Cottage.
Harry is no fool, and neither is Meghan. They won’t allow their kids to be used.
It would NOT surprise me, however, if a pic of Liz and the kids is released AFTER they get home to SB.
“I think they will stay with Eugenie again, and Meg and the kids will join Liz at the castle, PRIVATELY.”
This. 100%. I’m sure that exploring this possibility was one of the list items on their pre-Invictus stop.
I’m glad I scrolled before posting bc this is my working theory as well. They will see the granny, the cousins, maybe have the baby christened. But I think Harry said they would not partake in photos given they are no longer under the BRF’s boot, and the palace then made a statement to cover their asses.
Is Frogmore Cottage big enough to house Eugenie, Jack, August, H-M and their kiddos? Maybe they’ll split up between Frogmore, Windsor, Royal. Hope Betty hangs on long enough to meet her American granddaughter. Will trust that Harry and Meghan have been thoroughly thoughtful about arrangements to ensure safety. Beyond that who cares?
As far as ‘working royals’ limitation is concerned, have never really understood the term. Seems like the job description is not well defined, and performance requirements and expectations are unevenly applied.
It is a possibility that Lili will be christened but with the Jubilee events it will be a lot to pack in.
@ Jan90067, I hope that you are right. I hope that Harry and Meghan have made clear instructions, in writing, as to what they will participate in and what they will not participate in. That any photographs taken are by one chosen by Harry and Meghan, especially with regards to their precious children. I hate that they are going but I can see that the Queen probably begged them to come. Now that they have ironed out the terms, I hope, that everyone is on the same page, their terms will be supported.
As for them going, I understand that Harry knows that his grandmother is not long for this world. That is the ONLY reason he is going. Harry also stayed due to his duty to her and to HER ONLY, which is why they offered half in/out.
You want to profit off my kids…NOPE! Bye now
The Rota were getting so worked up about the balcony so very glad they won’t be on it. I think most of their visit will be private and not exposing the kids. They don’t owe the British press or any of the royals anything. Cue the crying and snub stories from Camp Keen but we don’t care.
Ugh I wish they would reconsider. They need YOU, you don’t need them and you don’t owe them anything after how they abused Meghan.
I have been saying from the beginning that it was very likely that Harry and his family would be there and i had commentators swearing up and down that they wouldn’t. Lol.
I still don’t understand why they would want to go. Considering that they still have a bullying investigation going against meghan. And personally i wouldn’t really be eager to bring my kids around people that had concerns about their skin tone. But here we are
@chloe
I wonder if we’ll ever know about those investigations right? I doubt it. But I feel like the Queens health situation was enough for Harry and Meghan to put that aside to see her for potentially the last time with the kids.
What a mess!!
Given the Queen’s age, I think this is her last jubbly, and I frankly think Harry probably wants to bring the kids to see her, because the next time he’s back will likely be for her funeral.
I agree, Claire. I think Harry wants a pic of his grandmother with his children. I have only one with my grandma and son together, and it means a whole lot to me.
oh this is definitely her last jubbly. They don’t happen every year, only to celebrate milestone years in her reign (silver, golden, diamond, and now platinum.) I guess its possible they could have one at 75 years (what would that be, anyway, I wonder) but I don’t think she will be here in 5 years.
@ Chloe, + 1000 so disappointed. Not my battle but disappointed with the decision to go.
I mean, he presumably loves his grandmother enough to name his child after her. It would be weird to me if they then refused to let her even meet the kid, and it’s clear her health is rapidly declining. This really could be the last chance.
@Beandy Alexander: The queen was one of the first people that met lilibet. Albeit through zoom. But she has met the little girl.
I was thinking the same thing – at the end of the day he probably just wants his gran to see his kids in person before it’s too late. OFC in a perfect world neither Harry nor Meghan would have to put up with the (I’m sure) inevitable bullsh*t from the press and KP and W-K that’ll come along with it…
Yeah, Harry’s relationship with his grandmother is an enigma. He clearly is very close to her, but yet she did nothing to help them in their darkest time. I guess it’s a sign of how little power the monarch really has, if the courtiers are the ones running the show and deciding who has access to the monarch. In which case, the point of the monarch is why?
Chloe, I just don’t think meeting a baby over zoom is remotely the same as holding it and sniffing that wonderful baby head. And it’s not like you can take a picture together over zoom. My son’s great-grandfather just turned 94 and lives on the other end of the US from us, but we keep taking him to visit him as much as possible because at this age, who knows when it will be the last time. And it brings both of the a lot of joy.
@ Brandy Alexander, it’s lovely that you both make it a priority to visit him. I am certain it brings him more joy than you know. It’s so important for us to cherish our elders. I know we all do but it’s just a lovely sentiment that you guys travel to see him as much as possible.
We all have to remember that we do not know our destiny. It’s important that our loved ones know how much we love them as much as possible.
I think they’re going for the Queen, and her alone. I think all we may see of them is arriving and departing from a handful of events–which I would love! The tabloids will have a hissy fit when there aren’t any pictures of Archie and Lili.
Harry & Meghan are adults, they’re not dumb & completely understand the situation (even things we obviously don’t). Harry has always made it known he wants his kids to see their great-grandmother before it’s too late, he’s always been very close with her so this makes sense. Since they’re not going to be on balcony & it looks like The Queen cancelled basically every other public celebration she was involved in, this is mostly a private visit. Also, the Yorks aren’t going to be on the balcony either so this is them visiting Jack & Eugenie, likely Diana’s family as well.
It will be Harry and Meghan’s keepsake photo ,a picture with the Queen to mark her jubilee. Their doing it for grandma and setting a classy example for their children. All the rest is just noise to sell rags.
It would be hilarious if the queen doesn’t even appear on the balcony, instead there is a pic of Harry, Meghan, and the kids watching it on TV with her.
Though if anyone is with her on a couch watching her jubbly take place without her, it will be Pedo.
Everyone of us have been in family events situations where we’d rather yank out our fingernails than go, but you still show up. They are there for the Queen, that’s it, and as a grandmother and yes, Harry’s sovereign ( that applies only to him). I also hope they spend time with Diana’s family and visit her grave. What exactly do people think they’re going to do there that some are so upset? It’s not like they’re going to make a speech. I really like Harry and Meghan and think this is a decent compromise to an impossible situation. Meghan has no illusions, especially when even today they’re still briefing against them. I see all these people saying how dare they support the institution. Did they say they were? They aren’t going there for that reason and know everyone there are still jerks.
omg. I hope this means they have excellent security settled.
Either it’s settled, or just temporary settled as they were invited by TQ. I can’t imagine a personal guest of TQ wouldn’t receive appropriate security during a major event/holiday.
Right. They would never take the kids if it weren’t safe. I was just surprised at first hearing the news.
I actually love that Harry is so empathetic and tries to do the right thing and he still wants his grandmother to meet his children and still wants to support her. That’s a needle I wouldn’t like to have to thread myself. I hope they have a good time and minimum possible annoyance from courtiers/etc.
Maybe if they stay primarily on the Windsor campus they will be protected by Royal security? Hopefully they don’t do any public events, at absolute most maybe going to church with the Queen.
But at least we know Harry was serious when he said he would make sure QEII was protected with the right people around her! They were probably coordinating with her and Charles when they went for tea.
I hope they don’t do anything public with the Cambridges so those two don’t get to repeat their public snubbing of the Sussexes at the Commonwealth service during H&M’s last royal engagement. I also hope they have a strategy to deal with inevitable Br media bullying, protect Meghan’s mental health, and focus on projecting their own positive narrative.
I absolutely hate this but the way we want the best for H&M and their babies they want it 1000000000x more than us. They wouldn’t be doing this if they didn’t feel it made sense/was safe/important to them. So I’m going to console myself with visions of Meg’s fashion and how she’s gonna wipe the floor with Keen.
Exactly. My concern has always been safety, so they’ve clearly resolved that and they are supporting his grandmother. They probably prefer the narrative of “OMG they’ve been banished from the balcony!” to “OMG they hate the very, very old Queen!”
@money I agree about the narrative of “snubbing the old Queen” could be what they’re trying to avoid especially after the article where they said she personally invited them.
When she dies world leaders will be attending. She’s still respected by many so it’s good that they’ve made it clear they have a good relationship with her and support her. No one can take they away from them no matter how much they try.
Plus, it does effectively and efficiently cut off the RR’s current preferred narrative, the ‘Harry and Meghan are MAKING us speculate about whether or not they’ll attend royal events and ENJOY tormenting us this way, they WANT us to froth at the mouth for months on end about whether or not they’ll be on some balcony for twenty minutes!’ nonsense.
I’m not trying to be mean, but petty Betty may not make it to the jubbly. Plus I bet they don’t do the public events if this even happens.
It’s 4 weeks away, she’ll probably make it. Not long after though.
Blackfemmebot, thanks for the moral boost. I needed it.
I hate this, but let’s hope they’ll nail this by perfect planning and pro execution, like always. She’ll wipe the floor with Keen for sure, lol.
What you said. I saw some SussexxSquad people so angry about this. They need to back off. They are a family and made a decision. They wouldn’t come if it wasn’t safe for them and things worked out. Plus the BP full announcement was that Harry/Meghan remain much loved family members and would be attending some events. And then the Sussexx spokesman said that they are attending with the kids. So this was coordinated and blessed by The Queen and PC.
@ blackfemmebot, yes!!! Meghan will be wiping the floor with CopyKeens dreadful threads!! I can see it now as CopyKeen is in an absolute tizzy that Meghan is coming and she is trying to figure out how she can out dress her. Though, CopyKeen will be a disaster as she will mix up her mood boards based on the stress, coffee and injections until then!! It will be brilliant!!
Your comment was brilliant and brought me joy! Thank you 😌
Still grinning at the news! I’m really just so happy Harry gets to introduce Archie & Lili to their granny and their heritage. After spending most of his life in CA, for Archie this trip is bound to feel a lot like a Disney vacation with all the castles and costumes and sparkly grand things. I hope the Sussex fam has a lovely jubbly, unbothered and free. Their salty idjit relations can kick rocks.
Wow, you mean the slave owning heritage , that was racist to their mom is now a disney holiday? They could have brought the kids to see the Queen in the same way as when they visited before invictus. There was no need to participate in this mess. Very surprised and i have to admit a little disappointed by this news
From what I’ve seen of H&M, they’ll likely explain to their children both the good and bad of their heritage. And I wonder if, because of “this mess,” there isn’t additional security that H&M’s children wouldn’t have if they were to visit privately.
Harry & Meghan have made it ABUNDANTLY clear what side of history they’re on, and unlike anyone else in the family are working their backsides off to make the world a better place and help people. It’s their whole job. Heck… job*S* — Harry’s so committed to his causes that he has multiple positions. Proving themselves as productive and wholly responsible humans is what they do, and Harry has spoken about his grief for the way royals have subjugated others. That’s why he & his family are actively working to change things. He’s allowed to show his kids where they came from and those children are allowed to enjoy it. I have every confidence Archie and Lili are being actively raised to right a lot of the wrongs from their forbears. We don’t get to police what someone — a child — enjoys or does not enjoy during a visit to their grandparents’ house. I hope they have boatloads of fun. They’re allowed to.
No matter what you think of Betty, Betty is Harry’s grandmother. Who are you to deny Harry the right to return to his home country to visit his grandmother though? Especially when she has yet to meet their daughter. At the end of the day, we’re just spectators. They don’t even know us, yet alone bother about what we think. It was a joint decision.
There might be extra security during Jubbly events which makes it a good time to go. Or at least smarter security that doesn’t entertain intruders 😜. After reading Harry’s explanations to Archie about disabilities and invisible wounds, I think he’ll do a fine job of explaining their mixed heritage at an appropriate time.
You are very right to point out that nobody here knows them or what they are thinking. I think that since i only ever read about H&M on this site, ive been very much influenced by the prevailing opinion here that H&M are above the monarchy and certainly didn’t need it with all the deals they have made since they left. I did find some of their decisions a bit at odds with that “above the monarchy” opinion, like naming their daughter after the queen’s nickname, forever binding her to that woman that never lifted a finger for suicidal Meghan, or that they referenced themselves by their titles , like on the “the bench” bookcover or when Meghan introduced her husband as Prince Harry, The duke of sussex at in Invictus. I mean their first name recognition is so high, it feels unnecessary. Then there was the interview where Harry felt the need to talk about how he met his grandma on TV.
Honestly, today it really feels to me that they are not above this monarchy nonsense, this more than just going to see family/grandma since they proved this could be done without any fuss, they are willing participants, despite the racism, suicide ideation , bullying accusations and all. I know here many think the monarchy is irrelevant, but clearly H&M dont.
@sybl therein lies the problem. A whole bunch of people i’m sure well meaning have projected their thoughts and feeling onto Harry and Meghan that H&M haven’t expressed themselves. So now people are getting their feelings hurt.
I remember once Meghan saying she wished people would actually listen to her words. If we do then none of this is a surprise. It’s almost along the lines of what Michelle Obama said..this is still a family.
There’s a lot to navigate. There’s also a distinction between the firm and the family which a lot of people don’t seem to understand. Their main problem has been with the firm and William. They’ve always been consistent about loving and supporting the Queen.
I also think the monarchy will be around for a long time maybe not past George. But there’s still a lot of support for it and the government will continue to prop it up like their life depends on it even after the Queen dies.
I’m excited to see them! But would also understand if they avoided being publicly seen.
I just hope they get whatever they might need out of this visit – which is presumably to allow Archie and Lili time with their great-grandmother, and in the latter case, nick-namesake.
I actually think this is the right move for them, if they’ve resolved the security issues. No balcony photo ops, supporting the Queen and having her meet the grands. Jubbly might mean a lot of Brenda and so Harry will show his support.
Yep! I’m not delighted about it, but if they feel it’s safe……
I swear some Harry and Meghan fans act like derangers. Cardi B got mad at her fans for a reason.
We don’t know anything about their lives except the maybe 5% they tell us..the rest we piece together from tabloids lord and leaks and our own projections.
Meghan and Harry know what’s best for them even if you don’t agree. But trying to control them or claiming to withhold support is so freaking toxic.
It’s like no matter where they go or what they do people whether they claim to be good are still trying to control everything they do.
Please go outside and live your life instead of trying to live it through Harry and Meghan.
Wha—who—what are you talking about?
There’s been a few “you support white supremacy so I won’t support you.”Meanwhile as much as it doesn’t look like it this is still a “family.”
Yes some of them are racist evil motherfkrs who I hope they stay away from. But it’s a lot more complicated then you need to disown everyone.
They’re talking about all the people saying “NOOOOO!” and “how can they do this!?!?” and comments like that.
The comments like one below about “Harry won’t learn until he learns”, and others like it.
@Sunyside Oh, man. I didn’t see those. Not here, anyway. Yeah, the monarchy is all about white supremacy, but visiting your relatives does not a white supremacist make. They have shown over and over again that that is not what they are about and wish to do more and change it all. Either from within or without. That’s why the institution *hates them.
This makes no sense.
Talk about a straw man argument. Literally nobody here has said/thought this stupidity. The fact that you call people “Meghan and Harry fans” makes your agenda clear.
There was a few comments but they’re gone now. But there’s also comments on Twitter from a few Sussex fans. Just because you haven’t seen it doesn’t mean it’s not there.
Agreed. Look I think the RF sucks and is very much racist and shitty. But not going to judge them for doing this for their own reasons. They keep the Queen separate from her being Harry’s grandmother. They are going to show their kids their dad’s heritage. And probably get Lili baptized. I think we all should just breath through it.
WOW…GOOD POINT, ChillinginDC! I didn’t even *think* of Lili’s baptism! St. George’s chapel, where Archie was baptized is at Windsor. Perfect opportunity!
Yes, totally. Some of their fans act like they have ownership over them. HOW is that different from the British media in that sense? Harry and Meghan know what is best for their family. It’s okay to have mixed feelings, but to outrightly swear at Harry or blame Meghan for ‘being foolish’, makes them no better than a deranger. The total disrespect they have to not believe that Harry and Meghan know what is best for their family. That is gross and nasty behaviour.
Harry and Meghan living life FREE. Free to come and go on their terms, free to be with their Granny at her most precious and final JUBBLY. And 100% it was Burger King making them announce no Sussexes on the balcony.
Now my most fervent wish is that the Queen hangs back at Windsor on balcony day with Archie and Lili and H&M and those evil and snotty working royals have to do the balcony with no Queen and no money shot. Just Boring Charles, Cams and the Wessexes.
Well they did make clear it would only be working royals on the balcony. I wonder if the masses will get the hint. I’m also curious about the size of the crowd. I’m sure many think it will be Liz’s last appearance.
Ooooh but how hilarious would it be if Lizzy didn’t go on the balcony while all the borings in her family did 😂 as the world watches the balcony, Liz and Harry and Meghan and Lili and Archie away from the cameras, having tea. A girl can dream.
This is probably what’s gonna happen. I’m right there with you…The Queen, Harry, Meghan, the kids all at Windsor. Ha
I hope so too because you just know the Incandescents will be fuming that they’re making these boring public appearances on the Queen’s behalf and not sharing very personal time with her having tea and maybe even a celebratory glass of champagne on a very comfortable couch!
I’m glad they announced that they were going. The “will they or won’t they” nonsense by the British media has been stifled. Yes, they can speculate on “will they or won’t they” appear on the balcony and “who snubbed who,” but at the end of the day, the damage of that pettiness rests with the royals. I think one of the smarter courtiers realized that the Jubbly was threatening to turn into a circus, and that the Queen would be forgotten in the midst. My guess is that the Thomas Markle nonsense will quickly get shut down as well. I think BP pulls rank here. It would be sad if a 70 year career (for what it’s worth) is reduced to who gave who a dirty look on a balcony. KP and CH seem to be too stupid to realize this, but I think that, for all the inmates running the asylum, there are a few courtiers with a modicum of common sense.
I bet the Thomas Markle BS totally gets shut down. There will be a few clips of Dan Wootton acting as a tour guide but Thomas Markle now won’t get within feet of the barriers. Even if KP (and I think KP is in cahoots) wanted to embarrass Meghan at these events it would take attention away from them. It was one thing to have Bad Dad there when the Sussexes weren’t there but now things have changed. I bet KP didn’t know the Sussexes were confirmed to be going until they announced it and I love it.
That was I was thinking too. The dog has caught the car. You know MetPolice and MI5 will make sure the Markle-stein Monster doesn’t turn the Julibee into an international joke. I bet the Sussexes told them do not put us in a position to deal with him or we won’t come. Now GBNews will have find a way to contain him. The Markles are going to be screeching for not being invited to the family Jubilee events, especially if the Middletons are going. Bad Dad is probably pissed at the thought Charles will be the only grandparent Archie and Lili will see and know besides Doria.
Thanks to their vindictiveness and greed with the tabloids the Markles turned themselves into security risks. Can’t blame Meghan for this; it’s BP’s call.
There’s a lot of insanity going on demanding that Meghan meets her dad. He won’t get within spitting distance of her.
Not only that but I understand that Samantha the Snake was dumped by her attorney in her lawsuit against Meghan. They will be spitting all over themselves as you know that the RR p, or Piss Morgan, have supplied the funds and support for Toxic Tom to come and be welcomed into the Queens family! Remember, they OWE him as deemed so.
I’m not thrilled either, but as I said in the other thread, this is Harry having his children meet his Gam Gam before she dies. And quite frankly, I have my doubts she will make it to the end of 2022.
Harry is fulfilling one last wish for the Queen. I predict we will get an official portrait of the Queen and the Sussex’s. Or maybe a family portrait of her kids, grand kids and great grandchildren. (ugh! The RRs would milk that moment for DECADES to come).
I predict 2 days tops. A few photo ops and then they will bounce and not set foot in England again for several more years.
Maybe Harry negotiated security for a Well Child event. But I can’t see Meghan leaving royal property the entire time.
100% this. It’s just for the visit so the kids can meet her before she dies. They prob figured this is the best time because they will be provided with appropriate security (given they were invited by TQ). They’ll bounce after a couple of days and opt out of the pompy events.
Yeah I don’t think she’s well, TQ. I think Harry was also personally asked by TQ to come and who says no to a 95+ year old grandma?
I kinda hated my dad’s mom, but when she was old and asked for a visit, I sucked it up and went.
I also think there will only be 1 or 2 official (but warm, lovely) photos of the Queen w the grandbabies, H and M looking on fondly. No paparazzi pics and no public appearance. Just photos to show the meeting happened and everyone was happy. I could see one big official photo too w everyone in it, stiff and formal as usual. Nothing else. (Though personally I would love to see Meghan walking around in couture. But I don’t think we’ll get those more spontaneous pics, for security reasons.)
I think this is largely an opportunity for the kids to spend a little time with great grandmother Elizabeth, not necessarily a case of them forgiving/forgetting the issues they’ve had with Queen Elizabeth et al. I think Harry is able to separate the two versions more than most.
I don’t think they’ve forgotten about the heartache the family has caused in the least. But at the same time, I feel a little bit of this might be a case of them thinking “our children deserve to be there just as much as any of the others” and not allowing them to get completely pushed out. They were born into a royal family, and while that family is a terrible shit show who needs H&M much more than H&M needs them … I’m sort of glad that they’re like “nah we’re going too, suckers. Try and push us out and put us down all you want, but we’re still here and we’re not letting you dictate our plans… watch while we live our best life”.
Well said!
I agree. Meghan said something in The Hague “as parents you don’t want to steal your kids future” and at that point I knew they were negotiating to go the the Jubbly😝 I have full confidence in their decisions.
Exactly, “you don’t get to erase our children.”
Harry is not letting go of the lease on Frogmore Cottage. The Sussexes are free to come and go. Over the next few years a lot will be happening with the royals…..watch this space.
He should hold the lease until they buy their own property…why should they exile themselves
I didn’t want them to go but I’m kind of excited that they’re going so that William, Kate, Charles, Camilla and Sophie can make fools of themselves trying to snub Harry and Meghan in public. Hopefully this means that the Royal Family has allowed Harry to get the security that he has requested. I’m guessing that Harry didn’t want to be on the balcony and that’s why it’s being restricted to working royals only. This decision has the same vibe as the Diana statue unveiling when the royal rota was effectively banned from covering the event.
Right? Every headline will be about W&K snubbing the Sussexes. Total backfire of PR, as usual.
CarolE now needs a whole new strategy conference with Kate regarding the JUBBLY. Also, look for CarolE to be at Adelaide Cottage measuring for curtains when the Sussexes are in town. I can see her trying to “bump” into them walking around the super secure and protected grounds of Windsor–CarolE will just happen to have her phone out. Those pics would make enough money to buy Kate the private country estate with the latest AGA that she so desperately wants. Doria has to be on the lookout when H&M are away.
@Harper, is it definitely confirmed that the Cambridges are moving into Adelaide?
No, @Feeshalori, it’s not confirmed. Just the latest tea.
Thanks, l’ve been seeing articles that they’re moving in so didn’t know if that was a done deal.
My theory is that Harry didn’t want to be on the balcony (and def didn’t want Archie there, Lili is too young anyway), and Andrew was pushing to be on the balcony, which I don’t think Charles wanted, so restricting it to working royals only gets Harry out of it (which he wanted) and gets Andrew out of it (which Charles wanted.) It also prevents the balcony from looking stupidly overcrowded and reminding people of how many people benefit by being royal or royal adjacent.
My guess is we will see Harry and maybe Meghan at an event or two, and there may be a picture released of the Queen with all her great-grandchildren (maybe grands and great-grands). That’s a big “maybe” though (although I am sure such a picture will be taken.)
@Becks: I agree with you. Judging from some tweets from Rebecca English about the balcony situation, I think Palace tried to imply that Harry and Meghan were snubbed or banned from the balcony. Harry and Meghan putting out their own statement soon after the Palace’s was a genius move as it shows that Harry and Meghan are not interested in being on the balcony they’re there to celebrate the Queen. It wouldn’t surprise me Harry and Meghan are not seen at any events except maybe the thanksgiving service.
Hard agree. Rebecca English looked like a whole damn fool. She and other RR were running with hey Harry and Meghan were totally snubbed and no invite was sent to invite. Like none of them read the full announcement. The Queen announced that they are much loved family members and would be attending. Harry and Meghan’s spokesman confirmed 5 minutes later. I think Omid was the only one who read the whole dang thing.
The Sussexes will be the main talking point whether they are there or not. This has injected more interest into the Jubilee. The balcony story even without the Sussexes will be about them.
Theory: Betty won’t be on the balcony either. She is bad off, and Harry is going because he wants her to see the kids the kids before passing.
I think so too. I think H&M are going since they’ll have official security bc its an official event (even if they don’t make any public appearances), and they know the Queen is pretty bad off and this is a good time for her to meet Lili and see Archie again.
I would laugh if the Sussex’s showed up early like they did with their Invictus visit.
I see it as it getting announced now because Harry got what he wanted, which is Meghan and their children not on that balcony and not in photographs with Andrew. The Royals would have wanted the image of the entire united family. The Royals would love to have Harry and Meghan on the balcony, but Ilin the back showing they accepted their “place.”. They would love to have Andrew and Harry and Meghan in the same photo on the balcony so the tabloids can run photos of them together forever to try and further damage Harry and Meghan’s reputation.
I bet Harry negotiated security + no balcony for his family to avoid giving the BM the images/stories. That’s why the announcements were so close together.
I like this move for them and trust that they know best. They don’t have to give the balcony photo op, security has clearly been settled, they show they support the Queen in something that must be important to her and she gets to meet her great grandkids.
I hope they don’t give the RR one pic of those kids to sell. And that they swoop in say hi to the Queen and bolt.
Same. It would be pretty badass to fly in during a major event *at the request of TQ*, meet with her privately, then bounce — all with zero pap pics.
Yes! No pics!
Also you know that W&K are going to be Incandescent and seething because all press focus is going to be on the Sussex and their children ( predictions, guessing etc).
They are going to pull all the focus even if we don’t see a single photo and I’m here for it!
I don’t hate the arrangement. They get to come to visit Harry’s beloved grandma, who is clearly not long for this world, but they don’t have to participate in the bullsh*t. This is exactly what they wanted when they left.
However, what I do hate is how much mileage the British press is going to get out of abusing Meghan even more than usual.
The media has egg on their faces because they declared that Meghan would not want to return to the UK and that she would not attend the Jubliee.
….because she’s scared to face Cannot after the Oprah interview. HA!
I mean, Harry won’t learn until he learns, that’s just how it goes with family estrangements. I’m sure the Sussexes are approaching this trip with boundaries in mind, and I’m sure Sussex kids off the balcony is one, but in family estrangements, such boundaries are rarely honored correctly.
I hope for the best for them in visiting safely & in a manner that honors their wishes.
My mother is estranged from her 2 sisters, but she had surface dealings with them when she absolutely had to until her father (my grandfather) died. She loved her father and he was the last hub in that family wheel. Once he died, (at age 98), she hasn’t bothered with her sisters or any of their drama since.
This might be some of the same situation. He may be estranged from most of the family, but Gran might be the last hub
Exactly. I feel for Meghan NGL. Harry sounds like one of those people who is SUPER angry with their family (often rightfully so), but also has complicated trauma and keeps circling back to try and find closure. It can be very exhausting for the spouse, especially when you know where that road leads (disappointment and eventual non-con estrangement), but you have to stand by them while they make their own mistakes with trying to reconcile with people that haven’t admitted they did anything wrong or done any work to change.
You have absolutely no idea if that is the case with Meghan. Harry is the one who made the first moves to get her and Archie out of there and they make decisions as a team. If she wasn’t okay with this she wouldn’t go.
We need to remember that this isn’t our family.
Except this is about the Queen, Harry’s grandmother, and both he and Meghan have made it crystal clear that they have no issues with his grandmother.
C: Yeah, you don’t tell us the things they did (while hinting much was held back) about a group of people, and then ignore the fact that the treatment you recently received was just a taste of what many of us “colonial subjects” suffered for centuries and that it was a huge part of why we rallied to you, to go and play happy families while the rest of us applaud. This will definitely impact their levels of support among POC and the diaspora, but it is what it is, I guess.
I mean…
If you want to get upset because they seemingly co-sign the colonialism of the Queen then you’re free to feel that way but a family visit for her is not a dedication of a Churchill statue or something, given that they’re not working royals and it’s been made clear the working royals are going to be ones officially representing her. And again, that’s fine if you feel that way but I don’t see the point in getting upset *now* given that their opinion and support of the Queen has never wavered.
And that wasn’t even what you said in your first comment, which was a bunch of random inferences about Meghan suffering through Harry’s inability to act correctly about his family.
Lots of projection.
Did u think H&M would leave the monarchy and never go back to the UK to see members of his family again? They named their daughter after his Grandmother so obviously they don’t have an issue with her. I see it as them going back to see her and taking their children before she dies. If she dies without seeing his kids, that’s probably a heavy weight to carry compared to the alternative. I don’t see reconciliation with his father & brother as part of the package, that was obvious in his NBC interview. This is purely for his Grandmother.
@dee it sounds like you’re projecting how you feel on Harry and Meghan.
Unless she tells us different they made a choice to go visit Harry’s grandmother and the kids to see their great grandmother.
Also lose support from black people? Are these the same black people who were trying to blame Meghan for the families colonialism? She never had their support in the first place. It seems like a lot of black brits are supporting colonialism and the Queen since they are accepting awards from her and are willing to be photographed on the royal families social media pages…
@souperkay I think we need to trust that Harry knows the situation far better than we do. From everything we have seen him say and do, I believe he wouldn’t do this without having certain plans in place. And this announcement coming after the one about who will be on the balcony gives me hope. Because it speaks of coordination between BP and his people. Had it been the other way around, we’d have to endure a gazillion made up stories about HRM snubbing them.
What are the chances that Harry and Meghan end up hanging out with the queen during all the events her health makes her unable/unwilling to attend in person? Like what if all the “working royals” are standing on the balcony while Harry, Meghan and their children watch a live feed with the queen in a comfy drawing room?
I like that scenario because it gives a more intimate and privileged impression that they’re with the queen while the other members of the RF are sent out doing public appearances on her behalf.
I think you’re so right! Harry is coming to help her get through the week/end. Maybe also to protect her from courtiers trying to push her beyond her abilities or Andrew trying to sneak his way in somewhere, like he said he would.
People forget Harry was a soldier and has a strong personal sense of duty. I think if there’s a way he feels is safe for his family, and on his terms, he will show up for the Queen (and maybe even his father, who knows).
Lmao
Nice thought but if the queen can’t make it onto the balcony she’ll likely be kept company by her fave son Andy, who also won’t be on the balcony. I doubt M&H will want to be anywhere near him, let alone let their kids near him.
I mean, I get it.
I also think it is the best opportunity to go because the jubilee has been made into such a global event.
The eyes of the world will be on the brf so if they try to pull something the blame will fall squarely on them.
Harry and Meghan have made it clear they get along with the queen and want her to meet the children.
I also think they want to do it soon given his grandmother’s health.
I trust H&M to do what feels right and is best for their family. Will they bring Doria, that’s what I wonder?
There must have been some amazing conversations going on behind the scenes for them to agree to this.
I hope they are safe. I hope the RR’s are forced to keep away from them. They are returning as private citizens, and private family members. I hope they can maintain their privacy to the level and degree they are comfortable with. Mostly, though, I hope they can be safe.
Raising my kid, and in my business, the #1 rule is: Safety First!! Harry is a fierce husband and dad and I trust him to look after his babies and his woman, the woman who has his back. Together, they are a formidable team.
@Surly, I’m wondering the same thing on bringing Doria. I think they will. I don’t know if they have a nanny or not. If not, they’ll bring Doria as someone they trust to watch over their children when they are not there.
This wouldn’t be my first choice lol but hey it’s their life obviously like some have said.
Not gonna lie I am excited to potentially see a full family picture or hopefully them attending some events for their charities around the city.
As much as I want them to “disown” these vultures I recognize its a lot more nuanced of a situation and they are living it out in front of millions who have varied opinions on what they should do.
I’m sure it’s not easy. Yes there will probably be leaks and mess from the rota and jealous family members but even with the Sussexes in Cali the press and some family/aides haven’t stopped so.
I hope they do what they gotta do..have a great time and are at peace.
They are damned if they do and damned if they don’t by the British tabloids. Either snubbing the queen or trying to steal the spotlight. I like the look that they have done nothing wrong and go back with their heads held high.
“They are damned if they do and damned if they don’t by the British tabloids.” You said it, Lizzie. That’s why I don’t get caught up in the details of whatever transgressions they are being charged with. Because the objective is to smear them no matter what. I’m grateful to Kaiser for staying on top of the stories and distilling them here because that can’t be as easy as she makes it look.
I’m sure they know what’s best for their family but woooo. would not be me. but yeah i’m sure harry wants Lili and Archie to meet the queen and this is probably the last chance.
I’m going to guess they don’t want to be on the balcony. Just based on…. you know… the past 2+ years of info.
Look, it had to happen. She’s his grandmother and the Queen in whose name he served for most of his life. She’s on her last legs and she asked them to come. The private meeting H&M had with her last month set this up – if TQ hadn’t accepted the meeting, then Harry would only be attending her funeral.
Yep. Yep. Yep.
Look I get why people think he should stay away, but I let a conflict with my uncle keep me away from his wife and kids, and 20 years later I wish I hadn’t. He’s dead now and I have no relationship with my aunt and cousins, and only myself to blame. I’m happy to see Harry isn’t making the same mistake.
Also, if he let his relationship with William ruin his time with the rest of them, he would be letting William win.
Yeah, once we heard about the secret meeting, and that Harry wanted to bring his kids to meet her, then it was pretty much set that this would happen, I imagine there has just been some behind the scenes negotiations over the past few weeks (over things like the balcony appearances etc.)
Hopefully some negotiations about security so that H&M can go and safely visit any of their charities that they wish.
@Eurydice: You’re so right.
+1
How about H & M and the kids get together in private with the family and have some cake, take some private photos, let all the young little ones tear around the palace with the corgis?
You know? Like everyday people do, at family times. 😀🥰
I’m loving the image of Archie and Lili playing with the corgis.
The British media were so sure that Meghan would never come back to the UK. The problem was always the family not the country but the media tried to conflate the two. I’m happy that the media won’t be getting the money shot.
I think at the end of the day Harry loves his grandmother and will risk unpleasant things for her. I think the palace staff decide stuff without the Queen and the Queen said no I want them there. It could be hervway to smooth things over before she leaves.
I know a lot of people are upset about this choice. But Harry and Meghan are grown adults and responsible parents. They will not do anything that would be detrimental to their children or themselves. As we’ve seen, they move smartly and don’t do things unless they are thought through. All this is, is them cutting off the rota’s shrieking/8000 op-eds on whether they will or won’t go, that they hate the queen, etc etc. And I agree with others that TQ is probably doing worse than anyone knows and at the end of the day, Harry wants his children to meet their great-grandmother in person before she passes on, especially Lili, her namesake, who she has never seen in person. Any of us would want this. Quite possibly at that stealth visit, the Queen asked them directly to come with the children and I don’t think it’s so easy to deny a fading elderly grandparent a final wish.
Again — we are outsiders looking in. WE DON’T KNOW the true story of what is happening — only what the rota is spewing and our interpretations of what the family is doing. I’m in the camp that doesn’t believe Betty is running anything at this point, and likely has a lot of people doing the “talking” and issuing statements for her. Harry and Meghan are frequently speaking to the queen privately and only they know what is truly going on with her. My guess is they’ll stay at Frogmore with Eugenie and Jack, and will only be seen when they WANT to be seen. And I wouldn’t bet money on getting any candid pics of the kids at all. Harry is probably pulling more of the strings on this than we know and the vultures will never admit it if he’s calling the shots. This will be Diana’s statue unveiling 2.0.
Completely agree.
I agree, especially with the part about Harry pulling more of the strings than we know. For this event, he holds all the cards, and the palaces and the press know it. If he didnt go, oh well, he’d be playing polo and having a great time with old and new friends. He knows his family is the one the press wants there, he knows his family is the one his grandmother wants there (since everyone else is relatively local), he knows his father needs him there to try to repair some of his image (that’s taken a beating not just from Harry but also from the crown, TYVM Netflix, lol), and so on. But Harry isn’t stupid, so he’s going to leverage those things to get what he wants for this – security, no balcony appearance, AND an announcement from BP re: the balcony (so it cant be spun as ‘the sussexes were snubbed,” although we know they’ll try it anyway, since all non working royals are being excluded), etc.
I’m kind of excited to see how this all plays out now. Like with the diana statue unveiling, it was done to Harry’s requirements, right down to no rota being invited (now that’s different bc it was an official royal event, but still.)
Agree as well.
I can only imagine the pressure being put on William, Kate and Charles to arrange pictures of the Sussex children for the rota rats. How low will the DM go to get the money shot? William is going to have a tense few weeks and some uncomfortable prodding is headed Chuck and Cammy’s way too.
I know it’s a tricky one but, I hope there is a picture of Charles with his grandchildren. I think if pictures are released of the children with Charles, Camilla and The Queen it would confirm that it was William and/or Kate who had “concerns” about Archie.
Oh and if there are to be pictures of the children with their grandparents and great grandparent please let them be taken by a “proper” photographer and not their Aunt! 😆
Right now kate is furiously looking through her Meghan look book trying to see what she can copycat, must be killing her not knowing. Charles bank account is going to be put through the ringer to achieve this. Lol
Poor Kate. We had already heard that she is building up quite the Jubbly wardrobe (remember that from a week or so ago?) and that was before she knew Meghan was going to be there. now she has to throw out all her bespoke coatdresses and buy professional modern attire, LOL. Poor thing. So much work, so little time.
Excellent post @swirlmamad.
I do wish they’d just stay home to avoid the mess, but I can’t relate to having grandparents you have a good relationship with and actually want to spend time with, so…
well shit. At least they won’t be on the ridiculous balcony with all the be-medalled cosplayers, so that’s one opportunity to snub them in a photo op taken away. They can hang with Eugenie’s family, which is probably what they’d prefer anyway.
i’m team sussex all the way, you guys know that.
but this? this is … disappointing, man.
oh well.
Why? Because a caring grandson wants to visit his very old and quite frail grandmother(according to photos and articles) with his family? Harry met his grandmother a few weeks ago and knows better than all of us her condition. The fact that he will bring his children to meet her now should tell us something about her health. Perhaps, he’s afraid that she won’t have much time left for his children to meet her… anyway, it’s his family and his decision.
There will be no money “shots”. A win.
Most importantly there will be no one sided competition of frocks to create advert monies for the employer(s).
What about the ratings? A win.
What about global interest ? What???
The actual arrangement of security is not
the one leaked to fail and the one described in the Mirror is a non-starter. Security trumps title, is based on actual threats.
The Queen gets to see her great grandchildren and their parents privately and Harry gets to respect and honour his grandmother’s wishes.
Now brace one’s self to the endless fcuking leaks and whinging. The endless pontificating from the ‘experts’ (the term is so 1990s) will be excruciating as usual.
In other words a boon for the customers that are uninterested in facts. It will be about opinions and fake dogma.
Let’s see how this sells…..
*This, in a round about way, have Harry protecting his family and at the same pleasing his grandmother whom he respects.
* Meghan, Archie and Lili Diana will be spared the rudeness and passive aggression on the balcony.
*Thank God for small mercies.
As on cue, the onslaught of hatred and disinformation begins…
1, 2, 3 ….Heading, subheading
“Harry defies the Queen”.
“the Queen ” as euphemism.
In terms of the appearance on the balcony, it is as important to ONLY the individuals who emphasize its importance.
The balcony is neutral and is quite unimpressed as to whom uses it for whatever purposes.
I agree with this inanimated object wholeheartedly.
Oh and the classic line: “He and Meghan will take attention away from the Queen.” And the other classic, William looks out for his brother. LOL.
If this is what they want to do then I just hope they will be safe and have a pleasant time.
Yeah I’ve been saying for the last few weeks that they would probably go. Surprised they’re bringing the kids but the queen might be on her last legs so this is one of the last chances to see her. H&M have made it clear that they respect the queen and don’t have any issue with her.
Also family is complicated and it’s a much greyer situation than some of us think. We don’t know everything that happened and we probably never will. My parents had a complicated relationship with my dad’s parents (he had the same issues) yet we visited them whenever we could and my parents always encouraged me to keep in touch with them and bond with my grandparents.
And H&M will make decisions that you will not like but that’s normal and just shows they’re human like everyone else. At the end of the day, I just accept that it’s a decision they have made.
My tinfoil tiara theory is H and M are coming with their kids and it was THEM that said their not doing the balcony. We all know the palaces want it, but I bet anything Harry does not want to use his family like that. Hence the timed announcements. Of course those idiots want them for publicity. Good for h and family boundaries
I agree with you Mia, I think that’s why Harry made his announcement after the queen because he definitely has no intention of him and his family being used for good press for the rest. I will worry for them while they are there but I need to support their choices and decisions because it’s their life not mine .
I definitely think it was H&M who said no to the balcony appearance. Like I said above this also gets rid of the Andrew problem, so it works out for the Firm as well as the Sussexes.
Also in agreement with everyone before me. It was Harry’s choice with which the RF agreed with much relief. T
So obviously my opinion on what Harry and Meghan do doesn’t count because it’s not my business. But I really really wish they would not go, I know Harry wants his children to meet the queen and it looks like she is in a bad place but I would prefer if they did private visits with her and skipped all things Jubbly. Anyway, praying for their safety
I hate this. It definitely feels like a trap. BP would dearly love to snub H&M, putting them “in their place” way in the back. The RF would dearly love to publicly display their animosity to Meghan and Archie and Lili (the Black cousins). I’ll venture to declare that even George and Charlotte would have been briefed on how to openly reject their cousins.
But I trust H&M’s judgement. He and Meghan are aware of all of this. Hopefully they will get in and out quickly, long enough to introduce the children to TQ, but no photocalls and no interaction with Bad Man and Khate. Would be great if they could avoid Charles too. Only god knows what awful sh*t Charles and/or Camilla would say to Archie and Lili under the guise of a lame joke or gaffe. Exposure of the children to racist family members must be avoided or kept at a minimum. These innocent babies must not be left with the lasting damage that comes from vile, racist family members. Nothing like having an Uncle who considers you as being too dark to be seen with his kids.
Let the Struggle Jubbly struggle on. I’m so glad the Sussexes won’t be lending their megawatt shine to that balcony circus.
Case by case security was always offered so if that’s all they have still approved, the security suit is not resolved. What might have been determined is that the met uk will designate the jubilee period as one of the cases they will provide 24/7 security for Harry and his family, so that greenlighted those few days for H to agree to come.
I’m nervous about them going back with the babes too but I understand Harry AND Meghan wanted the babies to spend time with their great gran. I love that they won’t be on the balcony and cannot wait to see KKKate all Botox and wigletted out to high Heaven and Rage monster Willy’s fist balled up and that jaw fixed so hard it will shatter. I cannot wait for that spectacle! 🤣🤣🤣
I have a feeling that the Cambridges will still be enraged and wigletted despite the Sussexes not being on the balcony because they know HM will be spending private quality time with the queen and they’re not there. In this case, l doubt out of sight is not going to be out of mind.
And l look forward to the Jubilee just to see the Sussexes’ usual ninja strategy.
That’s what I’m saying, regardless of a balcony appearance those fools will be a mess and I am looking forward to seeing how much of a mess they make.
Gotcha, girl_ninja, the Sussexes’ presence will definitely be felt like the ghost of Christmas past. The RF is always getting outmaneuvered. It’s going to be a treat to see this.
I wonder which reporter will have the guts to ask him if he intends to meet up with his brother!
Lol, that would certainly put the Incandescent One in a bind.
Well I guess Tom meltdown yesterday along with Angela about how Meghan is ashamed to face Kate is just that , his meltdown. Meghan isn’t afraid of jack shit because she did nothing wrong. The rest should be ashamed to look at her because of the evil they did to her .
Yep, our Good Duchess will hold her head high in the knowledge that SHE has done nothing wrong — Kate is the one who should be hanging her head in shame. I hope she and William are miserable throughout the entire Jubbly mess.
Yes! Exactly. Her head will be held high.
Yep. The shame lays with the ones who had b*tchface at the Commonwealth service in 2020. The ones not named Meghan.
Good move bringing the kids to see the Queen. There’s been too much bad PR painting Harry and Meghan as being selfish for not letting his family meet the kids. This may help turn around all the recent bad PR surrounding them
Can you explain what you consider bad PR honestly? Not trying to be rude.
I only saw good press from Invictus games and visiting the Queen. Before that from Archewell donations they made.
Unless you’re talking about Tina Browns book?
Everything else has been pretty positive at least from the US side unless I’m missing something?
“This may help turn around all the recent bad PR surrounding them.”
Um what? Everything that has transpired, since at least the Australian tour, suggests that they will continue to be targeted with undeserved negative stories. The “bad PR painting Harry and Meghan as being selfish for not letting his family meet the kids” you speak of will simply move on to how selfishness is the reason why they are going.
Bringing his children to see his grandmother is not about scoring good PR. This is simply a grandson wanting to do something that is meaningful to him on a personal level. And after having his mother taken away from him without any warning, it makes sense to me that he would want to have what might be a final goodbye in person with his children and wife present.
If there is a family portrait, I hope we see Archie and Lili with huge bright red curly fros next to a smiling Queen.
Tim Laurence never did royal work and is mentioned as being on balcony
I think line of succession and the Queen’s Will is also involved. If the kid’s are in the line of Succession won’t the Sussex have to trot their kid’s out soon enough? The public will want and expect this. It was important to H&M that the children receive their rightful place. I think there’s going to be requirements. The queen’s Will is going to make a difference as well.
I knew they would be going.
Ugh I looked at the Fail and the Sussexes will ‘milk’ the jubbly blah blah. We all know who milks the Sussexes so pot, kettle etc.
I agree that this will be a low key visit for them to spend time with H’s grandmother in private probably whilst balcony preening happens etc.,. Let’s the ,ahem, working Royals take front and centre and jostle each other for the money shots whilst H and M have a mainly private visit. Yes there will be bitchy antics from the usual subjects but they are both entitled to see H’s grandmother given her failing health and her request for them to come back to celebrate with her.
So, wait a minute, if only WORKING royals are allowed wouldn’t that exclude Baldemort & Khate automatically??
🤣🤣🤣
LOL LOL LOL LOL
I can hear the gnashing of teeth and smashing of plates all the way here.
I love this for a few reasons:
1. Most important of all, the Sussexes seem to truly adore the queen so I’m glad they will get in another visit with her as well as getting photos of her with their children. I’m glad the kids will have those photos to keep (if they choose to).
2. Peen and Keen must be gnashing their teeth over the impending visit and since the announcement is in advance, that gives them more time to develop ulcers of rage and fear of being upstaged.
3. Now that H & M know they can stealth into and out of Salt Island, I hope it tickles them to no end to do just that. I hope they have giggle fests over how angry and impotent the rota feels at not being able to catch them.
4. Lastly, you know M is going to bring the lewks (!) and Keen will lose sleep over it.
I think we now know what was discussed at “The Meeting” 😆 I think we can be certain that W&K won’t be taking any holidays until after the Jubbly because I honestly believe they didn’t know that H&M were coming back and that they were bringing the kids!
I’m pleased that they’re coming back and on their terms. It will be lovely for TQ (and hopefully Charles) to finally meet the children. I only hope that W&K don’t try to muscle in. No matter how big a tantrum William throws no-one should allow him and his wife anywhere near those children. As I think he’ll do his damnedest to get in a sly remark to try and upset those kids and being the vile human that he is I wouldn’t bet against him making some reference about their colour in front of everyone.
I hope Harry and Meghan have a safe and reasonably enjoyable trip. They both clearly still care very much for the Queen and feel it’s important for Archie and especially Lili, her namesake, to see their great-grandmother and get some photos, since they’re too young to remember the visit itself. Obviously we all want the best for H&M, and they know better than we do. Perhaps one way to look at this is that they’ve worked through things to the point where they feel strong enough and physically and emotionally safe enough to endure the tsunami of attention their visit will bring. Facing their detractors might feel empowering, in a way.
I love this perspective and its very much in tune with their brand right?! Mental health, healing, compassion, kindness, wholeness…
I hope they get even more clarity and maybe closure from their visit.
I hope it’s an amazing healing journey for them after the trauma they went through. May they just have fun and may it be clear how much they’ve grown the last few years.
@Miranda & @Polo, My thoughts are in line with yours. I wish Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, Archie, and Lilibeth a joyous time during their visit to the UK.
Hear hear.
Love this @Polo. It’s kind of saying, “We’re moving forward and living OUR life..”.
I’ll admit that I wanted them to stay away. Also understand how two grown adults, that are clearly working as a team, made a decisions based on what they want to do for their reasons. LOL at the MF’ers who are now saying this has anything to do with anything outside of a grandson/daughter-in-law wanting to share /spend time with someone they care about. Those same people are the ones writing headlines and twatting about the Sussexes disrespecting the Queen if they don’t show up.smh
This is a great take!
I suspect the queen told Harry she really wanted them there. I think he agreed because it’s highly likely she’ll be gone by year’s end and he really wants her to meet Archie and Lilli before she goes, and them to meet her.
It was probably a mutual desire for them not to do the balcony. For H&M, because of security, because they don’t want to feed the spectacle and negative news cycle. For the others, because H&M on the balcony means the H&M show. As someone on Twitter said: The balcony is wherever H&M are.
I think for Meghan, it’s a one time sacrifice she’s willing to make because of the circumstances (twice since they’ll probably return fro the funeral).
I doubt we’ll see Meghan or the kids at any official events. More than likely, a family photo will be released at some point. The Sussexes will stay at Frogmore Cottage, where they’ll be safe and secure. I don’t really see an issue. There was always the possibility they were coming, especially with the Queen asking them to come. It is what it is. Not going to slag them for going nor fret that the security issue is up in the air. Harry wouldn’t bring his kids if he was worried for their safety.
But what about Harry’s polo league? Lol
He’ll be playing with them all summer. I know when they posted that entire schedule that something was up,lol.
It doesn’t matter if the Sussexes are not on the balcony, the international press will be drawn to them. Pictures of the Sussex kids are the mony shot.
Exactly!
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry made the decision to visit Prince Harry’s grandma with their kids during her jubilee celebration. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are walking to the beat of their own drums. I’m glad to see Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are not beholden to the opinions of fans and foes. I’ve complete respect for them.
The Royal Family must be counting their lucky stars….at least there will now be some interest in the dumb jubbly.
Exactly!
Yeah well I’m not happy but it’s not about me. Reason: if they don’t come, there are 10 stories about them. If they come, there will be 100 stories. Yikes.
I wish the Sussex family a safe journey to, during and from Salty Island.
There would be 100 stories anyway — remember the firestorm mess around Meghan for Philip’s funeral and she was simply gestating in peace back in CA? I have faith that they will be safe and well and have a solid plan of how this trip will pan out.
Nope it’s worse if they come. If they don’t come 100 stories. If they come, it’s 500 stories and maybe 2 more books just about the last appearance with Queenie. Anyway Harry and Meghan know best so I’ll deal with my unhappiness soon lol. It’s just that if I’m their friend, I’m that Taurus friend who would pull a face first if they tell me they’re going. And then of course I’ll hug them and say I’m not happy but I’m still here for you guys 🤣😭
I always suspected they would go but never thought they’d be on the balcony and glad they won’t be. It was threatening to be a circus and the press can shut up since they won’t see them on the balcony they wanted them thrown off. I don’t get all these people who are so upset they’re going but thought it was pretty cool that they managed to see the Queen last month before Invictus. Harry can’t not go to the last major celebration of the Queen while she’s still here. The Sussexes know the royals and their rota minions have been acting like ass clowns leading up to this. There will be no money shot. The Jubbly schedule of events have been announced and the Sussexes are not participating in any official capacity. They are there in a private capacity. Harry has always said he wants his kids to go to the UK. We don’t know when they’re coming, going or where they will be. I hope they have a few parties with their charities and a few boozy brunches ( cause they’ll need it) with their friends and have the kids visit the Queen and pay their respects to Diana’s resting place. Meanwhile I’ll be exploring Rome and Pompeii during all this spectacle and bet I’ll be having a lot more fun than the Sussexes.
Enjoy your Italian trip and I know you’ll love Pompeii. I went there many years ago and was absolutely awestruck by the ruins and the plaster casts of those ill-fated inhabitants. A spectacular snapshot of a day in history. Rome was marvelous too.
Was supposed to make this Italian trip in 2020 so can’t wait! The Jubbly will be background noise.
We need to stop debating over whether this is a mistake or not by the Sussexes and discuss what kind of emergency Middleton summits are now going on, lol.
True! Because you know they are freaking out. How is Kate going to cosplay Meghan when she’s right there?! LOL
You know the phone lines between KP and Berkshire are on fire!
You know someone will be wearing ridiculous hats, too much jewelry from the vaults and too much eyeliner to overcompensate. The superglue grin will be in place.
Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if not being on the balcony was a condition of them agreeing to bring the kids to the Jubbly.
That’d be a condition Harry and Meghan would insist on I think. These two don’t want the nasty press on their young children.
The royal press has been violent and hateful toward Archie and Lili and their parents. By doing nothing, the official BRF’s response toward these attacks is one of tacit support. The press coverage is similar to the hate and violence Tucker Carlson fomented on Murdoch’s Fox News. We saw the concerted effort of how the sustained lies and violent speech resulted in real violence on Jan 6th. That MO continues today resulting in an increasingly polarized and violent culture.
The Sussexes have endured 4 years of sustained attacks by the royal press. It’s no wonder Harry and Meghan are worried and extra protective of their children. As a reader, I’ve noticed how Diana’s death benefited members of the media personally. They derived their wealth off her death by writing repeated lies, innuendoes and the more salacious and violent the gossips, the better the sales.
Hunting the Sussexes is a gruesome blood sport for the UK press.
I’m glad they won’t be on the balcony. Seems like the Queen won’t even be there. Such a fuss for something so inconsequential. Do you think for one minute if it was important to Harry and Meghan to be on that balcony they would be coming to the Jubbly at all? The last few years he was on the balcony Harry looked like he wanted to be anywhere but there. Let the royals with all their fake medals stand on the balcony and have the discussion be about who is not there vs who is there. I saw on twitter that it is going to be a repeat of the Magnificent 7 from after the Covid Express Tour. Even with the Cambridge kiddos it is going to be lacking in stage presence and will fall flat. Especially if the Queen is not there. They can try to diminish Harry and Meghan, but the problem is Harry and Meghan aren’t playing the game. They have many other irons in the fire. The remaining royals have to keep grasping and playing the game because this is all they have.
While I don’t like they are doing this, I understand the context for it. Given that the Queen is literally on her last legs, I suppose this isn’t too much of a surprise? This will be the last big event of her life and of course Harry wants to be there for it, despite his less than warm relations with the rest of the family. If he missed it, I’m sure he’d hugely regret it (not to mention the British tabloid media would remind him of it for the rest of his life). I don’t think the security issue is necessarily resolved but if he, Meghan, and the kids are with the Queen or around other senior royals, I’m guessing they’ll get security for most of their stay in England.
I doubt they wanted to be on the balcony in the first place as non-working senior royals, it’s such a silly spectacle. Maybe we’ll get one or two official pictures of Archie and Lili with the Queen/the rest of the great-grandkids so the palace will have updated photos for their next birthdays. I’m sure William and Kate will leak idiotic stories but nothing so colossally stupid as “Meghan bullied staff” like they did right before the Oprah interview. I predict Harry and Meghan will stay with Eugenie and Jack, see the Queen a few times, maybe see Charles and Camilla. But I do wonder if Archie and Lili will meet their Cambridge cousins finally. I just can’t see that happening.
Let this be a lesson for all those that continue to believe tabloid lies lol.
I definitely believe William, Charles, Kate, and Camilla leak to their favorite royal reporters.
But I also believe that the royal reporters make up a lot of sht because having a “war of the wales” benefits them. Gossip and drama equals clicks.
You can always tell when they are making something up or using another royal reporter for a story when it’s “insider” “friend” and sometimes “source.”
They used to use palace aides and courtiers until recently. Now it’s almost exclusively royal reporters or “friends” being quoted.
Not all the drama is from the royals themselves it’s from the media and that’s why their stories are always shifting hour to hour.
I think most people here are aware of this. However, Harry and Meghan going to the UK has to do solely with the Queen not the rest of the family and both Charles and William have made known through their favourite reporters that they didn’t want Harry and Meghan at the Jubliee. I think most of us here recognise that only parts of the story are truly known. Harry and Meghan have said their piece and the Royal Family have never denied anything that Harry and Meghan have said in public.
The nastiness never stops. The Star is saying that Meghan and Harry have been SNUBBED from the balcony. It will get worse I fear.
You know these writers already drafted these articles ages ago. This isn’t news but gossips rift with ‘unnamed sources’.
Anyone of us here can write the same recycled articles given the lack of actual journalism, unbiased reporting, and the hard work of fact checking taking place.
LOL. The Star is the same outlet that HAD to put out a retraction years ago per IPSO regarding a story about Harry and Pippa. Pretty much any BM tabloid/RR will put that version out.
The man loves and respects his nonagenarian gran. He gets to attend, (w/emphasis), her last big hoopla without being a part of the corgi, horse and buggy show. They and their children get to be with her in person. I believe they are doing this not only for her, but for themselves. Regrets are the living’s purgatory; what one has done, what one could, or should have done and failed to do. We live with ourselves, it is better to live free and unburdened by regret.
So will they attend any public events or just be there, like maybe going to church – not an official public event. That way they won’t be used for too much publicity but support his grandmother.
Without having read any of the comments, this news does not surprise me and I’m also not mad about it. Prince Harry and Duchess Meg, no matter how much we admire them and their work, are people. Interpersonal and family relationships are complicated and they were always going to do what works for them and their family.
In this case it is taking their children to meet their elderly great-grandmother before she dies during what is, at its core, a celebration of her life and longevity. If anything, I’m glad they’re going—on their terms. They left and now do WTF they want. I’d be disappointed if they let Will and Kate keep them from visiting. That is their family and Harry’s home, too.
I hope they have a safe and lovely visit, and although she can’t fit in the gown, I hope they quietly have Lili christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury—like all the other royal babies.
Only downside of H&M not being on balcony is being lumped in the basket of deplorables with The Nonce. Beyond that, none of my business who they choose to visit and why.
I suspect Harry has always hated being on the balcony. When he married Meghan he started standing at the back so I think this was really Harry’s decision and has nothing to do with Andrew.
Of course it doesn’t but optics.
Waity will be at her buttony and wiglet best and will be totally overshadowed.
Meghan to stylist ; let’s do something simple and chic.
Waity to stylist ; more ruffles, bows and buttons. I said more, I’m going to be queen someday! Find my wig and eyeliner!
Lizzy you are funny.
🤣🤣🤣
@Lizzie “Find my wig and eyeliner!” ROFL 😆
You know I feel for Harry and Meghan. None of this can possibly be easy.
For those who barely follow royal news they’ll get a lot of support because the headline is “Harry and Meghan going to see granny.” and she’s still respected around the world.
For fans who follow the day to day stories/leaks/lies printed about Harry and Meghan and try to fight back against the hate there’s understanding but not necessarily support for the decision. Some might just move on cause it’s all exhausting.
For haters they’ll continue hating no matter what.
Theres no outright win for them is there? The UK press will still stay the same until they find another target. If they stayed in the US..negative stories…them coming…negative stories….if they reconcile with the RF..negative stories. It doesn’t matter what they do. I couldn’t imagine walking a day in their shoes.
With all that said I hope they do what makes them happy. I’ll be here either way cheering them on.
Where I am in the world, the other hemisphere, the stories are already out “Meghan and Harry snubbed by the queen”
Harry and Megan not wanted!
All about the announcement that they will not be on the balcony, no Stories are leading with “Prince Andrew snubbed “ ofcourse
They have already been stories saying that it’s Prince Harry and Megan’s last gasp for relevance to try to be at the Jubbly, no matter what they do ….if they stay home or if they go , the media will find a way to spin it into negative stories about them
Ugh I’m sorry you are stuck with that. Where I am it’s all been positive. The headline is “Harry and Meghan kids going to see the Queen but no balcony. “ nothing too salacious.
It’s also all mainly legit news sources and not the British tabloid stories so for that I’m grateful! I think this is a win for them in the grand scheme of things. They look like the bigger person.
My friend forwarded me an article about William “not wanting Harry at the jubilee” and I was really embarrassed for him whether or not those were his actual words. It made him look like a child.
This has been a perfect decision already. Seeing the likes of Angela Levin, Richard Eden and the royalists melting down on twitter because Harry and Meghan will be there has been a joy to watch.
Ooh, that’s good to hear. Can you summarize some of it?
But I thought the propagandists we’re prepared to have a hissy fit if they didn’t go. Now they’re having one because they will be there? Heads we win, tails you lose.
We only know a small fraction of the dynamic they have with the RF. Maybe it’s better than people think? Idk but clearly they are adults and made the choice to participate in whatever a jubby is. I do feel like it’s a double edge sword, on one hand this family is toxic and outdated, on the other hand Meg and Harry know they only have the platform and wealth they have because Harry was born into this mess. They didn’t buy a montecito mansion from the suits royalty checks.
Is it terrible to hope that they worked out an agreement with TQ, since she wanted them to attend? I hope they have gotten security for any charity visits they want to make and, at least, expenses paid for travel, etc. if not being paid to attend.
I too hope the receive security without leaks (security which they’ve offered to pay for BTW). The right wing press will make a big deal about the Sussexes’ expense even if H&M paid for things themselves. That’s biased reporting at its finest. Equality and equity are anachronistic terms in this world. You can’t foment such hate without a lot of directed gaslighting.
I hope there are no more stories of Kate the “peacemaker” but I think these stories will happen.
The BM is absurd and insane so of course they can write about imaginary snubs for poor Mumbles who tried her best to learn more about being a peacemaker.
The “rules” of the royals are absurd. The only ones on the balcony are the ones who do royal work. But then there are the stories of the Queen’s “favorite” grandchildren allegedly like Bea and Peter who will not be on the balcony.
@Tessa Can’t help hypothesising that TQ personally *wanted* the Sussexes on the balcony as this would somehow (illogically) enable Andrew to also be there.
Before all this “favorite” talk the lines were clear year after year. Eugenie was the favorite grandchild. Harry was said to be favorited. Never was it said William was even liked. Peter was always privately problematic.
As Zen said above l bet little Lilly will be Christened within Winsdor Castle, one photo will be released , ohhhhhhh William will be raging, love it !!!! I’m not sure if the Queen will be on de balcony though didn’t they mention this week that her mobility prob wouldn’t allow it ?
She might no go just to show solidarity with Harry and Andrew. It would be kind of hard to holler “snubbed” if the honoree herself doesn’t show.
Then the stories will probably be “Meghan held the Queen hostage in the Castle, and forced her to visit with them instead of standing on the balcony!”
Of all the professions to be trained in when dealing (esp in public) with narcissistic, toxic family members, it only just struck what an advantage acting must give Meghan in remaining outwardly composed. Other than maybe being a prosecutor or a therapist, this must really help to get through an interaction – knowing how to arrange your facial expressions and pitch voice to avoid expressing in front of a camera that you would prefer to be as far away as possible for someone.
Crazy eyes and OTT jazz hands don’t really offer any help in these situations…as we saw at the Cth day service 😂
I’ll trust that the Sussexes know what they are doing and know how to keep their stuff locked down. The timing of these announcements is no accident – imagine if the Sussexes announced they were coming and THEN the new balcony “rules” came out?
Honestly, I’m not surprised they’re going. They can see the Queen–I think the only person over there they care to see at this point, their kids get to meet her, I’m sure they’ll take pictures and then they will probably never set foot in the UK again. Plus they can hold their heads high in front of W+K and then hightail it out of there.
Meghan will wipe the floor with Kate and Sophie when it comes to fashion. The emails are flooding to Meghan’s inbox from designers even as we speak. The BRF are going to have to be on their best behavior in front of the world press.
Guess who else is not on the balcony? Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.
I can almost hear Buttons panicking. She will spend tousands on bespoke McQueens for the damn balcony only to be outshined by Meghan while she is seen getting in a car in a cool casual outfit…
I am sure that Meghan has been planning her Jubilee wardrobe for months. The media have been waiting for a picture of Meghan in public on British soil for almost three years.
Meghan will of course wear British designers and they have already been lined up.
I wonder if Doria will come? I am pretty sure that they will bring their nanny too, so that the children will have familiar faces.
Harry’s concern for security was never for public consumption, and someone leaked the information to the press. I believe when Harry and Meghan met with the Queen in April, they discussed security. William is totally out of the loop because he is the source of this problem. I think we will see Harry and Meghan but not the children. They’re bringing the children, specifically Lili, to meet the Queen, not the public.
I come from a family that holds grudges to the grave so my first reaction is how can you go visit this family after all they’ve done to you and said about your family. But I also understand why Harry would go. He is after all a blood prince, descended from a long line of Kings and Queens so why should he let the unhinged British press and his bitter brother and his hate filled wife chase him out of his own family and his country. He also wants his children to be acknowledged as of royal decent. Some historians will have a different take on QEII but Archie and Lilibet should have a picture with their great-grand mother to show their kids one day.
Can you see Lili’s daughter coming across that picture one day and asking, who the people in the picture are and lilibet saying that’s me as a baby with grandpa’s grandmother.
Not only that, but he is going there with his beloved wife and show the world they love and care for each other and he is protective of her and their children. Their children are of royal blood no matter what. Meghan is also a royal by marriage and that is also important for them to recognize
I think that Harry and Megan know that this may be the last time that they will be able to go with the whole family to see the Queen, as because of the Jubbly, they have been given the protection and security that they always needed to visit the UK as a whole family
This might be the last time that the children can see their granny, and I think that Harry and Megan are taking it, even though they know that they will be criticised for whatever they do
I think when Harry recently visited the Queen, he let him know that he would like to bring the children to see her and this is a way that they talked about that he could come , I think she let him know that it was no longer up to her to make decisions and he realised that she did have people around her who has power over her, which is why he made the comments about his concerns about the people that were around her
I think this clever excuse, that there would only be working Royals on the balcony, was away for the new regime coming in to reward those have been loyal to Clarence house/William and Kate and punish those who haven’t
For instance the Wessex’s daughter is not a working Royal, and the same way that the York sisters are not working royals, but an exception has been made for her to be on the balcony
Prince Harry , Meghan, and the York sisters are being punished for being loyal to Harry, and Andrew has been punished because he’s a complete mess, those on the balcony are being rewarded for their loyalty to Clarence House
It shows that the Queen is no longer in charge, and sadly she loves Prince Andrew, and the York sisters are very dear to her as well as Harry , I think his statement the full statement that expresses her love for Harry was tacked on to keep The Queen happy
I think Harry and Megan know that it be a media shit storm no matter which way they play it, but they are doing it anyway to give closure to Harry and to let his children meet his granny And full support to them, no one knows them in their reasoning as well as they do they are completely free to do what they choose
I wonder if it will bother Peter and Zara not to be included. Maybe Mike Tindall will feel somewhat put out by it.
Maybe we should stop calling him Baldemort. If we’re going to rightfully criticize Chris Rock for his insensitive joke about Jada, we should be more mindful of repeating the exact same behavior.
I’m really glad that the Sussexes won’t be on the balcony
It’s the kind of out of touch , we’re above you , waving from afar and completely removed from the public that went over like a bucket of sick on the last tours to the Caribbean by the Wessexes and William and Kate, the colonialists looking down patronisingly and waving ..
The balcony represents the new power, and what a sad line up a bunch of sad, old bland boring Whitebread collonials stuck in the past, with not a new idea or or drop of charisma among them..
There will be a flood of republics happening in the Commonwealth and I hope my country is among them
I can picture Kate at an event, smiling welcomingly at Meghan, tickling Lili’s feet, Lady Bountiful playing the great diplomat like she tried to at Prince Philip’s funeral, only with an extra hideous pastel satellite dish hat. Remember when she spread out, smirking, at the front centre of the balcony at the trooping of the colour in 2018 and William had to tell her to make room?
I hope Meghan is never within a mile of her.