Duchess Kate recorded a video as patron for the Maternal Mental Health Alliance

When the Duchess of Sussex was about five months pregnant with Archie, the Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey reported that Meghan had “made Kate cry” at a bridesmaid’s dress fitting. Tominey claimed she had it on good authority from two impeccable sources that it went down that way. I tend to believe this was a smear set up by the Duchess of Cambridge and her “coach” mother, who runs her own undercover PR operation out of Bucklebury. Even if it wasn’t Kate and Carole, the fact remains that Kensington Palace did nothing to refute it or correct the story, even given Meghan’s pregnancy and, in the months following the story’s wide circulation, Meghan’s suicidal ideation. I bring this up because Kate made a video for Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.

The audacity of this B, I swear to God. As Kate says in the video, she’s becoming the new patron for the Maternal Mental Health Alliance. Good luck to them, because she won’t even show up for them once a year.

It’s also still funny/weird to me that Kensington Royal social media still has not acknowledged the Cambridges’ anniversary in any way! Their social media is full of fancams and Kate gritting her teeth through speeches, but not even one “thank you for all of the well-wishes for our anniversary.”

  1. vs says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:28 am

    When one meets the devil, you would never expect it to look like this woman but she is the pure incarnation of devil behavior! she is going to get what she deserves….she already is! hopefully this is ignored as much as everything she does is!

    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      May 6, 2022 at 7:37 am

      This shouldn’t be ignored. There should be backlash. There should be more articles on how Kate attacked a pregnant woman. Her sister in law. Just for her own racist PR.

      • vs says:
        May 6, 2022 at 7:41 am

        given there won’t be, silence is what they fear the most…….the good thing is the royalists are more interesting in hating H&M than any little nonsense coming from a dumb and bland woman!
        Anyway, Happy Birthday Archie Harry-son

    • Gruey says:
      May 6, 2022 at 9:35 am

      I don’t think devilish/evil is exaggerating here.

      Here is what we know as FACTS: Meghan told us on Oprah and that she was suicidal and unsupported in her pregnancy. It is a FACT that the Royal family has NEVER acknowledged or apologized for this in any way. We also know for a FACT that today is Archie’s birthday (as in, the very baby she was pregnant with during said suicidal ideation).

      Even if we can’t prove the crying at the wedding story was planted by Kate’s team, all the other stuff is absolutely out in the open.

      In other words…what a psycho!!!!

      • Kalana says:
        May 6, 2022 at 1:24 pm

        Kate could have refuted the story in the Tatler article but chose not to do so.

    • CocofromCanada says:
      May 7, 2022 at 12:03 am

      Their patron? That’s rich Kate.

  2. Noki says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:29 am

    Dr Shola is a UK writer,commentator and all round anti-BS personality, i loved her calling out the hypocrisy of Kate and her little video. They truly have no shame,empathy or conscious.

    • Nick G says:
      May 6, 2022 at 8:28 am

      Wow Dr Shola is on fire today!

    • Lux says:
      May 6, 2022 at 9:07 am

      I tried looking for her comments on this video but cannot. Was it part of the Twitter thread?

      • Eurydice says:
        May 6, 2022 at 9:26 am

        It’s on her own Twitter.

      • Jaded says:
        May 6, 2022 at 11:05 am

        @Nick G – here is her latest tweet:

        Dear Duchess Kate; why are all the babies & mothers in the video White? Why would you share it as is?

        Is your message not for Black/Ethnic minority Mothers’ mental health too?

        Royal Family didn’t care about Meghan Markle’s mental health either.,,
        #MaternalMentalHealthAwarenessWeek

    • Steph says:
      May 6, 2022 at 10:22 am

      Dr Shola is an f-ing goddess! The way she payed into Angela Levin a few weeks ago was a thing of beauty!!

      • Lux says:
        May 6, 2022 at 4:50 pm

        Thanks guys. Wow, love it! Calling it like it is.

        When you live a public life of service, nothing happens in a vacuum. The RF will never issue a statement of apology, ever, so until then, applauding all those who publicly remind us again and again, how meaningless the support of a Royal Patron actually is.

  3. Chloe says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:32 am

    Their hypocrisy knows no bounds. This actually made me angry.

    Edit: and shame on the charity too.

    • Danbury says:
      May 6, 2022 at 7:34 am

      Do the charities have a choice or are patrons allocated to them?

      Reply
      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        May 6, 2022 at 7:42 am

        They do! Another patronage dropped Andrew even with pressure to keep him from the queen. It can be done. But if it’s a smaller organization I guess they take what they can get.

      • Chloe says:
        May 6, 2022 at 7:51 am

        @danbury: i think it depends. I think some patronages are handed out to the royals and maybe other charities can write to the royals and ask for a patron. But royals can also reach out to a charity and ask if they are okay with them becoming their patron and/or if they want to collaborate. I believe that is what meghan did with the ladies of the Hub. She reached out to them. Seeing as kate is all about mummies and about mental health i think she reached out to this charity. Which was probably done on purpose just to spite Meghan a bit more. It is no coincidence that they announced this today (archie’s birthday) of all days.

    • SussexWatcher says:
      May 6, 2022 at 7:38 am

      Chloe – Same!!! And to release it on Archie’s birthday seems especially nasty since she didn’t care about his well-being one single bit.

      Danbury – My guess is organizations either request a royal patron and one is assigned by the queen or the royal approaches the organization to ask if they can be patron…and I would bet organizations don’t feel at liberty to say no, especially if it’s someone this high up the food chain.

      • vs says:
        May 6, 2022 at 7:44 am

        why worry about that? anyone is free to do anything at any time…….in this instance, H&M have done nothing, yet their army of fans are making Archie not this vapid woman trend

      • Gruey says:
        May 6, 2022 at 9:37 am

        @vs the reason it’s relevant that Kate chose to do this on Archie’s birthday is because she is obviously twisting the knife. And apparently quite gleefully. After this, I’m ready to call Kate a full on psycho. Doing this on Archie’s birthday is literally demented, sicko stuff.

      • Christine says:
        May 6, 2022 at 7:47 pm

        I’m with you, Gruey. We could say that she is just this stupid, but there are 364 other days of the year. Archie’s birthday is not an accident.

    • Cessily says:
      May 6, 2022 at 10:21 am

      And for it to be released the day before Archie’s birthday is added salt to the wound. Is she going to patron “Rainbow babies” for Lilibet’s first birthday? This is all very disturbing.

    • Christine says:
      May 6, 2022 at 7:45 pm

      Yeah, this is where I am too. The audacity blows my mind.

      Reply
  4. Seaflower says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:34 am

    Does she have any idea how silly she looks pulling these faces?

    What a hypocrite.

    • Maggie says:
      May 6, 2022 at 7:51 am

      Great look for a charity to have a patron that is a doormat for her philandering husband, bullied and tried to tear down a pregnant WOC, did a photo op PR stunt for a murdered woman, and did a full tour of colonial cosplay recently?!

      Good job!!
      Really trust that they will put white Middle(ton) class mental health as their priority!!

    • Lizzie says:
      May 6, 2022 at 8:45 am

      Kate LOVES her face and preens before every photographer. I like to call the gaping mouth pose her ‘fly catcher’ pose. She especially loves the heavily photoshopped pics.

      Reply
  5. Heather says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:34 am

    I love that you keep using that photo of Kate. 🤣🤣 She looks almost manic in that photo.

  6. SussexWatcher says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:34 am

    The audacity is just beyond belief. I can’t believe she can even say those words with a straight face as she can’t even demonstrate them with her own sister-in-law and nephew. I was actually a bit incandescent with rage watching that video and remembering Meghan’s experience. Why would those organizations even want her? And interesting (but not surprising) to note there’s not one single mother or child of color in the entire video. I guess that really does show who she believes is worthy of care, compassion, aid, and a helping hand or kind word.

    She makes me sick. Kkkeen is a horrible horrible person. And I hope she and her wandering dick of a husband get all the bad karma they’ve earned.

    • Maggie says:
      May 6, 2022 at 8:01 am

      I agree 100%.

      Kkkhate is totally bullied and treated like trash by the aristos. She has not one friend in that group. They probably talk openly about sleeping with Bullyam in front of her. What is she going to do? She can’t touch them. Of course she bullied our American woman. She thought she finally had someone she could build her ego on trying to destroy. But she picked an American that could read the room and say Bye Felicia.

      Always remember that M has the apology note and is too good for that racist clan. She got the one person who is trying to atone.

      Reply
    • C-Shell says:
      May 6, 2022 at 9:08 am

      I’m beside myself. Thank you for this righteous indignation and rage because I can’t.

    • Eurydice says:
      May 6, 2022 at 9:37 am

      I don’t think it’s audacity – that would take understanding that she’s being a hypocrite. I think she’s so shallow, racist and self-involved that she literally doesn’t make the connection.

      And, yes, it’s weird that there are no women or children of color in this video. The organization’s website shows WOC, so who made this choice for the video? You’d think after the disaster tour and “we’re very much not a racist family” that KP would be more aware – so weird.

      • WallOfFire says:
        May 6, 2022 at 9:13 pm

        Not so weird when you take into account that these people never learn from anything. Ever. That would take humbleness and admitting that they are wrong. They are literally incapable of learning.

  7. Veda says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:35 am

    Kate’s sole obsession with early childhood/maternal depression intrigues me. She is a very self absorbed individual who is not interested in anything other than her family and herself. Did she encounter depression with her first childbirth? Did she face challenges re: the early years of her child(ren)? Is this why she is so interested in this subject?

    • Merricat says:
      May 6, 2022 at 7:38 am

      No, she just thinks having had a child gives her the necessary knowledge to claim this as her cause. She doesn’t have enough in the noggin to actually learn anything outside herself.

      Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      May 6, 2022 at 7:40 am

      I think having babies is the one truly useful thing she’s ever done in her life, so she homes in on that like an expert because it’s all she’s got.

    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      May 6, 2022 at 7:44 am

      This topic was only brought on after many others failed.

    • SussexWatcher says:
      May 6, 2022 at 7:45 am

      I just thinks she/advisors think it’s a “safe” lane for her. Kkkeen’s whole schtick is that she is constantly broody and just wants to be a stay-at-home mum in the countryside so this leans into that fake persona. And who’s gonna criticize work with babies and new mums? Plus it’s easy in the sense she gets to take photos with cute babies, babies can’t ask challenging or embarrassing questions, the mothers are grateful she’s there, etc. It’s an easy, non-threatening lane for her.

      But I agree with you that she absolutely doesn’t care about other people’s children or making lives better for mothers-to-be or babies or maternal health or postpartum mental health or any of that. We have clear evidence that she’s a fake and a liar by the way she treated Meghan.

    • Ginger says:
      May 6, 2022 at 7:55 am

      Kate has said some alarming things regarding mental health in the past. She once said she had no mental health problems because she had two parents ( I’m paraphrasing) but, James admits he has depression so….

      It’s clear she has no idea what she is talking about. Everyone knows how she treated Meghan while pregnant and after. Just when I can’t stand this women more she goes and does this.
      Plus, the video only has white mothers and babies. Apparently they are the only ones allowed help with their mental health. Kate has proven that.

      Reply
    • Kalana says:
      May 6, 2022 at 1:35 pm

      Kate let slip that William wasn’t there for much of George’s first 6 months. There was an engagement around then, on a bus with William and Harry -Kate’s in an oxblood colored coat, where she looks overwhelmed and exhausted.

      The story at the time is that George cried apparently near constantly as a baby because he wasn’t getting enough nutrition until they changed his formula. Nearly every comment from the family during that time makes some mention of George crying. I think William may have left Kate, Carole and the nannies to deal with it.

      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        May 6, 2022 at 4:54 pm

        William 100% left Kate during her first several months with George. We know this because she took up such permanent residence with her parents that taxpayer funds invested over 1 million pounds into upgrades for Kate, cooks, RPOs and security into a private family residence.

        We also know William attended a bespoke agricultural program for a certificate claiming he would follow his father’s organic ag lead.
        William took a private residence for this endeavor which was confirmed by several top sources and KP. He was seen with females thanks to twitter and he barely attended his very program.

        He didn’t want to be around his family. This was all voluntary and unnecessary.

  8. Erin says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:36 am

    I don’t even understand half of wait she is saying. That is not a normal accent.

    • Lizzie says:
      May 6, 2022 at 8:38 am

      Right? I mean I never had any problem understanding anyone else in the rf or Diana. Surly those are the posh accents she should try to emulate?

    • Seraphina says:
      May 6, 2022 at 9:26 am

      I find her accent interesting because I can’t for the life of me figure out what it is.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 6, 2022 at 10:39 am

      I can’t understand her. For a long time I thought it was just me and that maybe I had a hard time with British accents. But nope. I can understand Charles, the Queen, William when they talk. I can watch British shows and movies with British actors and interviews with other British people and I can understand them all just fine. It’s really just Kate that I cannot understand.

      • Nic919 says:
        May 6, 2022 at 8:27 pm

        I watch a lot of UK tv and so I am used to various accents. Kate is not comprehensible because her veneers are too big for her mouth when she clenches her jaw to do the fake posh accent.

        I have zero issues understanding the queen, Charles, William, Harry etc.

    • TheFarmer'sWife says:
      May 6, 2022 at 11:34 am

      I think she’s trying to sound like Diana. The way she pauses and emphasizes certain words–the wording reminds me of many of Diana’s speeches–the hand movements, etc. At least she didn’t offer up any weird faces–she looks a little sleepy to me.

  9. L84Tea says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:39 am

    Kate is getting dragged like a wet blanket all over Twitter for this. People are furious at her audacity, including me. It really feels like Kate is trolling Meghan in the most evil way.

    Reply
  10. Haylie says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:39 am

    Kate is a monster. This video after what she did to Meghan during her pregnancies with Archie, the baby she miscarried and Lili?

    • Becks1 says:
      May 6, 2022 at 7:48 am

      My only thought when I saw that video on IG this morning was, “your SIL was suicidal during her pregnancy and at the very least, you did nothing to help her, and you probably were part of the reason she felt that way.”

      Reply
      • Sue E Generis says:
        May 6, 2022 at 8:33 am

        Not only that, when M dared to speak up about being suicidal afterwards, she was mocked, dismissed, dehumanized and not believed. Recollections may vary.

      • Athena says:
        May 6, 2022 at 8:06 pm

        And remember Piers Morgan attacked Meghan after she said she was suicidal when carrying Archie and when challenged Piers said he had the full support of the royal family and the next day posted a picture of himself in front of KP.

    • Liz Version 700 says:
      May 6, 2022 at 12:21 pm

      Monster is a good word. The audacity is indeed breathtaking.

  11. MissyGirl says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:40 am

    The comments on that tweet are gold.

    Reply
  12. Merricat says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:40 am

    Kate supports maternal mental health? Like when she helped bully her pregnant sister in law into suicide ideation?
    I don’t have space or patience for Katy Cambridge.

    • Sue E Generis says:
      May 6, 2022 at 8:35 am

      I seem to remember reference to Carol doing an interview around that time and throwing shade at Meghan? I’ve never been able to find this reference or verify. If someone knows, can you clarify?

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        May 6, 2022 at 9:00 am

        So, I’m not sure if this is what you mean but about a week before or after( I can’t remember which?) Camilla Tominey wrote the original crying story for the Telegraph, Carole did an interview for Telegraph. I think it was possibly her first interview ever. In it, she mentioned that giving lots of speeches isn’t what royalty is all about. Someone can check me if I got these details wrong.

  13. Bettyrose says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:44 am

    I know we’ve parsed her accent before but I still find it puzzling. For one thing, I can barely understand her. I watch the full range of Brit programming so my ears are familiar with accents from London to Shetland. There are some shows I need the captions for but Kate’s accent is something completely different.

    Reply
    • ncboudicca says:
      May 6, 2022 at 8:01 am

      This video cracks me up because it’s like an audition tape for an American actress trying to prove she can do an English accent. It’s not really about the words or the meaning, it’s just trying to put across a certain sound.

      Reply
    • Nick G says:
      May 6, 2022 at 8:45 am

      Her accent reminds me of a friend we had years ago. She was English, nice enough, so pretty, and no interests beyond clothes and clubs. She ended up working with young children.

      Every time I hear Kate speak I think I’m listening to this friend. She readily would explain that she had to work on her accent so she could sound like her posh Exeter friends. It was so crazy.

      Reply
      • bettyrose says:
        May 6, 2022 at 1:07 pm

        That sounds exhausting. I’m so curious what Kate sounds like when she’s not on display.

  14. A says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:45 am

    You know I do wonder if KP could save themselves some time by putting on there job application for requirements only that you “must be a complete idiot”. The week for maternity mental health started on Monday, they could have just made this announcement then. Instead they did this Thursday night , and considering Archie’s birthday is Friday it’s almost like they are inviting a rehash of their behavior towards his mother. In someways it’s worse than when they decided to announce their Caribbean vacation (i.e. tour) on the day Ukraine was invaded.

    • ABritGuest says:
      May 6, 2022 at 7:57 am

      I think they posted late on Thursday on purpose actually. Who posts almost at the end of an awareness week? I feel like KP knew they’d get bashed for the audacity but with people bringing up Meghan’s experience (eg Newsweek mentions meghan’s suicidal ideation when mentioning this patronage) it ties up with Archie’s bday & will draw more attention then she would typically get for her own stuff.

      Also Prince Andrew supported a human trafficking initiative (Keys to Freedom) 10 years ago after Epstein’s first criminal charges so this is quite typical royal hypocrisy

      Reply
      • First comment says:
        May 6, 2022 at 8:21 am

        Even bad publicity is still good publicity for them.I think that’s their strategy. I doubt she would have this kind of publicity if they had posted this video earlier this week.

      • Merricat says:
        May 6, 2022 at 8:41 am

        Mmm, no, bad publicity is bad.

      • C says:
        May 6, 2022 at 9:21 am

        I think any publicity is good publicity if you’re a Hollywood-type celebrity because it will drive up views and clicks and therefore income. But for the royals, more scrutiny means their cushy lives are more exposed. And also their terrible behavior, as in the case of the Cambridges. And all it does it take away from the charity they’re supposed to be highlighting.

  15. Mslove says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:45 am

    You could replace Kate with a mannequin and I doubt anyone would notice. Sadly, I think the mannequin would do a better job.

    Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:47 am

    As Kaiser said, the audacity! And her husband did some engagement earlier in the week about suicide prevention. Kate has absolutely no scruples. Given what she and her husband did to Meghan while she was pregnant she should not be patron of this organization.

    • Harper says:
      May 6, 2022 at 8:37 am

      I honestly thought after the Oprah interview, well, that’s it. The Cambridges can no longer come out for suicide prevention or maternal depression. But nope. The gall of these two is astounding. Burger King was just at some center the other day making concerned Gollum faces and hand gestures about suicide prevention. These two need to be roasted. I get so angry. I cannot wait until their house of cards comes tumbling down.

      Reply
    • C-Shell says:
      May 6, 2022 at 9:12 am

      @AmyBee @Harper — IT’S UNBELIEVABLE

  17. Chaine says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:49 am

    Doesn’t any PR person plan or view her videos? You’d think that a “not a racist family” would know better by now. Those were just about the whitest groups of moms and babies I’ve ever seen!

    Reply
  18. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:53 am

    Couldn’t watch it all the way through – that fake posh accent is very grating as was the mumbling.

    Make no mistake this was deliberate to coincide with Archie’s birthday which all thinks considered is just plain nasty but hey what do we expect from the BRF very own Disney villain.

    You reap what you sow and karma will b!tch slap her, Willy and her family.

  19. Loretta says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:55 am

    This s woman is so embarassing and fake.

    Reply
  20. s808 says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:56 am

    Wow, the audacity when she was capitalizing off her sister in law’s turmoil, the height of it during her pregnancy.

  21. Over it says:
    May 6, 2022 at 8:02 am

    Not today satan, not today,
    Happy 3rd birthday Archie , you are very loved

  22. ladypercy says:
    May 6, 2022 at 8:04 am

    The thing is… no one actually believes that Kate is any kind of authority on early childhood/maternal mental health/rearing children/wearing buttons/wanting an Aga/anything else they try to pin on her to give her some semblance of personality, and yet they STAY trying to make it happen. It’s not going to happen. Sorry.

    Re the anniversary post – very curious, especially after the fakakta John Lewis advert last year. I say this because (to me at least) W&K seem to be able to stand each other’s presence slightly more at the moment, compared to this time last year when he was visibly glaring at her at all times. IDK.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 6, 2022 at 8:09 am

      Kate passes herself off as an expert which is insulting to real experts

      • ladypercy says:
        May 6, 2022 at 8:19 am

        Agreed, but I wonder why no experts seem to call her out on it. I vaguely remember when she visited some sort of neuroscience centre (?) and the actual academics were quoted as basically saying she knew all about the subject.

      • Merricat says:
        May 6, 2022 at 8:42 am

        Lol, no.

  23. Tessa says:
    May 6, 2022 at 8:05 am

    Kate. And william deserve each other.

  24. SunRae says:
    May 6, 2022 at 8:08 am

    I feel for this broad the way I feel about Sara Paulson’s character in Twelve Years a Slave. Not a single different in my mind.

    Reply
  25. swirlmamad says:
    May 6, 2022 at 8:09 am

    The dragging this hypocrite is getting on Twitter is epic… check out Omid’s tweet on this and the comments are gold. Hitting hearts left and right!

  26. Alexandria says:
    May 6, 2022 at 8:10 am

    Disgusting person.

  27. Roseberry says:
    May 6, 2022 at 8:36 am

    Glaring lack of diversity in the video- oh the caucasity! The irony!
    What next Andrew doing a video on anti child trafficking, William on anti- racism, Charles on marriage stability….

    Reply
  28. Em says:
    May 6, 2022 at 8:39 am

    This is genuinely evil, I’m totally speechless. The fact that Valentine low confirmed that summer of 2019, he was told by palace HR that Meghan was in a very bad way and was constantly crying means it reached Kate and William’s ear, I remember during the polo match how Kate totally ignored Meghan who seemed to be visibly struggling with holding Archie. This woman deserves everything that happens to her because the hypocrisy is astonishing.

    • SURE says:
      May 6, 2022 at 9:01 am

      KATE IS NOT A GOOD PERSON! – can we all just agree on that now?

    • Alice says:
      May 6, 2022 at 3:40 pm

      I’m down for pointing out Kate’s hypocrisy, but Harry had multiple family members at that event who failed to help Megan or show any interest in Archie while at the same time fawning over Kate. Autumn Philips being the most egregious.

      • Nic919 says:
        May 6, 2022 at 8:32 pm

        That’s a fair comment, but kate is the only one who pretends to care about mental health and she’s the one who put out the false story that started the media attacks against Meghan in earnest.

  29. Lizzie says:
    May 6, 2022 at 8:42 am

    She will glom onto anything whatsoever to do with motherhood. It is the one and only thing she has done with her life and is generally perceived to be good, or at least not bad, at it. That’s it.

    Reply
  30. girl_ninja says:
    May 6, 2022 at 9:05 am

    This person has no dignity or any redeeming qualities at all. What a pathetic existence she leads with her sad sack of a husband and puppeteer mother. Again, I am so happy for Harry, Meghan and their little family for escaping that burning hellhole of an island.

  31. Jais says:
    May 6, 2022 at 9:06 am

    This B. She’s terrible. Really terrible.

  32. ML says:
    May 6, 2022 at 9:09 am

    I went to the Maternal Mental Health Alliance website. Unlike in Kate’s video, people of color are well represented (perhaps overly so?). Ugh. In addition to posting this on Archie’s birthday (which is beyond nasty considering how cruel she was to Meghan during her pregnancy), Kate only shows happy looking mothers with cute, happy looking babies in her video. The whole point of the various organizations MMHA is affiliated with is helping women from pregnancy throughbabyhood. This may be due to eating disorders, trauma, post partum issues… in true Kate fashion, she seemingly ignores the actual issues and makes the vieo all about her.

  33. Lizzie says:
    May 6, 2022 at 9:13 am

    On brand for Keen as this is the woman who wore white to Meghan’s wedding.

  34. Seraphina says:
    May 6, 2022 at 9:27 am

    I just want to take a weed wacker to that hair.

    Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      May 6, 2022 at 11:13 am

      If she cut it to shoulder-length or maybe a little longer, she’d look younger. It’s dragging her already-sagging face and the centre part is too severe. And Christ woman, eat a cheeseburger or two!

  35. prissa says:
    May 6, 2022 at 10:04 am

    Can I just say the pictures of Kate Kaiser chose for this article are superb!
    I’m over here laughing and I needed a good laugh this Friday. HILARIOUS!!!

  36. Cathy says:
    May 6, 2022 at 10:42 am

    I’m appalled that the palace advisors let this happen. Is appointing Kate to be patron of this charity meant to make us forget how badly she treated her sister in law who was in crisis with fragile mental health while pregnant? Are we now meant to say “oh Kate couldn’t have been mean to Meghan, look she’s patron of charity supporting maternal mental health”?

    Well it’s not going to work. If members of the press heard that Meghan was struggling then that news must have reached William and Kate. Kate would have known too that Meghan was in the UK without the support of family. And as Kate’s meant to value family support then why the heck did she not reach out? Nope, Kate would rather have that tale about Meghan making her cry do the rounds.

    If anyone from KP, or Kate herself, reads this I have a message for her… “Kate, you are a horrible person. And taking on this patronage shows you are wanting to hide your horrible actions”

  37. kelleybelle says:
    May 6, 2022 at 10:57 am

    I got a few minutes in and couldn’t continue. The fake accent, the reading from a script. Hard pass. Phony as a three-dollar bill. Notice now how there is a window behind her? Just like Harry and Meghan’s place? Ugh.

  38. Rapunzel says:
    May 6, 2022 at 11:06 am

    I predict that at some point Kate will use this patronage to talk about her mental health struggles while pregnant… in an attempt to garner sympathy and copy Meghan. It’s exactly the type of tone deaf thing the Cambridges would do.

    I honestly think this is about trying make herself look a victim. Didn’t Meg “make her cry” while she was pregnant? I’d bet on that story being used by Kate in this new role to smear Meg while boosting Kate.

    • kelleybelle says:
      May 6, 2022 at 11:12 am

      She wouldn’t dare. There are receipts. That being said, are her eyes as dead-looking as I think they are?

      • Lady D says:
        May 6, 2022 at 1:26 pm

        I think that’s evil you’re looking at? If she felt as dead as the eyes imply, she wouldn’t have the energy for scheming. Dead behind the eyes to me, means everything you have is concentrated on keeping you alive.

      • kelleybelle says:
        May 6, 2022 at 3:13 pm

        @Lady D I can’t disagree with that. Dressing Louis in Harry’s christening clothes was spiteful and profoundly immature. That’s a future queen consort for you. Empty-headed and nasty as hell.

  39. Well Wisher says:
    May 6, 2022 at 11:10 am

    This is the codified version of ” My best friend is black, so I can’t be …………….”

    Hopefully this patronage will have a limited term for this Maternal Mental Health Alliance.
    This is a serious issue, and should not be trivialized by the few who are convinced that deliberate disinformation is a key ingredient in a “proper” democracy.

    Kate will relate to members of the British public whom are truly convinced that their personal opinion on any subject is the truth.

    In actual fact is, it is publicly known that Kate was intentionally horrible to the Duchess of Sussex during her first pregnancy, fully aware that it can negatively impact the fetus.

    She was unconcerned about the effect on Archie and demonstrated her passive aggression towards the child by dressing her son with Prince Harry’s childhood clothes.

    This new patronage will impress people who believe that good propaganda trumps decency.

  40. Jaded says:
    May 6, 2022 at 11:18 am

    Gosh Khate, maybe you should have used your own SISTER-IN-LAW Meghan to highlight the need for better maternal health care. She was suicidal and NOBODY DID ANYTHING ABOUT IT! She wasn’t even allowed to get therapy you idiot!

    Put your money where your mouth is Khate.

  41. katherine says:
    May 6, 2022 at 11:49 am

    Her accent is SO weird. Why, at her big age, is she still so cringe? Also, vile woman. I’ll never forget the photos of Kate completely ignoring Meghan at the polo game when Archie was just born. Also, yes, by this video, it’s clear Kate doesn’t give a shit about non-white babies and mothers.

  42. Nina says:
    May 6, 2022 at 2:15 pm

    The gas lighting if it all lol the shamelessness

  43. AC says:
    May 6, 2022 at 3:33 pm

    Karma is not going to be kind to her.

  44. thepaintedballerina says:
    May 6, 2022 at 4:41 pm

    How much speed is she on??? Good lord, it’s almost manic face.

    Also the twitter replies to that Dr are so disgusting. “We’re a white majority country, why show any POCs?” 😳

