Duchess Kate recorded a video as patron for the Maternal Mental Health Alliance

When the Duchess of Sussex was about five months pregnant with Archie, the Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey reported that Meghan had “made Kate cry” at a bridesmaid’s dress fitting. Tominey claimed she had it on good authority from two impeccable sources that it went down that way. I tend to believe this was a smear set up by the Duchess of Cambridge and her “coach” mother, who runs her own undercover PR operation out of Bucklebury. Even if it wasn’t Kate and Carole, the fact remains that Kensington Palace did nothing to refute it or correct the story, even given Meghan’s pregnancy and, in the months following the story’s wide circulation, Meghan’s suicidal ideation. I bring this up because Kate made a video for Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.

This #MaternalMentalHealthAwarenessWeek is about the power and importance of connection. We all know that pregnancy, childbirth and the first months and years of a child’s life can be hugely demanding. pic.twitter.com/o2lJjX0u8n — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2022

The audacity of this B, I swear to God. As Kate says in the video, she’s becoming the new patron for the Maternal Mental Health Alliance. Good luck to them, because she won’t even show up for them once a year.

It’s also still funny/weird to me that Kensington Royal social media still has not acknowledged the Cambridges’ anniversary in any way! Their social media is full of fancams and Kate gritting her teeth through speeches, but not even one “thank you for all of the well-wishes for our anniversary.”