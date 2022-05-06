Duchess Kate recorded a video as patron for the Maternal Mental Health Alliance

When the Duchess of Sussex was about five months pregnant with Archie, the Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey reported that Meghan had “made Kate cry” at a bridesmaid’s dress fitting. Tominey claimed she had it on good authority from two impeccable sources that it went down that way. I tend to believe this was a smear set up by the Duchess of Cambridge and her “coach” mother, who runs her own undercover PR operation out of Bucklebury. Even if it wasn’t Kate and Carole, the fact remains that Kensington Palace did nothing to refute it or correct the story, even given Meghan’s pregnancy and, in the months following the story’s wide circulation, Meghan’s suicidal ideation. I bring this up because Kate made a video for Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.
The audacity of this B, I swear to God. As Kate says in the video, she’s becoming the new patron for the Maternal Mental Health Alliance. Good luck to them, because she won’t even show up for them once a year.
It’s also still funny/weird to me that Kensington Royal social media still has not acknowledged the Cambridges’ anniversary in any way! Their social media is full of fancams and Kate gritting her teeth through speeches, but not even one “thank you for all of the well-wishes for our anniversary.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, WENN.
-
-
Britain’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, center, interacts with a child named Joy during a cooking workshop at PACT (Parents and Children Together) in Southwark, London, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The Duchess will meet volunteers and attendees of PACT Southwark’s weekly MumSpace group, which provides a welcoming space for local parents to discuss relevant issues and work through any challenges they are facing.,Image: 660552115, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: PHOTO, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, interacts with a child named Joy during a cooking workshop at PACT (Parents and Children Together) in Southwark, London, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The Duchess will meet volunteers and attendees of PACT Southwark’s weekly MumSpace group, which provides a welcoming space for local parents to discuss relevant issues and work through any challenges they are facing.,Image: 660552119, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: PHOTO, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duchess of Cambridge visits LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-school in London, UK
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 29 JANUARY 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duchess of Cambridge visits LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-school in London, UK
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 29 JANUARY 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks to a patient, next to National Portrait Gallery Director Nicholas Cullinan, as she arrives for a visit to a National Portrait Gallery workshop at Evelina London Children’s Hospital, in London, Britain, January 28, 2020.
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 28 Jan 2020
Credit: WENN/Avalon
**WENN/Avalon**
-
-
The Duchess of Cambridge takes her landmark survey to London during a breakfast visit to LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) at Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-school.
When: 29 Jan 2020
Credit: WENN/Avalon
**WENN/Avalon**
-
-
The Duchess of Cambridge takes her landmark survey to London during a breakfast visit to LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) at Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-school.
When: 29 Jan 2020
Credit: WENN/Avalon
**WENN/Avalon**
-
-
The Duchess of Cambridge takes her landmark survey to London during a breakfast visit to LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) at Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-school.
When: 29 Jan 2020
Credit: WENN/Avalon
**WENN/Avalon**
When one meets the devil, you would never expect it to look like this woman but she is the pure incarnation of devil behavior! she is going to get what she deserves….she already is! hopefully this is ignored as much as everything she does is!
This shouldn’t be ignored. There should be backlash. There should be more articles on how Kate attacked a pregnant woman. Her sister in law. Just for her own racist PR.
given there won’t be, silence is what they fear the most…….the good thing is the royalists are more interesting in hating H&M than any little nonsense coming from a dumb and bland woman!
Anyway, Happy Birthday Archie Harry-son
I don’t think devilish/evil is exaggerating here.
Here is what we know as FACTS: Meghan told us on Oprah and that she was suicidal and unsupported in her pregnancy. It is a FACT that the Royal family has NEVER acknowledged or apologized for this in any way. We also know for a FACT that today is Archie’s birthday (as in, the very baby she was pregnant with during said suicidal ideation).
Even if we can’t prove the crying at the wedding story was planted by Kate’s team, all the other stuff is absolutely out in the open.
In other words…what a psycho!!!!
Kate could have refuted the story in the Tatler article but chose not to do so.
Their patron? That’s rich Kate.
Dr Shola is a UK writer,commentator and all round anti-BS personality, i loved her calling out the hypocrisy of Kate and her little video. They truly have no shame,empathy or conscious.
Wow Dr Shola is on fire today!
I tried looking for her comments on this video but cannot. Was it part of the Twitter thread?
It’s on her own Twitter.
@Nick G – here is her latest tweet:
Dear Duchess Kate; why are all the babies & mothers in the video White? Why would you share it as is?
Is your message not for Black/Ethnic minority Mothers’ mental health too?
Royal Family didn’t care about Meghan Markle’s mental health either.,,
#MaternalMentalHealthAwarenessWeek
Dr Shola is an f-ing goddess! The way she payed into Angela Levin a few weeks ago was a thing of beauty!!
Thanks guys. Wow, love it! Calling it like it is.
When you live a public life of service, nothing happens in a vacuum. The RF will never issue a statement of apology, ever, so until then, applauding all those who publicly remind us again and again, how meaningless the support of a Royal Patron actually is.
Their hypocrisy knows no bounds. This actually made me angry.
Edit: and shame on the charity too.
Do the charities have a choice or are patrons allocated to them?
They do! Another patronage dropped Andrew even with pressure to keep him from the queen. It can be done. But if it’s a smaller organization I guess they take what they can get.
@danbury: i think it depends. I think some patronages are handed out to the royals and maybe other charities can write to the royals and ask for a patron. But royals can also reach out to a charity and ask if they are okay with them becoming their patron and/or if they want to collaborate. I believe that is what meghan did with the ladies of the Hub. She reached out to them. Seeing as kate is all about mummies and about mental health i think she reached out to this charity. Which was probably done on purpose just to spite Meghan a bit more. It is no coincidence that they announced this today (archie’s birthday) of all days.
Chloe – Same!!! And to release it on Archie’s birthday seems especially nasty since she didn’t care about his well-being one single bit.
Danbury – My guess is organizations either request a royal patron and one is assigned by the queen or the royal approaches the organization to ask if they can be patron…and I would bet organizations don’t feel at liberty to say no, especially if it’s someone this high up the food chain.
why worry about that? anyone is free to do anything at any time…….in this instance, H&M have done nothing, yet their army of fans are making Archie not this vapid woman trend
@vs the reason it’s relevant that Kate chose to do this on Archie’s birthday is because she is obviously twisting the knife. And apparently quite gleefully. After this, I’m ready to call Kate a full on psycho. Doing this on Archie’s birthday is literally demented, sicko stuff.
I’m with you, Gruey. We could say that she is just this stupid, but there are 364 other days of the year. Archie’s birthday is not an accident.
And for it to be released the day before Archie’s birthday is added salt to the wound. Is she going to patron “Rainbow babies” for Lilibet’s first birthday? This is all very disturbing.
Yeah, this is where I am too. The audacity blows my mind.
Does she have any idea how silly she looks pulling these faces?
What a hypocrite.
Great look for a charity to have a patron that is a doormat for her philandering husband, bullied and tried to tear down a pregnant WOC, did a photo op PR stunt for a murdered woman, and did a full tour of colonial cosplay recently?!
Good job!!
Really trust that they will put white Middle(ton) class mental health as their priority!!
Kate LOVES her face and preens before every photographer. I like to call the gaping mouth pose her ‘fly catcher’ pose. She especially loves the heavily photoshopped pics.
I love that you keep using that photo of Kate. 🤣🤣 She looks almost manic in that photo.
She looks crazed.
The audacity is just beyond belief. I can’t believe she can even say those words with a straight face as she can’t even demonstrate them with her own sister-in-law and nephew. I was actually a bit incandescent with rage watching that video and remembering Meghan’s experience. Why would those organizations even want her? And interesting (but not surprising) to note there’s not one single mother or child of color in the entire video. I guess that really does show who she believes is worthy of care, compassion, aid, and a helping hand or kind word.
She makes me sick. Kkkeen is a horrible horrible person. And I hope she and her wandering dick of a husband get all the bad karma they’ve earned.
I agree 100%.
Kkkhate is totally bullied and treated like trash by the aristos. She has not one friend in that group. They probably talk openly about sleeping with Bullyam in front of her. What is she going to do? She can’t touch them. Of course she bullied our American woman. She thought she finally had someone she could build her ego on trying to destroy. But she picked an American that could read the room and say Bye Felicia.
Always remember that M has the apology note and is too good for that racist clan. She got the one person who is trying to atone.
I’m beside myself. Thank you for this righteous indignation and rage because I can’t.
I don’t think it’s audacity – that would take understanding that she’s being a hypocrite. I think she’s so shallow, racist and self-involved that she literally doesn’t make the connection.
And, yes, it’s weird that there are no women or children of color in this video. The organization’s website shows WOC, so who made this choice for the video? You’d think after the disaster tour and “we’re very much not a racist family” that KP would be more aware – so weird.
Not so weird when you take into account that these people never learn from anything. Ever. That would take humbleness and admitting that they are wrong. They are literally incapable of learning.
Kate’s sole obsession with early childhood/maternal depression intrigues me. She is a very self absorbed individual who is not interested in anything other than her family and herself. Did she encounter depression with her first childbirth? Did she face challenges re: the early years of her child(ren)? Is this why she is so interested in this subject?
No, she just thinks having had a child gives her the necessary knowledge to claim this as her cause. She doesn’t have enough in the noggin to actually learn anything outside herself.
I think having babies is the one truly useful thing she’s ever done in her life, so she homes in on that like an expert because it’s all she’s got.
This topic was only brought on after many others failed.
I just thinks she/advisors think it’s a “safe” lane for her. Kkkeen’s whole schtick is that she is constantly broody and just wants to be a stay-at-home mum in the countryside so this leans into that fake persona. And who’s gonna criticize work with babies and new mums? Plus it’s easy in the sense she gets to take photos with cute babies, babies can’t ask challenging or embarrassing questions, the mothers are grateful she’s there, etc. It’s an easy, non-threatening lane for her.
But I agree with you that she absolutely doesn’t care about other people’s children or making lives better for mothers-to-be or babies or maternal health or postpartum mental health or any of that. We have clear evidence that she’s a fake and a liar by the way she treated Meghan.
Kate has said some alarming things regarding mental health in the past. She once said she had no mental health problems because she had two parents ( I’m paraphrasing) but, James admits he has depression so….
It’s clear she has no idea what she is talking about. Everyone knows how she treated Meghan while pregnant and after. Just when I can’t stand this women more she goes and does this.
Plus, the video only has white mothers and babies. Apparently they are the only ones allowed help with their mental health. Kate has proven that.
Kate let slip that William wasn’t there for much of George’s first 6 months. There was an engagement around then, on a bus with William and Harry -Kate’s in an oxblood colored coat, where she looks overwhelmed and exhausted.
The story at the time is that George cried apparently near constantly as a baby because he wasn’t getting enough nutrition until they changed his formula. Nearly every comment from the family during that time makes some mention of George crying. I think William may have left Kate, Carole and the nannies to deal with it.
William 100% left Kate during her first several months with George. We know this because she took up such permanent residence with her parents that taxpayer funds invested over 1 million pounds into upgrades for Kate, cooks, RPOs and security into a private family residence.
We also know William attended a bespoke agricultural program for a certificate claiming he would follow his father’s organic ag lead.
William took a private residence for this endeavor which was confirmed by several top sources and KP. He was seen with females thanks to twitter and he barely attended his very program.
He didn’t want to be around his family. This was all voluntary and unnecessary.
I don’t even understand half of wait she is saying. That is not a normal accent.
Right? I mean I never had any problem understanding anyone else in the rf or Diana. Surly those are the posh accents she should try to emulate?
I find her accent interesting because I can’t for the life of me figure out what it is.
I can’t understand her. For a long time I thought it was just me and that maybe I had a hard time with British accents. But nope. I can understand Charles, the Queen, William when they talk. I can watch British shows and movies with British actors and interviews with other British people and I can understand them all just fine. It’s really just Kate that I cannot understand.
I watch a lot of UK tv and so I am used to various accents. Kate is not comprehensible because her veneers are too big for her mouth when she clenches her jaw to do the fake posh accent.
I have zero issues understanding the queen, Charles, William, Harry etc.
I think she’s trying to sound like Diana. The way she pauses and emphasizes certain words–the wording reminds me of many of Diana’s speeches–the hand movements, etc. At least she didn’t offer up any weird faces–she looks a little sleepy to me.
Kate is getting dragged like a wet blanket all over Twitter for this. People are furious at her audacity, including me. It really feels like Kate is trolling Meghan in the most evil way.
I had to weigh in on the Twitter. Using the #weseeyoukkkhate hashtag hahahahah
Kate is a monster. This video after what she did to Meghan during her pregnancies with Archie, the baby she miscarried and Lili?
My only thought when I saw that video on IG this morning was, “your SIL was suicidal during her pregnancy and at the very least, you did nothing to help her, and you probably were part of the reason she felt that way.”
Not only that, when M dared to speak up about being suicidal afterwards, she was mocked, dismissed, dehumanized and not believed. Recollections may vary.
And remember Piers Morgan attacked Meghan after she said she was suicidal when carrying Archie and when challenged Piers said he had the full support of the royal family and the next day posted a picture of himself in front of KP.
Monster is a good word. The audacity is indeed breathtaking.
The comments on that tweet are gold.
Can someone provide a link
If you mean Dr Shola’s here it is:
https://twitter.com/SholaMos1/status/1522443496141070336?t=mxXOxrRXda-7fJwq2Oq26w&s=19
Kate supports maternal mental health? Like when she helped bully her pregnant sister in law into suicide ideation?
I don’t have space or patience for Katy Cambridge.
I seem to remember reference to Carol doing an interview around that time and throwing shade at Meghan? I’ve never been able to find this reference or verify. If someone knows, can you clarify?
So, I’m not sure if this is what you mean but about a week before or after( I can’t remember which?) Camilla Tominey wrote the original crying story for the Telegraph, Carole did an interview for Telegraph. I think it was possibly her first interview ever. In it, she mentioned that giving lots of speeches isn’t what royalty is all about. Someone can check me if I got these details wrong.
I know we’ve parsed her accent before but I still find it puzzling. For one thing, I can barely understand her. I watch the full range of Brit programming so my ears are familiar with accents from London to Shetland. There are some shows I need the captions for but Kate’s accent is something completely different.
This video cracks me up because it’s like an audition tape for an American actress trying to prove she can do an English accent. It’s not really about the words or the meaning, it’s just trying to put across a certain sound.
Her accent reminds me of a friend we had years ago. She was English, nice enough, so pretty, and no interests beyond clothes and clubs. She ended up working with young children.
Every time I hear Kate speak I think I’m listening to this friend. She readily would explain that she had to work on her accent so she could sound like her posh Exeter friends. It was so crazy.
That sounds exhausting. I’m so curious what Kate sounds like when she’s not on display.
You know I do wonder if KP could save themselves some time by putting on there job application for requirements only that you “must be a complete idiot”. The week for maternity mental health started on Monday, they could have just made this announcement then. Instead they did this Thursday night , and considering Archie’s birthday is Friday it’s almost like they are inviting a rehash of their behavior towards his mother. In someways it’s worse than when they decided to announce their Caribbean vacation (i.e. tour) on the day Ukraine was invaded.
I think they posted late on Thursday on purpose actually. Who posts almost at the end of an awareness week? I feel like KP knew they’d get bashed for the audacity but with people bringing up Meghan’s experience (eg Newsweek mentions meghan’s suicidal ideation when mentioning this patronage) it ties up with Archie’s bday & will draw more attention then she would typically get for her own stuff.
Also Prince Andrew supported a human trafficking initiative (Keys to Freedom) 10 years ago after Epstein’s first criminal charges so this is quite typical royal hypocrisy
Even bad publicity is still good publicity for them.I think that’s their strategy. I doubt she would have this kind of publicity if they had posted this video earlier this week.
Mmm, no, bad publicity is bad.
I think any publicity is good publicity if you’re a Hollywood-type celebrity because it will drive up views and clicks and therefore income. But for the royals, more scrutiny means their cushy lives are more exposed. And also their terrible behavior, as in the case of the Cambridges. And all it does it take away from the charity they’re supposed to be highlighting.
You could replace Kate with a mannequin and I doubt anyone would notice. Sadly, I think the mannequin would do a better job.
As Kaiser said, the audacity! And her husband did some engagement earlier in the week about suicide prevention. Kate has absolutely no scruples. Given what she and her husband did to Meghan while she was pregnant she should not be patron of this organization.
I honestly thought after the Oprah interview, well, that’s it. The Cambridges can no longer come out for suicide prevention or maternal depression. But nope. The gall of these two is astounding. Burger King was just at some center the other day making concerned Gollum faces and hand gestures about suicide prevention. These two need to be roasted. I get so angry. I cannot wait until their house of cards comes tumbling down.
@AmyBee @Harper — IT’S UNBELIEVABLE
Doesn’t any PR person plan or view her videos? You’d think that a “not a racist family” would know better by now. Those were just about the whitest groups of moms and babies I’ve ever seen!
Couldn’t watch it all the way through – that fake posh accent is very grating as was the mumbling.
Make no mistake this was deliberate to coincide with Archie’s birthday which all thinks considered is just plain nasty but hey what do we expect from the BRF very own Disney villain.
You reap what you sow and karma will b!tch slap her, Willy and her family.
This s woman is so embarassing and fake.
Wow, the audacity when she was capitalizing off her sister in law’s turmoil, the height of it during her pregnancy.
Not today satan, not today,
Happy 3rd birthday Archie , you are very loved
Hahahaha @OverIt so are you xxx
😂
The thing is… no one actually believes that Kate is any kind of authority on early childhood/maternal mental health/rearing children/wearing buttons/wanting an Aga/anything else they try to pin on her to give her some semblance of personality, and yet they STAY trying to make it happen. It’s not going to happen. Sorry.
Re the anniversary post – very curious, especially after the fakakta John Lewis advert last year. I say this because (to me at least) W&K seem to be able to stand each other’s presence slightly more at the moment, compared to this time last year when he was visibly glaring at her at all times. IDK.
Kate passes herself off as an expert which is insulting to real experts
Agreed, but I wonder why no experts seem to call her out on it. I vaguely remember when she visited some sort of neuroscience centre (?) and the actual academics were quoted as basically saying she knew all about the subject.
Lol, no.
Kate. And william deserve each other.
Yup that is a marriage of equals in every way.
I feel for this broad the way I feel about Sara Paulson’s character in Twelve Years a Slave. Not a single different in my mind.
The dragging this hypocrite is getting on Twitter is epic… check out Omid’s tweet on this and the comments are gold. Hitting hearts left and right!
Can someone provide a link
Disgusting person.
I actually can’t believe it
Glaring lack of diversity in the video- oh the caucasity! The irony!
What next Andrew doing a video on anti child trafficking, William on anti- racism, Charles on marriage stability….
This is genuinely evil, I’m totally speechless. The fact that Valentine low confirmed that summer of 2019, he was told by palace HR that Meghan was in a very bad way and was constantly crying means it reached Kate and William’s ear, I remember during the polo match how Kate totally ignored Meghan who seemed to be visibly struggling with holding Archie. This woman deserves everything that happens to her because the hypocrisy is astonishing.
KATE IS NOT A GOOD PERSON! – can we all just agree on that now?
I’m down for pointing out Kate’s hypocrisy, but Harry had multiple family members at that event who failed to help Megan or show any interest in Archie while at the same time fawning over Kate. Autumn Philips being the most egregious.
That’s a fair comment, but kate is the only one who pretends to care about mental health and she’s the one who put out the false story that started the media attacks against Meghan in earnest.
She will glom onto anything whatsoever to do with motherhood. It is the one and only thing she has done with her life and is generally perceived to be good, or at least not bad, at it. That’s it.
This person has no dignity or any redeeming qualities at all. What a pathetic existence she leads with her sad sack of a husband and puppeteer mother. Again, I am so happy for Harry, Meghan and their little family for escaping that burning hellhole of an island.
This B. She’s terrible. Really terrible.
I went to the Maternal Mental Health Alliance website. Unlike in Kate’s video, people of color are well represented (perhaps overly so?). Ugh. In addition to posting this on Archie’s birthday (which is beyond nasty considering how cruel she was to Meghan during her pregnancy), Kate only shows happy looking mothers with cute, happy looking babies in her video. The whole point of the various organizations MMHA is affiliated with is helping women from pregnancy throughbabyhood. This may be due to eating disorders, trauma, post partum issues… in true Kate fashion, she seemingly ignores the actual issues and makes the vieo all about her.
… and about those Crack Babies she drank while on the Caribbean tour …
On brand for Keen as this is the woman who wore white to Meghan’s wedding.
If only that was all she had done, too – which is saying so much.
I just want to take a weed wacker to that hair.
If she cut it to shoulder-length or maybe a little longer, she’d look younger. It’s dragging her already-sagging face and the centre part is too severe. And Christ woman, eat a cheeseburger or two!
Can I just say the pictures of Kate Kaiser chose for this article are superb!
I’m over here laughing and I needed a good laugh this Friday. HILARIOUS!!!
I’m appalled that the palace advisors let this happen. Is appointing Kate to be patron of this charity meant to make us forget how badly she treated her sister in law who was in crisis with fragile mental health while pregnant? Are we now meant to say “oh Kate couldn’t have been mean to Meghan, look she’s patron of charity supporting maternal mental health”?
Well it’s not going to work. If members of the press heard that Meghan was struggling then that news must have reached William and Kate. Kate would have known too that Meghan was in the UK without the support of family. And as Kate’s meant to value family support then why the heck did she not reach out? Nope, Kate would rather have that tale about Meghan making her cry do the rounds.
If anyone from KP, or Kate herself, reads this I have a message for her… “Kate, you are a horrible person. And taking on this patronage shows you are wanting to hide your horrible actions”
I got a few minutes in and couldn’t continue. The fake accent, the reading from a script. Hard pass. Phony as a three-dollar bill. Notice now how there is a window behind her? Just like Harry and Meghan’s place? Ugh.
I predict that at some point Kate will use this patronage to talk about her mental health struggles while pregnant… in an attempt to garner sympathy and copy Meghan. It’s exactly the type of tone deaf thing the Cambridges would do.
I honestly think this is about trying make herself look a victim. Didn’t Meg “make her cry” while she was pregnant? I’d bet on that story being used by Kate in this new role to smear Meg while boosting Kate.
She wouldn’t dare. There are receipts. That being said, are her eyes as dead-looking as I think they are?
I think that’s evil you’re looking at? If she felt as dead as the eyes imply, she wouldn’t have the energy for scheming. Dead behind the eyes to me, means everything you have is concentrated on keeping you alive.
@Lady D I can’t disagree with that. Dressing Louis in Harry’s christening clothes was spiteful and profoundly immature. That’s a future queen consort for you. Empty-headed and nasty as hell.
This is the codified version of ” My best friend is black, so I can’t be …………….”
Hopefully this patronage will have a limited term for this Maternal Mental Health Alliance.
This is a serious issue, and should not be trivialized by the few who are convinced that deliberate disinformation is a key ingredient in a “proper” democracy.
Kate will relate to members of the British public whom are truly convinced that their personal opinion on any subject is the truth.
In actual fact is, it is publicly known that Kate was intentionally horrible to the Duchess of Sussex during her first pregnancy, fully aware that it can negatively impact the fetus.
She was unconcerned about the effect on Archie and demonstrated her passive aggression towards the child by dressing her son with Prince Harry’s childhood clothes.
This new patronage will impress people who believe that good propaganda trumps decency.
Gosh Khate, maybe you should have used your own SISTER-IN-LAW Meghan to highlight the need for better maternal health care. She was suicidal and NOBODY DID ANYTHING ABOUT IT! She wasn’t even allowed to get therapy you idiot!
Put your money where your mouth is Khate.
Her accent is SO weird. Why, at her big age, is she still so cringe? Also, vile woman. I’ll never forget the photos of Kate completely ignoring Meghan at the polo game when Archie was just born. Also, yes, by this video, it’s clear Kate doesn’t give a shit about non-white babies and mothers.
The gas lighting if it all lol the shamelessness
Karma is not going to be kind to her.
How much speed is she on??? Good lord, it’s almost manic face.
Also the twitter replies to that Dr are so disgusting. “We’re a white majority country, why show any POCs?” 😳