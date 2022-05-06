Prince William was worried that Meghan ‘had little understanding of British culture’

In The Palace Papers, one of the subjects/stories Tina Brown talks around is what happened when then-Meghan Markle was first introduced to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Harry has left enough bread crumbs (as have other royal reporters) to let us know that people within his family, like William, were making racist remarks about Meghan from the word go. In fact, I’m convinced that William was the one saying sh-t about what color their baby’s skin would be if Harry got serious with Meghan, and I think William said that early in Harry and Meghan’s relationship. I think that was a huge part of why Harry and William fell apart throughout 2017 and 2018. Well, Tina Brown clearly got tipped off on what was really going on with William’s qualms, and they had nothing to do with race, thankyouverymuch.

Harry was in orbit. He has always dated heiresses, airheads or aristocratic girls from within a narrow circle. Meghan was of a breed he had not encountered. As one former Palace adviser put it to me: “Very impressive. Very strong, very motivated, brought up to think she can change the world. It’s a very American type; we don’t have them here.” …But William knew Harry all too well and feared he was heading for trouble. Every time his brother fell in love, it was an eruption of Vesuvius. “You do realize this is the fourth girl you’ve taken to Botswana,” he couldn’t help remarking after Harry’s starry-eyed account of the trip. William didn’t immediately divulge his anxieties about Meghan. [After William met Meghan]… William was nervous about the speed at which all this was going down. His view was that if the union became permanent, Meghan would be giving up everything she knew: her career, which was a huge part of her identity, and her life in North America. She knew nobody in London and had little understanding of British culture. A person close to the Duke of Cambridge told me that William thought she should have more time to build up a life in the UK and make friends who didn’t always have to be brought in confidence to the Palace.

[From The Palace Papers by Tina Brown]

No, really, Tina Brown is trying to convince people that Elegant Incandescent Rage is just so forward-looking and compassionate that he was *worried* that Meghan wouldn’t fit in, that’s all! It’s not that William and Kate had their backs up from the start, it’s not that they were both committed to making Meghan’s life hellish, it’s not that they directed staff to smear Meghan to the point where she was suicidal. This is basically William saying “I’m worried that Meghan won’t have what it takes to withstand all of the sh-t I’m going to throw at her.” Meghan “knew nobody in London and had little understanding of British culture…” I think she figured out a lot about British culture in a hurry. Also: I feel like William and Kate wanted Harry to wait longer so they could find a way to bully and smear Meghan out of the country before the wedding, before it got “serious.”