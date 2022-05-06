Chief Justice Roberts hopes people won’t lose faith in SCOTUS because of the leak

As many have noted, it absolutely seems like the Republican Party is running a play with the leak of the Supreme Court decision on abortion rights. The opinion was always going to be released publicly in June/July, then someone decided to leak Samuel Alito’s draft majority opinion to Politico on Monday. Now the entire Republican Party seems focused on “who leaked the draft opinion” and “we need an investigation into the leaker” rather than the fact that the right-wing waged a successful 49-year campaign against reproductive rights. They would rather talk about “the leaker” instead of the fact that American women’s uteruses belong to the state. They would rather talk about the leaker instead of the fact that police will be empowered to arrest and jail women for seeking abortions. Or even miscarrying. Speaking of, Chief Justice John Roberts had a lot to say about the leak yesterday.
Chief Justice John Roberts said Thursday that the leak of a draft opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade is “absolutely appalling” and stressed that he hopes “one bad apple” would not change “people’s perception” of the nation’s highest court and workforce.
In his first public appearance since the leak on Monday, Roberts also said that if “the person” or “people” behind the leak think it will affect the work of the Supreme Court, they are “foolish.”
Roberts was speaking at a meeting of lawyers and judges at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference, while the court is on a brief recess. The justices will meet together again during their closed-door conference in Washington on May 12.
Roberts’ comments come as demonstrations on both sides of the issue have erupted across the country and supporters of abortion rights fear that states in large swaths of the South and the Midwest are prepared to bar the procedure when the court issues a final decision by early July.
The draft opinion — penned by Justice Samuel Alito and published by Politico Monday night — calls on the court to overrule Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 opinion that legalized abortion nationwide. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” Alito wrote. He said the Roe was “egregiously wrong from the start” and that its reasoning was “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.”
Roberts did not want to completely overturn Roe v. Wade, meaning he would have dissented from part of the opinion, sources tell CNN, likely with the court’s three liberals. The court has confirmed the authenticity of the draft opinion, but stressed that it was not final and did not reflect the final position of any member of the court.
[From CNN]
So Roberts didn’t vote with the right-wing justices anyway, that answers one of my questions. Overturning Roe was able to get five votes on the Supreme Court without the Chief Justice, a Bush appointee. Think about that. As for this: Roberts “stressed that he hopes “one bad apple” would not change “people’s perception” of the nation’s highest court and workforce”… are you f–king kidding me? Does this piece of sh-t understand that our “perception” of the Supreme Court is that a predator, a sexual harasser and a member of a Christian cult all decided to destroy women’s reproductive rights like it was nothing? The leak is not the f–king story!! The subjugation of women is the story. And I can’t believe Roberts was stupid enough to invoke the “bad apple” idiom. The saying is “one bad apple spoils the whole barrel.” There are five bad apples in the Supreme Court. Six, really. And they’ve delegitimized themselves.
LOL, if I weren’t crying. We haven’t lost faith in the SCOTUS for a leak. We lost faith because they are strictly partisan and not about our country, but their conservative agendas.
Yep.
Lost faith in the court? oh very much yes.
Because of the leak? No. From the moment Mitch McConnell prevented a seat from getting filled by Obama making the court a explicitly political.
If ANYTHING needs investigation, it’s:
1. Clarence and Ginni Thomas’ involvement in 1/6
2. Why the FBI didn’t investigate over 2K complaints about Kavanaugh’s sexual/legal misconduct before confirmation hearings.
3. How an “unqualified” Amy Coat-Hanger Barrett, with NO TRIAL EXPERIENCE was rammed through the courts.
4. Why a sitting President was denied his right to seat his choice for SCOTUS fairly.
Let him start there.
” How an “unqualified” Amy Coat-Hanger Barrett, with NO TRIAL EXPERIENCE was rammed through the courts.”
Yesssss, her lack of experience is just appalling. I can’t believe someone so unqualified was given so much power that she does.not.understand. It’s like giving a 14 year old a Bugatti.
@Jan90067 YOUR comment ^^^^ all day long!!!! Precisely, fucking start there!!
Precisely this. Faith in the SC as an institution was killed off by McConnell, Trump, and the GOP-controlled Senate. Refusing to hold a hearing for Gorsuch and then ramming Amy Comey Barrett through after voting in the presidential election of 2020 had already begun was an unmistakable demonstration of their bad faith.
And the unmitigated gall of Moscow Mitch to say SCOTUS is entitled to “trust and privacy.” I wonder, does he think that extends to the female justices, too?
Agreed – but slight correction – the hearing McConnell refused was for Garland. Gorsuch was then installed by McConnell/Federalist Society, quickly followed by additional Federalist Society appointees Kavanaugh and ACB. Roberts is so concerned about his legacy and legitimacy that he’s presiding over a court that will gleefully continue to deny and eradicate the rights of many many many Americans -for the remaining decades of his term.
It was truly disgusting the way McConnell and conservatives were dancing on RBG’s grave within an hour of her passing.
We knew they had no common decency after electing Trump, but this was another level.
Lizz, thanks for catching that — I did of course mean Garland.
For real. These folks just love the sniff of their own assholes.
LOL
Honestly, I lost faith decades ago when I was a young person during Gore v. Bush. Thwarting a democratic election? Yeah, that’s not what you do if you are acting in the best interest of justice.
In more recent times, my lack of faith is supported by:
1. McConnell blocking Merrick Garland’s nomination.
2. Ginni Thomas repeatedly working for organizations that go before the court to argue cases.
3. Ginni Thomas working to overthrow a democratic election.
4. Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Barrett, and even Alito himself lying during their confirmation hearings about their thoughts on Roe. There are documents from when Alito was considered to be Assistant AG under Bush, and he wrote he supported overturning Roe. Not surprisingly, he did not disclose this during his confirmation hearings just like the other 3 that I mentioned.
The nomination and confirmation process is absolutely BROKEN. An institution cannot be respected if the entry process into that institution is corrupted.
This “decision” to enslave a gender pretty much torpedoes any faith I might have had in the Supreme Court.
Exactly. And to do so at the behest of dark money and a very small Evangelical minority intent on insuring that women are controlled by men. This same court will continue to destroy the rights of women and minorities and favor only wealthy men and corporations.
Based on the theory Alito used, it could remove the vote for minorities, allow bi-ethnic marriages to become illegal and maybe even allow slavery again since that was a practice held during the writing of the constitution.
Own your words a**hole. Who cares about a leak??
Two rapists and a conservative without real legal experience do not make a Supreme Court.
@ Josephine-
FYI: Women are considered minorities.
@ Maggie, there are a lot of dark and terrible things about this opinion to be sure, but the abolishment of slavery was a Constitutional amendment so can’t be overturned by SCOTUS. Would have to be done by Congress.
Agree that this focus on the leak is absurd, it’s a partisan court deciding to overturn years of SCOTUS precedent and disregard human rights that is causing people to lose faith in SCOTUS, not the frigging leak.
@Maggie – women are a type of minority for sure, no argument from me. but white women maintain a lot of privilege unavailable to ethnic, racial, religious and other minority groups. it’s not uncommon to see a gender minority in a different category. the needs and types of oppression vary among all of the groups. unfortunately, it feels like there is no end to the groups that are held down by white men.
@Kate – I was kind of making a dark point with his legal argument, but with all of the gerrymandering going on there is a real possibility of losing the House and Senate…… so who knows what is safe?
@Josehine – do not ever think for a moment that the systematic misogyny on display here separates women based on ethnicity. All women are paid less and all women are held to a different standard of their male counterparts. This has always been about minority oppression.
” do not ever think for a moment that the systematic misogyny on display here separates women based on ethnicity. All women are paid less and all women are held to a different standard of their male counterparts. This has always been about minority oppression.”
This is just absolutely blatantly untrue. There are layers to misogyny *because* it is based on a white cis male perception of the world and how it should be. Black mothers experience the maternal mortality rate at two to three times that of white mothers. Black women’s hair is policed in the workplace in ways white women’s hair isn’t. Indigenous women have been forcibly sterilized. White women are viewed as lesser than white men but they will always be held to be more than nonwhite women.
This. Empowering police to arrest people over seeking abortions (or having a miscarriage) will likely lead to even more cases of police officers hurting and killing women too. Especially women of color.
His words line up with what is expected from white, conservative males:
No accountability for their own actions. Suggest that the perception of their failings is caused by others, not by the fact that they did something wrong.
I don’t think it’s the leak that will cause a loss of faith in scotus. I don’t think it should have to be leaked. What the court is deciding on shouldn’t be secret from the citizens of the US.
I’ve lost faith in the SCOTUS for many reasons, this “leak” being the least of the reasons.
The leak isn’t the reason people have lost faith in the SC. And no doubt he knows that too.
Spot on Amie, that’s what’s troubling him. We have all three branches of government that can be bought and sold – all three are corrupt – all three have no ethical compass. That puts our democracy on very shaky ground. Those astute enough know that is what is troubling.
He knows. Roberts doesn’t care about justice – he only cares about his legacy.
It is time to put time limits on the court seats, increase the number of judges and allow sitting presidents to nominate judges that the country has to vote on. Last two trump picks would never have made it through a general election.
Right. If they are elected then fine. If they continue to be appointed there need to be rules that the court reflects the demographic make-up of the US and one demographic isn’t over-represented.
The average lifespan back when this country was formed was maybe 60????? Not sure but it sure as heck wasn’t as long as we live now thanks to modern medicine. I whole heartedly agree, term limits for SC justices and congress.
Term limits on senators too. No one should be a lifelong senator, even if they might be that popular. The establishment becomes too powerful too quickly for newcomers to break in. Term limits so no one gets free healthcare for life but can deny it to its citizens.
Put a starting age of 50 or 55 and a limit of 15 years of service with ma Dailey retirement following. This whole situation is appalling.
Absolutely! Lifetime appointments to an unelected body is pretty anti-democratic.
Yep, put it on a t-shirt.
It’s not about the leak.
Forced birth all in the name of white supremacy and this fool is talking about losing faith in the SCOTUS.
Robert’s is a fool. SCOTUS has been a joke since they nominated and voted Kavanaugh in. He couldn’t keep his anger in check and is has anger issues on top of being a sexual predator. Kavanaugh and Thomas are two peas in a pod!! Dr. Fords testimony was truthful in her testimony and there were more women that could have testified against him. We ALL know that they intended to revoke Roe v Wade as soon as they had the opportunity!!
It’s time for D.C. to become a statehood and for Biden to add to the SC pool! We are doomed for the next few decades with these white supremacy group imposing THEIR beliefs on to WOMEN, minorities and followed by those who identify as trans members!! Gay people are not too far from their reach as well!! They also want to silent those who have a darker pigment as well!
Much too late Roberts!! We have their number….
Yes to DC statehood! No taxation without representation.
He is only pissed about the leak because they were going to hold off on releasing the ruling until they needed to cover something else up. The leak spoiled it!
They were going to have to release the ruling next month.
Yes. Reheat this divisive issue to move the conversation away from runaway economic inequality and climate change.
He’s pissed because (IMO) he was trying to convince Kavenaugh to join his side and not overturn Roe. Now it’s going to be harder for him to do that because it’s already out there that Kavenaugh was with the other conservatives at one point and he’ll likely be called join to explain himself if his vote changes.
Nice try Johnny, but it’s not the leak that disturbs us.
And abolish the f*cking electoral college, it has only pushed presidents without the popular vote into power
Agree 100%.
Ditto!!!!
Absolutely!
Now I’m starting to wonder if the GOP leaked it. If the decision had come out in June/July than it would have really added to the anger that many people are going to feel when the January 6 committee has their public hearings in June. By leaking it now they can go into these hearings saying “the left leaked this sacred, sacred (eye roll) draft, that is the real crime.” Plus it gives them time to let the public calm down before midterms.
I’ve cried more over this than Trump being elected. This seems like the beginning of the end of democracy.
I 100% believe the GOP leaked it. This is faux-outrage on their part.
Oh, the GOP absolutely leaked it. Evidently someone had a hit piece all ready to go on the reporter spouse of a liberal clerk on April 28 (if I’ve garbled that, perhaps someone can correct me).
The leak doesn’t benefit the Democrats. The GOP gets to harp on ThE lEaK!! (like they cared about procedure and norms for four years: you losers. We see you) and releasing the “women aren’t full citizens anymore” news early potentially lets people begin to ignore it.
By leaking the Alito’s extreme opinion, it made it more difficult for Roberts to peel off a couple of justices to support a more moderate opinion.
@Sal, all of this. It makes little sense for the leak to come from the left at this time.
I find it beyond infuriating that Roberts and the conservatives are upset that before they “gave birth” to this effed-up decision, which they feel is nobody’s business but that of the Supreme Court, some individual chose to make it public. In other words, RvW and its removal is supposedly the choice of the Supreme Court over its “body.” Roberts feels violated. Seriously, he’s using pro choice language to describe annihilating a woman’s right to choose.
The leak is NOT why folks have lost faith in SCOTUS lol
Too late.
I lost faith in SCOTUS when Ginny Thomas was exposed as a super-trumper who’s husband was clearly NOT objective to issues involving trump and the January 6th revolt that came before the court. Justice Thomas should be booted out for unethical actions by not recusing himself or even coming forward with his families involvement.
It is time to end life-time appointments to the Supreme Court.
Fuck all the way off Roberts. Your “legacy” is presiding over the only SCOTUS in history to take an established and fundamental right away from a class of people subjugating them the will of another. I hope it haunts you.
He has presided over handing the country to the fascists, to wit:
– Citizens United, allowing untold amounts of dark money to tip elections because “corporations are people too”
– allowed clinic harassment under the guise of “free speech.” Not sure how someone’s private medical decisions are up for anyone else’s need to protest, but here we are.
– now this.
Don’t forget gutting the Voting Rights Act.
His legacy is shame.
I hope RBG has haunted him nightly since she passed.
SCOTUS is far too comfortable if they are clutching their pearls over working class people “losing faith” in the court.
Jokes on John Roberts then, I lost my faith in the court way back with Bush v Gore! That opinion was also written specifically not to be used as precedent and then it was by a bunch of other federal courts, so all the pundits who are saying that overturning Roe can’t be used as precedent to do things like ban birth control and nullify gay marriages because Alito says it shouldn’t be used that way are either dumb as a box of rocks or actively lying to us.
Plus I still think the leak was from the conservative side, likely Thomas or his clerks.
The Roberts court will go down as destroying American society in future generations. They are going to either outright ban or do some BS 15 week ban thing. But that draft opinion was so disgusting and just inaccurate I am baffled that a SCTOUS decision is allowed to stand when it’s legally not true. We need term limits for judges. Full stop. And now the majority of Americans want term limits, ethic rules, etc. for SCOTUS. F John Roberts and Alito can kick rocks in H.
The three conservative justices flat-out lied under oath during their confirmation hearings. That undermines the court. Clarence Thomas and his dingbat overthrow-the-government wife undermine the court.
I didn’t see your comment when I posted below. Same, absolute same. Alito lied during his confirmation hearings so four Supreme Court justices lied. Why is anyone focusing on the leak when perjury is on the table?
Problem, is, even with the evidence on video of them perjuring themselves, in order to impeach them and throw them off the court, it’d take 2/3rds of the Sentate. As it is now, it’ll NEVER happen.
What WE have to do is mobilize the #GetOutTheVote and help sign up voters to take the majority back in the House and Senate. Also, MAKE SURE YOU WERE NOT PURGED OFF VOTING LISTS!! KEEP CHECKING, *ESPECIALLY* CLOSE TO ELECTION TIME(S).
(End of my PSA for today 😊 Not a joking matter though, of course!)
I lost faith in the court because four perjured themselves during their senate confirmation hearings. All four lied through their teeth saying that Roe v Wade was settled law of the land. F them.
The only thing I will ever believe that comes out of one of those Justice’s mouths is that Brett Kavanaugh likes beer.
And raping women
Too late Roberts – most of us lost faith in the Supreme Court LONG ago when you put Brett “I love beer” sexual assaulter Kavanaugh on the court, and Handmaiden Amy Coney Barrett!! Furthermore, it seems all f**king five conservatives danced around the truth about Roe v. Wade, and Casey being precedent, and being something, they would not overturn, hence LYING at their confirmation hearings!!
As far as the GOP is concerned, all they want to focus on, is the leak of this barbaric draft of the Supreme Court decision to annihilate Roe v. Wade, and give it back to the states to decide. If, and when that happens, immediately about 20 plus states will ban/or completely make abortion impossible for all women in those states. And with zero evidence to reveal who this leak came from, don’t you know, it was DEFINITELY from one of the liberal judge’s clerks? LMAO Couldn’t be anything else right???? Furthermore, this person should be arrested, jailed, put away for years (for what law, not sure lol). Yes, it is a breach of ethics, no doubt. I am sure, if it was in fact a clerk, their law career is over. But arrested, jailed?? No one in Trump’s Administration, nor Trump himself, has been held accountable for Jan. 6th yet. Spare me. I have one f**king word: PROJECTION. Term in psychology. Ted Cruz, that POS, went as far as insisting it definitely was one of the liberal clerks from one of the liberal Justices, and name dropped Sotomeyer LOL. Not one single bit of evidence, but he knows – such a garbage human being.
I am really starting to think too, it was one of the conservative judges. One (perhaps) was having second thoughts over Alito’s egregious majority decision, and was starting to back away. One of the conservative judge’s clerks, OR one of the judges/maybe a fucking wife (looking at you Ginni Thomas), provided the leak. Therefore, forcing the hand of ALL five conservative judges to remain steadfast. No wonder the GOP is pointing fingers! AGAIN, projection!!
Just a thought…
“I am really starting to think too, it was one of the conservative judges. One (perhaps) was having second thoughts over Alito’s egregious majority decision, and was starting to back away. One of the conservative judge’s clerks, OR one of the judges/maybe a fucking wife (looking at you Ginni Thomas), provided the leak. Therefore, forcing the hand of ALL five conservative judges to remain steadfast. No wonder the GOP is pointing fingers! AGAIN, projection!!”
I absolutely believe this as well.
A
B
C
D
E
F-U
And extra bonus: GFY
Completely agree 100% what an out of touch fool.
The “reich” is so good at reframing the narrative to pretend they’re just playing by the rules, when it suits them… as if the leak is the problem here…
The GOP has been fighting for decades to stack the court in order to achieve a few core objectives:
1) prevent Black people from voting
2) give corporations more rights than humans
3) force women to remain pregnant against their will and
4) keep LGBTQ people in the closet.
Hasn’t Roberts realized yet that’s what he’s expected to do?
That ship has sailed Justice Roberts. Waive bye-bye to the pretty ship. Faith lost in no way related to the leak. Lost as you have presided over the most partisan court in history.
Feels like I haven’t drawn a calm breath since 2016. The one thing that is keeping me hopeful is seeing the solidarity of so many others, including here.
“Does this piece of sh-t understand that our ‘perception’ of the Supreme Court is that a predator, a sexual harasser and a member of a Christian cult all decided to destroy women’s reproductive rights like it was nothing?” Exactly!! And Samuel Alito . . . who apparently couldn’t find any better or more pertinent citation for this draft than that frightening marital rape apologist from the 1600s who also approved of burning women for “witchcraft.”
I myself lost faith because of the lying liars.
I’m sorry, that wasn’t nice of me to leave out the cowardly cowards.
Meghan this and this!!!!!!!
Justice Roberts needn’t worry about people losing faith in the U.S. Supreme Court just because of the recent leak. He should be more worried about lost faith because he allows justices with connections to certain matters to decide on such cases without recusing themselves, and that one of the justice’s wives is running around like a loon, involved in right-wing politics and using her husband’s status to persuade people to her causes. And still, Roberts has said nothing about this.
It is too easy and trite to go after the law clerks. Casting a wider net to uncover someone who is comfortable with the terrain and could give readily plausible excuses if encountered would yield better results.
So, Chief Justice Roberts hopes people wont lose faith in SCOTUS because of the leak? Sorry, Chief Justice, that ship has sailed.
SCOTUS has justices with blatant conflict of interests and SCOTUS has justices who during confirmation hearings state emphatically they believe in stare decisis. The upcoming decision on Roe v Wade will tell us just how truthful they were. Yes, Neil Borsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, I’m looking at you.
SCOTUS is controlled by the Federalist Society, plain and simple.
I always wondered by no one investigated his shady Irish adoptions.
Like so many, I am heartsick…and NOT about a leak or the reputation of the Supreme Court. In the last couple of days, I have listened to the pundits and heard the comments by friends, family members & strangers. I am left with the lack of any cohesive thought about what this will truly mean in this country & beyond to future generations & those who will grow up in a draconian society. Why have we ceded the ground to bullies & liars, who only care about cruel control over other people.
And there is one basic fact, that I have not heard in all my listening…women do not have unwanted pregnancies without the involvement of MEN! I hear about punishing & assessing legal penalties against those who, given their individual circumstances seek or assist in a termination of a pregnancy, but that only seems to apply to WOMEN & Medical Personnel.
When can we turn the conversation to forcing Men to have a vasectomy if they cause an unwanted pregnancy….of course, we can’t as the concept of forcing anyone to subjugation to the will of government over the personal autonomy of medical choice is abhorrent….or is it????
I’m proud of whoever leaked that! It gives me faith that there’s still staff there that cares.
1000% Kaiser
Citizen United (a big precursor was the hanging chad debacle in Gore V. Bush election) was when I realized the ideological attack on our democratic guardrails started.
Roberts knew this and he is angry now because even though he’s Chief Justice, he lacks power to control other conservatives on his court. That’s why he so mad. He wants control and respect but because of his acceptance of dark money and enabling SCOTUS’s Citizen United decision, we now have lying religious extremists or hyper-partisan and ethically challenged justices like Thomas, Kavanaugh, ACB, Gorsuch and Alito in control.
Roberts created this Frankenstein.
I haven’t had faith in SCOTUS since they installed Chimpy in the WH… js.
I lost faith in SCOTUS long before this leak. Not since Bush v. Gore, and once McConnell blocked Garland’s nomination, it was over. They don’t respect American women nor any of our rights to privacy, so with the exception of Sotomayor, Kagan , and Breyer, they can all go to hell.
To be clear we’ve lost faith in SCOTUS because of the decision not because of the leak.
Lost it when Clarence Thomas joined the Court.
Reaffirmed when the court handed the presidency to Bush instead of the rightfully elected Gore.