Tina Brown: Prince Harry ‘felt displaced’ by Will & Kate’s ‘bougie family unit’

When discussing recent royal history, I do think that people overlook the fact that there were many problems within the royal family before Meghan and Harry even got engaged. The year of Harry and Meghan’s engagement, 2017, was the same year that Prince Charles made some power moves and tried to reorganize his staff, Buckingham Palace’s staff and Kensington Palace as well. The Queen’s private secretary Sir Christopher Geidt was pushed out by Charles that year, a moment which is cited as one of the major reasons why there were so many communications breakdowns between royal courts. It’s also worth noting that before Meghan came along, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had been getting really bad press for a few years. They were being called lazy, work-shy and privacy-obsessed. Tina Brown made a reference to that in The Palace Papers:
The Daily Mail was the worst offender [heaping scorn on Meghan]. Still reigning at the Mail after two dozen years, Paul Dacre, the saturnine editorial minotaur who had a matchless flair for defenestrating whichever public figure crossed his Middle England moralist code, ran a team particularly skilled at monstering by association.
When Harry’s star was on the rise in 2016, Dacre, in a moment of boredom with the royals, had personally decided that Prince William was having it too easy and created a new storyline that the heir to the throne was a lazy poshie not doing enough to support the Queen. It got traction and dogged William for two years.
[From The Palace Papers by Tina Brown]
Oh, it dogged William for two years, huh? What happened in 2018 to change the (correct) narrative that William is lazy? I mean, it’s no secret. William, Jason Knauf and the Kensington Palace comms team all decided to shove Harry and Meghan under the bus and smear Meghan specifically. It was quid pro quo with the Daily Mail for William: stop attacking me for my laziness and I’ll help you smear Meghan.
Before that reference in The Palace Papers, Brown writes that Harry had already begun to back away from doing events with William and Kate in 2015-16 because he felt like a third wheel. She also suggests that Harry was bored to tears with William:
Harry felt displaced by their bougie family unit, and couldn’t understand his brother’s obsession with his Middleton in-laws, whose Bucklebury world bored Harry to tears.
The Palace communications team would get them to do things together, just the three of them. And then, after a while, they stopped, because it was so awkward for Harry. “Much though he loved Kate, he would just find himself looking like a third wheel,” a friend of his told me.
In the family tussle between the claims of a brother and loyalty to a wife, it was clear who would win. The Cambridges had become a tight unit and William a full-on Windsor country bumpkin. On weekends when he wasn’t at chez Middleton, he was tramping the grounds of Anmer Hall… wearing a flat cap and tweed jacket like his “turnip toff” Norfolk farmer friends.
[From The Palace Papers by Tina Brown]
I believe that Harry and William had already begun distancing themselves from each other before Harry even met Meghan. Like, Harry saw the writing on the wall, he knew that he was being used to pump up Will & Kate’s image, and he also knew that they didn’t actually want him to find a partner. Plus, I would imagine Harry was pretty tired of Kate’s creepiness around him? I like how Harry saw through the whole Bucklebury “normal family” cosplay too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN, Backgrid.
-
-
Memorial service to commemorate the centenary of the Battle of the Somme at the Thiepval Memorial,Image: 292858266, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
13/05/2017. London, United Kingdom. Tea Party at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry host Party at The Palace, they are hosting a special party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace to honour the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces. .,Image: 512500050, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
13/05/2017. London, United Kingdom. Tea Party at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry host Party at The Palace, they are hosting a special party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace to honour the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces. .,Image: 512500052, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
13/05/2017. London, United Kingdom. Tea Party at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry host Party at The Palace, they are hosting a special party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace to honour the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces. .,Image: 512500054, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry at a service to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the battle of the Somme at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Memorial in Thiepval, France, where 70,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers with no known grave are commemorated.,Image: 532047418, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Members of the Royal Family including HRH The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry attend a Memorial service held at the Thiepval Somme Memorial to mark the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme which started on the 1st July 1916. Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry were met on arrival at the visitor centre by President Hollande of France.,Image: 532096304, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: UK and USA ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eric Beracassat / VISUAL Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend The Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund’s Royal Film Performance 2015 of the 24th James Bond Adventure, “Spectre” at Royal Albert Hall on October 26, 2015 in London, England.
-
-
The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service at St Paul’s Cathedral
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, William Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Dec 2017
Credit: John Rainford/WENN.com
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talks to Prince Harry before a reception in the Waterloo Chamber, before her Sovereign Monarchs Jubilee lunch at Windsor Castle.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 26: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to Prince Harry as she attends a reception during a visit to Bacon’s College on July 26, 2012 in London, England. Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visited Bacon’s College and launched the ‘Coach Core’ Programme, a partnership between their Foundation and Greenhouse.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 26: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend a reception during a visit to Bacon’s College on July 26, 2012 in London, England. Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visited Bacon’s College and launched the ‘Coach Core’ Programme, a partnership between their Foundation and Greenhouse.
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Harry visit Bacon’s college in Rotherhithe in London to launch the Coach core programme a partnership between their foundation and the sports charity Greenhouse. The three saw different sports being coached to local children and took part in some of the training.
The husband she married and the pseudo-husband/brother-in-law she could count on. Betting she and CarolE did their utmost to run off anyone Harry brought home. Clearly they weren’t prepared for Meghan, and have chosen to spend the rest of their lives punishing Meghan for that.
Lol, that isn’t quite turning out the way they thought it would, is it?
Right @ Amy T. More insidious, when Harry said in the Oprah interview, that family suggested that Meghan keep on acting/working because there wasn’t enough money? Did Meghan cut into the Cambridge’s subversive vacation budget, Kate’s botox and clothes/button budget? Did the Firm not ever actually plan for Harry having a wife? Unless, of course, a white wife was budgeted for.
Kate looks at Harry like he’s dessert. It’s gross.
Also, Harry didn’t “love” Kate; according to him, he barely knows her.
I just looked at some pics of the diamond jubilee in 2012. This woman was in love with harry. It is sick.
It’s amusing how in the photos she is looking toward Harry more often than toward William. And Harry is usually looking elsewhere. I think she’s the one who pushes the “PH loves Kate” narrative. I would say he found her as boring as her family.
Her and the middletons. Carole wants to make her daughter seem desirable because she’s got nothing else. Definitely not the brains.
“Look kate is so amazing that 2 princes are enamored with her”
It is absolutely knee-slappingly hilarious that little miss buttons would think that a man of Harry’s substance would find her the least bit interesting.
Who wouldn’t? He looks like a royal snack in these photos, especially without the beard. *smacks lips*
But you’re right. Khate is a pick-me girl through and through and cannot understand anyone NOT wanting to sleep with her, since that was her claim to fame in college: Sleeping with anyone and being discreet about it in order to impress William (and make him jealous). She has no female friends to speak of because she has no loyalty to women. Only William. It’d be pathetic and sad if it weren’t so delicious and funny.
Yup, definitely a pick-me. She’s still trying to get picked.
I mean when you look at these pictures its just flat out weird, verging on creepy. and the idea that she had to make Harry feel welcome at public events so that’s why she acted like that? Gross.
I have a very vague recollection of a story (not long after W&K were married) about how Kate was spoken to about her behaviour in public to Harry – that Harry had commented how uncomfortable it made him feel?!?! Apparently her response was that she was just being ‘friendly’ and trying to make him more ‘comfortable’ and was told that he doesn’t need that as he knows how to behave at public events (or something along those lines). Apparently he was also very uncomfortable with how the press was reporting on her behaviour towards him as there had been comments in the press about her ‘flirting’ with him.
I can imagine that that would make him uncomfortable. Especially since they were also trying to make him and pippa a thing and wasn’t he dating Cressida as well during that time? I know they dated roughly for about 2 years and that they broke up somewhere in 2014. If i was in his shoes it would have made me uncomfortable as well.
To make him more comfortable LOL
I think it was him who saw her awkwardness in public and was trying to ease her mood by being kind and funny, which he naturally is anyway. And she latched on to it, because she never got much positive reinforcment from William.
With the flirting, I think she just couldn’t help herself. When someone she finds attractive acknowledges her she preens and flirts like an idiot, because she has little experience with men who ackowledge her and are kind to her. See also, sir Ben Sailorguy.
Agreed.
@DigitalUnicorn – yes, I remember that story too. It was a typically sniffy Palace response to Kate’s excuse that she was just trying to make Harry feel comfortable and it was along the lines of “he is a blood Prince born into public life and completely accustomed to the spotlight. He doesn’t need you (middle class commoner inference) to make him feel comfortable.” I can’t find the story though – too buried in recent events.
However, the media were making a point of Kate’s ‘closeness’ to Harry during the Jubilee celebrations of 2012. There is photo after photo of Kate cosying up to and laughing with Harry (especially on the balcony) whilst ignoring William who is looking stuffy and bored off to one side.
Can you imagine a man being so disturbed by your inappropriate flirting that he actually confronts you about it, and then you try to drive off his girlfriend and KEEP PUSHING THAT NARRATIVE for years and years after he’s happily married to her, has kids, and moved away?! Jesus.
It’s downright disturbing.
@Miranda – I’d say spot-on with one small correction – “girlfriends.” Now I’m wondering how much of this factored into some of the women who decided that however delicious a snack Harry might be, the baggage he came with wouldn’t be worth it.
There was also a story about kate showing up uninvited to Rose Cottage where Harry was living and that he didn’t like it. I forget the timing on that story though.
This was also the story that reported that Kate had made a list of “suitable” wives for Harry…and she was told quite clearly to back off the flirting and matchmaking.
I love it here. Thanks for these reminders, everyone in this thread!
Imagine making a list of suitable wives for Harry. That smacks of: These are women who would be discreet like me, in case, you know, you and I decide to boogie down. I’m down with the boogie. You? Please boogie me! Your brother ain’t got the boogie. You ever seen him dance? What’ve I done.
I wonder where Pippa was on that list.
I can’t wait for Harry to talk in his book about the Palace PR machinery and how they used him for popularity.
I think Harry is going to keep his memoirs on the positive side, but I would *loove* if he gave an insiders looks at the courtiers.
I remember during the first season of The Crown, when Elizabeth couldn’t choose her own courtier version of personal assistant because it “wasn’t his turn”, and my friends (Americans who don’t follow the RF) said that didn’t make sense, and I had to explain all the courtiers who Keep Up Traditions.
If PH came out and said, actually the main royals have very little real power, it’s the courtiers who run things the way they want (cough cough Angela Kelly cough), that’ll hit the American media *hard*. That’ll allow morning shows to run stories on the “real” politics within the households. That would hurt Charles’ credibility far more than “PH doesn’t like Camilla” stories.
Gosh i am sure Harry now wishes he had quit first. Imagine H & M meeting after he stepped down and moved away. At some LA party or beach, they never would have had to go through the BS. The BM would have probably left them aloner.
Harry had to deny to the media he was dating pippa
Carole thinks repeating a lie makes it true.
To be fair, CarolE has sadly been proved right on that. There is a litany of lies out there about Kate that much of the public believe to be true thanks to them being endlessly repeated. Even when they go on holiday the media report it as a “much needed” break when the lazy twosome have done nothing for weeks. It’s a relentless drip of misinformation. And it’s worked the opposite way with the defamation of Meghan 🙁
You know, I’m not sure if he had to deny it really, but it does crack me up that as soon as the rumblings of “Oh he and Pippa are involved!” started up after the 2011 wedding because of Carole, he IMMEDIATELY shut it down. LOL
Harry didn’t have to deny. He made a point of denying the Pippa rumors.
“In the family tussle between the claims of a brother and loyalty to a wife, it was clear who would win.” So it’s fine if Kate wins out over PW’s loyalty to PH but not if PH is more loyal to Meghan than to PW? This monarchy dynamic is completely messed up.
Yes the wife comes first and the rule applies to h and m
Yes the wife comes first and the rule applies to h and m
Exactly! What a double standard.
Harry was not displaced he had his own life I do not think he liked being out on appearances with them as third wheel
“Harry saw the writing on the wall” – Harry had mentioned in an interview long before Meghan how he was doing his best to use his position and attention on causes he cares about b/c it was only a matter of time before George and Charlotte and the younger generation will get the spotlight on them. Harry knew what was coming.
I think a big reason none of Harry’s other relationship (aside from love) endured is that none of them were willing to not just marry into the institution but be the one to help Harry get out of it. It’s telling that both Cressida and Chelsy married upper middle class men and have kept a “low profile” yet still manage to sell stories about Harry as a “anonymous source” – in other words are very much playing the BM game in favor of the BM. Both are still very much part of posh/aristo circles and don’t want to be the one to shake up or do anything. They have an incentive to keep the status quo as is.
One of the many reasons Harry loves Meghan is she saw what Harry was in and their possible future had they stayed that she worked with Harry to get out and luckily they did.
I would counter that Harry and William became distant even earlier than you said. They had completely different lives and friend groups. They rarely saw each other. They were never attached at the hip like the RRs were portraying.
I believe, because Harry was popular and doing great things, the Cambridges were getting terrible press, they forced Harry to third wheel them constantly so some of his shine would rub off on them. And they could take some credit for all of Harry’s hard work.
I have no doubt that Harry knew what was up, on top of being creeped out by Kate constantly looking at him like a snack she wanted to devour but could never have. I’m sure he was creeped out by the Middletons. Especially Carole acting like she was William’s new mummy.
Harry couldn’t get away from them fast enough.
@ Suffles, I love your analysis!! This is absolutely true that they used Harry. Harry was never the third wheel, he was the shinning star and they USED his attendance for those purposes. CopyKeen is an entirely delusional issue! Harry as he was attentive and would go out of his way to make her at ease. CopyKeen looked at Harry as the brother she wish Baldimort was and still is, only he has become much more disinterested and disgusted with her much more now.
It was always gross. And it implied that both brothers created a whole man for her.
Again, she thought of H as a loyal friend but she simply misread his kindness in a situation as kindness towards her. She has no loyal friends in her court (or anywhere) because everything in her life was disposable to get where she is and that is why her mother runs her mouth to the papers. If she wasn’t such a terrible person and tried to actually be better, I would feel sorry for her.
She has such a platform to bridge the public to the monarchy, by actually being a people’s untitled princess … and making real differences… but she throws it away by being the worst sort of lazy social climber. She will never matter in history, she will just be listed as the wife of the last king of England.
I will be very surprised if William is ever crowned king.
We speculated on here when Meghan arrived that much of Kate’s resentment of her was rooted in two realisations about Harry. First, that he was not secretly in love with her as she had liked to believe – he was merely being kind – and second the revelation of how he behaved when he WAS in love with someone and the contrast between that and how William treated her.
Bitter pills to swallow.
ITA
” that he was not secretly in love with her as she had liked to believe ”
My read on Kate is that she’s a massive flirt with any man who is white, relatively attractive, and wealthy/upper class. She seems like a woman who is desperate for attention from men and needs to believe that every man she encounters secretly wants her. So she flirts with them–she’s feeding her ego by fostering their attention.
I find it so interesting the way that Harry was puzzled by Will’s involvement with the Middletons. I remember it being discussed here years ago in these comments about how them wanting a “normal” life for was like a game to them. I also got a laugh out of the “bougie” comment because that sums up Kate and the Middletons to a tee.
Slightly off topic, but someone please help. Several months back on one of these royal thread comments people were talking about a place in the UK where all the “bougie new money” live–some beltway or something? Can someone tell me the name of that? BayTampaBay? (It was on my mind because it sounded like a place Kate belonged).
Oh yes, that’s a book i’d love to read: about William’s dynamic with the Middletons and how ppl around them saw it. Not from Tina Brown, perhaps.
I’m curious what the Turnip Toffs thought…
L84TEA, yes the toffs for instance. We know what they have always thought about the Midds, but what we read the other day about the manipulation from possibly both sides and Wills idea of playing normal family, it makes him look like a fool too. Did they just ignore how it reflects on him?
And what about school mates and people around the Middletons, various royals? I’d love some tea about that.
Hey @L84Tea – yes, we were talking about the Keens move to Berkshire vs Norfolk. Berkshire is basically next door to London with Windsor being 26 miles away. Its proximity to London, the presence of the Royals, Ascot racecourse, Guards Polo Club, Sunningdale Golf Club etc makes it the county of choice for a lot of people with money – especially new money. A drive through reveals many McMansions and every other car is a Range Rover.
The real Aristocracy live in enormous piles in the country proper – basically miles from suburbia and surrounded by acres of their own land – prime example Rose and her husband at Houghton Hall in Norfolk or the Percys (Ducal title Northumberland and whose son Pippa was pursuing) at Alnwick Castle.
I do remember that discussion where people said it’s all Range Rovers and Volvo SUV’s. But this one I’m referring to went further back a while, I can’t recall when, specifically talking about a beltway in the UK where new money lives and they all have similar home fixtures and whatnot. It’s driving me nuts because it had a specific name and I can’t remember it.
Mmm. Sorry – I’m drawing a blank on that one then. We did think Kate would do far better in nouveau Berkshire where she would basically be the highest on the social totem pole. If you can remember anything else about the place you’re thinking of then jot it down and I’ll see if it rattles anything in my brain!
Buckinghamshire? Is that a place? I think that’s what you’re talking about @L84Tea. I think it was around the same time of the Tatler article, about how the people who lived there all had new furniture or something.
Belgravia? where ghislaine’s place was?
Yes, I think the “bougie” bit is pure Tina snobbery – she giveth and taketh away. Tina will spout Carole’s narrative, but then throw in a dig to counter it. So, we end up with Kate and the Middletons as the boring, middle-class, bourgeois bumpkins who changed William into a turnip toff farmer. It’s actually very Jane Austen.
Anybody recall if PH had any reaction to W and K splitting up? Any mention , gulp, as him acting as “peace maker”?!
No, Harry was rumored to have referred to Kate as “the limpet”. And their aristocratic circles referred to Kate and Pippa as the Wisteria Sisters.
In Carol’s mind maybe. If you remember reading it anywhere is because she might have threw it in the mix to make Kate’s stalking and taking an abusive cheater back a romantic story for the ages.
If this was a lifetime movie William would be unemployed living off his in-laws and Kate would be cutting out newspaper clippings of Harry and putting them in her scrapbook as she works with her mom on new ways to get rid of Meghan or any other woman Harry was involved with.
So happy Harry got him and his family far far away from those wackos
It sounds like Harry has a good radar for social climbers and couldn’t understand how Bill was taken in by the Middleclass family.
How are the sales of this book? So far I don’t think I have read anything new, just rehashed gossip.
Will and Kate are notorious for being boring. I remember reading somewhere that the staff at KP thought that they would be a glam couple, and it would usher in a new era of bright young things, and instead, zilch, nada, nothing. No parties, no socializing, no fab “in” group of the Cambridge set. Instead, Kate retreated home to mummy in Berkshire to sit on the couch and shop, while it seems Will did the country house party circuit on his own. No wonder Harry didn’t hang with them — there really didn’t seem to be any “them” to hang with.
If only William could find a wife that looks at him like Kate looks at Harry.
Kate is all over Harry in those photos.
He’d probably screw around on her too. It’s his birthright after all.
Can I just say wtf to Brown’s writing:
“Still reigning at the Mail after two dozen years, Paul Dacre, the saturnine editorial minotaur who had a matchless flair for defenestrating whichever public figure crossed his Middle England moralist code, ran a team particularly skilled at monstering by association.”
I had the very same reaction.
Agree her writing is weird/bad/annoying
These are all great pictures of that bizarre dynamic, but there’s not my favorite.
The three had done some event. I think it was the Harry Potter event, but I could be wrong. Kate caught her heel and almost wiped out. Will did nothing. Harry caught her.
Like, Will saw his wife almost fall and didn’t even attempt to catch her. It’s okay, because Kate was so busy looking at Harry that I’m not sure she even realized Will was there. It was WILD.
I was on some blogs some years ago and there were complaints about Kate’s behavior with Harry especially at the Olympics.
I don’t think Harry “loved” Kate.