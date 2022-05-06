‘The Palace Papers’ devoted a small section to the Rose Hanbury drama

It’s been a minute since we’ve had any kind of news or gossip about Prince William and Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Chomondeley. I tend to believe that the (alleged) affair has been over for a bit, and that’s likely one of the big reasons why William and Kate want to move out of Norfolk. Well, Tina Brown also heard those rumors and she devotes a few pages to the drama in The Palace Papers. In the chapter “Privacy and Prejudice,” there’s a section devoted to how lovely and normal the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are, especially when they’re away from it all in Norfolk. This was obviously written before Will and Kate decided to leave Norfolk (or at the very least, not visit Anmer Hall quite as often) and move to Windsor, which they’ve been desperate to do for the past year. The Norfolk talk effortlessly segues into the rumors of William’s affair with the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Brown doesn’t think anything of those rumors. Or does she?
Cambridge loyalists will tell you that the couple is so used to being branded as the Duke and Duchess of Dull that they wear it as a proud moniker. But there is an assumption, because Kate is by temperament equable, that she’s also impervious to the cruelties of her public position. In March 2019, rumors were seeping into the press that there was a rift between the Duchess and her Houghton charity friend Lady Cholmondeley. The 34-year-old marchioness, a long-limber former model who looks not unlike Kate, might have been in the running to marry William in his bachelor days, but Rose Hanbury has the kind of who-gives-a-damn aristocratic flair that suggests that she – like Diana before her – would have found life as the consort to the heir to the throne a bourgeois bore.
As the wife of a peer, Rose is herself a pedigreed woman not easy to banish from the Cambridge social circles should Kate, as alleged, have wanted to do so. The Cholmondeleys… are coveted guests at some of the same shooted attended or hosted by the Cambridges…
Social feuds have never been the Duchess of Cambridge’s inclination. So what was behind this one? Speculation circulated at Norfolk dinner parties that William was paying Rose too much attention. Gossips suggested that after giving birth to her third child and suddenly outglammed by Meghan, Kate was not at the top of her glossy game, and looked under strain. Tell me any woman who wouldn’t feel demoralized opening a newspaper – even if it’s the Sun – to read a headline such as “Kate Middleton Has Gone from Fab to Drab in the Royal Style Stakes.” The phone lines from Anmer to Coach Carole at Bucklebury must have been burning up.
As Norfolk gossips persisted in touting the supposed rivalry as a face-off between a queen bee and a queen-to-be, the Cambridges believed it was all being spread by the older generation in Norfolk, whose own years of sub-rose activities made them assume most rumors were true. The two couples were so distressed by the talk of a fallout and marital trouble that Richard Kay of the Daily Mail leapt in to refute it. The well-sourced royal scribe affirmed to me that he strongly believes there was nothing there, a sentiment echoed in a legal warning reportedly sent to the press by William’s lawyers, making clear that the speculation was false.

“The two couples were so distressed by the talk of a fallout and marital trouble that Richard Kay of the Daily Mail leapt in to refute it.” I remember that Kay piece. I covered it here. Kay clearly got a call from William, who tried to blame the whole f–king thing on (you guessed it) Meghan. As in, Meghan started the rumors! Now the new cover story is that the gossip was circulated by older aristocrats who believed it to be true? And for whatever reason, William still has Kay vouching for him. Nevermind the fact that this whole mess was such an open secret that even Foreign Policy’s Deputy Editor James Palmer publicly noted that William has had deals in place with British editors for years, and that William struck bargains with editors, giving them leaks about Meghan in exchange for their silence on… other things.
All that being said, we do know that the affair rumors were widely circulating throughout aristo circles for months before the news broke in the Daily Mail and the Sun in 2019. I still believe that Rose was the one to leak it, as a way to put Kate in her place after Kate tried to cut her out of their social group.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Diana didn’t suffer because she found royal life a “bourgeois bore”. She suffered because her husband cheated and abused and gaslighted her with the help of the now future Queen Consort. What is going on in this woman’s head?
But LOL Kaiser you are mean for that pic of Kate and her eyeliner! I love it.
Ah yes … Kaiser’s unparalleled photo selection skills. So on point. And I also love the shot captures Kate’s resting hyena face.
I will never tire from Rose Hanbury gossip. Never, never, never. Good times!
Me neither. It’s so juicy! And knowing that there are probably other mistresses too. Ugh i wish one royal reporter had the balls to just spill the beans already.
They would never have to work again for the rest of their life.
TB writes, “ Social feuds have never been the Duchess of Cambridge’s inclination. So what was behind this one?”. As IF CopyKeen has never had a social feud, yet she instigated and committed a social feud with Meghan for over TWO years! Don’t piss on my leg Tina and tell me it’s raining!!! CopyKeen is happy to have a very public feud with anyone that she deems as a threat. Hell, she spent 10+ years bullying women that came near PWT and she was the last man standing and won the booby prize for her efforts!!
Plus, Rose’s brother spilled the beans on this affair. It happened and CopyKeen thought her position could muscle Rose but she was sadly mistaken. Rose is one of the aristos and they protect their own!! She dug her grave now own up to it.
BTW Tina, thanks for the admission that the rabid RR’s have with the BRF. We all knew it but you have just outed them.
Did William just try to “ok boomer” his affair??
I’m howling. Sure looks that way!
Ugh, same! #HanburyGossip4Life
I feel like William loses one more strand of hair everytime this shit is rehashed so…let’s keep at it people!
William, why did you cheat on Kate with your neighbor?
Talk about low-brow, buddy!
omg dead. Because yes, it seems that way LOL.
Now they’re blaming it on their aristocratic neighbors? Is this really the way they want to go with this?
Brown forgetting that Rose’s brother was off his head drunk, frequenting pubs in the area talking about it. What he said was published then yanked, but he said what he said.
Yep. And other friends of Rose were confirming it too.
Oh wow I missed this! Her brother?! Do you have a link?
@Stephanie, a link is useless because the juicy part of the article was edited out within hours. I had the pleasure of seeing it before it got edited. Rose’s brother said the affair started with Rose and Bill having dinners together while Kate was out of town. Kate was fine with Rose keeping Bill company. The rest is history.
Kind of the same way there was a story (a Dan Wootton story I believe) about Will and rose going on long walks together or something, and that part of it was edited out.
@Becks1 So that’s what Will was talking about when he did that mental health thing and said he took long walks.
Very interesting bit about Richard Kay coming to their defense. She doesn’t cite the statement they put out. Nope she goes directly to Richard kay. Which means that williams team bas the guy on speed dial and tell him exactly what needs to be printed. Thanks for the confirmation of the invisible contract Tina.
Someone, anyone tell me, speculate what is happening in that picture, y’know the one of Kate smirking, David looking skyward trying not to laugh, Rose ignoring it all, Will looking peeved?
Rose’s brother spilled, how is it I never heard of this?!
The smirk on Kate’s face and the upset look on Rose’s face makes me think Kate has just said something nasty. Rose was looking beautiful in the photo before this one so one can only surmise something unpleasant was said? The look on David’s face … that’s aristocrat for “oh good grief”?
Considering Rose and her husband were hosting a fund raising event for one of Kate’s patronages then Kate could have kept her mouth shut just for once? No wonder Kate wasn’t accepted by the turnip toffs?
In all fairness, if you have sex with somebody else’s husband, especially if you’re married yourself, you have to expect some unpleasantness when you’re all hanging out together. I don’t know why Rose comes off an angel here. Not a Kate fan, but she shouldn’t have to live like this.
For me, William is the real–I can’t even think of the word. Look at him wit the 2 women, standing there like a self-satisfied jerk.
On the good side, both women have gorgeous dresses.
Having an affair with William is really scraping the bottom of the barrel. It is the reason I remain unconvinced that there are any sidepieces at all, because what woman would be so desperate?
Yup, those dresses are the real story.
It’s crappy, but that’s how things are done in this circle. And William has been doing this to her for years. She didn’t have to get back together with him any of the numerous times they broke up over it. Kinda puts a different lens on the KP and Middleton-leaked stories about how Meghan was “unprepared for how things would be in her married life”.
Kate threw herself in front of William in the sheer dress, let it be known through the friends of his who ‘tried her out’ that she was available for secret sex. William cheated behind his girlfriend’s back for months with Kate, she was already his convenient secret bedwarmer before they moved in together. That is the story of their entire relationship. He has always cheated on her, she has always stood back and made herself available as a convenient lay and freebie holiday companion. He cheats, she puts up with it in exchange for the ring. The wedding changed nothing. This is the deal Kate agreed to. I see no reason to feel sorry for a woman who has chosen this for 20 years.
@ notasugarhere, that is exactly what she put up with and signed on for. She is even the bigger fool thinking he would change once they married and had 3 kids, if that was her thoughts!!
Plus, it’s not like he can go around having affairs and it not being found out about.
Kate supposedly told Chelsy Davy to “expect” royal men to cheat. Kate could have ditched William and had years to do so, the 2007 breakup could have given her the opportunity but she wanted him back so she had the weekly nightclub appearances (somehow the media was alerted) where she was seen clubbing with other men to “show William what he was missing.”
WORD, Chloe.
Tina Brown’s investigative skills now consist of sourcing what other reporters (Kay) believe or don’t believe to be true about affairs. It’s called phoning-it-in. It’s lazy, Cambridge-style work. No wonder the Palace Papers is tanking quick. It’s at #85 in the US Kindle store this morning so by the weekend there is a real good chance it’ll be out of the top 100. There is self-published billionaire romance/50 Shades genre books selling more than Tina right now. And those books are probably better written.
I have never read them, but i am starting to doubt if the diana chronicles is really as good as some people claim it to be. Or if it’s also full of palace talking points with the occasional shade to not make it seem too obvious.
I’ve never read it either so what I wonder is if TB’s sourcing in The Diana Chronicles was simlar to what she did here, just condensed and created a storyline based on tabloid reporting at the time.
I was too young to follow what was happening back then, but it makes sense if TB just adapted the tabloid storylines to the wider public with a softer look at Diana after her death. Now with tabloid storylines much easier to follow worldwide, her new book seems much more of a retread.
It didn’t happen because Richard Kay said so. Hahaha
Dear Tina, please read this out in Alec Baldwin’s creepy whisper:
Consider the sourceee
I also loove the Rose gossip stories, and I live for the comments. I wish there was more gossip on his other affairs over the years.
I wander when William will realize that single dad William out on the dating scene can get so much more attention and good press then boring family man William.
What TB is practicing here is certainly not journalism. She’s serving as a PR flack for Kate.
Yes and we are very fortunate that Kaiser is taking the proverbial bullet for us so that we don’t have to read her constant dreck of lies upon lies!!
Thank you Kaiser for taking a big bullet for the sake of ALL of our sanity and mental health!!!
SuzieQ: ALL of the RF and indeed most celebrities have their “go to” media outlets and pet reporters who are only too happy to try and put lipstick on a pig’s snout, LOL! As a reporter myself, it’s more than obvious and I don’t consider any of the slavish sycophants objective journalists. W&K have Richard Kay and Harry and Meghan have Omid Scobie and Gayle King. And so it goes…But yes, William doth protest too much about the Rose Hanbury “affair.” Talk about closing the barn door after the horses were let out…
True @evie, but I’d argue that when gayle and omid get info it is authorized as in H and M put their name to it and say yes this is what is happening. Whereas Will and Kate put their name to nothing while all these palaces sources are talking. That’s passive aggressive and sneaky. It’s v much diff things in that regard.
I mean it couldn’t ignored.
I’ve never read Tina Brown’s work before but her writing style truly stinks. Has she always used this vague inuendo, tabloid-style writing?
Ouch! The SHADE in this – I know we think Tina is getting all her info from the Middletons but the blows in this piece keep coming even as she pretends to be on side.
Kate and Will are the “Duke and Duchess of Dull”
“The 34-year-old marchioness, a long-limber former model”
That Rose was too ‘aristocratic’ to marry Will and would find being his wife “a bourgeois bore” (inference being Kate is a bourgeois bore)
Reminders of the headlines about Kate going “From fab to drab”
Reiterating Kate’s need to run to mummy – “the phone lines to Bucklebury must have been burning up”
That Rose is Queen Bee whilst Kate is just Queen-to-be.
Wow.
Oh, yes, yes, yes. I said as much in a post about Harry feeling like a third wheel. It’s like she resents that the bourgeois Middletons were her major source of information.
The line about the phone line between Anmer and Bucklebury was interesting right? I mean we all know it, but it just confirmed that Kate still needs her mother in a way that isn’t really normal for a 40 year old woman. (I mean I’m 40 and I still need my mother, but not that same way, you know?)
Confirmation that Kate has no friends and if William doesn’t want her. The Toff’s only tolerate her cause of her title but has no problem making sure she knows her place. Harry the only person who felt sorry for her 💯 and showed her attention is gone. She’s only close to the Sophie but is that a genuine thing or is it Sophie knows without the lambridges she’ll be tossed like Andrew. She’s not close to the queen, or C&C, she’s mean girled the York sisters. She’s jealous of Meg, she’s not as close to pippa, so her Mom is all she has.
Lmaoo Tina Brown really did just admit Rose is more interesting than Kate. (I’ve recently always found her instagram for Houghton Hall and the art exhibits she manages fascinating actually) Kate is truly SO boring and has no substance.
One of the things I find fascinating is how info is spread by the BM. What the BM does is take a fact but counter it with a lie and then have various outlet repeat the lie that the public conflate the lie as fact despite being able to look online for two seconds to learn the truth.
Case in point, Meghan and the whole intimate wedding she told in the Oprah interview. The fact the BM countered that as her lying and consistently echoing this lie in various outlets show how they set the narrative.
In this point, TB is clearly echoing the narrative set by the BM b/c a simple google search can easily refute what she said. PW lawyers said publications are violating his “human rights” that is a far cry from saying [the Rose affair] speculation is false. But again the latter is the narrative set by the BM.
The Scottish journalist who happily tweeted that William DID have an affair with “that Rose lassie” was quoted as saying that he could shout about it because the super injunction William got to keep the press quiet only applied to England. Obtaining a super injunction to keep the news out of the press is very much not the same as denying it’s true – in fact, almost the opposite. They tend to get used when something IS true but publication of that fact would be extremely damaging to a public figure.
ETA – and the fact that the journalist tweeted it and nothing happened to him also indicates the same – because, if it WASN’T true then Wills could sue.
The entire concept of a super injunction which requires that the media not even discuss that a super injunction exists on behalf of a certain rich and powerful person screams of an oligarchic society. I can’t believe that the UK still pretends it has freedom of the press when something like this exists. And for what? To cover for an out of wed lock child? It’s not even like they can pretend this relates to state secrets.
Can you imagine what someone like trump would do if this existed in the US?
@Hench I wonder about that Scottish guy and whether or not someone from the Firm threatened him. Would he tweet about it if they did? I don’t know. I find it hard to believe that someone from the Firm didn’t pay him a little visit. Or maybe I’ve seen too many James Bond movies.
The Scottish journalist is Alex Tiffin.
@Harper – he might not tweet about being threatened but I would suggest that he felt pretty sure of his ground to put out the original tweet and it was not refuted in any way by KP. It was when the whole affair thing blew up again on Twitter recently.
Thanks @Aengus – yes, Alex Tiffin.
It still amazes me that Kannot thinks she has power to yield with that set, when they have been saying for years they don’t like her, she don’t belong and they barely tolerate and the only reason they do is because of her husband, who they also barely tolerate.
But sure Kannot, you do you.
Baldy Bill is disgusting! Kate’s lack of self respect really grates me. Controlled by her mother and shabbily treated by her husband. No wonder she is such a bitter person.
Indeed. That face screams unhappy, and wrinkles like one xD
she is so unhappy yet she has to try to make another woman (Meghan) unhappy. She would continue to let Meghan take the heat for the crying story but Meghan put a stop to that.
Why does this woman keep calling the Cambridges ‘bourgeois’? I get he wants to be seen as a normal dude but this: ‘would have found life as the consort to the heir to the throne a bourgeois bore’ literally makes no sense. He’s a member of a monarchy. He gets his money from his (dad’s) estate and from dodgy foreign investors. He’s not a cotton merchant in 19th century Liverpool. And she doesn’t mean it in a Marxist way of oppressor/oppressed either although I’d find that extremely funny if she tried.
Also, in the v e r y next paragraph she points out they all go shooting together all the time, so they can’t be living vastly different kinds of lives, socially speaking. Marrying William would be boring for a lot of reasons but I do not understand why they’re all so insistent on the bourgeois part.
Not a expert or British, but I believe it’s because the British aristocracy is seen as older and more blue-blooded than the Hanover/Windsors who are more ‘bourgeois’. Hence, Diana was considered more aristocratic than Charles…
Correct. The old British aristocracy tend to see the Royal family as parvenu Germans who only turned up a few hundred years ago!
And what about the Stuart connection? How do you think the Hanoverians got hold off the British throne. If it also comes down to it the Kents are the most royal branch of the RF. Because the Kent duke who was the brother of George VI married a Greek/Danish Princess, Marina (Philip’s cousin), whilst the Gloucester and York (later to be George VI) dukes only married Scottish “Ladies”. One who married Gloucester was Lady Alice Montagu Douglas Scott, daughter of the Duke of Buccleuch. The other who the Duke of York married was Lady Elizabeth Glamis, daughter of the Earl of Strathmore.
I’m just amazed that someone, anyone, had an affair with this man. He’s so unattractive inside and out
Right? The bald pattern, the hooked nose, the haughty expression…Will is nothing to look at, AND he’s a horrible human being to boot!
You just know he’d be terrible in bed. Selfish, demanding, humourless.
I was disgusted that the Palace let the papers run wild with Meghan did this so people would stop harassing her crap. I think around then is when Harry had enough. His brother has an affair, fine. But for them to blame Meghan and say she was leaking against them? Nope.
And really, how exactly could she? The brothers weren’t really in other’s lives at that point, Meghan was certainly part of the aristocratic, inner circle. How would she have known enough details to convince someone and get the story out. She certainly didn’t have relationships with the tabloids.
From what I remember after Kate had Louis, she actually looked REALLY happy all the time and not under strain. I think that has since changed since William can’t stand her and she’s aware of it. I can’t remember what her style was like after Louis was born. But I remember she had never looked more at ease and content with Louis who I think is her favorite. She had a new baby to take care of and it gave her a sense of purpose. I think she wanted a fourth because the Queen had four kids and she would have loved those comparisons but we all know William was not down with that.
She did look happy post-Louis. During the heyday of the Rose drama, three years ago, some speculated that Kate would have a fourth as a makeup baby, as a way for her to get the fourth we all know she wants/wanted. There was speculation and gossip at the time that the affair happened when Kate was pregnant, so a lot assumed that it was when she was pg with Louis. But I remember saying at one point in one of the posts – what if the affair happened when she was pregnant with Charlotte and Louis was the makeup baby? That could explain why she was so happy post Louis, not just bc of his birth but if she thought the affair was over, etc.
Looking back now I don’t think that timeline quite works out (that the affair was going on as far back as 2015) but I do still think that it went on for a while before Kate found out about it and I think she tried to make William end it and then tried to cut Rose out in spring 2019. so maybe the affair did start before she was pregnant with Louis. My current theory is that the affair was going on while she was pregnant (hence the lashing out at Meghan with Meghan covering for her by saying Kate was “going through some things,” i.e. her husband was cheating on her while she was pregnant), Kate thought it stopped at a certain point, then she found out in 2019 that it hadn’t stopped so she tried to ice out Rose and rose fired back in the press with the “rural rivals” story, and then we had the church pap stroll in January 2020, which I think was a clear message to Kate, and then lockdown.
I think what upset Kate was that everyone found out about the affair. She knows who she married and it’s become clearer and clearer that she didn’t marry William, she married his titles and future titles. It was the idea of everyone else knowing that got to her. He’s cheated on her before (heck he cheated WITH her at one point) but it wasn’t in the news blowing up a perfect bougie family image.
As for the timeline of the affair, it makes sense that she seemed so happy after Louis’s birth because maybe she thought she was successful at freezing out Rose and William promised to end it. I do think he was probably cheating on her while she was pregnant and she found out and greatly upset her. And I think maybe she found out close to giving birth to Louis? It makes sense if she threw a tantrum at the bridesmaid’s fitting and made Meghan cry, she was hormonal being pregnant and about to give birth. She looked miserable at Meghan and Harry’s wedding (to be fair she was just shy of a month post-partum with Louis) and maybe took her frustrations out on Meghan by pulling the “wearing almost white at the bride’s wedding” stunt.
But in the months following the wedding she walked around with the biggest smile and for once her smiles didn’t seem forced and maniacal.
I don’t give Kate any excuses for the way she acted with Meghan, post partum or not. She had some time to feel better and all it would have taken was a phone call to the media denying the crying story.
Yes, at Louis’ christening she was radiant, imo the best she ever looked.
Am I the only one who finds it disgusting how she subtly tries to “blame” Kate for her husband’s wandering wand? Because she had a baby and wasn’t on her “ glossy game” ( what a stupid phrase). These people (the aristocracy, the royals, and their paid pets the BM) are all so gross.
Im pretty sure TB is friends with no one, not even herself.
Rose told Kate, sit down see how it’s done, you don’t banish and blank me. I blank you because I am aristocratic and your not.
This story will be around forever. Where there’s smoke there’s fire.
Commenter a few weeks back said that the whole crying episode boiled down to Kate being upset about the Rose affair and then snapping at Meghan that Harry would do the same to her. Totally fits with Meghan saying Kate had been upset then said something to her that made her cry. This is the most believable version yet told.
Every time I see these photos I am stuck by hideous everyone’s posture is.
Hmmmm. I doubt most seriously that Kate was friends with Rose. She doesn’t seem capable of being friends with any woman who isn’t already a relative. Her past conduct suggests as much. She views every woman as a rival.
The Recluse, Maybe Kate sees every woman as a rival because of heavy-duty experience of Bill cheating on her with many other women. I believe she’s jealous with good reason because Bill has decided to follow in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps and have mistresses. I read that Rose’s daughter Iris (about 5 or 6 years old) is the spitting image of Charlotte. We’ll never know the truth, but I firmly believe Bill has stepped out both before the marriage (proven) and after (rumored, but silenced because of “the contract”). I wouldn’t be in Kate’s shoes for all the money, castles or titles in the world.