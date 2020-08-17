Tom Sykes was told about ‘Prince William having an affair’ by a daughter of an earl

It would have been the best gossip ever if Finding Freedom had made any kind of reference to Rose Hanbury. Alas, having finished the book, it feels like there were some large chunks about Prince William edited out of the final product. I get that Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand were never going to spill major tea on Prince William’s alleged affair with the Marchioness of Chholmondeley, but there was definitely room for a shady reference about rose bushes or something. I’m just saying! While Scobie and Durand avoided it, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast is not. Sykes was never a fan of the Duchess of Sussex, and that’s one of the reasons why I’ve avoided his royal coverage for months now, but Sykes also broke a few stories about Prince William, like the fact in April 2019, William’s lawyers were furiously trying to shut down the affair story and threatening legal action (which is how you know it’s true). So, Tom Sykes dropped this into a Daily Beast piece about where he gets his gossip:
While the working life of my hard-bitten colleagues at The Daily Beast involves a punishing regimen of worn shoe leather, lightning-fast shorthand and an easy facility with navigating the murkier corners of the dark web, my working life is rather different. My best scoops all seem to come from country house dinner parties, shooting weekends and my network of family, friends, and old school and university friends.
…It was at a dinner party attended by one of my top sources, the daughter of an earl, that I first heard the shocking rumors that Prince William was having an affair with one of his neighbors and it was over a family lunch that I was told that William and Harry really, really don’t get on with their dad, and he finds their habit of publicly emoting embarrassing and undignified. Both stories were denied by the Palace, of course.
“The daughter of an earl” well that’s interesting! It just goes to the theory that William and Rose’s affair was common knowledge among the aristocrats and Turnip Toffs. It also goes to the theory that those people – the sons and daughters of earls, the sons and daughters of dukes, the old money blue-bloods – feel like the Duchess of Cambridge is not one of them, and they’ll get their revenge on her. They were mad when Kate tried to phase out Rose. And that Tatler debacle a few months back – that was one part of this too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The rich really are different from us.
Part of Kates’ bargain includes kissy-kissy for the cameras w/her Husband mistress?
No thank you.
I feel like he wrote this article solely to bring back up Rose lmao.
This confirms there was an affair for me. I’ve seen tooo many people confirm it and say it’s common knowledge.
I mean only the most delusional Cambridge stans think this story isn’t true.
Kate also must be profoundly unlikable as she appears to not have a friend in the world. No aristos, not friendly with her SIL, and apparently not close to Pippa anymore. She really should have tried with Meghan as she apparently is the rare friend who wouldn’t touch William with a ten foot pole.
I have often wondered this too. We never really see Kate with friends or hear about her close friends from childhood or school. Why? What’s the story there?
Kate is one of those guy’s girls who lights up around men but views every woman she meets as competition and as a result has no female friends. She’s going to be very lonely as she continues to rapidly age out of her looks and the guys stop paying her much attention.
She has one friend that we see usually around her birthday – I think that’s sophie carter? Or Emilia Jardine-Patterson? But those are usually the only two who are mentioned. Even in FF, when Omid rattles off a bunch of names of Kate’s friends, he mentions they’re all married to friends of William, so it seems more that she is friendly with some of the wives and has very few friends on her own.
(as an aside, I just googled Kate Middleton Best Friend bc I couldn’t remember EJP’s name, and the first response is Rose Hanbury lol.)
This is…so wild.
Wow this story doesn’t want to die….
Truth will out…
This definitely feels like a warning shot to William. He needs to pay up on info regarding the Sussex’s or else. The leaks have dried up. Harry and Meghan bought a house and moved and no one in the British media knew about it.
The British media are having crazy meltdowns right now. They are going after the Sussex Squad on twitter for being “mean” to the RF. They have nothing on the Sussex’s now and it’s driving them crazy. William better be prepared.
The RRs on twitter are making me nervous. They’re really going to attack people for criticizing the royal family on twitter, considering what anti-Meghan people have been saying for years? that’s the battle they want to fight?
I don’t have a large twitter following and my twitter account is mostly retweets and replies, but even so, I’m nervous about being targeted, which is ridiculous.
Well, they are SOL. One of the reasons Meghan and Harry split was because of the leaks. How freaking long is it going to take for them to realize that no amount of blackmail can magically create gossip for Willie to offer up to them? They all grossly overplayed their hands and got burned. Too bad.
Yeah it’s crazy and who will be sorry for royal family of white . They really think many people will sorry for them because twitter is mean to them. Lol dan Wooten is losing his mind over them now majority of them ignore. Also they cant doxxed, or sue them because twitter wont allow them. Also with BLM they should lay low but they keep reminding people of their white privilege.
I predict this from Sussex announcement of leaving brf. The press are mad as hell because their wiping boy is out of country and Sussex is engaging with us press and this pissed them off. Also many in blue blood which include tom is jealous of harry brought the home. If harry is in uk he may not able to buy it . William is the one pushed them out so they are all coming for him. You may ask why on earth they will be jealous of Sussex particularly harry buying home because all those blue blood homes comes from their ancestors and majority of them cant able to maintain their home and property that’s why they open their home for tourist. Other than duke of Wellington rest of blue blood in uk are poor when comes to liquid cash and their wealth comes from their market value of their home. Remember that future future king of uk doesnt own any property of his own. That’s why harry buying his first home drive them nuts. No matter what Kate does they will never accept her. She can live in her own misery. I know william will inherit some of queen private property when he become king , the thing is he is only legal guardian it doesnt fully belong to him. Even if they release the s$x video of william and rose and publicy embarrassed Kate, she wont leave him because title and tiara is more worth for her than her husband love and loyalty.
Now that the story is out with a source, can the RF stop throwing the Sussexes under the bus? By now they should understand that no smear campaign will distract from the Epstein/Prince Pedo debacle either.
I didn’t realize until reading that article that tom Sykes was from an old aristocratic (or just old money?) family – he talks about how his grandfather was friends with the Queen’s father and used to make fun of his accent to his face. He admits he missed William at Eton by a few years but it definitely seems that there is significant overlap in connections even with “missing” him.
Anyway, all that to say – Sykes definitely knew what he was doing with bringing up this story again, over a year after William first tried to shut it down, and that’s interesting.
Sometimes if you pray hard enough, God will give you what you asked for. Kate prayed for a king. God gave her 10 years to really see William for who he is and that family for what it is. She jumped in eyes wide open.
Kate hasn’t looked as happy as she was on her wedding day for quite some time. When together, she and William look like strangers standing next to one another. I would say paid actors, but actors can fake being in love better than they can.
Kate scratched and clawed her way to the top of the heap in order to be queen. Found out it isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Each year her face ages 5 years. And is adopting a sister-wife uniform for public outings.
After what she and her husband did to the Sussex folk, I say this couldn’t have happen to a more deserving person.
I would really love to hear more details on Kates failed attempt to socially exile Rose. Lol it reminds me of an episode of SATC when Samantha went too far and slept with a major socialites husband.
How delightfully shady of Sykes to say he won’t repeat a story until he has had three sources confirm it while in the same breath casually relate how he first heard about Prince William’s affair. We’ve been waiting for the royal reporters to start leaking about the Turnip Toffs in the American press. This isn’t much, but maybe it’s the start?
You know, it just occurred to me that this makes William even more of a lousy person. He would know that the Toffs don’t accept his wife and that their horse-faced classism is a big part of the reason. And then he apparently goes and bangs one of the leaders of the Toffs? Think about that for a second. Bad enough to have an affair, 10/x worse to do so with the head of the group that openly mocks your wife and her family based on outdated notions of “breeding”.