“Princess Anne’s 70th birthday portraits are not grumpy at all” links

  August 17, 2020

  By Kaiser
Buckingham Palace released several new portraits for Princess Anne’s 70th birthday. I quite like them, she made an effort to not look grumpy. [Go Fug Yourself]
John Kasich is endorsing Joe Biden. [Buzzfeed]
Justin Theroux wore skinny jeans, a mask & a knit cap in NYC. [Just Jared]
Joyce Carol Oates’ feet are beyond jacked. [Pajiba]
Russell Brand has some thoughts on WAP. [Dlisted]
A white cop wrote “kill them all” on a news livestream of BLM protests. [Towleroad]
The background on “Randy Andy,” the moniker of the Duke of York. [Jezebel]
I need some of these caftans. [LaineyGossip]
I haven’t had the heart to listen to Madonna on Dua Lipa’s song. [OMG Blog]
McDonald’s pro-tip: adults can order Happy Meals. [Seriously OMG]

  1. SamC says:
    August 17, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    Years ago when I did Weight Watchers our group leader suggested Happy Meals as a way to get a fast food fix and not blow points for the day. Many, many years later I still get the kids meal if I have a craving…

  2. Oliphant says:
    August 17, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    I live in London and whilst walking up the street in Camden a few months ago pre covid, saw a motorcade coming- not knowing who it was I started waving as the car came past- it was Princess Anne! Who gave me a big smile to match mine and waved back. Was a nice moment.

