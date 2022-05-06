Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s third birthday was celebrated by the royal accounts

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor turns three years old today! He’s spent most of his life in North America, which makes me so happy. He was born on this day at Portland Hospital, and he spent the first seven months of his life in Britain. Then he and his parents moved to Canada for several months, then LA, then Montecito. While he seemed to have a little British accent when we heard him on the Sussexes’ NYE 2020 podcast, I would imagine his accent these days is fully American.

I’m not actually expecting Meghan and Harry to release new photos of Archie today? They’re out of the royal system and Harry seems to want to put a big limit on how and when his kids are seen. But interestingly enough, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace both wished Archie a happy birthday on their social media accounts. Clarence House – Archie’s grandfather – only retweeted the Royal Family account’s post with a “happy birthday Archie” message. It may seem really basic, but I actually expected the royal social media accounts to completely ignore Archie’s birthday, so here we are.

Happy Birthday Archie! 🎈 https://t.co/QGuh4kNfMr — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2022

Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today 🎈🎂 pic.twitter.com/akikWvRfDh — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2022