Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s third birthday was celebrated by the royal accounts

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor turns three years old today! He’s spent most of his life in North America, which makes me so happy. He was born on this day at Portland Hospital, and he spent the first seven months of his life in Britain. Then he and his parents moved to Canada for several months, then LA, then Montecito. While he seemed to have a little British accent when we heard him on the Sussexes’ NYE 2020 podcast, I would imagine his accent these days is fully American.

I’m not actually expecting Meghan and Harry to release new photos of Archie today? They’re out of the royal system and Harry seems to want to put a big limit on how and when his kids are seen. But interestingly enough, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace both wished Archie a happy birthday on their social media accounts. Clarence House – Archie’s grandfather – only retweeted the Royal Family account’s post with a “happy birthday Archie” message. It may seem really basic, but I actually expected the royal social media accounts to completely ignore Archie’s birthday, so here we are.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instagram.

66 Responses to “Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s third birthday was celebrated by the royal accounts”

  1. vs says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:39 am

    Hopefully H&M stay quiet…….the #SussexSquad is on it; no need for anything coming from the RF snakes…….except for Betty, none of them have seen Archie

    • Mia1066 says:
      May 6, 2022 at 7:41 am

      I love and adore the Sussex squad so much. They are the absolute best!

      • vs says:
        May 6, 2022 at 7:53 am

        Can you imagine what the narrative would be had the #Sussexsquad not existed? in a way, Diana is lucky there was no social media in her time, although the hounding she got was physical, in this age, the hounding is online…..no wonder H&M thanked the squad! I will join and donate to WCK in honor of Archie; I am doing it for Meghan really; what that woman has gone through, I don’t know how I personally would have survived! I will always support her

      • Mis1066 says:
        May 6, 2022 at 12:19 pm

        VS exactly! The squad do so much good including all the fund-raising. The rota are tormented by the squad as they actually keep receipts and use them. I’m grateful for them.

    • one of the marys says:
      May 6, 2022 at 9:54 am

      What does it mean that the sussexsquad are on it? I only read about them here. Are they mostly active on Twitter?
      I read here that they prefer people ignore Piers etc so as to not to give ANY attention to the haters. Is that strategy having an effect?

      • Becks1 says:
        May 6, 2022 at 10:49 am

        It’s a group of Sussex fans, there’s a podcast that some started, if you search “sussex squad” on twitter you’ll see a lot of the more active accounts. So yes they’re mostly active on twitter but also organize fundraising drives for various events (they just announced one today for Archie and Lili’s bdays for World Central Kitchen). And they always have receipts.

        And yes, ignoring Piers, ignoring Angela Levin, even the Cambridges, etc can be very effective.

      • Barb Mill says:
        May 6, 2022 at 11:35 am

        I just saw on twitter their goal for World Central Kitchen was $10,000 and they are over @12,000.

        https://twitter.com/mmansaray35/status/1522572439636561920?s=20&t=YJBzhCOtPqH2gnlGsodJHw

      • Petra says:
        May 6, 2022 at 1:54 pm

        Sussex squad members have a donation page with WCK from May 6th to June 4th for donations in celebration of Archie’s 3rd bday and Lili’s 1st bday.
        🎁 https://donate.wck.org/team/425216

  2. Harla says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:40 am

    Geez oh Pete Charles, really?? A retweet? These people….

  3. Amy Bee says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:42 am

    I think it would be better if the Royal Family ignored Archie’s birthday. He’s ignored by the family for the rest of year anyway. I’m happy that they have to resort to posting old pictures. It’s what they deserve.

    • BothSidesNow says:
      May 6, 2022 at 8:52 am

      Yes @ Amy Bee, they don’t deserve the privilege of knowing Archie and Lili. If they cared, as they pretend to do, they would make the time and fly to see Harry, Meghan as well as Archie and Lili. It’s not like Charles can’t get on a plane to see them. The hypocrisy is disgusting. They seem to be too important for a jaunt to California.

    • AmelieOriginal says:
      May 6, 2022 at 9:31 am

      Yes but then the Sussex Squad would say they didn’t care about Archie etc! It’s amazing how the BRF has basically cornered themselves because no matter what they do concerning Archie and Lili’s birthdays, they will get yelled at.

  4. Haylie says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:43 am

    The palaces tweeting fake well wishes to the baby they tried their best to get rid of is disgusting to me.

    • SussexWatcher says:
      May 6, 2022 at 7:51 am

      This. All day, this! And the child (and Lili) who – to this day – they continue to deny security for. That whole family can get fcuked.

    • Liz Version 700 says:
      May 6, 2022 at 9:40 am

      Yes 💯!!! The hypocrisy of sending birthday wishes to the child you tried to destroy. Gah I’m glad they are stuck with 3 year old pictures. Definitely donating to WCK!

  5. Merricat says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:44 am

    I hope the Windsors have nothing but those baby photos forever.

    • Freaky Lizard says:
      May 6, 2022 at 7:58 am

      They will be tweeting these same photos of him on his 18th birthday

      • Indiesr says:
        May 6, 2022 at 8:43 am

      • Ginni says:
        May 6, 2022 at 12:59 pm

      • Green girl says:
        May 6, 2022 at 1:40 pm

        It’s hilarious and a bit sad that these are the only photos they can release, but it’s truly only the BRF’s fault.

        Do you all think that Charles, William, etc have seen more recent photos of the kids at all? It is possible Harry has sent more recent photos to them? Like “If these photos get published I will know you leaked them”?

    • Seraphina says:
      May 6, 2022 at 9:23 am

      I was thinking how sad these are the photos they release. I wonder if that idea hit them at all.

      Reply
      • Debbie says:
        May 6, 2022 at 4:35 pm

        It does get more pathetic every year as the Sussex kids get older & older to be releasing a baby picture. I swear to God I’d reconcile just for THAT if I were Charles. At this rate, the kids will be in puberty & PC will still be releasing a baby picture, if he’s still alive.

    • Christine says:
      May 6, 2022 at 9:31 am

      I hope they asked H&M for an updated picture and were told to f- off so they had to use the baby photos.

      Reply
    • ChillinginDC says:
      May 6, 2022 at 9:40 am

      I just screamed!

  6. Chloe says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:44 am

    Lol it comes as no surprise to me. I am just happy they are stuck using the same old pictures.

    I do hope the sussexes release a picture or something today. I know they aren’t obligated to but it would be nice.

    And we might even see harry today. I think there’s another polo tournament that starts today.

  7. Snuffles says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:44 am

    I think last year, Archewell posted a black and white picture of the back of him holding balloons. Maybe we will get a color picture of the back of him this year! 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽😂

    • SnoodleDumpling says:
      May 6, 2022 at 8:45 am

      In five or eight years when we finally get a singular picture of his face we’re gonna be like, “Who is that?! Turn him around, lemme see if I can recognize those hair whorls in back! Okay, yes, that’s him.”. And it’ll be far more than those rats in the tabloids deserve.

  8. Becks1 says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:46 am

    I’m not surprised they did this but wish they didn’t. AFAIK they don’t wish happy birthday on public accounts to the Phillips or Tindall children, etc. I know they’re trying to prove they’re not racist and that no one was concerned about his skin color, but it just rings so hollow and fake to wish him happy bday on social media at this point.

    • Noki says:
      May 6, 2022 at 7:57 am

      They are trying to show they are not racist but also trying to convince their masses that H & M are dramatic liars. ‘We love them and their kids really,cant you see !? ‘ Not many people see their BS they have legions of fans not every one is rational like CB readers.

    • equality says:
      May 6, 2022 at 8:02 am

      I would see it as fine for PC since he is the grandfather and is only uncle to the other children but I think the Queen should post about all of her grandchildren or none of them, including the futures. I don’t guess that would actually be possible with the monarchy system though. It just seems extra toxic when it is children involved with being treated as less because of their birth order.

    • ShazBot says:
      May 6, 2022 at 8:16 am

      Considering their replies are full of their fans and bots saying how classy they are, it’s pretty obvious why they’re doing it.

      • Harla says:
        May 6, 2022 at 8:23 am

        Ugh! If I never see any royal described as “classy” again, it can’t come too soon.

      • Becks1 says:
        May 6, 2022 at 9:28 am

        YUP. Their fans praise them for this while also using it to keep tearing down the Sussexes (“you two are so classy, they don’t deserve such nice things from you” etc). It’s gross.

    • ChillinginDC says:
      May 6, 2022 at 9:41 am

      I mean they do it because he’s in line for the throne (higher up) and he’s the grandson and nephew of future kings.

    • Debbie says:
      May 6, 2022 at 4:50 pm

      @Becks1: It’s either that lukewarm annual “Happy birthday” to Archie or the royals grab some random little biracial kid from off the street and make him stand still while they take a picture with that kid in the background. So, really, Archie is taking “one for the team.” It’s all part of the BRF’s “very much not racist” performance.

  9. Jan says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:46 am

    Archie is trending on Twitter all over.
    When he is a teenager, BRF will be still using the baby and toddler picture of him.
    Tampon sucks as a dad and grandfather, Harry don’t even send him pictures of grandchildren, because he knows his father don’t care about the brown babies.

    • Chloe says:
      May 6, 2022 at 8:01 am

      If charles wanted to see his grandkids her could hop on one of thos fancy private jets and actually go see them or encourage Harry to do a zoom call. Harry isn’t cruel. He wouldn’t deny his kids a chance to see their grandpa. Charles simply doesn’t care.

      • Guest says:
        May 6, 2022 at 8:17 am

        Charles could also add time to his Canadian tour and pop down to Montecito for a visit. Highly unlikely, but he could.

      • one of the marys says:
        May 6, 2022 at 12:42 pm

        @guest I think this is not at all far fetched, charles is better at pr and optics. The question is if Harry will allow it to happen and/or publicized

  10. ohrhilly says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:47 am

    I really need KP to not mention Archie, imho. It’s better that way knowing what they put Meghan through.

  11. Cel2495 says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:48 am

    Hm, I guess they still trying to guilt the Sussexes to come for the bs jubbly. I’m glad that Meg and Harry don’t have any social media. F these clowns. And 😂 they will continue to use that pic until Archie turns 18…. They have not seen that child neither have any other pic to post but the those 2 official pics 😂

  12. Noki says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:53 am

    Lol they gon keep using those same pics until he is in College.

  13. Loretta says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:53 am

    Happy Birthday Archie

  14. s808 says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:57 am

    It really pleases me that they have no new photos of him 🤣

  15. JMoney says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:58 am

    “Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today” – KP’s post reminds me of The Office when Dwight and Jim were in charge of the Party Planning Committee and for Kelly’s birthday Dwight put up a banner that said “It is your Birthday” – not even an exclamation point just a statement.

    It will be interesting to see if they do any social media posts for Lili’s birthday since they literally have zero official photos of her.

  16. Amy T says:
    May 6, 2022 at 8:00 am

    Three is such a magic time. It’s sometime between 2 1/2 & 3 when they transition from the last of babyhood to full-on little kid. I bet they had a school party and a family one with Granny Doria and both were low-key and just right. Happy birthday, Archie!

  17. aquarius64 says:
    May 6, 2022 at 8:03 am

    Happy Birthday Archie. The royal accounts are only posting because they don’t want to look like they are spewing their venom on the kids.

  18. Over it says:
    May 6, 2022 at 8:09 am

    This social media birthday greeting is probably all Archie will be getting from Kp and cp. it’s also weird to me why they bother because Archie parents don’t have social media accounts, so unless someone shows them the messages, they won’t see them.
    Anyway, Archie doesn’t need greetings from a bunch of deceitful, racist, trolls who did everything in their power to stop him from being born.
    Happy , happy birthday to this beautiful, wonderful child. And thanks to his parents for putting him first .

  19. Harper says:
    May 6, 2022 at 8:46 am

    No way would KP post about Archie’s birthday if the Flop Tour hadn’t flopped and they hadn’t been called out worldwide as insensitive racists. I thought thinking about Harry gave the Burger King a headache? I thought he wanted the Sussexes to stay away from the Jubbly because they are a circus and a distraction? At least Archie has the Burger King running scared. Can’t mention their own anniversary but have to do the Archie bit.

    Anyway, Happy Birthday Archie! It’s party time in Montecito!

  20. nutella toast says:
    May 6, 2022 at 8:52 am

    C&C are not even in the picture they posted and Kate looks like she has to take a wee in the picture they posted. Whatevs. Archie, may you always be filled with joy and know how deeply you are loved by your parents – they’ve done everything they can to give you a chance at a truly good life without all the stupid pressure and protocol. That’s true love.

  21. ML says:
    May 6, 2022 at 9:13 am

    Happy birthday to Archie whose parents protect him from the media! May he and his family enjoy celebrating his 4th year.

    Reply
  22. Lucy says:
    May 6, 2022 at 9:34 am

    I know this has nothing to do with the point of the article, but if he watches Peppa Pig with any regularity, he might catch the British accent. My oldest had a Peppa accent, and we live in Dallas 🤣. Anyway, happy birthday to the young sir!

  23. AmelieOriginal says:
    May 6, 2022 at 9:41 am

    They are going to be stuck using those baby pictures until he’s 18 lol. He’s only 3 so it’s not a huge deal but if they’re still doing that when he’s 12, it’s going to be super awkward. And what are they going to do for Lili’s birthday? Tweet another picture of Archie? The only released picture of her is the Sussexes’ 2021 holiday card. Are they not allowed to retweet that?

    • Robert Phillips says:
      May 6, 2022 at 10:07 am

      There won’t be a royal family when Archie get’s older. When the Queen dies Charles will be crowned. No choice in that matter. But the people don’t like Charles, and they can’t stand William. So they will get rid of the monarchy while Charles is king.

  24. molly says:
    May 6, 2022 at 10:22 am

    I still believe the Sussexes aren’t coming to the jublie (it’s just confirmed that they won’t be on the balcony), and this is the RF attempt to avoid the “they didn’t even wish Archie a happy birthday!” accusation. You know, as if birthday wishes are the only issue in play here.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      May 6, 2022 at 10:58 am

      Omid Scoobie just confirmed that the Sussex’s and the children will be there for the Jubilee – remains to be seen if they will do any public appearances to celebrate the event.

      Reply
    • Moss says:
      May 6, 2022 at 11:03 am

      Just announced they are coming, and with the children!!!

  25. rawiya says:
    May 6, 2022 at 10:30 am

    The fact that none of these “royal” households have another picture of Archie is so telling. Sure, he’s been in the Americas for the past two years, but his first six months were in the UK and no one went to visit him? I don’t for a minute believe that they’re holding on to the photos because they’re private/family. They just don’t exist.

  26. Petra says:
    May 6, 2022 at 1:43 pm

    A happy birthday, Archie! Sussex Squad members join your wonderful parents, sister, and grandma in celebrating your third year in the world.
    #HappyBirthdayArchie #ArchieDay

    If you’re thinking of donating to WCK, please donate in celebration of Archie’s bday,
    🎁 https://donate.wck.org/team/425216

  27. JFerber says:
    May 6, 2022 at 5:12 pm

    I wonder if Archie started his big day with a waffle from the waffle maker Granny Elizabeth gave him on another birthday. Happy birthday, sweet boy!

  28. Athena says:
    May 6, 2022 at 8:37 pm

    Archie, if you’re reading this, happy birthday kiddo.

