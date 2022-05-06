Jonathan Dimbleby: Prince Harry is ‘not the brightest’ & ‘led by the nose’ by Meghan

Last summer, Jonathan Dimbleby made some comments about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Cultural Reset Oprah Interview. Who is Jonathan Dimbleby, one might ask. Jonathan Dimbleby was one a somewhat respected royal journalist/biographer best known for interviewing Prince Charles in 1994. The Dimbleby Interview, as it was known, was infamous for several reasons: Charles dithering when asked about being king; Charles admitting that he had been having an affair with Camilla for years; Charles wallowing in self-pity and blaming his parents for the man he is. The Queen and Prince Philip were so mad at Charles for that whole debacle. Oh, and there was an authorized biography too. Written by Dimbleby. Anyway, last year, Dimbleby said the Oprah interview was “a very great shame” which “did great damage” to the Windsors and that Prince Harry “was being led by the nose a bit by his wife.” Well, would it shock you that Dimbleby still has some thoughts about Harry & Meghan?
Veteran broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby has branded Prince Harry as ‘not the brightest’ and claimed he is ‘led by the nose’ by wife Meghan. In a brutal assessment, he dismissed their bombshell interview with US TV’s Oprah Winfrey last year as ‘the most ghastly error of judgment’.
The 77-year-old long-time presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions? said of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: ‘I suspect that Harry is led by the nose by Meghan Markle. He’s entering a sort of vortex in which they will become less and less significant as a couple. As she gets older, as he gets older, they will matter less because the celebrity on which they trade will become less valuable. And it’s a very great shame because when I met him he was absolutely charming – a lovely, lovely young guy. Not the brightest in the world but filled with generosity of spirit.’
In an interview with The Times, Dimbleby referred to the claims by Harry, 37, on US TV that he flew to the UK this month to make sure the Queen was ‘protected and has got the right people around her’. The presenter said sarcastically: ‘So you’ve swanned in to check that the people who are very close to her are the right people? Thank you very much. I mean, your wisdom, Harry, is well worth it, I have no doubt. And now you’re zooming out again.’
Dimbleby also said the Sussexes’ claims in their Oprah interview that a member of the Royal Family had ‘concerns’ about the colour of their baby’s skin were deeply unfair. He demanded: ‘Who the hell was it supposed to be? That is the wickedness of it – it allows you to speculate… And why do you make such a smear? I thought that interview was, to put it kindly, the most ghastly error of judgment on their part.’
He believed Charles, whose charity work helps young people from ethnic minorities, would feel ‘saddened’ and ‘angry’ by any suggestion he was racist.
[From The Daily Mail]
LOL. Just… lmao. I know he’s appalling, but we’ve really got nasty old coots out here, just saying words and being bitter whenever anyone asks for their opinion. A world full of Trumps, really. It should be said that Tina Brown also emphasizes over and over that Harry is “not bright” and “emotional” in The Palace Papers. They said that about Diana too, that she was dumb and hysterical and too emotional. They’re running the exact same playbook on her son and that part of it is really chilling.
“He’s entering a sort of vortex in which they will become less and less significant as a couple…” Sure, good luck with that! That’s all these people have left now, because they’ve been proved wrong so many times. How many different arguments have they made in the past two and a half years? The Sussexes won’t be able to make money! They’ll spend too much money! Why are they making so much money? Doesn’t Harry know that he’s nothing without the royal family? Why won’t he dump his wife in America and come back to the family who thinks he’s dumb? It doesn’t matter anyway, because Harry and Meghan will be insignificant soon!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
The same tired talking points. In other news, Omid just announced the Sussex family (including kids) will be attending the Jubilee! But only working members of the fam will be on the balcony. (fair enough) The royal rota rats must be rubbing their grubby paws together gleefully anticipating the $$ coming from the smears they can manufacture about M&H. But I’m honestly glad they get to introduce the kids to grandma.
Zoinks!
Well, I’m glad they won’t be on the balcony. I won’t be watching. But I’ll seek out pics and events with the Sussex fam.
Wow! I must admit I’m surprised. But again, Harry was serious about wanting his children to meet the Queen before it’s too late.
My guess is that they will pose for a formal portrait with the Queen, have a nice tea, then bounce.
I really hope this doesn’t mean “Pornce” Andrew will be front and centre on the balcony. That would be a misstep of gargantuan proportions.
No, only the working royals will be on the balcony.
Actually I was hoping PA would be on the balcony. I think he is a good representative of what the RF stands for.
If only “working” royals will be on the balcony then it’s safe to assume that the balcony will be empty 🤔
@Wrin Thanks. That one had me chuckling.
A Sussex spokesperson confirmed it. I’m a little surprised but wish them well. I think this is the last celebration for the Queen and they know it and it’s driving their decision.
I think Harry will try to sneak in a Well Child event but Meghan and the kids will stay on Windsor property.
Insignificant? Oh no where would that leave the RR? Will no one think of the empty pockets of the RR?
So irrelevant and insignificant that the media can’t stop talking about them. That’s all I got.
The media can’t stop talking about them. The supposed RF supporters talk more about H&M than about the family members they so admire. People write books about them. I think these BM types need to invest in dictionaries so they can look up the word “irrelevant”.
“the most ghastly error of judgment”
Have these people forgotten about Andrew?
That latest annoyance was settled out of court to “make it all go away” in TQ and I Can’t Sweat’s minds. Does anyone think that case was the first one? TQ feels justified in having her favourite son (by another man–come on, tell me who in the Windsor family that jerk/idiot/rapist looks like? The nose alone…) by her side. Although the latest news in that neither Andrew or Harry will appear on the balcony. The reality is payouts from clicks aren’t there for stories about ICS. Clicks abound for anything about H&M because they are fascinating whether you love or hate them. H has overcome a lifetime of mental abuse after his mother died from the people who were supposed to love him best! If he’s dumb, he has managed to create and foster goodwill and been smart enough to surround himself with people who can help him. Meghan has built a career for herself that went well beyond acting. Sometimes the truth hurts to hear. I can’t imagine either H or M would say what they said if they didn’t have the receipts.
No one could listen to Harry’s speech at the Invictus Games and call him dumb. It also takes a lot of mental acuity to fly combat helicopters. And he seems to have a high emotional IQ.
The suggestion that Harry is led by the nose by Meghan is just racist, sexist crap. The Black duchess is a controlling harpy. Sure, dude.
He (and Eugenie) look a lot like the Queen Mother and her family. But yeah, he’s Porchy’s kid, come on.
@Alice Not saying I don’t believe he is Phil’s but looking like the QM isn’t proof because she was related to QE, not Phil.
They won’t get pics of those kids which makes me laugh. And I hope that Meghan/Harry/Archie/Lili have a good and safe time. They must have decided to just stay at the cottage and not visit people.
Or maybe they got the security they wanted. Either way, I wish they were staying at home but whatever. May they have a peaceful trip!
Yep. I care that they will be safe and no pics of the kids which was probably part of the discussion. The RR would have loved them on the balcony. And they can’t even claim that the RF didn’t want them there.
What the lat 5+ years of finally getting to know Harry has shown me is that Harry is smarter than all of the royals combined on EVERY level.
But the Dimbleby’s of this world keep believing the lie they have been spinning, and that’s why Harry managed to outsmart and outmaneuver them all. They will be eternally flummoxed.
He’s running circles around them. And he and Meghan have an amazing team working for them. The rate at which he has them contradicting themselves at this point is beautiful. Is he going to play polo, well then he hates his grandma. Is he going to come to the Struggle Jubbly, well then his Netflix Overlords are forcing him! Now they’re trying to recover from his announcement (when they complained that mystery was the only currency the Sussexes have), by saying they’re being rejected by the Queen with no balcony appearance, and they’re defying her ban. He has a plan and it does not involve playing their game, as usual. Bravo!
It’s all just projection. They tell on themselves every single time.
They are like my cat trying to convince me she didn’t knock the lamp down. No, my cat is more believable. These folks no nothing, blame the woman, and have nothing. Rinse repeat. The Royal family is awful, but that doesn’t sell papers
Dumb old guy speaks. I think that Harry and Meghan are very smart because the work that they are doing is not dependent on them being the “hot, young couple” forever. I think Harry’s work with Invictus will live well beyond him. And I believe Meghan is more interested in behind the scenes work in entertainment, that’s why the first project she’s pushing is not with her on screen. And she has a podcast which is focusing on timely relevant issues, not on her lifestyle like the Kardashians. But ok, grandpa you go right ahead.
What’s also smart is that they know they’re the “hot young couple” and they use that sparingly and only for good effect. And they’re setting themselves up for when they’ll stop being the “hot young couple” – then they will be the “older influential couple.”
So Harry’s not the brightest.
Compared to whom, one might ask?
Because his oh so intelligent brother is so dumb to admit he doesn’t read briefing notes. In addition to making off-color *jokes*, being an incandescent bully (aka Billy the Basher), and the Royal Racist. And a tone-deaf colonizer with an attitude.
Whereas people, i.e. military officials, from different nations sing Harry’s highest praise – most recently at Invictus.
They say Harry’s dumb so that Meghan can be written as conniving and aggressive and William can be a leader. Harry’s dumb so his family can say they know what’s best for him, they can take credit for his work, and can discredit his criticism. When they say Harry’s interviews are more damaging than Andrew’s crimes it’s implied that he’s too dumb to understand his own actions and must be doing it because he’s emotionally unstable, or being set up by his wife.
Harry is as infantilized as Kate is in the press and by his family. The difference is that they do that to Kate to insulate her from criticism, and if she were an actual adult with a real sense of self that would outrage her. They do it to Harry to protect themselves from criticism.
Ding ding ding! This is exactly it. Thank you for spelling it out so clearly.
He did poorly in school. She is much more intelligent than he is. Is that such a horrible thing to admit? Also, I hope the couple gets some more projects going.
Poor school performance isn’t always an indicator of low intelligence. Not saying PH is a genius but Einstein did poorly in school for one.
@Poisonella I think there are two potential discussions here. One is about how intellectually-gifted the Windsors are. I said further down that I don’t think any of the Royals would be big-time academics in another life. I think that’s more than fine, and Harry in particular thrives in other ways. That seems to be what you’re saying, which is fair.
But the second one is about a narrative. ‘Harry is dumb’ is a shortcut the press and the Windsors use for their own ends. It means he is not making his own decisions, and if he’s not making his own decisions they can blame Meghan for the unpopular ones and credit William or Charles for the ‘good’ ones. The truth of precisely how smart the guy is, is almost irrelevant because these stories are really about how great the Windsors are or how terrible America is.
School isn’t much of a measure for smarts. ADHD, dyslexia, bullying, just being temperamentally unsuited for it, makes school tough for a lot of kids, and they blossom later. School was terrible for me because undiagnosed dyslexia and ADD, but now ‘intelligence’ is literally in my job title.
I think Harry is probably the smartest of the brf. If he has dyslexia which was never addressed until he got to the Military, his school records truly are meaningless. His ability to be an Apache helicopter pilot shouldn’t be taken lightly. People really need to stop and think about that, because it takes more intelligence than people know. You can’t just jump in a helicopter and take off. I believe there was a necessary amount of studying to go with that.
I do think that it’s important for the brf to frame Harry as dim. The problem with that is he’s personally dealing with any number of people who are more than capable of determining who Harry is. I believe if you asked any of them? They would laugh.
@ Nanea, not only those who are within the IG family, but his patronages that were heartbroken when they removed him as their patron when he and Meghan stepped away from the royal family. Harry was impactful and brilliant in his ‘20’s after serving 2 tours for his country. Harry is far from dim, he’s bloody brilliant compared to the rest of the BRF. At least he has something to show for the last 20 years, but PWT has nothing. Not one thing besides EarthSh!t. Yippee!!! Call the Nobel Peace Prize comity!!! PWT is brilliant for mental health and the environment, just don’t look at his private helicopter, private plane jaunts or his gas guzzling RR. Not to mention his three palatial castles that haven’t been insulated in 90 years!
Another old racist white man and his unwanted opinions about what black people see and experience about racism.
Also Harry isn’t dumb, he is extremely bright. William is the dumb one and it shows
I would think all of them actual royals are a bit dumb thanks to general inbreeding among their class.
I second that. Meghan not only brings in untainted blood but is highly intelligent and has passed her IQ genes to her lucky children.
Please let me clarify ” untainted”. I meant free from royal inbreeding.
Seriously? They’re still at the BS? lol The jokes do write themselves, it’s true. lol Harry is the star, the smartest, the kindest, the wisest. William is a total dud and they know it. But carry on, keep lying about it, right?
It’s the same bs they’ve been saying about Harry for years, they’ve tried so hard to convince everyone Harry is dumb, but mostly because Will isn’t as competent and they know this. They’re mad Harry had the strength to actually protect his family & refused to be the scapegoat any longer.
If Harry’s so dumb and so easily led by the nose, then why do they want him back? Why have they been screaming for years now that William needs Harry for his reign?
They change narrative like people change underwear.
This is the exact same narrative that some royalists accuse of Mary and Fred of Denmark of. Wash, rinse, repeat.
Yep. It’s a tired sexist trope.
i find the volume of these attacks concerning.
Are they trying to crush Harry so that he comes back or are they trying to destroy him.
If Charles hadn’t married Diana, I don’t think people would care much about the BRF at this point.
Diana made it vital and exciting and demonstrated how it could help people.
I’m glad Harry got out, I just hope that these attacks don’t affect his family’s security.
Look, I don’t think any of that family would be, like, teaching dead languages in Cambridge or theorizing about quantum physics if they weren’t bound to the Firm. But Harry quite clearly is not stupid in anyway and is very intelligent particularly with regards to people.
Someone is looking stupid in this article and it’s the author, not Harry.
Standard for these clowns
I don’t understand this argument. If Harry’s such a dim bulb, then isn’t it a good thing that he’s got an intelligent wife to “lead him by the nose”? Isn’t is a good thing that he’s out of the RF so that his stupidity won’t eclipse the rest of the RF brain trust, who so brilliantly conducted themselves in their Caribbean tours?
“As she gets older, as he gets older, they will matter less because the celebrity on which they trade will become less valuable.”
Does he realize they were in the Times 100 most influential list? Remind me which other royals were on the list? He should retire and stop embarrassing himself.
The projection with these people is beyond pathetic. Harry certainly has shown he has more common sense, empathy, and ability to read the societal landscape then the rest of the royals combined. He was smart enough to marry a partner who respects and compliments him, smart enough to build a career where he has global respect, and smart enough to extricate himself from a dying institution. The need to bring out the Diana smear book really is these morons telling on themselves. And the way they even have the nerve to say all this while we have heard Harry speak eloquently and intelligently on a number of subjects and William embarrasses himself every time he opens his mouth is absolutely hilarious.
As to the Charles being hurt that he was painted as a racist- all the lols. As always they make being called a racist worse than racism. And newsflash, pretty much everyone is racist/holds racist belief. We all need to be actively dismantling and challenging our own assumptions. And society in the west has been constructed on white supremacy, so guess what, the institutions that have shaped us are racist. And another news flash for that crusty old man, a society based on white supremacy is inherently anti-black, since we exist the furthest away from that power/societal definition. So Charles can take his crusty tears and put them away, he gets no pats on the back because he deigns to help those who are not like him. Ugggghhhhhh.
Maybe Charles looks racist because he’s the heir to a racist system built on wealth stolen from people of color. Or nah — it’s H&M’s fault.
Charles should tell his friends to stop talking about Harry in the press.
It’s widely known that none of the royals are smart. Really, everyone knows that. It’s clear that Harry has found a stronger, smarter partner in Meghan—and what’s wrong with that? Nothing!
Summer, it’s widely known that NONE of the royals are smart? That’s just the brf’s talking point to continue to belittle Harry, I think. Don’t base your opinion on his school grades. I suggest basing your opinion on what he accomplished in the Military and the charities and Military adjacent programs. His accomplishments were not done by someone who isn’t very smart. It took intelligence. I can’t decide whether the brf knows this and is determined to continue to belittle him to “keep him in his place,” or if they truly don’t know him at all.
Dimbleby is a disgrace. He is supposed to be a friend of Charles. Who goes around calling the children of friends rude names. He is also a misogynist for blaming Meghan for everything. He is calling the Sussexes celebrities, what does he think the royal family are? They are all celebrities. However the popularity of the Sussexes will dwarf them all for decades.
And here we go again.
The RR, The Firm, the tabs are dragging out their very old BS again.
It is possible for men and women to make shared decisions about their own lives and marriage, that old f’ing chestnut “She is bossy. He is a cuckold.” Stop.It.
Jonathan Dimbley met Harry once, yet he discerned from that one brief meeting that Harry is not very bright and, therefore, must be led around by the nose by Meghan. It’s also hilarious that Dimbley thinks that Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah was somehow more damaging than Prince Andrew’s or even Prince Charles’s interview in 1994 with Dimbley.
We see with our own eyes which prince is a dim bulb and a flop (William) with a like-minded wife (Kate). Everything they touch fails. Meanwhile, we’re to believe the prince that launched Invictus, Sentebale, and who is much better at soft diplomacy/ reading the room us the dumb one?
The delusions.
LOL, anybody with powers of observation and the tiniest bit of judgement can tell that Harry’s the only one in that family with any real intelligence or capability for learning. The rest are just dumb as a bucket of rocks but pretentious. And he did it all with dyslexia.
BTW, did anyone catch the May 4 tweet from the US Polo Association referring to Harry as “the people’s prince”? Suspect that did not go unnoticed in certain quarters…
https://twitter.com/PoloAssociation/status/1521950175945797632?cxt=HHwWgMC9seLnhp8qAAAA
I noticed that and laughed. Surprised it hasn’t been talked about more
I just hope we don’t get any photos of them with the other royals “snubbing” them. For that, there should be no photos whatsoever and Harry and his family should only do private events with Gran. No reason they should be subjected to the f-ckery of their deranged family.
Harry is co-founder of Sentable, Founder of Invictus and Travlyst, President of African Parks, CIO @ Better Up, 10-year military veteran, and recent co-founder of a US Polo Team. When you post this 77-year-old relic’s credentials, I’ll comment. Love you, Kaiser.