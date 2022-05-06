“The trailer for ‘House of the Dragon’ is actually kind of good?” links
  • May 06, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The trailer for House of the Dragon, the Games of Thrones prequel series, came out this week. I think it actually looks okay? I’ll watch it. [Dlisted]
Karine Jean Pierre is the new Biden White House press secretary! [Towleroad]
I kind of love that Jennifer Lopez is trying to make this happen. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jennifer Lawrence steps out after giving birth to her kid. [Just Jared]
Chris Evans & Ana de Armas are filming an action-romance in DC. [LaineyGossip]
The Moon Knight finale sounds disappointing. [Pajiba]
An incomplete summary of the Madison Cawthorne debacle. [Gawker]
I love Miranda Kerr’s robe!! [Egotastic]
Scott Disick is such a douche. [Buzzfeed]
Kristen Stewart went to a Chanel show in Monte Carlo. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Joe Jonas is a Lizzo fan. [Seriously OMG]
Emma Stone wore a Louis Vuitton suit in Greece. [RCFA]

18 Responses to ““The trailer for ‘House of the Dragon’ is actually kind of good?” links”

  1. Candy says:
    May 6, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    Omg I can’t wait! I love Matt Smith.

    Reply
  2. FHMom says:
    May 6, 2022 at 12:46 pm

    It does look good, but I’m not sure if it looks good enough to get HBO back

    Reply
  3. AppleCart says:
    May 6, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    Every time I drop HBO something sucks me back in. But I will wait until the season is over and just binge this and Barry in one month. And drop it again.

    Reply
    • Princess Caroline says:
      May 6, 2022 at 3:35 pm

      I’ve basically resigned myself to the fact that HBO Max is just going to be a forever subscribe at this point. Every time I think I can stop it for a month or two something terrific is released. Right now the hubs & I are obsessed with Winning Time & Julia

      Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    May 6, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    I will never recover from seeing that Madison Cawthorn video, which was inescapable the other night on Twitter.

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      May 6, 2022 at 1:09 pm

      I am so glad I haven’t seen it. Cawthorn is the worst and I don’t care what gets him out of office. It would be nice if his sexual harassment of women did it, but whatever. I hope he and Gaetz spontaneously combust, or something

      Reply
    • minx says:
      May 6, 2022 at 3:40 pm

      I wonder if these male-on-male shenanigans are what will finally turn off his voters—not that he’s a stupid lying traitorous POS. Well, whatever it takes.

      Reply
  5. JanetDR says:
    May 6, 2022 at 12:57 pm

    I really want to see a series with The Hedge Knight, I’m more in the mood for Dunk and Egg than this drama!

    Reply
    • GoodTimeGirl says:
      May 6, 2022 at 4:40 pm

      I LOVE Dunk and Egg too. One of the best books I’ve read. Would be fantastic if they make that into a series AND GRR writes more of their adventures.

      Reply
  6. Michael says:
    May 6, 2022 at 1:05 pm

    I enjoyed the Moon Knight finale. There is a post credit scene that should be watched as well

    Reply
  7. Jenns says:
    May 6, 2022 at 1:14 pm

    Ramin Djawadi to me was the true star of the GOT series. His music just elevated the show to another level. So after listening to his score in the trailer, and seeing this amazing cast together, I’m cannot wait to watch this.

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    May 6, 2022 at 1:18 pm

    For some reason I thought this prequel had been cancelled lol. whoops. I’ll watch it, probably.

    We’ve been watching Moon Knight – I’m only half following along as I read a book – but my husband really likes it, he says it reminds him of that TV show Legion that he loved.

    Reply
  9. bettyrose says:
    May 6, 2022 at 1:31 pm

    It looks good, but in the original GoT it was sort of a surprise (at least to those of us who hadn’t read the books) that the women emerged as the biggest badasses of the story. This show seems like it starts out to make the struggle of the female characters front and center. Which obviously is great as long as it’s not self-conscious about that in the writing. I don’t like seeing female characters tormented just to make the point that it’s harder for them.

    Reply
  10. Dss says:
    May 6, 2022 at 2:24 pm

    I have questions…..mainly how can someone who is paralyzed from the waist down be jumping anything especially that energetically!!

    Reply
  11. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    May 6, 2022 at 5:18 pm

    If HBO wants to generate interest in House of the Dragon, the best thing they can do is loudly advertise that D&D are NOT involved in it.

    Reply
  12. Elle says:
    May 6, 2022 at 6:13 pm

    Totally unrelated to this article but I would love to see a single story on here about the Johnny depp vs. Amber Heard case that’s been ongoing for some weeks now. I remember how Depp was trashed and dragged on here based on her accusations. With all the evidence coming to light I’d have expected to see something on the ongoing case mentioned here.

    Reply

