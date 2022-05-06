“The trailer for ‘House of the Dragon’ is actually kind of good?” links

The trailer for House of the Dragon, the Games of Thrones prequel series, came out this week. I think it actually looks okay? I’ll watch it. [Dlisted]
Karine Jean Pierre is the new Biden White House press secretary! [Towleroad]
I kind of love that Jennifer Lopez is trying to make this happen. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jennifer Lawrence steps out after giving birth to her kid. [Just Jared]
Chris Evans & Ana de Armas are filming an action-romance in DC. [LaineyGossip]
The Moon Knight finale sounds disappointing. [Pajiba]
An incomplete summary of the Madison Cawthorne debacle. [Gawker]
I love Miranda Kerr’s robe!! [Egotastic]
Scott Disick is such a douche. [Buzzfeed]
Kristen Stewart went to a Chanel show in Monte Carlo. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Joe Jonas is a Lizzo fan. [Seriously OMG]
Emma Stone wore a Louis Vuitton suit in Greece. [RCFA]
Omg I can’t wait! I love Matt Smith.
It does look good, but I’m not sure if it looks good enough to get HBO back
Every time I drop HBO something sucks me back in. But I will wait until the season is over and just binge this and Barry in one month. And drop it again.
I’ve basically resigned myself to the fact that HBO Max is just going to be a forever subscribe at this point. Every time I think I can stop it for a month or two something terrific is released. Right now the hubs & I are obsessed with Winning Time & Julia
I will never recover from seeing that Madison Cawthorn video, which was inescapable the other night on Twitter.
I am so glad I haven’t seen it. Cawthorn is the worst and I don’t care what gets him out of office. It would be nice if his sexual harassment of women did it, but whatever. I hope he and Gaetz spontaneously combust, or something
I wonder if these male-on-male shenanigans are what will finally turn off his voters—not that he’s a stupid lying traitorous POS. Well, whatever it takes.
I really want to see a series with The Hedge Knight, I’m more in the mood for Dunk and Egg than this drama!
I LOVE Dunk and Egg too. One of the best books I’ve read. Would be fantastic if they make that into a series AND GRR writes more of their adventures.
I enjoyed the Moon Knight finale. There is a post credit scene that should be watched as well
I enjoyed it too and hope there’s more!
Ramin Djawadi to me was the true star of the GOT series. His music just elevated the show to another level. So after listening to his score in the trailer, and seeing this amazing cast together, I’m cannot wait to watch this.
His music was incredible.
For some reason I thought this prequel had been cancelled lol. whoops. I’ll watch it, probably.
We’ve been watching Moon Knight – I’m only half following along as I read a book – but my husband really likes it, he says it reminds him of that TV show Legion that he loved.
It looks good, but in the original GoT it was sort of a surprise (at least to those of us who hadn’t read the books) that the women emerged as the biggest badasses of the story. This show seems like it starts out to make the struggle of the female characters front and center. Which obviously is great as long as it’s not self-conscious about that in the writing. I don’t like seeing female characters tormented just to make the point that it’s harder for them.
I have questions…..mainly how can someone who is paralyzed from the waist down be jumping anything especially that energetically!!
If HBO wants to generate interest in House of the Dragon, the best thing they can do is loudly advertise that D&D are NOT involved in it.
Totally unrelated to this article but I would love to see a single story on here about the Johnny depp vs. Amber Heard case that’s been ongoing for some weeks now. I remember how Depp was trashed and dragged on here based on her accusations. With all the evidence coming to light I’d have expected to see something on the ongoing case mentioned here.