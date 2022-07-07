Princess Beatrice & Edo are finally moving into their £3.5 million Cotwolds home

Last summer, we heard some curious gossip about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Apparently, they were looking for a country home, and they found one in the Cotswolds, a ritzy area where a lot of celebrities buy real estate. Up until that point, Beatrice lived in royal properties – she has an apartment in St. James’s Palace, and she has rooms at Royal Lodge, her father’s property in Windsor. Edoardo is billed as some kind of real estate magnate, so I often wondered why he didn’t buy a big home for them in London. Instead, they went to Cotswolds and bought a £3.5 million home. After that, we didn’t hear much of anything. I didn’t know if they had moved in or if the deal fell apart or what. It turns out that Beatrice and Edo wanted lots of renovations and they’re only moving in now, this summer.
Princess Beatrice looks set to move into her £3.5million Cotswolds farmhouse after beefing up security at the stunning property that she bought last year. Prince Andrew’s daughter is said to have renovated the stone property and installed six foot high security gates since signing on the dotted line.
The Princess and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had moved back to St James Palace in London after spending much of lockdown in the Cotswolds. But as they approach their second wedding anniversary on July 17, the Express is reporting that the couple are determined to be in their new home this year.
Although they enjoy the London lifestyle and were pictured at the Rolling Stones concert at the weekend, they are said to be keen to settle down in the English countryside as soon as possible. They welcomed baby Sienna last September and are looking forward to creating a family home together say friends.
Friends say the sprawling, six-bedroom manor house is perfect place for a growing family. As well as Sienna, Beatrice is step mum when her husband’s son Wolfie, who lives with his mother, comes to stay. As well as offering more privacy than their central London home, the farmhouse has more space and luxury touches such as a swimming pool and tennis courts. A separate outbuilding is apparently being converted into a guesthouse, which will be handy when sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August come to visit from Portugal.
[From Gloucestershire Live]
That’s interesting. Last year, I questioned how Edo and Beatrice could even afford it – the Yorks are famously cash-strapped and terrible with money, and I question Edo’s supposed wealth and success. While Beatrice has a job, her personal assets are a huge question mark for me too, especially given that she seems to be auditioning for full-time royal work. I suppose Prince Philip could have left Bea and his other grandchildren money, enough for the down payment on a £3.5million Cotwolds home, and maybe enough for months of renovation too (???). But surely… um, real estate tycoon Edo needs to be in London most of the time, with his successful business? I mean, I root for the York princesses, I really do. But I feel like there’s a lot of messiness happening between Beatrice and Edo and their finances.
Photos courtesy of Instar and Avalon Red.
Visit by members of the royal family to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London
-PICTURED: Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image.
London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch's 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Princess Beatrice of York with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
London, UK -20220523-
Visit by members of the royal family to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London
-PICTURED: Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Disclaimer:
Ascot, UK -20220614-
Royal Ascot 2022 – Day 1
-PICTURED: Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Disclaimer:
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022
Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot 2022
Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot 2022
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice attend 'The Alchemist's Feast', the inaugural summer party & fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign in London
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice attend 'The Alchemist's Feast'
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice attend 'The Alchemist's Feast'
London, UK -20220603-Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch's 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul's Cathedral
-PICTURED: Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
-PICTURED: Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
I do not think Charles will let her do royal work despite all the pictures of her out and about
Agreed.
The Cotswolds are gorgeous!
Right? If you can afford that lifestyle, why wouldn’t you? Maybe there’s a big question mark on how they can afford it but IDK. Her grandmother is very wealthy and favors her father. Presumably she has a soft spot for the York girls and knows Charles won’t be looking out for them once she’s gone. Seems to add up that Liz would get her granddaughters set up now.
As the child of a real estate developer I can confirm it is an unbelievably lucrative business if you have the right partners and connections.
The Cotswolds are still one of the most expensive places to live in the UK. If they have access to property in London (which I’m guessing they do), it’s not really a surprise that they’re buying in the country.
I suspect they’ve chosen the Cotswolds because aside from being stunning, it’s also got all the trappings for those with money and it’s far enough away from her parents that they can’t constantly be turning up on their doorstep.
I wonder if we’ll get a glimpse of the architecture or interior. Love looking at his (& company’s) former projects on the Banda website. Since they’re putting in 6′ security fencing, probly no pix, but if it’s part of a whole complex, maybe others.
I don’t think she’s trying to be a “working” royal. I think she is doing high profile charity events and similar things to network for Edo’s business and the company that employs her and set up her life for after the Queen is gone. And they completely forgot to mention how many bathrooms.
Journalistic fail. It is not a story without exacting details about each and every restroom!
The two headers need spellchecks on “Cotswolds”. 😊
I believe she is trying to be a working royal. To get all that tax funding and cash for access schemes.
Edo creeps me out. He has motives.
Best thing for the York girls to be making moves to appear to be supporting themselves.
Can any Brits help me, is Cotswolds pronounced as it looks? Or is it one of those “Cholmondeley” situations? It sounds charming regardless.
one of the few pronounced how it looks! 😉
SAS….yes, it’s just pronounced as it’s spelt!
It’s definitely pronounced “Cotswolds” 🙂 A very beautiful part of the country.
Ok, I need to know the “real” pronunciation of Cholmondeley – because I totally say it phonetically and think its bonkers…lmao.
Someone please school me on this!!!
I think its ‘chumley”
@ Foodie, ngl I had to google it but saying it phonetically was driving me nuts. Don’t laugh… it’s “Chom-ly”
Yes, it’s “chumley”
Awesome..thank you peeps! Chum/Chom- ly it is! bahahahahaha!
For years I worked/had a desk opposite an American guy (here in the UK) and about once a month he would point out how ridiculous English names are and use Gloucestershire (pronouncing it as it’s written) as an example. He would not let it go.
Ummmm……how is it pronounced, LOL.
I know we say some things differently than they’re pronounced here in the States but at the moment I’m blanking on something that’s pronounced so incredibly different from how it’s spelled. It’s fascinating to me just in terms of considering how language evolves and changes etc.
@Becks1: The most glaring one to me is Greenwich, Connecticut, a town I grew up about 15-20 minutes away from. It is not pronounced Green-witch. It is pronounced Grenidge. Who knows how they pronounced the UK version.
Also most of Massachusetts town names. What the eff with Gloucester, Worcester, Leicester lol. Even Copley Square in Boston tripped me up, I said “Coe-pley” in the beginning. Oh and Houston Street in NYC is not pronounced like Houston, Texas (House-tin the NY way).
There’s definitely more but those are the ones that come to mine right away haha.
Ahhhh yes Greenwich is a good one! And I feel like we can blame England for the New England names, right?? LOL.
Also Dorchester (Dor-chister) and Dunstable (Dun-stible). @Becks1, pretty much. Of the 14 counties in MA, 10 are named for towns or counties in England, while an additional two have connections to British citizens. Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Bristol, Hampshire, Berkshire. (The two that aren’t are Franklin – as in Ben – and Nantucket, Native American).
As @AmelieOriginal notes, same thing with so many of the cities and towns surrounding Boston. Chelmsford, Weymouth, Exeter (of course, Cambridge). Even Braintree was named for an English town. There’s also Lyme, CT (a la Lyme Regis).
Interestingly, Houston St. on the Lower East Side in Manhattan may have been named for a town in Scotland. Houston runs east/west; at one point it crosses Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk Streets. Parallel to Houston on the south side are Stanton and Rivington Streets, both of which have English town counterparts.
One of my favorites isn’t a town, it’s a name – St. John (as in the character in Jane Eyre). As I understand it, the pronunciation is “Sin-jun”.
ETA: should be windyriver
I totally tripped on the pronunciation of Keighley when I went to visit the Haworth Parsonage (Bronte House Museum). I pronounced it the way an American would – with the GH silent: Kee-lee. The guy at the bus station scowled at me and said Do you mean Keith-lee? I just replied, Yeah.
If I get any other place pronunciations correct, it’s because I heard them on Monty Python’s Flying Circus or Blackadder.
It’s not clear what their long term plans are, but at least they bought their own home. Which is more than most royals can say.
I too wonder if they inherited anything from Philip or will inherit money from the Queen. Maybe she put money in a trust fund for them early on and the can access it now? No doubt Andrew has been working mummy over for years to secure that.
Yes, let’s just see if her credit cards get maxed out on the furnishings…
Her light green dress is the best she’s ever looked. The navy with her hair down is also good.
Yes, I think she is looking great at the moment. Still some slightly off dress choices but generally really good.
I think the blue dress is stunning on her – maybe the green is a bit blah in terms of color? She is really an attractive woman and that is the first time I have said that.
I would be interested in knowing if this property was purchased with a mortgage or bought outright. If the latter then prob was the queen’s wedding gift. Didn’t Bea just have credit cards declined? I think both girls have trust funds and as far as Edo he was living in ex gf home before Bea.
Having a credit card decline isn’t that unusual and not always because of no funds so not sure why we are still making judgements about it. 🙄
Also in this day of age where lots of people are still wanting to work from home- how are we questioning how he will be able to work and live 2 hours away? If he really is successful he probably can do a lot of virtual or meetings in person infrequently. They have these things called trains that are available to commute. I doubt he is going in to ‘work’ daily. It’s not that far fetched if your logical, critical thinker, and knowledgeable about business these days.
Because in this day AND age, some jobs still require regular in office appearances, especially if you’re meeting a lot of clients who are paying $$ for you to to work on a project for them. So the question of where Edo works and how often he goes into the office isn’t that outlandish.
@Becks But that work may not be at the actual office. In real estate it could be all over the place. Clients paying him big money probably expect him to come to them.
@Equality oh for sure. so he may not even be in London on a regular basis for client meetings etc. I’m just replying to the general notion that its ridiculous to assume that someone successful might have to actually go into work/office on a regular basis.
Where is The Hench? I need her to advise me on how far the Cotswolds are from London and on whether regular commuting is common or if Edo would need to spend more time in London.
I think Bea is going to gradually phase out of working and live the country life of an aristocrat. I don’t think she’s auditioning for royal work, I just think she’s getting more attention right now and I do think she and Edo are going to high profile events on purpose (I’m sure it helps his business, right?) At this point I think they’re in a good spot – a lot of the royal perks, some of the more fun appearances (like the garden parties) and then they can do their own thing when they want and they’re not reliant on Charles or William for funding in the future.
Ok, so the house is described as being near Blenheim Palace, which is quite close to Oxford. You’d be looking at say 20min drive into Oxford, then 50mins on the train into London.
Also, about an hour’s drive to Windsor.
so an hour into London seems do-able on a regular basis, right? Especially if they keep the apt at St James for late nights or whatever.
Dagnammit. @jo73c has made me redundant 😉
Yes you can get a train from Oxford to London in 50 or so minutes so allowing for drive and parking, call it 90mins at least.
Driving – depending on traffic and where to in London – about 1hr 40 to 2hrs by car.
Lots of ‘slebs’ live in the area and commuting into London is very common for businessmen. Most people tend to commute weekly rather than daily so they have London pads where they stay during the week.
Becks1……84 miles.
I know the general distance lol but that doesn’t always tell me how long the commute is bc I don’t know traffic in the area, public transportation, etc.
As an American now living in the UK, miles away means very little. It’s taken some getting used to. I live 50 miles from London now, which takes a lot more than an hour to get to either by car or train. Everything takes so much longer!
She looks like she belongs in 60s or 70s. I imagine her hosting those garden parties common with the white ladies in those times.
I hope the York sisters are better with money than their parents. That’s all I got.
Is Beatrice even working now? I get the sense she’s transitioning into life as an aristo wife attending charity events and celebrity parties.
1) Beatrice is a princess married to an aristocrat who has a title that means nothing because Italy is a Republic and parents that are always cash stripped- if someone knows the value of being well connected and keeping this connections, is her.
2)Work does not mean the same to them as it means to us and their aristocratic marriage has already started on better grounds than, let´s say, KKKate and Willboy- I think it is safe to assume she will continue ” working” for this firm for as long as she wants because she is a princess, and Edo looks very comfortable being refered to as a wealth real state magnate or whatever.
3) She never looked better than with Edo, but she is not a beautiful woman and that is fine. Edo had a beautiful woman in his life before and he clearly wanted something else, hence Beatrice.
4) This is all to say that they are good together, but let´s not kid ourselves this is a netflix rom com. She was raised to work for her family and that is exactly what she is doing- making sure Edo and her keep their high profile, either by being a royal adjcent or a working royal. She has a better mind than her father and mother and is discreet with her money and she can make a buck either by keeping her connections or furthering them through official royal work- it is a win-win for both of them.
She definitely has a better mind than either of her parents but the producer behind Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview just dropped that Beatrice was supportive of her father doing the interview and came to the producer meeting with him.
“He clearly wanted something else” —it’s obvious what he wanted. It’s hard to find a photo where he is even looking in her direction, let alone AT her.
Hench, the producer also said Beatrice said to her, “every time I think he can’t say something worse, he does”
Didn’t Fergie get her hands on her daughter’s trust fund money? Read that here, I think.
Not sure, but I thought it was the money set aside for them after the divorce that Fergie dipped into.
I could see the queen dropping a couple million of her personal wealth on both York sisters – they are Andrew’s girls, after all, and I could definitely see him making the case that they must have some money of their own as they are not able to be full time royals.
yep, I can see that too, especially since TQ has granted all her children with houses upon their marriages and the direct in line grandhcildren too received such ” gifts”. Andre must have worked his magic, TQ advisors told her to do it but touch her money. not the grant, and Bea must have received a couple of million to buy herself a ” cottage.”
If the queen could buy a house for Beatrice and her allegedly wealthy Count, but couldn’t pay for security, clothing for Meghan while she was a working royal, or Archie after his birth, then she’s a worse human being than I already imagined. And also racist.
There was doubt about the racism?
there was a notification on my ipad the otherday from the mirror , Princess Beatrice’s Husband Edo Steps up royal role from Private Billionaire to Regular…… I didn’t click to read the story, but the implication is he is very wealthy
He is not wealthy as the papers seem to want him to be…I think they throw ” billionaire” at him because it suits their narrative, but no billionaire would let his wife pay drinks with a credit card lol.
Remember they did this with Pippa’s husband too? All that talk about how “terribly rich” he was and then it turned out he wasn’t really? (I mean I still think he’s pretty rich, especially by my standards LOL, but he just wasn’t at the level of wealth the tabloids etc were trying to say he was.)
He would if that was the only way to pay for it. They were at a music festival when her card was declined. The last music festival I went to was credit card only for all the vendors.
If he was a billionaire, he would have a Black Amex OR he would just ask his security to pay up for him and pay them later, because billionaires do not walk around with money
Photos of interiors, please.
Love the Cotswolds, if I had $$ I’d love to live there.
Pippa’s moderately wealthy husband is far richer than Edo IMO. A 3m£ house in the cotswolds is amazing. But a 17-20m£ house in London is far more.
That sounds like a lovely weekend home. But there is no way they’re living there full time. They are out and about in London constantly.
What’s the bathroom count on the place? Or does that not fit the narrative?
He just never looks into her. They’re still newly-weds! I don’t get it. He’s like her best gay friend kinda relationship (don’t jump on me I’m old and it’s 3am and I’ve not slept in a week so this will sound bad but you know what I mean. I used to have that friend back in the day. Not saying he’s gay but wildly disinterested. And I do not believe his wealth story. Sorry.. He’s way too invested in royal crapola to be successful in his own right
It seems to me most of the Queen’s grandchildren are gifted a large country home when they marry. I think this is par for the course in these families. No one has to work for their money, it’s generational wealth, trust upon trust, and it’s far more than we can probably count.
Harry and Meghan weren’t 🤷♀️
Eugenie hasn’t been. Zara and Peter are relying on inheriting the farm Anne owns and have houses on it.
I think she looks the best she’s ever looked in these pictures—much better fashion and her hair is gorgeous. I don’t understand why her parents didn’t have her in braces to fix her open bite!
Eek. Regarding that last picture (where Bea is holding the roll of tape) . . . they should both take pains never ever to smile broadly again.
I completely agree. Her teeth were fixable, they throw her whole jawline off.
Although their teeth may not be their best features (evidently Edo prefers the closed smile), that picture seems to have captured them being genuinely happy!
Yikes! is right! She is not an attractive woman. Strategically I can see why Edo would leave beautiful Dara Huang for a royal come up…but man he picked the most unfortunate looking royal out there. She should never smile again. She looks straight up like a damn horse! I’m shocked she never went for dental work, being a public figure. Now I know why she doesn’t smile much.
Good on her.
They have their own place befitting a royal, should this remain a continuous factor, they will never be at the whims of any future heir.
Well Wisher, that’s how I feel about this, too. Neither Bea nor Eugenie have allowed their children to photographed. The public only sees the kids when they want them to. I really think both of them are going to keep it that way and the only way to do that is to remain on the periphery of the royal events and live their lives separate from that.
The Edo guy has actually grown on me. At first he seemed a bit shifty, but now look at the body language in all of those photos. He’s always leaning in and facing her. Nowadays I see a lot of affection and love between these two. Unlike…let’s say…another couple who are ALWAYS facing away from each other- even in their 50 foot official portrait !
Their eyes are always tiny little pinpricks.
What is with that one pic of Edo where he’s grinning like a lunatic?? He looks like a male Kate with that huge, deranged-looking grin
Together they look like a cash machine.