Ricky Martin’s nephew dropped the claim & the temporary restraining order

In the beginning of July, a domestic abuse restraining order was filed against Ricky Martin in Puerto Rico. It was a big mystery… until it wasn’t. In the past week, we learned that Ricky’s 21-year-old nephew was the one who requested the restraining order. The nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, claimed that he and Ricky had a seven-month-long sexual relationship which ended poorly, and that Ricky was harassing him or threatening him in some way. Family members came out to claim that Sanchez struggles with mental health issues. Sanchez and Martin were due in court on Thursday for a hearing to determine (among other things) the validity of Sanchez’s claims and whether the restraining order should be kept in place. Then on Thursday, Sanchez’s lawyer asked that the case be dismissed.

The court case against Ricky Martin has been dismissed. Martin’s nephew, who’d accused the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer of sexual abuse, asked to have the case dismissed in a Puerto Rican court on Thursday, and his request was obliged, attorneys for Martin told PEOPLE in a statement. “Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter,” the statement read. “The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case.” The statement continued: “This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

[From People]

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them.” Eh… maybe that was it exactly, that a young man in the throes of mental illness made up a story. But the whole idea that any victim would have to immediately “substantiate” their claims of abuse is a pretty bad precedent. Ricky also made an additional statement to the media and to his fans:

“I’m in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process. For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge. Thank God [these] claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.” “To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best. And I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else. Now, my priority is to heal. And how do I heal? With music. I cannot wait to be back on stage. I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras, and entertain, which is what I do best.” “Thank you to all of my friends. Thank you to all the fans who always believed in me. You have no idea the strength that you gave me with every comment you wrote on social media. I wish you love and light and here we come, with the same strength and passion. God bless you all.”

[From People]

The immediate positioning from Ricky that he alone is the victim, the claim that he has been “proven” innocent (when his nephew merely dropped the claim), the immediate side-step to his career and wanting to get back on stage…I’m not sure any of this is the right tone, honestly. Purely from a PR perspective. That’s all I’ll say.