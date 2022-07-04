Ricky Martin is the subject of a domestic abuse restraining order in Puerto Rico

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef were in Cannes in May, and they looked especially loved up and happy. I believe they split their time between Puerto Rico and London, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Ricky has homes all over (I’m positive he maintains a residence in Miami?). Puerto Rico seems like his main base though, and something strange is happening. Ricky Martin is the subject of a domestic abuse restraining order. No one knows who filed the RO or what is happening. Ricky denies the whole thing…?
Ricky Martin is denying allegations in a domestic abuse restraining order filed in Puerto Rico and believes he will be fully vindicated. A complaint was made under Law 54, also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act per the Georgetown Journal of Gender and the Law, but due to the nature of the bill authorities did not reveal the petitioner’s name.
“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” representatives for Martin told PEOPLE. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”
Police attempted to issue the restraining order on Friday in an upscale neighborhood in Puerto Rico — where the singer is from — the Associated Press reported.
“Up until now, police haven’t been able to find him,” police spokesman Axel Valencia told the AP. Valencia told the AP that the order prevents Martin from contacting the person who made the complaint and that a judge will later decide whether the order should remain in place. Telemundo reported that details surrounding the complaint are still unclear. The order was issued by Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell of the Court of First Instance of San Juan following the petitioner’s request.
Officials reportedly also clarified that the petitioner did not initially file a police complaint but instead went to court in their own right to request a protection order.
“We confirm that the Puerto Rico Police is in the process of filing a protection order, under Law 54, issued against Mr. Enrique Martín,” police said in a police statement, per Hindustan Times. Ricky Martin’s real name is Enrique Martin.
“As established by the nature of the process, from the moment the Police received a copy of the protection order, through the new Center for Operations and Processing of Protection Orders (COPOP), its processing was coordinated by the assigned agents to the Dorado barracks.”
I have no idea what’s going on and I’m getting a really strange vibe from this. It’s not clear who filed the restraining order and I find it odd that Jwan Yosef hasn’t said anything, or that Ricky didn’t include Jwan in his statement. I don’t know. I really, really hope that this is not some “tip of the iceberg” situation. I so badly want to believe that Ricky is who he presents himself to be, a nice, gentle, hard-working family man. It would suck if that’s not who he really is.
My number one swoon. Please no.
Same. Hope it isn’t true. Who knows.
I’ve read recently somewhere that a former agent (?) sued RM because of unpaid fees? And that it was unfair because she protected his secrets or something. I take this with a grain of salt. The whole story is weird…
Yes, that was the beginning. She said she’d protected his secrets and saved his image from allegations which would be ‘career ending’.
Disclaimer: This is all Twitter gossip and therefore probably false: someone wrote that it was Jwan’s nephew whom Ricky was having an affair with and after the nephew broke it off, he felt Ricky was stalking him.
Who knows, but, yeah. The silence from both camps about the specifics is doing more damage than stating what is actually being alleged. As in so many things, including the law, first to get his spin out there wins!
I am Puerto Rican and Ricky’s brother confirmed to our press that it was his own son, therefore Ricky’s nephew. There are rumors about an out of bounds relationship between them and the press is having a field day, even researching back to Menudo days and all that those boys lived through. Ricky has denied all allegations.
Are you saying RM allegedly had a relationship with his own nephew, as confirmed by RM’s brother?
In the motion to produce the restraining order the nephew testified to being in a sexual relationship with Ricky for seven months, which is why its a domestic violence restraining order known as Ley 54, only granted for spouses or partners.
One of Ricky’s brothers said it was their mentally ill nephew who has been estranged from the family for a decade. Brother went on line and pretty much called out the nephew for being messy. There are a whole lot of unknown variables here and the whole thing is weird.
Another abusive male. And he can’t be found. How very disappointing. His husband not putting out a statement says it all.
I’m waiting to hear more about this. I also read the alleged victim said they were “related for 7 months” like…what? He hasn’t divorced and remarried and if it’s nephew theyve been related for much longer than that. It all feels very off to me and sounds like someone who may be delusional.
Translation: related vs in a sexual relationship. Delusional or….a different language being translated by others.
Oh great point!!
I think neither side making public statements is a good thing. That may well be the advice they’re getting from their lawyers. Let the lawyers & the police handle it, particularly if there are lawsuits later down the line.
This is so gross. It’s not only alleging an affair but also incest. The latter is a definite career ender. Olivia Pope and Samantha Jones together couldn’t bring a person back from that. If the nephew’s a minor it’s over.
I feel for his victim, who presented his case to the court & was granted an order of protection. I hope justice, & someday peace, for everyone involved.
On a gossip note: it’s interesting to see people cape for this man because he entertained them so much. I get it, it’s sad as hell, but it’s reality & doesn’t spare the rich & famous.
Be careful about jumping to a final judgment here. The order was filed in court, which bypasses an investigation and is immediately granted, regardless as to whether the facts warrant an actual protection order. There will be a subsequent investigation which will determine if the petitionor necessitates a protection order. You’re automatically calling the nephew (a man with a long history of mental illness) a victim and Ricky Martin a perpetrator. I’m not a Ricky Martin fan, but I am an attorney. I’ve gone to court hundreds of times to contest protective orders that were filed out of malice or delusion. We don’t know the facts here and I don’t want to immediately burn someone at the stake before we know more.
Many times there has been a trial by media and rush to judgement. Richard Jewell for one. The FBI was treating him as a suspect and his reputation was ruined until another guy confessed to the Olympic park bombing. I agree, @ Kristin, that we wait for the facts.
I’m gonna wait for some facts until I convict someone over an allegation like this. Seems very out of character for RM and there are indeed people out there who suffer from delusions or mental illness who will make things up. I’ve encountered a few people like that myself in my life, although the allegations weren’t directed towards me they were later disproven, so I’m a little careful until I hear what’s what. Not a fan of RM but this seems weird… Horrid if it’s true though of course.
Yes, I’ll wait for facts, too.
I don’t know how much of this story is true-but having a sexual relationship with your own blood relative who is mentally challenged is a disgusting act and unforgivable